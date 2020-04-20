Movies & TV
Community Recap: Course Listing Unavailable (Season 3, Episode 18)
Are they, in fact, in the darkest time line? Even though things haven’t worked out the way they would have wanted, this couldn’t be the darkest time line since they’re all together and somehow it feels like everything will be okay.
After last week’s brilliant Law & Order-inspired episode, Community has taken a much more somber turn this week with “Course Listing Unavailable.” Near the end of “Basic Lupine Urology,” we found out that Starburns (or “Alex” as he liked to be called) died when his mobile meth lab exploded. This week, we find the students of Greendale dealing with (or not dealing with) Starburns’ passing.
As it turns out, Starburns made a video of himself before he died in which he bequeaths his belongings. Troy, Abed and Annie are gathered in their apartment watching the video which is slightly disturbing for many reasons. First of all, he left his ashes (and those of his iguana) to Abed. This makes Troy incredibly uncomfortable. He also expects Abed to make a video commemorating his life, even going so far as to give Abed some good B-roll to get him started.
Gathered at the library, the group struggles with their emotions. Britta, always eager to showcase her complete lack of knowledge about psychological issues, says that they must confront their emotions head on, even going so far as to slap a couple of stars on each side of her face so the group can imagine that she is Starburns. (It’s unclear how exactly this is supposed to be helpful.)
In his office, Dean Pelton is composing a little workday tune when Chang arrives, requesting additional authority in order to keep peace on Greendale’s campus. He presents the dean with a colorful, hand-written (in crayon) directive which will allow him, among other things, to enforce martial law, sentence students to indefinite detention and do away with soft serve ice cream. The dean will not stand for such tyranny, so he refuses to sign. Chang warns the dean that he will regret it.
Back in the library, the study group is discussing plans to hold a memorial for Starburns. Dean Pelton comes in, wearing one of his more ostentatious costumes to date, and informs that group that after Starburns’ death, Professor Kane has resigned and the class will receive a grade of “Incomplete” for the Biology class. Good news: they can re-take the course in the summer. Jeff, who has been rather blasé about Starburns, is devastated about the loss of his summer and breaks down in tears.
Later in the cafeteria, a small memorial is held for Starburns, but before Dean Pelton knows what is happening, Jeff is making a speech about how awful Greendale is and how it has ruined their lives. Annie jumps on stage and echoes Jeff’s sentiment. At this point, there are more than a few nodding heads in the crowd. Hoping for some Christian inspiration, the dean asks Shirley to come up and speak, but instead of delivering a positive message, she launches into an attack on the dean about how her dream of running a sandwich shop in the cafeteria was sold to Subway. When the crowd is already on the edge of action, Pierce shouts “Let’s burn this mother down!” And then all Hell breaks loose.
The dean pleads for Chang’s help and agrees to sign his contract. Chang retrieves his minions (again, all of them between the ages of 12 and 14) and storms the cafeteria, his mini-Army wearing full riot gear. With the help of some powerful pepper spray, Chang and his team are able to establish order, though some students are sent to the student health center.
While the study group is getting medical attention, the dean tells them that he will have no choice but to blame them (the newly anointed “Greendale Seven”) for the riot. Instead, the group suggests blaming Chang since, you know, he’s crazy. When Chang gets wind of the plan, he visits the dean to investigate. When Dean Pelton says he has no choice but to blame him, Chang knocks him out and brings in a replacement dean.
In front of the school board, the study group pleads its case against Chang, but he’s way ahead of them. He begins schmoozing with the board, supplies them with a very nice basket of goodies and even has the “dean” come by to vouch for how good of job he is doing. With no one else to blame, the board decides that the Greendale Seven will be expelled.
Back at Troy, Abed and Annie’s apartment, the group is quiet. When the doorbell rings, Abed says it’s the pizza. Jeff suggests rolling a dye to see who has to go get it. Suddenly, we’re back in “Remedial Chaos Theory,” the alternate time line episode from earlier this season. Abed wonders out loud what would have happened if he wouldn’t have let Jeff roll the dye that night. Are they, in fact, in the darkest time line? Even though things haven’t worked out the way they would have wanted, this couldn’t be the darkest time line since they’re all together and somehow it feels like everything will be okay.
While this was one of the most serious episodes Communityhas ever done, it is still quite clever. Bringing the “darkest time line” back into play was brilliant since “Remedial Chaos Theory” happened so long ago (way before the show’s hiatus). So what will happen to the group now? If they aren’t students at Greendale, what will the show be about? Is this signaling the end of Community? The future is anyone’s guess, but based on this episode alone, it is clear that whatever time line plays out, it won’t be the darkest.
Matthew Newlin lives in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a film critic for over six years. He has written for numerous online media outlets, including “Playback:STL” and “The Weissman Report.” He holds a Master’s of Education in Higher Education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is an Assistant Director of Financial Aid. A lifelong student of cinema, his passion for film was inherited from his father who never said “No, you can’t watch that.”
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
That wasn’t as bad as I feared. Wilson’s alive (for now) and it looks like next week he buys himself a shiny red corvette. The other patient of the week is a little girl with a genetic disorder that will eventually kill her, and while the team can’t fix that, they do cure her current illness, and her feuding parents are able to make at least a temporary peace. All in all, this was a sweet – at times almost saccharine – and fairly low-key episode, not the grim horror I feared.
The opening sequence made me worry that the show’s creators had declared all-out war on the audience’s heartstrings. Not only does it feature a cute 6-year-old girl with a fatal illness, it actually takes place on a merry-go-round. Dad and daughter are at the park, and he gives in to her pleas to ride the merry-go-round by herself, if she promises not to tell her mother. The over-protectiveness cues us in that not all is right; not only does Wilson have cancer, our patient of the week is Little Nell. As Dad films her on the merry-go-round, she develops a bloody nose, then disappears from sight.
OK, nobody’s watching (or reading about) this episode for the little girl and her screwed up genes. And as soon as the credits are over, we find Wilson waiting to meet with his oncologist. House joins him, explaining that since Wilson always showed up when House insisted on being left alone, he’s now doing the same for Wilson. He’s taken some time off to support Wilson, and the team will have to deal with the patient on their own. Wilson immediately sets about proving that doctors do, in fact, make the worst patients, interrupting and dominating the doctor, demanding the most aggressive course of treatment available, and walking out in search of “a doctor with balls” when the doctor hesitates.
The team’s having their own experience along these lines – the medical expert who is sitting in on the case is also the girl’s mother, apparently because she’s on “Eric” terms with Foreman. Mom is deeply freaked out that her daughter was allowed on a merry-go-round. She and the girl’s father have split up, largely due to tensions over the girl’s illness, as we learn when Mom blames the girl’s latest crisis on heavy-metal poisoning picked up in Dad’s run-down apartment. The little girl’s familiarity with hospitals shows when Adams lamely explains that MRI stands for “Magic Really-Cool Images,” and the girl promptly corrects her. Just how familiar the girl is with medical procedures is revealed when Chase decides to check out Mom’s home first – she has a medical lab in the basement with a fridge full of an experimental drug and play area for the girl nearby.
For what may be the last time, someone says it could be lupus.
Back to House and Wilson. House finds Wilson in his (Wilson’s) office, complaining of a headache. House says that they don’t have to have sex, sometimes it’s just nice to cuddle. And I think that line works because it’s not just a shout out to fans’ fantasies, but also the way House would actually talk about this relationship. (Note – the headache probably has something to do with the shots they did the night before.) Wilson is adamant about pursuing the most aggressive form of chemotherapy, even though House points out that it has about a one in three chance of killing him. This really freaks me out – while I am fortunate to have had very little experience of anything cancer-related, I’m actually as much or more afraid of the treatments as I am of the disease.
But Wilson is determined to destroy the village in order to save it, and he’s obtained the necessary drugs, and stockpiled supplies. He answers House’s arguments by showing him the souvenirs he’s kept to remind himself of patients he’s lost, while reciting the allegedly hopeful recovery statistics for each form of cancer. He’s determined not to die slowly in a hospital. House tells him he’s an idiot, but if he’s going to do this, they’ll do it at House’s place.
Before we get there, we see Adams and Chase with Foreman, confronting Mom with the experimental drug. She says she tested it on herself before dosing her daughter, and she’s kept up with all the research. Foreman points out that drug trials contain more than one person for a reason, and that the researcher who was about to publish has cancelled because it seemed the drug was causing renal failure in rats.
Which actually works quite well as a segue, raising the issues of home treatments born of desperation, and the dangers of even helpful drugs. Wilson and House toast Wilson’s chemotherapy with martinis, as jazz so vintage it may actually be ragtime plays on House’s stereo. He’s also made soup. Wilson has something to tell him. “If it’s that you’re secretly gay for me, everyone’s always assumed that,” replies House. No, Wilson is just grateful House is taking this risk while still on parole. House explains that he’s scouted out places to dump the body “if all this goes south.” “I’ve always enjoyed Trinity Park,” notes Wilson. And the gallows humor here works for me. Wilson notes he always expected it would be his wife or kids with him in a situation like this. House: “Are they holding the life support cord or thumbing through your will?” As the drugs kick in, House serves up a syringe full of morphine, and changes the jazz to a classic Afro-Cuban beat.
We spend some time back at the hospital watching the parents fight over the girl, then come back to Wilson waking up, sick and disoriented, to find a boy with a vaguely familiar face watching him intently. The robot in the boy’s hand identifies him as the thyroid cancer patient who died at eight after Wilson assured him and his family the disease had a 96% survival rate. It’s a classic little horror-movie sequence, ending with the boy turning into House as Wilson’s hallucination fades.
Back at the hospital, the mother finally excuses herself from the case, and everyone thinks it’s Lyme disease. If Mom was upset about the merry-go-round, wait until she hears about the trip into the woods.
House is out of morphine, but is willing to share his Vicodin. He claims to have plenty on hand, but out of sight of Wilson, he counts out the remaining capsules and switches to bourbon. In the depths of his pain and humiliation (adult diapers are mentioned, but I won’t go into that), Wilson starts raging against the universe. If he’d known this would happen to him, he’d have been like House – a misanthropic ass who brings pain into the lives of all around him. Wilson brings some pain into House’s life with that line, judging by his expression. It gets worse. If he’d been like House, he’d have known he deserved this. Ouch. But that’s one of things that I’ve loved about this show – its willingness to show the damage people do to each other unawares. House, at least, is aware of what he does.
At the hospital, Chase seems to have emerged as the team’s leader, and he gets this week’s lightbulb moment, realizing that the girl has a tumor in her heart. He even gets to explain it in voiceover as we get computer-animated corpuscles swooshing by for what may be the last time. Again, do we get the animated body-cam when the diagnosis is especially interesting, or when there’s time to fill?
In House’s apartment, the camera lingers on Wilson’s deathly-pale arm until we finally see his fingers twitching. House wakes up and gets him a glass of water. Wilson awkwardly raises the subject of things he may have said the night before. House tells him to “turn the bromance down a few notches” and assures Wilson he stopped listening after Wilson confessed his fear of dolphins. Wilson wonders if he’s now experienced the kind of pain House lives with all the time.
A short time later, we see them stepping off the elevator at Princeton-Plainsboro, looking fairly normal, parting with a vague promise to meet for lunch. But, alone in his office, Wilson opens his laptop and the strains of Journey’s “Any Way You Want It” fill the room. House has created a slideshow depicting the unconscious and/or delirious Wilson dressed in funny outfits (leis, sunglasses, a sombrero), posed with House and two hookers in bikinis. Which for once is really, really, sweet.
Nicely done, I thought. House’s deep concern for Wilson, and his willingness to act as his friend’s caretaker for once, came through without being over the top, or occasioning any massive transformation of House’s character. It showed he has it in him to be caring, but that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly going to be that way all the time. And morphine, jazz, and gallows humor are exactly what House would use to express that caring. I also always like seeing Wilson’s carefully hidden dark side. As someone who’s temperamentally more like House, I’m always intrigued to see what’s really going on in the minds of apparent saints.
Next week, a Corvette, and a guy who wants to cut his own head open.
Mad Men Recap: “At the Codfish Ball” (Season 5, Episode 7)
Sunday’s Mad Men was a bit of a doozie, and I’m late to the ball due to a crazy weekend. So here we go.
The women of Mad Men are what make the show worthwhile for me – and this was a very lady-centered episode. Particularly, the focus was on mothers and daughters, on seeking mama’s approval while struggling against the parameters your parents set for you. Sally, Megan, and Peggy are having mommy issues – which, knowing their respective mothers, is not a surprise.
The episode opens on a grungy dorm hallway, in which two kids play some semblance of lacrosse as a toweled boy sidles past. Who should come to pick up the hall phone, but Glen, Betty’s former nemesis and Sally’s “former” friend? He asks Sally if she’s bought the new “Spoonful album,” and she says, “It’s all over the radio,” which tells us this song has hit the top 40 (the airwaves are now firmly entrenched in that scary rock’n’roll of the 60s). Sally has stretched the phone cord across the hallway, and Pauline immediately trips over it. As “Bluto” rolls around on the floor moaning about her ankle, Sally bosses Bobby into getting her water and keeping her calm. She later tells everyone Pauline tripped over one of Gene’s toys – a lie designed, even years later, to keep Betty from knowing what was really happening with Glen. Of course, since Pauline broke her ankle, Bobby and Sally yet again migrate to Manhattan to Don and Megan’s apartment.
(Speaking of Betty, her obvious absence in this episode could be considered either a major flaw, or a very purposeful move from the writers – she’s no mother to Sally.)
Megan’s parents Emile (Ronald Guttman) and Marie (Julia Ormond, in a gorgeous casting move) are in for a visit, bringing with them their myriad problems. One of the first things we hear from Emile is a tossed slur: “Have a drink,” he tells his wife, “become nice again.” Since Sally doesn’t like fish, Megan, ever the dutiful wife and nanny (though I wouldn’t go so far as to say “mother”) produces spaghetti for dinner. Marie remarks with a sad smile, “I used to make spaghetti for Megan.” Then the pretty, sexy, sad Frenchwoman imbibes enough to stagger away from the table and pass out with a lit cigarette. Removing the butt tenderly from her mother’s fingers, Megan finds herself blessed with a brilliant idea. (more…)
Julia Rhodes graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Communication and Culture. She’s always been passionate about movies and media, and is particularly fond of horror and feminist film theory, but has a soft spot for teen romances and black comedies. She also loves animals and vegetarian cooking; who says horror geeks aren’t compassionate and gentle? Google+
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBI’s looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hitman named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them, and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen, and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating, and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as a mob hitman—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer, and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation, and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hitman, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
George Anastasia is a crime reporter for the “Philadelphia Inquirer” and author of several books, including “Blood and Honor” which Jimmy Breslin called “the best gangster book ever written.”
Glen Macnow was a writer for the “Philadelphia Inquirer” and “Detroit Free Press.” He is currently a talk-radio host on 610-WIP in Philadelphia.
George and Glen have co-authored “The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies.”
