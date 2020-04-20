Books
Book Review: The Poems of Jesus Christ Translated by Willis Barnstone
As Barnstone notes in his introduction, Aramaic has verse forms that are difficult to render in Western languages like Greek, Latin and eventually English. The Gospels, the “Good News” of Jesus, were written down and shared with the rest of the world in prose, not poetry. A vital link to the actual words of Jesus was lost.
- The Poems of Jesus Christ
- W. W. Norton & Company, 288 pp.
Poems on the Mount
It is only slightly blasphemous to think of The Poems of Jesus Christ, translated by Willis Barnstone, as a “greatest hits” collection sung in a new, “relevant” style. Yes, all the “old standards” are there. Yes, Barnstone’s version has an air of freshness and originality that will appeal to people of faith.
There is, however, an important distinction to Barnstone’s translation. He is endeavoring to return the New Testament to its Jewish roots. Barnstone is a “puritan,” though not in the Protestant, 17th century interpretation of the word. Rather, he is trying to remove the elements of anti-Semitic bias that have blighted the way sacred scriptures have been read by Christians for centuries. These “poems” of Jesus originally appeared in Barnstone’s translation of the New Testament in its entirety. Published in 2009, it was entitled – fittingly – The Restored New Testament.
Barnstone, a gifted poet as well as a skillful and sensitive translator, has a worthy goal in stressing the Judaic foundation of what Christians regard as “holy writ.” Centuries of alienation and oppression, some of the cruelest — and most un-Christ like — in history, resulted from the way that the New Testament was interpreted. The fellow Jews whom Jesus encountered during his life were held to have rejected and betrayed him, events that led to his death on a Roman cross. Many Christians, when their creed was adopted as the official religion of the Roman Empire in a strange twist-of-fate, proceeded to punish their Jewish contemporaries for the “sins” of their fathers.
Barnstone proclaims Jesus as “the great invisible poet of the world.” Jesus delivered his message in verse to audiences whose entire lives were bound up in an oral culture. Though many of those who listened to Jesus were unable to read or write, they knew the Hebrew Scriptures from hearing them proclaimed by religious teachers like Jesus.
Jesus spoke in Aramaic, the Semitic language spoken by Jews living in Galilee and Judea. But the New Testament books were written in Greek. This was not the Greek of the philosophers and playwrights of ancient Athens. Instead, it was Koine Greek, a common language for many in the Roman Empire, including Jews living in Egypt, Syria, Cyprus and other eastern provinces ruled by Rome.
As Barnstone notes in his introduction, Aramaic has verse forms that are difficult to render in Western languages like Greek, Latin and eventually English. The Gospels, the "Good News" of Jesus, were written down and shared with the rest of the world in prose, not poetry. A vital link to the actual words of Jesus was lost.
Prose literature is more suited to careful definition than verse, an important consideration for early Christians as they tried to arrive at a uniform statement of Christ’s teaching. Later Christians, especially Church officials during the Middle Ages, required an “authorized” Latin text for the New Testament — the better to enforce it. New translations of any kind were viewed as a threat to the established order.
This bias, incredibly enough, was aimed at the King James Version, published in 1611 and regarded for centuries as “the” Bible in the English-speaking world. When it was first proposed by Puritan zealots in the Church of England, many senior clergymen were not happy at the prospect.
“If every man’s humour should be followed,” thundered Richard Bancroft, Archbishop of Canterbury, “there would be no end of translating.”
Bancroft’s arguments did not win the day. He was charged by King James I with assembling a team of experts, drawn from scholars and churchmen of the competing factions of the Church of England. In one of the rare cases of a committee actually performing better than could be expected, the resulting translation was a masterpiece.
King James’ Bible preached the Gospels in prose. But the beauty of its language was such that the implied “poetry” of the words of Jesus, and of Old Testament figures like King David, was readily apparent.
It is Barnstone’s “humour” to re-translate the New Testament in order to emphasize the poetical form of teaching that Jesus used. He achieved this result brilliantly in his 2009 Restored New Testament. The present volume unites all the poems of Jesus to be found in the four officially recognized Gospels and also from the Gospel of Thomas, which was not included in the contents of the New Testament.
To better understand the prose vs. poetry formats for presenting Jesus’s words, let’s look at three different English translations of one of the most compelling passages from the New Testament, John 15: 12-15. The first is the King James Version, followed by a highly regarded prose translation by Richmond Lattimore, from his The Four Gospels and the Revelation, published in 1979. Barnstone’s verse translation from 2009 concludes the comparison.
John 15:12-15 (King James Version)
12 This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you.
13 Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
14 Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.
15 Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.
The King James Version comes close to the teaching in verse that Jesus utilized. It is prose, with poetry running just below the surface.
Here is Richmond Lattimore’s translation of John 15:12-15, emphasizing simple declarative sentences. It was included in a narrative paragraph spanning verses 4-20.
This is my commandment, that you love each other as I loved you. No one has greater love than this, to lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends if you do what I tell you to. No longer do I call you slaves, because the slave does not know what his master is doing; but I call you friends, because I made known to you all that I heard from my father.
Lattimore was a noted scholar and a poet, like Barnstone. He taught Greek at Bryn Mawr College. In his version, he allows the basic purity of word and message to flow and there is a lyrical cadence that is most impressive. But Lattimore’s prose is working against the restrictions imposed by narrative structure. This defuses Jesus’s empowering call for service and sacrifice. It seems instead like a set of instructions.
Barnstone, on the other hand, translates John 15:12-15 in poetical form. As a result, the words of Jesus fairly sing off the pages.
This is my command,
That you love each other as I have loved you.
No one has greater love than this,
Than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
You are my friends if you do what I command you.
No longer will I call you slaves
Because the slave does not know what the master does.
But you I have called friends
Because all things I heard from my father
I have made known to you.
Here Jesus’s bold declaration to his chosen followers is liberated from what Barnstone calls the “prose lineation” of standard translations. Courage and wisdom are the order of the day, Jesus affirms, for those who have been chosen to preach the Kingdom. The personal, one-to-one connection of Jesus to each of the disciples is unmistakable and indelible. So too, is the affirmation of the bond of each for one another, which results from their willingness to make the ultimate of sacrifices.
By freeing Jesus’s words from the shackles of narrative structure and presenting them as independent poems, Barnstone’s approach pays additional dividends. The underlying unity of the teaching of Jesus throughout the four Gospels is easier to grasp when we are able to compare individual poems rather than blocks of text.
Barnstone’s The Poems of Jesus Christ is indeed an impressive and inspiring book. It convincingly demonstrates how the teaching of Jesus, spoken in verse, was “imbued with joyful or sorrowful insight and inlight.” Barnstone writes movingly that Jesus’s poems “surprise as an unforeseen marvel, as perhaps the most significant and beautiful collection of wisdom poetry the world has known.”
Unfortunately, Barnstone diminishes the effect of this revelation by failing to control his enthusiasm for showing the Judaic roots of the New Testament. In his translations, Barnstone refers to Jesus by the Hebraic form of his name, Yeshua ben Yosef. He extends this treatment to the familiar cast of followers, with the Gospel writer, Matthew, appearing as Mattiyahu. Mary Magdalene puts in an appearance as Miryam of Magdala. The name of the charismatic John the Baptist is translated, rather absurdly, as Yohanan the Dipper.
Barnstone compounds the problem by referring to Jesus and these others by the traditional English-forms of their names in the introductory sections. He would have been much better advised to discuss the authentic names of Jesus/Yeshua et al in the passages of commentary and leave it at that. When a reader has to stop and wonder who Yeshayahu is (it is the Prophet Isaiah), then Barnstone has lost some of the magic of the verse that he has done so much to evoke.
Some of Barnstone’s changes, however, are on target. Instead of describing the followers of Jesus as disciples, for instance, Barnstone uses the word “student.” This is the way that they are called in the original Greek. “Disciple,” Barnstone explains in a footnote, is “an entitling Latin upgrade and less appropriate for Jesus’s immediate followers.”
For the most part, though, Barnstone’s name-changing imparts an air of confusion rather than authenticity. To use different forms of Jesus’s name in the text and in the commentary and footnotes is unsettling and counterproductive. It should have been one form or the other. Since this book is a translation of the New Testament for the English-speaking world, Jesus, not Yeshua, should have been the preferred usage. Once the Hebrew form of the name of Jesus was noted, the shifting back and forth is a distraction for the general reader and I suspect for most students of theology as well.
This point of criticism aside, Barnstone establishes beyond doubt that Jesus is indeed “the great invisible poet of the world.” The inherent beauty and sanctity of the poems of Jesus shine forth from Barnstone’s verse translation.
The Poems of Jesus Christ is a book for the faithful and for those yearning to believe. It is a book for one’s bedside and the study desk, a book to read aloud or to reflect deeply upon. But most of all, it is a book to take to heart.
Ed Voves is a freelance writer, based in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife, the artist Anne Lloyd, and a swarm of cats who love curling up with good books.
Books
Book Review: Naples Declared: A Walk Around The Bay by Benjamin Taylor
Considering how “casual” the work is in its approach, you could, I suppose, call it a mere glimpse into the turmoil and tragedies that overcame Naples. Yet, in some ways, this technique proves far more vibrant than the traditional presentations of historical events which most of us have experienced in the course of our schooling. Not to say Taylor hasn’t studied his subject or done his extensive research.
- Naples Declared: A Walk Around The Bay
- A Marian Wood Book/Putnam, 240 pp.
Hats Off to the City of Naples: An Underestimated Work of Art
If you should choose to stroll about though the lanes and byways of this ancient city under the guidance of Benjamin Taylor, you’ll find yourself literally sauntering through history. His pace is leisurely, yet it includes exposures to its many conquerors and evidence of conquests over the centuries. More: it gives us a keen sense of the particular ardors, the passions which occupied each period in its past. All this, as he uncovers a captivating picture of the achievements still on view in this city today!
Considering how “casual” the work is in its approach, you could, I suppose, call it a mere glimpse into the turmoil and tragedies that overcame Naples. Yet, in some ways, this technique proves far more vibrant than the traditional presentations of historical events which most of us have experienced in the course of our schooling. Not to say Taylor hasn’t studied his subject or done his extensive research. He has spent some sixteen years and eleven visits to the Southern metropolis, as well as, in the many islands surrounding it, whose greater appeal has brought endless streams of visitors in its direction in the first place: Capri, Ischia, Sorrento, Positano.
He has wandered among these people, looking, admiring, sometimes gaping at what he saw, but persistently querying, asking his questions while befriending the Neapolitans. And this is not to mention the extensive research he has done on their history in their libraries.
The wonder of it is how little all this labor invades the tone and style of his book. He reminds us first off about how little this city has been regarded in Italy and in all of Europe. Certainly, it seldom is considered within the realm of such wonders as Venice or Florence or Rome! Mostly, it has been ignored by world travelers, in their whirlwind tours and when visited at all, even despised. Henry James, who saw it in 1907, reportedly spoke of it as city “at best wild and weird and sinister,” though he added that Naples nonetheless continued “at her ease in her immense national dignity.” But Taylor immediately qualifies his comment with:
What has escaped no traveler is that this oval bay, arms reaching out irregularly into the Tyrrhenian, islands beautifully situated to either side of the mouth of the harbor, makes the loveliest of geologic settings— not least because it is equipped with a reminder of how provisional all loveliness is. Vesuvius, this coast’s incomparable emblem of uncertainty, in whose shadow a hundred fifty generations have lived: Vesuvius, which “again and again destroys itself,” as Goethe says, “and declares war on any sense of beauty.”
And then Taylor reveals for us a whole new world about this swarming metropolis. His opening anecdote alone, particularly struck me, given that I’d myself had a similar incident when there upon my own short visit years back, as well as the same extraordinary recovery he describes.
Like most of us, of course, he had heard endless warnings about the city’s dirt, its dangers, its “gifted pickpockets,” not only in Naples itself, but all over the Italian South. He determined to be super cautious. So, he put his passport in his sock before “wading into the teeming streets” to head immediately for the stately gem of the city, its Duomo. Alas, when he realizes, hours later, that the passport had “ridden up my sock and was now somewhere on the cathedral floor,” he rushes desperately back, tracing his steps and finally arriving back at the Duomo. All the while, in a panic, finding his primitive Italian totally deserting him, and then worse, discovering that this was the afternoon of the week when it was closed to visitors, he despairs. His anguish builds in the intense heat of the day when an elderly man sitting in the shade before the central entry speaks up to him while holding and waving his lost passport! Concludes Taylor, “This miracle, this superb gentilezza, is for real!”
Thus do we embark. Beginning with debunking the many prejudices surrounding the City, he swings over to its admirers during the centuries with a review of the such greats in their experiences of Naples as Sir Philip Sidney, John Milton, Tobias Smollett, Lord Byron, James Boswell and more. And, given the ordeals of such travel in their times, such stays could last for months, even years. In fact, Taylor remarks, always such journeys “culminated at Naples, from which one began the journey home” and meant awaiting their ships.
The author designates himself “a traveling citizen,” adapting Walter Benjamin’s phrase, to distinguish himself from vast numbers of “tourists’’ visible and scurrying all around him in Italy. Above all, he specifies that if there be one rule such a citizen comprehends, it is that “there are some things you will never understand no matter how you try.” It strikes me as a fine way to start his peregrination with the reader.
And, this makes way for his next striking observation concerning the spirit of the city. Naples, he tells us, was long a Greek colony, a City of Pagan devotions. From as far back at 1800 B.C, when the Mycenean traders establish themselves at Vivara, an island located between Ischia and Procida, and well into the fourth century B.C. when the Roman dominated, it remained in their hands. Taylor shows us how this spirit pervades it still.
He observes that “…Naples was a civilization founded by Hellenes, and ‘Greekness’ has been, despite chances and changes, the living subterranean truth of the place.” It was named by them Parthenope, for the Siren who flung herself into the gulf and washed ashore after Odysseus rejected her. And he reminds us that:
Greece gave the Romans their gods, their arts, their sciences, their fundamental sentiment of life: Roman culture is Greco-Roman. What was most essential to Roman poets and historians was their Greek patrimony: the vitalistic pessimism, in a word, the gift for facing without false hope the conditions of our humanity.
And, thus after 326 BC, when it was defeated by Rome militarily, Naples proceeded to conquer their arts! As Horace would later put it, “Conquered Greece conquered its barbaric conqueror.” Taylor explains how Naples spread this Greek approach to life as “natural, canny, disabused” throughout the Roman Empire, and preserved that special spirit locally as well. With such Neapolitan notions as, “… on land, the Mother of God has her dominion: but Sirens rule the bay,” he takes us back to that Greek goddess. He adds to this only the common saying in Napoli “that the land may be Christian but the water is pagan!”
So does he gallop through its history calling Naples “Europe’s most extraordinary hybrid” and demonstrating for us many great periods of conquest after Rome, for example, the reign of Frederick the Second around the 13th Century, and then of Robert the Wise in the 14th, when that emperor brought such eminent artists to his court as Giotto and Boccacio. Later still there was that of the Bourbon Charles, who was to become the builder, among other wonders, of Naples’ grand opera house, the Teatro San Carlo.
He brings forward yet other architectural marvels that are to seen there, and shows how Spanish Baroque predominates, but that many other styles are on display in all their splendor, among them Renaissance masterworks like Santa Anna dei Lombardi, only recently restored, or San Giovanni a Carbonara.
He moves through the centuries with ease, chatting about its distinguished visitors, a star-studded cast including Caesar Augustus, Pliny the Elder, Saint Thomas Aquinas, Petrarch, and later still such as Mozart, Goethe and Leopardi, on to Elsa Morante and Alberto Moravia.
Better still, he relates all kinds of odd incident and anecdote about the Bay of Naples’ attachments surrounding such historic figures. There is, for example, his tale, still often told among the foreign colony, about Caesar Augustus:
Octavius, not yet Caesar Augustus, first of many a sacred monster to attach himself to the island, in 29 B.C. traded Ischia, a possession nearly five times larger, for Capri. Upon his first arrival, Suetonius reports, a withered holm oak had miraculously put forth new growth, convincing the emperor that here was the great good place. He returned frequently throughout his reign. In the summer of 14, nearer to death than he knew, Augustus sought repose and amusement among the natives, ordering Greeks to wear the toga and seek Latin and Roman to put on the chiton and speak Greek.…
And then too, there are Taylor’s own experiences while there in Naples, his many encounters with natives, those strangers who have approached, spotting him as an “Americano” and wondered, for instance, what he might be researching over months and months in their great libraries. His meeting with Gabriella, for instance, who is really eager to talk to him about her recent readings of William Faulkner and complain of his having presented her with impenetrable language and daunting constructions. Why, she demands, all this needless complication? And above all, he must give her an explanation of why Americans should regard him as a great writer? A challenging assignment at best, but Taylor is up to the job, and amuses us with his answer.
Or, he tells of a discussion with a young friend Paolo, a Northerner newly come to Naples as an intern at the hospital in one of the working class districts of the City, passionate about his doctoring and eager to serve the poor. When Taylor asks him what he calls a “touristic” question about the popular belief among Neapolitans in the malocchio, or evil eye, and whether jettatori, is the right word for those who practice it, the young man responds with some passion. As Taylor reports it:
“Jettatura is the practice of the malocchio, the gift for inflicting it. Jettatori are persons thus endowed.” He looks away, and I can see that his jaw is working. “You find it colorful don’t you?” he snaps. “Such atavistic garbage is what has held back the South.” Croce said that the most fearsome thing about the malocchio is that it doesn’t exist. He’s a bourgeois thinker, Croce, but this is a brilliant remark, by which he meant that it frightened him to see people in the grip of such nonsense. It frightens me!
During the course of our stroll, we are also made privy to the private lives of many writers who had spent time as residents of the Island of Capri, such as Somerset Maugham, Graham Greene, Norman Douglas, and others. This author’s admiration for Douglas, a long-time Islander, and his free lifestyle, for example, is particularly strong. He alerts us to his belief that Norman Douglas had “fathered forth the sensibility of English travel writing” naming such figures as Robert Byron, Peter Fleming, Norman Lewis, Patrick Leigh Fermor, Jan Morris, Bruce Chatwin, Colin Thubron and Pico Iyer as his progeny.
Bright-heartedness, fanatical curiosity, and flying wit are their shared talismans — along with willingness to be a “slave of (the) journey’s emotions” as Robert Byron puts it. These powers they inherit from the author of Old Calabria, Siren Land, and Alone.
So goes wandering with Taylor into a very rich historical past in this miraculous atmosphere while the author never fails to keep us engaged with the riches of this City and the Southern Bay surrounding it.
Yet it is when he leads us through the ghastly history of Naples, during the Second World War, that this reader’s response was at its strongest and most painful. The Neapolitans, we are reminded, were not only targeted for complete and brutal annihilation by Hitler and his generals, but were as well in the forefront of the American invasion of Europe as they invaded first at Anzio Beach and Salerno. A disaster for the natives of that city. Taylor shows us how 1943 and 1944 was the culmination of these horrors and humiliations:
In the final three weeks of German occupation of Naples, following Italian surrender, one spectacle of peculiar savagery seems to have galvanized active resistance. A thousand Neapolitans were herded at gunpoint into the stretch of the Rettifilo facing the university to witness the burning of the library, and were ordered to kneel and applaud the execution of an Italian sailor. That same day, another five hundred citizens were conducted to Teverola, in the Casertano, and forced to witness the execution of thirteen carabineri accused of resisting German orders….
And it went on and on. Ghastly times, resulting in the loss of many lives, but the city of Naples survived even these modern disasters. Taylor concludes with the view that in a city where so much has been felt and thought and made, so much contributed to the sum of glorious and curious human things, his Naples is “not so much a Christ as a Prometheus among cities.” That, he concludes, is what Naples had declared to him.
Books
Book Review: Harriet by Elizabeth Jenkins
Her measured and elegant style does indeed evoke Austen, and the grace of the writing makes the book all the more chilling. With pitiless clarity, Jenkins limns the process of self-deception by which four people, for the most ordinary of motives, bring themselves to commit murder by deliberate neglect.
- Harriet
- Persephone Books, 320 pp.
The Domesticity of Evil
This April, Persephone Books republished Harriet, a disturbing tale of true crime written by one of the founders of the Jane Austen Society. Not only was the writer Elizabeth Jenkins instrumental in saving Austen’s home at Chawton, she published a biography of the novelist in 1938. Jenkins’s own first novel was described by Virginia Woolf as “a sweet white grape of a book,” and more recently Hilary Mantel called her writing “as smooth and seductive as a bowl of cream.” These epicurean metaphors take on a bitter irony in the present context. In Harriet, first published in 1934, Jenkins fictionalized the so-called Penge Murder of 1877, in which mentally disabled heiress Harriet Staunton was starved to death by her fortune-hunting husband and his family.
What makes Harriet so haunting and memorable is the way in which Jenkins brings the gifts one would expect from a devotee of Austen, and the sensuous delicacy hinted at by Woolf and Mantel, to bear on such a cruel story. Her measured and elegant style does indeed evoke Austen, and the grace of the writing makes the book all the more chilling. With pitiless clarity, Jenkins limns the process of self-deception by which four people, for the most ordinary of motives, bring themselves to commit murder by deliberate neglect.
I first read Harriet a couple of years ago, after I came across a surprisingly sturdy Bantam paperback from 1946 in the bargain cart outside a used bookstore. When I learned that Persephone was republishing the book, I pulled it out again and found myself rereading the entire thing in a matter of hours. A bestseller in its day, it won the French Prix Femina Vie Heureuse Anglais; it’s easy to imagine the countrywomen of Flaubert and Choderlos de Laclos responding to such a book (the Prix Femina is awarded by an all-female jury). Jenkins may well have been alive when I read Harriet; she died in 2010, at the age of 104.
The figures in Jenkins’s book share their first names with their real-life counterparts, though Louis becomes Lewis, and the last names are changed. The real-life Harriet Richardson was a Victorian heiress with the mental and social functioning of a child; pampered and sheltered by her doting mother, she had acquired passable, if gauche, manners and a taste for fancy clothing. When well over thirty, she was courted and quickly won by an auctioneer’s clerk and small-time fortune hunter named Louis Staunton. Her mother made a last ditch attempt to keep her safe by having Harriet declared mentally incompetent, but it was too little, too late.
Not quite two years later, Harriet died of malnutrition after months of confinement in a small upstairs room in the house of Louis’s brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Elizabeth (Harriet’s baby son had died a few weeks earlier). Louis paid the two a small sum for Harriet’s care while enjoying a lovers’ idyll with Elizabeth’s teenage sister, Alice, in a nearby country house purchased with Harriet’s money. Hoping to obscure the true state of affairs, the four transported the dying Harriet to a boarding house in the London suburb of Penge, but soon found themselves on trial for murder.
Jenkins’s Lewis is honest with himself about his motives in courting and marrying Harriet (though he leaves Alice in the dark), and clever in his exploitation of her weaknesses. Once he realizes she can barely read his letters, he woos her with cheap candy and greeting cards “frilled with paper lace and ornamented with sparkles and roses”, thrilling novelties to this naïve daughter of privilege.
Lewis prides himself on being a good caretaker to Harriet’s fortune, now his. The first year or so of the marriage is spent in a rented house whose furnishings Lewis is reluctant to spend much money on, until Alice arrives to “help” with the housekeeping. And once he is ready to move on, Jenkins relates with sly irony his plan to pay Elizabeth the sum of one pound per week for Harriet’s room and board: “This would, he knew, be very welcome to Elizabeth; at the same time, seeing that he had received three thousand pounds with his wife and was going at some future date to get two thousand more, his conscience acquitted him of any undue extravagance.”
Once Harriet becomes part of the family, so to speak, installed in Elizabeth and Patrick’s spare room, the foursome feel justified in seeing her as a tiresome relative, an imposition on their natural happiness, a burden no one could blame them for resenting. They have other priorities. And the more Harriet’s appearance and behavior deteriorate, the more tempting it becomes simply to put her out of sight, and out of mind.
For her part, Elizabeth just wants to make the best life possible for her two small children and her moody husband, a painter of nature scenes with titles like “Autumn Tints”:
The pound a week which Lewis provided, Elizabeth was always meaning to do something definite with, which might include Harriet in being to the general advantage; but every week some pressing claim presented itself – boots for Patrick, clothes for Alfred or the baby, cod-liver oil, or curtains for one of the rooms.
The gradations of light and dark which Jenkins is willing to discern in her characters can be seen in the following passage, in which Elizabeth punishes Clara, the teenaged maid, for provoking Harriet:
She took Clara by the shoulders and, opening the side door, pushed her out on to the frosty, twilight path. “You don’t come in till you’ve done making that noise,” she said, and clapped to [sic] the door. “What’s wrong with you, Alfred?” she asked, feeling a tug at her skirt.
“I love you,” said Alfred.
“That’s a good boy,” she said, relieved that that was all. “Now, if you’re very careful you can help me carry in Papa’s tea.”
Alfred jumped about at such a splendid prospect. The noise of his little shoes on the flags made a happy sound in her ears, such as more romantically minded people find in the notes of larks and nightingales. She felt, “We’re all so happy when nothing puts us out. It’s a shame other people try Patrick so.”
Few writers, I think, would be willing to link maternal love so easily to a capacity for what prosecutors call depraved indifference.
Young Alice, Elizabeth’s sister and Lewis’s mistress, is essentially shallow and self-absorbed, yet her private torments and ecstasies bring forth some of Jenkins’s most voluptuous writing. In her mind, her new life is a just reward for the suffering she endured while Lewis courted Harriet: “She had not forgotten that she had once sat up in bed in the transparent gold light of the moon, enduring a wild, unbelievable misery…she was glad, consciously and determinedly glad, that these fine, expensive things had been brought to her.” The house Alice shares with Lewis, a short distance from the place where Lewis’s wife is imprisoned, is in her view a fairy-tale bower:
Everywhere was luminous, bewildering, endless green, and the front parlour was papered with a Chinese wallpaper of ash-pink roses on a green ground; the windows of this room were half-smothered with a growth of jasmine and honeysuckle, and barricaded at a little distance by the apple trees in full leaf; so that the pale light came in with a watery hue, and Alice sometimes had the feeling, as she paused here, that she was asleep and would never wake up.
Meanwhile, Harriet’s sole remaining pleasure is in eating some of the condensed milk with which she feeds her fading infant, and “when the ecstasy was over, she found herself scraping with her finger inside a jagged tin, in the midst of shabbiness and coldness and desolation.”
Even relatively minor figures are shown in all their complexity. This is Jenkins’s portrait of the dominant figure in the foursome’s trial:
His reputation as a criminal lawyer was truly appreciated only in his profession, for in his dealings with the world at large it was the warmth and humanity of his disposition that made the chief impression. Cruelty was not, to him, as to respectable people in general, a disagreeable and shocking thing: it was an obscene horror that almost took away his presence of mind. He had once while at Harrow come upon another boy tormenting a dog, and he could still recall the voluptuous satisfaction with which he banged the fellow’s head into semi-stupefaction on the asphalt pavement.
Jenkins does not merely juxtapose the man’s “warmth and humanity” with the “voluptuous satisfaction” he felt in giving out a beating, she leads us from one to the other by logical steps, letting the contradictions and ambiguities speak for themselves.
Thirty years after Jenkins first published Harriet, novelist Angus Wilson wrote an essay for the Kenyon Review entitled “Evil in the English Novel,” in which he criticized what he saw as English writers’ failure to grasp the possibility of evil. One of those he finds guilty is Jane Austen. He cites the moment in Northanger Abbey when the hero, Henry Tilney, scolds the heroine, Catherine, for believing that Tilney’s father had killed his wife: “Remember the country and age in which we live. Remember that we are English, that we are Christians.” This is “not a good enough answer,” says Wilson; “it is quite possible for General Tilney to have murdered his wife.”
In Harriet, Jenkins uses Austen’s techniques to show how it was possible for Louis Staunton to murder his wife, in a quiet country neighborhood, without doing too much violence to his own self-image, or arousing too much suspicion in his neighbors. Cruelty becomes another aspect of domestic routine, like tending the hens or the vegetable garden. In what may be the book’s most chilling image, we see the house in which Harriet is slowly dying through the eyes of a policeman sent to watch it, after Harriet’s mother has finally alerted the authorities to the way her daughter has dropped from sight:
The wet slates burn[ed] with a blush of silver. Everything was silent as the grave. High overhead the remaining clouds raced, and higher still, in a field of transparent aquamarine, the polished silver moon poured out floods of light; the purity and calmness of the universe seemed altogether free of any stain of human grief, a serene radiant repudiation of pain and misery.
In Jenkins’s hands, true crime is not sensationalism, but a meditation on the ordinariness of human cruelty, and all the mysteries and contradictions of human life.
(Note: All quotations are taken verbatim from the 1946 Bantam edition, rather than the current Persephone edition.)
Best Books
Trailer Watch: Les Misérables
This is, in showbiz terms, the textbook definition of “a big deal.” After all this anticipation, it will almost certainly become the definitive film version of the show, for good or ill. And so it must be done right the first time. We are a long way from Spider-Man now.
Although it took three whole decades to happen, a grand cinematic production of Les Misérables was inevitable from day one. One of the most popular and long-running shows in the history of musical theatre, this wrenching and triumphant adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel has been a prestigious tenant of development hell since the late 1980s.
There have been many “talkie” adaptations of the novel, including a perfectly fine 1998 version starring Liam Neeson, Geoffrey Rush, and Claire Danes. However, even this failed to capture a lasting place in history. Rather like The Count Of Monte Cristo starring Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce, it will be vaguely remembered as something we are pretty sure we enjoyed years ago. Adapting this musical is another beast entirely. This is, in showbiz terms, the textbook definition of “a big deal.” After all this anticipation, it will almost certainly become the definitive film version of the show, for good or ill. And so it must be done right the first time. We are a long way from Spider-Man now.
Weaving several life stories around the bloody Paris Uprising of the 19th century, Les Misérables follows downtrodden peasant Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) from crime to punishment to a lifelong quest for freedom and peace. Try as he might, he cannot get a break, no matter how noble his actions on behalf of his fellow man. Having served time for charitable pilfering in his youth, he finds himself a marked man for life. Hot on his heels is ruthless policeman Javert (Russell Crowe), who makes it his purpose to put Valjean back under lock and key.
This production appears to be suitably stark, bleak, and rain-soaked, complete with numerous soot-covered waifs, which after all has been the popular symbol of the show for all these years. This musical has a vast thematic and narrative scale, and from the long shots across windswept France and low-angle glimpses through church windows, it appears that those responsible have taken full advantage of their cameras to boost the scale even further.
What a gorgeous plum this is for Tom Hooper, the dark horse director whose biographical drama The King’s Speech ran away with the 2011 Academy Awards. Having gotten straight to work on this new high-profile project, he has probably insured himself against the fleeting legacy that sudden triumphs like The King’s Speech often win for their directors. Above all, he deserves our thanks and praise for realizing this project before Baz Luhrmann or Joel Schumacher could get to it. Schumacher has already made a giddy train wreck of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom Of The Opera. And while we have yet to see if Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried have the pipes to carry off a musical epic, the bar is fairly low. Gerard Butler, who had the bearing but not the range for Phantom, was woefully adrift among the high-tenor laments made famous by Michael Crawford. If Russell Crowe can outcroon him, and he probably can, then everything should be fine. Another notable entry on this quasi-operatic scale is Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd, which had the right atmosphere and an eager cast, but generally lacked the vocal prowess to highlight Sondheim’s masterful songwriting. Hooper, having proven himself adept at period drama with large-scale television productions like Elizabeth I and John Adams, and then with his latest Oscar-nabbing feature, seems like a good candidate to succeed under pressure with such a massive undertaking. My first choice, if I were allowed to decide such things, would have been Joe Wright, director of Atonement and Pride and Prejudice, if only to see if he could stage the entire Uprising in one continuous shot.
It is safe to hope that the cast, star-stuffed as it is, will satisfy on all counts. The show’s most maniacal fans may take issue with Anne Hathaway’s breathy, if lovely, performance of “I Dreamed A Dream,” but after all, that is how a character dying of consumption should sing. There, at least, is an idea that no production of this show (or indeed of La Traviata) seems to have taken into account.
This is one pretty trailer, which wisely avoids excessive fancincess and makes very simple promises. With plenty of big-screen firepower and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, who made it famous to begin with, Les Misérables is going to be big, sad, and elegant — presumably just what its adoring fans want.
Les Misérables is a production of Working Title Films, to be distributed by Universal Pictures, and has been scheduled for release on December 14, 2012.
