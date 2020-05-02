Fiction Reviews
Fire in the Blood by Irène Némirovsky
Silvio's tale proceeds to unravel the neighborhood secrets, as he uncovers them with a skill that only an exquisite sensibility like Némirovsky's commands, revealing shockers — illicit passion, intense jealousy, illegitimate offspring, and … murder! Such untold events have remained long hidden, if gossiped over by villagers, vicious events these country people chose never to acknowledge.
- Fire in the Blood
- Knopf, 160 pp.
Proust Redux
By the time Irène Némirovsky’s Suite Française burst upon the French literary world in 2004, the Russian-French author was forgotten. Despite her pre-World War II Parisian success with her dazzling first novel, David Golder, and following it, The Ball, Snow in Autumn, Dogs and Wolves and The Courilof Afffair, her name together with her person had pretty much faded away. Suite Française changed all that. Its discovery by scholars Oliver Philipponnat and Patrick Lienardt at this late date surprised critics, many pronouncing it not only the first work of fiction written about World War II, but a remarkable on-the-spot rendition of that disastrous period in French history.
The manuscript had been lovingly hand-written by Némirovsky and enfolded within her diary. During the War, it was carried off in a suitcase among other possessions and carefully stored by her daughters, Denise and Elizabeth Epstein. But these young girls, who’d themselves only miraculously escaped the Holocaust to make their way to freedom, were, like so many others, unwilling be reminded of how their parents had cruelly perished at Auschwitz. Over the years, they’d merely skimmed, but never studied, their mother’s papers.
And now, the research of these two diligent scholars has uncovered another marvel to be added to her works. Their most recent revelation concerns a manuscript formerly thought to be lacking its opening thirty pages. They found that these exist after all. Némirovsky had apparently entrusted them to her Paris editor and family friend just before departing Paris in 1941 on her fateful journey of flight from the Nazi conquerors of France.
Fire in the Blood, as exquisitely translated by Sandra Smith, is in many ways equal in achievement to their earlier discovery, even perhaps surpassing it! A compact work, conceived on a smaller scale, it strikes one as a deeper, more complete, altogether finely crafted creation. The work was, in fact, conceived many years before, and had engaged the author even while she pursued her Suite Française in 1942. As she noted in her diary in 1937:
New subjects and a novel. I thought about The Young and The Old for a novel (a play would be better). Austerity, purity of parents who were guilty when they were young. The impossibility of understanding that “fire in the blood.” A good idea. Disadvantage: no clear characters.
Still, she did not embark upon that theme until after a chance visit to the rural Burgundy region of France in search of a nanny for her younger daughter Elizabeth. And it was only there, in Issy-l´Eveque that Irène Némirovsky found for herself and her daughters a French Arcadia. As she subsequently recorded in her diary, she had not in all her early experience in the St. Petersburg of Imperial Russia, or after having fled to Finnish Mustamaki, or even as a successful writer in her beloved Paris, breathed as deeply, or so savored her circumstance as she did in those hours when she had by chance discovered that remote village in the heart of country France.
She wrote of it in 1938: “Returned from Issy l’Eveque. 4 days full of happiness. What more could I ask? Thank God for that and for hope.”
But more, she felt the region, the place, the area provided for her just what she had sought for a theme all along: the novel’s characters, fully suggested by their own subtleties and quirks! There was little question in her mind, she also told her diary, that the “paysans” of that singular area, as they revealed themselves to her, were meant to be brought to life.
And, as she has her astute narrator observe in the book itself,
“Everyone lives in his own house, on his own land, distrusts his neighbors, harvests his wheat, counts his money and doesn’t give a thought to the rest of the world.”
So it is that we meet her storyteller, Cousin Silvio or Silvestre, an aging native of the region newly returned. Once a restless soul, he had had has share of exposure to the greater world during ample wanderings in youth. Having sold his family’s land and house and squandered his inheritance, he has retreated to Issy-l’Eveque hoping to find a place of quiet, to recover his lost bearings and his own peace of mind among his people.
His family, those cousins yet living, are soon depicted in their encounters with that chastened, embittered, dried-up figure. Among them, we meet his vibrant cousin Helene and François, her gentle husband of many years. Once a magnetic figure, Helene remains even now attractive, a lady who had survived her grim first union with an old man. Only after his death has she attained her dream. Her marriage to François has been one of love and devotion over the years. Seen, even by her grudging neighbors, as joyous and fruitful, it was a remarkable alliance that seemed above the common frustrations of common country life. As Silvestre himself observes when visiting François and Helene Erard’s house after his own return:
“I have never been in a home more pleasant, welcoming, intimate, warm and happy than theirs.“
And now, as he entertains them in his spare quarters, he meets their lovely daughter Colette, a spirited girl about to wed a young man of the town, the gentle and devoted Jean Dorin. He comes of the Dorins from Moulin-Neuf nearby, who have served the community for generations as millers. It is Collette who once more reminds Silvio of what in his youth had inspired such admiration for her mother. Her openness of address, her gaiety, her “fire,” bring all of it back.
And there in their cousin’s sad surroundings, Colette attempts to cheer the group by cajoling her mother to relate for them the story of how she had become engaged to her father, happily chirping at her:
“… You’ve never said anything about it. Why’s that? I know it’s a very romantic story, that you loved each other for a long time … “
only to add with her youthful confidence,
“I so want Jean and me to live together the way you live with Papa. I’m positive you’ve never had a fight.”
When her mother resists her challenge, we surmise a hint of secrets to come. As Némirovsky is inclined to demonstrate, youth, love and passion are not quite what they often seem; nor is her mother’s own happiness, or, in fact, her uncle Silvio’s disillusion and reclusive behavior. Like peeling an onion, our narrator reveals many hidden cracks in their facade, releasing unpleasant odors from the comfortable-looking arrangements visible in this community. All this while, Silvetre continues to recollect his own ‘fires,’ and what a short a duration they had. At his advanced age, no matter his desolation and the hut’s decrepitude, he can only contemplate being left to his solitude — a hermit in the quiet of the woods and left his peace of mind. As he sums it up:
“After all, the three of us were young. It wasn’t just about the pleasures of the flesh. No it wasn’t that simple. The flesh is easy to satisfy. It the heart that is insatiable, the heart that needs to love, to despair, to burn with any kind of fire… That was what we wanted. To burn, to be consumed, to devour our days just as fire devours the forest.”
Silvio's tale proceeds to unravel the neighborhood secrets, as he uncovers them with a skill that only an exquisite sensibility like Némirovsky's commands, revealing shockers — illicit passion, intense jealousy, illegitimate offspring, and … murder! Such untold events have remained long hidden, if gossiped over by villagers, vicious events these country people chose never to acknowledge.
Curiously, it was Némirovsky’s reading of Proust that brought her novel into focus. When she read Within A Budding Grove, her own sense of storytelling was forever transformed. He spoke, she insisted, exactly upon the subject that she was engaged in, with his “marvelous” words:
“… The lives that you admire, attitudes that seem noble to you, have not been shaped by a paterfamilias or a schoolmaster, they have sprung from very different beginnings, having been influenced by everything evil or commonplace that prevailed round about them. They represent a struggle and a victory.”
Némirovsky’s novel is an achievement of some magnificence, not only for its economy of structure, but for its depth and clarity, and it comes as a welcome addition to her opus.
Crime Fiction
Thunder Bay by William Kent Krueger
The novel is set in the lake country of northern Minnesota and the wilds of bordering Ontario. Former sheriff Cork O’Connor has decided to take life easy with his wife and teenage daughter. He’ll fill in the slack times with a little private investigator action or at least that’s what he thinks. The short-lived halcyon period is broken when Objibwe medicine man Henry Meloux (as in “mellow”) asks Cork to find his son that he fathered more than a half-century ago in the Canadian boreal forest wild lands.
- Thunder Bay: A Cork O’Connor Mystery
- Atria, 288 pp.
Windigos, Objibwes and Mystery In Northern Minnesota
I’m a big fan of murder mysteries. I enjoy well-crafted, thought out twists and turns of often cruel fate and the curious machinations of devious minds. Living in Montana and being close to the land has also made me critical of any book that doesn’t make a legitimate effort to establish a strong sense of place. William Kent Krueger has satisfied all of these criteria in his latest Cork O’Connor mystery Thunder Bay and quite a bit more.
The novel is set in the lake country of northern Minnesota and the wilds of bordering Ontario. Former sheriff Cork O’Connor has decided to take life easy with his wife and teenage daughter. He’ll fill in the slack times with a little private investigator action or at least that’s what he thinks. The short-lived halcyon period is broken when Objibwe medicine man Henry Meloux (as in “mellow”) asks Cork to find his son that he fathered more than a half-century ago in the Canadian boreal forest wild lands.
The investigation leads Cork to a reclusive industrialist Henry Wellington living in isolation on Thunder Bay. An attempt is made to murder Meloux, who has helped O’Connor with personal travails in the past. Everything points to Wellington who may be the Indian’s son, But why kill his father. The investigation eventually drifts back to a period in Meloux’s life in Ontario in the 1920s leading to a collision with the past and present.
Krueger does a fine job of writing in both periods of time and the long section on his friend’s adventures in the remote Ontario wilderness eighty years past is excellent. The story could stand on its own and the writing is near mystical in sections as here when Meloux is starving and lost in the forest:
He could smell his enemy, smell the odor of carnage, the stink of rotting flesh. Far from repulsing him, it made him hungrier.
He opened his mouth to spit out a taunt. What came instead was an inhuman roar. It was answered in kind by Wellington, who was no Wellington but a windigo. In the moonlight, they charged at each other, kicking up an explosion of powdered snow as they attacked.
They battled savagely, filling their mouths with blood, tearing out chunks of hair-covered flesh. Hunger drove Henry to a frenzy, and at last he plunged his hand into the other’s chest, grasped its heart in his claws, and ripped it out. The windigo let fly a death cry that was as appetizing to Henry as the heart on which he began to feed. He gobbled up the organ while it still beat.
He stood over the lifeless form of the windigo that had once been Wellington. He lifted his bloody face to the black sky and gave an angry howl. He’d thought eating the man’s heart would fill him, but it didn’t. He was hungrier than ever.
A windigo is a cannibalistic monster or evil entity that is common throughout the myths and tales of North American People. Krueger has captured the essential spirit of the land and the Indian in this section; and it is certainly writing that will not be found in the works of writers like Ellroy, Hammett or MacDonald. This is a refreshing approach to the device of moving back-and-forth through time to develop the story line in the contemporary murder mystery.
And there are several other well-structured sub-plots that include his daughter and a long-time friend, all of this making for a rich, layered narrative that stays true to the story arc all the way to the conclusion.
For the past twenty years Krueger has lived in St. Paul, Minnesota with his wife and two children. He’s written Cork O’Connor novels that include Iron Lake (winner of the 1998 Anthony Award for Best First Novel and the Barry Award), Boundary Waters, Purgatory Ridge, Blood Hollow, (winner of the 2004 Anthony Award for Best Novel), and Mercy Falls (2005 Anthony winner) and a political novel, The Devil’s Bed.
Krueger clearly loves the country he’s chosen to live in, the North Woods, land I’ve spent much time in canoeing and camping so I have a reasonable idea of when writing of the region rings true or not as in this passage:
Now we’re alone on the lake – me, Schanno, and a couple of loons fifty yards to our right diving for breakfast. The sun creeps above the trees. Suddenly everything has color. We breathe in the scent of evergreen and clean water and the faint fish odor from the bottom of Schanno’s boat. Half an hour and we haven’t said a word. The only sounds are the sizzle of line as we cast, the plop of the lures hitting water, and the occasional cry of the loons.
I’m happy to be here on that August morning. Happy to be fishing, although I hold no hope of catching anything. Happy to be sharing the boat and the moment with a man like Schanno.
I’ve spent many mornings with friends just like the one described above. Krueger nailed it with confidence and succinctness that is the mark of a writer. Thunder Bay is right there from the first word all the way through to the conclusion. A solid, enjoyable book.
Fiction Reviews
The Solution to History
These days the historical mystery buff can choose from works featuring Owen Archer, Prioress Eleanor, Petroc of Auneford, Mathew Shardlake, and many others. From a brief survey of the genre, it’s a wonder that anyone noticed when the Black Death took hold, as the inhabitants of Britain had apparently been offing each other in industrial numbers right through the medieval era.
Ellis Peters’ series of novels about the sleuthing monk Brother Cadfael began with A Morbid Taste For Bones in 1977. In the following decades, she would write a further nineteen novels about Cadfael, and a number of other writers would also adopt the idea of medieval detective fiction, with varying degrees of ambition and success. These days the historical mystery buff can choose from works featuring Owen Archer, Prioress Eleanor, Petroc of Auneford, Mathew Shardlake, and many others. From a brief survey of the genre, it’s a wonder that anyone noticed when the Black Death took hold, as the inhabitants of Britain had apparently been offing each other in industrial numbers right through the medieval era.
Most medieval mysteries retain the general conventions of detective fiction, and simply change the setting. The Brother Cadfael series, for example, would readily be recognised by anyone familiar with the “cozy” or “classic whodunnit” subgenre, even though it takes place in Shrewsbury during the twelfth century wars between King Stephen and the Empress Maud. The monk’s gentle scepticism, faith in human nature, and the meticulous examination of murdered bodies for physical clues to the crime, are all familiar from the mainstream of the detective novel tradition. The walls of the monastery often provide a convenient demarcation for the area within which a crime could have taken place, and the regular church services, with their accompanying bells, provide an unusually precise time structure for a culture which didn’t posses watches or timetables. There are obvious comparisons to be made here with the country houses and train timetables which are now regarded as such a hackneyed part of whodunnits. The hero himself, supported by his order, is freed from the necessity of working for a living which might otherwise take up all of his time, rather like Peter Wimsey and other leisured or aristocratic sleuths of the “golden age” whodunnits. These conveniences possibly suggest why a disproportionate number of the current crop of medieval sleuths have turned out to be clerical types.
Even when the historical genre becomes grittier and less “cozy”, it still maintains a recognisable shape. The world of Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake is very different from that of Brother Cadfael, with its corrupt churchmen, power politics and sadistic murders, but Shardlake would feel thoroughly at home in the company of Harry Bosch, Kay Scarpetta, or any number of modern American detectives. They still all believe in the application of evidence, personal integrity in the face of baffling evil, and the need for right to prevail.
Of course these statements can’t be generalised across the whole of historical mystery fiction. Umberto Eco’s The Name of the Rose and Iain Pears’ An Instance of the Fingerpost are both truly outstanding novels in both senses of the word, questioning the way we look at the world, and deconstructing the assumptions of detective fiction. However, in both cases the stories are “apocalyptic” – they leave little possibility for the investigating characters to repeat their activities in another novel. One of the key aspects of the classic detective novel is its “repeatability”, as detectives like Brother Cadfael and Matthew Shardlake, like their modern brethren, reappear in a succession of stories and apply their skills with reassuring success.
Placing modern-style detective stories in the medieval world, however, does more than provide a novel setting to cheer the jaded palate and instil a little historical knowledge along the way. It places, in the case of Brother Cadfael, a twentieth century template over twelfth century Shrewsbury. The conventions of the whodunnit are more than simply habits in telling a story, they are a way of interpreting the world. The people of twelfth century Shrewsbury, even the educated ones such as the monks, did not write mystery stories, and the texts which they did write, such as dream poems and the lives of saints, show a world which operates according to very different rules. By bringing medieval events under the conventions of the whodunnit, these novels assert not only that the world is like this, it has always been this way. Historical fiction has the power, if it is well-written and convincing enough, to persuade its audience that it embodies general truths about human nature, and to do so even more securely than novels set in modern times. Paradoxically, by setting its events back in history, a novel can persuade us that its truths are ahistorical, and even eternal.
To be more specific, we can recognise some very modern ways of thinking in the Brother Cadfael novels. His faith in caught threads and the direction of stab wounds, which might seem to us simple common sense, is closely related to a Newtonian view of the world which sees the world as operating according to mechanical rules, an the corollary that events can be traced backwards by paying attention to observed details. The frequent romance plots embody an assumption that it would be best if young people could marry out from motives of romantic love, and could be independent from their parents if necessary. No doubt young people have frequently taken this view throughout history, but it was not one of the principles upon which medieval social order was built. Despite being a monk, Cadfael has a very practical view of religion, firmly based on personal integrity, and not always requiring much intercession from a priest. His saint, St. Winifred, is an extremely docile one, who may be credited with “cures”, and possesses a dramatic legend in the distant past, but does nothing noticeable to interfere with the workings of the world. A good thing too, since Cadfael relies on the orderly and mechanical workings of the world for his detection to function. Indeed, St. Winifred is not even in the casket supposedly containing her bones in Shrewsbury Abbey, but far away in her native Wales. Cadfael, party to the benevolent conspiracy which left her there, reasons that if she wishes to exert miraculous power, she can do it as well from Wales as from Shrewsbury, which seems reasonable to modern novel readers, but surely would not to the hordes of pilgrims who flock to Shrewsbury in Cadfael novels such as The Holy Thief.
Pointing out these conventions is not a criticism of Peters: her novels are engaging, fun and well-written. Nor is it a demand that historical novels be more accurate and “true” to the worlds in which they are set, though novels, such as An Instance of the Fingerpost and The Name of the Rose, which attempt to come closer to medieval thinking, can be exhilarating and eye-opening. Pears and Eco are not being more “true”, they are being more persuasive, their apparent ability to slip inside the medieval (or Renaissance) mind at will is, like the character of Peters’ gently sceptical monk, an illusion based on novelistic technique and good research. Taken to its logical conclusion, this argument suggests that it would be impossible to write a “true” medieval murder mystery, since medieval people did not write historical murder mysteries.
Indeed using the novel (a prose form descended from the works of the Greek Second Sophistic era, developed through the eighteenth century, brought to an extraordinary complexity in the nineteenth, and used as an art experiment in the early twentieth) to investigate the medieval world might seem an extraordinary activity. Never mind that the whodunnit is a specific branch of a specific branch of that form, with its apparent roots in Wilkie Collins and other Victorian novelists, and that the social conditions which enable the operations of the classical whodunnit sleuth didn’t even exist in the years before Collins. (Historical detective novelists can often be found twisting themselves into entertaining postures to engineer a situation in which their appointed sleuth can undertake activities like examining the body, interviewing witnesses, searching for clues and presenting their case to the authorities…) Peters’ novels are not attempts to “investigate” the medieval world, however, but expressions of a very modern way of dealing with human nature and human wickedness. By taking the conventions of the whodunnit and using them to explain the violent, cruel and chaotic world we see in our medieval past, we look for reassurance that our past makes sense, and that we are part of a comprehensible and enduring culture.
Dr. Jem Bloomfield studied at the universities of Oxford and Exeter and is currently an Associate Lecturer in Drama at Oxford Brookes. His research covers the performance of Early Modern drama and the various ways it has been adapted and co-opted throughout the centuries. His own plays include “Bewick Gaudy”, which won the Cameron Mackintosh Award for New Writing, and he is working on a version of Oliver Goldsmith’s comedy “She Stoops To Conquer”. His writing on arts, culture, and politics have appeared in “California Literary Review”, “Strand Magazine” and “Liberal Conspiracy”. He blogs at “Quite Irregular” and can be found on Twitter @jembloomfield
Fiction Reviews
William Gibson: The Father of Cyberpunk
“The part of me that walks around and does interviews is incapable of doing very much in the way of writing a novel. My unconscious is what I’m after and my unconscious is not very reliable. It doesn’t pay taxes and it won’t turn up every day to sit in the chair and type for me. I have to turn up and sit in the chair every day and type and occasionally it does turn up.”
William Gibson took the science fiction world by storm in 1984 with the publication of his first novel Neuromancer. The novel is one of the most significant books in what is now called cyberpunk.
In 2003 with Pattern Recognition, Gibson shifted gears, writing a novel set in the present. It was a much more natural and logical transition for Gibson than for most other science fiction writers because Gibson has first and foremost been a humanist, a writer concerned not with technology and the future but with people who find ways to adapt.
His new novel Spook Country.
- This is sort of your first historical novel, in a way, set in a specific date and time in the past.
- Well, that’s true, although I think you could’ve dated Pattern Recognition pretty closely from internal evidence. So for me this was my second speculative fiction of the very recent past.
- What is it that’s led you to change gears like that?
- Well it just seemed like such an obvious transition to me. I started out in the Twentieth Century writing about imaginary versions of the Twenty-first Century and then via that very slow time machine that’s the only one any of us ever get to go on, and somewhat to my own surprise, I found myself living in the Twenty-first Century and I thought, well I can’t go on writing about the Twenty-first Century. But that was my topic.
- Now I get up in the morning and check the newsfeed on my laptop and there’s all this material and its better material than I could make up. Crazier shit than anything I ever dreamed up. And I have a toolkit that was in large part provided by science fiction, and the toolkit turns out to be, I think, really good for getting a handle on the world today, which is not that easy to get a hold of.
- Do you think you’re less interested in trying to envision a future or, there’s a line in Pattern Recognition, when things are changing too quickly you don’t have a place to stand from which to envision a future?
- It’s that. It just doesn’t feel possible. I could make up mid-Twenty-first Century worlds and just leave a gap between here and there, but I wouldn’t be playing science fiction by the rules that I believe in. It has to be logical, it has to have a back story and it would just be a kind of fantasy. I don’t read a lot of science fiction these days, but just browsing in the science fiction section, I suspect that quite a lot more of it now is a kind of fantasy.
- It’s not about trying to imagine the Wellsian arc between the present and the future. I think that’s not happening because people just can’t do it. If you want to do mid-Twenty-first Century science fiction in 2007 you’re going to have to account for what happened to global warming, that’s the big one for us. It would be good to touch on the global AIDS epidemic, the situation in the Middle East, immigration in the United States, things like that. And if you don’t touch on that, then what are you doing? What good is it other than a kind of wanky fantasy?
- So everything we know has almost impinged on what we can imagine?
- I don’t think that H.G. Wells, who I think is a good example because he was passionately, wildly didactic–which is something that I’m not–but Wells was about things to come. He would lay it all out, this is going happen this is going to happen and quite a lot of the time he was right, it turned out. And quite a lot, he was wrong by a mile. But he thought he knew exactly where he was and that he knew exactly where the world was, and that was his starting point to do this arc of extrapolation that he believed in so powerfully.
- Well I personally don’t have that confidence. I know where we are. I’m interested in fiction that approaches the question of where we are, but I don’t have a strong enough sense of it. I don’t know. The literary techniques of science fiction are just so excellent, I think, for picking up and examining this utterly peculiar future, or rather present, we find ourselves in. I guess if you’re young enough this could just seem as business as usual, but I actually don’t from my perspective. It’s not business as usual. It’s gotten very strange rather quickly in the way that history tends to complicate and re-complicate sometimes.
- In Idoru, the characters spent a lot of time talking about nodal points in history. You seem to be arguing that we’ve passed or are in the midst of one.
- Well the nodal points in my fiction were all an attempt at humor on my part. In my fiction, you can’t know what the nodal points are. They’re never large famous events. They’re mysterious. I was riffing on that butterfly syndrome and catastrophe theory, which I don’t really pretend to really understand. I think we may have just passed a nodal point but we’re in the turbulence. The turbulence forward into the timeline. What’s happening today is just more interesting to me now than anything I could make up. I don’t think I could make up anything happening in some future that I imagine beyond the present moment. Which actually I find fascinating. I don’t know if it’s that’s a permanent condition for me, we’ll just have to see.
- Related to your idea of nodal points, in a lot of your books, characters on the outside of important events become involved incidentally or by accident and this notion of almost being pawns but somehow they manage to assert themselves in a way that they’re not rolled over by history and I’m wondering how much of that is informed by your own past and being a part of the student protests in the sixties and opposition to the Vietnam war?
- Well I certainly never had any reason to feel that I was any sort of pivotal player in those events. I just sort of wandered through them. I think it did give me a feeling of just how you can just wander through huge historically significant events. And while you’re wandering through you’re mainly thinking, wow that was a good breakfast or she’s got a great ass. You’re not thinking, oh it’s the morning of the moratorium. Even having been present for a couple of those things I think gave me a more realistic sense of history, but it never gave me any sense of being a player or a mover and shaker in any way.
- Do you think it shaped your idea of how history functions, that it’s not necessarily powerful people. If you wrote about a revolution you wouldn’t write about people in the government or the rebel leaders, you would write about people on the outskirts?
- Somehow that is where I go for the truth. Because if I go for the historically central figures, the figures who emerged as central within our current narrative of any particular part of history, that’s always invariably subject to subsequent alteration. Whenever I look at that stuff I feel like I’m verging on the territory of conspiracy theory. It just doesn’t work for me. My imagination would just never cause me to sit down and try to figure out what Hitler was doing. Why Hitler did it. But my imagination would take me to some guy who’s a Weimer dry cleaner and that’s where I would start to find my way into it.
- Where does a novel generally start for you and how did Spook Country begin?
- With an absolutely blank page and no clue, no ideas and no themes that I want to express. Really, just nothing. But somehow with a need to write a novel. Which by and large at that point, has become contractual. And I sit there in varying stages and degrees of discomfort and if I stay there long enough, something starts to happen.
- With Spook Country, it happened as visual impressions from a fairly consistent point of view. And all the visual impressions were of lower Manhattan, around Lafayette and Canal, in winter, mostly in the daytime. And by exploring that material and interrogating it in different ways, I found Tito. He was the one who was seeing that stuff and he started seeing other things and that led me to his family and to the old man, but I didn’t know what anybody was up to.
- It was a very nerve wracking book to write because I was a couple hundred pages into the manuscript and still didn’t know what the macguffin was. I didn’t know what was in the box. I had a list of things that I thought it might be but none of them satisfied me. None of them made the book worth it to me. That was a very scary situation. When it finally dawned on me what was in it I felt better but then I didn’t know what they were going to do about it. I knew what was in it and I knew why it was coming but I didn’t know what the good guys would be able to do about it. But that was more like problem solving. I just asked people. What could you do to make things really difficult for someone who’s trying to do what these people are trying to do? I had thought about depleted uranium, but when I mentioned that to a friend of mine, he said, you don’t need depleted uranium, listen to this. And he came up with the thing they actually do. Actually he sent me four or five closely written pages of really exact instructions on how to build that kind of item. Most of which I didn’t use, but it’s better to have more and hold it back.
- Is that your usual process in terms of working out a novel?
- Absolutely. It’s the only process I’ve had. Anything else would leave me feeling the way I felt when someone’s hired me to do contract screenplay work. If I know how it’s going to end, it’s just deadly. It’s just not interesting. For me, that is nothing to do with the process of writing a novel, at least my process of writing a novel. The part of me that walks around and does interviews is incapable of doing very much in the way of writing a novel. My unconscious is what I’m after and my unconscious is not very reliable. It doesn’t pay taxes and it won’t turn up every day to sit in the chair and type for me. I have to turn up and sit in the chair every day and type and occasionally it does turn up. It turns up in tandem when the book happens. For me that’s inspiration. That’s my big imagination. My big imagination isn’t me sitting around at a coffee shop thinking I should write a novel about—That’s not it. It would be a bad novel. It would be all in my head and for me that would mean it would be dead. For me it has to be coming more from the totality of me and I kinda know when it’s working by how mysterious it’s all seeming to me. And usually how anxious that’s making me. I have very little. It’s not like I have increasing faith in this process. It sort of gets riskier as I go along because I have to trust in it more and get out of my own way more than I’m naturally willing to do.
- Do you write daily and have a set schedule?
- When I’m actually writing I write every day and I write a lot. When it’s happening it’s nine to nine sometimes with a couple of breaks and I tend to work longer hours as I get closer to the end. Not just because I want to finish but because by the end of the book I’ve gotten up to speed, which allows me to juggle the whole thing in my head. Which sometimes feels to me like single handedly having to lift and move a refrigerator. I couldn’t just come in cold and do that. I kind of have to work up to being able to hold that much narrative information in my head and work from there. So I work really hard towards the end just because the downtime is costly in terms of revving the engine back up.
- Do you do a lot of rewriting?
- I do a lot of rewriting initially, probably more in the first 50 pages than otherwise. It takes me a while. I know I’m really into a book when I quit going to the top and going through it all every day when I start. For a long time, I start with the first word and go through the whole thing and making changes on the word processor. This way I can actually rewrite the beginning of it so many times that it vanishes. And then the rewriting is sort of governed by the publishing process. The manuscript sits for a while and then I come back to it and do changes. By then the publisher’s got it and it goes to the copy editor. It bounces back and forth. I make changes at every stage, including stages in the advanced reading copy.
- Little changes or more major ones?
- Well in this one, mostly little ones. It depends. In this one I was reliably informed like the day before the book was about to go to print that GPS signals don’t penetrate walls and ceilings. That had never occurred to me, that GPS doesn’t work indoors. I didn’t know that because I’ve never actually done any GPS stuff other than ride around in a few cars equipped with talking maps. The guy who told me that also gave me the fix for that which was to have a program written which would automatically triangulate the position of your artwork from the three nearest cell phone towers that are broadcasting around it and overlays that with the GPS grid. That made me really happy because it gave me a little bit more reason for why those artists are so dependent on Bobby. That had seemed kind of vague and bullshitty to me as a plot point. So I had to go through it, use the search function and go through it from the top and try to address every time, every instance of anybody talking about using GPS that way in the whole book. So it differs in that way from the ARC.
- I’ve never made what I would consider major changes in a book in the galleys. When I do major changes, it has to be a point of absolute despair with the manuscript and the process and myself and everything else. It’s really not a good point but it’s happened to me every time I’ve written a novel and somehow when I reach that total despair, shortly after that I’ll be able to sit down and working in an odd and kind of trancelike way, I’ll be able to just rip the whole thing apart very quickly and put it back together and have it work really differently. And once I’ve done that I’ve finished. I might have a month’s more work to do but it all goes really really quickly. But with this book I can’t tell you exactly what I did because I don’t know and I don’t because I have a sort of superstition of watching that part of the process. It’s like staying up for the tooth fairy or something. It’s not going to happen. Or maybe it won’t happen next time. It usually involves. When I do that I usually get a sheet of brown wrapping paper, like a roll of brown wrapping paper, and tape it to an eight foot library table I’ve got and do this kind of Venn diagram with colored markers of all the characters from all the way out and it’s narrowing down, characters are dead, characters are disappearing. And that gives it some final form in terms of story. Not necessarily in terms of meaning.
- Spook Country has more of a thriller structure than most of your books. How much was that intentional?
- Genre structures for me are like armatures in sculpture. They’re like coat hangers thrust through modeling clay. They give me something to hang the whole thing on but in themselves they’re just coat hangers. I know they’re just coat hangers, although in some cases they’re coat hangers that I’m culturally fond of.
- My ideal reader feels the same way about genre structure that I do and they don’t take them totally seriously. I’d much rather read a novel that plays with genre conventions than a genre novel that obeys, however excellently, every convention. The reason genre is not taken entirely seriously in lots of fields, and lots of critical writing, is because novels are supposed to be novel and genre is a guarantee that it’s not. That’s its actual function. To say here, another one like this. “When are you going to write another one like Neuromancer? That’s what we’d really like.”
- I like thriller. I kind of like the thriller armature. All three of the Bridge books had thriller armature and science fiction clothes and really a kind of nineties attitude. The thing I always like about those books is that I was trying to make it evident that these characters were like nineties people acting in a science fiction movie. Which is what made Rydell fun. [Rydell being one of the central characters in Gibson’s Bridge trilogy.] He wasn’t like a guy from the future of Knoxville, he was like a guy from Knoxville confronting this kind of Blade Runner land. Sort of like Robert Altman’s version of The Long Goodbye brought backwards. Altman had Marlowe from the past, somehow he’s a modern guy who’s actually a forties guy, he behaves like a forties guy and is just baffled by this hideous cognitive dissonance and sadness of his having to live in the early seventies.
- Do you go back and reread old work?
- Not unless I’m forced to for business or sometimes for creative reasons. The only exception being The Difference Engine, the book I co-wrote with Bruce Sterling which I read bits of every couple of years and snicker happily. It doesn’t feel like I wrote it. And actually it doesn’t feel like Bruce wrote it either. It’s as though it had been written by some rather creepy but funny character we had known together at some point but is no longer around. I’d like to read more of that guy’s books. I don’t want to write them, but if that guy wrote more books, I’d buy them.
- Have the two of you ever talked about writing another one together?
- We’ve talked about it. He actually had a great idea for another recursive science novel that was just a wonderful idea but there hasn’t been a time where I was really creatively free to do it. That took longer. My involvement in writing The Difference Engine which was as total as any involvement I’ve ever had in writing anything solo, but different, lasted longer than my involvement with any of my other novels. It took us a couple of years to do that. It was lots of research and lot of absorbing, just sponging up Victorian pulp fiction and reading years and decades of the London Times front pages. And for the thing that he proposed doing it would have been that much again and I was about to start Pattern Recognition so I really had my hands full.
- But if I go back and read my own solo output, I just go, oh that’s pretty good, oh that’s horrible how could I have done that, oh this is pretty good, and it’s always different. It’s like my superego won’t leave it alone so I just keep my superego away from it and then my superego leaves me alone.
- You’ve been writing and getting published for more twenty years, almost thirty now.
- Well, really since 1981 or so.
- Can you look back and still see yourself in the work?
- Pretty much so. I see it and I remember to some extent where it came from. Some of it I find kind of baffling, but for the most part I go, oh yeah, that’s my life. And it is my life. It’s funny, it is my life. It could never be decoded, not in any way that anyone could ever hope to decode but in the way that I have to spin this stuff out of the reality around me. There’s a lot of things put to very odd purposes sometimes. It’s kind of like. I’ll be rereading something I wrote a long time ago and it will suddenly start to function as a kind of elaborately coded diary. Not that it’s autobiographical in any way. But it’s studded with cornell box pieces made of other things that happened to be handy at the time.
- As with history being a speculative narrative that’s being continually revised, one’s sense of one’s self is continually revised. So it’s not like I’m always looking back and going oh there he is again. Sometimes I look back and go, I’ve got your number. You didn’t, but I do. I know why you’re really doing that and what that really stood for. And sometimes not. There’s recognition in doing that but it’s kind of like that Oscar Wilde line about mirrors and cats are both inherently unhealthy and you shouldn’t spend too much time with them and it’s the same way about reading one’s own fiction. There’s something slightly distasteful about the idea.
