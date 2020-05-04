Italy
Notes From Italy: The Oversized Embassy
The heart of the American embassy in Rome is a huge and now almost impenetrable palace on Via Veneto. The embassy also includes twin adjoining villas and, behind the palace, a huge office building lately acquired for the embassy’s expanding staff. The main building, Palazzo Margherita, was the home until her death in 1926 of Margherita, the widow of King Umberto I, assassinated in 1900 by an anarchist from New Jersey. Two millennia ago this site had been the gardens of Sallust, the historian who enriched himself under Julius Caesar. In the seventeenth century the Ludovisi family built their palace here, surrounding it with fifty acres of gardens that one can still see in old engravings. In 1890 the Prince Boncompagni Ludovisi, after most of the family land was sold to developers, built the present palace. It cost him so much that he had to sell it to the royal family.
When I was first sent to the embassy, in 1966, I had never worked in so grand a building. The corridors of the State Department in Washington always reminded me of a hospital rather than the foreign ministry of a major power; the embassy in Panama was a handsome but modest place; the Moscow embassy occupied one of the shoddy tall buildings erected after World War II in the style Westerners called Stalin Gothic.
I came to Rome as a mid-grade officer in the Foreign Service of the United States. A lady lately said to me “Oh, so you were a foreign officer?” No, m’am. I was an American officer, a member of a separate commissioned service of the United States which numbers six thousand or so officers and which staffs our diplomatic and consular positions abroad and most of the professional-level positions in the State Department in Washington.
Are these the people we have just read about, who are shying away from service in Baghdad? Indeed, it seems many officers are reluctant to be sent to that huge fortress called an embassy in the Green Zone, where one cannot go call on a politician without an armed escort, and which in my professional opinion cannot function as an embassy. But Foreign Service officers do not shy away from difficult places. I have just read that 68% of them are now assigned abroad, a far greater percentage than is true for the American military, and they serve not just in Rome or Beijing or Baghdad but in small, crummy, and dangerous places all around the world. The plaque in the State Department lobby that lists officers who have lost their lives to violence is running out of room for names. Indeed, since World War II more American ambassadors have died violent deaths than generals and admirals combined. I myself have lost four friends and colleagues to terrorists; two others were kidnapped but survived. (All six, incidentally, were career officers, and four of them were ambassadors. We send many political appointees abroad but around two-thirds of American ambassadors come from the Foreign Service.)
I was assigned to Rome as a political officer, the same sort of work I had done during half of my assignments both in Panama and in Moscow. My last Panama year had been spent interviewing visa applicants; in my first year in Moscow my diplomatic responsibilities included supervising the motor pool, ordering forms, and trying to keep our Soviet-made elevators from breaking down, as they liked to do each week.
But just what does a political officer do? The brief answer is Reporting and Representation; the heart, in fact, of all diplomatic work.
The Reporting amounts to finding out what’s going in the country of one’s assignment, in the general sphere of politics, and reporting about it to one’s government. Washington doesn’t need to know everything about Italian politics, but only what’s relevant to American interests and policy. Since any capital contains a lot of clods, when a political officer drafts a report he or she does well to point out its relevance, perhaps even adding a suggestion about what, if anything, Washington ought to do. Since people in capitals are always busy, the smart reporting officer does well to write clearly and, above all, succinctly. An embassy also has officers reporting on what’s going on in the country’s economy, culture, science, etc. Embassy management must ensure that Washington is getting what it needs to comprehend what is going on in Italy that is of importance to the U.S. government, without reporting things Washington can ignore.
Oh, says our average citizen, but isn’t it CIA and NSA who tell Washington what it needs to know? Intelligence from clandestine sources can of course be vitally important–but a veteran of senior positions in the CIA, State Department, and White House has estimated that two-thirds of the information and analysis on which the United States bases its conduct of foreign relations comes from the reporting done by Foreign Service officers in our embassies abroad. The term “conduct of foreign relations” does not, of course, include irrational decisions to go to war.
Representation is what you tell the people whom you’re dealing with in, say, Rome. My first years there, that meant telling Italians I knew in politics, government, and journalism that we were doing the right thing in making war in Vietnam (a thesis increasingly harder to sustain, in the face of biting comments by Italian interlocutors as well as many influential Americans); that we hoped Italy would not get too involved with the Communist world (including China, with which we had no relations while Italy did a lot of trade); that we wanted to coordinate our dealings with the third world (where the United States poured in aid that produced little development, while Italy developed trade that, whatever it did for Africa, was certainly good for Italy).
My main piece of the action was reporting on the Italian Communist Party, with which I was not permitted to have personal contact, lest it give the wrong idea about our attitude toward Communism to our non-Communist Italian friends (who met with their Communist colleagues every day, not just in Parliament but over lunch or dinner). To make up for no contact with Communists, I was the contact with the Partito Liberale Italiano, a smaller, center-right party that had a number of interesting parliamentary deputies. These included the author Luigi Barzini, who was pleased to share with me his caustic views on his own country, beyond what he had written in his best-selling 1964 work The Italians.
Eventually two good things happened to me. I got promoted, and would now be a First Secretary of Embassy, which had more cachet with Italians than did my old title, Second Secretary. Then the State Department decided to reduce a little the size of its staffs abroad. We lost two positions and I became the liaison with a dozen offices in the foreign ministry’s Directorate General of Political Affairs–and besides the Liberals was finally permitted to undertake contact with the Partito Comunista Italiano. It all made for busy and interesting days. I even got a bigger office. Until now I had had a former closet, fortunately one with a window. Now I moved into what had been a small bedroom in Queen Margherita’s time.
What was going on in the rest of that large palace and the adjoining villas? One of the villas was busy with consular work: interviewing applicants for visas, helping Americans with passports and other problems, checking the bona fides of thousands of people in Italy receiving U.S. Social Security benefits. The other villa housed the U.S. Information Service with its cultural and informational programs, including the Fulbright grants that brought a number of Italians to study and teach in America, and American scholars to Italy.
There was much more. In addition to the political section, consulate, and USIS, the embassy had economic and commercial officers, plus a section for agriculture and one for scientific matters. There was a large administrative section, to do housekeeping for the contingents from the State Department and other Federal agencies. There was a large CIA station; too large, one of its officers admitted to me once. There were a number of Defense attachés. I did not try to count the number of agencies outside the State Department that had attachés in that embassy, but there must have been a good dozen. One of them, from the U.S. Maritime Administration, had so little to do that he spent his time buying and selling secondhand cars.
I spent five happy and I thought productive years in Rome. Finally they made me leave and go to Prague, and then my family and I returned to Washington. A decade later, in 1981, I came back to Rome as DCM, the Deputy Chief of Mission, deputy to Ambassador Maxwell Rabb. On my earlier tour I had not counted up the number of Washington agencies with people in the embassy. Now I did a count: twenty!
I kept a couple of agencies from opening offices in the embassy. One was the Secret Service. One day the ambassador’s secretary told me that an assistant director of the Secret Service had just been in to see the ambassador. That was a surprise; there had been no cable from Washington proposing such a visit, as was the proper thing to do. The gentleman had simply flown to Rome, phoned Max Rabb, and come in. I went to see the ambassador and asked What’s up? Well, he said, they want to open an office here. What did you say? I asked. I said OK, he said.
We got hold of the assistant director before he left town and he came back to see the ambassador and, this time, the DCM. We don’t think, I said, that we should add offices to this embassy unless there is a real need. Ah, he said, there is. We have to prepare Presidential and Vice Presidential visits. Ah, I said, we have had a visit by Vice President Bush, and I don’t think anyone expects Mr. Bush to come back to Rome during this administration. As to Presidential visits, we are even now preparing for the visit by President Reagan. We are preparing this in close cooperation with the teams from the White House and the Secret Service that have been here for weeks now. Have your people made any complaints to you about lack of cooperation from the embassy? No, no, he said; to the contrary. Good, I said. Since I doubt very much there will be a second Rome visit by Mr. Reagan, that takes care of visits.
Ah, said the assistant director, but we are also responsible for fighting counterfeiting. Ah, I said, the Italians have an equal interest in fighting counterfeiting–of dollars as well as lire–and they have just broken up a big ring in Milan. From what we know, the Italians cooperated fully with the Secret Service; true? True, he said. And then Mr. Rabb said, all in all I don’t think that you need to open an office here. Nor did they–until I had left Rome.
Two decades later, after I had long been out of government, I asked the DCM in Rome if perhaps there were now more than twenty agencies in the embassy. Thirty, he said, and some of them are pretty big, like DEA and FBI and, of course, CIA.
We are speaking, of course, of the country that is building the biggest embassy of any government anywhere in the world: the one at Baghdad which, one reads, will have a staff of a thousand. Our embassy in Rome is not that big, but it is far bigger than anyone else’s Rome embassy. One can find on the Internet the Rome diplomatic list, the list that the Italian foreign ministry puts out of officers–not all the staff–of foreign embassies in Rome. The 2007 Rome list shows 21 officers for the British embassy, 42 for the German, 45 for the Chinese, 59 for the Russian–and 116 for the American. (I still have my copy of the 1969 Rome diplomatic list. Our embassy then had 61 officers, just over half of today’s number.)
Do we need twice as many diplomats in Rome as the Russians–or five times as many as the British? What does this grand embassy of ours do? As far as its Foreign Service contingent is concerned, I fear it is not doing what it used to, three or four decades go. Back then, for my colleagues or me a good day meant seeing a member of Parliament over coffee, calling on a couple of office directors in the foreign ministry, lunching with a top journalist, and then spending a couple of hours writing cables to the State Department (and another hour reading cables from the Department and other posts) before going home for an hour with the kids and, finally, dinner at a foreign diplomat’s home with, one hoped, interesting Italians.
The very size of the Rome embassy–and every other oversized American embassy–plays against our people doing a good job. The larger the number of Americans, the more they are going to congregate with one another instead of getting out in the local society. A lot of them are not even supposed to be dealing primarily with Italians. They are State Department security people and administrative people and many of the ever more numerous attachés from other agencies.
Do we need all these people in Rome? Take the Federal Bureau of Investigation. For decades the FBI had a small and sleepy office in the embassy, staffed by two officers known as legal attachés. J. Edgar Hoover had wanted to station his people all over the globe but lost out to the CIA, which gained the main responsibility for foreign intelligence. The “war on terrorism” changed that. Now there are U.S. legal attachés in seventy embassies, including many more people in Rome–and the bureaucratic fight continues between CIA and FBI–and the advantage to America is Zero. (I am not against the FBI, though I never thought it worked well in the foreign field; but they do not need to double bureaucracy by stationing people abroad.)
If I were the American ambassador to Italy I would not want such a huge staff. Unfortunately, while ambassadors can prevent the establishment of new positions, they do not have authority to cut positions. Only Washington can do that; and Washington does not do that. But have our ambassadors to Italy even wanted to see a smaller embassy in Rome? The most recent American ambassadors in Rome have gotten their appointments not for management skills but for Republican credentials, while the last ambassador sent to Rome by the Democrats was so bad that his staff tried to discourage him from coming to the embassy, which in any case he seldom did.
Our oversized embassy is an object of marvel for Italians. They themselves have some experience with bureaucracy, but they have a relatively small foreign ministry and their ambassadors are all experienced professionals. For me, when I walk by the Palazzo Margherita I simply feel sorry.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the "Christian Science Monitor," "Foreign Service Journal," "Los Angeles Times," "Michigan Quarterly Review," "Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London," "Virginia Quarterly Review," "Washington Times," and elsewhere.
History
Notes from Italy: Romulus and Neighbors
Call me a poor sort of tourist, but I have seen enough of the ruins of imperial palaces on the Palatine hill. For one thing, the sun gets hot and there is no shade; nor have I ever been able to conjure up in my mind, no matter how good a guide I have along, just what the place must have looked like before Constantine got angry with the Romans and moved east in the year 327.
I do, since I like shade, like to stroll even in summer in the Farnese gardens up on the Palatine, and gaze down at the sweltering city while I sit on a bench beneath a good-sized oak. Better yet, even when the sun shines hot I like to walk to the southwest corner of the hill and look at what remains of the house of Romulus. This is no palace, just some holes in the ground in the volcanic tufa, which is relatively easy to cut and then hardens. One sees a round trench on which rested a stone wall of a round house. In the middle of the circle are holes that anchored the tree trunks supporting the roof. Archeology tells us that the hut was built around 750 B.C. That equates almost perfectly with the traditional date when Romulus founded the city.
When Andrew Marvell came to Rome in 1645 he found on the Palatine what he called in a poem years later “Romulus his bee-like cell.” It must have been a reconstruction, presumably near the site that I like to visit, of the founder’s imagined dwelling: a round hut that had a stone wall about four feet high, above which was a thatched beehive-like roof.
More than three centuries after Marvell, I have seen in Italy not reconstructions but real houses of this sort, still inhabited and unchanged in design for three thousand years or more.
The first time was in 1968. My wife and I let the three children skip school one spring day, so that we could all go climb a mountain that Mary Jane and I had seen from the highest point in the Monti Lepini, fifty miles south of Rome between the sea and the autostrada to Naples. Some miles beyond our mountain we caught sight of an interesting-looking pyramidal peak that seemed not too steep or high. We identified it on the map as Monte Caccume. The following Tuesday we drove, the five of us and Seumas the dog, to the old stone town of Patrica, parked just above the town, and began to walk up Caccume on a rough track.
An hour from our start we walked around a bend and just below us saw a Neolithic farm. There were three of the beehive houses and they were inhabited, two it seemed by people and one by farm animals. We could see a woman, a couple of sheep, a cow. There were low stone walls that marked off pastures, a vegetable patch, an enclosure for animals, and a couple of big beeches for shade. No machines, little sound, much peace. We never forgot the place. I am glad we did not. A quarter-century later we climbed Caccume again and found the farm abandoned.
It was during those same Roman years, the years that we had Seumas, that it rained one winter Sunday. My wife and children were content to stay home reading and playing, in our apartment in the Via dei Banchi Nuovi, but I needed exercise. So, I told Seumas, do you. I loaded the dog in the VW and we drove out the Appian Way as far as vehicles were permitted. I parked, and we started walking out the ancient road by the remaining Roman tombs, those too big for thieves to cart off. To our left, plowed fields stretched for some distance. Beyond the fields and not a half-mile from us, I could see cars on the new version of the Appian Way.
Seumas, meanwhile, was coursing ahead. Beyond him I saw, on the right side of our road, a pair of old beehive huts just like the ones on Monte Caccume. There was a kind of farmyard, and a chicken came out of the farmyard onto the road. Seumas knew what to do; he chased the bird into the farmyard. In two seconds he came running out again with three big white sheep dogs behind him, bent on murder. Then they saw me and envisioned a double murder. I called Seumas and we went off at quickstep into the fields to the left. I called out for humans but none came. The sheep dogs followed us a long way, then finally went home. We walked another mile, and then we turned for home–and I went far out into the fields to avoid meeting the dogs again. Such dogs can be dangerous; their instinct is to protect their flock by killing predators. What would the headlines have read–diplomat killed at Neolithic farm in suburbs? That farm, too, has long since vanished; just as well.
What has not vanished is the amazing ancient stonework in certain towns south of Rome. Five of them, whose names start with A–Alatri, for one–are said to have been founded not by a mere man like Romulus, but by Saturn. That means if nothing else that they are very old places.
Not long ago we drove out from Rome, one Saturday morning, to see Alatri. It is now a city of about 25,000. Centuries before Christ its inhabitants fortified it with walls of closely-fitted polygonal blocks, cut from local limestone. The walls are well jointed and some of the blocks weigh tons. Inside the fortifications, in what is still the middle of town, rises the citadel, adapted from an ancient hill. The hilltop, around five acres, was flattened and paved. Then the edges were sheered off to make a 30-foot wall, which was faced with polygonal blocks, some of which measure seven by ten feet and must weigh twenty-five tons each. The main approach to the citadel is through a portal above which is an architrave of a single limestone block, fifteen feet long. Atop this citadel stands the little cathedral, also constructed of limestone, but its blocks are of a lesser size. When we walked into the cathedral that Saturday, a Mass was being celebrated with a congregation of just five or six older women–and there in the bishop’s chair sat the bishop in his mitre: a diocese in miniature, I thought.
There is a yet more impressive place of polygonal walls. This is the abandoned town of Norba, which stands fifteen hundred feet above the Pontine marshes and sea, on the slopes of the Monti Lepini. What remains of Norba is a perimeter wall over a mile and a half around, built of closely fitted great polygonal blocks. It was a sizable city, of which little is known–and it has an enormous main gate with jambs over twenty-five feet high and an adjoining stone bastion over forty feet high, that to my mind rivals the famous Lion gate of Mycenae.
Who built such great walls for these Italian towns? We know that tribes of Italic-speaking shepherds moved out of the Apennines into this area near the Tyrrhenian coast, centuries before Christ. They were good with animals and they knew how to build Romulus-style stone huts. They were not capable of cutting huge blocks and building huge walls–even if most of these polygonal walls were built on sites where they could be lowered rather than raised into place.
The undoubted answer to the riddle is that masons and architects came to Italy from the eastern Mediterranean. Who or when, we just don’t know. The Mediterranean has been a highway for migration for almost ten thousand years; even after people learned to write, many centuries passed before the story of their moves was written down. Norba became a Roman colony in 492 B.C., and it was already a large place then, as we are told by Dionysius of Halicarnassus, who wrote at the time of Christ. Dionysius was a Greek, which may in part explain why so many of the invaders of Italy he tells about came from Greece–Trojans, Pelasgians, Tyrrhenians, etc. Someday, I hope in my lifetime, DNA studies will have much more to tell us about early Mediterranean migration. Dionysius, we may find, told fables based on fact.
Consider Sardinia, that large island which is such a different part of Italy. After the Romans conquered the Carthaginians, who had held the Sardinian coast for centuries, Sardinia became in 227 B.C. an overseas province of Rome’s growing empire. But although the Romans held the coasts, the people of the inland forests and granite mountains continued to resist Roman rule. They more or less kept that up for two millennia; brigands roamed the Sardinian highlands into the twentieth century, and their sons became kidnappers who were still a plague when I first reached Italy. Where did the ancestors of these Sards first come from?
More than a thousand years before Christ, archaeology tells us, a seafaring people invaded Sardinia and started building the stone towers called nuraghi, hundreds of which still dot the island. The invaders could not write and so we do not know what they called themselves–but far to the east the Egyptians had just recorded, in the early twelfth century B.C., how Ramses III successfully defended his kingdom against wild “sea peoples” coming from the north. One of these peoples, the Egyptians wrote, were the Shardan. They may well have been the ancestral Sards. I have seen in the museum at Cagliari a large copper ingot brought to Sardinia, around that time, from the eastern Mediterranean. The Shardan, I decided, must have stolen it from some Egyptian warehouse.
Back to Romulus. He himself was hardly an Italian aborigine, but rather the descendant of an immigrant from the eastern Mediterranean named Aeneas. Educated people all know that Virgil wrote the Aeneid, a little before the time of Dionysius, as a kind of Roman continuation of the Iliad. The Romans were pleased to know that their founder came from an honorable lineage; Aeneas, Virgil wrote, had been a Trojan hero. When I was a schoolboy I understood that this was all pure fiction; but it was not.
The next time you go to Rome, take a half-day to go to Pomezia, just south of the Alban hills, a few miles inland from the sea. The town is unlovely but the new Pomezia museum contains some of the most beautiful terracotta statues of women that I know, dating from several centuries before Christ. It also contains exhibits that trace the story of Aeneas in Italy back to at least the eighth century B.C. You may well leave Pomezia convinced that someone, whose name may have been Aeneas, landed on the nearby coast a millennium or so before Christ–and married the daughter of the king of the local Latins–and had a descendant named Romulus. Not just Virgil but Dionysius gives a detailed account of all this. Dionysius dates the founding of Rome to 431 years after the fall of Troy. That equates well with the destruction of the city archaeologists call Troy VII-a at Hisarlik, in Turkey, around 1190 B.C., and the subsequent founding of Rome around 750.
Migration to Italy has never stopped since Aeneas. If you take the autostrada that leads inland from Rome to the mountains of the Abruzzo, a few miles beyond Tivoli you may catch sight of a town high up on the right, a vertical half-mile above the road. This is Saracinesco, and it was founded by a band of Saracen raiders from North Africa around 890 A.D. A thousand years later, Ferdinand Gregorovius wrote that the people of Saracinesco still had different customs and dress. More recently yet, a friend of mine who grew up nearby–Pietro Del Gallo, Marchese di Roccagiovine–could remember how before World War II the Saracinesco people still had a distinct dialect, shot through with words derived from Arabic.
Or take the Albanians. The Turks finally conquered Albania’s national hero, Skanderbeg, in the late 1400s. There was an Albanian exodus to Italy, and today there are as many as a million Albanian-Italians, the Arberesh, some of whom still preserve in their villages the language of pre-Ottoman Albania. But that is not all. Unrest and poverty in Albania after the end of Communist rule in 1992 led to yet a new Albanian exodus to Italy, mainly of working-class men. The Italians were worried about the influx, but a decade later the new Albanians are gainfully employed in the Italian countryside, saving their money to send home to their wives and to build the new houses one sees rising in the outskirts of Tirana.
Nor would Italian readers want me to ignore the other new immigrants. They come from Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Kurdistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, China–and even America. The Italians call them, not impolitely, extracomunitari because they come from outside the European Union. Many of them come, indeed, from outside the largely white, Christian, Indo-European world, and they present a serious political and societal problem in Italy. The Italians, however, are in the main not chauvinists, not xenophobic. The Latins accepted Aeneas and crew, admittedly after some fighting, and today’s Italy is by and large accepting these new crews, too–which is more than can be said for some other countries that are not our subject here.
Italy
Notes From Italy: Running, Rome, and Red Brigades
I knew what was coming but it was always a thrill. Suddenly to our left the world opened out and there was the grandest of piazzas, Piazza Navona. The name Navona and the piazza’s long oval form go back to its origin as the Circus Agonale. This was a stadium, inaugurated by the Emperor Domitian in 86 A.D., that was designed to host a Roman alternative to the Olympic games (and to the gladiators in the Colosseum, that had been built by Domitian’s father and brother, Vespasian and Titus). I never liked Domitian. He was big on public works but a terrible administrator. He may or may not have killed a lot of Christians but he was certainly a murderer of many opponents–until they murdered him in the year 96.
I began to run in the streets of Rome after some years jogging around other capitals–Washington, Panama, and Moscow. My Foreign Service colleague Yale Richmond wrote some years ago that I was the first jogger in Moscow (he being the second), and I dare say he was right. Certainly I never saw another runner as I jogged passed the old log houses behind our embassy, and around the track in the Metrostroi stadium when, as often happened, someone had forgotten to close the gate.
Nor did I find many fellow runners after my family and I were sent to the embassy in Rome, in 1966. Mary Jane and I, with our three children and our dog, found rooms in the Hotel d’Inghilterra, in Via Bocca di Leone near the Spanish Steps. At dawn I would go run. The Palazzo Torlonia was across the street, and occasionally when I came out I would see Prince Alessandro Torlonia, who still kept a horse, riding out of his courtyard to go up to the Villa Borghese. Usually, though, I saw no one but a sweeper on Via dei Condotti, clearing away the previous day’s wrappers and cigarette butts. I would go up the Steps at a jog and run along the street leftward to the Pincio and the Villa Borghese beyond it.
On my way was an ancient marble herm, a sculpted human head on a square-cut column four feet high. The head had a slight indentation on top. Each time I ran by I tapped the top with my fingers for good luck. Four decades later I still tap it when, not so often now, I go that way.
My temporary lodging allowance that let us live at the Inghilterra was good for only sixty days. Prince Torlonia–whose mother was American and who had younger relatives named Brooke Shields and Glenn Close–showed us an apartment in his palace but it was too small for our family. So it was that each weekday morning, after my wife saw the children off on the bus to the Overseas School, she and Seumas the dog would go looking for an apartment for us. There were real estate agents in Rome, but none had many listings to offer. Mary Jane decided that the best course was to walk through the centro storico, which was where we wanted to live, and look for rental signs posted on walls. This also gave her the chance to learn the streets and narrow vicoli of the old city and, not least, look into interesting shops.
About the time my allowance ran out we settled on a fine if not overly large apartment in a refurbished building dating from the 1600s. The address was Via dei Banchi Nuovi, 24. This had been a street of Renaissance bankers; Benvenuto Cellini probably had his workshop here. The Tiber was not far, and just across an ancient bridge was Castel Sant’Angelo, with a park where kids could play. Walking in another direction, one came in half a mile to Rome’s grandest piazza, Piazza Navona, and there kids could ride their bikes.
It did not take me long to figure out a running route. It was a good and also an historic one. Seumas and I would go out our front door at six a.m. and start left up the Banchi Nuovi in the direction of Piazza Navona. In a hundred yards we came to the Piazza dell’Orologio, named for the big clock in its tower above the Oratory of St. Philip Neri–where musical oratorios were first performed.
On the left-hand corner of the piazza was an unlovely palazzo where the Pacelli family once had a big apartment. A number of Pacellis were lay officials in the Vatican. Marcantonio Pacelli was secretary of the interior under Pius IX; his son Filippo Pacelli was dean of the Sacra Rota, the Vatican tribunal. Filippo’s son Eugenio, born in this palazzo in 1876, entered the priesthood and became Pius XII.
The street that led left beyond the Pacelli building went uphill for some yards and ended at a portico. This was the entrance to the Palazzo Taverna, built in the 1400s on the ruins of a medieval fortress–which in turn had been built on Roman ruins. From the fortress the Orsini family long dominated this part of Rome, in decades when Popes abandoned the city to live in Viterbo, or Ninfa, or Avignon and there was no central rule.
But my way took me straight, out of the piazza into the winding Via del Governo Vecchio. This is the street of the “old government,’ where the Papal governor of the city used to have his office, in a fine Renaissance building completed in 1477. In the late 1960s the building was seized by a radical women’s commune. The women defaced the building and resisted the authorities’ invitations to leave. Every time I ran by there and saw the old door and portal painted bright orange and red, I thought that if I were the Rome police I would kick the ladies out. But this was a time of troubles, when some leaders of the student rebellion that had spread to Italy from Berkeley were beginning to turn to terrorism. No reason, the authorities may have thought, to court more trouble. The commune stayed there for years. In the end the women left the building but it remained a mess for many more years.
It was in any case pleasant to run down Via del Governo Vecchio at dawn, not too fast since Seumas stopped to leave his mark at points along the way. (Seumas, if I may pay him tribute in passing, was the most beautiful and intelligent of all dogs we have had: a large broadheaded mongrel from a Maryland dog pound, white with some brown and a little black. I always wished there were a breed like that.)
In a third of a mile came another piazza. This was Piazza Pasquino, and at the far end stood the much defaced marble statue that the Romans long ago named Mastro Pasquino. It dates from the third century B.C. With a little imagination one can agree with the experts that it depicts Menelaus of Sparta with the body of Patroclus, killed at Troy. Long ago, in the years of arbitrary Papal rule, people would paste satirical anti-regime poems on the statue, poems said to have been authored by Mastro Pasquino. This eventually produced our English word pasquinade. In the years when Seumas and I ran past Pasquino, I would give him a salute and look for pasquinades. There were few, then; there are many more now, most often in romanesco dialect.
Now came the best part. We ran down the narrow street beyond Pasquino. I knew what was coming but it was always a thrill. Suddenly to our left the world opened out and there was the grandest of piazzas, Piazza Navona.
The name Navona and the piazza’s long oval form go back to its origin as the Circus Agonale. This was a stadium, inaugurated by the Emperor Domitian in 86 A.D., that was designed to host a Roman alternative to the Olympic games (and to the gladiators in the Colosseum, that had been built by Domitian’s father and brother, Vespasian and Titus). I never liked Domitian. He was big on public works but a terrible administrator. He may or may not have killed a lot of Christians but he was certainly a murderer of many opponents–until they murdered him in the year 96. Still, perhaps I owed him something. At six-fifteen on weekday mornings I loved to run with Seumas around the long oval pavement, and think of the runners two millennia before me. Later the piazza would fill with tourists and with neighborhood children, including ours. At dawn, though, I had the place to myself except for perhaps a sweeper and Claire Sterling, my friend who wrote on crime and terror, lived nearby, and came walking her two dogs.
Seumas and I would do four laps around the piazza and head for home, stopping in the Via del Governo Vecchio at an old bakery. I would leave the dog at the door and go inside, to find the baker shoveling round rolls, rosette, out of his oven. I would buy a dozen and carry them back to the Banchi Nuovi. Across the street from our apartment building was the Bar Amore–the owner was Fausto Amore–and I would reach there just about the time the truck from Rome’s municipal dairy, long since privatized, was delivering cartons of milk for Fausto to sell to neighbors. The dairy being a socialized enterprise, the truck was manned by three men, one to drive and two to carry, though the delivery to Fausto was no more than half a dozen cases of liter cartons. Delivery completed, the workers would be enjoying a caffé corretto–an espresso with a dollop of brandy–when I took my two liters and headed upstairs for breakfast with my family. It all made a good start to the day.
Eventually they transferred the Bridges to Prague, and then to Washington. Ten years after we had left Rome I happily returned there to be the number-two in the great embassy, with the American title of deputy chief of mission and the diplomatic title of minister. My ambassador was Maxwell Rabb, a Reagan political appointee. We got on well, as is not always the case with political ambassadors and career deputies. Max stayed in close touch with the President and the Prime Minister and his Cabinet and other notables, and I saw a range of leading Italians while also administering an embassy that contained attachés from far too many Federal agencies. It was a great job and a hard one, and of course I continued running, muttering as I went mens sana in corpore sano.
By now (this was 1981) terrorists were targeting official Americans in Europe as well as elsewhere. My counterpart in Paris, Christian Chapman, was shot at when he walked out of his house one morning. Italy’s Red Brigades, who killed four hundred of their own fellow-countrymen, kidnapped an American general, James Dozier, in Verona. There were threats against Ambassador Rabb, and two police cars accompanied his Cadillac whenever he drove out.
The ambassador was called back to Washington for some days. I would be the chargé d’affaires in his absence and, I learned, the police intended to provide me protection. I told the embassy security officer to let the police know that I went running in the Villa Borghese every day at dawn. Fine, came the answer, we’ll be with you. When I walked out the next morning to run, there was a white Alfa Romeo with two agents in front of my door. The streets and drives of the Villa Borghese had been closed to vehicles for some time now, but this morning when I ran the two agents stayed with me–not running but in the white Alfa. This was not what I wanted. Max Rabb would be back in a week and the agents would come to me no more. Meanwhile, anyone interested in targeting Americans might well have cast a close eye on the runner important enough to have a cop car behind him. I told the security officer to thank the police and say I wanted no more protection.
Subsequently I varied my course. I flattered myself that in the Circus Maximus at dawn, or Piazza Navona at lunchtime, or Villa Ada in late afternoon, no one would imagine that the middle-aged runner in the Roma sweatshirt was il ministro dell’ambasciata americana. The fact is no one ever seriously targeted me, or they would have got me. But you can’t run scared; you just keep running.
History
Notes From Italy: Looking Back at Mussolini
Mussolini was not the only dictator of his time. In his Europe, in a time of worldwide economic depression, a whole series of governments were run by “strong men.” Besides Mussolini in Italy and Hitler in Germany, there were authoritarian regimes if not dictatorships in the 1930s in Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. There were Blueshirts in Ireland, Blackshirts in Britain, and Vidkun Quisling’s followers in Norway. At the eastern end of Europe lay the greatest dictatorship of them all, Stalin’s Soviet Union.
Benito Mussolini, the Duce, the great Leader, died ingloriously in 1945. Many still remember the photos of the mutilated bodies of Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, hanging upside down at a Milan filling station. He was in retrospect a buffoon, a fool; the historian Denis Mack Smith called him a stupendous poseur. The ideology of fascism amounted to bluster and force. This Duce was good at publicity but he did not know how to manage an economy. A light shone late in his study so people would think he was hard at work, but he was probably dallying with Clara. He claimed that he controlled all Italy from “82 keys on the switchboard of my desk,” but he did not even know that his generals exaggerated the number of their combat-ready divisions, and he led Italy into a disastrous war.
Before that, though, in the 1920s and even into the 1930s, many leading Europeans and Americans paid honor to the Duce as a wise leader. When Mussolini waged terrorist war against Libyan nationalists in 1927, Winston Churchill said he rendered a service to the whole world. Richard Washburn Child, a novelist who was American ambassador to Italy when Mussolini took power, later ghostwrote Mussolini’s “autobiography,” praising him in the book’s preface as a man who, like few in history, had created a new state with a dynamic program.
Mussolini was not the only dictator of his time. In his Europe, in a time of worldwide economic depression, a whole series of governments were run by “strong men.” Besides Mussolini in Italy and Hitler in Germany, there were authoritarian regimes if not dictatorships in the 1930s in Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. There were Blueshirts in Ireland, Blackshirts in Britain, and Vidkun Quisling’s followers in Norway. At the eastern end of Europe lay the greatest dictatorship of them all, Stalin’s Soviet Union.
Italy was no Estonia; it was a major country. Its leaders had hoped it might even become a great power when in 1915 it betrayed its allies, Austria and Germany, to go to war against Austria after Britain and France promised the Italians new territories if they would join them. After losing seven hundred thousand men in the war, Italy as a victor was able to push its border up to the Brenner Pass but remained a poor and inequitable, largely rural society. Mussolini came to power in 1922 after convincing top people that he could be a bulwark against the radicalism of the Socialists, his old party, and the new and even more radical Communist party. Three years later the main opposition leader, Giacomo Matteotti, had been murdered, the parliamentary system had been destroyed, and Italy was a one-party dictatorship.
Fifteen years later, as the world neared World War II, the Duce could point to a number of accomplishments. He famously “made the trains run on time,” and in addition he built a couple of new high-speed lines, electrified others, and made a stab at building superhighways. He drained the Pontine marshes south of Rome, ridding the area of malaria and providing a better life for some thousands of poor peasants. The army was not what it claimed to be, but the navy was modern and the fourth-largest in the world. Air Marshal Italo Balbo made headlines when he flew two dozen naval seaplanes across the Atlantic without mishap to the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair. (There are probably no Duce Streets in America, but Chicago still has Balbo Drive.) The Italian Line put a couple of beautiful passenger liners into service. And the Italian people, or at least most of them, admired their Duce. Many of those who did not were jailed or exiled.
Mussolini did well with wars, too–at the beginning. He conquered poor Ethiopia in 1935-36, and occupied little Albania easily in 1939. Then the trouble began. Hitler invaded Poland in September 1939, and the Duce decided that Italy must be at Germany’s flank if it was to gain its share of territory in the greater war coming. In June 1940 Italy invaded its neighbor and old ally, France, just as Germany was completing its defeat of France farther north. The French put up a surprisingly effective resistance to the Italian invasion, and the Duce was humiliated. He was also, as Mack Smith says, increasingly unhinged.
One may well wonder what lies behind the mental state of a leader who takes his country into foolish wars. Mussolini had never been a heavy drinker, nor did he use drugs–but it seems likely that he suffered from syphilis.
The Duce followed up on his invasion of France by attacking the British in Egypt and invading Greece from Albania. The Italians got far into Egypt but were then repulsed; the Greek army was outnumbered by the Italians but successfully counterattacked, and the Italian army had to be saved by the Wehrmacht. Mussolini told his foreign minister and son-in-law, Galeazzo Ciano, that the trouble was the human material he had to work with, the mediocre Italian race. This did not stop him from sending a force of 200,000 Italians to help Hitler invade the Soviet Union in 1941. Despite what Mussolini said they were good soldiers; they were not equipped for the Russian winter. One battalion of the crack Julia division lost 45 of its 48 officers and 1221 out of 1384 soldiers.
There was often a lack of consistency in Fascist policy. Perhaps in some cases this was just as well. Mussolini, for example, once had a Jewish mistress, Margherita Sarfatti, who helped him appreciably after he seized power, as editor of the journal Gerarchia, the semiofficial voice of the regime. In 1938 the Duce emulated the Führer and promulgated cruel anti-Semitic laws; Sarfatti fled to Argentina. Several Italian Jews useful to the regime were however “Arianized,” including a general, Umberto Pugliese, and Maurizio Rava, an early Fascist who was made the colonial governor of Somalia. Even in 1938 Mussolini told his education minister, Giuseppe Bottai, that he did not want to persecute the Jews; perhaps they could be settled elsewhere in his empire, e.g. Somalia. That did not happen; most Jews remained in Italy, where the anti-Semitic laws were not always effectively administered; but most Italian Jews lost their jobs and livelihood and many died later at the hands of the Nazis.
What did American leaders think of the man whom Charlie Chaplin parodied as Benzino Napaloni, dictator of Bacteria, in his 1940 film The Great Dictator? For the first decade of Mussolini’s rule, Washington was pleased that Italy welcomed U.S. investment, agreed to settle its war debts, and signed the 1928 Kellogg-Briand peace pact and the 1930 London treaty limiting warship construction. Later the U.S. was distressed by the Italian invasion of Ethiopia, but applied no sanctions. President Franklin D. Roosevelt continued to think he might work with Fascist Italy to help prevent war, but by 1939 the Duce was telling Ciano scornfully that messages FDR sent him were “the fruit of progressive paralysis.” Ciano was not so scornful; he wrote in his diary that while America for now was pacifist, events could change this–and they did, at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
It is not inconceivable that after Pearl Harbor, Italy could have stayed out of war with the United States. Four days after the Japanese attack, though, the Duce strutted out onto his balcony at Palazzo Venezia and told the crowd in the square below him that he was declaring war against America. Bottai, the education minister, wrote in his diary that it was not a crowd that had rushed enthusiastically to hear the Duce. They had been rounded up from ministries and schools, and after the Duce’s final “We will win!” they quickly dispersed. Why go to war against the Americans?
Just over a year and a half later, in July 1943, U.S. and British forces, which had earlier pushed the Italians and Germans out of North Africa, invaded Sicily. A meeting was called in Rome of the Fascist Grand Council, and a majority of Council members approved a resolution calling on the King, Vittorio Emanuele III, who had often seemed timid and subservient, to take over command of the armed forces from Mussolini. When Mussolini went home from the long meeting, early in the morning, his long-suffering wife Rachele told him he should arrest as traitors the men who had voted against him. (They included his son-in-law, Ciano.) Yes, said the Duce, but first I must go see the King. When he did so, later in the day, the King thanked him for his services and dismissed him–and a Carabinieri colonel took him into custody.
Two months later, in September 1943, an operation led by a daring Waffen-SS officer, Otto Skorzeny, rescued Mussolini from the mountain hotel where he was being held. Hitler installed the former Duce as head of a puppet regime in northern Italy, the Italian Social Republic. There, several of those who had voted him down in the Grand Council were executed, including his son-in-law. Ciano’s wife, the Duce’s daughter Edda, made her way to Switzerland with help from a good friend, the designer Emilio Pucci. Edda carried her husband’s diaries under her skirt. They were soon published, and along with the accounts of Giuseppe Bottai and a few other insiders–including a recent little memoir by the Duce’s son, Romano–they help round out the picture of a man with so many faults that one wonders how, for so many years, he could keep his nation in thrall. But the Duce was not the only modern emperor who turned out to have no clothes.
What remains of the Duce? Curiously, the Italians have never taken down a tall white obelisk on the Tiber–near the building that now houses Italy’s foreign ministry but was designed as Fascist party headquarters–that bears the inscription “MUSSOLINI DUX.” And one sees still, across the country, many buildings built in his time that bear the date of construction both in years after Christ and in years since the foundation of the Duce’s new Roman empire.
There is also a path to be traced in modern Italian politics from the Fascist party, outlawed after World War II, through the postwar neo-Fascist Movimento Sociale Italiano or MSI, now extinct, to the party known today as the Alleanza Nazionale or AN. The AN’s leader, Gianfranco Fini, served as Italy’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs in 2004-2006, in the last center-right government headed by Silvio Berlusconi. Fini says he and his party are not neo-fascists but post-fascists. That seems clear; the day of Fascist thugs is long gone in Italy.
What is not clear is whether Italy, which has now enjoyed six decades of democracy and has become one of the richest countries in the world, can be sure it will not someday fall prey to a new demagogue, more clever and sophisticated perhaps than the old Duce. Indeed, what country has such guarantees? Many Italians were seriously concerned over Berlusconi’s control over the mass media when he headed the government for five years. Italy has three state-controlled television channels–and Berlusconi, a self-made billionaire, owns all the main private channels as well as Italy’s largest publishing company, Mondadori, plus cinema and home video companies. No doubt Berlusconi learned much from that homeland of media conglomerates, the United States of America.
Michael J Elliott
March 9, 2008 at 4:00 pm
Thank you for posting this website and the picture of the Embassy in Rome. I was stationed there from 1975 to 1979 with the Defense Attache Office while assigned to the staff of the NATO Defense College. I lived in Frascati to experience the real Italian culture and people and avoid living with the other Americans who seemed to complain a lot about how Italy wasn’t the United States (which thankfully is true). Anyway, thank you. Michael J. Elliott (formerly YN1, U.S. Navy)