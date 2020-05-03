Crime Fiction
The Snake Stone by Jason Goodwin
Goodwin now returns with another mystery, a tale as exotic as the first one, delicious in its evocation of the last days of the Ottoman dynasty. Here, however, the territory is dangerously personal.
- The Snake Stone
- Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 304 pp.
A Eunuch Investigator In Nineteenth-Century Istanbul
Our current crop of writers is a brave lot. There is Sarah Waters, who trots out “lesbo-Victorian romps” with Dickensian skillfulness. There is Stef Penney who won the Costa award for her atmospheric first novel, The Tenderness of Wolves, which was set in the wilderness of nineteenth-century Canada. That when she never set foot on the Canadian landmass.
And there is Jason Goodwin. Goodwin situates his tales of the eunuch investigator, Yashim Togalu, in nineteenth-century Istanbul. Yes, you heard that right. And they are no ordinary tales: they are mystery novels, oozing with murderous intrigue.
Goodwin sets them up firmly in the city already popularized by the sexually charged metropolis of Orhan Pamuk’s My Name Is Red. And his stories are deeply imagined, evoking the city, its sultan and the courtesans, its “muezzins in their minarets”, the Bosphorus flowing though their midst like a dark stain.
In 2006 came out The Janissary Tree, the first in a series of books which track Yashim as he goes around solving murder cases and throwing a light to the darkness. Yashim is a unique investigator, as removed from the classical western tradition of the Holmesian detective as one can get.
For one, he is a eunuch which is an added advantage for his profession, for it affords him unfettered access to the sultan’s harems, given that the women have nothing to be afraid of in his presence. The Janissary Tree was a murder mystery in which the janissaries, “new soldiers” whose force was disbanded by the sultan, were involved in a plot as thick as the aromas that waft in the alleys that Yashim traverses.
Goodwin now returns with another mystery, a tale as exotic as the first one, delicious in its evocation of the last days of the Ottoman dynasty. Here, however, the territory is dangerously personal. Max Lefevre, a French archaeologist with a rather shady reputation, is in Istanbul with a text that ostensibly holds the key to an ancient Byzantine treasure. Lefevre knows that his possession is a source of danger to his life, and he seeks Yashim’s help to plot an escape.
However, within hours of his supposed departure, Lefevre’s mutilated body is discovered and the needle of suspicion now points starkly at Yashim himself, who was the sole person in Lefevre’s company prior to his death. Yashim realizes that it is imperative for him to clear his name of any wrongdoing if he is to maintain his vaunted status inside the palace and also continue his profession.
Goodwin’s breath of knowledge frequently shines through in this work. He doffs his hat to Petrus Gyllius, the sixteenth century traveler who wrote extensively on Constantinople. Yashim is shown reading his work for similarities between the Constantinople of the past and the Istanbul of the present:
“He turned the page. Gyllius described the layout of the city and its walls, discussing Aya Sofya in detail, with reference to ancient sources. There were a few remarks about the Hippodrome, and the Serpent Column: Yashim made a penciled note beside them, intending to check against Lefevre’s copy.”
For readers looking for sexual bewilderment given the ambiguous status of the protagonist, there is disappointment in store: Yashim is unabashedly straight. There are mouth-watering bits of conversation between him and Amélie, Lefevre’s widow, who plays a decisive role in cracking the mystery. Yashim thinks she is “fresh, with a face that told him everything he wanted to know.”
The Snake Stone boasts a sprawling cast of characters, many of who make occasional appearances in the list of suspects. There is Dr. Millingen, inept medical officer, who is famed for his fatal association with Lord Byron. He seems to be making little headway in the cure of the sultan.
Even as a standalone piece of art, The Snake Stone retains the reader’s interest for the sureness of touch with which Goodwin wields the pen. Look at how he conjures the sultan contemplating his imminent death:
“The curtains of muslin and silk brushed together, stirred like a breath by the night air. Sometimes he could see a tiny diadem of stars through a chink close up by the rail and it came and went, came and went, the way people did when you were dying, looking in to observe the progress of death, to render a report on the invisible struggle; all that was left.”
As the mystery gains strength, so also the enigma of Istanbul. Familiar places acquire a menacing sheen and the conclusion races forth in an explosion of pellucid satisfaction. Indeed, the mystery morphs into an historical inquiry: of the presence of secret societies that have defied the inexorable march of time. The nostalgia for a bygone age seeps through the pages as the book combines literary acuity and mystical exoticism with formidable skill.
Vikram Johri is a writer living in New Delhi, India. His work has appeared in many publications, including the "Christian Science Monitor" and "Chicago Sun-Times."
Thunder Bay by William Kent Krueger
- Thunder Bay: A Cork O’Connor Mystery
- Atria, 288 pp.
Windigos, Objibwes and Mystery In Northern Minnesota
I’m a big fan of murder mysteries. I enjoy well-crafted, thought out twists and turns of often cruel fate and the curious machinations of devious minds. Living in Montana and being close to the land has also made me critical of any book that doesn’t make a legitimate effort to establish a strong sense of place. William Kent Krueger has satisfied all of these criteria in his latest Cork O’Connor mystery Thunder Bay and quite a bit more.
The novel is set in the lake country of northern Minnesota and the wilds of bordering Ontario. Former sheriff Cork O’Connor has decided to take life easy with his wife and teenage daughter. He’ll fill in the slack times with a little private investigator action or at least that’s what he thinks. The short-lived halcyon period is broken when Objibwe medicine man Henry Meloux (as in “mellow”) asks Cork to find his son that he fathered more than a half-century ago in the Canadian boreal forest wild lands.
The investigation leads Cork to a reclusive industrialist Henry Wellington living in isolation on Thunder Bay. An attempt is made to murder Meloux, who has helped O’Connor with personal travails in the past. Everything points to Wellington who may be the Indian’s son, But why kill his father. The investigation eventually drifts back to a period in Meloux’s life in Ontario in the 1920s leading to a collision with the past and present.
Krueger does a fine job of writing in both periods of time and the long section on his friend’s adventures in the remote Ontario wilderness eighty years past is excellent. The story could stand on its own and the writing is near mystical in sections as here when Meloux is starving and lost in the forest:
He could smell his enemy, smell the odor of carnage, the stink of rotting flesh. Far from repulsing him, it made him hungrier.
He opened his mouth to spit out a taunt. What came instead was an inhuman roar. It was answered in kind by Wellington, who was no Wellington but a windigo. In the moonlight, they charged at each other, kicking up an explosion of powdered snow as they attacked.
They battled savagely, filling their mouths with blood, tearing out chunks of hair-covered flesh. Hunger drove Henry to a frenzy, and at last he plunged his hand into the other’s chest, grasped its heart in his claws, and ripped it out. The windigo let fly a death cry that was as appetizing to Henry as the heart on which he began to feed. He gobbled up the organ while it still beat.
He stood over the lifeless form of the windigo that had once been Wellington. He lifted his bloody face to the black sky and gave an angry howl. He’d thought eating the man’s heart would fill him, but it didn’t. He was hungrier than ever.
A windigo is a cannibalistic monster or evil entity that is common throughout the myths and tales of North American People. Krueger has captured the essential spirit of the land and the Indian in this section; and it is certainly writing that will not be found in the works of writers like Ellroy, Hammett or MacDonald. This is a refreshing approach to the device of moving back-and-forth through time to develop the story line in the contemporary murder mystery.
And there are several other well-structured sub-plots that include his daughter and a long-time friend, all of this making for a rich, layered narrative that stays true to the story arc all the way to the conclusion.
For the past twenty years Krueger has lived in St. Paul, Minnesota with his wife and two children. He’s written Cork O’Connor novels that include Iron Lake (winner of the 1998 Anthony Award for Best First Novel and the Barry Award), Boundary Waters, Purgatory Ridge, Blood Hollow, (winner of the 2004 Anthony Award for Best Novel), and Mercy Falls (2005 Anthony winner) and a political novel, The Devil’s Bed.
Krueger clearly loves the country he’s chosen to live in, the North Woods, land I’ve spent much time in canoeing and camping so I have a reasonable idea of when writing of the region rings true or not as in this passage:
Now we’re alone on the lake – me, Schanno, and a couple of loons fifty yards to our right diving for breakfast. The sun creeps above the trees. Suddenly everything has color. We breathe in the scent of evergreen and clean water and the faint fish odor from the bottom of Schanno’s boat. Half an hour and we haven’t said a word. The only sounds are the sizzle of line as we cast, the plop of the lures hitting water, and the occasional cry of the loons.
I’m happy to be here on that August morning. Happy to be fishing, although I hold no hope of catching anything. Happy to be sharing the boat and the moment with a man like Schanno.
I’ve spent many mornings with friends just like the one described above. Krueger nailed it with confidence and succinctness that is the mark of a writer. Thunder Bay is right there from the first word all the way through to the conclusion. A solid, enjoyable book.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout." John's work has appeared in publications that include "Men's Journal," "Fly Fisherman," "Fly Rod and Reel," "The Angling Report," "American Angler," "The Denver Post," "Audubon," "Briarpatch," "counterpunch.org," "Travel and Leisure," "Art of Angling Journal," "E – The Environmental Magazine," "Field and Stream," "Outside," "Rolling Stone," "Gray's Sporting Journal" and "American Cowboy."
Noogie’s Time To Shine by Jim Knipfel
One day, a young boy scares Noogie when he is the middle of restocking a machine in Fast Eddie’s Drug Hut by shouting ‘bang’. Noogie drops four thousand dollars in twenties all over the floor, screams at the kid and then gathers the notes up. It is only when he has loaded them all into the ATM that he finds a stray twenty under his shoe. It is then that the idea for the ‘perfect slow-motion heist’ occurs to him.
- Noogie’s Time to Shine: A True Crime Novel
- Virgin Books, 256 pp.
A Lonely Fugitive
I came to this novel knowing nothing about the American writer Jim Knipfel. A quick Google search has since filled me on a few salient biographical details but while reading his second novel, I had the unusual pleasure of not having to worry about any pre-conceived ideas getting in the way of my response. (Odd that by writing this I might now ruin that for other people, but there you are.)
Noogie’s Time to Shine is the story of Ned ‘Noogie’ Krapczak, a New Jersey native whose life has failed to match up to his childhood dreams of being a movie director. Noogie is in his mid thirties and restocks ATM machines for a living. He travels to ‘convenience stores, bodegas, greengrocers, bars and large grocery stores,’ where his interactions with members of staff consist of his making weak jokes and then being mocked or ignored. ‘Most of them found him to be a kind of jackass blowhard…but Noogie himself felt different. He was slick and suave. He was the essence of cool, just like Steve McQ.’ Noogie’s home life is no refuge from his work. He lives at home with his mother, whose incessant sniping and put downs call Livia Soprano to mind. Mrs Krapczak doesn’t allow Noogie to smoke or drink in the house, fails to understand his interest in films, and isn’t slow to remind her progeny that he is fat and useless.
One day a young boy shouts ‘bang’ when Noogie is in the middle of restocking a machine in Fast Eddie’s Drug Hut. Noogie drops four thousand dollars in twenties all over the floor, screams at the kid and then gathers the notes up. It is only when he has loaded them all into the ATM that he finds a stray twenty under his shoe. It is then that the idea for the ‘perfect slow-motion heist’ occurs to him. Very soon he is siphoning off twenties here and there as he does his rounds. It is not long before he is filling laundry bags with hundreds of dollars a day. It is all so simple. ‘So long as the people could still withdraw whatever they wanted from the machines (up to and including their daily limit), and so long as those clowns in Florida were getting a cool dollar seventy-five every time they did, Noogie could pretty much snag would he wanted.’ Within a year, he manages to steal almost five million dollars, until the inept company he works for finally catch on. He takes to the road with his large cat – who, suitably enough, is called John Dillinger – but his initial excitement at being on the lam, turns into frustration when the radio fails to bring him news of roadblocks and a nationwide manhunt. Heading for Florida, which Noogie thinks will be a nice place to be despite the fact that his company’s headquarters are located there, he feels an overwhelming need to be conspicuous; he can’t accept the need for quiet and secrecy. He checks into motels as Thomas Crown and Virgil Hilts, leaves enormous tips for waitresses he takes a shine to, and, at one point, shouts ‘come and get me coppers’ out of the window of his Ford van. Noogie wants to be involved in high jinks, the plot to thicken, the action to speed up; above all, he longs to cut to the chase. As he moves from one casual encounter to the next, from diner to motel to tavern, his extraordinary loneliness becomes apparent. This is not only a man whose dreams have become nothing but a void inside him, but who has been denied real human contact, companionship and love.
Written in short, punchy, no nonsense sentences that drive you deep into Noogie’s cynicism, frustration and despair, Knipfel’s novel is impressive for the empathy the author shows for his characters. Apparently inspired by a real caper, Noogie’s Time To Shine is a great novel for those whose imaginative life is as dominated by the cinema as its protagonist’s. Knipfel reminds us how real cinema’s characters can become to us, and how film stars allow us access to a fantasy life which can become more meaningful than our own lives, which, by comparison, we like to deem dull, monotonous and routine. In the final third of the novel, when the road trip gives way to a police procedural, Knipfel loses his way a little; the various FBI agents and cops are not as well realised as Noogie and we have much less invested in them given their late appearance in the story. But the middle section, when Noogie is on the run, offers a poignant and often very funny portrait of a forlorn, dissatisfied man who, having failed to make movies with his life, makes his life a movie.
The Fighter by Craig Davidson
James Ellroy, Cormac McCarthy and William T. Vollmann have some new company hanging out on their dark, rough, violent block. He’s Craig Davidson and here’s how he tells what he feels and sees…
- The Fighter
- Soho Press, 256 pp.
Blood-Soaked Truth
James Ellroy, Cormac McCarthy and William T. Vollmann have some new company hanging out on their dark, rough, violent block. He’s Craig Davidson and here’s how he tells what he feels and sees:
Blind in one eye: those damn lye fights. My upper incisors driven through my gums, half embedded in soft pallet. Cauliflower ears – jug ears, my old trainer would’ve said – and my hearing cuts in and out like a radio on the fritz; when it goes I’ll smack the side of my head, the way you would a finicky TV to get the picture back. A raised line runs from the base of my scalp to a point between my eyebrows; my skull was split open on the concrete of an empty oil refinery. An unlicensed medic – there’s no other kind around here – wrapped a leather belt around my head to keep the split halves together…They say a man’s body is a map of his existence.
And that’s from only the second page of the prologue of Davidson’s brutally graphic first novel The Fighter. The author narrates the wild ride of Paul Harris and Rob Tulley as they bash, batter and bleed there way through the viciously dark world of fighting. Not boxing. That’s a sport with rules and padded gloves. Fighting is a no rules, win anyway you can nightmare scene peopled by boxers on the out, men who love to punish and kill others and those with little or no hope for redemption.
Everything has been handed to Paul Harris on a silver platter. He’s the son of a wealthy southern Ontario winery owner. But following a vicious beating in and outside of his local upscale club, he descends into the realm of hardcore bodybuilders, steroids and boxing gyms, seeking to become a something he isn’t, self-sculpted, self-defined. Rob Tully, a working-class teenager from upstate New York, is a natural boxer from a family that lives the pursuit, boxing runs in their veins. He trains with his father and uncle, who believe that his pugilistic skills can change their lives. But he struggles under the weight of their expectations, fearing his own ability to inflict pain, often pulling punches or losing fights intentionally. The disparate paths of Harris and Tully lead to an underground bare-knuckle fight venue where men brawl for hard cash. Here anything goes. Death, permanent brain damage, ruined bodies – all part of the show beneath a violent backdrop of animality and rage.
Craig Davidson was born in Toronto and now lives in Iowa City. His short story collection, Rust and Bone, has been published in the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. His stories have been published in Fiddlehead, Event, Prairie Fire, and sub-TERRAIN. His work has been compared to Thom Jones in the story collection The Pugilist at Rest. Here Davidson previews the violence and mayhem he portrays in The Fighter with eight short stories on men who live for the high adrenalin, crazed life – boxers, basketball players, and gamblers. In the title story, a boxer chants as in a litany the names of the 27 bones that make up the human hand, all of which he has broken in the course of a career that now sees him fighting in bottom-level gutter venues. And like in The Fighter Davidson shows his character experiencing the beauty of boxing even as he admits that his fights are a matter of survival and atonement for past sins. In “A Mean Utility,” ad executive James Paris, frustrated by his and his wife’s attempts to conceive, displaces his paternal feelings onto his pit bull, Matilda. He overmatches her with a nasty rottweiler, then undergoes a change of heart, entering the battle to save his dog, losing a hunk of his leg while doing so. In “Rocket Ride,” a young man who loses his leg to the orca he performs with in a marine park show tries to rebuild his life, in part by attending meetings of the Unlimbited Potential support group, which is full of substance-abusing amputees who wonder if karma’s to blame for their plights.
One of Davidson’s talents as a story teller is his natural ability to juxtapose stellar, energetic descriptions of physical confrontation with subtle, quirky explorations of human motivation, and he does this smoothly, seamlessly. The only weakness, a minor one, is his relying on dreamscapes to expand on the internal dialogues, dilemmas and terrors of the characters. A little dreamland jive goes a long way. Better to work this information into a real time segment of the narrative.
And this guy’s work is not for the squeamish or faint of heart. Gore, unrestrained violence and lots of graphic descriptions of physical damage permeate Davidson’s writing.
The first punch was tentative…The next punch was harder; the post vibrating like a tuning fork. Wire tore skin…The crisp tok tok tok on wood gave way to mushier, meatier sounds until at some point his right hand…crumpled, delicate jigsaw bones shattering, and though the pain left him gagging he did not stop. His hands became a blur of ever-expanding and ever-darkening red, blood in the air, blood and skin stuck to the post and the bones of his left hand splintering with a tensile shriek and bone visible now, glistening shards jutting through sheared flesh…
Clearly Davidson is not for everybody despite his brilliance and natural ability with language. But no new writer has grabbed my attention like this since I read an excerpt of The Rifles by Vollmann in The Review of Contemporary Fiction, 1993.
I read this book in one take late at night much like I did McCarthy’s The Road. Both novels left me at once empty of emotion and satiated with the bleakness and violence of the human condition. Powerful books by fine writers. I got up, turned on my computer and ordered Davidson’s Rust and Bone.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout." John's work has appeared in publications that include "Men's Journal," "Fly Fisherman," "Fly Rod and Reel," "The Angling Report," "American Angler," "The Denver Post," "Audubon," "Briarpatch," "counterpunch.org," "Travel and Leisure," "Art of Angling Journal," "E – The Environmental Magazine," "Field and Stream," "Outside," "Rolling Stone," "Gray's Sporting Journal" and "American Cowboy."
