Mike Carey: Novelist and Comic Writer
“People too content with their lot make lousy protagonists. (laughs) There has to be a source of drama, a source of conflict. You can start with a character that’s out of tune with his time or his life or some aspect of his life. And then if it’s a Hollywood movie with a Hollywood happy ending it’s the story of redemption, the story of how you get from that discontent position to your own perfect space. The first Back to the Future movie is kind of archetypal in that respect. You start by showing all the things that are crappy about the kid’s life and then he comes back to this sort of paradise at the end. My characters don’t tend to find paradise, but they do sometimes find themselves.”
Mike Carey’s third novel is out in the U.K., but his first has just been released in hardcover in the U.S., The Devil You Know.
This may be his first novel, but is far from his first published work. Carey is one of the finest writers in comics in addition to being one of the most prolific. This year alone he’s released Crossing Midnight, God Save the Queen, Re-gifters, Faker, Confessions of a Blabbermouth and Voodoo Child, among others. He’s also developing a joint project for Virgin Entertainment and the Sci-Fi Channel.
Mike Carey’s career in comics has been an odd one. His writing career has rested on two series, Lucifer and Hellblazer, both complex, adult works that straddle multiple genres. We sat down to talk about his novel’s American release.
- Where did novel come from?
- I honestly don’t know. It comes from a lot of things that are kicking around in your head at any given time. I’d been thinking about this idea of explaining–you know the idea of the grand unified theory, the theory of everything which sort of explains the relationship between all the fundamental physical forces–I was thinking of a grand unified theory of the afterlife, something that would explain ghosts and demons and werewolves and zombies and vampires and so on, by means of a single mechanism. That was definitely one of the triggers.
- The other one was just Castor himself. I was thinking about, what if an exorcist was like a private dick, a shamus, rather than a priest. So the idea of a noir-ish, Raymond Chandler-ish Exorcist was the other thing and then putting those two together became the basis for the pitch. It happened over quite an extended period of time and was just floating in the back of my mind.
- Did you pitch it as series or one book?
- As a series. The first novel was very fully explained and the two subsequent ones–Vicious Circle and Dead Man’s Boots–just a paragraph on each, which was a paragraph of bullshit. A paragraph that I just made up on the spur of the moment and yet strangely they did turn out that those were the stories I told.
- I’m curious. You’ve mentioned that you started out writing prose unsuccessfully and it was writing comics that taught you structure. Was that what you think your earlier attempts were missing? Or was it just a question of something else?
- It was a lot of things. Structure, definitely. I wrote novels that were vast and aimless. I would literally write “Chapter One” and then stare at a blank page until an idea for Chapter Two occurred to me. I had no idea where the novel was going. But also I think learning what to say and what not to say.
- Comics are an elliptical medium. Again, because of the restriction of space you can’t go from a to z by means of b,c,d,e, etc. etc. You jump and fill in the gaps by means of captions or dialogue or whatever. I think my early novels were incredibly expatiating, every single thing spelled out in agonizing detail. You learn what to leave out.
- I’m trying to find a way to phrase this properly without insulting anyone, the prose is very dense and complex, not laziness pretending to be minimalism or–
- It’s not rubbish.
- It’s not rubbish, yes. It’s thoughtful and descriptive and it would seem almost antithetical to the writing of a comic, which all about economy of scale because of the limitations.
- You look for the music of an individual voice. I love reading genre fiction, but I can’t stand now reading fiction by bad stylists. I hate fiction that’s shoddily put together. That’s why I love China Mieville and I love Mervyn Peake, because they are incredibly gifted at using language as a descriptive and evocative tool. You just feel comfortable listening to that voice. I guess I go overboard sometimes on the descriptions because I enjoy painting the word pictures, which of course you don’t do in comics. Except you do to a certain extent when you’re writing a comics script, a whole layer of creation that never gets seen by anyone except the artist. Unless you’re Alan Moore, of course, and they publish your script as a book. So I guess there is a sense in which some of the descriptions in The Devil You Know are art direction.
- Did you know the ending when you started, or at least now?
- Oh, yes. In fact I work out the story beats very thoroughly, very carefully. I had the fortune to work at DC with two very, very good editors, Alisa Kwitney and Shelley Bond. Alisa was the editor on the Lucifer miniseries and Shelley was editor on the Lucifer Monthly for most of its run. Alisa did a narratology degree or a narratology module in her degree. She dissects stories mercilessly.
- When I was doing the last issue of the Lucifer miniseries she phoned me up and she said, I think you need to do five things, and told me what they were. I was really silent afterwards and she said have I offended you? I said no it’s just embarrassing because you know this story better than I do. She said, well that’s what editors do, they look at the structure from the outside and tell you what connects with what. I learned a lot about writing from Alisa and Shelly. One of the things I learned from Shelley was costing. Costing the scenes out, deciding where to place the beat and how much time to give to each scene. Shelley insists on scene breakdowns, costed by pages, how many pages for each scene. Then she’ll argue the cost with you, that doesn’t need three pages, you can take a page out of that and have a splash over there. And even though most editors don’t ask for that, I still do it.
- When I was doing Castor I did in some ways a ridiculously detailed plan for it, forty sides of closely typed A4. Longer than a novella, I think.
- You mentioned that you enjoy being able to change something in the beginning of the novel if the end isn’t working, which because of the serialized nature of comics, isn’t something you’re able to do. Is knowing the whole story and the detailed outline a defense against that as much as possible?
- Yes it is. But there’s a price to be paid for that because a story always looks different from the inside than it does when you’re planning it. With a novel you can continue to, because it’s a more organic process, you can continue to make those changes. I’m finding very much with the fourth novel, which is why it’s taking so long, it’s becoming the most personal of the four. It’s about Castor’s relationship with his brother growing up. To some extent it’s about my relationship with my older brother growing up. And I’m tampering with the other chapters as I write, quite extensively, but I’m really happy with the shape it’s taking. It’s a luxury you just don’t have in comics.
- You mentioned that the two things which began the novel were the idea behind the story and the voice of the character. Is the voice always key for you in writing?
- It’s certainly something that you have to get right early on. You sort of feel your way into it. The first chapter of The Devil You Know, was actually in the pitch. It was part of the pitch that I sent to Orbit, that this is the sort of thing I’ve got in mind. Castor’s voice locked pretty well in the early stage. But yes, you have the right way into the story and you have to find the right voice to tell it and once those things are in place, a lot of other things follow from it. It’s why the first chapters always take three to four times a long as anything else. They take as long as they take and you can’t rush them. You can rush the later bits to a large extent.
- Your characters are dissatisfied with their lot, most famously you wrote about Lucifer trying to write himself out of God’s plan. Castor is an atheist exorcist whose brother is a priest. They’re malcontents. Where does that come from?
- People too content with their lot make lousy protagonists. (laughs) There has to be a source of drama, a source of conflict. You can start with a character that’s out of tune with his time or his life or some aspect of his life. And then if it’s a Hollywood movie with a Hollywood happy ending it’s the story of redemption, the story of how you get from that discontent position to your own perfect space. The first Back to the Future movie is kind of archetypal in that respect. You start by showing all the things that are crappy about the kid’s life and then he comes back to this sort of paradise at the end.
- My characters don’t tend to find paradise, but they do sometimes find themselves. Lucifer’s arc is much stranger than that. It ends with a sort of existential conundrum, does he impose himself on the void or does he become the void? And we deliberately don’t answer that question. And I’m kind of not answering your question, either. (laughs)
- How much of you is in Castor?
- There’s a lot of me in Castor. It’s a little bit out of control. I started out deliberately giving him aspects of my past, just little bits and pieces. He comes from Walton in Liverpool. His dad works in a factory. Stuff like that I put in because I could write them with absolute conviction because I knew them. And then weirdly I began to realize that a lot of Castor’s back story is like a coded or a disguised version of my own story in ways that I can’t even begin to explain. I got to book four and I realized I’m talking to my brother.
- At what point did you know you wanted to write?
- I always did it. I always just did it for fun. Weirdly, when I was a kid I was writing comics. I used to do comics with my other brother, my younger brother Dave, because I can’t draw to save my life, I used to do these comics not with humans as the characters but with eggs. Eggs with arms and legs; The Egg men. I used to have these enormous, extended epics about these stupid little eggs, mostly science fiction, occasionally fantasy. And as I grew older I was writing comics journalism for a little while, I was writing reviews for a magazine. I did feature articles for it later on and then I started pitching scripts. This is all while I was working full-time as a teacher. It was a hobby for an awfully long time. And then amazingly I started to get paid for it in checks that didn’t bounce. It was like, whoa, this is a novelty. And then I got to the point where I was having to turn comics work down because teaching was so time consuming. I thought, well what do I most want to be. And seven years ago I took the plunge and quit my day job, which felt terrifying at the time.
- Was this before you started the series Lucifer?
- I was already writing Lucifer. They had talked about giving me Hellblazer but hadn’t formally offered it to me at that stage. My boss was incredibly understanding. When I quit he said, I’m going to give you a sabbatical. Even though you’re quitting and even though I know you’re probably not going to come back, on the books you’re on sabbatical and we’ll hire a temporary replacement for you for a year and if you want to come back at the end of the year you can, which was fantastically kind of him.
- So you’re writing the fourth novel now. The third one comes out in September in the UK. Second one comes out in the US next year. You’re writing three comic books every month. This year has seen the release of four or five graphic novels.
- It sounds like a lot.
- It does sound like a lot. And there’s more. That was kind of the point.
- There is such a thing as a freelancer’s mindset. It comes from this terror of not having a paycheck anymore. You say yes to everything. Someone phones you up and says we want you to do a gritty, dark version of Babar the Elephant, you say, I’ll do. We want you do a biographical comic of Ozzy Osborne, I’ll do it. You say yes to everything because you know that for every five times people say it, one thing will happen. And then gradually your hit rate goes up and up and up and you get to the point where you realize you’ve said yes to too many things. It’s easy to stop; it’s not easy to slow down. Stopping is just a matter of saying no to everything. But if you’re saying no to a few things, then you’re not in control at all. You start saying no to editors and editors start thinking, oh he’s not taking work anymore and they won’t make you offers. So you can’t control the pace at which you slow down. That’s my problem at the moment. I am on the brink of doing too much and trying very, very hard to stay on the right side of that line because up to a point doing more things energizes you. Beyond that point and it kills you. And then you’re no use to anyone because you’re dead.
- You mentioned Re-gifters, the first book without fantastic elements and you want to do it again. Was it the change of pace?
- It was an enormous change of pace. It wasn’t just that it wasn’t fantasy. It’s also a light-hearted story, a heart-warming story with an unambiguous happy ending. It’s a romance. And it has social realism. The Castor books have social realism in them as well, but this is about the relationship between the haves and have-nots in L.A. It’s about the way different ethnic groups interact in L.A. It was incredibly enthralling and fun the way it came together. Initially I made the pitch; she’s a Korean American living in L.A. just purely on the very vague grounds that I knew there was a Korean community living here. What I didn’t know was the story; the fact that a lot of them had lost so much in the Rodney King riots and the lingering effects of that.
- There’s a story from the Civil War and I’m going to tell it very badly because I can’t remember the personalities involved, but one general camps and the other general watching him from close by says Jesus that idiot has camped at the confluence of five major roads and two rivers. I hope he moves on before he realizes how good a decision that was. Sometimes you just pitch your camp in the right place and all sorts of great things happen. You don’t even realize. You didn’t do it because you were smart, it was just dumb luck.
Fire in the Blood by Irène Némirovsky
Silvio’s tale proceeds to unravel the neighborhood secrets, as he uncovers them with a skill that only an exquisite sensibility like Némirovsky’s commands, revealing shockers — illicit passion, intense jealousy, illegitimate offspring, and … murder! Such untold events have remained long hidden, if gossiped over by villagers, vicious events these country people chose never to acknowledge.
- Fire in the Blood
- Knopf, 160 pp.
Proust Redux
By the time Irène Némirovsky’s Suite Française burst upon the French literary world in 2004, the Russian-French author was forgotten. Despite her pre-World War II Parisian success with her dazzling first novel, David Golder, and following it, The Ball, Snow in Autumn, Dogs and Wolves and The Courilof Afffair, her name together with her person had pretty much faded away. Suite Française changed all that. Its discovery by scholars Oliver Philipponnat and Patrick Lienardt at this late date surprised critics, many pronouncing it not only the first work of fiction written about World War II, but a remarkable on-the-spot rendition of that disastrous period in French history.
The manuscript had been lovingly hand-written by Némirovsky and enfolded within her diary. During the War, it was carried off in a suitcase among other possessions and carefully stored by her daughters, Denise and Elizabeth Epstein. But these young girls, who’d themselves only miraculously escaped the Holocaust to make their way to freedom, were, like so many others, unwilling be reminded of how their parents had cruelly perished at Auschwitz. Over the years, they’d merely skimmed, but never studied, their mother’s papers.
And now, the research of these two diligent scholars has uncovered another marvel to be added to her works. Their most recent revelation concerns a manuscript formerly thought to be lacking its opening thirty pages. They found that these exist after all. Némirovsky had apparently entrusted them to her Paris editor and family friend just before departing Paris in 1941 on her fateful journey of flight from the Nazi conquerors of France.
Fire in the Blood, as exquisitely translated by Sandra Smith, is in many ways equal in achievement to their earlier discovery, even perhaps surpassing it! A compact work, conceived on a smaller scale, it strikes one as a deeper, more complete, altogether finely crafted creation. The work was, in fact, conceived many years before, and had engaged the author even while she pursued her Suite Française in 1942. As she noted in her diary in 1937:
New subjects and a novel. I thought about The Young and The Old for a novel (a play would be better). Austerity, purity of parents who were guilty when they were young. The impossibility of understanding that “fire in the blood.” A good idea. Disadvantage: no clear characters.
Still, she did not embark upon that theme until after a chance visit to the rural Burgundy region of France in search of a nanny for her younger daughter Elizabeth. And it was only there, in Issy-l´Eveque that Irène Némirovsky found for herself and her daughters a French Arcadia. As she subsequently recorded in her diary, she had not in all her early experience in the St. Petersburg of Imperial Russia, or after having fled to Finnish Mustamaki, or even as a successful writer in her beloved Paris, breathed as deeply, or so savored her circumstance as she did in those hours when she had by chance discovered that remote village in the heart of country France.
She wrote of it in 1938: “Returned from Issy l’Eveque. 4 days full of happiness. What more could I ask? Thank God for that and for hope.”
But more, she felt the region, the place, the area provided for her just what she had sought for a theme all along: the novel’s characters, fully suggested by their own subtleties and quirks! There was little question in her mind, she also told her diary, that the “paysans” of that singular area, as they revealed themselves to her, were meant to be brought to life.
And, as she has her astute narrator observe in the book itself,
“Everyone lives in his own house, on his own land, distrusts his neighbors, harvests his wheat, counts his money and doesn’t give a thought to the rest of the world.”
So it is that we meet her storyteller, Cousin Silvio or Silvestre, an aging native of the region newly returned. Once a restless soul, he had had has share of exposure to the greater world during ample wanderings in youth. Having sold his family’s land and house and squandered his inheritance, he has retreated to Issy-l’Eveque hoping to find a place of quiet, to recover his lost bearings and his own peace of mind among his people.
His family, those cousins yet living, are soon depicted in their encounters with that chastened, embittered, dried-up figure. Among them, we meet his vibrant cousin Helene and François, her gentle husband of many years. Once a magnetic figure, Helene remains even now attractive, a lady who had survived her grim first union with an old man. Only after his death has she attained her dream. Her marriage to François has been one of love and devotion over the years. Seen, even by her grudging neighbors, as joyous and fruitful, it was a remarkable alliance that seemed above the common frustrations of common country life. As Silvestre himself observes when visiting François and Helene Erard’s house after his own return:
“I have never been in a home more pleasant, welcoming, intimate, warm and happy than theirs.“
And now, as he entertains them in his spare quarters, he meets their lovely daughter Colette, a spirited girl about to wed a young man of the town, the gentle and devoted Jean Dorin. He comes of the Dorins from Moulin-Neuf nearby, who have served the community for generations as millers. It is Collette who once more reminds Silvio of what in his youth had inspired such admiration for her mother. Her openness of address, her gaiety, her “fire,” bring all of it back.
And there in their cousin’s sad surroundings, Colette attempts to cheer the group by cajoling her mother to relate for them the story of how she had become engaged to her father, happily chirping at her:
“… You’ve never said anything about it. Why’s that? I know it’s a very romantic story, that you loved each other for a long time … “
only to add with her youthful confidence,
“I so want Jean and me to live together the way you live with Papa. I’m positive you’ve never had a fight.”
When her mother resists her challenge, we surmise a hint of secrets to come. As Némirovsky is inclined to demonstrate, youth, love and passion are not quite what they often seem; nor is her mother’s own happiness, or, in fact, her uncle Silvio’s disillusion and reclusive behavior. Like peeling an onion, our narrator reveals many hidden cracks in their facade, releasing unpleasant odors from the comfortable-looking arrangements visible in this community. All this while, Silvetre continues to recollect his own ‘fires,’ and what a short a duration they had. At his advanced age, no matter his desolation and the hut’s decrepitude, he can only contemplate being left to his solitude — a hermit in the quiet of the woods and left his peace of mind. As he sums it up:
“After all, the three of us were young. It wasn’t just about the pleasures of the flesh. No it wasn’t that simple. The flesh is easy to satisfy. It the heart that is insatiable, the heart that needs to love, to despair, to burn with any kind of fire… That was what we wanted. To burn, to be consumed, to devour our days just as fire devours the forest.”
Silvio’s tale proceeds to unravel the neighborhood secrets, as he uncovers them with a skill that only an exquisite sensibility like Némirovsky’s commands, revealing shockers — illicit passion, intense jealousy, illegitimate offspring, and … murder! Such untold events have remained long hidden, if gossiped over by villagers, vicious events these country people chose never to acknowledge.
Curiously, it was Némirovsky’s reading of Proust that brought her novel into focus. When she read Within A Budding Grove, her own sense of storytelling was forever transformed. He spoke, she insisted, exactly upon the subject that she was engaged in, with his “marvelous” words:
“… The lives that you admire, attitudes that seem noble to you, have not been shaped by a paterfamilias or a schoolmaster, they have sprung from very different beginnings, having been influenced by everything evil or commonplace that prevailed round about them. They represent a struggle and a victory.”
Némirovsky’s novel is an achievement of some magnificence, not only for its economy of structure, but for its depth and clarity, and it comes as a welcome addition to her opus.
I hold an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and a Master of Arts from Columbia University.
I have had an extensive career in writing, editing and journalism, served as Features Editor for SEVENTEEN MAGAZINE, Research Editor for ENCYCLOPEDIA AMERICANA, Publications Director for the University of Michigan’s INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL RESEARCH, Arts Editor for LA WEST MAGAZINE, and subsequently free-lanced articles for magazines and papers throughout the nation. hangzhou bay bridge
I have also taught Humanities at UCLA to technical and engineering students to broaden their approach to their technological world. I served as Editorial Consultant for social scientists and anthropologists at the University of Southern California’s Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center, to produce their academic articles and books.
Thunder Bay by William Kent Krueger
The novel is set in the lake country of northern Minnesota and the wilds of bordering Ontario. Former sheriff Cork O’Connor has decided to take life easy with his wife and teenage daughter. He’ll fill in the slack times with a little private investigator action or at least that’s what he thinks. The short-lived halcyon period is broken when Objibwe medicine man Henry Meloux (as in “mellow”) asks Cork to find his son that he fathered more than a half-century ago in the Canadian boreal forest wild lands.
- Thunder Bay: A Cork O’Connor Mystery
- Atria, 288 pp.
Windigos, Objibwes and Mystery In Northern Minnesota
I’m a big fan of murder mysteries. I enjoy well-crafted, thought out twists and turns of often cruel fate and the curious machinations of devious minds. Living in Montana and being close to the land has also made me critical of any book that doesn’t make a legitimate effort to establish a strong sense of place. William Kent Krueger has satisfied all of these criteria in his latest Cork O’Connor mystery Thunder Bay and quite a bit more.
The novel is set in the lake country of northern Minnesota and the wilds of bordering Ontario. Former sheriff Cork O’Connor has decided to take life easy with his wife and teenage daughter. He’ll fill in the slack times with a little private investigator action or at least that’s what he thinks. The short-lived halcyon period is broken when Objibwe medicine man Henry Meloux (as in “mellow”) asks Cork to find his son that he fathered more than a half-century ago in the Canadian boreal forest wild lands.
The investigation leads Cork to a reclusive industrialist Henry Wellington living in isolation on Thunder Bay. An attempt is made to murder Meloux, who has helped O’Connor with personal travails in the past. Everything points to Wellington who may be the Indian’s son, But why kill his father. The investigation eventually drifts back to a period in Meloux’s life in Ontario in the 1920s leading to a collision with the past and present.
Krueger does a fine job of writing in both periods of time and the long section on his friend’s adventures in the remote Ontario wilderness eighty years past is excellent. The story could stand on its own and the writing is near mystical in sections as here when Meloux is starving and lost in the forest:
He could smell his enemy, smell the odor of carnage, the stink of rotting flesh. Far from repulsing him, it made him hungrier.
He opened his mouth to spit out a taunt. What came instead was an inhuman roar. It was answered in kind by Wellington, who was no Wellington but a windigo. In the moonlight, they charged at each other, kicking up an explosion of powdered snow as they attacked.
They battled savagely, filling their mouths with blood, tearing out chunks of hair-covered flesh. Hunger drove Henry to a frenzy, and at last he plunged his hand into the other’s chest, grasped its heart in his claws, and ripped it out. The windigo let fly a death cry that was as appetizing to Henry as the heart on which he began to feed. He gobbled up the organ while it still beat.
He stood over the lifeless form of the windigo that had once been Wellington. He lifted his bloody face to the black sky and gave an angry howl. He’d thought eating the man’s heart would fill him, but it didn’t. He was hungrier than ever.
A windigo is a cannibalistic monster or evil entity that is common throughout the myths and tales of North American People. Krueger has captured the essential spirit of the land and the Indian in this section; and it is certainly writing that will not be found in the works of writers like Ellroy, Hammett or MacDonald. This is a refreshing approach to the device of moving back-and-forth through time to develop the story line in the contemporary murder mystery.
And there are several other well-structured sub-plots that include his daughter and a long-time friend, all of this making for a rich, layered narrative that stays true to the story arc all the way to the conclusion.
For the past twenty years Krueger has lived in St. Paul, Minnesota with his wife and two children. He’s written Cork O’Connor novels that include Iron Lake (winner of the 1998 Anthony Award for Best First Novel and the Barry Award), Boundary Waters, Purgatory Ridge, Blood Hollow, (winner of the 2004 Anthony Award for Best Novel), and Mercy Falls (2005 Anthony winner) and a political novel, The Devil’s Bed.
Krueger clearly loves the country he’s chosen to live in, the North Woods, land I’ve spent much time in canoeing and camping so I have a reasonable idea of when writing of the region rings true or not as in this passage:
Now we’re alone on the lake – me, Schanno, and a couple of loons fifty yards to our right diving for breakfast. The sun creeps above the trees. Suddenly everything has color. We breathe in the scent of evergreen and clean water and the faint fish odor from the bottom of Schanno’s boat. Half an hour and we haven’t said a word. The only sounds are the sizzle of line as we cast, the plop of the lures hitting water, and the occasional cry of the loons.
I’m happy to be here on that August morning. Happy to be fishing, although I hold no hope of catching anything. Happy to be sharing the boat and the moment with a man like Schanno.
I’ve spent many mornings with friends just like the one described above. Krueger nailed it with confidence and succinctness that is the mark of a writer. Thunder Bay is right there from the first word all the way through to the conclusion. A solid, enjoyable book.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout." John's work has appeared in publications that include "Men's Journal," "Fly Fisherman," "Fly Rod and Reel," "The Angling Report," "American Angler," "The Denver Post," "Audubon," "Briarpatch," "counterpunch.org," "Travel and Leisure," "Art of Angling Journal," "E – The Environmental Magazine," "Field and Stream," "Outside," "Rolling Stone," "Gray's Sporting Journal" and "American Cowboy."
The Solution to History
These days the historical mystery buff can choose from works featuring Owen Archer, Prioress Eleanor, Petroc of Auneford, Mathew Shardlake, and many others. From a brief survey of the genre, it’s a wonder that anyone noticed when the Black Death took hold, as the inhabitants of Britain had apparently been offing each other in industrial numbers right through the medieval era.
Ellis Peters’ series of novels about the sleuthing monk Brother Cadfael began with A Morbid Taste For Bones in 1977. In the following decades, she would write a further nineteen novels about Cadfael, and a number of other writers would also adopt the idea of medieval detective fiction, with varying degrees of ambition and success. These days the historical mystery buff can choose from works featuring Owen Archer, Prioress Eleanor, Petroc of Auneford, Mathew Shardlake, and many others. From a brief survey of the genre, it’s a wonder that anyone noticed when the Black Death took hold, as the inhabitants of Britain had apparently been offing each other in industrial numbers right through the medieval era.
Most medieval mysteries retain the general conventions of detective fiction, and simply change the setting. The Brother Cadfael series, for example, would readily be recognised by anyone familiar with the “cozy” or “classic whodunnit” subgenre, even though it takes place in Shrewsbury during the twelfth century wars between King Stephen and the Empress Maud. The monk’s gentle scepticism, faith in human nature, and the meticulous examination of murdered bodies for physical clues to the crime, are all familiar from the mainstream of the detective novel tradition. The walls of the monastery often provide a convenient demarcation for the area within which a crime could have taken place, and the regular church services, with their accompanying bells, provide an unusually precise time structure for a culture which didn’t posses watches or timetables. There are obvious comparisons to be made here with the country houses and train timetables which are now regarded as such a hackneyed part of whodunnits. The hero himself, supported by his order, is freed from the necessity of working for a living which might otherwise take up all of his time, rather like Peter Wimsey and other leisured or aristocratic sleuths of the “golden age” whodunnits. These conveniences possibly suggest why a disproportionate number of the current crop of medieval sleuths have turned out to be clerical types.
Even when the historical genre becomes grittier and less “cozy”, it still maintains a recognisable shape. The world of Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake is very different from that of Brother Cadfael, with its corrupt churchmen, power politics and sadistic murders, but Shardlake would feel thoroughly at home in the company of Harry Bosch, Kay Scarpetta, or any number of modern American detectives. They still all believe in the application of evidence, personal integrity in the face of baffling evil, and the need for right to prevail.
Of course these statements can’t be generalised across the whole of historical mystery fiction. Umberto Eco’s The Name of the Rose and Iain Pears’ An Instance of the Fingerpost are both truly outstanding novels in both senses of the word, questioning the way we look at the world, and deconstructing the assumptions of detective fiction. However, in both cases the stories are “apocalyptic” – they leave little possibility for the investigating characters to repeat their activities in another novel. One of the key aspects of the classic detective novel is its “repeatability”, as detectives like Brother Cadfael and Matthew Shardlake, like their modern brethren, reappear in a succession of stories and apply their skills with reassuring success.
Placing modern-style detective stories in the medieval world, however, does more than provide a novel setting to cheer the jaded palate and instil a little historical knowledge along the way. It places, in the case of Brother Cadfael, a twentieth century template over twelfth century Shrewsbury. The conventions of the whodunnit are more than simply habits in telling a story, they are a way of interpreting the world. The people of twelfth century Shrewsbury, even the educated ones such as the monks, did not write mystery stories, and the texts which they did write, such as dream poems and the lives of saints, show a world which operates according to very different rules. By bringing medieval events under the conventions of the whodunnit, these novels assert not only that the world is like this, it has always been this way. Historical fiction has the power, if it is well-written and convincing enough, to persuade its audience that it embodies general truths about human nature, and to do so even more securely than novels set in modern times. Paradoxically, by setting its events back in history, a novel can persuade us that its truths are ahistorical, and even eternal.
To be more specific, we can recognise some very modern ways of thinking in the Brother Cadfael novels. His faith in caught threads and the direction of stab wounds, which might seem to us simple common sense, is closely related to a Newtonian view of the world which sees the world as operating according to mechanical rules, an the corollary that events can be traced backwards by paying attention to observed details. The frequent romance plots embody an assumption that it would be best if young people could marry out from motives of romantic love, and could be independent from their parents if necessary. No doubt young people have frequently taken this view throughout history, but it was not one of the principles upon which medieval social order was built. Despite being a monk, Cadfael has a very practical view of religion, firmly based on personal integrity, and not always requiring much intercession from a priest. His saint, St. Winifred, is an extremely docile one, who may be credited with “cures”, and possesses a dramatic legend in the distant past, but does nothing noticeable to interfere with the workings of the world. A good thing too, since Cadfael relies on the orderly and mechanical workings of the world for his detection to function. Indeed, St. Winifred is not even in the casket supposedly containing her bones in Shrewsbury Abbey, but far away in her native Wales. Cadfael, party to the benevolent conspiracy which left her there, reasons that if she wishes to exert miraculous power, she can do it as well from Wales as from Shrewsbury, which seems reasonable to modern novel readers, but surely would not to the hordes of pilgrims who flock to Shrewsbury in Cadfael novels such as The Holy Thief.
Pointing out these conventions is not a criticism of Peters: her novels are engaging, fun and well-written. Nor is it a demand that historical novels be more accurate and “true” to the worlds in which they are set, though novels, such as An Instance of the Fingerpost and The Name of the Rose, which attempt to come closer to medieval thinking, can be exhilarating and eye-opening. Pears and Eco are not being more “true”, they are being more persuasive, their apparent ability to slip inside the medieval (or Renaissance) mind at will is, like the character of Peters’ gently sceptical monk, an illusion based on novelistic technique and good research. Taken to its logical conclusion, this argument suggests that it would be impossible to write a “true” medieval murder mystery, since medieval people did not write historical murder mysteries.
Indeed using the novel (a prose form descended from the works of the Greek Second Sophistic era, developed through the eighteenth century, brought to an extraordinary complexity in the nineteenth, and used as an art experiment in the early twentieth) to investigate the medieval world might seem an extraordinary activity. Never mind that the whodunnit is a specific branch of a specific branch of that form, with its apparent roots in Wilkie Collins and other Victorian novelists, and that the social conditions which enable the operations of the classical whodunnit sleuth didn’t even exist in the years before Collins. (Historical detective novelists can often be found twisting themselves into entertaining postures to engineer a situation in which their appointed sleuth can undertake activities like examining the body, interviewing witnesses, searching for clues and presenting their case to the authorities…) Peters’ novels are not attempts to “investigate” the medieval world, however, but expressions of a very modern way of dealing with human nature and human wickedness. By taking the conventions of the whodunnit and using them to explain the violent, cruel and chaotic world we see in our medieval past, we look for reassurance that our past makes sense, and that we are part of a comprehensible and enduring culture.
Dr. Jem Bloomfield studied at the universities of Oxford and Exeter and is currently an Associate Lecturer in Drama at Oxford Brookes. His research covers the performance of Early Modern drama and the various ways it has been adapted and co-opted throughout the centuries. His own plays include “Bewick Gaudy”, which won the Cameron Mackintosh Award for New Writing, and he is working on a version of Oliver Goldsmith’s comedy “She Stoops To Conquer”. His writing on arts, culture, and politics have appeared in “California Literary Review”, “Strand Magazine” and “Liberal Conspiracy”. He blogs at “Quite Irregular” and can be found on Twitter @jembloomfield
John Davies
April 9, 2010 at 2:54 pm
Hi
Just a quick comment – Mike Carey writes the great Felix Castor series, a superb experience. It does seems that 1959 Liverpool was a great place to start: Constantine was born and lied there, so was Felix Castor and Mike Carey. I was not , but as a sea-side scoucer I have to give credit to the times – must have been something in the water (or the bread) – what happened to Dave Mike?
Fantastic series
John