History
Images from How To Photograph an Atomic Bomb
Between 1945 and 1962, the United States conducted over 300 atmospheric nuclear tests above the ground, in the ocean or in outer space.
- How To Photograph an Atomic Bomb
- VCE, 142 pp.
“One afternoon I was at Lookout Mountain right here in Hollywood, and I got a call from a Woody Mark. He said ‘George, I need you out here tomorrow for a special test.’ I got there that night and he said, ‘Tomorrow morning you’re going to go out with five other guys and you’re going to be standing at ground zero.’ I said, ‘Ground zero?’ He said. ‘Yeah, but the bomb’s gonna go off 10,000 feet above you.’ I said, ‘Well, what kind of protective gear am I going to have?’ He said ‘None.’ I remember I had a baseball hat, so I wore that just in case. He gave me a still camera, and two motion picture cameras. These were 35mm Eyemos. I set up the two Eyemos, and had little trip wires that I could trip with my foot starting about 5 seconds before the blast. And the still camera, I also had a trip wire so that I could trip it. I could get one exposure only. The five other guys were scientists and they volunteered to be there. I wasn’t a volunteer. I didn’t find out until I got there.”
-George Yoshitake
Nuclear Testing Timeline
Between 1945 and 1962, the United States conducted over 300 atmospheric nuclear tests above the ground, in the ocean or in outer space.
On August 5, 1963, the United States and the former Soviet Union signed the Limited Test Ban Treaty, effectively banning the testing of all nuclear weapons except those tested underground. Atmospheric nuclear test blast photography came to an end.
Nuclear testing milestones:
07/16/45 Trinity test in Alamogordo, New Mexico
06/30/46 Crossroads Able at Bikini Atoll, first atomic test after World War II
07/24/46 Crossroads Baker at Bikini Atoll, first underwater test
01/27/51 Ranger Able, first atomic test within the US, at the Nevada Test Site
05/08/51 Greenhouse George, first thermonuclear test
10/31/52 Ivy Mike, first experimental thermonuclear device
05/25/53 Upshot-Knothole Grable, first and only test of an atomic cannon
05/20/56 Redwing Cherokee, first airdrop by US of a thermonuclear weapon
07/19/57 Plumbbob John, first and only air-to-air missile test of an atomic weapon
09/19/57 Plumbbob Ranier, first detonation contained underground
09/01/58 Hardtack Teak, first detonation in space at 77 kilometers, on a Redstone rocket
11/04/62 Dominic Tightrope, last atmospheric test conducted by the US
09/23/92 Julian Divider, last nuclear test conducted by the US
Peter Kuran is the award winning producer/director of “Trinity and Beyond (The Atomic Bomb Movie).” He started his career as an Animator on the original “Star Wars” in 1976 and has since worked on over 300 theatrical motion pictures. Beyonce Net Worth
History
Notes from Italy: Romulus and Neighbors
The next time you go to Rome, take a half-day to go to Pomezia, just south of the Alban hills, a few miles inland from the sea. The town is unlovely but the new Pomezia museum contains some of the most beautiful terracotta statues of women that I know, dating from several centuries before Christ. It also contains exhibits that trace the story of Aeneas in Italy back to at least the eighth century B.C. You may well leave Pomezia convinced that someone, whose name may have been Aeneas, landed on the nearby coast a millennium or so before Christ–and married the daughter of the king of the local Latins–and had a descendant named Romulus. Not just Virgil but Dionysius gives a detailed account of all this.
Call me a poor sort of tourist, but I have seen enough of the ruins of imperial palaces on the Palatine hill. For one thing, the sun gets hot and there is no shade; nor have I ever been able to conjure up in my mind, no matter how good a guide I have along, just what the place must have looked like before Constantine got angry with the Romans and moved east in the year 327.
I do, since I like shade, like to stroll even in summer in the Farnese gardens up on the Palatine, and gaze down at the sweltering city while I sit on a bench beneath a good-sized oak. Better yet, even when the sun shines hot I like to walk to the southwest corner of the hill and look at what remains of the house of Romulus. This is no palace, just some holes in the ground in the volcanic tufa, which is relatively easy to cut and then hardens. One sees a round trench on which rested a stone wall of a round house. In the middle of the circle are holes that anchored the tree trunks supporting the roof. Archeology tells us that the hut was built around 750 B.C. That equates almost perfectly with the traditional date when Romulus founded the city.
When Andrew Marvell came to Rome in 1645 he found on the Palatine what he called in a poem years later “Romulus his bee-like cell.” It must have been a reconstruction, presumably near the site that I like to visit, of the founder’s imagined dwelling: a round hut that had a stone wall about four feet high, above which was a thatched beehive-like roof.
More than three centuries after Marvell, I have seen in Italy not reconstructions but real houses of this sort, still inhabited and unchanged in design for three thousand years or more.
The first time was in 1968. My wife and I let the three children skip school one spring day, so that we could all go climb a mountain that Mary Jane and I had seen from the highest point in the Monti Lepini, fifty miles south of Rome between the sea and the autostrada to Naples. Some miles beyond our mountain we caught sight of an interesting-looking pyramidal peak that seemed not too steep or high. We identified it on the map as Monte Caccume. The following Tuesday we drove, the five of us and Seumas the dog, to the old stone town of Patrica, parked just above the town, and began to walk up Caccume on a rough track.
An hour from our start we walked around a bend and just below us saw a Neolithic farm. There were three of the beehive houses and they were inhabited, two it seemed by people and one by farm animals. We could see a woman, a couple of sheep, a cow. There were low stone walls that marked off pastures, a vegetable patch, an enclosure for animals, and a couple of big beeches for shade. No machines, little sound, much peace. We never forgot the place. I am glad we did not. A quarter-century later we climbed Caccume again and found the farm abandoned.
It was during those same Roman years, the years that we had Seumas, that it rained one winter Sunday. My wife and children were content to stay home reading and playing, in our apartment in the Via dei Banchi Nuovi, but I needed exercise. So, I told Seumas, do you. I loaded the dog in the VW and we drove out the Appian Way as far as vehicles were permitted. I parked, and we started walking out the ancient road by the remaining Roman tombs, those too big for thieves to cart off. To our left, plowed fields stretched for some distance. Beyond the fields and not a half-mile from us, I could see cars on the new version of the Appian Way.
Seumas, meanwhile, was coursing ahead. Beyond him I saw, on the right side of our road, a pair of old beehive huts just like the ones on Monte Caccume. There was a kind of farmyard, and a chicken came out of the farmyard onto the road. Seumas knew what to do; he chased the bird into the farmyard. In two seconds he came running out again with three big white sheep dogs behind him, bent on murder. Then they saw me and envisioned a double murder. I called Seumas and we went off at quickstep into the fields to the left. I called out for humans but none came. The sheep dogs followed us a long way, then finally went home. We walked another mile, and then we turned for home–and I went far out into the fields to avoid meeting the dogs again. Such dogs can be dangerous; their instinct is to protect their flock by killing predators. What would the headlines have read–diplomat killed at Neolithic farm in suburbs? That farm, too, has long since vanished; just as well.
What has not vanished is the amazing ancient stonework in certain towns south of Rome. Five of them, whose names start with A–Alatri, for one–are said to have been founded not by a mere man like Romulus, but by Saturn. That means if nothing else that they are very old places.
Not long ago we drove out from Rome, one Saturday morning, to see Alatri. It is now a city of about 25,000. Centuries before Christ its inhabitants fortified it with walls of closely-fitted polygonal blocks, cut from local limestone. The walls are well jointed and some of the blocks weigh tons. Inside the fortifications, in what is still the middle of town, rises the citadel, adapted from an ancient hill. The hilltop, around five acres, was flattened and paved. Then the edges were sheered off to make a 30-foot wall, which was faced with polygonal blocks, some of which measure seven by ten feet and must weigh twenty-five tons each. The main approach to the citadel is through a portal above which is an architrave of a single limestone block, fifteen feet long. Atop this citadel stands the little cathedral, also constructed of limestone, but its blocks are of a lesser size. When we walked into the cathedral that Saturday, a Mass was being celebrated with a congregation of just five or six older women–and there in the bishop’s chair sat the bishop in his mitre: a diocese in miniature, I thought.
There is a yet more impressive place of polygonal walls. This is the abandoned town of Norba, which stands fifteen hundred feet above the Pontine marshes and sea, on the slopes of the Monti Lepini. What remains of Norba is a perimeter wall over a mile and a half around, built of closely fitted great polygonal blocks. It was a sizable city, of which little is known–and it has an enormous main gate with jambs over twenty-five feet high and an adjoining stone bastion over forty feet high, that to my mind rivals the famous Lion gate of Mycenae.
Who built such great walls for these Italian towns? We know that tribes of Italic-speaking shepherds moved out of the Apennines into this area near the Tyrrhenian coast, centuries before Christ. They were good with animals and they knew how to build Romulus-style stone huts. They were not capable of cutting huge blocks and building huge walls–even if most of these polygonal walls were built on sites where they could be lowered rather than raised into place.
The undoubted answer to the riddle is that masons and architects came to Italy from the eastern Mediterranean. Who or when, we just don’t know. The Mediterranean has been a highway for migration for almost ten thousand years; even after people learned to write, many centuries passed before the story of their moves was written down. Norba became a Roman colony in 492 B.C., and it was already a large place then, as we are told by Dionysius of Halicarnassus, who wrote at the time of Christ. Dionysius was a Greek, which may in part explain why so many of the invaders of Italy he tells about came from Greece–Trojans, Pelasgians, Tyrrhenians, etc. Someday, I hope in my lifetime, DNA studies will have much more to tell us about early Mediterranean migration. Dionysius, we may find, told fables based on fact.
Consider Sardinia, that large island which is such a different part of Italy. After the Romans conquered the Carthaginians, who had held the Sardinian coast for centuries, Sardinia became in 227 B.C. an overseas province of Rome’s growing empire. But although the Romans held the coasts, the people of the inland forests and granite mountains continued to resist Roman rule. They more or less kept that up for two millennia; brigands roamed the Sardinian highlands into the twentieth century, and their sons became kidnappers who were still a plague when I first reached Italy. Where did the ancestors of these Sards first come from?
More than a thousand years before Christ, archaeology tells us, a seafaring people invaded Sardinia and started building the stone towers called nuraghi, hundreds of which still dot the island. The invaders could not write and so we do not know what they called themselves–but far to the east the Egyptians had just recorded, in the early twelfth century B.C., how Ramses III successfully defended his kingdom against wild “sea peoples” coming from the north. One of these peoples, the Egyptians wrote, were the Shardan. They may well have been the ancestral Sards. I have seen in the museum at Cagliari a large copper ingot brought to Sardinia, around that time, from the eastern Mediterranean. The Shardan, I decided, must have stolen it from some Egyptian warehouse.
Back to Romulus. He himself was hardly an Italian aborigine, but rather the descendant of an immigrant from the eastern Mediterranean named Aeneas. Educated people all know that Virgil wrote the Aeneid, a little before the time of Dionysius, as a kind of Roman continuation of the Iliad. The Romans were pleased to know that their founder came from an honorable lineage; Aeneas, Virgil wrote, had been a Trojan hero. When I was a schoolboy I understood that this was all pure fiction; but it was not.
The next time you go to Rome, take a half-day to go to Pomezia, just south of the Alban hills, a few miles inland from the sea. The town is unlovely but the new Pomezia museum contains some of the most beautiful terracotta statues of women that I know, dating from several centuries before Christ. It also contains exhibits that trace the story of Aeneas in Italy back to at least the eighth century B.C. You may well leave Pomezia convinced that someone, whose name may have been Aeneas, landed on the nearby coast a millennium or so before Christ–and married the daughter of the king of the local Latins–and had a descendant named Romulus. Not just Virgil but Dionysius gives a detailed account of all this. Dionysius dates the founding of Rome to 431 years after the fall of Troy. That equates well with the destruction of the city archaeologists call Troy VII-a at Hisarlik, in Turkey, around 1190 B.C., and the subsequent founding of Rome around 750.
Migration to Italy has never stopped since Aeneas. If you take the autostrada that leads inland from Rome to the mountains of the Abruzzo, a few miles beyond Tivoli you may catch sight of a town high up on the right, a vertical half-mile above the road. This is Saracinesco, and it was founded by a band of Saracen raiders from North Africa around 890 A.D. A thousand years later, Ferdinand Gregorovius wrote that the people of Saracinesco still had different customs and dress. More recently yet, a friend of mine who grew up nearby–Pietro Del Gallo, Marchese di Roccagiovine–could remember how before World War II the Saracinesco people still had a distinct dialect, shot through with words derived from Arabic.
Or take the Albanians. The Turks finally conquered Albania’s national hero, Skanderbeg, in the late 1400s. There was an Albanian exodus to Italy, and today there are as many as a million Albanian-Italians, the Arberesh, some of whom still preserve in their villages the language of pre-Ottoman Albania. But that is not all. Unrest and poverty in Albania after the end of Communist rule in 1992 led to yet a new Albanian exodus to Italy, mainly of working-class men. The Italians were worried about the influx, but a decade later the new Albanians are gainfully employed in the Italian countryside, saving their money to send home to their wives and to build the new houses one sees rising in the outskirts of Tirana.
Nor would Italian readers want me to ignore the other new immigrants. They come from Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Kurdistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, China–and even America. The Italians call them, not impolitely, extracomunitari because they come from outside the European Union. Many of them come, indeed, from outside the largely white, Christian, Indo-European world, and they present a serious political and societal problem in Italy. The Italians, however, are in the main not chauvinists, not xenophobic. The Latins accepted Aeneas and crew, admittedly after some fighting, and today’s Italy is by and large accepting these new crews, too–which is more than can be said for some other countries that are not our subject here.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
History
Almost a Miracle by John Ferling
As contemplated by Ferling, few, if any, colonial Americans escaped the impact of hostilities. Wars were frequent and while many men soldiered, many of these same soldiers died. Still others, the least fortunate in some respects came home from the wars, but not in one piece, physically or mentally. Nor were those who bore arms alone in experiencing the terrors of war. Civilians who dwelled on the exposed frontier in wartime lived with the constant fear of a potential surprise attack, and virtually every citizen, in every generation, and in every colony paid war taxes, tolerated wartime scarcities, endured war-induced inflation, and struggled through postwar economic busts.
- Almost a Miracle: The American Victory in the War of Independence
- Oxford University Press, 679 pp.
War on a Grand Scale
“Warfare was woven into the fabric of life in colonial America.” So begins John Ferling’s thoughtful and comprehensively researched Almost a Miracle: The American Victory in the War of Independence. A professor emeritus of history at the University of West Georgia, Ferling is the author of nine earlier books on American colonial affairs and is certainly well positioned to pursue a military history of the conflict which he describes as, “War on a grand scale.”
As contemplated by Ferling, few, if any, colonial Americans escaped the impact of hostilities. Wars were frequent and while many men soldiered, many of these same soldiers died. Still others, the least fortunate in some respects came home from the wars, but not in one piece, physically or mentally. Nor were those who bore arms alone in experiencing the terrors of war. Civilians who dwelled on the exposed frontier in wartime lived with the constant fear of a potential surprise attack, and virtually every citizen, in every generation, and in every colony paid war taxes, tolerated wartime scarcities, endured war-induced inflation, and struggled through postwar economic busts. Ferling suggests, “In the century and a half before 1776 it would have been difficult to find anyone born in the English colonies in North America who had not lost a loved one—a son, a father, a brother, a husband—to war. If one was lucky, the loss was temporary, only for a few months during the period of service. But sometimes it was forever.” And it is against this backdrop that Ferling proposes that the revolutionary war was one that America came much closer to losing than is now usually remembered.
American soldiers in 1779 belonged to a Continental army that had changed in substantive ways since its inception in 1775. Men served under a more draconian Articles of War that bore distinct similarities to that which had long governed Britain’s standing army. Many wore uniforms made in France and carried firearms of French origin, most drawn from the cache of 100,000 Charleville muskets that had been received from France in early 1779. Moreover, American artillery assets included more than two hundred field pieces that France had also given the United States.
In addition to the Continental Army, Ferling posits that the colonial militia has “often been belittled, but without it the war could not have been won. It secured the home front in nearly every state by suppressing and disarming the Loyalists in the crucial early stage of the war.” He then pursues the transitions that show how militiamen augmented the Continental army, and, despite some egregious failures, they also on occasion “fought extremely well,” and at Bunker Hill, Princeton, Saratoga, and Cowpens “militiamen served with valor.” Still, at best, it was a grueling time for the militia and the Continental Army. Both faced cold, starvation, and death, and found themselves growing ever more contemptuous of those at home who never served or sacrificed, and of politicians who wore their patriotism on their sleeve: the “blustering hero” who fought “his battles over a glass of Madeira.” Yet, their misery and anger notwithstanding, these soldiers repeatedly demonstrated that when properly led they would fight, and fight well. And, from 1777 onward, these now battle-tested veterans were the foundation of a determined and sound military force that was more than capable of matching the more seasoned British Army.
Throughout the book, Ferling returns repeatedly to the people and their stories. The army of 1779 included numerous French, Prussian, and Polish officers. Some had been commissioned by America’s envoys in France without adequate background checks on their character and talents. Others crossed the sea on their own and deluded the, as Ferling suggests, “gullible – and, at times, desperate – congressmen with vivid, though illusory, accounts of their experience and skills. Some foreign officers proved to be beyond their ken and failed miserably.” One in particular was Philip Tronson du Coudray, a military theorist with the rank of major in the French army, whom Silas Deane, an American diplomat in France, had made a major general of artillery in the Continental army. Ferling wryly notes: “Happily for all but du Coudray, he drowned when his horse fell off a ferry during the Philadelphia campaign.” Other foreign officers turned out to imposters, while still others were unable to speak English, becoming virtually useless to their American line units. But many, Ferling adds, were useful. George Washington, for example, embraced the Prussian Baron Friedrich Wilhelm Augustus von Steuben and the Frenchman, Gilbert du Motier, the Marquis de La Fayette. Congress vested Colonel Louis de Presle Duportail with authority over all the army’s engineers and it gave Colonel Andrew Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Polish captain who had been trained in France, command of a corps of engineers that it created two days after the 1776 surprise colonial victory at Trenton.
Of particular interest is Ferling’s background discussion of African American influence in the war. Although Congress had officially prohibited their enlistment after the fall of 1775, each of the New England states – having difficulty meeting its manpower quota – quietly ignored the law. Some blacks who entered the army were actually slaves who served as substitutes for their owners, with the promise of emancipation at war’s end. Other states permitted slaves to enlist with the consent of their owners, with Rhode Island compensating owners for the loss of those slaves who enlisted at the rate of twenty 20 pounds for the most valuable slave, and in proportion for those of less value. It further stipulated that those who volunteered would be “absolutely made free, and entitled to all the Wages, Bounties and Encouragement given by Congress to any Soldier inlisting [sic] into their Service.” Free blacks, like whites, were lured into the army either by bounties or the Revolutionary ideology. Confronted with chronic and indomitable recruiting woes, proposals for allowing blacks to serve began to surface in 1776. Benedict Arnold, for instance, urged that as many as six hundred slaves be recruited as mariners, with formal emancipation from slavery promised following the war, and there was talk in New Jersey of recruiting a black unit to serve as a home guard in the state. “Neither proposal was adopted, and the number of blacks serving before 1778 remained small, likely no more than a few score.” But dramatic changes occurred soon thereafter and, by 1779, a growing number of soldiers were, in fact, African American.
In the first installment of American Crisis, Thomas Paine, seeking to rally the nation in the last dark days of 1776, had with promised that through “perseverance and fortitude we have the prospect of a glorious issue.” After Yorktown, with peace on the horizon, Paine in the tenth American Crisis wrote that America’s victory had been won because the war had been “the country’s war, the public’s war…the war of the people in their own behalf.” Ferling concludes that Paine was correct on all counts: Britain’s suppression of the American rebellion was foiled by American resilience in the fighting in the North between 1775 and 1778; however, the rebellion was won by the American victory in the South in 1780-1781. Further, that many were responsible for the American victory. “The American people and their soldiers, and not just General Washington, had endured to gain a victory that, they prayed, would usher in a world filled with greater promise than would have been their lot under aristocratic, monarchical Great Britain.”
In the final analysis, if there is to be criticism, one might comment on the occasions in which Ferling’s prose appears to be bit over the top. For example, in one passage, he refers to the “…unnerving challenges faced by dauntless partisans, ordinary men, women, and young boys who looked mortal danger in the face in order to thwart the enemy in their midst.” No doubt, but, still, it seems a bit too gushy for its own dramatic good. And, in fact, this is but a superficial observation on what is an otherwise superior history, for Ferling’s scholarship is solid and displays a noteworthy attention to detail. Accordingly, Almost a Miracle is highly recommended as the military companion piece to Ferling’s 2003 diplomatic history A Leap in the Dark: The Struggle to Create the American Republic.
Brett F. Woods received his Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Essex, England. Celebrity Net Worth and Bio’s
Germany
The Greatest Battle: Stalin, Hitler, and the Desperate Struggle for Moscow That Changed the Course of World War II by Andrew Nagorski
He focuses on the assault on Moscow, the largest battle in history between two opposing armies. In this battle seven million men took part, and of these 2.5 million were killed, taken prisoner, wounded, or went missing. The invading Nazi army numbered about three million, which as Nagorski might usefully have mentioned was six times larger than Russia’s last previous major invader, Napoleon’s Grande Armée in 1812.
- The Greatest Battle: Stalin, Hitler, and the Desperate Struggle for Moscow That Changed the Course of World War II
- Simon & Schuster, 384 pp.
Hitler, Stalin, and Moscow
Andrew Nagorski is a former Newsweek bureau chief in Moscow and one of the most experienced American correspondents. He has written an engrossing and well documented book about the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. He focuses on the assault on Moscow, the largest battle in history between two opposing armies. In this battle seven million men took part, and of these 2.5 million were killed, taken prisoner, wounded, or went missing. The invading Nazi army numbered about three million, which as Nagorski might usefully have mentioned was six times larger than Russia’s last previous major invader, Napoleon’s Grande Armée in 1812. (The Mongol army that invaded Russia from the east in 1237 may have numbered only 150,000, but the Russian population was far smaller, too.)
Nagorski describes in useful detail the numerous reports that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin received of an impending German attack. Stalin dismissed the reports, and no one has ever been able to learn definitively what was in his mind when he did so. Certainly he did not want to see an end to the agreement that he had concluded in 1939 with Hitler’s Germany, that led to the partition between the two regimes of much of Eastern Europe. The partition had begun when Hitler invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, precipitating World War II, and Stalin seized eastern Poland. Later Stalin incorporated Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia into the USSR. The agreement also put Finland within the Soviet sphere of influence, but the Finnish army resisted with considerable success the Soviet attack on them late in 1939. Finland retained independence, but had to cede to Moscow ten percent of its territory.
As Nagorski writes, no matter what reasons Stalin had for disregarding the reports of impending invasion–certainly, Nagorski says, he was playing for time to strengthen Soviet defenses–it was “a monumental failure of leadership.” The German army crossed the Soviet border on June 22, 1941 and crushed the Soviet defenders. Within a month they had gone two-thirds of the way to Moscow.
There were, however, looming problems. The original date for the invasion, which the Germans codenamed Operation Barbarossa, had been May 15, five weeks earlier. That spring, however, Hitler unexpectedly had to divert Wehrmacht divisions to the Balkans, both to help his Italian allies, who ran into stiff resistance from Greece after Mussolini’s ill-planned invasion of that country, and to put down nationalist resistance in Yugoslavia. The result was that the German invasion of the USSR began a day later than that of the French invasion of 1812–which, as Hitler and his generals well knew, had failed in good part because of Russian winter weather.
A still more worrisome problem, for at least some senior German officers, was that Operation Barbarossa had three prongs: a thrust northeast toward Leningrad, the central thrust toward Moscow, and a thrust southeast toward Ukraine and the Caucasus. The generals thought they should focus their forces on Moscow. Hitler disagreed; he said scornfully that they did not understand the economic aspects of war, and that it was more important to seize Ukraine’s rich agricultural regions and then go on to the Caucasus oil fields. Heinz Guderian, Hitler’s great Panzer general, wrote years later that the Wehrmacht’s seizure in the late summer of 1941 of Ukraine and of hundreds of thousands of Soviet prisoners amounted to a great tactical victory–but “would the German army, before the onset of winter and, indeed, before the autumnal mud set in, still be capable of achieving decisive results?”
The answer turned out to be No. With its forces divided, the Wehrmacht neared Moscow but never entered it, despite a day of panic in the capital in mid-October. Most of the Soviet government was moved east to safety in Kuibyshev, as were foreign embassies. Stalin, however, stayed in Moscow. Martial law was declared in the city. The panic waned, and among the people there was the sense of a new determination to stop the invaders. Nagorski, incidentally, in writing that American Ambassador Laurence Steinhardt ordered “all” his staff to Kuibyshev, ignores the fact that one officer remained, and became Washington’s immediate link to Stalin. This was a Foreign Service officer named Llewellyn Thompson, who would himself later serve twice as the American ambassador to the Soviet Union.
Despite the book’s title, it covers more than the battle for Moscow. The author’s father, as he mentions briefly, was one of the brave Poles who manned the fortress at Brest during the German attack in September 1939. Not unnaturally, later in his book Nagorski goes on at some length to discuss the wartime talks between Stalin and Western leaders which made clear Stalin’s intent to hold on to the Polish territory he had seized in 1939. (The elder Nagorski, once a Polish captain, became after the war an officer of the U.S. Foreign Service and, still later, president of the Center for International Leadership.)
The author has usefully incorporated into his book interviews that he had conducted while Moscow bureau chief for Newsweek. Later, in 2005, he returned to Russia for other interviews and research. He describes a poignant visit he made with three Russians to a wooded area near Vyazma, 140 miles west of Moscow. The Russians were members of a group organized to search for the remains of fallen soldiers at one of many battlefields. This and other groups had so far found thirty thousand remains and buried them in the Vyazma cemetery–and still had much to do.
Nagorski writes that his book “…draws on a broad range of sources, some tapped for the first time. Among them: large numbers of newly declassified documents from the archives of the NKVD, as the KGB was then called….” This reviewer at first assumed that this meant that Nagorski, or someone employed by him, must have gotten directly into the archives. Not so; it appears that what Nagorski drew on was a book published in Russian, in Moscow, in 1995, by M.M. Gorinov and others, reproducing the text of old files to which they had gained access.
Also troubling to this reviewer was Nagorski’s failure to make any reference to the book Moscow 1941, by former British ambassador Rodric Braithwaite, which came out last year in both Britain and America. Like Nagorski, Braithwaite interviewed a number of people who had experienced the battle for Moscow, in the capital and sometimes at the front. Comparing the lists of those interviewed, one finds that Nagorski interviewed six of the same people Braithwaite did, including a man named Zbarsky who helped take Lenin’s body east to Tyumen for safekeeping. That is an interesting story, but one that perhaps did not need to be told twice from the same source.
This reviewer wrote of Braithwaite’s book for CLR some months ago, and found it one of the best modern books on Russia. That is more than he can say for Nagorski’s new book; but if a reader wants an overall work on Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union and related matters, The Greatest Battle will serve well.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
John Lease
February 1, 2013 at 12:23 pm
This was insane to have people ‘watching’ this.
Genie
August 31, 2011 at 2:09 pm
interesting that everything the US does is for “defense” and yet only US has dropped bombs all around the world. Face it folks, we are the world’s threat.
Reason
May 10, 2013 at 3:10 am
Yes, and you know better than those that faced WWII.
nunya
March 24, 2011 at 2:22 pm
I say hell yeah to nukes!!!! Blow them up!!!!!
yasemin
December 27, 2010 at 8:46 am
ke?ke bu atom bombas? yarat?lmasayd?da bu insanlar?n bas?na bunlar gelmeseydi.
mark
October 23, 2010 at 1:56 pm
I think all nukes are safe. We should have Nuke powered cars by now. Why don’t we ? And Plutonium plated testicle
sheilds. For that extra measure of protection. The Human race has yet to enjoy the benefits of Nuke Joy.
Valet2
October 19, 2013 at 12:47 pm
Too expensive. And this would crash the economics.
fancy fukayama1234
August 6, 2010 at 9:38 am
these pics are cool \m/(>.<)\m/ rock on nukes
RaulJones
June 8, 2010 at 9:15 am
Nukes rock. Fact. Now, get over it.
Joe
June 7, 2010 at 12:43 pm
My grandfather was one of the photographers in New Mexico, and I believe at Trinity. If there was any overlap between his enlistment and that of ERFox, his name was John (or Jack) Moore.
When he died in 1975, my grandmother, in a complete cold-war induced panic, went out to the garage, and torched most of his memorabilia. (Photos, commendations, etc.)
We still have some pictures of the bunkers, but I don’t think we have any of the plumes.
Benson Nable
June 6, 2010 at 2:06 pm
I notice your timeline leaves out testing by the Soviets, Chinese, N Korea etc, etc. Was this because of their strict secrecy or is there another reason to focus only on the US?
moby doug
January 9, 2010 at 10:21 pm
It would be fascinating to read the medical histories of the poor trusting guys who watched these explosions, from close in, with no more protection than sunglasses. Wow. The mind reels. And think of those 2100 obedient Marines who were ordered to do maneuvers in the shadow of an exploding bomb. How many tumors, fatal and otherwise, did they get? How many genetic defects, mutations, did their offspring suffer? All but one of these explosions took place AFTER Hiroshima and Nagasaki, so the brass HAD to know, from the evidence of the Japanese survivors, of the damage atomic radiation could do. No wonder there were so many horror movies in the ’50’s featuring mutant atomic monsters. People were terrified of atomic attack AND of fallout from “friendly” tests.
india
December 17, 2009 at 10:01 pm
i am only 10 but enjoy this good infomation i am going to do a lot of reserch on differnt websites and compare them
John A. Stovall
September 7, 2009 at 6:24 pm
For those interested in more images of nuclear test from both the United States, United Kingdom, France and the former Soviet Union.
See the Nuclear Weapon Archive.
http://nuclearweaponarchive.org/
Sfc E R FOX
August 24, 2009 at 2:13 pm
“I was there”, in fact for most of the Pacific and Nevada detonations as a motion picture cameraman.
I enjoyed the comments and of course the photographs.
Aug. 2009
ERFox
=gary=
June 19, 2009 at 11:54 pm
Greetings, Peter
I have to thank you for your contribution to a much broader understanding of the nuclear weapons history of the Cold War. I greatly appreciate what you have done to track down declassified footage, and to give it your own expert touch to restore it to “better than new” conditon.
As an amateur graphics editor, I am amazed at the quality that you have brought to these scratchy, dusty, decaying films. And as a former Cold Warrier (Submariner), I am very thankful that I never had to participate in delivering such devastating weapons against our fellow human beings.
Obviously, you aren’t forcing some kind of political “agenda” on anyone, but instead, you are simply making this historical footage available to all of us – and leaving it up to us to find our own meaning.
Judging from a few of the other comments here, I’m guessing that some of these folks have never had the opportunity to view your award-winning documentary, “Trinity And Beyond – The Atomic Bomb Movie.”
Azmodon
April 27, 2009 at 10:43 am
so fancy fukuyama, where can I find your rant about guns? – their invention and progression… you know, having killed a lot more people than a nuke.
Or how about poison gas used both in and out of war.
Is meat murder to you too? or do you just like to do the whole “well it could be offensive to someone therefore I’m offended” thing because you can’t understand different perspectives?
Have fun trying to answer all that without being dimunative or attempting to bash me :)
Himanshu karna
April 16, 2009 at 1:13 pm
I would like more pics of atomic explosions, especially from Soviet nuclear tests.
Lawrence
April 9, 2009 at 12:14 am
I find the photos awe inspiring, interesting, fascinating and also scary (especially the incredible trust of those who were in the test zones).
The comment about leaving politics out of these photos is rather naive, like images of Bergin/Belson and forgetting the gypsies, Jews and homosexuals who died there. Inherent in the photos is the politic but that ought not blind anyone or make them seek a year zero solution.
The world we live in is the world we have made; we are better seeking beauty in the terror than hiding from it in the shadows of shallow rhetoric and fear mongering.
nate
April 1, 2009 at 10:06 am
war is great bomb everyone who isnt usa
pradeep
March 20, 2009 at 5:30 pm
awesome pic, but dont ecourage nuclear and atomic bombs……..
fancy fukuyama
March 20, 2009 at 12:26 am
“Points well taken about nuclear bombs and war being bad. But, consider that the vast majority of these bombs exploding in the atomosphere were not in agression.”
andrew rule, i believe the western shoshone of the los alamos area and the people of the bikini atoll felt that these were acts of aggression. 700% rise in lukemia rates in children born after 1942 on indian reservations in nevada should attest to that.
expezz2000 says “If viewers are only interested in observing these images as purely formalistic images completely divorced of any meaning / interpretation / connotations, they would probably be equally thrilled if these images were macro photographs of soapy dish water swirling around a glass jar.”
you’re right. they’d probably also be thrilled to see micro images of the way peoples skin curled back from the bone from the heat of the atomic blasts in hiroshima and nagasaki. or a micro image of a child who’s Iraqi or Gulf War veteran parents had DU poisening and was born with its intestinal tract on the outside of its body.
yeah. it’s art.
fancy fukuyama
March 20, 2009 at 12:17 am
the aesthetics of war cannot be depoliticized. the fascist in us all is pleased by the form of the photos. by not complicating the subject matter and speaking to the experience of the brown colonized people who’s tropical and dessert lands were used as environmental sacrifice zones, is simply, to majorly get off on war pornography.
Roberta X
August 20, 2013 at 8:04 am
“Brown colonized people?” So, not Japan,then?
xpez2000
March 14, 2009 at 2:35 am
These pics certainly possess a hyper-polarizing aesthetic.
Simply put, they are supremely evil yet extremely seductive.
These comments remind me that all signs exist within an intellectual terrain that cannot escape the expansiveness of the human experience.
With this in mind, it is only conceivable to ignore the politics of these images if you decide observe the images as a person with a limited intellectual capacity. The moral controversy that surrounds these images are what make the images so compelling to begin with.
If viewers are only interested in observing these images as purely formalistic images completely divorced of any meaning / interpretation / connotations, they would probably be equally thrilled if these images were macro photographs of soapy dish water swirling around a glass jar.
Andew Rule
March 6, 2009 at 1:07 am
Points well taken about nuclear bombs and war being bad. But, consider that the vast majority of these bombs exploding in the atomosphere were not in agression. They were mostly scientific tests. Although the purpose was to build more effective weapons, science was advanced, indeed were scientific ventures. In that sense, these have a beauty of their own.
Hopefully, much of the knowledge gained can be used to make swords into plowshares.
grape
February 23, 2009 at 1:37 pm
those nuclear bomb pics are awsome
poop
February 19, 2009 at 11:18 am
awsome!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111111
Erik deJong
February 17, 2009 at 12:42 am
To David (Ebay Blog.net)
If you would like to see some more photos of nuclear tests, you should definitely check out the book “100 Suns” by Michael Light.
It should be what you are looking for.
-Erik
bubba hotep
January 19, 2009 at 8:08 pm
those pictures are *&%$ awsome that would like totally burn the hair off your $%#
David (eBay blog)
January 12, 2009 at 3:05 am
What a great pics!
I would _really love_ to see more pics of atomic explosions, especially from Soviet nuclear tests.
Best regards,
Dave
Jon
January 5, 2009 at 1:58 am
Nuclear Bomb tests have always amazed me, I think only Because it is a scary situation that all it takes is one person and thats basically it for mankind, but these pictures are taken well!!
Terry Szlucha
December 24, 2008 at 2:12 pm
I was stationed on Christmas Island during the Tests in 1962. USAF
tim
December 17, 2008 at 4:21 pm
if this is the testing that our goverment and other goverments are doing, it is kind of scary knowing that these will be some of the last videos, and pictures we will see because of all the fighting in the world. it takes one finger to press a button that will start a nuclear war. but it will take millions or even billions of people to rebuild our world, and to rebuild our lives after the devastation caused by our leaders. it is only a matter of time and if i were you i would start counting down because that time will be coming very soon. now is the time to react and to do something before mankind is eliminated.
alfredo
November 9, 2008 at 4:24 pm
the atomic bomb is not good
notterererer
October 12, 2008 at 7:09 pm
I think war is poo. They should be nice to us. But since they aren’t about to start being nice to us, we are, sadly, forced to be meaner than they are going to be to us, and just psychotic enough for them to think we might actually use them.
Pete
October 10, 2008 at 3:25 pm
Amazing pics! Does anyone have an idea when another test is being done. Hopefully never.
Simon
October 9, 2008 at 7:43 pm
I believe the photos are absolutely stunning! Perhaps it would be wise to not introduce politics into a photgraphy site?
Baskin & Cabins
October 8, 2008 at 1:15 pm
Yeah, there definitely is a strange beauty to nuclear test photos. Obviously every one is aware of them and what they are capable of. Thanks for the post.
jez
October 7, 2008 at 6:54 pm
@andrew reed: i think you’re getting a bit hysterical about – and missing the point of – this series of photographs.
“the article contains nothing about the equipment or techniques or problems encountered”
i’m sure five minutes with google would find you more information than you’d ever need on that subject…
“the title seems to make light of a truly disturbing chapter of our history.”
Yeah, I didn’t like that U2 album, either…
Yes, we all know of the horror of nuclear weapons. But surely we can just appreciate the unique and strangely beautiful sight of a nuclear test without having to go on with yet another diatribe on the evils of atomic weapons.
Andrew Reed
August 14, 2008 at 10:19 am
Your compilation is presented in a dispassionate (apparently objective) way, but leaves me feeling deeply saddened witnessing a prime example of the foolishness of our species, particularly considering the date (1992) of the last nuclear test. I have some problems with the title of your piece because (a) the article contains nothing about the equipment or techniques or problems encountered, (b) the title seems to make light of a truly disturbing chapter of our history. I think you have started an important work here, but you need to more carefully consider your subject and then consider the viewpoint from where you wish to stand. I hope this is helpful.
terererer
July 31, 2008 at 9:55 pm
i think war is poo, we should be nice not mean!
Gus
July 27, 2008 at 7:06 pm
great pics loved em