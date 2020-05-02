Education
Hanna Rosin Discusses God’s Harvard
"Tensions often arise between secular teachings and Biblical beliefs. Many students are reading, say Kant and Nietzsche for the first time. They may be alarmed, but they also may find those writers intoxicating."
Hanna Rosin has covered religion and politics for the Washington Post. She also has written for the New Yorker, the New Republic, GQ, and the New York Times. Her new book, God’s Harvard, is about Patrick Henry College, a Christian school just outside of Washington D.C.
- What is Patrick Henry College? How old is it? What is its mission?
- Patrick Henry College was founded in the year 2000 by Michael Farris, one of the leaders in the homeschooling movement. The school’s mission is to train the next generation of Christian leaders to “shape the culture and take back the nation,” as they like to say. For the first two years the students follow a Christian liberal arts curriculum, studying many of the classics. For the final two years, they are encouraged to find internships in influential institutions, which could mean the White House, Congress, Hollywood or prominent magazines.
- Does the future success of the school depend on Michael Farris or does it have a more solid foundation than the actions of one man?
- The school is very tied up with Mike’s vision and his charisma. But it’s already gotten larger than him. At the end of the year I spent there he had already stepped down as president and become chancellor. Now he serves as more ambassador and fundraiser for the school, and tutors a select group of students. He told me that he started out thinking of the students as his 350 children, but that that view was making him crazy. So at some point he has to let go and let it be an institution that operates outside his scrutiny. This year, I’ve heard, they’ve given up on mandatory chapel attendance, which was one of his priorities.
- How did you research this book?
- In 2005 I spent some time at the school to write a story for the New Yorker magazine. Farris was not unhappy with the story, and agreed to have me spend a year there. I did not live on campus, but I came several days a week, and sometimes spent the night. I also visited students in their homes and went on debate trips with the kids. I tried to choose students and professors with a wide range of views so a reader wouldn’t leave with a Stepford feeling about the school, which doesn’t seem so interesting to me, nor true.
- Who are the kids who attend PHC? What is their previous education and how do they differ from students at other elite colleges?
- About eighty five percent of students at Patrick Henry were homeschooled. This means their parents opted to teach them at home, usually because they decided the values of the public school were at odds with their own. All the students have to sign a statement of faith which would place them at the conservative side of the Christian evangelical spectrum. On the whole, they tend to be smart, ambitious, and committed to the mission.
- Is there a tension between the secular teaching they’re exposed to and their Biblical beliefs? How does that play out?
- Tensions often arise between secular teachings and Biblical beliefs. Many students are reading, say Kant and Nietzsche for the first time. They may be alarmed, but they also may find those writers intoxicating. I’ve certainly seen some of the more rebellious students read influential philosophers and then begin to question their beliefs. The school often has a hard time finding a modern novel to teach, because they tend to have a lot of curses, or a nihilistic worldview. In the year I was there the school went through a major intellectual crisis. The administration warred with several of the professors about whether their teaching and writing was consistent with a Biblical worldview, and several of the professors ended up quitting.
- When Christian home-schooled students meet the rough-and-tumble world of Washington politics, how do they deal with that psychologically?
- This, too can often come as a shock, or at least a surprise to some of the students. They have grown up thinking of the Republican party as their natural home. But then they get out there and see that young Republicans drink and sleep around. On a policy level, they begin to realize that Republicans make compromises, or are not always upright in their personal lives. For some, this leaves them disillusioned with politics. For others, it makes them resolve even more forcefully to be a “light unto the unsaved,” as they would say.
- How deeply is an “End Times,” apocalyptic view of the future a part of the students’ belief system? How does this affect their views on topics like global warming or Middle East policy?
- Because they are part of a sophisticated new generation of evangelical elites, they don’t tend to talk about this much. They are often disdainful, for example, of the “Left Behind” series of novels. But their home churches very much subscribe to this philosophy. So they usually toe the evangelical party line on those two issues: unquestioning support for Israel, and particularly Israel in its original borders, and resistance to the idea of global warming.
- Should we be concerned about a new generation of leaders who are not up-front about the Biblical reasons for the policy decisions they make?
- Well that’s part of the reason I wrote this book, to make people aware that the Christian right is not what it used to be. The next generation of leaders will not be as obvious or in your face as the Pat Robertson generation. On the other hand, someone with Patrick Henry on their resume couldn’t exactly hide what they’re all about. And the kids who are really extreme wind up being disillusioned and dropping out of politics.
- What has happened to the first graduates of PHC? Are they successfully working their way into positions of power?
- The graduates have done remarkably well. A handful work at the White House, and dozens more work for conservative congressmen. They work for think tanks and interest groups all over Washington. A couple are making their way in Hollywood, one very successfully. They’ve gotten decent journalism jobs and the first graduate just got into Harvard Law School. So they have a lot to be proud of.
Proust and the Squid by Maryanne Wolf
Reminding the reader that the likes of Thomas Edison, Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein were dyslexics, Wolf ponders whether we can explain the “preponderance of creativity and ‘thinking outside the box’ in many people with dyslexia?” Wolf’s rhetorical questions are tackled with grace and one always feels richer for having spent time with her.
- Proust and the Squid: The Story and Science of the Reading Brain
- Harper, 320 pp.
What is Reading?
Have you ever pondered how those implicitly intricate symbols on the page transform into life-altering experiences for a few of us? What is the basis for this uniquely human fascination for reading, and what can that fascination teach us about ourselves?
Maryanne Wolf, Director of the Center for Reading and Language Research at Tufts University, broaches these questions and offers a comprehensive view of the history, the present, and the likely future of this beloved skill.
The misleading title is a reference to the French novelist’s description of reading as an intellectual “sanctuary” and to the use of the squid brain for neurological research in the 1950s. These seemingly unrelated symbols are meant to indicate Wolf’s approach to writing this book. She marries the cultural-historical (referred to by the former) with the biological to paint a well-rounded picture of reading and reading disabilities.
In Wolf’s view, the Sumerian cuneiform was a landmark accomplishment in the development of writing. For the first time since the beginning of civilization, “symbols rapidly became less pictographic and more logographic and abstract.” In fact, this change forced a reworking of human brain circuits:
“First, considerably more pathways in the visual and visual association regions would be necessary in order to decode what would eventually become hundreds of cuneiform characters…Second, the conceptual demands of a logosyllabary would inevitable involve more cognitive systems, which, in turn, would require more connections to visual areas in the occipital lobes, to language areas in the temporal lobes, and to the frontal lobes.”
It’s a mutually reinforcing relationship, Wolf observes: “The brain’s design made reading possible, and reading’s design changed the brain in multiple, critical, still evolving ways.” Some of these changes come across as so radical that only the realization of our being at a safe distance from such physiological alchemy introduces a semblance of acceptability.
Her history of reading offers interesting insights into the great arguments of our age. She likens Socrates’ reservations about the transition from an oral to a literate culture to her own worries about the increasing digitalization of all forms of youth culture today:
“First, Socrates posited that oral and written words play very different roles in an individual’s intellectual life; second, he regarded the new–and much less stringent– requirements that written language placed both on memory and on the internalization of knowledge as catastrophic; and third, he passionately advocated the unique role the oral language plays in the development of morality and virtue in society.”
Wolf applies each of the above criteria to her questions about digitization, and finds Socrates’ arguments remarkable prescient and cautionary. Perhaps our learning today is of a lesser form than the classical Hellenic variety, and our future generations may reap the woes of rapidly advancing computerization.
Wolf is a sympathetic writer, sensitizing us to the need for looking at the world of reading from a child’s perspective. If we are to understand reading disabilities better, we would need to get into the science of the reading brain. For this, she sets the reader a task. On the well-assumed condition that a reader of this book would be unfamiliar with the Chinese alphabet, she makes us compare two identical sets of Chinese letters.
It is a difficult process that needs close inspection for the reader to arrive at an answer. Had these been English letters, Wolf seems to be gently nudging us into acceding, we adults would have taken no time to answer. But since it is a new script, it demands our time and attention. So it is with children, and it is important to understand this difference.
Several such examples make the reader aware of the fine art of reading, its hidden wonders and dauntless vigor. In a chapter titled “The Unending Story of Reading’s Development,” Wolf cites the case of nine-year-old Luke, who recommended himself for her reading intervention program.
It turned out that Luke did not have any reading disabilities per se, but Wolf’s team had never come across “a child with a more profound problem in the time it took to name a letter and read a word.” That is, Luke’s was a case of moving from “accuracy to fluency in the higher stages of learning.”
Wolf then delves into a neurological exploration of the time line of mental processes that a fully expert reader uses, and in so doing, makes us better appreciate the nuances of reading. From here to dyslexia, which occupies the latter parts of the book, Wolf switches between biology and humanities to drive home her point.
Reminding the reader that the likes of Thomas Edison, Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein were dyslexics, Wolf ponders whether we can explain the "preponderance of creativity and 'thinking outside the box' in many people with dyslexia?" Wolf's rhetorical questions are tackled with grace and one always feels richer for having spent time with her.
Thanks to umpteen illustrations of the brain at various stages of the process of reading, and Wolf’s revelation of a dyslexic son, the book rises from a merely professional tome to a personal and highly accessible project.
Vikram Johri is a writer living in New Delhi, India. His work has appeared in many publications, including the “Christian Science Monitor” and “Chicago Sun-Times.” History of Yoga
Education
The Future Without A Past: The Humanities In A Technological Society by John Paul Russo
Weaver was referring, of course, to the media in all its forms and the pernicious effects that communication technology was having on our culture in 1948 when his book was published!
- The Future Without A Past: The Humanities In A Technological Society
- University of Missouri Press, 313 pp.
RAGE, RAGE AGAINST THE DYING OF THE LIGHT – Dylan Thomas
Rhetorician Richard Weaver, in his magisterial work Ideas Have Consequences gave us a unique metaphor, The Great Stereopticon, which he defined as a “wonderful machine” that “projects selected pictures of life in the hope that what is seen will be imitated.” Weaver was referring, of course, to the media in all its forms and the pernicious effects that communication technology was having on our culture in 1948 when his book was published!
Today it is commonplace to find a significant rebellion in academic circles to “the rise of the machine.” In that genre John Paul Russo, Professor of English at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, has taken his pen in hand to pursue the issue of cultural decline, specifically the extirpation of the humanities in academia caused by the domination of technology. He concludes at the end of his instructive introduction to say “This book will have achieved one of its goals if it gives the reader one big headache-the same headache I have when I think of these issues.”
As for this reader Professor Russo’s objective has been achieved, and I do not say that in the pejorative. The length, depth, and breath of Russo’s erudition is impressive, he validates his comments with notes (this can be trying at times), and he presents differing opinions with a certain panache that only a true humanist can employ.
For the record Russo defines humanist as standing “for the autonomy of the individual, the library of the world culture and arts, and an effort to translate the import of our studies into the moral world through teaching and other civic action.”
Russo begins his discussion by declaring that the West has finally reached an end of “transition” begun in the 1830’s and laments that “We now have students raised and educated wholly within the hard shell of the technological environment, a generation for whom the great transition is finally over,” a generation “fully technicized.” He points out that the communications and technological explosion of the 1980’s was a more significant event than the moral and political anomie illustrated by the so-called counter-cultural “revolution” of the 1960’s. Russo says Arnold Toynbee considered that Western civilization was in the midst of a “spiritual breakdown” brought on by the adoption of a sensate culture, that is a culture immersed in a “materialist, sensual, relativist, narrowly particularistic, seeking immediate gratification.”
The author explains the positions of the “hard technological determinists” and the few-in-number “soft technological determinists.” The softies think that the world is moving to a “…conciliatory global technology” and things will turn out just fine; that is following the predictable social catastrophe. On the other hand the majority opinions, and they are varied, indicate that Western civilization is “evolving on ground other than its own, or on one highly specialized version of its own, the technological, and it will soon cease to resemble itself.”
In this point Russo is indebted to Jacques Ellul and his book The Technological Society published in 1954. Ellul argues that by technique, a term that means “the ensemble of means, procedures, and above all the technical mentality,” the machine began to “integrate itself into nineteenth century society.” The problem was the speed at which new advances were made and introduced into culture. Instead of being gradually assimilated it became “runaway and autonomous,” the machine began to erode the old values and replace them with a yearning for more technology that can now be sated by technique. Ellul expands his concept of technique by explaining that it “clarifies, arranges, and rationalizes; it does in the domain of the abstract what the machine did in the domain of labor. It is efficient and brings efficiency to everything.”
“Soft technology determinists,” Russo tells us, counter that no matter how powerful technology and communications are, they are confronted by culture, ideology, politics, and religion. Critiqing Landon Winner, an interpreter of Ellul who wrote “we should try to imagine and seek to build technical regimes compatible with freedom, social justice, and other key political standards.” Here he argues that the word, “regime …implies an incompatibility with freedom” but, if Richard Weaver is correct-and he applied it in terms of sectionalism- “regime” is not only the political and cultural, but “a way of life” which may or may not be inimical to freedom.
Then modernity, with technology as the driving force, has all but destroyed morality and civitas. The sharp and observable decline in religiousness, the resultant interest in the parapsychology (the occult, UFO’s, etc.), the increase in drug and alcohol addiction, and the sharp increase in mental disorders are but a few of the symptoms that describe a civilization in anomie.
Russo’s seven essays address the domination of technology and its virulent techniques that have superseded the humanities in academia; the result is individuals who have not learned to think, to reason morally or ethically, to grasp the concept of self. He is defining an entire generation, and this is but the first, that are merely victims of the Great Stereopticon’s relentless propaganda; people who will have no means to decipher truth from lies, vulgarism from civility, lust from love.
One of the book’s blurbs tells the reader that it will appeal to “…general readers who are seeking deeper insights into today’s cultural problems.” Well, maybe, but you’d better have a foundation in “literary studies, intellectual and cultural history, philosophy, ethics, media studies, and American studies” if you wish to grasp the many concepts on the first read.
Russo’s discussion of technology unabated is both wide and deep, but I shouldn’t be too critical because we are often told just how decadent our culture is, often without proof or illustration. Professor Russo has eschewed the ubiquitous hyperbole and taken the time to present a critique that is precise and penetrating.
Education
The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges — and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates by Daniel Golden
Money dominates far greater a percentage of admissions than colleges—who are desperate to boost endowments to maintain rankings in national publications—like to admit, and that drive for money results in admissions preferences for legacy alumni and students of wealthier parents.
- The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges — and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates
- Crown Publishers, 323 pp.
Affirmative Action for the Rich and Famous
When I was a college student, I agreed—as a favor to a friend—to be the overnight host for a prospective legacy student, which is the academic world means a potential student who has at least one alumni parent. I was busy, but said I’d put him up into an empty room next to mine, and would take him to dinner.
The empty dorm room next to me was tiny and a bit dirty—if I recall, that’s why it was unoccupied—and the student bristled. Unbeknownst to me, he found the room and my vague indifference unacceptable, called his mom, had her pick him up, and the next morning, I awoke to a phone call from an admissions office person who literally began our conversation with: “Tell me your side of the story.”
Only then did it dawn on me that I had alienated the family of a potential donor. And given the anger of this early morning phone call, I imagine that it must have been someone with the potential to donate a lot of money.
Money dominates far greater a percentage of admissions than colleges—who are desperate to boost endowments to maintain rankings in national publications—like to admit, and that drive for money results in admissions preferences for legacy alumni and students of wealthier parents. For people in the academic world, this is relatively common knowledge.
But this regime of preferences is not necessarily public knowledge, and Daniel Golden, author of The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys its Way into Elite Colleges—and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates, does a nice job in this exhaustively reported volume of bringing to light this system that gives a leg up to “hooked” privileged kids, and makes the college admissions process more difficult for kids from less affluent backgrounds.
Golden bases much of his argument on SAT scores, class rankings, and grades from individual students. And although it left me feeling, at times, like I was 17 again and agonizing over the value of 10 SAT points, his reporting is exhaustive and impressive.
Golden focuses on several specific groups of students who receive preferential treatment in college admissions. Legacy students are perhaps the most well-known, and gain advantage due to the likelihood that their parents will donate money to the university.
In a similar vein, the children of rich and famous parents enjoy significant advantages over other high school students. Thus, Golden notes, did Chris Ovitz—son of Hollywood super agent Michael Ovitz—gain admission to Brown University after an undistinguished high school career as a “special student,” a designation given to students who hope to take one or two non-degree courses. Only in Ovitz’s case, his special student status was used as a backdoor entry to Brown. Chris Ovitz departed Brown within a year and eventually graduated from UCLA with a degree in history.
But Golden also identifies a number of less obvious forms of preference. Because universities often give free or significantly reduced tuition to the children of faculty—a break that may or may not be transferable to other universities—professors at elite institutions go to great lengths to ensure that their children can gain admissions, regardless of their qualifications.
More surprisingly, high school athletes in upper class sports, like lacrosse or crew, can gain sizable admissions advantages, and scholarships, that will allow a student to overcome a mediocre high school record. The specific advantage comes from the fact that many urban high schools lack the resources to field teams in sports like golf or skiing, and as a result, athletes from more affluent schools have a wider array of options that help them gain a foothold into academic programs.
In noting this problem of athlete preference, Golden refutes the misconception that poor and minority students benefit disproportionately from athletic scholarships. And perhaps more importantly, he highlights the socioeconomic factors—outside of a direct line to a college admissions officer—that make admissions easier for the “hooked” students. He moves beyond test scores, in other words, to look at the range of factors that keep the education system unequal and prevent it from being the sort of great meritocracy that Golden advocates.
This sense of context, however, is largely lacking from the rest of The Price of Admission, and ultimately renders Golden’s work interesting, but far too myopic.
Thus, for example, much of Golden’s case relies on competing SAT scores that show that some “hooked” student’s performance was substantially worse than an unhooked student, and yet the hooked student—children of Al Gore and Bill Frist, for example—are the ones who get to go to Harvard. But Golden ignores a body of research that demonstrates that the SAT is not a terribly reliable predictor of academic success.
And more oddly, he neglects the industry of test preparation outfits like Kaplan and the Princeton Review that charge the parents of high school students on the order of $1,000 for test-taking strategy classes. And of course, those students who get expensive SAT tutoring enjoy huge advantages over the students who can barely afford to take the test itself.
While Golden treats SAT scores as some great marker of achievement, he would have actually strengthened his case by taking a bit of time to show how their use further tilts admissions against poorer students.
Nor does Golden take the time to explore the relationship between large alumni donations and the actual quality of education that these well-funded universities provide. How do these students affect the quality of education at big name universities? And why would a university like Harvard, with an endowment valued well above $20 billion, want to admit a student just to get another $1 million donation?
For that matter, how much does admission to an elite college help someone? I realize this is hard to quantify, but in the process of reading about the less than stellar academic records of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, or the children of national politicians and billionaires, I couldn’t help but think that it does not matter in any way where they go to college. They are rich. They are well-connected. How much could a prestigious bachelor’s degree really help?
To be fair, Golden focuses as much on upper-middle class kids as on the ludicrously wealthy. And he does spend a bit of time discussing the effects—generally negative—that preferential treatment has on “unhooked” students. He notes that Asian American students, in particular, feel the brunt of this system in which they lack the social and financial connections to gain an advantage, yet do not receive the same sort of affirmative action considerations that other minority groups receive.
But The Price of Admission does not press much beyond that, and this is deeply unfortunate. Golden is an immensely talented reporter—the work that formed the basis for this book earned him a Pulitzer Prize—and he could have used those considerable talents to examine much, much more about the relationship between education and inequality in the United States.
Instead, he has highlighted a major problem with the college admissions process. And while it is a major problem, it is symptomatic of more systemic problems in education that Golden never takes the time to explore.
Tony Pellerito
January 13, 2011 at 9:40 pm
The article is about education. The conflict inherent in religious belief is that it filters what you perceive…to fit the belief system, rounding up those square pegs to be pounded into round holes. Rather than spending a lifetime learning, the beliver spends their time sorting through discomfiting facts with a mental cleaver, butchering reality for their godly feast. What they create is a bloody mess. Opening oneself to the endless wonders of the universe is my kind of spiritual. Knowledge is elusive and enthralling. Perhaps the only thing Don Runsfeld had right was that there are things you don’t know you don’t know. When you stretch your mind to comprehend the mearest scrap of which, you are reaching out to touch the face of god.
Landon
September 8, 2008 at 10:24 pm
Butch, I, too, am not really an advocate of organiized religion. However, I have been the cynic and the critic and have been brought to my knees and found much needed, but certainly undeserved grace in the Word of God and my own relationship with Him. Hear me out.
Based on your statements, I ask you –
Explain then, the origin of religion and moral structure. Explain the emotional and intellectual differences between humanity and other earth inhabitanting creatures.
Explain the war and conflict that has consistently rattled the earth from the beginning of human life.
Explain the pursuit of knowledge, its purpose, and the chief end of organized government and society.
Define your existence and the fabric within you that comes unraveled when someone breaks your heart.
Explain the lasting impression of the Bible,
and historical evidence of the life, love and resurrection of Jesus Christ on history.
Look into the eyes of an orphan in Russia whose family was murdered by Chechnyan terrorists on her first day of eleventh grade, an orphan who has found fulfillment and healing in the faithful love of God, and tell her that He doesn’t exist. Tell her that she is a moron because, honestly, how possibly could there be a God? She survived purely by chance, her life hasn’t been coordinated by an all knowing King, the peace and joy that sustains her soul is based on a fictitious whim of wishful thinking.
Study the Bible, sir. Align the bits and pieces by examining the whole; you will find truth and your life WILL change.
“Human beings, all over the earth, have this curious idea that they ought to behave in a certain way, and can’t really get rid of it.” -C.S. Lewis
“It is this belief in a power larger than myself and other than myself which allows me to venture into the unknown and even the unknowable.” -Maya Angelou
Grace to you
anonymous
June 26, 2008 at 4:10 pm
morality can’t be legislated. God Himself NEVER made anyone do anything, that’s why we were created with a will. we as Son’s of God or so called “Christians” are supposed to lead by EXAMPLE…its a shame that so many so called “Christians” are such a poor example but will be 1st to tell you how wrong you are. remember, God is not a rapist…He won’t force anything on anyone, so why do we???
anonymous
November 14, 2007 at 2:30 pm
Organized “mythic membership” religion is just a stage of spiritual development, necessary but not sufficient for a mature spiritualty.
You might find of interest the works of American philosopher, psychologist and mystic Ken Wilber for a conceptual overview that includes and transcends the concrete views of all stripes of fundamentalism.
Butch Krichmar
November 10, 2007 at 2:18 pm
What is this remark about crazy trailer trash religious
nuts? In my opinion anyone that believes in a god is
a moron.
This god that you folks believe in creates humanity, destroys it in a flood and then creates an edit that
states ” Thou shall not kill”.
organized religion is the evil in this world and you
can take it to the bank that religion will not save this
nation, the desolution of religion will save this nation
and this world.
Donna Downing
October 22, 2007 at 9:47 pm
My stepfather, a vocal communist during the McCarthy era, rebuilt a ketch from its wooden hull and christened it the ‘Patrick Henry’. It seems all political stripes have their own take on ‘Give me liberty or give me death’. How odd that avowed intellectual aetheist’s beloved sailboat bore the same name as a religious right-wing liberal arts college established to send god-fearing conservative fanatics out into the world to save heathen souls.