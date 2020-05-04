Fiction Reviews
Exit Ghost by Philip Roth
Though the notorious Roth voice is often manic and crude, we assume that coming from a writer who is intellectual and self-critical to the hilt, there must be some highfalutin purpose behind the roughhouse tactics, for him to know and us to divine.
- Exit Ghost
- Houghton Mifflin, 292 pp.
Zuckerman in Turmoil
Exit Ghost is the latest and, Philip Roth promises, the last of the nine novels starring his fictional alter-ego, Nathan Zuckerman. As the novel begins, Zuckerman is visiting New York City for the first time in eleven years. Other than for surgery in Boston to remove a cancerous prostate, he has hardly been off his rural mountain road in the Berkshires all these years. He is mentally recuperated and determined to lead a normal life. Now he has driven the hundred and thirty miles to Manhattan to see a urologist who specializes in treating incontinence caused by prostate surgery.
“Not even when I was out of the encouraging environment of his office was I able to summon up an ounce of wariness to restrain my sense of rejuvenation… In the country, there was nothing tempting my hope…but when I came to New York, in only hours, New York did what it does for people—awakened the possibilities. Hope breaks out.”
Though Exit Ghost is weighed down rather heavily by a variety of distressing physical problems, as soon as an admiring young couple offer to swap their New York apartment for Zuckerman’s rural retreat, Roth’s prose returns to the high spirits readers will remember from his earlier fiction.
The publication of a new novel by Philip Roth (now numbering more than twenty) is always accompanied by a stir of anticipation. Though the notorious Roth voice is often manic and crude, we assume that coming from a writer who is intellectual and self-critical to the hilt, there must be some highfalutin purpose behind the roughhouse tactics, for him to know and us to divine. His exasperated cadences notwithstanding, Roth always had the knack of locating his fiction in common derangements. What made Portnoy’s Complaint a best-seller was not really the flamboyant vocabulary or the lurid sexual images, but the complaint itself, the encroachment of the Jewish family on the outlook and imagination of its vulnerable offspring.
One can almost understand why Roth often feels like a twisted character out of Kafka. Although he has had his share of praise and many literary awards, he longs for the good opinion of his most demanding critics. Yet Irving Howe, who was awesomely complete in discerning Roth’s faults, scarcely gives him credit for his considerable talents: the buoyant comedy of Portnoy’s Complaint, the confident strokes used to conjure up a writer close in accomplishment and manner to Bernard Malamud, the élan with which he wields his most potent fictional strategy (the accusatory monologue), and perhaps the most disarming trait of all, his full knowledge of his own limitations.
It is true that Roth habitually falls prey to spurts of comic aggression. He is especially angered by religious and intellectual confreres who want him to sustain a virtuous image of Jewry in his writing. “You pervert my intentions, then call me perverse!” Zuckerman shouts over the phone to Milton Appel, the critic whose harsh reconsideration of his work in a Jewish cultural monthly (not unlike an early article by Irving Howe in Commentary) has cut him to the quick. “You lay hold of my comedy with your ten-ton gravity and turn it into a travesty. My coarse, vindictive fantasies, your honorable, idealistic human concerns!”
Despite his wrathful defensive stance, Roth has a legitimate point. Not only is his fiction steeped in Jewish life, but much of it is sympathetic and many of his characters are likable. The generation of his parents is disappearing. Soon his books will be one of the few records of those close-knit, choleric, interfering, warm-blooded families, often seen, to be sure, through his baleful eye, but knockouts of authenticity nevertheless.
Exit Ghost is almost entirely free of Roth’s longtime concern with Jewish family life. It is instead centered on illness, fame, infatuation, and Zuckerman’s efforts to protect the reputation of his long-deceased literary master, E.I. Lonoff, from the efforts of a young careerist, Richard Kliman, who is writing a biography of Lonoff containing allegations of youthful incest with a half-sister.
It is the last contretemps that ties together the four characters, other than Zuckerman, who inhabit the book. The young couple, Billy Davidoff and Jamie Logan, who want to exchange their New York apartment for Zuckerman’s upstate home, turn out of be friends of Richard Kliman. Billy and Jamie are also aspiring writers. He is working on a novel and she has published her first story in The New Yorker. Jamie’s worshipful husband adds in his eulogy that Jamie graduated summa cum laude from Harvard and obviously regards her as the more brilliant of the two.
Richard Kliman also brings Zuckerman in touch with Amy Bellette, whom he met only once, when she was the youthful mistress of E.I. Lonoff and the young Zuckerman was visiting the older writer he revered. Kliman wants Zuckerman to help him on the biography, not only with his own impressions but even more urgently by persuading Amy to let him read the last half of Lonoff’s unpublished novel. Zuckerman refuses violently, accusing Kliman of invading Lonoff’s preciously guarded privacy, in the hope of using the scandal of incest to make a best-seller. When Kliman asks why Lonoff never gave interviews and tried to remain invisible, Zuckerman sums up the master in his reply. “Because he preferred the contemplative life to any other. Lonoff wrote. Lonoff taught….He made a modest income that sufficed. Order. Security. Stability. What more did he need?”
When he finally meets Amy Bellette, Zuckerman finds her old, poor, and suffering the effects of surgery for brain cancer, yet admirably loyal to her memory of Lonoff, now dead for forty years. She has had no other male companion since his death. She shows Zuckerman a long, well-phrased, unpublished letter to The New York Times, highly indignant about the state of contemporary literary journalism. At first she claims to have written the letter, then she insists that Lonoff dictated it to her. This puzzle is never solved, Zuckerman finds himself infected by Amy’s imaginary conversations with Lonoff, and imagines Lonoff saying “Look after her.” Which he does by giving her all the cash in his billfold and promising to send her monthly checks.
Exit Ghost ends on a desperately comic note. Roth has inserted an original playlet called He and She at various points in the novel, most of it a coy expression of Zuckerman’s and Jamie’s need to reveal their attraction to one another and to acquire some excitement from the process. Their effort, clumsy but genuine, goes as far as arranging to meet in his hotel room.
Before the planned rendezvous, they speak on the phone of their admiration for each other, but neither of them is comfortable. Their conversation sounds still, on Zuckerman’s part, like adolescent queries about Jamie’s early sexual experiences and her responses are equally flirtatious. While awaiting Jamie’s arrival, Zuckerman has an impulsive change of heart. The final words of the book are “Thus, with only a moment’s more insanity on his part—a moment of insane excitement—he throws everything into his bag…and sets out as fast as he can…She’s on her way and he leaves. Gone for good.”
Isa Kapp is a Washington critic and essayist who has written for “The American Scholar,” “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post” book reviews, “Commentary,” and “The New Leader.” WP Realtor
Crime Fiction
The Quiet Girl by Peter Høeg
A thriller is often a race, but without the understanding of exactly why this girl is so great a prize, it makes it harder to follow the runner.
- The Quiet Girl
- Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 424 pp.
Lost In Translation?
Translators are an underappreciated lot. When they’re bad, we mock them and when they’re good, we ignore them. Nadia Christensen displays all the athleticism of a champion wrestler in pinning down Peter Høeg’s new book, The Quiet Girl, and credit must be paid.
For this reviewer, it’s also a disclaimer, for while the book is a breathless display of language and idea, I couldn’t quite hold onto it. The cityscape of Copenhagen, the blues and blacks and whites and grays of its modern, impersonal architecture, the midnight fringes where outsiders linger – it rears up at you, but I was constantly aware of a language and culture hidden behind the words that I could not reach.
Perhaps this sense of alienation would please Høeg and, indeed, please his main character, a deep-in-debt circus clown named Kasper. Kasper is a genius of sorts, blessed with the ability to hear on a deeper level than any around him. He might be able to tell you the mechanisms of a watch in a pocket, the mood of his lover, or the specific geography of a place.
It’s a clever stylistic move. For as we follow Kasper’s involvement in a bewildering conspiracy to do with a missing girl and a group of special children, we are privy to thoughts and feelings that a normal person would be hard pressed to describe:
“Kasper could hear the intimacy between his parents, and also the passion, the caution. He would not have had a word for it. But he was able to sense that if you want to have the experience of a home that’s meaningful and open and natural, like Bach’s music and the big cats on the savannah, it costs something…”
Kasper’s hearing attunes him to becoming a legendary performer in the ring but it also makes him vulnerable to those who want to abuse his talents for their own gain. Chopping and changing between the past and present, Høeg takes us into a labyrinth of untrustworthy lovers, odd coincidences, show business precepts, child kidnappings, nuns with symphonic personalities, and philosophic musings:
“Balance and prayer are self-confrontational. Behind the muscular and spiritual exertion there must be a point of effortless calm. At that point you meet yourself.”
Using his hearing as a detective tool and taking advantage of skills learned in the circus, Kasper charms, talks, fights, and wriggles his way through the book. While he searches for the titular girl, whose gift of silence is an uncanny counterpoint to the noise that surrounds him, the omnipresent forces of authority and greed try to catch him.
Confused? I was. The book is billed as a taut thriller, but it’s hardly that. A cry against the depersonalizing forces of society, yes; a strange mixture of gratuitous violence and haphazardly funny escapes, sure; an dazzling exploration of sounds in language, quite; but it has none of the crisp bite, the pared pace of a conventional thriller.
Does it matter? Well, if we go by the title, yes, it does. The quiet girl is the hinge on which Kasper’s life changes (and perhaps a literary comment on the recent crimes against children in Northern Europe).
Yet we are only given a few instances when they meet face-to-face and their moments of intimacy are fleeting. A thriller is often a race, but without the understanding of exactly why this girl is so great a prize, it makes it harder to follow the runner.
Høeg was a dancer and actor before turning writer and father, so it’s hard not to cross the line between fiction and reality. Does Høeg manifest the same irresistible magnetism and subsequent uneasiness with women as Kasper? Is Kasper’s tender relationship with his dying father, a small spot of calm in the book’s maelstrom, a reflection of Høeg’s own experiences?
And what should one make of Kasper as professional clown, as the archetype who traditionally stands outside of society and comments on its inadequacies? Surely there’s an argument to be made that Høeg as an author wants to fulfill a similar function.
If this is the case, I might wish to ask Høeg why he chose to combine Kasper’s sensitive exploration of his life and work with an acidic, almost Viking-inspired, focus on bruises and bullets.
Is it an echo of an old Scandinavian sensibility, the same that inspires Hamlet’s bloodbath? Or a modern comment on the dispensability of human life? More importantly, does it make the book, already a fibrous knot of structure and purpose, any stronger?
I’d have to ask him in Danish, of course, after I’ve learned the language, read the book in the original, and lived in Copenhagen for, say, ten years. Until then, as a reviewer I’m remaining dissatisfied, both with the book and my own cultural deafness.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
Crime Fiction
The Snake Stone by Jason Goodwin
Goodwin now returns with another mystery, a tale as exotic as the first one, delicious in its evocation of the last days of the Ottoman dynasty. Here, however, the territory is dangerously personal.
- The Snake Stone
- Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 304 pp.
A Eunuch Investigator In Nineteenth-Century Istanbul
Our current crop of writers is a brave lot. There is Sarah Waters, who trots out “lesbo-Victorian romps” with Dickensian skillfulness. There is Stef Penney who won the Costa award for her atmospheric first novel, The Tenderness of Wolves, which was set in the wilderness of nineteenth-century Canada. That when she never set foot on the Canadian landmass.
And there is Jason Goodwin. Goodwin situates his tales of the eunuch investigator, Yashim Togalu, in nineteenth-century Istanbul. Yes, you heard that right. And they are no ordinary tales: they are mystery novels, oozing with murderous intrigue.
Goodwin sets them up firmly in the city already popularized by the sexually charged metropolis of Orhan Pamuk’s My Name Is Red. And his stories are deeply imagined, evoking the city, its sultan and the courtesans, its “muezzins in their minarets”, the Bosphorus flowing though their midst like a dark stain.
In 2006 came out The Janissary Tree, the first in a series of books which track Yashim as he goes around solving murder cases and throwing a light to the darkness. Yashim is a unique investigator, as removed from the classical western tradition of the Holmesian detective as one can get.
For one, he is a eunuch which is an added advantage for his profession, for it affords him unfettered access to the sultan’s harems, given that the women have nothing to be afraid of in his presence. The Janissary Tree was a murder mystery in which the janissaries, “new soldiers” whose force was disbanded by the sultan, were involved in a plot as thick as the aromas that waft in the alleys that Yashim traverses.
Goodwin now returns with another mystery, a tale as exotic as the first one, delicious in its evocation of the last days of the Ottoman dynasty. Here, however, the territory is dangerously personal. Max Lefevre, a French archaeologist with a rather shady reputation, is in Istanbul with a text that ostensibly holds the key to an ancient Byzantine treasure. Lefevre knows that his possession is a source of danger to his life, and he seeks Yashim’s help to plot an escape.
However, within hours of his supposed departure, Lefevre’s mutilated body is discovered and the needle of suspicion now points starkly at Yashim himself, who was the sole person in Lefevre’s company prior to his death. Yashim realizes that it is imperative for him to clear his name of any wrongdoing if he is to maintain his vaunted status inside the palace and also continue his profession.
Goodwin’s breath of knowledge frequently shines through in this work. He doffs his hat to Petrus Gyllius, the sixteenth century traveler who wrote extensively on Constantinople. Yashim is shown reading his work for similarities between the Constantinople of the past and the Istanbul of the present:
“He turned the page. Gyllius described the layout of the city and its walls, discussing Aya Sofya in detail, with reference to ancient sources. There were a few remarks about the Hippodrome, and the Serpent Column: Yashim made a penciled note beside them, intending to check against Lefevre’s copy.”
For readers looking for sexual bewilderment given the ambiguous status of the protagonist, there is disappointment in store: Yashim is unabashedly straight. There are mouth-watering bits of conversation between him and Amélie, Lefevre’s widow, who plays a decisive role in cracking the mystery. Yashim thinks she is “fresh, with a face that told him everything he wanted to know.”
The Snake Stone boasts a sprawling cast of characters, many of who make occasional appearances in the list of suspects. There is Dr. Millingen, inept medical officer, who is famed for his fatal association with Lord Byron. He seems to be making little headway in the cure of the sultan.
Even as a standalone piece of art, The Snake Stone retains the reader’s interest for the sureness of touch with which Goodwin wields the pen. Look at how he conjures the sultan contemplating his imminent death:
“The curtains of muslin and silk brushed together, stirred like a breath by the night air. Sometimes he could see a tiny diadem of stars through a chink close up by the rail and it came and went, came and went, the way people did when you were dying, looking in to observe the progress of death, to render a report on the invisible struggle; all that was left.”
As the mystery gains strength, so also the enigma of Istanbul. Familiar places acquire a menacing sheen and the conclusion races forth in an explosion of pellucid satisfaction. Indeed, the mystery morphs into an historical inquiry: of the presence of secret societies that have defied the inexorable march of time. The nostalgia for a bygone age seeps through the pages as the book combines literary acuity and mystical exoticism with formidable skill.
Vikram Johri is a writer living in New Delhi, India. His work has appeared in many publications, including the “Christian Science Monitor” and “Chicago Sun-Times.” History of Yoga
Caribbean
The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz
This book isn’t a book, it’s a jazz piece, a series of improvisations on Díaz’s country, using the characters as the instruments.
- The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao
- Riverhead, 352 pp.
Riffing on the Novel
Pity the modern novel – it’s been through hell in the past century. It’s been sliced (whaddup Ms. Woolf), diced (cheers Faulkner) and pureed (I’m talking to you Pynchon). It’s been turned on its head and turned inside out, pared down to a bare minimum (ah, Didion) or engorged with detail.
It’s also been the enemy and friend of writers working outside “western” traditions – a framework that only sometimes allows for myth, orality, and multidimensional culture. Highly convenient and easy to move around in, sure, but so’s a quickimart.
Junot Díaz, a hustle and flow stylist transplanted in his youth from the Dominican Republic, came onto the literary scene with his collection of short stories Drown. Now, in The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, he takes pen in hand, as it seems all respected authors are required to do, and stabs it into the old form.
Writing in a flood of English and Spanish, high faluting vocab and down in the dirt slang, philosophy and gritty sex/violence (often the two are one), Díaz tells of the uncommon hero Oscar Wao.
Like Díaz, Wao is an ex-pat who spends his childhood in the soulless suburbs of New Jersey. Immersed in sci-fi and comic books, role-playing games and fantasy, the obese Oscar does not realize that his family has been touched by the fukú, “the Curse and Doom of the New World,” brought over with Columbus when he first set foot on Hispaniola.
With this as his starting point, Díaz plays the curse out through a series of interwoven narratives, jumping back and forth in time. There’s the observations of a boy who grows up with Oscar, watching him floundering through adolescence and towards his doom, there’s the story of his sister Lola (told in the first person), of his mother (told in the third), and eventually the tragedy of his grandparents.
That’s the conventional framework. But Díaz is after something more than the conventional here, more than the “what it’s like to be an immigrant family and feel torn between two homes” story.
He’s going political, he’s asking if the Dominican Republic itself is cursed. To do so, he needs to take readers past baseball-player/lusty-lover stereotypes and into the neglected history of his birthplace. So, like Douglas Adams’s Hitchhiker series, he tosses in extended (and I mean extended) footnotes to help and berate and tease us along.
They’re mostly concerned with the brutal dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, the failed cattle thief, who ruled the country like a private fiefdom from 1931-1960:
“Almost as soon as he grabbed the presidency, the Failed Cattle Thief sealed the country away from the rest of the world – a forced isolation that we’ll call the Plátano Curtain. As for the country’s historically fluid border with Haiti – which was more baká than border – the Failed Cattle Thief became like Dr. Gull in From Hell; adopting the creed of the Dionyesian Architects, he aspired to become an architect of history, and through a horrifying ritual of silence and blood, machete and perjil, darkness and denial, inflicted a true border on the countries…”
It’s Trujillo’s reign that Oscar’s grandparents are caught up in, and it’s the fall-out from this event that blights his family tree.
Now, putting that into the mouths of New Jersey teenagers looking for freedom or identity or a quick shag isn’t going to work, and Díaz knows it. The footnotes also point out how little “they” (the teenagers) and “we” (the readers) know about third world history. The implied pun in fukú isn’t haphazard.
Even with the footnotes, though, Díaz can’t help himself. Commentary creeps in everywhere, lacing the personal stories with his exploding word riffs on the aftermath of colonialism.
It’s heady and fabulous stuff, but it makes for blurry lines, especially when it comes to character. You wonder how much of Junot is in Oscar (or Oscar is in Junot), especially in the first part of the book, when Oscar’s obsessions are paralleled in the prose – Trujillo is the Dark Lord Sauron from The Lord of the Rings (that got a little old), a third worlder is like Jack Kirby’s Uatu the Watcher, etc.
And while Oscar, the aspiring writer, tanks miserably, the addition of his counterpart, the thinner and more successful boyfriend of Lola, made me wonder how much Díaz is working out some inner struggles about growing up in the United States. Like his younger characters, he too stands on the outside of his own suffering country, preoccupied with personal needs.
As for the women, well, Díaz dunks us into a culture of misogyny and respect, of stubborn, quarrelsome, sexy sisters, mothers, and survivors, but I’m not sure he’s quite made it into their heads yet. Perhaps the weakest section, for me, was the one in which Oscar’s sister tells her story.
So who’s the standout in all these narratives? I’m going to go with the Dominican Republic on this one, for I think that’s who Díaz is talking to and for, his abused and abandoned mother, his on-fire adolescent.
Oscar’s blubbery steps towards doom didn’t hold me nearly as much as Díaz’s gradual unfolding of the past, putting words and personalities on the tabula rasa, the página en blanco, the blank white page of the Dominican Republic’s westernized history.
Nor did the hurried ending or the occasional lapse into a kind of postmodern cliché (yes, it’s the Matrix again) take too much away from it. This critique isn’t personal – Díaz knows he’s pushing it. While Oscar’s sudden new girlfriend might be a symbol of how love can redeem a tarnished past, she’s also pretty convenient:
“I know what Negroes are going to say. Look he’s writing Suburban Tropical now…Can’t we believe that an Ybón can exist and that a brother like Oscar might be due a little luck after twenty-three years? This is your chance. If blue pill, continue. If red pill, return to the Matrix.”
So what if we lost Oscar a bit through the middle? The book says there’s a literary way to combat the curse, the dark lord, the shadow of dictators and western collusion and systemic violence. Even after it has been beaten, reshaped, and beaten again, the country has a chance if its authors stand up and write.
This book isn’t a book, it’s a jazz piece, a series of improvisations on Díaz’s country, using the characters as the instruments. As a novel, I thought it was disjointed (that short story gene kicking in), now and again haphazard, and infrequently completely off the point. As a jazz piece, however, I like it just fine.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.