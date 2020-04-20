Blog-Video Games
In the Therapist’s Chair: Kingdom Hearts and Minecraft
What makes video games brutal is often their most basic premise. If you think too long and too hard about exactly what it is you’re doing, a creeping sensation starts to prickle the back of your mind. If you put yourself in the shoes of your avatar, would you be so gung-ho, would you even be capable of walking out of the front door?
Video games are brutal. I’m not talking at all about the violence or gore present today in most AAA titles, because that’s pretty old hat as far as I’m concerned. Isaac Clarke’s death sequences? Bloody but not frightening. Gears of War’s chainsaw attack? Certainly not child’s play but I’m hardly quaking in my boots here. Incinerating foes to death with my bare (plasmid-enhanced) hand in BioShock? Yeah the corpses are quite gross but please, I’ve seen the underbelly of Reddit. There’s nothing in terms of violence that video games are going to scare me with. I’ve got my own imagination on hand to do that.
What makes video games brutal is often their most basic premise. If you think too long and too hard about exactly what it is you’re doing, a creeping sensation starts to prickle the back of your mind. If you put yourself in the shoes of your avatar, would you be so gung-ho, would you even be capable of walking out of the front door? I considered for a while some of my favourite games, and realised that even though none of them are horror games they still strike a chord of fear deep inside of me. More to the point, they don’t seem to faze their main protagonists, who just carry on their daily lives of turmoil without as much as a peep.
This is a pretty admirable perspective given that in the modern Western world most of us have therapists and even more are on some sort of medication simply due to the fact that we are miserable and dissatisfied with our mediocre lives. Here we are, griping over deadlines and worrying about the environment every time we start our car when all the while our heroes and idols blitz through their respective universes leaving nothing but a trail of corpses laced with hope behind them.
Naturally, spoilers follow below for the games concerned. This week, it’s Kingdom Hearts and Minecraft.
Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom Hearts is the ultimate kids’ game, right? It’s Disney meets Final Fantasy meets My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (okay, one of those came ten years later but the message is still essentially the same). It’s bright, it’s bouncy, and the enemies are cute, cartoony creatures who look just as likely to hug you as to kill you. People make and sell plushie toys of Kingdom Hearts’ main antagonists – the Heartless – so really, how scary could this game be?
I’m honestly not kidding with that caption. This game has an ESRB rating of E for Everyone. That means that someone played this game and missed the fact that the Heartless kill people and eat their hearts. That’s not suitable for anyone. But they look pretty cute I guess so perhaps we can let that slide – younger kids aren’t going to be having nightmares about these little guys, not unless they’re like me and lie awake at night thinking away too hard about just about everything except things that matter. Okay, so the idea behind the main enemies is pretty grim, but it’s handled quite delicately – you only ever see one person killed by a Heartless, and the rest are dealt with off camera.
Let’s take a look instead at our protagonist. His name is Sora, he’s fourteen years old and his hair is huge. This is a Final Fantasy game too, remember? Sora lives a pretty idyllic life on the Destiny Islands, a small beach getaway just a short boat trip from his hometown. He spends his days playing Blitzball, having sword fights and racing his best friend Riku down the beach. Normal kid stuff. He has a crush on his friend Kairi and is entering that awkward teenage phase where his knees are too knobbly and he can’t grow a decent mustache. He’s idealistic and naïve, and perhaps that’s why things in Kingdom Hearts go down the way they do: he simply can’t comprehend the magnitude of how terrible things get.
It’s important to note that the Destiny Island isn’t just a game hub or a tutorial level. It’s an entire world in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. People live, grow and die there. You even meet Sora’s mother, so this isn’t a sturdy orphan boy we’re talking about here. He grew up like you and I did. He has a home, and he has people who he loves. And once you’ve finished up your day on the beach, his home is destroyed and its inhabitants murdered by those cute, fluffy creatures I mentioned just a few paragraphs ago. Sora, Riku and Kairi are the sole survivors and are scattered across an apparently infinite universe of segregated “worlds” which don’t have much of a relation to our real understanding of the universe. Sora wakes up in a place called Traverse Town, a world for the lost and the homeless.
Think for a few moments about what your response would be to such a scenario. Not just your friends and family but your entire home planet is gone. You wake up on a world that until now you didn’t even know existed. It’s a world specifically for people who have nowhere else to go. You probably aren’t even in your own universe anymore. What would you honestly do?
That’s right. You’d curl up and you’d cry like a baby. You’d mourn, and sob, and wouldn’t eat for at least a week. You’d go into shock, denial, and suffer a grief like no other. The human mind isn’t really designed to cope with such suffering, not on this scale. Sure, some people have actually managed it – history is just a long story of suffering, right? – but the magnitude of tragedy and loss Kingdom Hearts portrays not three hours into the story is just monumental.
So Sora is a little bit bummed about it. He knows Kairi and Riku are still out there somewhere and immediately sets about trying to find them. He doesn’t stop to think about his parents, or the other kids who he played with on the beach – Selphie, Tidus and Wakka – and how they’re not only dead but they had their hearts wrenched from their bodies and devoured by Cutesy McCuddles. Perhaps he doesn’t want to think about it, that’s a pretty legitimate response. He begins to make a few questionable life choices, like joining up with an oversized talking duck and dog duo who ask him to fly away in their space ship with them.
Sora’s resolve throughout the game is nothing short of its own form of insanity. He is betrayed by his best friend Riku despite the fact they ultimately have the same goal (locating Kairi) and he shrugs this frustration off even after the two battle near enough to the death, multiple times. You begin to wonder, as Sora jets between Disney Worlds with no abandon, whether the inside of his ship is wallpapered with Keep Calm and Carry On posters. Okay, if he collapsed on the floor into a twitching puddle of heartbroken limbs the game would end on an even bigger downer note than it already does, but if I had had his level of resolve at the age of fourteen high school wouldn’t have been even half as traumatizing.
Somehow, Sora’s naivety, his selflessness and his capacity to trust and love without a second thought (traits which would get you flattened in the real world) keep him totally grounded throughout the most devastating experience of his life. Okay, I’m a cynic and I find his relentless optimism pretty grating, but I bet he’s never even considered ringing the Samaritans.
Minecraft
Minecraft is a game upon which I have made many solid friendships. Building and inhabiting a community from scratch together, gathering materials and food and fending off enemies is just something that builds camaraderie. Minecraft in multiplayer is about a team effort to survive, to create, and to share. Or, if you like the Hunger Games, to build arenas in which you battle to the death. No matter the scenario though, Minecraft multiplayer is a very social experience. It only gets traumatic when you decide to go it alone… as Steve.
When you start a new Minecraft game you are dropped into an auto-generated world formed of thousands upon thousands of blocks. No two Minecraft maps are the same; that’s what makes the game so appealing. You destroy blocks to create items, for example destroying and collecting wood allows you to build a crafting table, upon which you can place items to make spades, swords and pick axes. Once you’re kitted out (an experienced player will be ready to rumble in two minutes flat) you find the nearest mountain or quarry and get mining. As well as the many, many pieces of cobblestone you will collect, rarer items like coal and iron can be discovered and used to provide head and metal instruments. This goes on all the way up to the rarest ore of all, diamond, which is coveted amongst players on multiplayer servers.
But this isn’t multiplayer, this is single player, and you are Steve and you are alone. Forever. Okay, there’s some sheep and pigs around which provide wool and meat for you. Some cows to milk, some chickens to give you eggs. There are also villages, full of mute, mindless people with honking huge noses and giant iron golems stationed at every gate to protect them from the hostile mobs. Oh, didn’t I mention that? You’d better build yourself a house quickly because the minute the sun comes down, out come the zombies, the skeletons, the spiders… and the Creepers.
These creatures will shoots, bite and explode you without mercy. So you get building – after all, survival is the name of the game (really, it’s called Survival Mode) and you hole up inside a house made of 12 planks of wood and a flimsy wooden door and you huddle in there all night, starving all the while. If you survive your first night, your odds are looking pretty good. You have a long, long future ahead of you, toiling away in the mines all day, growing your own wheat and capturing animals to farm them before slaughter. It’s like the Swiss Family Robinson except you are alone, forever, and ever.
So you toil away because the only other option is death; you sink hours into building yourself a paradise. Perhaps you’re the giving sort, and you build the local villagers a few more houses, not that you’ll get any thanks for it. As time goes by you accumulate some petty riches that aren’t worth much except as tools and armour, your house gets bigger and you might even start making bookshelves, maps and enchanting tables. Yeah, so long as you keep making new stuff, the haunting loneliness is kept at bay. You build a bed and sleep the nights away; soon even the hostile mobs are a rare sight.
Then one day you see an Enderman.
Hey. Hey he’s kind of like you. He’s wandering the world picking up blocks and putting them down again with a distinct sense of melancholy permeating his every step. Perhaps if you just go over and say hello, at last, this mysterious creature will be the companion you’ve desired all along.
Oh. Did I forget to mention that if you look straight into the eyes of an Enderman he will instantly try to kill you? My bad. Did you really think this game was about to become victorious and uplifting?
Minecraft in single player quickly turns into the grimmest perspective of the universe you can fathom. All Steve really does is survive – eat, sleep, defend himself. Sure, there’s some art and self-expression when it comes to the building, but Sherlock Holmes has this one down: genius needs an audience. The player might take a screenshot or two to show off to their friends but Steve is still stuck in his little beach hut by the sea, or in his tree house miles above an Amazon forest. Eventually he will take a nasty fall and break his neck, or he’ll eat some bad meat and poison himself. One day he’ll get cocky just before an unfortunate run in with an errant Creeper. Minecraft is nothing but the cold inevitability of Steve’s untimely and probably extremely painful death.
But that isn’t all! Oh no. Minecraft, much like Silent Hill, has a couple of Otherworlds. You can access these by building Obsidian portals (Obsidian being a rare block formed when lava and water sources meet) and sacrificing Enderpearls (which are dropped by slain Endermen). You have a choice of places to visit: Hell, or the Nether, which any old Obsidian portal can take you to, and The End… the home of the Endermen, and the Enderdragon. No, you can’t go anywhere that’s actually nice. This is Minecraft, not a package holiday.
Steve is a silent protagonist, so we never really hear how he takes all of this. Mostly he’s an avatar for you, the player, and I hope you’re suitably unnerved by the meaningless of your in-game existence and the inevitability of your death. Just try not to transfer this perspective to real life. It’s not like this fruitless struggle for survival is incredibly applicable to reality, or anything…
Next time, I’ll be continuing in this vein with Commander Shepard, Red, and Mario.
I am currently studying for a BSc in Computer Games Production at Lincoln University, UK, before progressing onto a Masters in Computing. My key interests are serious games and game philosophy.
The Finale Solution – Three of Them, Actually.
End Errors: Game, Postscript
For the last month or so, I’ve been talking about how terrible endings are in video games. Over the course of two articles, one focusing on a decent variety of problems, the other exploring a single issue in depth, I think I managed to at least identify what the five biggest issues are. Unfortunately I don’t feel either article explains that most important of all questions, the “why” of it, adequately. Additionally, as someone who prefers being proactive it bothers me that neither offers a remedy to such common maladies.
Personally, I find this dissatisfying. Sure it can be fun to commit to some deep analysis, but if you aren’t offering some sort of solution you might as well be a latter day Thomas Aquinas counting angels on a pinhead. Or in this case, I suppose its extra lives on a pixel?
So . . . what IS the reason why most games have terrible endings? Why do developers act like it’s OK to deny denouement, or end at all? Why don’t they think investing time into making a satisfying climax is important?
Well if you ask the developers, they might just point out that the reason lies in gamers themselves.
Or, to quote the digital Lee Carvallo . . .
“Would you like to continue?
You have Selected ‘No’.”
Folks in the gaming industry were, early on, seemingly blind to why any given trend in design was good or bad. The whole dynamic was about as basic as it got. Some people made games (developers), and some people bought games (gamers), and nary was there a question by the makers as to why the buyers bought.
It didn’t seem like much of a problem for gamers. People bought whatever seemed the most fun (nebulous as that may be), had the best graphics, or simply appealed to a particular interest of theirs. Or if they were younger like I was, bought into the corporate hype that led to the console wars.
From the development side of things, there was conjecture about what people bought or made a given game objectively “better”, but it was mostly opinion without consensus. Studios had their own internal methods and numbers but were also in heated competition, so it was difficult to separate blustering self promotion from the truth in order to determine real quality. In 1992, was Mortal Kombat a better game than Street Fighter 2? Today, most would probably agree it wasn’t, but if you were looking at what put more kids in arcades (at least in the States), the market might beg to differ.
Without any objective data available to everyone, it’s pretty hard to go on anything other than sales figures after all. But then, that’s not really accurate. Data was available, it’s just that there wasn’t effort put into obtaining it.
It was only with the slowly earned acceptance of gaming through the nineties that serious academic study of game design began to blossom post millennium. Nowadays, analyses of player behavior and psychology are becoming increasingly common. Even better, while data and the derived metrics (good band name?) from it are often collected individually, much more is shared at places like GDC to more developers; everyone gets access to information that can make gaming better as a whole!
As with your average H.P. Lovecraft protagonist however, knowledge comes at a price. In this case, additional information that has a grim bearing, for all signs continue to unfortunately indicate that most gamers – the core group of people paying for games and making the industry function at all – don’t finish games. We’re talking the vast majority here, somewhere in the realm of 80-90 percent.
Unfortunately, going into why gamers don’t finish their games is its own overly convoluted issue that I’m probably not even qualified to tackle – I finish games after all (you kind of have to when you review them). Though that might make an interesting topic, I’m trying to stick with just the development side of endings for now. As far as I’m concerned, the fact that this key piece of information is common knowledge amongst game developers is critical all by its lonesome.
The road to Development Hell is paved with Practical Considerations
Simply from a business perspective, this statistic removes incentive for good endings with the folks at the top. Or so it can be deduced. Producers are more obligated to get the game finished, and above them are people who probably care more about return on investment than profundity. How can it be justified to either party that more time or money is needed for a quality conclusion that most won’t see? Especially if it means missing an important release date?
Prime examples of this phenomena include Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, where developer Obsidian Entertainment was forced to wrap every wayward plot thread in a single overbearing conversation, before just sort of stopping. Why? To hit the Christmas shopping season. Dark Void is another: the plot jumps ahead halfway through the 2nd act and into an underwhelming boss battle from nowhere, leading to a haphazard and dissatisfying ending. Why? Well, the game had been in development a LONG time, and it had to get finished and sold at some point, right?
Of course, then there’s everyone’s favorite punching bag in this regard, Halo 2.
Pushing out games before they’re fully cooked is naturally a problem, but it’s compounded by the resultant effect of another common datum: players need to be hooked quickly or they usually won’t buy a game at all. Which makes perfect sense really. Why would anyone stick with any story if it doesn’t capture interest in a reasonable length of time?
Films have a “10 Minute Rule” for this reason, and game developers do try to learn from their Hollywood cousins in this regard. One of the few areas of games that gets focus tested to hell and back is the opening, and many a game has spent excess time and effort making sure the opening will keep the player invested for the rest of it, or at least enough to make a purchase. This is something easily justified to the folks holding the purse strings it seems.
By itself, focusing on a solid start is a good thing; you can’t expect your audience to necessarily wait for your game to grow its beard. “Don’t worry, it gets better in Season 3” is an excuse that requires a lot of trust, and in gaming the equivalent of “At least get through the tutorial level” can go to some extremes that defy logic. It’s an uncertain proposition for the player, and until a beard fills in all you’re left with is a bad teenage mustache.
This only becomes a problem when there’s an obvious lack elsewhere in the game. When the opening is hammered on by the team to be made great, but subsequent levels or features obviously can’t live up to the standard it sets. It’s essentially the logic why many fans get angry by the inclusion of Multiplayer in otherwise single player games: it draws resources away from the intended focus.
Prioritizing resources (time and staff) for openings is exacerbated by the process of making games, which is heavily based on iteration and often as sloppy as Augustus Gloop. Game development has roots in software development after all, and is prone to one of its main problems: creeping. For the uninitiated, feature creep (or scope creep) occurs because games are made in a series of of iterative “builds” – software drafts essentially – and developers, clients, and producers keep adding new features (such as a level, or new attacks) beyond the initial plan during production. It “creeps” due to the nature of the work; as games need several iterations anyway, why not toss in a new idea or two each time?
This approach is a bit of a double edged sword. On the one hand, it can lead to enjoyable improvements and polish and there are many games made better for it. On the other, it can cause priorities to shift mid-project and tasks to go unfinished, extra delays (see Duke Nukem Forever), and even cancellations (too many examples to list).
Even with projects that aren’t mortally wounded in this process it can still lead to a bloated, unwieldy game with too much stuff in it. While seemingly benign, this can lead to players not finishing their games and thus reinforce that problem. This particular issue even has a nickname, the “second refrigerator syndrome“.
Individually, each of these issues is a minor threat to a developer making a fabulous finish, but it’s when they start combining that they become some kind of terrible terminus Voltron.
Here’s a hypothetical situation that I’m betting happens all too often: a team spends most of their time making sure the fundamentals of the game work, then when that’s done spends even more time ensuring the opening is solid while a few designers with less to do get sidetracked with extraneous stuff they keep adding before running headlong into a deadline they can’t slide on. Uh oh! The team is forced to make a mad dash to get original priorities accomplished on one end and cut out the fat on the other and one thing (possibly of many) that isn’t up to the snuff is the ending!
It’s easy to see how any single aspect to a game, including an ending, can get devalued in these situations, especially if you then toss on the apathy that the persnickety little “no one finishes your game” factoid surely adds. The priority is finishing the project, not ensuring the project has a good finish.
What scares me though, is that the practical realities over the history of game development mean that this is accepted as the norm. At this point, I wonder if the average dev team wonders why they should we care about making a good ending at all.
Yes. Why indeed?
This might be a bit of a tangent . . . but I’ll try to make it brief.
The Journey only matters most if they play “Don’t stop believin”
“It’s the Journey that matters, not the destination.” and similar phrases were thrown out in defense of Mass Effect 3‘s lackluster finish. In fact I’d say this quote, and the basic philosophy behind it, is the primo defense for crummy video game conclusions over the years. To me, this sounds like the talk of an apologist.
While there is merit in this philosophy as a way to look at life as it’s probably better not to dwell on that destination, I’m willing to shave my head bald and pull a Lex Luthor when regarding entertainment:
Entertainment isn’t life. It may be a reflection of life, but it isn’t life itself (at least not until MMOs gain sentience). In fact one of the key fundamental points of difference between entertainment and life is that that the destination matters as much as the journey.
To say that it doesn’t just reeks of an alarming acceptance of laziness and a blatant ignorance of prior precedent. I seriously doubt there would be soccer riots if endings (in that case, to championship games) didn’t matter. The same goes for storytelling in general: just think about the number of stories you’ve personally read, watched, or been told that hinge on a twist ending, a reveal that gives context, or a punchline that makes the joke work.
Consider for a moment, the Richard Matheson novel I Am Legend, a favorite of mine. A tense and harrowing tale of a man struggling to survive alone past a vampiric apocalypse, it’s smart and well written. A great read that I highly recommend, along with much of Matheson’s body of work (you can skip 7 Steps to Midnight though, blech).
However, if you quit reading before the conclusion you’ll miss out on an ending that isn’t so much a twist in terms of plot, but of perspective. It’s an end that not only gives the entire story its true meaning, but justifies the story’s title. Stopping before the end results in a loss of importance in general, and a severe lack of understanding about why the story works at all.
I could go on: The Lord of the Rings‘ ending gives the story much of its poignancy. Night of the Living Dead (the original) ends in a state of dark irony that turns it into social commentary more than at any other point. Ditto Memento, and obviously any mystery story, or story that has any sort of moral.
Especially any story with a moral.
For many stories to have value, meaning, or applicability, the finale needs to be as good as all that came before. Running out of gas at journey’s end might mean you cross the finish line, but rarely does it result in first place. I don’t think The Lord of the Rings would have caught on as it did without the sad facts of Frodo only being saved from his prior mercy and the Shire being rent asunder; these inured it to the zeitgeist of the time (hippies) in a way that earlier forays into fantasy simply didn’t, and thus propelled it forward to what it is today.
I put at the start of this trilogy of articles a little aphorism I made up (as far as I know), “Without art in the ending, a game ends up without art.” That is my response to why developers should care about their endings. Even if they have practical reasons why they don’t, I really hope that game developers don’t believe that endings don’t matter. Because they do. A lot.
Perhaps I’m being too alarmist. It’s difficult to believe that developers don’t realize such basic concepts. It’s just that the situation is so damn common in gaming that it seems like some grand apathy has taken hold, some large, collective blockage. To be honest, I’m grasping at straws a bit trying to figure out what it is, and perhaps it’s a fool’s errand to even try and peg this down so simply.
But if that’s the case, then I best make myself a fool all the way through, and lay bare a few possible solutions to this problem . . .
A preliminary plan for progress perhaps?
It’s easy to say that most problems that arise during development (beyond just poor endings) are due to bad management. I’m sure that’s actually true in many cases. A simple solution is to just as easily issue a command like, “Hey Devs! Learn to schedule!”
Another simple solution is to promote the auteur. To pitch creative heads like some sort of Nietzschean Übermensch who will wrangle their teams in with a dictatorial fiat, force producers to acquiesce to their delays and to make sure their games are so engaging that all of the players see them through to the end no matter what! But there’s the problematic case study of Peter Molyneux: an auteur in control whose games still feature ALL of the problems listed above!
However these don’t seem very “actionable” pieces of advice vague as they are. Besides, I promote the auteur all the damn time. Also, both of these suggestions only cover narrow aspects to an issue that needs solutions to cover a wider range of problems.
Keeping in mind that this is from someone with limited industry experience (which admittedly makes this rather presumptuous) I still hope that what I’ve deduced about might be useful. So I offer three ideas that might help. One on the part of developers, another on the part of gamers, and one that’s an alteration to an industry wide standard.
Developers: Don’t save the end for last! Put it as close to the start as possible.
At it’s core, this idea is simple: a team moves the implementation of the ending of their game up in the timetable, and spends the same amount of time polishing it as they would polish the beginning of the game. Basically, get the beginning and ending of your game done first, then take care of the middle parts. The idea is that if you have to start cutting stuff out and scale back, at the very least the ending is there and it’s something you’re happy with.
Primarily this is meant to prevent KotOR 2 situations from happening, but it also has a bonus of limiting feature creep. Adding a new ideas or piece of content either can’t affect the ending at all, or it means re-doing the ending to accommodate the new feature(s) which automatically makes implementing them carry more tangible weight.
Oh, and there’s another reason it could be useful too. If done early enough, it gives the team a chance to consider the ending more fully to help prevent the nasty problem of “if only we had gone a different path.”
Now I realize that this is still a very obvious concept, but I’m wording it very generally on top of it all. But it kind of has to be if it’s going to fit into anyone’s style.
There are as many methodologies and management styles when it comes to game development as there are freckles on an island of gingers. A brief tour of Gamasutra, a website mostly focused on the development and business sides of game production reveals this within minutes. If you counted every story that boils down to “Our game proved successful and my team uses X practice, therefore it is THE BEST practice!”, you’d run out of digits within as many pages.
Despite such diversity though, I am left with an impression that most if not all the biggest obstacles developers face mid project tend to result in the same problem: losing their focus. Feature creep alone is that problem writ large. Unfortunately any solution I offer is going to have to be a bit vague for maximum applicability, and it’s going to have to try and take focus loss into account.
I think this idea might do just that. Tackling the ending early when the team is still in full stride and hasn’t entered the death march many dev teams describe the final crunch of a project to be, might help to avoid the (sometimes inevitable) loss of focus to come. Still, that’s a problem that probably comes from poor management or scheduling, so perhaps this is just a naive hope and something everyone already knows (or does) anyway. Any developers who end up reading this, I’d love to hear if the idea has any merit or is as obvious as I fear it might be.
But of course, the problem with endings doesn’t just lie in the domain of the developers who make them, for if anything that nasty statistic reveals that it’s as much the players fault as anyone . . .
Gamers: Don’t give up! Finish your games!
Seriously, I can think of no worse statistic for a creator than one that reveals that the vast majority of your audience simply won’t get to the end of the game, even when they like the rest of it! Why try to make something meaningful if the attempt will be futile? Such a question is starting to haunt developers who would like to make something meaningful, and it’s hard to say their medium is capable of allowing for such profundity if no one’s willing to commit to it.
But the other real reason it’s important that gamers finish there games comes down to feedback. Apart from whatever a game developer can collect themselves, what players think about a game is rather limited, especially regarding endings. Either because players don’t finish them or are jaded from past examples, no one really complains about crummy endings specifically. Or at least, they didn’t.
I’ve said it before, but for this reason alone the Mass Effect 3 controversy is important. Not only does it show that people care about the narrative to a game, but it’s generating information for BioWare (and everyone else) about what does and doesn’t work for a game’s ending in a way that silence never could. While most may be obvious – don’t introduce major plot elements during the resolution – some of it isn’t or is wholly relegated to interactive storytelling – player choice is mostly illusory, but an ending that breaks the illusion without making it a key to the narrative (such as BioShock) comes off dissatisfying.
My theory is that the relationship between players not finishing games and games having bad endings is directly proportional. If you consider the fan reaction to ME3 when in light of data on player behavior from ME2 that says about half the players finished the game (far above the average ten percent) I’d say the theory holds some water. If it does, then the one thing players can do to make endings better is to simply see their games through to the end.
But then, gamers not finishing games is generally a response to the game themselves. I said earlier that delving into this why might be beyond my scope, and so it remains . . . unless I become grossly reductive with the facts. So let’s try that!
I’m going to make some big assumptions and boil ending impotence down to one core problem in relation to two different factors: gamer uncertainty over difficulty (being too hard for them) and how how long games are (no knowing how much time needs to be invested).
What’s great about such reductionism is that it has an equally reductive solution!
Industry: Games need Running Times and Skill Ratings!
Think about this for a second. When you go to pick up a book, you immediately know how long it might take you simply by looking at its thickness and weight. A glance at its pages tells you more: if the font size is small it will take more time than if large, scanning the first page will give a sense of the type of language the author uses. Within seconds, a potential reader can get a decent estimate of how much time the book is going to take them.
A similar bit of info is available for films: running times. It’s something you see on the back of the DVD and most theaters have the length listed at the box office. Similarly, if you go to a ski slope you’ll find skill rating given for how challenging a particular course can be. Tours through museums tell you how long it’s probably going to take to wander through with the group. The list goes on, but the message is the same: the measure of the commitment expected is itself expected.
At least in literally everything other than a video game, which have no declarations (definite or otherwise) in regards to finite time. A game like Xenoblade Chronicles could engulf literal weeks, Portal 2, a handful of hours, but both take up the same amount of shelf space at the store. Ideally, a game review covers this, but there are often inaccuracies, a lack of consensus, and unless a game is particularly long or short, the chance it isn’t mentioned at all because it doesn’t matter in the qualitative analysis of the game’s other aspects.
The same uncertainty lies with difficulty. What’s “normal” for Ninja Gaiden Sigma is sailor swearing hard for Halo 2, and then there are games without difficulty settings! Half-Life 2, Dark Souls and L.A. Noire all lack that option, and all are astoundingly different in terms of challenge. Again, reviews could help warn against notable examples, but difficulty is highly subjective measure to begin with, and the lack of consensus makes the issue moot.
From a consumer standpoint it makes no sense that such uncertainty exists for such basic information. Uncertainty is a commitment killer! I’ve seen friends lose interest in RPGs that were too long when nearly at the end, or give up on challenging games right after they’ve cleared the last major hurdle because they just didn’t know if they were going to have to put up with ten more minutes or twelve more hours. Everyone’s more willing to see things through when they know how long something takes!
This is an issue of product labeling if you ask me, and that is the only viable solution I see: better labeling. Just as there is content information in the form of ESRB Ratings (and its international equivalents), there should be estimate of average running times and perhaps simple notations on expected skill to finish a game. It needs to be from an objective source and on the danged box for it to be truly useful.
Of course I already foresee some problematic questions arising. “How does Multiplayer factor in since it can extend the length indefinitely?” and “How do you gauge the skill level required on a game that offers multiple difficulty selections?” spring to mind. Then there’s the arbitrary nature of rating anything, but at least it’s no worse than the systems in place for content.
It’s a better solution than listening to inconsistent reviewers or the bias from a publisher’s marketing department. They always have the same answer: the difficulty and length are “just right” (and infinitely replayable until the sequel). Not only do I think the benefits from such a system would outweigh the obstacles and the alternatives, but I honestly think it will help with the main issue of players not finishing their games. Eliminate some of the uncertainty and you promote completion rates overall, which in turn promotes better endings overall, and you don’t have to initiate some industry wide trend toward making all games as easy as the last Pajama Sam adventure.
Besides, this last idea must have at least some merit, one website has already jumped on board. It’s just something that should be official and universal as far as I’m concerned.
And now the conclusion!
So there you have it. A last look at a problem that perhaps I alone care about, and three ideas that could help to alleviate it. It sure took a while, didn’t it?
Yeah, I’m going to have to work more on the whole brevity thing. But if you did make it this far, why not respond in the comments below?
Are endings as problematic for you as they are for me? Does the fault lie more with the players, developers, or producers? Do any of these solutions have merit? Do you have any of your own? What is the airspeed velocity of a migrating swallow?
It’s a topic I’m definitely interested in (obviously) and would love to hear other opinions on, but for now, I think I’ve said all I can on it. Like the Master Sword at the end of Link to the Past, I intend to put this topic away . . .
Until next time!
As one of the unfortunate few born with three first names, Adam endured years of taunting on the mean streets of Los Angeles in order to become the cynical malcontent he is today. A gamer since the age of four, he has attempted to remain diverse in his awareness of the arts, and remain active in current theater, film, literary and musical trends when not otherwise writing or acting himself. He now offers his knowledge in these areas up to the "California Literary Review," who still haven't decided what exactly they want to do with him yet. He prefers to be disagreed with in a traditional "Missile Command" high score contest, and can be challenged this way via his Xbox LIVE Gamertag of AtomGone, and if you want to "follow" him on twitter, look for Adam Robert Thomas

@TheCromulentMan
A Throne of Games – Volume 1 – A Historie of Consoleflict
Tell me, O muse, of that time long ago when there were no video games.
When the people did not gather in the halls of the arcade where a round of happiness was bought a quarter at a time, but the pool hall where a beer cost the same if it was cheap, or so the old men say.
When there was no other thing for the fan to talk of than the harsh realities of the lying politicos or what it was that Kirk did on his great ship that sailed among the stars, or so the slightly younger than old, but still old men say.
When there was nothing to do with a television at home other than to actually watch whatever happened to be on at the time, and a personal computer had something to do with Olympian hammers, or so the younger than the older men, who were themselves younger than the olderest men (but not quite as young as the eldest men who snort at such things) might say?
Tell me by Jove! Or by phone, O muse, I know not where to find a “jove”. Phone is probably easier, actually.
What I’m saying, O muse, is that you should probably call me. I need the guidance for the histories I am about to recall.
What? Oh fine. I’ll pay your blasted $3.99 per minute, O muse!
Yokoi above, nothing’s cheap these days, is it?
The Before Time. The Long, long ago.
Yes, it be true. There was a time, gentle reader, when there were no electronic devices you could pull from your pocket to tell you where to go, who starred in Silver Spoons (it was Ricky Schroder), or hurl raging fowl at swine. There was no internet. There were no video games.
It was a dark time, to be sure. A world alight with chaos and torment for those who would take the sacred mantles “geek” and “nerd”. These officers of the obsessed and maesters of the mind had to make do with what the technology of the time could afford them.
Ah, but there was a spark. A light in the dark. As Prometheus stole fire from the gods, so to did Alan Turing.
His fire was that of the algorithm. That of computation. That of the machine.
His fire – an enigma to all at first – was the computer.
The fire in the great oldland hammerhalls that forged the first computer were still hot when the first truth of its purpose emerged. From the mind of the master himself no less, came the idea of the first game. A computational recreation of the courtly classic: chess.
A crude first attempt to be sure, but as the computer rose from the dreams of men and into what was still an archaic, analog reality, so too did its gaming brethren.
Tennis for Two.
Mouse in the Maze.
Spacewar!
Embers in the darkness, these experiments sent minds turning and ideas burning.
Gaming as mental sport, so long kept to the scholarly pursuits of the tabletop generals who sent armies of tin or castles of stone upon each other, was finding new hearths to alight. Some swore off technological advance, entering into the ascetic realm of casting runes under elder’s halls whilst speaking the tongues of Gygax in order to keep the old ways, but this was a minority. For the rest of gaming, change was coming.
But as the fates would have it, the revolution was to come most prominently on familiar screen of television. This was where the true battles lay. It was this already sacred venue where heroes would rise, the fans would find both solace and sorrow, and a king would come to rule.
The King who would sit upon a Throne of Games.
The First Age of Consoles
It was a farseer and an epic that started it.
Nolan Bushnell, a lordly engineering wizard in his own time, delighted with the visions of the future foretold in Spacewar! and turned the idea into his own: Computer Space. However, the seed planted could find no purchase. Right at the start, the midway maestro’s machine was cast aside in the unfriendly territory of beer halls and amusement parlors where it had hoped to catch the imagination.
As Computer Space withered, along came the first true pilgrims from Kingdoms Corporate. Fealty sworn to Magnavox in exchange for resource, Lord Baer had been like the sturdiness of his namesake, surviving a long winter of almost a decade of development to found his legacy. A journey so long as this led to a namesake found in the tales of antiquity: The Odyssey.
Attached to the scryer’s screen known as “TV”, The Odyssey avoided Bushnell’s first folly. Carried into the home, complicated controls and mechanics could be learned over time and with study. Drunkards had little patience for anything beyond pinball, it seems.
And yet, The Odyssey also stoke fears in the common man, of uncertainty and reticence. Many thought it was only for screens bearing the name Magnavox as well, and did not consider it at all. Riders were dispatched immediately from the Magnavox Halls carrying new decrees to correct this ill knowledge, and to further entice those unsure of this supposed “future of entertainment” as anything but a dullard’s novelty:
But in the time that passed between mass hesitance and clarification for the Odyssey, the first blood was shed!
Bushnell, now humbled from his failure but sure that this was the path prophecy foretold, had set an apprentice to match the Odyssey’s recreation of tennis. Supposedly it was to learn and refine the art that would become gamecraft, yet it was perhaps theft all the same. Proud of his apprentice’s work and under a new name of Eastern origin – Atari – Bushnell released the game, and it proved true.
Pong was the first of these new “television games” to strike true in the hearts of the populace, spreading intrigue and want not known before like wildfire.
Tennis, everyone?
Pong soared to success and soon appeared in taverns across the land, Computer Space was quickly forgotten (even by Bushnell) in the wake of such sweet triumph. A version for home use – similar in form to the Odyssey – proved equally as loved amongst the populace. But no sooner had Pong reared its head upon the minds (and coin purses) of the populace, than did other factions seeking opportunity.
Competitors sailed for this land of plenty, all staking fortunes on two lines of paddle and one dot of ball. Proclaiming neither the Baer’s proud history of hard work to forge the game or Bushnell’s cunning to sell it unto itself, a host of imitators arose. Magnavox soon unleashed it’s papered hounds upon all, and Knights of the Lawsuit fought for their lord’s coin.
Indictments rung throughout the land; the higher authorities would have to judge these men traveling a trail unblazed.
But the door had been opened, and lawyers’ threats would take too long to stop the flow of errant corporations and would be lords fighting for gold and glory from rushing in. Games flew off shelves in droves for home use, new arcade machines were appearing everywhere and it was war amongst all who provided the “electronic games of the future” as Magnavox had intoned them to be. The battles raged primarily on the twin fronts of the rechristened “arcades” of penny slot fame and at home on the televisual screens.
The first home of gaming, the computer, saw the beginnings of what was soon to come in the earliest of Text Adventures at this time, yet the high cost of the mainframes required as platforms limited availability (and profit) severely. The “PC” was a chaotic region of wizened dueling amongst coding craftsman, and didn’t catch the imagination of those outside this programming caste. If the common man was awestruck by Pong, they were decidedly cravens to the fearsome Wumpus.
Yet all as it was, was not to be. Almost as soon as this battle of game makers had begun in earnest, it was over.
Like every land rush before and since, those that had come for gold rather than homestead didn’t build foundation, but dug out the earth from underneath their own feet: the market for games crashed in the year of our Lord Vader, 1977.
Childe Faire to the Flooded Market Came
The problem was Pong.
Or more specifically, its numerous imitators and hangers on. Most every upstart company had been as blind as Homer, not seeing the potential future of the medium and simply kept up with the “fad”. Continually making copies and variants of smacking balls around was no matter to them. They knew of the hula hoop, and how quickly these things could fade. Best to sell as much as you could and steel away quietly in the night.
Magnavox itself committed this sin! The Odyssey had too many heirs without a hold of the populace firmly staked, nor a dominant claim to a rightful successor. Lord Baer, for his part, removed himself to begin work on something that would be next “hula hoop“.
Truly, it was an attack of the clones as foul as the eventual heir of that title. But they were clones of Pong not of Fett.
So it came to pass, that in ’77, the merchants, owing few allegiances and burdened by bales of paddle ball, released their horde of clones at trifling shavings on the copper. Pong and its misbegotten multitudes were everywhere, for less than cheap. Without a true and righteous internet to take an accurate account, one imagines that for a brief moment, Pong clones were used in place of insulation, and perhaps even as a new form of currency.
With so many games already sold, many of these false lords fell when it came time to buy the next. There was no need for “another Pong in the house after all. The loss hurt all of the lords seeking to control gamingdom; some retreated back to their holds to lick their wounds and begin the battle afresh when opportunity next grinned.
Only Atari and Magnavox could withstand the Pong-Clone glut flood. Magnavox in part to some small swearing of fealty (and royalties) from Atari.
It is in disasters that tragedy often strikes the frail and the young. Proving this true here was the Fairchild Channel F. Living up to the name of the lands from whence it came, The Channel F was quite fair, boasting a then powerful microprocessor and more features than its foes already on the field. Yet it was quite young, and Fairchild semiconductor couldn’t handle such a sudden downturn of fortunes so soon after starting.
Yet, while the Fairchild was mortally wounded by rushing headlong into a turning tide, it hadn’t been without gallant genius. In truth, it had heralded the next wave of home console technology; were it not for the crash, Channel F might have proven a valiant foe to ignoble Atari, still above water due to early victories against the Odyssey and continued stocks from the Arcade Halls, though their Bushman’s hold over either was far from absolute.
Sighting this potential foe early, Atari prepared for a siege. Thinking deterrent the best answer, they had begun building their own Channel F. It too, would have removable “cartridges” to allow games independent of the console itself. It too would have more colors, and a microprocessor. But it would also require more support than Atari could bring to bear.
Low on coin to finish such an undertaking, Bushnell and Atari turned without, pledging their lands and bannermen to High Lords of the Old Media, The Brothers Warner.
Granted nobility of lineage, a needed purse, and new strategy, Atari weathered the crashing storm and was prepared to strike! To seize the Throne of gaming and crown itself king! Few contenders seemed prepared to withstand the fresh march of their 2600 and it’s vast host.
Yet even as they released their gilded force upon the land, set to conquer, the waters proved weighty upon the people. There was tepid interest from the common man so soon after the flood of Pong. Video games, even reinforced with new steel chips forged at the micro level, might still starve and fade into nothing should another crash come without the love of the people.
Gaming needed a champion. Gaming needed the face of true knights the men and women could see and rally behind. Gaming needed heroes, not dots and bricks resembling things that might have been tanks – it needed a face.
What it got, was an invasion.
But that is a tale for the ‘morrow. When this historie continues anon, and we enter the the first half of the golden age of gaming: the Age of the First (Pac)Men.
Click to Continue onto Volume 2
As one of the unfortunate few born with three first names, Adam endured years of taunting on the mean streets of Los Angeles in order to become the cynical malcontent he is today. A gamer since the age of four, he has attempted to remain diverse in his awareness of the arts, and remain active in current theater, film, literary and musical trends when not otherwise writing or acting himself. He now offers his knowledge in these areas up to the “California Literary Review,” who still haven’t decided what exactly they want to do with him yet. He prefers to be disagreed with in a traditional “Missile Command” high score contest, and can be challenged this way via his Xbox LIVE Gamertag of AtomGone, and if you want to “follow” him on twitter, look for Adam Robert Thomas
A Throne of Games – Volume 2 – A Crash of Kings
When last we left the historie of the consoleflict, two houses arose in the land of gaming.
One, house Magnavox, entering into the untamed wilderness with their host of Odysseys, the other, house Atari, had stolen the fire of tennis and ignited the imagination with Pong, the progenitor of gaming nobility. The first battles over who would control this new land raged between these houses and others joining the hurly burly, until a great flood of Pong clones swept the market clean, leaving few standing.
Invaders from the East
Atari, now sworn to their lords Warner, was a troubled house. There was no reason after the flood of ’77 to continue on as they had, Pong was dead from exposure and gaming was proving an inhospitable place. They released their 2600 with the shiniest of new armor and it’s great host of games to duel with house Fairchild, only to find the battleground a field of apathy and consumer doubt.
Then they came from the east, and none were prepared.
Space Invaders, a native of the Arcade wildlands of Japan, quickly found dominance in similar surroundings to the west. A brutal combatant that struck down all contenders and riding on a zeitgeist fueled by Star Wars, its legend of a nation running out of currency to pay it homage ensured the survival of the Arcade warrior ethos in its native land. A legacy that continues even in the modern era.
Such success caused the lands of gaming to remain fertile. It was more than just endless Pong, and the people rejoiced in the fresh novelty of alien blasting. It also caused the Western Lords to take notice.
Winning its duel with Fairchild, Atari realized they needed a champion to rally the populace to their cause. Space Invaders had unseated their own Arcade warriors, Asteroids and Missile Command, claiming this potential title in direct combat. Lords of House Atari, ever cunning, made a pact withSpace Invaders‘ Clan Taito; their champion would fight for them as part of their 2600 host!
With this leader at the front, the 2600 reached dominance and it’s goal; as the age turned, Atari occupied the throne of the gaming king, lord over both console and arcade!
Yet as the king is crowned, so too are rival blades unsheathed. Other claimants to this throne arose, from houses old and new, ready to strike back.
Rivals Emerge as the Golden Arcade Age Dawns
House Magnavox returned with the Odyssey², House Coleco with their ColecoVision, and House Mattel – new to the land of video – with the Intellivision. All pursued Atari’s crown.
It would not be a rule of peace, but one filled with battle and combat (which was a game actually).
These houses sought their own heroes to aid them in their campaigns or used magics to entice men to their cause. Odyssey² enthralled with its voice. ColecoVision rode atop the great beast Donkey Kong, itself an Arcade giant from Clan Nintendo. Intellivision had overflowing coffers provided by house Mattel, and was the fairest of them all with the best graphics and sound of the time.
Atari retained the throne against such contenders, but did so with an iron fist. Proclaiming their liege cruel, unkind, and unjust (and unable to properly retain them), several knights broke away from house Atari to form the mercenary band Activision. Working for no one but themselves, these sellswords let their adventurous explorer Ser Harry roam amongst all houses that would pay them coin.
Meanwhile, the wild arcades grew unchecked. Men came from far and wide to witness the wonders contained within.
Beasts roamed this country, from the great Centipede to the smallest toad. Knights errant fought for the hands of ladies and committed to the noble Joust. Creatures from beyond the stars brought their sinister foes with them, and the mythical sprite Q*bert could be seen hopping along, merrily warbling his hopping song.
To wander into the arcade was to be assaulted with noise and glamor, all with the aim of plucking the quarters from your purse. Every sight seen was a novelty, and to make a game strong was to make a game new. The only law was survival, and this brought forth great innovation along every conceivable path from gamesmiths hoping to test their mettle in this bazaar.
It was in this wilderness that the eastern clans found their home. Clan Sega flew in with Zaxxon from the stars, Clan Konami had their Frogger leap and Time Pilot soar. Some struck out alone whilst others, like Clan Taito, formed pacts with western hedge knights such as Midway in order to guide them along the shores of the foreign west. As with Clan Nintendo, many served the noble western houses in the console war for the home as retainers.
Yet there was one rough beast borne from this house of flash that slouched amongst them all, devouring quarters and spirits alike. It’s coming brought a pestilence with it and it foretold of both bounty and doom. It became the center, a golden idol to the masses, but it could not hold; things fell apart.
The Plague of Pac-Man Fever
Clan Namco’s finest wizard, Toru Iwatani, conjured and formed his ravenous beast, Pac-Man, releasing it with the turn of the age into 1980. No sooner had it been born than it was cast out and alone in its native Japan, where the Invaders from Space held the populace’s imagination captive. Thus it was that Clan Namco, through Ser Midway, unleashed this misshapen orphan upon the west, and with it, disease.
“Pac-Man fever” swept throughout the land. No constitution was strong enough to resist it, no potion or tincture could cure it. The only hope was to feed this horror your silver even as he fed on the spirits of the damned.
Such virulence claimed many as the creature flew everywhere. He appeared on the televised scrying screens as an animated puppet, and parents were quick to ward their children against such a beast by flying the Pac-Man sigil on their children’s shirts and pails. Confused and terrified bards sung of this blight, hoping they too would not be consumed.
Yet it was also a formidable beast. If it could be tamed, brought to battle in the war for the console? Pac-Man would surely make a powerful ally.
But it would take a madman to stare such a creature in the unending maw it called a mouth, and try to ride it. It would take even greater influence to convince Clan Namco to leash their coin gobbling terror.
There was only one who fit both bills.
The Madness of King Atari
Seeking to use this horrible beast against its foes, Atari drained vast reserves of its treasury to spawn a legion of Pac-Men. However, these were ugly, horrid, little nibblers unable to match their sire’s menace with the populace, who remained drawn to their golden idol in its arcade home. It was a great loss of coin to the Atari monarchy, yet it was just the first in a string of ill fortunes and mad edicts.
The tool of the gamesmith, the home computer, had been too costly at the start of the gaming age, but as time wore on the steel of these forges, the microprocessor, grew cheap and plentiful. Thus did House Commodore, House Apple, and House Tandy seeking their own glory, enter their own war to allow knowledge of computer crafting into the halls of men. Atari, seeing a potential threat, began warring on this new front by raising yet another division.
House Commodore struck back, announcing a bounty on any of the king’s men and proclaiming its Commodore 64 would do for the common man anything Atari could, but more. In this rebuke, their criers even went so far as to target the children:
Twas was no mere jest, for as Turing had foreseen, the computer was to become the tool of men in a great age to come. This magic was now at the fingertips of the common man, and as all first year wizards learn to summon homunculi from the netherrealms, so to did the common man summon games in numbers uncountable.
Worse still, the renegades that had formed Activision had inadvertently sparked revolution. Gamesmiths from across the newly built kingdom fled to new lords or turned to mercenary work to sustain themselves. Thus arose another flood in the market as with the Pong clones before, but of cheap games bearing no allegiance to King Atari, and paying no tithes to the crown.
Beset by all sides by enemies real or imagined, King Atari poured the treasury into one last gambit. Allying itself with the gentle creature from space, E.T., Atari attempted their previous folly. As with Pac-Man, they bred and raised a host of ill considered hell-spawn so vast they could overrun any foe, and yet so disgusting, vile, and horrible that no one would dare approach.
The E.T. horde died in the field from starvation, having conquered no foes. With the last of their coin spent, Atari saw to the grim task of funeral rites for their pitiful creatures even as their kingdom crumbled to dust. The mass grave in the wastes still exists to this day, a testament to Atari’s hubris.
It was the final blow, and as E.T. went the way of Fairchild and perished without honor, so too did Atari. Worse, when Atari buckled under, so too did console gaming as a whole. Such was the grip of their mighty empire: it controlled the fate of the land itself.
The console market flooded with the carcasses of dead Atari games, and the blight stretched on to ruin the land. House Magnavox fell soon after, followed swiftly after by House Coleco. House Mattel retreated back to it’s native Toyland, abandoning their Intellivison host to this plague. The criers and sloganeers removed gaming sigils and words from their heraldry, the merchants and traders would not barter or allow gaming wares to be sold within their shops, declaring again that it had all been a passing fad.
The console was dead. The war had turned to plague and none dared enter these lands video. It was vile. Cursed. Haunted.
Some crones still that on a moonlit night you can see these former giants of gaming greatness rise up as ghosts and dance to their oblivion song.
This age of console gaming entered darkness with a crash heard ’round the world, but a few managed to survive.
The Activision Mercenaries fled to find work in the lands of the PC, where House Commodore fought its own battles. Gaming was but a small front in this land, but would sustain this band and encourage others to join in. Including Activision’s eventual arch-rival, Electronic Arts.
The Arcade Clans, owing no allegiance during the consoleflict, returned to their wild lands where they thrived and fought amongst themselves. There was no King, there were no thrones, and all were free to rise and fall where they stood. For them, the Golden Age was just beginning.
It was out of this wild, untamed wilderness that the next House would rise to fill the vacant throne.
They would come from the East, as the Space Invaders had before.
They would come with a champion, as they had learned from Atari’s example.
They would forge a Kingdom that could not fall to floods and would build a wall against such a scourge.
It would be a Kingdom of merriment. A Kingdom of absolute power. A Kingdom of heroes.
It would be . . .
To Be Continued in Volume 3
As one of the unfortunate few born with three first names, Adam endured years of taunting on the mean streets of Los Angeles in order to become the cynical malcontent he is today. A gamer since the age of four, he has attempted to remain diverse in his awareness of the arts, and remain active in current theater, film, literary and musical trends when not otherwise writing or acting himself. He now offers his knowledge in these areas up to the “California Literary Review,” who still haven’t decided what exactly they want to do with him yet. He prefers to be disagreed with in a traditional “Missile Command” high score contest, and can be challenged this way via his Xbox LIVE Gamertag of AtomGone, and if you want to “follow” him on twitter, look for Adam Robert Thomas
Katrover
May 13, 2012 at 2:03 am
Dang, I really like your post. Sora has always struck me as odd in some ways. For example, he’s fourteen, but acts eight. I chalk it up to audience expectations – since Kingdom Hearts is aimed at young players, said players would prefer a protagonist they can relate to.
Then they get older, and start thinking the same things you thought …
Bagrisham
May 2, 2012 at 2:20 pm
I can’t even begin to describe how much this article made me think. I see Kingdom Hearts and Minecraft so much differently now. Great job and keep up the awesome work.