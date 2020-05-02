Germany
The Greatest Battle: Stalin, Hitler, and the Desperate Struggle for Moscow That Changed the Course of World War II by Andrew Nagorski
He focuses on the assault on Moscow, the largest battle in history between two opposing armies. In this battle seven million men took part, and of these 2.5 million were killed, taken prisoner, wounded, or went missing. The invading Nazi army numbered about three million, which as Nagorski might usefully have mentioned was six times larger than Russia’s last previous major invader, Napoleon’s Grande Armée in 1812.
- The Greatest Battle: Stalin, Hitler, and the Desperate Struggle for Moscow That Changed the Course of World War II
- Simon & Schuster, 384 pp.
Hitler, Stalin, and Moscow
Andrew Nagorski is a former Newsweek bureau chief in Moscow and one of the most experienced American correspondents. He has written an engrossing and well documented book about the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. He focuses on the assault on Moscow, the largest battle in history between two opposing armies. In this battle seven million men took part, and of these 2.5 million were killed, taken prisoner, wounded, or went missing. The invading Nazi army numbered about three million, which as Nagorski might usefully have mentioned was six times larger than Russia’s last previous major invader, Napoleon’s Grande Armée in 1812. (The Mongol army that invaded Russia from the east in 1237 may have numbered only 150,000, but the Russian population was far smaller, too.)
Nagorski describes in useful detail the numerous reports that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin received of an impending German attack. Stalin dismissed the reports, and no one has ever been able to learn definitively what was in his mind when he did so. Certainly he did not want to see an end to the agreement that he had concluded in 1939 with Hitler’s Germany, that led to the partition between the two regimes of much of Eastern Europe. The partition had begun when Hitler invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, precipitating World War II, and Stalin seized eastern Poland. Later Stalin incorporated Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia into the USSR. The agreement also put Finland within the Soviet sphere of influence, but the Finnish army resisted with considerable success the Soviet attack on them late in 1939. Finland retained independence, but had to cede to Moscow ten percent of its territory.
As Nagorski writes, no matter what reasons Stalin had for disregarding the reports of impending invasion–certainly, Nagorski says, he was playing for time to strengthen Soviet defenses–it was “a monumental failure of leadership.” The German army crossed the Soviet border on June 22, 1941 and crushed the Soviet defenders. Within a month they had gone two-thirds of the way to Moscow.
There were, however, looming problems. The original date for the invasion, which the Germans codenamed Operation Barbarossa, had been May 15, five weeks earlier. That spring, however, Hitler unexpectedly had to divert Wehrmacht divisions to the Balkans, both to help his Italian allies, who ran into stiff resistance from Greece after Mussolini’s ill-planned invasion of that country, and to put down nationalist resistance in Yugoslavia. The result was that the German invasion of the USSR began a day later than that of the French invasion of 1812–which, as Hitler and his generals well knew, had failed in good part because of Russian winter weather.
A still more worrisome problem, for at least some senior German officers, was that Operation Barbarossa had three prongs: a thrust northeast toward Leningrad, the central thrust toward Moscow, and a thrust southeast toward Ukraine and the Caucasus. The generals thought they should focus their forces on Moscow. Hitler disagreed; he said scornfully that they did not understand the economic aspects of war, and that it was more important to seize Ukraine’s rich agricultural regions and then go on to the Caucasus oil fields. Heinz Guderian, Hitler’s great Panzer general, wrote years later that the Wehrmacht’s seizure in the late summer of 1941 of Ukraine and of hundreds of thousands of Soviet prisoners amounted to a great tactical victory–but “would the German army, before the onset of winter and, indeed, before the autumnal mud set in, still be capable of achieving decisive results?”
The answer turned out to be No. With its forces divided, the Wehrmacht neared Moscow but never entered it, despite a day of panic in the capital in mid-October. Most of the Soviet government was moved east to safety in Kuibyshev, as were foreign embassies. Stalin, however, stayed in Moscow. Martial law was declared in the city. The panic waned, and among the people there was the sense of a new determination to stop the invaders. Nagorski, incidentally, in writing that American Ambassador Laurence Steinhardt ordered “all” his staff to Kuibyshev, ignores the fact that one officer remained, and became Washington’s immediate link to Stalin. This was a Foreign Service officer named Llewellyn Thompson, who would himself later serve twice as the American ambassador to the Soviet Union.
Despite the book’s title, it covers more than the battle for Moscow. The author’s father, as he mentions briefly, was one of the brave Poles who manned the fortress at Brest during the German attack in September 1939. Not unnaturally, later in his book Nagorski goes on at some length to discuss the wartime talks between Stalin and Western leaders which made clear Stalin’s intent to hold on to the Polish territory he had seized in 1939. (The elder Nagorski, once a Polish captain, became after the war an officer of the U.S. Foreign Service and, still later, president of the Center for International Leadership.)
The author has usefully incorporated into his book interviews that he had conducted while Moscow bureau chief for Newsweek. Later, in 2005, he returned to Russia for other interviews and research. He describes a poignant visit he made with three Russians to a wooded area near Vyazma, 140 miles west of Moscow. The Russians were members of a group organized to search for the remains of fallen soldiers at one of many battlefields. This and other groups had so far found thirty thousand remains and buried them in the Vyazma cemetery–and still had much to do.
Nagorski writes that his book “…draws on a broad range of sources, some tapped for the first time. Among them: large numbers of newly declassified documents from the archives of the NKVD, as the KGB was then called….” This reviewer at first assumed that this meant that Nagorski, or someone employed by him, must have gotten directly into the archives. Not so; it appears that what Nagorski drew on was a book published in Russian, in Moscow, in 1995, by M.M. Gorinov and others, reproducing the text of old files to which they had gained access.
Also troubling to this reviewer was Nagorski’s failure to make any reference to the book Moscow 1941, by former British ambassador Rodric Braithwaite, which came out last year in both Britain and America. Like Nagorski, Braithwaite interviewed a number of people who had experienced the battle for Moscow, in the capital and sometimes at the front. Comparing the lists of those interviewed, one finds that Nagorski interviewed six of the same people Braithwaite did, including a man named Zbarsky who helped take Lenin’s body east to Tyumen for safekeeping. That is an interesting story, but one that perhaps did not need to be told twice from the same source.
This reviewer wrote of Braithwaite’s book for CLR some months ago, and found it one of the best modern books on Russia. That is more than he can say for Nagorski’s new book; but if a reader wants an overall work on Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union and related matters, The Greatest Battle will serve well.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the "Christian Science Monitor," "Foreign Service Journal," "Los Angeles Times," "Michigan Quarterly Review," "Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London," "Virginia Quarterly Review," "Washington Times," and elsewhere.
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: M, #45
A child murderer is terrorizing the city. The police hunt is intense, but fruitless. So the cops redouble their efforts—rousting bars, hassling citizens walking the night streets, turning a bright spotlight on the creatures of the back alleys. The killer still remains at large, but there’s an unexpected side effect: with every flophouse and crime den being raided on a nightly basis, the underworld pimps, thieves and pushers cannot operate.
A child murderer is terrorizing the city. The police hunt is intense, but fruitless. So the cops redouble their efforts—rousting bars, hassling citizens walking the night streets, turning a bright spotlight on the creatures of the back alleys.
The killer still remains at large, but there’s an unexpected side effect: with every flophouse and crime den being raided on a nightly basis, the underworld pimps, thieves and pushers cannot operate. “There are more police on the street tonight than whores,” complains a pickpocket, who can’t find a john’s pocket to pick.
What are the criminals to do? A meeting is called of the city’s underworld leaders. Until the monster is captured, they agree, their business will suffer. Therefore, they decide, the job must be theirs. The gangsters must find the killer, if only so that things can return to normal.
That’s the setup for director Fritz Lang’s 1931 masterpiece M, which is based on the true story of German serial killer Peter Kurten, the “Vampire of Dusseldorf.” It stars 26-year-old Peter Lorre, whom you’re more likely to know from his portrayal of weasely characters in Casablanca and The Maltese Falcon (or, more recently, as the inspiration for the voice of hyperactive Chihuahua Ren in The Ren & Stimpy Show).
Here, the young Lorre is all bug-eyed and sweaty, kneading his chubby fingers as his twisted desires kick in. He’s loathsome and, for one very brief moment, sympathetic, as he wanders among citizens oblivious that such a pipsqueak of a man could be the monster among them.
But the audience knows from the start. In the first few minutes, Lorre’s character buys a balloon for a young girl playing on a city street. The camera cuts to the girl’s family apartment, where her mother sets a table for lunch. Time passes. Now the mother, frantic, calls the girl’s name out the window. There is silence, as we see the balloon floating away. We know the girl is gone.
The drama comes in catching the killer. In Lang’s eyes, the cops are fat and inept. There’s a great scene that sets up the second half of the movie; it shows frustrated police officials and the city’s underworld leaders holding parallel meetings on opposite ends of town.
“Maybe we should offer more reward money,” one cop suggests. “No, we need to crack down harder,” offers another. “We need more raids.”
Meanwhile, the mobsters—a smart collection of counterfeiters, safecrackers and club owners—need to get the law off their backs. “You can’t do business anymore without tripping over cops,” says one. “An outsider is ruining our reputation.”
Another notes that with the cash tap turned off, “We can’t even afford to pay the expenses for the wives and children of our members who are currently boarding at state expense.” Meaning prison, of course.
The gangsters make it clear that murdering a child violates their code. It’s evocative of the drug summit scene in The Godfather, where the dons draw the line at selling heroin near schoolyards.
The camera shifts from one meeting to the other. The cops pace the table, scratching their heads and smoking (including one corpulent detective who puffs a cigar stuffed into a pipe stem). The gangsters, too, wring their hands, until the cleverest among them devises a plan.
To catch the child murderer themselves, the gangsters employ an army of the city’s beggars to act as a spy network. Each is assigned a block, and it quickly becomes clear that the underworld is better equipped for this manhunt than the police are.
Needless to say, Lorre’s monster is captured, and Lang employs a great device to make it happen. The killer unconsciously whistles the same tune every time he stalks a child. A blind balloon salesman hears it, recalls it from the day of one of the murders and notifies the gangsters. The device has been imitated many times over the years, but never to such great effect.
Lorre’s creepy killer is hauled into a vacant distillery, where he stands trial before a kangaroo court of more than 100 hardened thieves and hookers. He initially denies the murders, but breaks down when shown photos of the missing young girls. His face becomes a fright mask, his words impassioned.
“I can’t help myself,” he moans. Then he turns on his jury. “Who are all of you? Criminals and proud of it. . . . But I have no control over this cursed thing inside of me. The fire. The voices. The agony.”
We won’t tell you how the story ends, but it’s well worth sticking around for the full 110 minutes to find out.
M opened in 1931 and was banned in Germany in 1934 by the Nazi Party for its negative portrayal of police. It disappeared for more than 30 years, before a few old muddy copies were found. The movie was masterfully restored for its Blu-Ray release in 2010.
HIT: Lang was way ahead of his time in his use of sound and shadow to set mood. In an early scene, schoolchildren jump rope while reciting a singsong nursery rhyme about a bogeyman who “will make mincemeat out of you.” Lorre’s killer makes his entrance as a shadow, cutting across a streetlight poster promoting a reward for his capture. Eerie stuff.
MISS: If you can’t hack subtitles and the slower pace of old movies, this one’s not for you. But we recommend you try.
BEST LINE: The gangsters rationalizing their plan to capture the child stalker:
“We conduct our business to survive, but this monster must not survive. He must be killed, eliminated, exterminated.”
“Yes, he’s not even a real crook.”
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “It is regrettable that such a wealth of talent and imaginative direction was not put into some other story, for the actions of this Murderer, even though they are left to the imagination, are too hideous to contemplate.”—Mordaunt Hall, the New York Times
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: Lorre’s pained expression as he is thrown down the steps by his captors. That’s because he really is in pain after Lang directed him to take the tumble more than a dozen times. Lang, who was accused over the years of displaying sadism toward his actors, thought it imperative that Lorre’s trapped murderer felt genuine terror in the scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not much, other than that stair toss. Although this is the first movie ever made about a serial killer, all of the bad stuff happens off screen.
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Lorre had been a comedic actor before M and saw the movie as his chance to expand his career. Decades later, he said he regretted taking the role because people always associated him with being a child murderer. Beyond that, Lorre, who was Jewish, fled Germany soon after the film’s release. A still shot of his face from M was put on a 1940 Nazi propaganda poster above the words: “Typical Jew.”
***
George Anastasia is a crime reporter for the "Philadelphia Inquirer" and author of several books, including "Blood and Honor" which Jimmy Breslin called "the best gangster book ever written."
Glen Macnow was a writer for the "Philadelphia Inquirer" and "Detroit Free Press." He is currently a talk-radio host on 610-WIP in Philadelphia.
George and Glen have co-authored "The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies."
Biography
Frau Braun and The Tiger of Auschwitz
The principal accused was an Auschwitz commandant, one Wilhelm Boger, whose sobriquet was “The Tiger of Auschwitz.” He was a man who had been arrested after a successful post-war career, having become a rich businessman who’d never been questioned before. At that time he was in his late 60s. Of the many witnesses for the prosecution there was a woman called Frau Braun.
I visited Israel for the first time in May of 1964, invited with my family by President Zalman Shazar to lecture, read my poems and travel about. We were put up in Jerusalem, introduced around, and sent by chauffeured car to stay for a few days in the north at a kibbutz on the Jordan below the Golan Heights. It was to be the first of several such later visits under various auspices. But there was an hour we spent with the President at the end of our two weeks that remains painfully strong in memory: our meeting with Frau Braun.
We had lived that year in Italy, where I was a Fulbright Research scholar. One good way to learn a language, given some basic prior lessons, is to study a quality newspaper, so I dutifully ran all through CORRIERE DELLA SERA, THE NEW YORK TIMES of Italy. Over 4 months, from November of 1963, I had read full-page, lengthy articles concerning “Il processo Frankfurt,” or, the Frankfurt trial. The principal accused was an Auschwitz commandant, one Wilhelm Boger, whose sobriquet was “The Tiger of Auschwitz.” He had been arrested after a successful post-war career, having become a rich businessman who’d never been questioned before. At that time he was in his late 60s. Of the many witnesses for the prosecution there was a woman called Frau Braun. I made out what I could of the facts and arguments, details by then more or less familiar from Nuremberg and the trial of Adoph Eichmann; but some things puzzled me. One in particular was the recurrence of the word “altalena.” Having little children, I knew the word meant“ swing,” yet it made no sense to me in terms of those reports. There was scarcely any coverage of that trial in THE HERALD-TRIBUNE, the English-language newspaper available in Florence. I was to learn from the lips of Frau Braun what altalena had signified in Auschwitz.
On the last Sunday we spent in Jerusalem, we were invited to Kiddush at the President’s House. Arriving before noon, we were ushered into Shazar’s library, a very large, high-ceilinged room, three of its sides lined with books. The wall behind the settee on which the President sat seemed notable to me for the uniformity of its shelves; hundreds and hundreds of black-bound, encyclopedia-sized volumes. An elegantly-suited, quite handsome woman with jetblack hair sat quietly at his right. The little coffee table held the Kiddush cups and a tea service. After Shazar introduced her as Frau Braun, we sipped some wine in a toast and sat again. He excused himself for having an unexpected visitor, a stranger to him who had just turned up. An aide walked in just then, carrying three more of those books.
The President directed him to put them in place alphabetically, and explained what they were. Each of those volumes had been printed over the years and a copy deposited in this residence as well as elsewhere in Jerusalem, notably at Yad Vashem. Each was all that remained to remember a shtetl that was no more: each contained the records of some town, village, or hamlet now extinct: lists of births and marriages and deaths for as long as Jews had been there, the last known dates of its last inhabitants. Each recounted the story of its beginnings and vicissitudes — until the Shoah. Hundreds and hundreds of communities — who knew how many? Ever since since King Casimir had invited the Jews to Poland in 1334 and settled them in what was to become the Pale — all gone as though they had never been. Shazar told us that several of those tomes were completed and brought to him every week: it seemed there might never be an end to the making of these memorials. Then he turned to Frau Braun and asked her why she had come to Jerusalem.
She had stopped in Israel for the first time in her life, she said, en route home to Mexico City after having been in Germany for many months. At that point, I inquired whether she could be that Signora Braun I had read about in Italy? Yes, she was. Then she told us something of what that happened there.
Called to Frankfurt by the German court and assured full hospitality from the moment she left her front door, she was persuaded to overcome her reluctance ever to speak of Auschwitz. But she had been pressed for a year or so beforehand, assured it was absolutely necessary that she speak, if justice were to be served, since she alone was the principal witness to the doings of Boger, “The Tiger of Auschwitz.” She reached Frankfurt in a state of of barely-suppressed panic, where she was met at the airport by nuns who offered to take her to a secluded and quiet apartment in their convent, and prevent anyone but the officials concerned with the case from getting to her. At first, she feared these were not real nuns, that it was an awful charade. After a while, she realized they were not only well-meaning, but were the only people who could provide her sanctuary and the care that would otherwise have been impossible in Germany, which figured to her imagination as located today in the depths of Hell.
I asked her how it had gone, that trial? She told us everything had been efficient; the prosecution and police decent and considerate; the procedure orderly. She almost fainted the first time she entered the courtroom and saw Wilhelm Boger himself. During the questions meant to establish his identity, she came close to utter collapse, the having to face this now old man in civilian clothes, who stared into her eyes with cold rage. Her testimony was powerful, not just because she had seen him, heard of him, passed by or imagined him at Auschwitz, but because she had been his private secretary and also the stenographer chosen to observe daily and take notes while he “interrogated” prisoners. She had been in her twenties, and must have been beautiful indeed, to judge by her mature, handsome bearing 18 years later. She knew five languages besides German: Polish, Italian, English, Hungarian and Spanish. It was her job to sit beside Boger daily, attending him not only in his office, but in that “chamber,” as we would term the place of torture.
Was that something to do with the word altalena? I asked. “The Boger swing”? Yes, it was a meter-long iron bar suspended by chains hung from the ceiling. We could never have imagined what it was for until she described it, in a monotone spoken as by rote, its details recalled and rehearsed repeatedly during her months bearing witness in Frankfurt. A prisoner would be brought in for “questioning,” stripped naked and bent over the bar, wrists manacled to ankles. A guard at one side would shove him – or her — off across the chamber in a long, slow arc, while Boger would ask “questions,” at first quietly, then barking them out, and at the last bellowing. At each return, another guard armed with a crowbar would smash the victim across the buttocks. As the swinging went on and on, and the wailing victim fainted, was revived only to faint howling again, the blows continued —until only a mass of bleeding pulp hung before their eyes. Most perished from the ordeal; some sooner, some later; in the end a sack of of bones and flayed flesh and fat was swept along the shambles of that concrete floor to be dragged away.
For her own life, Frau Braun had had to maintain an icy calm; to wear daylong her mask of sangfroid; to take notes, set down every word in neat pages and file the transcript nightly. For that work, she received food rations that sufficed to keep her going. Towards the end, when it was clear to the SS that the Russians were nearing the camp, Boger reminded her that, all in all, she’d lived a good life in the years she served him. In any case, she would never have left Auschwitz alive. Frau Braun repeated his grim words in German, in the matter-of fact-tone in which he had spoken them. “You see, my pretty Fräulein, you will never live to tell the tale.”
Yet live she did.
When I asked about her years in Mexico, her marriage, and wondered if she had a family, the sad expression with which she replied was devastating. “I was saved in Auschwitz because I belonged to Boger. And because I belonged to Boger, I could never have children.” The slight gesture of her hand upon her belly said it all.
Innumerable testimonies since 1946 have spoken of those atrocities visited upon the bodies of men, women, and children. Not until she sat in that white, book-lined room, dignified and sorrowful as a forlorn queen, did I feel the absolute, frozen force of that by-then too familiar history of evil. What followed persists in memory.
After she was released from her ordeal of testimony, she had been taken by the nuns her hosts to a hotel where she was to rest two nights. Her flight from Frankfurt was scheduled for Sunday morning. She was packing her bag when the desk rang up to alert her that visitors were coming to her room. She waited, apprehensive. When she opened to their knocks, she saw police with the State Prosecutor, who apologized although insisting there was nothing for it but she must go with them. They drove her in an official Mercedes limo into a wooded suburb somewhere, which made her fear for her life, imagining that despite all assurances this time she was lost. They stopped at the home of the trial judge. She was led to his study and seated at a desk before him. The man was somber. What did he say? “Wissen sie, Frau Braun, you do understand how strong is your testimony: you were there; you were cared for; you have lived on to witness. Herr Boger is not young. Moreover he is well-known, a successful, honorable citizen — certainly so far as Germany is concerned. However, what you have told the court may suffice to convict him; he will be sentenced and sent to prison, perhaps for life. Given this situation, I regret I must ask you once more in private, outside the court, Is your testimony true?”
Frau Braun answered that she’d declared to him plainly and patiently that she had traveled all the way from Mexico to Germany, from a life renewed far from the horrors of Auschwitz — and had sworn before the court.
“Ja, aber doch — but even so…?” that judge persisted.
“What more could you wish from me?”
He picked up a book, slammed it on the desk and demanded, Was she willing swear on this Bible, before him and before God, that what she’d spoken from the witness stand was true.
She was. She did.
Turning to us, Frau Braun added, “After they drove me back to the hotel, I was given something to make me sleep. I don’t remember being taken to the plane. I don’t remember the flight to Israel. I still shudder at the thought of those Germans, decent enough taken individually, I suppose. I shake. Look, even now am I safe — here, in Jerusalem!”
We looked at President Shazar, who shrugged. There was nothing more to be said in this heavy silence. We rose, shook hands with Frau Braun and Israel’s president and left them to sit quietly gazing out the broad window through which could be seen the pale blue, empty sky of a quiet Jerusalem Sunday.
Jascha Kessler
Professor Emeritus of Modern English & American Literature, UCLA
Santa Monica, CA
www.jfkessler.com
Biography
Book Review: Verdi and/or Wagner: Two Men, Two Worlds, Two Centuries by Peter Conrad
Perhaps, the best way of approaching Conrad’s book is to regard it primarily as a meditation on creativity. As with opera itself, where passion and empathy lead, intellectual appreciation will follow. The key insight of this fine book is easy enough to grasp. In an age of strutting nationalism, both Verdi and Wagner gave the world music that ultimately transcends the limits of borders or political ideology, regardless of how subsequent regimes used it.
- Verdi and/or Wagner: Two Men, Two Worlds, Two Centuries
- Thames & Hudson, 384 pp.
Parallel Lives
On Saturday, May 1, 2010, a rare cultural event took place in Santa Monica, California. A classical music ensemble known as The Verdi Chorus presented a program entitled Wagner & Verdi: Opposing Roads to Greatness. In a two act presentation, The Verdi Chorus performed excerpts from the works of the two preeminent masters of 19th century opera, Richard Wagner and Giuseppe Verdi.
Why would a joint classical music program like this be such a rare phenomenon?
The answer lies in the competitive relationship of these two great music masters, a rivalry that was based on the personal styles of the music they composed and the ethnic and national traits that their lives and work embodied. Wagner and Verdi never actually met nor publicly criticized each other’s musical compositions. Yet, their rivalry was acknowledged during their lives and occasionally manifested itself in off-hand remarks. It has continued since in a duel of comparisons that has extended even to the way that their music has been incorporated into motion pictures like Apocalypse Now and Pretty Woman.
This shadow-boxing match is the subject for a major interpretative study by Peter Conrad. In Verdi and/or Wagner, Conrad takes hold of every conceivable strand of the professional careers, political ideals and personal lives of the rival composers. These he weaves into an intricate tapestry that evokes major themes of human creativity and cultural identity.
Conrad, who taught at Oxford University from 1973 to 2011, is the author of several highly regarded books such as Modern Times, Modern Places and A Song of Love and Death: the Meaning of Opera. Conrad is a profound and original author, whose vast knowledge is presented in a literate and highly readable style. This is a matter of no-small importance. Conrad places high demands on his readers’ willingness to think deeply and clearly about fundamental matters of human life and thought. To properly read one of Conrad’s books, one must be ready to enter into a dialogue with a writer of exceptional insight – and with our own inner voice as well.
Wagner and Verdi composed their immortal works during opera’s golden age. This halcyon era for music, however, coincided with decades of political turmoil and a crisis of religious faith brought about by the publication of Charles Darwin’s theories on human origins.
As Conrad shows in considerable detail, Wagner sought to use the myths of the ancient Germanic tribes and of the Middle Ages to create a new religious experience for the civilization of the West. The faith that the French Revolution and Darwinian evolution had undermined, Wagner devoted himself to replace with a new creed. His temple to music at Bayreuth in Bavaria was built to become the new Delphi, with himself as the prophet and oracle of the modern world.
Verdi, an agnostic with deeply felt human convictions, held a less grandiose conception of music. It is this difference between the two composers that provides the essential conflict in Conrad’s book. The contrast between their operatic forms has been commented upon so often in the past that it would merit at most an analytical article, hardly a book-length treatment. The true rivalry of Wagner and Verdi dealt with the first principles of human life, a clash that was of far greater significance than a squabble over the primacy of symphonic music in Wagner’s operas versus the traditional role of lyricism in Verdi’s. Conrad explains:
Verdi and Wagner represent two sides of our nature that are usually not on speaking terms – the virtue of charity or caritas as opposed to the rage of the egotistical will, a need for human connection as opposed to the mind’s proud solitude … Verdi appeals to humanists, Wagner to mystics and also to misanthropes. Is it impossible for one person to love them both?
From the distance of the 21st century, Conrad certainly displays a high regard for both men. He conceived the idea for his book after viewing portrait busts of the two composers in a public garden in Venice. The sculptures are set at a discrete distance, the faces of each – fittingly – looking in opposite directions.
During the 19th and 20th centuries, this “temperamental opposition” of Verdi and Wagner was enhanced by geopolitical forces. There was a perceived superiority of Europe north of the Alps over “backward” Italy. Commentators seized upon these contrasts, Verdi vs. Wagner, Latin Europe vs. the Teutonic north, in order to pontificate on the way that “Italians used music to express feeling, whereas for Germans it was a mode of thought.”
Conrad’s book is literally a study of contrasts. Fortunately, he quickly dispels a lot of facile nonsense by noting that in their personal demeanor and habits, Verdi and Wagner completely confounded the ethnic stereotypes that cultural pundits were intent on underscoring.
Verdi was taciturn and pragmatic, haunted by the death of his first wife and children. He was anything but a histrionic Latin, being something of an English country-squire in temperament. He used the financial rewards that his operas brought him to buy farmland in his native province in the north of Italy, showing a commendable solicitude for the agricultural workers who made his estate into a model farm and a commercial success.
Wagner may have been the son of a Jewish actor, Ludwig Geyer. This raises quite a few questions over his obsession with the Nordic gods and the adulation paid him by Hitler and the Nazi cultural elite. Wagner’s private life, likewise, did not bear close inspection and he was improvident with money, despite the huge sums that he enticed from patrons such as the “mad king” of Bavaria, Ludwig II. He dressed and lived extravagantly, posing – and perhaps believing – that he was the supreme creative genius of his age. Friedrich Nietzsche described him less positively as “the most enthusiastic mimomaniac … who ever existed.”
Culture was a serious matter in Germany and Italy during the 19th century. Both Wagner and Verdi were born in 1813, the year that Europe rose up against Napoleon. Following the French emperor’s downfall, their countries remained divided and dominated by the Hapsburg dynasty of Austria, with the jackboot of militaristic Prussia on the rump of Germany that the Austrians did not control. Wagner was a political radical during his youth, a supporter of the abortive Liberal revolutions of 1848. Verdi was an ardent, if not strident, Italian patriot. His chorus Va, pensiero, sung by the Hebrew slaves during the third act of Nabucco (1842) became an anthem for Italy’s unification movement, the Risorgimento.
Verdi showed more understanding for Wagner’s situation. The Sturm und Drang traditions of German culture all but demanded the heroic action and the dramatic symphonic structure that Wagner gave to the four operas of Der Ring des Nibelungen, composed between 1848 and 1874. Wagner, by contrast, paid scant regard to Verdi’s work. Verdi’s operas, especially during the high tide of the Risorgimento, were bound by the constraints of Italian musicology. Its central features, melody and lyricism, were not to be lightly ignored. When Verdi incorporated symphonic elements, as opposed to a pure reliance on singing, in his later operas, he was condemned by critics for having deserted the hallowed traditions of Italian opera.
“Fine result after 35 years of career,” Verdi gruffly noted.
Even a revered cultural hero like Verdi could not discount the musical traditions of his county. Opera played a vital role in promoting unique national identities for the German and Italian peoples as both nations achieved their dreams of unification in the same year, 1871. Moreover, the operas of Wagner and Verdi achieved the status of instruments of state, bolstering the reputations of their respective countries.
Wagner’s opera, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, first performed in 1868, is especially relevant in this respect. Die Meistersinger was Wagner’s only comic opera, depicting the lives of the musicians and singers of Germany during the Middle Ages. Comedy it might have been, but it had the serious purpose of promoting the claim that Germany pioneered opera centuries before Claudio Monteverdi did so in Italy in the early 1600’s.
This was a challenge that Italian patriots like Verdi and his colleague, Arrigo Boito, who wrote the libretti for Verdi’s Otello (1887) and Falstaff (1893), could not let pass without challenge. Wagner had died four years before the first performance of Otello, but as Conrad shows in the following passage, opera had become so bound in the coils of nationalism that even the influence of artistic genius was of little account.
Fending off accusations of Wagnerism late in his career, Verdi made a point of re-establishing Italy’s pre-eminence in Otello and Falstaff. Boito reminded him that Shakespeare’s tragedy had its source in a tawdry tale from Giovan Batisita Giraldi Cinthio’s Hecatommithi, and later sneakily traced the character of Falstaff back to Il pecorone by Ser Giovnni. Here was a mythic source as primordial and as elusive as any of Wagner’s…
Shakespeare, amazingly, was not sufficient authority for Verdi to create a new opera. Forgotten Renaissance pot-boilers like Hecatommithi and Il pecorone had to be dusted-off because the authors were Italians. In the increasingly poisoned atmosphere of late 19th century nationalism, even a composer of Verdi’s stature had to remain aware that opera was no longer immune to realpolitik.
For the most part, Verdi evaded nationalism’s iron-grip. A man of compassion, Verdi filled his operas with flawed protagonists, Violetta in La Traviata, Falstaff, who rise above the tragedy or comedy of their situations to stand for humanity as a whole. In Wagner’s case, however, the obsession with Nordic mythology led to life-denying themes, to a realm where sins are not forgiven but purged with cosmic fire. This was a strange foundation on which to build a new culture for the German nation. Yet, at the first performance of Der Ring des Nibelungen at Bayreuth in 1876, Wagner proclaimed, “My children, here you have a truly German art.”
Conrad presents Wagner as a fully nuanced character, brilliant, possessive, mercurial and deeply conflicted. Germany achieved unification, but not through the agency of Wagner’s creation of a mythic creed. Bismarck’s cunning diplomatic moves and the skill of the Prussian General Staff succeeded where Sturm und Drang had failed. Wagner, for all his genius at self-advertisement, was largely a marginal figure in the drama of German unification, as testified by the fact that his Kaisermarsch (1871) was rejected as the national anthem for the German state. It was his posthumous role in German history, when the four operas of Der Ring were embraced as foundational texts of the Third Reich, which toppled him from the pedestal of renown.
All of the many contrasts between Verdi and Wagner are dissected, analyzed and commented upon by Conrad with amazing versatility and insight. However, the structure of the book, along with its sheer mass of information, presents a number of problems. The lives of Verdi and Wagner are not depicted in alternating chapters, but rather thematically, with dense, detailed paragraphs treating both men at the same time – and often in the same breath. Without a general introduction or a timeline to guide them, readers lacking prior knowledge of opera are likely to experience considerable frustration trying to stay afloat amid Conrad’s total immersion approach to 19th century music and culture.
Also, the very nature of “compare and contrast,” when utilized to such an intimate degree, can lead to a skewed appreciation of these two composers. Wagner’s relationship with Franz Liszt was closer and more significant than any general rivalry with Verdi, even without Wagner’s marriage to Liszt’s daughter, Cosima, being entered into the equation.
Perhaps, the best way of approaching Conrad’s book is to regard it primarily as a meditation on creativity. As with opera itself, where passion and empathy lead, intellectual appreciation will follow. The key insight of this fine book is easy enough to grasp. In an age of strutting nationalism, both Verdi and Wagner gave the world music that ultimately transcends the limits of borders or political ideology, regardless of how subsequent regimes used it.
“You may have the universe if I may have Italy,” Verdi is famous for having said. And in fact it was a universe, a universe of the heart’s torment and the soul’s desire, which he and his German rival bequeathed to us.
Ed Voves is a freelance writer, based in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife, the artist Anne Lloyd, and a swarm of cats who love curling up with good books.
Mr. Voves graduated with a B.A. in History from LaSalle University in 1976 and a Masters in Information Science from Drexel University in 1989. After teaching for several years with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, he worked in the news research department for “The Philadelphia Inquirer” and the “Philadelphia Daily News,” 1985 to 2003. It was with the “Daily News,” that he began his freelance writing, doing book reviews and author interviews with such notable figures as Umberto Eco, Maurice Sendak, and Peter O’Toole. For the “Inquirer,” he specialized in reviews of major historical works. Following his time with the newspapers, he worked as an independent researcher for [email protected], the online journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He joined the staff of the Free Library of Philadelphia in 2005 and is currently the branch manager of the Kingsessing Branch in southwest Philadelphia. In 2006, he began writing for the “California Literary Review.” History of Yoga
