Crime Fiction
Noogie’s Time To Shine by Jim Knipfel
One day, a young boy scares Noogie when he is the middle of restocking a machine in Fast Eddie’s Drug Hut by shouting ‘bang’. Noogie drops four thousand dollars in twenties all over the floor, screams at the kid and then gathers the notes up. It is only when he has loaded them all into the ATM that he finds a stray twenty under his shoe. It is then that the idea for the ‘perfect slow-motion heist’ occurs to him.
- Noogie’s Time to Shine: A True Crime Novel
- Virgin Books, 256 pp.
A Lonely Fugitive
I came to this novel knowing nothing about the American writer Jim Knipfel. A quick Google search has since filled me on a few salient biographical details but while reading his second novel, I had the unusual pleasure of not having to worry about any pre-conceived ideas getting in the way of my response. (Odd that by writing this I might now ruin that for other people, but there you are.)
Noogie’s Time to Shine is the story of Ned ‘Noogie’ Krapczak, a New Jersey native whose life has failed to match up to his childhood dreams of being a movie director. Noogie is in his mid thirties and restocks ATM machines for a living. He travels to ‘convenience stores, bodegas, greengrocers, bars and large grocery stores,’ where his interactions with members of staff consist of his making weak jokes and then being mocked or ignored. ‘Most of them found him to be a kind of jackass blowhard…but Noogie himself felt different. He was slick and suave. He was the essence of cool, just like Steve McQ.’ Noogie’s home life is no refuge from his work. He lives at home with his mother, whose incessant sniping and put downs call Livia Soprano to mind. Mrs Krapczak doesn’t allow Noogie to smoke or drink in the house, fails to understand his interest in films, and isn’t slow to remind her progeny that he is fat and useless.
One day a young boy shouts ‘bang’ when Noogie is in the middle of restocking a machine in Fast Eddie’s Drug Hut. Noogie drops four thousand dollars in twenties all over the floor, screams at the kid and then gathers the notes up. It is only when he has loaded them all into the ATM that he finds a stray twenty under his shoe. It is then that the idea for the ‘perfect slow-motion heist’ occurs to him. Very soon he is siphoning off twenties here and there as he does his rounds. It is not long before he is filling laundry bags with hundreds of dollars a day. It is all so simple. ‘So long as the people could still withdraw whatever they wanted from the machines (up to and including their daily limit), and so long as those clowns in Florida were getting a cool dollar seventy-five every time they did, Noogie could pretty much snag would he wanted.’ Within a year, he manages to steal almost five million dollars, until the inept company he works for finally catch on. He takes to the road with his large cat – who, suitably enough, is called John Dillinger – but his initial excitement at being on the lam, turns into frustration when the radio fails to bring him news of roadblocks and a nationwide manhunt. Heading for Florida, which Noogie thinks will be a nice place to be despite the fact that his company’s headquarters are located there, he feels an overwhelming need to be conspicuous; he can’t accept the need for quiet and secrecy. He checks into motels as Thomas Crown and Virgil Hilts, leaves enormous tips for waitresses he takes a shine to, and, at one point, shouts ‘come and get me coppers’ out of the window of his Ford van. Noogie wants to be involved in high jinks, the plot to thicken, the action to speed up; above all, he longs to cut to the chase. As he moves from one casual encounter to the next, from diner to motel to tavern, his extraordinary loneliness becomes apparent. This is not only a man whose dreams have become nothing but a void inside him, but who has been denied real human contact, companionship and love.
Written in short, punchy, no nonsense sentences that drive you deep into Noogie’s cynicism, frustration and despair, Knipfel’s novel is impressive for the empathy the author shows for his characters. Apparently inspired by a real caper, Noogie’s Time To Shine is a great novel for those whose imaginative life is as dominated by the cinema as its protagonist’s. Knipfel reminds us how real cinema’s characters can become to us, and how film stars allow us access to a fantasy life which can become more meaningful than our own lives, which, by comparison, we like to deem dull, monotonous and routine. In the final third of the novel, when the road trip gives way to a police procedural, Knipfel loses his way a little; the various FBI agents and cops are not as well realised as Noogie and we have much less invested in them given their late appearance in the story. But the middle section, when Noogie is on the run, offers a poignant and often very funny portrait of a forlorn, dissatisfied man who, having failed to make movies with his life, makes his life a movie.
Crime Fiction
The Fighter by Craig Davidson
James Ellroy, Cormac McCarthy and William T. Vollmann have some new company hanging out on their dark, rough, violent block. He’s Craig Davidson and here’s how he tells what he feels and sees…
- The Fighter
- Soho Press, 256 pp.
Blood-Soaked Truth
James Ellroy, Cormac McCarthy and William T. Vollmann have some new company hanging out on their dark, rough, violent block. He’s Craig Davidson and here’s how he tells what he feels and sees:
Blind in one eye: those damn lye fights. My upper incisors driven through my gums, half embedded in soft pallet. Cauliflower ears – jug ears, my old trainer would’ve said – and my hearing cuts in and out like a radio on the fritz; when it goes I’ll smack the side of my head, the way you would a finicky TV to get the picture back. A raised line runs from the base of my scalp to a point between my eyebrows; my skull was split open on the concrete of an empty oil refinery. An unlicensed medic – there’s no other kind around here – wrapped a leather belt around my head to keep the split halves together…They say a man’s body is a map of his existence.
And that’s from only the second page of the prologue of Davidson’s brutally graphic first novel The Fighter. The author narrates the wild ride of Paul Harris and Rob Tulley as they bash, batter and bleed there way through the viciously dark world of fighting. Not boxing. That’s a sport with rules and padded gloves. Fighting is a no rules, win anyway you can nightmare scene peopled by boxers on the out, men who love to punish and kill others and those with little or no hope for redemption.
Everything has been handed to Paul Harris on a silver platter. He’s the son of a wealthy southern Ontario winery owner. But following a vicious beating in and outside of his local upscale club, he descends into the realm of hardcore bodybuilders, steroids and boxing gyms, seeking to become a something he isn’t, self-sculpted, self-defined. Rob Tully, a working-class teenager from upstate New York, is a natural boxer from a family that lives the pursuit, boxing runs in their veins. He trains with his father and uncle, who believe that his pugilistic skills can change their lives. But he struggles under the weight of their expectations, fearing his own ability to inflict pain, often pulling punches or losing fights intentionally. The disparate paths of Harris and Tully lead to an underground bare-knuckle fight venue where men brawl for hard cash. Here anything goes. Death, permanent brain damage, ruined bodies – all part of the show beneath a violent backdrop of animality and rage.
Craig Davidson was born in Toronto and now lives in Iowa City. His short story collection, Rust and Bone, has been published in the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. His stories have been published in Fiddlehead, Event, Prairie Fire, and sub-TERRAIN. His work has been compared to Thom Jones in the story collection The Pugilist at Rest. Here Davidson previews the violence and mayhem he portrays in The Fighter with eight short stories on men who live for the high adrenalin, crazed life – boxers, basketball players, and gamblers. In the title story, a boxer chants as in a litany the names of the 27 bones that make up the human hand, all of which he has broken in the course of a career that now sees him fighting in bottom-level gutter venues. And like in The Fighter Davidson shows his character experiencing the beauty of boxing even as he admits that his fights are a matter of survival and atonement for past sins. In “A Mean Utility,” ad executive James Paris, frustrated by his and his wife’s attempts to conceive, displaces his paternal feelings onto his pit bull, Matilda. He overmatches her with a nasty rottweiler, then undergoes a change of heart, entering the battle to save his dog, losing a hunk of his leg while doing so. In “Rocket Ride,” a young man who loses his leg to the orca he performs with in a marine park show tries to rebuild his life, in part by attending meetings of the Unlimbited Potential support group, which is full of substance-abusing amputees who wonder if karma’s to blame for their plights.
One of Davidson’s talents as a story teller is his natural ability to juxtapose stellar, energetic descriptions of physical confrontation with subtle, quirky explorations of human motivation, and he does this smoothly, seamlessly. The only weakness, a minor one, is his relying on dreamscapes to expand on the internal dialogues, dilemmas and terrors of the characters. A little dreamland jive goes a long way. Better to work this information into a real time segment of the narrative.
And this guy’s work is not for the squeamish or faint of heart. Gore, unrestrained violence and lots of graphic descriptions of physical damage permeate Davidson’s writing.
The first punch was tentative…The next punch was harder; the post vibrating like a tuning fork. Wire tore skin…The crisp tok tok tok on wood gave way to mushier, meatier sounds until at some point his right hand…crumpled, delicate jigsaw bones shattering, and though the pain left him gagging he did not stop. His hands became a blur of ever-expanding and ever-darkening red, blood in the air, blood and skin stuck to the post and the bones of his left hand splintering with a tensile shriek and bone visible now, glistening shards jutting through sheared flesh…
Clearly Davidson is not for everybody despite his brilliance and natural ability with language. But no new writer has grabbed my attention like this since I read an excerpt of The Rifles by Vollmann in The Review of Contemporary Fiction, 1993.
I read this book in one take late at night much like I did McCarthy’s The Road. Both novels left me at once empty of emotion and satiated with the bleakness and violence of the human condition. Powerful books by fine writers. I got up, turned on my computer and ordered Davidson’s Rust and Bone.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – “Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time” (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and “Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout.” John’s work has appeared in publications that include “Men’s Journal,” “Fly Fisherman,” “Fly Rod and Reel,” “The Angling Report,” “American Angler,” “The Denver Post,” “Audubon,” “Briarpatch,” “counterpunch.org,” “Travel and Leisure,” “Art of Angling Journal,” “E – The Environmental Magazine,” “Field and Stream,” “Outside,” “Rolling Stone,” “Gray’s Sporting Journal” and “American Cowboy.” Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Crime Fiction
Grand Theft by Timothy Watts
Teddy Clyde has got it all together. The dude’s got a brokerage business out on City Line Avenue. A closet full of expensive clothes – business suits, tennis and golf outfits – you name it.
- Grand Theft
- Putnam 320 pp.
Teddy Clyde has got it all together. The dude’s got a brokerage business out on City Line Avenue. A closet full of expensive clothes – business suits, tennis and golf outfits – you name it. Top-of-the-line golf clubs – Pings baby! Lives nice, real nice. Who’d know the brokerage loses money? Who’d know he couldn’t golf to save his life? Who’d know he’s a car thief for Christ’s sake? Born and raised in South Philly, but I’m tellin’ ya, you’d think Main Line all the way. Not a common car thief mind you. Clyde is as good as they get. The guy’s swimming in money and has never seen the inside of a jail. You see Clyde walk up to say a Boxter, 928, Turbo Carrera, get himself into it and start the engine in less than a minute – it’s a beautiful thing. He drives off wearing one of those fancy outfits, maybe throws the golf clubs into the back for effect. Who’s gonna stop him? He looks the part. That’s all I’m sayin’. The guy’s as cool as they come.
But you can’t leave South Philly no matter how many miles you travel, or how much money you make. Long time ago, when they were just kids, Teddy slugged that moron Anthony Bonica. Anthony’s one eye was never quite right after that. Didn’t mean much to Teddy. It was just something he had to do. But trust me, Anthony never forgot it. They go their separate ways – Teddy becomes a car thief, and Anthony joins the mob. But the Philly mob’s been killing each other for so many years, an idiot like Anthony is now the number two guy behind Dominic Scarlotti. So what’s Anthony do? He whacks Dominic with the help of two Israelis who are running weapons out of Philadelphia to the Middle East and don’t like the fact that Dominic found out about it. Long story short, Anthony puts Dominic’s body into Teddy’s trunk just to mess with him, you know, cause of that eye thing and all. But he screws up. There’s something on Dominic’s body they need to get back. And the Israelis (you don’t want to mess with these guys) aren’t happy at all with the way things are going.
This book flies! I’m tellin’ ya. Crime fiction just don’t get any better. Well maybe Leonard when he’s at the top of his game, but he writes so many freakin’ books, he ain’t always at the top of his game. You know what I’m sayin’? Whadaya gonna bring me? Thompson? Parker? What’s that broad’s name…Jance? Fugedaboutit. Watts is the man. Keep writin’ bro.
Crime Fiction
The Right Madness – by James Crumley
No one else tells the stories like Crumley, has his voice, his confidence or absolute fearlessness when it comes to putting down the wicked, horrible aspects of human existence, foibles of the worst sort only slightly tempered by our species’ better traits.
- The Right Madness
- Viking, 304 pp.
The Right Madness is Vintage Crumley
And me? Well, hell, I try to stay home more often playing with the cats and doing the scut work that comes my way – depositions, employee thefts, domestic disasters – but I don’t go hunting for lost people much anymore. The women tell me that after all these years I haven’t even found myself. Of course, I haven’t looked all that hard, yet.
If I happened to run across this paragraph scrawled on a soggy bar napkin at Chatham’s Livingston Bar and Grill it would take less than a tenth-of-a-second to determine with absolute surety that the man who wrote those words was Missoula, Montana’s James Crumley. No one else tells the stories like Crumley, has his voice, his confidence or absolute fearlessness when it comes to putting down the wicked, horrible aspects of human existence, foibles of the worst sort only slightly tempered by our species’ better traits.
The Right Madness (The title of the novel is taken from the late Montana poet Richard Hugo’s collection of poetry, The Right Madness on Skye) is just one more book of the author’s that hammers and staggers down the road of specious excess and unavoidable truth. In fact, this one is so well done that parts of it remind me of a mystery he wrote years ago called The Last Good Kiss, an effort so overwhelmingly well-constructed that it is considered by many including myself to be one of the finest novels ever written regardless of genre. Crumley never spares the reader’s sensibilities or self-perceived decencies in his writing. For years he’s examined and revealed mankind’s shortcomings and, in rare moods of generosity, mankind’s altruistic qualities.
The hero, for lack of a better term, is C. W. Sughrue (“Shoog” as in sugar and ‘rue’ as in “rue the goddamned day”), an ex-army officer turned Montana private eye. He wants nothing more than to lie low and try to block out memories of his last case, the one that left a bullet wound in his gut and his marriage in shambles. The last thing he wants to do is take on any business from his best friend, Dr. Will MacKinderick, a wealthy psychiatrist in their small town and probably the only person Sughrue has faith in.
But MacKenderick is desperate. Convinced that one of seven patients is behind the theft of confidential psychoanalysis files from his office, he needs someone he can also trust to trail this group of bizarre small town screw-ups. Going against his better instincts, Sughrue takes the job and the twenty-grand retainer. As per usual and as expected things rapidly spin out of control as one by one people wind up dead, often in gruesome ways.
As with most good mysteries, the getting there is as important as solving the case. In Crumley’s world there is always an abundance of booze, drugs and random sex to accompany the seemingly random violence.
“It’s a tough trip, but there are some chuckles along the way, and it’s worth it,” the author said in a recent interview in Montana Quarterly. He’s often confused with his characters when it comes to his life style while working, but had this to say on that subject. “I find it amazing that readers would think that my idea of fun is to lock myself in a small room by myself…to drink. I much prefer cocktails and conversation with other people. Alcohol never makes anybody smarter; it was invented by the earliest humans for a reason, to sharpen or block the visions, to release pent-up emotions and to cause gales of laughter. It still works. But only a blockhead writes for anything but money, as Johnson said, and only a fool tries to write drunk or twisted.”
His books often contain some of the most gruesome, vicious scenes found in literature, ones that may haunt a reader for months or longer.
“My job, I think, is to make certain that, one, the violence actually hurts, makes the reader want to turn away, and second, that the scenes are as unique as I can make them. I don’t dredge up these scenes. I rewrite them endlessly until they become real. For me, it’s a literary problem. I’ve been on both sides of violence.”
Crumley is the author of eleven novels including The Last Good Kiss, One to Count Cadence, Dancing Bear and The Mexican Tree Duck, a book that won the Dashiell Hammett Award for Best Literary Crime Novel from the International Association of Crime Writers.
And please don’t let the violence and lust dissuade you from reading this guy. He can write, like this:
It was a lovely, calm Montana summer evening, a Saturday night after a long weekend of softball. The full moon rose blazing over Mount Sentinel, outlining the maw of the Hellgate Canyon with silver fire. A streak of summer haze like a line of blood lay across the moon’s idiot face. The motel’s pool lights were reduced to dim glows. The hot tub shimmered around us like a pot of silver. The early August afternoon had been as hot as a fiddler’s bitch, and a molten slice of sunset still glowed with a hot golden flame along the jagged edge of the western horizon…
When Crumley’s on his game, there’s nobody any better. Even when’s he’s a touch off, he has few peers. The Right Madness falls barely short of perfection and that’s probably as it should be. None of his characters even try to achieve such a bizarre state of esoteric grace.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – “Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time” (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and “Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout.” John’s work has appeared in publications that include “Men’s Journal,” “Fly Fisherman,” “Fly Rod and Reel,” “The Angling Report,” “American Angler,” “The Denver Post,” “Audubon,” “Briarpatch,” “counterpunch.org,” “Travel and Leisure,” “Art of Angling Journal,” “E – The Environmental Magazine,” “Field and Stream,” “Outside,” “Rolling Stone,” “Gray’s Sporting Journal” and “American Cowboy.” Chesapeake Bay Bridge
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.