The Quiet Girl by Peter Høeg
The Quiet Girl
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Lost In Translation?
Translators are an underappreciated lot. When they’re bad, we mock them and when they’re good, we ignore them. Nadia Christensen displays all the athleticism of a champion wrestler in pinning down Peter Høeg’s new book, The Quiet Girl, and credit must be paid.
For this reviewer, it’s also a disclaimer, for while the book is a breathless display of language and idea, I couldn’t quite hold onto it. The cityscape of Copenhagen, the blues and blacks and whites and grays of its modern, impersonal architecture, the midnight fringes where outsiders linger – it rears up at you, but I was constantly aware of a language and culture hidden behind the words that I could not reach.
Perhaps this sense of alienation would please Høeg and, indeed, please his main character, a deep-in-debt circus clown named Kasper. Kasper is a genius of sorts, blessed with the ability to hear on a deeper level than any around him. He might be able to tell you the mechanisms of a watch in a pocket, the mood of his lover, or the specific geography of a place.
It’s a clever stylistic move. For as we follow Kasper’s involvement in a bewildering conspiracy to do with a missing girl and a group of special children, we are privy to thoughts and feelings that a normal person would be hard pressed to describe:
“Kasper could hear the intimacy between his parents, and also the passion, the caution. He would not have had a word for it. But he was able to sense that if you want to have the experience of a home that’s meaningful and open and natural, like Bach’s music and the big cats on the savannah, it costs something…”
Kasper’s hearing attunes him to becoming a legendary performer in the ring but it also makes him vulnerable to those who want to abuse his talents for their own gain. Chopping and changing between the past and present, Høeg takes us into a labyrinth of untrustworthy lovers, odd coincidences, show business precepts, child kidnappings, nuns with symphonic personalities, and philosophic musings:
“Balance and prayer are self-confrontational. Behind the muscular and spiritual exertion there must be a point of effortless calm. At that point you meet yourself.”
Using his hearing as a detective tool and taking advantage of skills learned in the circus, Kasper charms, talks, fights, and wriggles his way through the book. While he searches for the titular girl, whose gift of silence is an uncanny counterpoint to the noise that surrounds him, the omnipresent forces of authority and greed try to catch him.
Confused? I was. The book is billed as a taut thriller, but it’s hardly that. A cry against the depersonalizing forces of society, yes; a strange mixture of gratuitous violence and haphazardly funny escapes, sure; an dazzling exploration of sounds in language, quite; but it has none of the crisp bite, the pared pace of a conventional thriller.
Does it matter? Well, if we go by the title, yes, it does. The quiet girl is the hinge on which Kasper’s life changes (and perhaps a literary comment on the recent crimes against children in Northern Europe).
Yet we are only given a few instances when they meet face-to-face and their moments of intimacy are fleeting. A thriller is often a race, but without the understanding of exactly why this girl is so great a prize, it makes it harder to follow the runner.
Høeg was a dancer and actor before turning writer and father, so it’s hard not to cross the line between fiction and reality. Does Høeg manifest the same irresistible magnetism and subsequent uneasiness with women as Kasper? Is Kasper’s tender relationship with his dying father, a small spot of calm in the book’s maelstrom, a reflection of Høeg’s own experiences?
And what should one make of Kasper as professional clown, as the archetype who traditionally stands outside of society and comments on its inadequacies? Surely there’s an argument to be made that Høeg as an author wants to fulfill a similar function.
If this is the case, I might wish to ask Høeg why he chose to combine Kasper’s sensitive exploration of his life and work with an acidic, almost Viking-inspired, focus on bruises and bullets.
Is it an echo of an old Scandinavian sensibility, the same that inspires Hamlet’s bloodbath? Or a modern comment on the dispensability of human life? More importantly, does it make the book, already a fibrous knot of structure and purpose, any stronger?
I’d have to ask him in Danish, of course, after I’ve learned the language, read the book in the original, and lived in Copenhagen for, say, ten years. Until then, as a reviewer I’m remaining dissatisfied, both with the book and my own cultural deafness.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
The Snake Stone by Jason Goodwin
Goodwin now returns with another mystery, a tale as exotic as the first one, delicious in its evocation of the last days of the Ottoman dynasty. Here, however, the territory is dangerously personal.
The Snake Stone
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
A Eunuch Investigator In Nineteenth-Century Istanbul
Our current crop of writers is a brave lot. There is Sarah Waters, who trots out “lesbo-Victorian romps” with Dickensian skillfulness. There is Stef Penney who won the Costa award for her atmospheric first novel, The Tenderness of Wolves, which was set in the wilderness of nineteenth-century Canada. That when she never set foot on the Canadian landmass.
And there is Jason Goodwin. Goodwin situates his tales of the eunuch investigator, Yashim Togalu, in nineteenth-century Istanbul. Yes, you heard that right. And they are no ordinary tales: they are mystery novels, oozing with murderous intrigue.
Goodwin sets them up firmly in the city already popularized by the sexually charged metropolis of Orhan Pamuk’s My Name Is Red. And his stories are deeply imagined, evoking the city, its sultan and the courtesans, its “muezzins in their minarets”, the Bosphorus flowing though their midst like a dark stain.
In 2006 came out The Janissary Tree, the first in a series of books which track Yashim as he goes around solving murder cases and throwing a light to the darkness. Yashim is a unique investigator, as removed from the classical western tradition of the Holmesian detective as one can get.
For one, he is a eunuch which is an added advantage for his profession, for it affords him unfettered access to the sultan’s harems, given that the women have nothing to be afraid of in his presence. The Janissary Tree was a murder mystery in which the janissaries, “new soldiers” whose force was disbanded by the sultan, were involved in a plot as thick as the aromas that waft in the alleys that Yashim traverses.
Goodwin now returns with another mystery, a tale as exotic as the first one, delicious in its evocation of the last days of the Ottoman dynasty. Here, however, the territory is dangerously personal. Max Lefevre, a French archaeologist with a rather shady reputation, is in Istanbul with a text that ostensibly holds the key to an ancient Byzantine treasure. Lefevre knows that his possession is a source of danger to his life, and he seeks Yashim’s help to plot an escape.
However, within hours of his supposed departure, Lefevre’s mutilated body is discovered and the needle of suspicion now points starkly at Yashim himself, who was the sole person in Lefevre’s company prior to his death. Yashim realizes that it is imperative for him to clear his name of any wrongdoing if he is to maintain his vaunted status inside the palace and also continue his profession.
Goodwin’s breath of knowledge frequently shines through in this work. He doffs his hat to Petrus Gyllius, the sixteenth century traveler who wrote extensively on Constantinople. Yashim is shown reading his work for similarities between the Constantinople of the past and the Istanbul of the present:
“He turned the page. Gyllius described the layout of the city and its walls, discussing Aya Sofya in detail, with reference to ancient sources. There were a few remarks about the Hippodrome, and the Serpent Column: Yashim made a penciled note beside them, intending to check against Lefevre’s copy.”
For readers looking for sexual bewilderment given the ambiguous status of the protagonist, there is disappointment in store: Yashim is unabashedly straight. There are mouth-watering bits of conversation between him and Amélie, Lefevre’s widow, who plays a decisive role in cracking the mystery. Yashim thinks she is “fresh, with a face that told him everything he wanted to know.”
The Snake Stone boasts a sprawling cast of characters, many of who make occasional appearances in the list of suspects. There is Dr. Millingen, inept medical officer, who is famed for his fatal association with Lord Byron. He seems to be making little headway in the cure of the sultan.
Even as a standalone piece of art, The Snake Stone retains the reader’s interest for the sureness of touch with which Goodwin wields the pen. Look at how he conjures the sultan contemplating his imminent death:
“The curtains of muslin and silk brushed together, stirred like a breath by the night air. Sometimes he could see a tiny diadem of stars through a chink close up by the rail and it came and went, came and went, the way people did when you were dying, looking in to observe the progress of death, to render a report on the invisible struggle; all that was left.”
As the mystery gains strength, so also the enigma of Istanbul. Familiar places acquire a menacing sheen and the conclusion races forth in an explosion of pellucid satisfaction. Indeed, the mystery morphs into an historical inquiry: of the presence of secret societies that have defied the inexorable march of time. The nostalgia for a bygone age seeps through the pages as the book combines literary acuity and mystical exoticism with formidable skill.
Vikram Johri is a writer living in New Delhi, India. His work has appeared in many publications, including the “Christian Science Monitor” and “Chicago Sun-Times.” History of Yoga
Thunder Bay by William Kent Krueger
The novel is set in the lake country of northern Minnesota and the wilds of bordering Ontario. Former sheriff Cork O’Connor has decided to take life easy with his wife and teenage daughter. He’ll fill in the slack times with a little private investigator action or at least that’s what he thinks. The short-lived halcyon period is broken when Objibwe medicine man Henry Meloux (as in “mellow”) asks Cork to find his son that he fathered more than a half-century ago in the Canadian boreal forest wild lands.
Thunder Bay: A Cork O'Connor Mystery
Atria
Windigos, Objibwes and Mystery In Northern Minnesota
I’m a big fan of murder mysteries. I enjoy well-crafted, thought out twists and turns of often cruel fate and the curious machinations of devious minds. Living in Montana and being close to the land has also made me critical of any book that doesn’t make a legitimate effort to establish a strong sense of place. William Kent Krueger has satisfied all of these criteria in his latest Cork O’Connor mystery Thunder Bay and quite a bit more.
The novel is set in the lake country of northern Minnesota and the wilds of bordering Ontario. Former sheriff Cork O’Connor has decided to take life easy with his wife and teenage daughter. He’ll fill in the slack times with a little private investigator action or at least that’s what he thinks. The short-lived halcyon period is broken when Objibwe medicine man Henry Meloux (as in “mellow”) asks Cork to find his son that he fathered more than a half-century ago in the Canadian boreal forest wild lands.
The investigation leads Cork to a reclusive industrialist Henry Wellington living in isolation on Thunder Bay. An attempt is made to murder Meloux, who has helped O’Connor with personal travails in the past. Everything points to Wellington who may be the Indian’s son, But why kill his father. The investigation eventually drifts back to a period in Meloux’s life in Ontario in the 1920s leading to a collision with the past and present.
Krueger does a fine job of writing in both periods of time and the long section on his friend’s adventures in the remote Ontario wilderness eighty years past is excellent. The story could stand on its own and the writing is near mystical in sections as here when Meloux is starving and lost in the forest:
He could smell his enemy, smell the odor of carnage, the stink of rotting flesh. Far from repulsing him, it made him hungrier.
He opened his mouth to spit out a taunt. What came instead was an inhuman roar. It was answered in kind by Wellington, who was no Wellington but a windigo. In the moonlight, they charged at each other, kicking up an explosion of powdered snow as they attacked.
They battled savagely, filling their mouths with blood, tearing out chunks of hair-covered flesh. Hunger drove Henry to a frenzy, and at last he plunged his hand into the other’s chest, grasped its heart in his claws, and ripped it out. The windigo let fly a death cry that was as appetizing to Henry as the heart on which he began to feed. He gobbled up the organ while it still beat.
He stood over the lifeless form of the windigo that had once been Wellington. He lifted his bloody face to the black sky and gave an angry howl. He’d thought eating the man’s heart would fill him, but it didn’t. He was hungrier than ever.
A windigo is a cannibalistic monster or evil entity that is common throughout the myths and tales of North American People. Krueger has captured the essential spirit of the land and the Indian in this section; and it is certainly writing that will not be found in the works of writers like Ellroy, Hammett or MacDonald. This is a refreshing approach to the device of moving back-and-forth through time to develop the story line in the contemporary murder mystery.
And there are several other well-structured sub-plots that include his daughter and a long-time friend, all of this making for a rich, layered narrative that stays true to the story arc all the way to the conclusion.
For the past twenty years Krueger has lived in St. Paul, Minnesota with his wife and two children. He’s written Cork O’Connor novels that include Iron Lake (winner of the 1998 Anthony Award for Best First Novel and the Barry Award), Boundary Waters, Purgatory Ridge, Blood Hollow, (winner of the 2004 Anthony Award for Best Novel), and Mercy Falls (2005 Anthony winner) and a political novel, The Devil’s Bed.
Krueger clearly loves the country he’s chosen to live in, the North Woods, land I’ve spent much time in canoeing and camping so I have a reasonable idea of when writing of the region rings true or not as in this passage:
Now we’re alone on the lake – me, Schanno, and a couple of loons fifty yards to our right diving for breakfast. The sun creeps above the trees. Suddenly everything has color. We breathe in the scent of evergreen and clean water and the faint fish odor from the bottom of Schanno’s boat. Half an hour and we haven’t said a word. The only sounds are the sizzle of line as we cast, the plop of the lures hitting water, and the occasional cry of the loons.
I’m happy to be here on that August morning. Happy to be fishing, although I hold no hope of catching anything. Happy to be sharing the boat and the moment with a man like Schanno.
I’ve spent many mornings with friends just like the one described above. Krueger nailed it with confidence and succinctness that is the mark of a writer. Thunder Bay is right there from the first word all the way through to the conclusion. A solid, enjoyable book.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – “Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time” (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and “Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout.” John’s work has appeared in publications that include “Men’s Journal,” “Fly Fisherman,” “Fly Rod and Reel,” “The Angling Report,” “American Angler,” “The Denver Post,” “Audubon,” “Briarpatch,” “counterpunch.org,” “Travel and Leisure,” “Art of Angling Journal,” “E – The Environmental Magazine,” “Field and Stream,” “Outside,” “Rolling Stone,” “Gray’s Sporting Journal” and “American Cowboy.” Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Noogie’s Time To Shine by Jim Knipfel
One day, a young boy scares Noogie when he is the middle of restocking a machine in Fast Eddie’s Drug Hut by shouting ‘bang’. Noogie drops four thousand dollars in twenties all over the floor, screams at the kid and then gathers the notes up. It is only when he has loaded them all into the ATM that he finds a stray twenty under his shoe. It is then that the idea for the ‘perfect slow-motion heist’ occurs to him.
Noogie's Time to Shine: A True Crime Novel
Virgin Books
A Lonely Fugitive
I came to this novel knowing nothing about the American writer Jim Knipfel. A quick Google search has since filled me on a few salient biographical details but while reading his second novel, I had the unusual pleasure of not having to worry about any pre-conceived ideas getting in the way of my response. (Odd that by writing this I might now ruin that for other people, but there you are.)
Noogie’s Time to Shine is the story of Ned ‘Noogie’ Krapczak, a New Jersey native whose life has failed to match up to his childhood dreams of being a movie director. Noogie is in his mid thirties and restocks ATM machines for a living. He travels to ‘convenience stores, bodegas, greengrocers, bars and large grocery stores,’ where his interactions with members of staff consist of his making weak jokes and then being mocked or ignored. ‘Most of them found him to be a kind of jackass blowhard…but Noogie himself felt different. He was slick and suave. He was the essence of cool, just like Steve McQ.’ Noogie’s home life is no refuge from his work. He lives at home with his mother, whose incessant sniping and put downs call Livia Soprano to mind. Mrs Krapczak doesn’t allow Noogie to smoke or drink in the house, fails to understand his interest in films, and isn’t slow to remind her progeny that he is fat and useless.
One day a young boy shouts ‘bang’ when Noogie is in the middle of restocking a machine in Fast Eddie’s Drug Hut. Noogie drops four thousand dollars in twenties all over the floor, screams at the kid and then gathers the notes up. It is only when he has loaded them all into the ATM that he finds a stray twenty under his shoe. It is then that the idea for the ‘perfect slow-motion heist’ occurs to him. Very soon he is siphoning off twenties here and there as he does his rounds. It is not long before he is filling laundry bags with hundreds of dollars a day. It is all so simple. ‘So long as the people could still withdraw whatever they wanted from the machines (up to and including their daily limit), and so long as those clowns in Florida were getting a cool dollar seventy-five every time they did, Noogie could pretty much snag would he wanted.’ Within a year, he manages to steal almost five million dollars, until the inept company he works for finally catch on. He takes to the road with his large cat – who, suitably enough, is called John Dillinger – but his initial excitement at being on the lam, turns into frustration when the radio fails to bring him news of roadblocks and a nationwide manhunt. Heading for Florida, which Noogie thinks will be a nice place to be despite the fact that his company’s headquarters are located there, he feels an overwhelming need to be conspicuous; he can’t accept the need for quiet and secrecy. He checks into motels as Thomas Crown and Virgil Hilts, leaves enormous tips for waitresses he takes a shine to, and, at one point, shouts ‘come and get me coppers’ out of the window of his Ford van. Noogie wants to be involved in high jinks, the plot to thicken, the action to speed up; above all, he longs to cut to the chase. As he moves from one casual encounter to the next, from diner to motel to tavern, his extraordinary loneliness becomes apparent. This is not only a man whose dreams have become nothing but a void inside him, but who has been denied real human contact, companionship and love.
Written in short, punchy, no nonsense sentences that drive you deep into Noogie’s cynicism, frustration and despair, Knipfel’s novel is impressive for the empathy the author shows for his characters. Apparently inspired by a real caper, Noogie’s Time To Shine is a great novel for those whose imaginative life is as dominated by the cinema as its protagonist’s. Knipfel reminds us how real cinema’s characters can become to us, and how film stars allow us access to a fantasy life which can become more meaningful than our own lives, which, by comparison, we like to deem dull, monotonous and routine. In the final third of the novel, when the road trip gives way to a police procedural, Knipfel loses his way a little; the various FBI agents and cops are not as well realised as Noogie and we have much less invested in them given their late appearance in the story. But the middle section, when Noogie is on the run, offers a poignant and often very funny portrait of a forlorn, dissatisfied man who, having failed to make movies with his life, makes his life a movie.
Deborah G
January 21, 2012 at 12:58 pm
This is a totally amazing piece of work. I notice that no reviewer has mentioned the enormous amount of research that had to have been done. Not only the music, but architecture, electronics, auto mechanics, religion, food, medicine, drugs, ad infinitum. Bravo!! I will read again.
Jim & Pam Stoneback
September 29, 2010 at 11:43 am
I’m on my second reading of Quiet Girl. From my first reading, two years ago, developed a delayed obsession to own a Lotus Elise.
During my second reading I’ve had to acquaint myself with the some of the music of Kaspar Krone and in doing so, discovered Glenn Gould and the Goldberg Variations. For that alone, I am most grateful to Peter Hoeg. Also Chopin’s Prelude in A-Minor (beautiful!), Die Kunst der Fuge, the Chaconne, and both serious- and rock versions of Bona Nox (both outstanding!)
I can see that for the third reading I’ll have to take notes in an attempt to map the chronology. I will also spend more time with Google Maps which have great coverage of Copenhagen.
The Quiet Girl is a demanding read but well endlessly engaging and well worth the effort.
Pate'
April 30, 2009 at 2:12 pm
I am hardly disappointed in this book – am re-reading because I loved it so much and sought out this chat to help clarify a few confusions.
I think this is indeed a taut thriller, that the other characters are left purposely half drawn as that is how Kasper sees them. He’s so involved in himself – having hearing like his would make someone a little too inwardly focused, don’t you think?
A complaint: those USELESS maps. Too often streets or locations cited aren’t even on the map so why bother with them? I wished they were better so you could follow Kasper’s roving.
Nicholas in Wales
April 17, 2009 at 11:33 am
Dee, I look forward to reading your observations.
Dee Derbyshire (UK)
April 12, 2009 at 2:33 pm
I have just discovered this talented author through Miss Smilla – I love the character,the plot is fascinating and I cannot wait to read more and see the novel.
Nicholas in Wales
April 3, 2009 at 6:30 am
Dear Dr G,
It’s good to know someone is still reading this page. I agree that the ending didn’t really tie up the loose ends and it wasn’t really a conclusion. But then, it wasn’t a conventional story. I enjoyed the journey and didn’t really mind the fact that the journey’s end was a bit of an anti-climax.
DrG
March 24, 2009 at 12:56 pm
Interesting with fascinating techniques of language etc, BUT, what happens in the end remains the biggest mystery of all to me. I’ve re-read the ending also; I still have no idea what may or may not have happened somewhere beneath the streets of the city. I think the author was indeed playing silly buggers with the “conclusion”.
Nicholas in Wales
February 5, 2009 at 11:22 am
I agree about the work of the translator. There are so many unusual and delicate descriptions in this book that the translator needs to be a writer of exceptional talent. This is clearly the case with Nadia Christensen.
For me, the storytelling spell was occasionally broken in the early part of the book by the appearance of some American words. I find American English works well in books or subtitled films from, say South America. In books or films with a European culture though, American words seem jarring and disruptive. Rather like the small foreign bodies in the groove of a vinyl record that cause the stylus to jump.
I have been reading this book in small doses over a couple of months and have about 30 pages left to read. It is not the sort of story that runs like a stream; it is more like tides that ebb and flow, washing over the reader with images, events and thoughts.
I don’t usually like ‘difficult’ novels but this is an exception. All the difficulty is entirely justified; it’s not just the author playing silly buggers.
Shirley Walden
January 20, 2009 at 2:13 am
I have just finished ‘The Quiet Girl’and was fascinated by its brilliance. If it hadn’t already been overdue at the library I’d have read it again immediately. I did re-read bits for clarity near the beginning but soon decided to just flow with the strangeness. I think the ending was good. It didn’t cross every ‘t’ or dot every ‘i’ but let the reader’s imagination embellish the author’s words.
DrJ
December 22, 2008 at 7:23 pm
Fascinating book. Yes, it’s confusing, takes effort to follow. As I read it at first, I thought most of it was fantasy. Then I realized nearly everything was literal. (I still wonder about the scene when Kasper confronts Stina in the sauna /steambath.) So I went back and re-read so I could grasp the characters and the chronology accurately. Though I am still uncertain about some things, most of the pieces fell into place…And very much worth it! I’ve never re-read a novel while still reading it. Also worth looking up (e.g YouTube) characters like the famous clowns Kasper talks about. I started a map in Google (under drjonmack). Contribute if you feel interested.
By the way, I read a review that said the ending tied everything up neatly. That surprised me as I was as confused as everyone else. So I re-read and it began to make more sense.
I think it’s also largely irrelevant whether or not it’s a thriller. No, it certainly isn’t a typical page-turner. It’s something else: A novel. So was Smilla, though it certainly had a more classic conclusion.
I love a book that opens up a world and set of characters to explore that have some depth to them.
Simple Meditation
November 22, 2008 at 1:39 am
Excellent content and style…keep up the good work!
Clyde
November 21, 2008 at 2:36 pm
I’m about half way through this great novel. Its a mystery in many senses. There is so much to admire. You can really get lost in layer after layer without understanding everything that’s going on. It would be good to have comments from the author to throw some light on the mystery that this novel is.
Yvonne
October 31, 2008 at 9:01 am
I too, find the book a little hard to follow, and have several times considered giving up on it, but Casper is such an interesting character, and Claire Marie so different a take on the complexities of children in the 21st century, that I keep reading. I am glad that I did. Even though the book is way “out there,” there are passages of great beauty and insight and they make the book worth plowing through.
marion
September 3, 2008 at 2:57 am
A wonderful read! Almost like living a dream: hopping from the present to the past and back… I like the book very much – as I did with Smilla’s sense of snow!
audubon
June 12, 2008 at 11:18 pm
I read this immediately as soon as it came out. I’ve been a big Hoeg fan for years and was so excited to find he’d published a new book. Sadly, there was no internet discussion on the book at that time, but I really want to figure out what the heck happened in the end. I sent the novel to a friend abroad, hoping she would shed some light on it, and that was months ago so I can’t remember all the details — all I know is I was very confused, but really want to hear other peoples’ reactions to the ending. I’m at [email protected] — email if you have any insights!
Janet
June 8, 2008 at 10:00 pm
I’m in the middle too and would love to talk about it when I finish, probably later this week. I’m so confused! This is my first Hoeg book, and I love parts of his prose. He reminds me just a tad of Mark Helprin (who I adore in all genres), and that’s very attractive. But the plot is so all over the place that I’m reeling! It’s a rewarding challenge, and when you consider how banal most modern fiction is, much fun.
Pearl
May 28, 2008 at 7:37 pm
Shelley, I am listening to this awesome book on tape. So far I am enthralled with the author’s ability to combine philosophy and analytical psychology and the notion of archetypes. I am listening to this novel as if it were my dream … the references to the collective unconscious, Kierkegaard, Jung, Nietzsche … wonderful.
I don’t pretend to “follow” the plot but then, who said plot had to be linear??
Could I write more and hear from you once I am finished? I only listen when I drive so …
Sarah
May 24, 2008 at 7:42 am
Is this response list still active? I’ve just finished the book; I need to talk with a fellow reader.
E.J.Zita
January 6, 2008 at 2:12 pm
Hoeg transports the reader with the power of sound in many dimensions, with his clean language and imagery. (There’s too much action adventure for my taste, but I will still re-read this book.) Brilliantly strong women ally with gifted but handicapped men to rescue magically powerful children. Music, spirituality, and art are woven into a rags-to-riches life that is redeemed by communal purpose as much as by love. The protagonist’s near-death analysis (and performance?) of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor is a peak in the book in several ways – classic Hoeg prose.
I am confused by the ending and would like to discuss this with others who enjoyed the book, without ruining it for those who have yet to finish it. Please email me at [email protected]
Todd Finley
December 26, 2007 at 1:03 am
I am half-way through the book. It takes patience, but my patience is rewarded with cultural insights and an enhanced appreciation for the music of life.
Shelley
November 21, 2007 at 10:50 pm
So far I’ve found this latest novel of Peter Hoeg to be potentially fascinating, and in reality very frustrating. He seems to leap from one scene to the next so quickly that the narrative and plot is lost. What is left is a very defined character of Kasper the clown,who is of unique and unusual talents. To me it seems that everyone Kasper meets in the novel are unformed and appear to be only there to accentuate Kasper’s incredible talents. He has an amazing ability of hearing muical tones in anyone and thing and can ‘listen’ so deeply that he can ‘know’ anyone he meets in a very profound way. But I feel I’m on the verge of giving up on finishing this novel eventhough Peter Hoeg is one of my all-time favourite writers, because it lacks fast-paced thrill with a character devopment I can understand. *sigh*