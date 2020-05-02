Biography
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead: The Dirty Life and Times of Warren Zevon by Crystal Zevon
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead is sort of an extended wake for its subject. There's very little biographical narrative per se; instead, the book compiles a massive array of anecdotes, memories, and opinions from dozens upon dozens of the people who knew him, from engineers, girlfriends, and backing musicians to a fairly astounding variety of celebrities who spent time with Zevon.
The Excitable Boy
Almost by definition, biographies about creative people (as opposed to warriors, statesmen, or empire builders) are a losing proposition. Such folks leave an uneven paper trail at best, and even the ones who make considerable tracks (that is, writers) remain opaque to most biographers, because they tend to be folks who are not creative, due to the fact that, well, those are the kind of people who have the time and inclination to do the slogging research and writing of a nonfiction book. Other creative people – who might be more likely to understand the creative mind – have better things to do with their time.
Thus, biographers resort to all sorts of ploys to fill out the pages of their accounts: reading biographical and psychological details straight out of the work (whether it’s novels, paintings, or musical compositions), collecting minutiae about where the subject lived, ate, slept, and rode, and of course getting tales from the friends, family, and colleagues who knew them. I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead consists almost entirely of the third.
I’m gonna be real straight with you. I don’t own any Warren Zevon records and I never have. Apart from the handful of songs that regularly air on FM (“Werewolves of London,” “Excitable Boy,” and “Lawyers, Guns and Money”), I don’t know his music – though I know enough about music to recognize there’s a good chance those three are not necessarily his best or even characteristic of his work.
But I’ve always been impressed by the people who were impressed by Zevon – the ones who covered his songs or appeared as guests on his albums – and for some reason I enjoy reading rock bios.
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead is sort of an extended wake for its subject. There’s very little biographical narrative per se; instead, the book compiles a massive array of anecdotes, memories, and opinions from dozens upon dozens of the people who knew him, from engineers, girlfriends, and backing musicians to a fairly astounding variety of celebrities who spent time with Zevon, including Billy Bob Thornton, Jackson Browne, novelist Carl Hiaasen, and Paul Shaffer (musical director for the Letterman Show). Particularly poignant and pungent contributions come from his kids, Jordan and Ariel Zevon, and his ex-wife Crystal, who gets authorship credit for collecting all the pieces and putting them together.
Cameo comments of the admiring-acquaintance or just distant-admirer variety come from such names as Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, David Crosby, J.D. Souther, Peter Asher, Howard Kaylan (of The Turtles), thriller novelists Jonathan and Faye Kellerman, Tennessee senator Steve Cohen, comedian Richard Lewis, Tom McGuane, Gore Vidal(!), Robert Craft (conductor and Stravinsky scholar)(!!), Dave Barry, Mitch Albom, and Stephen King (the last three being members of the Rock Bottom Remainders, the garage band of book authors whom Zevon supported as a real musician).
Still other folks who knew or worked with Zevon but did not make direct contributions to this book include the Everly Brothers, Hunter Thompson, Dwight Yoakam, David Letterman, Karla Bonoff, Lindsey Buckingham, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Don Henley, and David Geffen. We hear about these folks through the comments of others.
The book is salted with excerpts from Zevon’s journal (too many, and mostly un-illuminating and uninteresting, though occasionally moving or hair-raisingly explicit); excerpts from interviews (too few, for the rare glimpses of his actual voice they offer); reviews of his work (again, too few for the neophyte reader); and even photos of handwritten notes and pen sketches by the singer-songwriter. There are also plenty of black-and-white photos (about 75) of most of the significant players.
The difficulty of this book is that it offers a “warts-and-all” portrait of its subject – because “he would have wanted it that way” (and one does not doubt the truth of this) – and that portrait is . . . well . . . a little tough to take. From the way Zevon totally cut longtime friends and colleagues out of his life over slights real and imagined, to epic episodes of drunkenness, infidelity, and juggling various women; from wrecking a car with his infant son Burt aboard to manufacturing porn of himself and his many conquests; from hitting Crystal and smashing her parents’ furniture in his drunken rages to his huge collection of guns which he sometimes fired off indoors; from standing up his daughter on her third birthday to an array of superstitions and obsessive-compulsive behaviors (buying all his clothing in gray, washing his hands 30 times a day, believing that if he heard the word “cancer” he had to return everything he had purchased that day, eating all one thing every day, living in squalor but being fanatical about doing laundry, etc.).
A longtime girlfriend became known by the other musicians and crew on tour as “the Animal Tamer” because, as she says, “One of the ways you could make him be nice was to have sex with him.” At one point on tour, Zevon got an adoring “Blondie with big boobs” pregnant, and worked hard to convince her to get an abortion – even telling his official girlfriend at the time about the plan to trick the girl into going on the tour for a while and thinking she was an important part of his life if she got the abortion. That official girlfriend also remembers him once telling her, “I believe in lying.” Some incidents manage to be pathetic and touching at the same time, such as his sudden marriage to Crystal when he dismantled a bathroom faucet for a washer to use as her wedding ring.
As novelist and screenwriter Tom McGuane recalls, “I kept wanting to say to him, ‘Take your hat off and let your brain cool down. You just need to cool it a little bit’ . . . . But that was his style, everything dialed up to ten.”
Sure, this sort of thing makes for compulsive reading, especially when offered verbatim by a wide variety of voices, but you have to ask yourself, why? Why did this book get written? Evidently because its participants loved the man (or at least found him irresistible) and his music. Unfortunately, if the reader is not familiar with the music, I can’t see how I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead is going to make him or her want to go out and listen to it. And if you didn’t know the man, too little of his intelligence, wit, charm, and sensitivity comes through in these stories. Or at best, they are outweighed, or badly muddied, by the dirt.
There are signs of a brilliant mind. Among his reading material his friends noted Raymond Chandler and Gravity’s Rainbow. Reportedly, Zevon reread T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets” every year.
One has to admire Crystal Zevon for tackling this project and seeing it through. She doesn’t soft-pedal her own role in the mayhem or make herself out to be the aggrieved and loyal ex-wife. She relates how her own alcoholism led to hitting her children, after she was separated from Warren, and how supportive and understanding he was when she admitted to her alcoholism. “He was much better at being a friend than he ever was at being a husband,” she writes.
But even she has her limits. A female disc jockey who was in and out of Zevon’s life on a casual but intensely sexual basis, apparently, was not asked to contribute her stories to the book. A footnote informs us at one point that Ms. Zevon has exercised “Author’s prerogative” in leaving out a “panoramic” Warren Zevon journal entry about a three-way orgy he conducted in Raleigh, North Carolina behind his then-steady girlfriend’s back while officially on a fishing trip with Carl Hiaasen in the Florida Keys. (Umm, why mention that it happened at all?)
For the type of book that it is, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead is admirably produced. Most rock bios are riddled with typographical errors and grainy, out-of-focus photographs. Though Ecco Press did not spring for any color shots, the graphics are plentiful and well rendered. The only glaring typo that caught my eye was one I’ve seen elsewhere of late: 20th century American composer Aaron Copland is repeatedly rendered as “Copeland.”
If I may be permitted one completely off-topic observation, the name Ecco rings a distant bell for me. Its founder, Daniel Halpern, was a John Fowles fan and scholar, who published not only essays and interviews with the eminent British novelist in the early 1970s, but also his one book of poetry, all of which I consulted for my undergraduate thesis on The Magus. It’s one more sign of the passage of the years and the changes we have all been through that his imprint, Ecco, has turned out this handsome but disconcerting biography.
One returns to the question of what purpose the book serves, other than to pass the time in a somewhat lurid fashion. Perhaps it would make a suitable cautionary gift for a friend who looks about to go off the rails due to talent, fame, and growing access to goodies. As Zevon’s son Jordan says, “Nobody with a decent circle of friends could have gotten away with what my Dad got away with. But he did get away with it because he was him. He was famous and successful and talented, and it’s hard to tell somebody like that, ‘You can’t do that.’ ”
Native Oregonian David Loftus has lived in Europe and Boston and traveled in Asia and West Africa. He has been a full-time newspaper reporter and has authored three books. Currently, Loftus writes occasional free-lance book reviews for THE OREGONIAN as well as the CALIFORNIA LITERARY REVIEW.
Is There a Doctor in the House?
She smoked a lot, but she laughed a lot too. I could easily support her, I was at thirteen, a good two heads taller — she even looked like Betty Boop! And when her lady partner went ahead or loitered poking through the rough in search of another lost ball, Miss Rothschild would walk on with me, linking my elbow gaily, helping me along. “My poor caddie has to carry my clubs!” she’d wail. And there, at 11 in the morning under that bright, glancing sunlight, facing into the brisk mountain breeze, I’d get a whiff of lipstick and whiskey-tainted breath, mingled with her flossy perfume, her laughter enveloping me in a mist of genial, confusing sensuality. She liked to tease: she set anyone and everyone up, her friends male and female alike; she even set me up. Pixyish, it seemed that was the word for it … yet that “it” always eluded me.
Reading obituaries is an acquired taste. I don’t recall perusing death notices when I was young, but it became a habit when I was passing through my fifties. Perhaps it assuaged the anxiety that cramps one’s vitals after the fifth decade has slipped away into gray shadows, an anxiety tinged with a lurking apprehension as one glances over those items at the back of the paper before returning to the anticipated and fearsome ghastly news of the day. Yet sometimes a brief necrology, despite the poverty of its recital of “facts,” can inspire an unexpected joy evoked by the memory of someone whose very image and name have been lost — until now, when for an instant they glow blue and white like a firefly, in passing as it were.
Example: when I saw that name in the TIMES, it took me instantly back over forty-five years —
ANN L. ROTHSCHILD DIES AT 71; WAS THE VOICE OF BETTY BOOP
FORT MYERS, FLA., Oct. 24 (AP) — Ann. L.Rothschild, a movie actress who was the original voice of the animated cartoon character “Betty Boop,“ died Thursday.
She was 71 years old.
Miss Rothschild gained fame nearly 50 years ago as the voice of “Betty Boop,” a diminutive cartoon character with a chubby face who was modeled after the 1920’s flappers.
From 1933 to 1945, Miss Rothschild made recordings for “Betty Boop“ cartoons and appeared in variety shows throughout the country. In the late ‘40’s she operated the Betty Boop Studio in St. Petersburg, Fla., where she taught acting, singing and dancing.
When Betty’s insouciant, lecherous laughter, “Boop-Boop! A-Doop!” began to be heard in movie houses, I was crawling about in diapers. I still recall my annoyance whenever that plumpish, mini-skirted flapper swivelhipped and sashayed across the Saturday matinee screen as the ’30’s wore into the ’40’s. It was the impatience of a prudish boy of ten in the middle of his “latency period,” that sexually-null time zone that lays down an impermeable stratum like a featureless, clayey blank corresponding to those half-dozen years between childhood’s true innocence and the anguished sensibility of fatidic, testosterone-driven adolescence.
What a waste of time and a precious quarter, to have to sit through some stupid Betty Boop cartoon! How frustrating she was to a lad craving action — Socko! Wham! Crash! Bombs bursting in air! — and preferring even the absurdities of Donald Duck or Popeye the Sailorman. But no — here comes that chubby face topped by those comma-shaped bangs, head haloed by marcelled black waves. Frenchy, sort of; sexy maybe, but scarcely as Gallic as Marlene Dietrich was, that soubrette named Frenchie who spoke and sang with a throaty, guttural German brogue in DESTRY RIDES AGAIN. To this day little else remains with me but for a faint image: Betty Boop truckin’ along, her coquettish, coy, wacky response to frustration and putdown: “Oh, Boop-Boop! A-Doop!” Today’s “Whatever!” doesn’t half do it.
But — Ann Rothschild? Something else again! I knew her rather better: I can see her still walking and talking, though at the time I comprehended nothing of what I saw. When was it, summer of 1944? that she crooked a pinky, waving it to extract me from a clutch of waiting caddies, and appointed me her own personal caddie for two whole weeks…. O, blissful weeks!
* * *
During the Second World War, Grossinger’s Hotel, situated between the old TB sanatorium and village of Ferndale and the sleepy town of Liberty surrounded by hills and valleys full of huckleberry bushes, was patronized by solid, staid folk: doctors, lawyers, dentists, and rising wholesale merchants, the new money that arrived in the wallets of mainly married couples (though not necessarily tied to each other). Those people seemed to me already stiffening into middle-age. They played tennis or rowed on the lake, though they never swam there, preferring their siesta. They also came and golfed, fortifying their wind and legs for dancing the early watch of the night in the Casino; followed afterward by gin rummy, boozing, and the unmentioned et ceteras of the wee hours. Still, between 8 and 10 in the morning there was usually a fair gathering that had driven up to the Clubhouse and were waiting to tee off and set out on their hike of three hours over a tough 18-hole course, notable for its steep fairways, its woods-framed dogleg, beyond which lay a muck-rimmed waterhole in front of the ninth hole; and those endless straightaways on the “back nine,” where sliced drives at the twelfth bounced into a pasture featuring a mean bull that paced free and snorted warnings behind a too-frail-seeming fence of barbed-wire.
In those days golfers actually walked. They really walked. A course like Grossinger’s was more or less a challenge on the Scottish order: breezy mountain vistas; deer, foxes, badgers, woodchucks, and skunks; rabbits, moles, mice; and crows and hawks soaring overhead below the ranks of marching stratocumulus dappling the fairways and offering brief, cool patches during August’s Dog Days. Caddies — and we were mostly kids 13 to 16 — carried two bags then. You worked for your $15 per couple, slogging over those eighteen holes, your thin shoulders rubbed raw by those straps. And if you got another round of 18 in the afternoon, it wiped you out. A good day would put at least $40 in your dungarees; but it was with little pleasure that you contemplated those two enormous saddle-leather Abercrombie & Fitch bags reposing in the trunk of a Cadillac (Lincolns were seldom seen at Grossinger’s, because, as they put it, Mr. Henry Ford was not a nice man), each with its complement of 14 or 15 clubs, a box of a dozen new balls jammed in one side-pouch, in the other, a bottle of suntan lotion, hat, gloves, and a purse as well if it was a woman’s. Most of Grossinger’s golfers were not the kind who climb the first tee and play through a course with two woods, three irons and a putter, which is all you really needed if you could hit a decent ball.
Tramping 27 or 36 holes a day over a Catskills Mountains course, a boy of thirteen might see some odd goings-on, even at discreet Grossinger’s, which was in those years a classy place, not yet swollen and decadent with the bigtime swankery of the ’60’s and ’70’s, after which it died out and was lost. Ann Rothschild, however, was a different character even then. She showed up with a light canvas bag, borrowed probably, and a handful of antique, banged-up clubs, maybe 5 altogether. Mornings she teed off with another woman, an old friend; but then she came up again in the afternoon with a man, different ones — distinguished types, or so they seemed to the boy who took his model from the movies. Sometimes the afternoon game was a foursome. I recall those hours as easy, full of clowning. It took us as long to do “the back nine,” which is where we always headed, as any middling golfer took to play through all eighteen holes! Not too serious golfing in short. And her old bag, light enough at setting out, would grow steadily lighter as the fifth of Haig & Haig was emptied.
Usually there was a longish halt out back, near the battered ice chest that stood alongside the 11th fairway. It had sodas packed in it, and my party always took its time over the ginger ale and Coke chasers that sweetened the whiskey in their paper cups. After chipping away at the ice block for them, I’d be sent on ahead, far ahead, motioned to cool off in the shade with my bottle of pop. I’d wait a good long time at the 12th hole for some drive that would never come bounding up, its having been hooked out over the patch of forest bordering the fairway. Sometimes my ladies went traipsing off into the dark of that piney woods, accompanied by their male partners to help them find their lost balls, as they put it, laughing. And I would just sit patiently on edge of the 12th Green, twirling the pin for lack of anything better to do. I could hear their hooting from those shady, green, fragrant depths. The noise was a medley of chatter, whoops of laughter, thrashing about … but golf? That wasn’t what they were playing at. Sometimes I heard only silence, a good hour of it.
When Miss Rothschild was in a jolly mood — and afternoons she often was, in contrast to her vagueness on the morning round — was it some sadness, a world-weariness of life’s illusions? I wondered, ignorant as I then was of your run-of-the-mill hangover — she would keep me close by. She would pretend to consult me about the choice of a correct club for the lie she faced. It was in any case merely problematic for her: if she shot 15 on a 4-par hole, she was doing just fine. Dutifully she swayed on through the morning round, swinging, slashing divots, hacking away in sand traps, kidding and telling stories, making that giggling chortling noise I thought I recognized when blurting punch lines I never caught onto. Now and then she’d drape an arm over my shoulder or take me about the waist to keep herself from doubling-over — choking with laughter … and coughing. She smoked a lot, but she laughed a lot too. I could easily support her, I was at thirteen, a good two heads taller — she even looked like Betty Boop! And when her lady partner went ahead or loitered poking through the rough in search of another lost ball, Miss Rothschild would walk on with me, linking my elbow gaily, helping me along. “My poor caddie has to carry my clubs!” she’d wail. And there, at 11 in the morning under that bright, glancing sunlight, facing into the brisk mountain breeze, I’d get a whiff of lipstick and whiskey-tainted breath, mingled with her flossy perfume, her laughter enveloping me in a mist of genial, confusing sensuality. She liked to tease: she set anyone and everyone up, her friends male and female alike; she even set me up. Pixyish, it seemed that was the word for it … yet that “it” always eluded me.
Today I can see it was gaiety too, though not Betty Boop’s cartoon kind. Had she been divorced recently? or ever married? Had she been jilted? Was she getting over something, or falling into something? Forty-five and more years later, I was struck by the obvious: that summer Ann Rothschild was in her early 30’s; she was simply a young woman. But then and there, to my mortified caddie’s eyes, she was not just one prepotent lady, but a terrifically middle-aged one. As for those hours concealed from my eyes down there in the dim, piney woods alongside the 12th fairway — what I wondered, could be going on down there?
Of the little I took in then, less remains: I got neither the gags and laughter, that little wriggling dance on the tee as she settled into position for a drive, neither the songs, nor the tears — for there were tears as well. I was her very own caddie, since I’d been singled out, chosen to serve her that morning when she declared, “I have an exclusive on you for the next two weeks, kid. Got that?” adding (aside), “And that is about the only thing I have got an exclusive on! We’re gonna do them nine holes every morning and every afternoon, if it kills me. And, Oy! it’s killing me already! It’s Grossinger’s, for goodness sake! So where is there a doctor in this house?” And then she laughed that laugh I’d heard from my matinee screen on those wintry Saturday mornings.
For two whole weeks she played at playing golf, hacking aimlessly or savagely at divots, or just took me out for the easy afternoon stroll with her friends. She tipped me handsomely. I was hers, exclusively hers, though she never once asked me my name. And not once did she ever utter that famous cackle, “Boop-Boop! A-Doop!”
Jascha Kessler
Professor Emeritus of Modern English & American Literature, UCLA
Santa Monica, CA
www.jfkessler.com
Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins by Rupert Everett
The universe appears to have cheated Rupert Everett. By rights, he belongs to the Edwardian age, the gay with a capital “G” nineties, Oscar Wilde and the pursuit of beauty, art for arts sake, and to hell with propriety.
A Man for All Salons
The universe appears to have cheated Rupert Everett. By rights, he belongs to the Edwardian age, the gay with a capital “G” nineties, Oscar Wilde and the pursuit of beauty, art for arts sake, and to hell with propriety.
But instead, as he details in his autobiography Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins, he has lived with us, drinking in the headiness of the seventies and eighties and waking up to the cold morning hangover of the decades that followed.
That is not to say, though, that his book is depressing, for it is not. From his early beginnings as a pampered boy in a well-to-do English family, complete with a military father and an emphasis on riding to the hounds, to the present, he obeys the cardinal rule of theatre: keep the audience entertained.
He certainly had all the makings of a modern Edwardian. While flower children skipped naked through Woodstock and Paris rioted, he was cosseted by a nanny, immersed in a conservative education, and haphazardly tutored in the ideas of an Empire long since dead.
But it was in his second theatrical performance, in a Catholic public school where homosexuality was either hidden between the midnight gravestones or trumpeted to the back seats of the balcony, that he found salvation.
As Titania, Queen of the Fairies, in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Everett entered with a high-pitched giggle and left the audience roaring in appreciation. From that point on none could deny him his theatrical instincts, though a critic noted wryly that his performance “left one with the distinct impression that what Titania really needed was a good spanking.’
After dropping out, it was straight into the heart of wicked, wonderful London, where Everett enrolled in drama school and joined the panoply of queens and queers (as he labels himself) that frequented the anything-goes night clubs and bars.
What followed was a drug-induced psychedelic ride that he looks back on with some nostalgia. He tried everything, slept with everyone, sometimes for money, and went everywhere. People like Andy Warhol and an alluring transvestite named Delphine in Paris’s Bois du Boulogne became friends. It was, as he writes it, thrilling.
No surprise, then, that the conventions of drama school, where he was consistently cast as an old man, didn’t suit him. He was summarily ejected but managed, after some trials, to end up in Glasgow with the Citizens Theatre (after auditioning as Nina from The Seagull). He became a bona fide hit in the play “Another Country,” whose lead character was based on the spy Guy Burgess, and rode its success to the West End and then to film.
Success, though, does not seem to be easy for Everett. Helen Hayes once said that Catholicism should be the actor’s choice of religion. The cycle of sin and repentance, guilt and expiation that is part of the faith finds a certain parallel in Everett’s narrative. That is not to say that he is particularly religious, or that he believes himself a sinner, but that he is always wary of stepping on the serpent in the garden.
This is made clear in his narrative, which occasionally leaps forward to a funeral or revisits a forgotten poignant detail, and he often looks back with an actor’s crushing insight on his own talents. “A real diva,” he says, “is split between utter conviction of her brilliance and secret crashing panic,” and for him glory is often accompanied by the knowledge of coming failures.
And come they did, albeit slowly. He acts in a series of both bad and good films, such as Arthur and the King and Dance with a Stranger, that provide a bouquet of enjoyable anecdotes in his narrative, and meets yet more famous and not so famous people. (Forget Kevin Bacon – it’s one degree with Everett.) Candice Bergen gives him advice on taming his lip tension, a pair of queens in Holloway Road provide him with a padded body stocking to buff his muscles, and Susan Sarandon cavorts in his bed.
A call from no less a personage than Orson Welles sends him flying to Hollywood, only to be left unemployed in a city that has all the flat sparkle of cheap tinsel. Not for him the bright lights of Hollywood – he reserves poetry and feeling for places such as the seedy, spectral Chateau Marmont, junkie retreat and Old Hollywood backwater, and actors like Roddy McDowall, child star of the golden age.
At this juncture, AIDS, a figure whispered about in clubs during the seventies, enters in the eighties with all the aplomb of a silent star’s entrance, killing off many of Everett’s male and female friends and lovers. The epidemic acts as a background narrative throughout the book, cutting into the glossy gossipy accounts. While he works on a film with his idol, Julie Andrews (amidst the jealous glares of his gay colleagues), acts with Bob Dylan, and makes a visually hilarious attempt to become a rock star, the crowd that surrounded him in his youth is thinning.
Incredibly, Everett escapes the virus, but as the decade wanes the beautiful boy of the early years admits to losing his professional way. He moves to Paris and buys a decrepit set of buildings in St. Tropez, borrowing heavily from his father. He jets from hot spot to hot spot, mooching off friends and snogging, with her approval, Madonna’s boyfriend. He acquires a black labrador named Mo, a high point, and indulges in his last heterosexual affair.
Tellingly, he chooses to rush through his achievements – as a junkie in a play called “The Vortex” that went from the West End to L.A., as a writer of novels – and skips ahead to an epic folly, a historical mini-series fourteen months in the making that is shot in a crumbling U.S.S.R. Why the skip? An Englishman’s stiff upper lip? An artist’s self-doubt? Or perhaps again that awareness of the downs that follow the mind-blowing highs.
In any case, his quixotic adventure provides exciting copy. Everett must be a diarist (I’d love to see the originals), for it is a rare bird who can remember that the airborne pollen of Soviet Russia tastes metallic and the specific details of a neighbor burnt to death in his apartment. While he’s there, communism falls and filming, he tells us, goes on as usual.
The Russian sojourn marks a turning point, and not just for our narrator. Yuppies and Wall Street are out, Miami and heroin chic are in. Reworked into an androgynous idol, Everett strides coolly onto the fashion scene, ad-libbing his way through Robert Altman’s Prêt-à-Porter and striking a Gothic pose in Yves Saint Laurent’s Opium campaign.
Fashion is concerned with surface, surface was part and parcel of the nineties, and Everett’s training as an actor, noting what people say, wear, eat, or sleep on, continues to stand him in good stead. But, as with his time in L.A., he notices details many actors cum writers miss. While famous residents flounce through the Raleigh Hotel in Miami, snorting coke and screaming at lovers, Everett pays attention to the scent of the salt-soaked air, the custard-colored pool, and the lives of the Cuban exiles who make up the hotel’s cast of characters.
Meanwhile….events were about to explode, this time for the good. One of the notable exceptions to the “film flops only” rule in Red Carpets is the detailed chapter on My Best Friend’s Wedding. Originally a showpiece for Julia Roberts, the film made Everett into a mainstream gay icon, alerting Hollywood titans to the fact that audience morés were considerably more liberal than their own.
Everett is perceptive on the difficulties of being a female powerhouse – “there is a male quality to the female superstar…she becomes a kind of she-man, a beautiful woman with invisible balls” – and brutally honest on how quickly such power can fade. A subsequent effort with Sharon Stone leaves him impressed by the tenaciousness of women who survive in the industry, however batty they might have to be.
Empathy such as this comes from experience and Everett’s openly gay persona left him in a similar bind: Hollywood wanted his talent, but they weren’t comfortable with his sexuality. Despite his best (or worst, as he acknowledges there is some degree of ego-blindness that succeeds a hit) efforts, his attempt to make a film with Madonna, The Next Best Thing, went down in fiery flames.
Obviously frustrated with being typecast as the “safe,” gay best friend, Everett again omits discussion of his Wildean work, where he does have the lead (The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband), and another scene-stealing role as Christopher Marlowe in Shakespeare in Love, to note how his sexuality cost him the part that went to Hugh Grant in About a Boy and relegated his kind of Prince Charming to the land of Shrek.
The book, in truth, finishes somewhat abruptly and on a slightly sour note, and there is the sense that Everett is not content with its ending. Mo has died, as has his father, with whom he appears to have had an estranged but loving relationship. Uncomfortable with the role of the star as charity-saint, he nevertheless makes trips to Nairobi and Haiti that provide a cannily observed perspective on the all-too-human players in the NGOs and aid organizations, and the consequences for the local people. He has money and a certain amount of notoriety, but mostly for a romantic comedy role he made ten years ago.
In addition, he is no longer the Dorian Gray, the everlasting youth whose photos pad the interior of the book, although after drinking, smoking, and imbibing that many foreign substances he looks remarkably fit for his age. He is morphing into the author, the observer of his life, a frightening time for an actor’s whose face was often his calling card.
Everett seems to know this, for he chooses a photo for the cover that shows him trapped between the two: face half shaded by his hand (the tragic side of drama’s black and white mask), the hair gray but the skin still unlined. Inside he captions it “Queen.”
What remains for him is, pardoning the pun, an open book. If someone were to offer him a role that suited him and not an agenda, that took advantage of this self-knowing, flamboyant but retiring, outlandish but now older and wiser queer’s talents, would he triumph?
It would be nice if Everett and the fates could conspire to bring such a movie role about, for it would bury forever the perception of him being trapped in an era of top hats and cucumber sandwiches and bring him roaring into an age that he has seen so much of already. In the meantime, he’s not doing such a bad job of being an actor-author. Give a man a mask, as they say, and he will tell you the truth.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults.
Tommy’s Honor by Kevin Cook
Sheep wallows eventually became sand traps and the first greens were nothing more than somewhat level overgrazed patches of grass that were often covered with the residue of the feeding rabbits.
Golf’s First Masters
The initial glory days of golf, a time when the ancient sport first came to prominence, began in the 1850s on rough-hewn links courses that wound and snaked their way through gorse, heather, sheep and rabbit droppings, grass as stiff as iron and sand dunes along the rugged coasts of Scotland. Several of the first layouts, St. Andrews among them, lay far to the north of London along the North Sea, farther north than Moscow. On blustery days winds howled, sand blew in sheets across the courses and hail was not uncommon. Sea gulls screeched just over head.
St. Andrews began as basically seaside wasteland that was home to the wandering sheep and hordes of rabbits that tunneled everywhere. Sheep wallows eventually became sand traps and the first greens were nothing more than somewhat level overgrazed patches of grass that were often covered with the residue of the feeding rabbits. Pin placements were sticks with cloth tied on them and stuck in the ground. Clubs were usually long limbs of heather or gorse that had knobby growths on the ends that served as club faces. Balls were sewn pieces of leather stuffed with feathers known as “featheries” – to be sure a most primitive game.
Into this climate stepped Tom Morris who made a marginal living making the featheries, fashioning improved clubs with hickory shafts and persimmon heads and caddying for the wealthy elite membership of the St. Andrews club. These were members who had little ability and virtually no concept of how to play the game. They’d hack around the 18 ragged holes then retire to the hundreds-of-years-old granite club to smoke their pipes, swill large quantities of gin, claret or whiskey and eat enormous amounts of beef and mutton. Morris would scuffle for money matches often mixing pros or “cracks” as the rich sports called them with the amateur members. If Morris won he might make two or three pounds and be glad for the payday.
In Tommy’s Honor author Kevin Cook has done a wonderful job of not only capturing this chaotic class system in golf 150 years ago but also the living conditions in Scotland during this period.
The book, often written in a style much like that of a novel, shows a wild era when one Scottish town’s champion challenged another while “golf fanatics” hooted, spat at the golfers, and kicked the featheries (later hard rubber spheres made from gutta percha) into bunkers. This was the dawn of professional golf, the precursor to today’s enormous money, highly visible, big-time PGA extravaganza. It is also the tale of golf’s first heroes.
Cook, the former editor in chief of Golf Magazine, has covered the venerable game for twenty-five years. He’s an award-winning writer whose fiction was featured in Golf’s Best Short Stories. Cook’s written for Golf Digest, Golf, Sports Illustrated, GQ and Playboy. He lives in New York with his wife and three children.
Tommy’s Honor recounts how Old Tom becomes first the greenkeeper at Prestwick where he lays out the course’s first twelve hole circuit and then at the R&A (Royal and Ancient as St. Andrews is commonly called in Scotland) St. Andrews where he turns a tattered course into the gem that closely resembles the links of today. A devotedly religious man, he wins the Open (the British Open is known outside the U.S. as simply the Open and is the oldest of the four major tournaments that include the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA) four times. Morris grew up a stone’s through from the most famous course in golf. But as the years passed a challenger to his dominance appeared – his son, Young Tom Morris, who at seventeen became the youngest player ever to win the Open Championship. Young Tom went on to win three straight and retired the leather and silver belt that was awarded the winner at that time. This has since been replaced with the silver Claret Jug.
Despite all of these father-son triumphs, Old Tom is to become close acquaintances with tragedy as the years roll by.
Young Tom, at the peak of his success and now living the good life, is married to a devoted lass who is pregnant. He is revered as Scotland’s greatest golfer. He lives in a fine home in the best part of town. He’s making good money playing the game he loves. He is close with all of his family. Life is good. But while he and his farther are out of town playing a money match word arrives that his wife is in labor and that he should return home immediately. No trains are available for hours so the Morris’s finish the match, which they won, then sail home on the yacht of a local golf fanatic. Just prior to sailing, word arrives of deadly tragedy, but word is withheld from young Tom to spare him even further anxiety and grief during the all-night voyage. On arrival he is informed that both his wife and son died during birth. Stunned, Young Tom draws into himself and begins to sulk and drink, though he does manage to pull himself together for one final, brutal match in the November cold before dying himself within months of his tragedy. Old Tom endures this and the deaths of his wife, grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law. Perhaps his devout faith carries him through his sorrow and loneliness well into his eighties, or perhaps his devotion to the game, the need to tell the world of his son’s greatness and his devotion to St. Andrews kept him going until his accidental death.
“Old Tom was found in an unconscious condition,” reported the St. Andrews Citizen. It was mercifully quick.: He cracked his skull at the bottom of the stairs and never woke up. But perhaps Tom had time for a last blink of thought. An eighty-six-year-old man falling in the dark. He might have seen the links in the late-day sun that casts shadows over every bump and makes the land look like water. He might have seen his son again, a brave boy knocking in a putt to beat his Da and then flinging his putter straight up. Whatever Tom believed his sins to be, he had lived the last thirty-three years of his life in Tommy’s Honor.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout." John's work has appeared in publications that include "Men's Journal," "Fly Fisherman," "Fly Rod and Reel," "The Angling Report," "American Angler," "The Denver Post," "Audubon," "Briarpatch," "counterpunch.org," "Travel and Leisure," "Art of Angling Journal," "E – The Environmental Magazine," "Field and Stream," "Outside," "Rolling Stone," "Gray's Sporting Journal" and "American Cowboy."
