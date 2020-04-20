Blog-Dance
Five Questions with Oregon Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Stowell
We have created a lean, but very powerful group of artists with an incredible work ethic and drive and a hunger for giving their all on stage. We also have a sophisticated and eclectic repertoire that our audiences eat up.
During his 16 years at San Francisco Ballet, Christopher Stowell performed leading roles in much of the classical repertoire, including Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, and Sleeping Beauty. In addition, he established himself at SFB as one of the company’s favorite interpreters of the Balanchine repertoire, appearing in almost every Balanchine ballet performed by SFB.
In 2003, Christopher Stowell became Oregon Ballet Theatre’s second artistic director. Since his debut season, he has made significant additions to the OBT repertoire, including the company’s first Swan Lake (2006) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2007). His success at OBT was summed up by Grant Butler of The Oregonian, who said that under Stowell’s leadership, the company has gone “from a scrappy house of funk into a regional ballet powerhouse.”
The past few weeks, along with his packed schedule at OBT, Stowell has been setting one of his signature ballets, Balanchine’s Tarantella, on the talented Diablo Ballet dancers in Walnut Creek.
California Literary Review: Oregon Ballet Theatre has an ambitious schedule, and you seem to have a pretty busy time up there in Portland. How often are you able to set works or choreograph for other companies?
Christopher Stowell: Actually not very often. I oversee the final rehearsals of Balanchine works at Diablo Ballet, I guest teach occasionally (I’m going to Guangzhou Ballet this summer), and some of my own works are performed by other companies (Carolina Ballet is doing my Rite of Spring next season).
When setting a Balanchine work on a new company, what do you emphasize the most — technique, musicality, speed, flair?
The first step is to make sure the steps are accurate and clear to the dancers and to emphasize that the musicality is paramount. I always want to make sure to get past that, though, so that the intent and spirit of the work is alive — and that no one is holding back.
With the Balanchine ballets, is there any flexibility in altering a step or step sequence if the company you are working with has difficulty with the existing material?
I would never alter a step, but in some works there are alternative versions of certain steps or passages, and I may select a different one depending on the particular strengths of a dancer. Tarantella, for instance, is a showcase for the dancers’ virtuosity, and the effect the steps have is very important.
What special projects are you working on currently — either in Portland or elsewhere?
We have a number of exciting projects on our plate at OBT right now. We just finished a program of works by Balanchine, Wheeldon, Caniparoli, and Mrozewski. Then, in May, we are going on a brief tour and will finish the season with a Gala in June. Next season, we return to the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for Ballet Across America.
You have been at OBT for almost 10 years. What do you feel has been your most significant accomplishment during that time?
We have created a lean, but very powerful group of artists with an incredible work ethic and drive and a hunger for giving their all on stage. We also have a sophisticated and eclectic repertoire that our audiences eat up.
***
See Christopher Stowell’s staging of Balanchine’s Tarantella, along with world premieres from KT Nelson, Robert Dekkers, and Erin Leedom at:
Inside the Dancer’s Studio
May 4-5, 2012
Shadelands Arts Center Auditorium
111 N. Wiget Lane, Walnut Creek
World Premiere by KT Nelson, CoArtistic Director, ODC/SF
World Premiere by Diablo Ballet’s Robert Dekkers
World Premiere by Erin Leedom, former principal at Ballet West
Tarantella Pas de Deux, by George Balanchine
Purchase tickets online or by calling (925) 943-1775.
Former dancer, Geri Jeter, has been editing and writing for over fifteen years, writing on dance, food, music, NASCAR, technical theater, and Italian-American culture. For the past five years, she was the dance critic for the Las Vegas Weekly; in 2007 Nevada Ballet Theatre presented her with the Above and Beyond award. Now living in San Francisco, Geri is excited about covering the entire scope of West Coast dance. You can read more of her dance writing at her blog Dance Blitz (www.dance-blitz.com) and follow her Las Vegas and San Francisco restaurant reviews at DishKebab (www.dishkebab.com).
Blog-Dance
Smuin Ballet and Diablo Ballet: Two Praiseworthy Bay Area Dance Companies
There are a few privileges that come with the role of dance critic. One that is not so obvious, but very gratifying, is watching companies start, develop, and come into their own. If you remain in one locale long enough, you see large companies grow more magisterial, and small ones pop up on the horizon, fall away, or survive and aggregate dancers, repertoire, audiences, endowment, and heft.
There are a few privileges that come with the role of dance critic. One that is not so obvious, but very gratifying, is watching companies start, develop, and come into their own. If you remain in one locale long enough, you see large companies grow more magisterial, and small ones pop up on the horizon, fall away, or survive and aggregate dancers, repertoire, audiences, endowment, and heft. Observing this process is the perk that I value above all others. The companies can begin to act like siblings, mugging for attention, or quietly positioning themselves for recognition within the local dance family and larger national and international community. This week, I was able to see programs offered by two such San Francisco Bay Area companies: Smuin Ballet and Diablo Ballet.
Diablo Ballet, under the artistic direction of Lauren Jonas, has been around for more than two decades, having survived financial crises and changes in artistic leadership, to become a recognized cultural force in the community. It has a season at the Dean Lesher Center in Walnut Creek, tours abroad, offers presentations at public libraries and community centers, and its PEEK school outreach program famously brings hundreds of children into the world of ballet for the first time to see performances, and create choreography for the company’s dancers. Several years ago, it added another performance module: “Inside the Dancers’ Studio,” an intimate cabaret-style interface with East Bay audiences.
With the company’s current size at seven, the three men and three women dancers fit snuggly onto the small stage at the Shadelands Arts Center, where on May 4, they were surrounded by subscribers seated at tables, and an audience of ballet students, long-time fans, and others who traveled across bridges and through tunnels to see the company’s evening of short pieces.
The program opened with Behind Doors, by company member David Fonnegra and danced by Edward Stegge. It was an occasional dream sequence set to Debussy’s Clair de Lune that Stegge danced in segments during each pause between works on the program. It made for a centering thread that connected the programmed pieces, as it “re-set” the audience’s attention and sense of expectation. Stegge’s theatrical stage presence made him an excellent choice for the evening’s somnambulant steward.
An audience pleaser was the dramatic lovers’ quarrel piece, Red Tea, by ODC’s veteran choreographer, KT Nelson, to music by Max Richter. While a difficult theme to develop in a short work, and obscured slightly by a set that consisted of two planters holding fair-sized ferns, the piece presented a couple danced by Rosselyn Ramírez and Derek Sakakura, who were playing out the anger in their relationship through the sensual medium of their bodies. A compelling moment arrived when they faced one another and seemed to seek what was in the other’s heart by touching each other at that place, each taking a tactile pulse of the other in order to connect with the feelings of their antagonist, even if that antagonist was at times the one within. Ramírez alternated between fire and ice, and shows potential for becoming the company’s next Carmen. Sakakura propelled her through circles of lifts, shaping the piece with his clean partnering.
Hiromi Yamazaki and Robert Dekkers delighted with a pas de deux from George Balanchine’s Tarantella, staged by Christopher Stowell. Dekkers dispatches clean, fast footwork while sharing heartfelt buoyancy that he punctuates with another partner: his tambourine! Yamazaki’s spirited en dehors turns and clean diagonals intersect propitiously with the music and Dekkers’ enthusiasm for the challenging footwork.
Mayo Sugano dressed in a royal blue evening gown and David Fonnegra in tie and tails, danced the bistro number Shall We Dance by Erin Leedom. Fonnegra was dapper and dashing as he led and lifted the confident Sugano through familiar melodies by Irving Berlin and Rodgers and Hart, played by a combo directed by Greg Sudmeier. In the post performance encounter with the dancers, we learned that Sugano came to the rescue of the piece: Quick thinking led her to direct Fonnegra to execute a brilliant “save” ending when the musicians dropped an important phrase in the arrangement. The audience was none the wiser, and Sugano demonstrated as she has many times before, that she is the consummate professional.
The evening’s closer and audience favorite by dancer Robert Dekkers was aptly named Happy Ending. The dancers were dressed in black and white, with bubble gum color accents (costumes by Christian Squires) as they variously bounced off the back wall upstage and skittered downstage and then bounded back again. Sakakura and Fonnegra sandwich Ramírez in a lift, and then she opts out and they are left embracing one another. Stegge and Ramírez drop to the floor like rag dolls, while others go contact improv with the wall, pushing off it with a raised leg to then jump waist high. The piece offers an assortment of euphoric snapshots danced to wind-up toy-inspired music by Pogo, and besides accomplishing the title’s stated goal, shows that Diablo Ballet has acquired not only a fine dancer in Dekkers, but also a choreographer of great promise.
***
Michael Smuin founded Smuin Ballet after a rich career during which he danced with American Ballet Theatre, in musical comedy on Broadway, was artistic director of San Francisco Ballet, and created choreography for stage and film. Smuin had a knack for gauging the tastes of the audiences he attracted, and was able to “sell it,” as they say in the theater; his was the name most people of a certain generation would associate with ballet in the Bay Area. The company is now under the direction of his closest collaborator, Celia Fushille, and under her direction its size has grown to 19. It has attracted dancers who began dancing with other larger companies, and have come to Smuin late in their careers, as well as a few new dancers with energy, but scant experience. Since Fushille took over the direction of the company, it has expanded its repertoire to show more and more works by choreographers other than Smuin, while continuing to keep his best work in front of the public.
The program I saw on April 29 brought these elements together in the spirit, if not the letter of Michael Smuin. Through was a jubilantly inventive piece by Ma Cong that used the fast infiltration of dancers and screened floor projections against changing panels to create a pocket ballet place and mood that transported the action far from the caucasiana of the Novellus Theater into what Eddie Izzard refers to tongue-in-cheek as the RTW (Rest Of The World). Quick steps-to-lifts raised the action above eye level, followed by sequenced profile leg lifts to African rhythms. The piece is an intriguing weave of color, sound and euphoria in a vocabulary all its own, and will make you look forward to more work by this choreographer.
Val Canaparoli’s Swipe brought the audience a generous slice of William Forsythe-like off balance pas de deux explorations introduced by hands over head signals. It is a work that could potentially be a game changer for the conservatively inclined audiences Smuin typically draws. For that to succeed, however, the dancers will have to step into it at a heightened level of mastery.
The program closed with Smuin’s Symphony of Psalms, which opens on a sumptuous set (designed by Rick Goodwin) of three enormous white papier-mâché frosting-like mound structures that suggest the pearly gates of heaven. These lift heavenward as women in white tutu and men in white turtleneck shirts with an appliqué across the front that unfortunately make them look ill fitting—emerge. They dance in the neo-classical style to a score by Stravinsky, and the piece, with its breathtaking moments, stands as a pedagogical demonstration that choreographers of Smuin’s generation knew how to marry steps to the music, and still leave audience members plenty of room to exercise their imaginations.
The dancers who stand out in this program are Erin Yarborough-Stewart, whose line is long and expressive, Shannon Hurlburt and Robin Cornwall, whose partnering is lush and vivid, Christian Squires and Jane Rehm, who erupt in a volcanic way, and Jonathan Powell, whose strong presence anchors the ensemble.
Toba Singer, author of “First Position: a Century of Ballet Artists” (Praeger 2007), was Senior Program Director of the Art and Music Center of the San Francisco Public Library and its dance selector until her retirement in 2010. Raised in The Bronx, she graduated from New York City’s School of Performing Arts with a major in Drama, the University of Massachusetts with a BA in History; and the University of Maryland with an MLS. Since high school, Singer has been actively engaged in a broad range of pro-labor, social, and political campaigns. She has lived, worked, organized and written in Baltimore, Boston, The Bronx, Cambridge, Charleston, West Virginia, Jersey City, Richmond, Virginia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., working in steel mills, chemical refineries, garment shops and as an airlines worker; also editing, teaching and as an office worker. Singer has contributed articles to the “Charleston Gazette,” “San Francisco Chronicle,” “Dance Magazine,” “Dance Europe,” “City Paper,” “Provincetown Advocate,” “Voice of Dance,” CriticalDance.com, “InDance,” and “Dance Source Houston.”
Singer returned to the studio to study ballet after a 25-year absence, and in 2001, was invited to become a founding member of the board of Robert Moses’ KIN dance company. Singer studied ballet with Svetlana Afanasieva, Nina Anderson, Perry Brunson, Richard Gibson, Zory Karah, Celine Keller, Charles McGraw, Francoise Martinet, Augusta Moore, E. Virginia Williams, and Kahz Zmuda; and Modern Dance with Cora Cahan, Jane Dudley, Nancy Lang, Donald McKayle, Gertrude Shurr, and Zenaide Trigg. Her son James Gotesky dances with Houston Ballet. Singer lives in Oakland, California, with her husband Jim Gotesky.
Blog-Dance
Dance to the Music: National Youth Orchestras of Chile
My father, Hugo Domínguez, had been Hen’s assistant, and one day they were walking in a poor neighborhood, where the kids played soccer barefoot in the dust with a sweater rolled up as a ball. Jorge said to my father, “How many Claudio Araújo’s do you think there are there in that group?” That was his vision.
While in Chile in late May, I was able to observe rehearsals and a performance of Taming of the Shrew by Ballet de Santiago, under the direction of the world-famous dancer Marcia Haydée, and coached by Richard Cragun, who had from its founding been Haydée’s acclaimed partner at Stuttgart Ballet. Outstanding at these events was the National Youth Symphony Orchestra, which accompanied the dancers. The orchestra is composed of musicians, ages 17 to 24, from all social classes, who played Kurt Heinz-Stolze’s complicated ballet score, based on music by Domenico Scarlatti. The orchestra’s director and conductor, José Luis Domínguez, resident conductor of the Orquesta Filarmónica de Santiago [Santiago Philharmonic Orchestra] is one of Chile’s most respected conductors. I interviewed Domíngez at the Hotel Galerias in Santiago on May 28, one hour before the opening night performance of Taming of the Shrew.
Toba Singer: How did you become director of the National Youth Orchestra?
José Luis Domínguez: When I came back from studying abroad, the prize-winning Chilean conductor, Don Fernando Rosas, was still alive. He approached me in a special manner. I had played in the National Youth Orchestra in the eighties, and he asked me to become its director. I had strong opinions on who should teach music to the orchestra “families” [strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, etc.) and the teachers at the time were not my favorites. My first response was to say no because I didn’t want to come back to my country and become a controversial figure. We kept the conversation going for about a year, and in the meantime, I agreed to guest conduct.
Where did the idea come from to create this orchestra?
The orchestra’s founder, Fernando Rosas, got the idea to create the orchestra from the work of a Chilean musician, Jorge Peña Hen. Hen founded Chile Sinfonica in the sixties. He was a socialist, and was executed in 1973, by Pinochet after the coup, for having taken Chile Sinfonica on a tour of Cuba. I was born in La Serena, Chile, and the orchestra school there was the first where I was trained. My father, Hugo Domínguez, had been Hen’s assistant, and one day they were walking in a poor neighborhood, where the kids played soccer barefoot in the dust with a sweater rolled up as a ball. Jorge said to my father, “How many Claudio Araújo’s do you think there are there in that group?” That was his vision. Rafael García came from there.
Hundreds of these young people have studied in Germany. Rosas managed a couple of projects: The Beethoven Foundation had a radio, and there was the Catholic University Chamber Orchestra, and when we regained some democratic rights once the Pinochet dictatorship was gone, they reinstituted the National Youth Orchestra, which I was able to join. Rosas built the Foundation of Youth and Children’s Orchestras to support the program in 2000, and through its efforts over the past 12 years, we now have 300 youth orchestras in Chile. All the kids are serious. These are not spaces that are filled by kids from families who have political connections. The kids are ages 17 to 23, and come from all over the country. They have to audition before a panel. I sit on the panel, as do our instructors, as well as specialists in string, woodwind, brass and percussion, or guest professionals.
What is the guiding concept?
The guiding concept is to give them an idea of what a professional career consists of. The composition of the orchestra changes each year, and the musicians must leave at age 24. So it is hard to do projects that last for more than a year. The traditional way of teaching is to have beginners play mostly Haydn and Mozart, which “old school” teachers regard as easy, as opposed to, for example, Mahler, to challenge them with difficult work. But we finally reached an agreement, and so I took the position. After a couple years, we got to do opera, one in concerto with no regie, but the other was a staged performance of Tosca and Don Pasquale. So they were able to handle both Italian Romantic and Bel Canto very successfully, helped immeasurably by the fact they were a youth orchestra, and everything about their attitude was young.
Where does financial support come from?
The Foundation is the main source of support, and because in Latin America, a government figure is traditionally appointed as the chair of such an institution, the foundation’s national secretary is President Piñeiro’s wife, Maritza Parada. She is very enthusiastic. It helps that she has a background as a ballet dancer.
What sorts of projects does the orchestra undertake?
We took on the big challenge of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, and after working on it for six months while continuing to rehearse other works, they did a very good job with it. At a certain point in the development of our repertoire, we needed two things to complete the cycle: opera and ballet, and with tonight’s performance of Taming of the Shrew, we will have met that goal. The arts are an amazing reflection of society. I was trained by Maximiano Váldes and Mauricio Benini. My first conducting experience was with my father, who studied at the New England Conservatory. I’m convinced that the artistic results depend on how well the surroundings work; ours is the only orchestra in Chile that has an air-conditioned rehearsal room. While ours is not the most impressive rehearsal room in the world, we have had many improvements, thanks to the foundation. Young people from all social classes may audition. But the important thing is that if your circumstances require it, you can get one scholarship for playing, a second for food and another for transportation. If you need it, you could get as much as $1000 a month, which is a nice sum here in Chile.
Did you establish goals for the musicians?
Because the musicians participate year by year, each year there is a basic artistic project, but I have developed have a trick. By June or July (the halfway point in our season), I look at the statistics pertaining to grades, age, and what orchestras they are coming from, and that gives me a pretty good idea of who is coming or leaving, their level, and so I make an educated guess about how to program the following season. Still, it can be very stressful, and sometimes I find myself on the edge, but for the most part, it has worked. Having very little turnover from last year has allowed me to take on Taming of the Shrew. Bear in mind that we only get two days of rehearsal with the ballet. So I had to rehearse with them from the first day, bar by bar. Here we had this funny music in the complex Stolze score, with baroque motifs; he built an amazing but very tough score for every family of the orchestra. Then we had to change tempos for the dancers. I had taken them to the opera, but the ballet was missing. After having toured major concert halls in Germany, Austria, and Bratislava, they now have ballet. I am very privileged to be their conductor.
What have proven to be the biggest obstacles to achieving the goals you set out?
The major obstacle is lack of proper musical formation in the early years. Half of the teachers would disagree, but a good half will agree with me. The Andes mountain range is no longer a barrier. We have every tool we need in order to be up to date, and I see a lot of old style training that occurs in first and second grade. This lack of formation betrays these young kids. This ballet took six months because I had to teach theory—and I am not a theory teacher. The Foundation has the Naxos Music Library. It amazes me how little it is used. Another obstacle is the overall cultural level. To do this well, it is important to reference culture on a broad scale. So I make them read this or that book if I can. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink, but in the context of this experience I get them trained in whatever they’re missing. There are huge lagoons, and it is important to fill them.
What have you found surprising about the project?
I was surprised by what a young motivated musician can do even given these lagoons. I can’t say they weren’t going to make it, I knew we’d kind of make it, but didn’t expect such fluency. Once more they have shown what they can really do when you push them in a positive way, and it encourages me to get them the information they need. I don’t want them to hit walls in the world they go into.
What auxiliary skills are they learning?
We have a new department in the Foundation, a social assistant and a psychologist. So the kids are getting free psychological support, and social assistance support, to help them navigate through the application process. I have seen major changes in these kids as a result.
Can we expect to see some of these musicians in major orchestras?
Ten percent of the kids go to major orchestras. Two are currently auditioning in Berlin for the academy there, a former member is at the Paris Conservatoire Nationale; we have an oboe player in the Conservatoire Americain Fontainebleau; there are some I have helped personally and privately because of their special talent. I have contacted a couple of international colleagues in order to send them to the best schools or orchestras. The first clarinet, Nicolas, is my pride. He saved money, auditioned, studied English on his own, and went to the U.S. to find Ricardo Morales at the New York Philharmonic, who teaches at Temple. He also went to Chicago, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. He will study with Ricardo Morales next year. There are always two or three who are special, and I go as far as I can to get them the best. The foundation has a separate account to fund their tickets abroad.
What is the most important lesson that you have gained from this?
I couldn’t live without music in my life, I have always needed music to live, and I am in love and passionate about what I do. More and more, the difference is blurred between how I see pros and kids. There are some professional orchestras that are quite young in their philosophy. Where is my passion fed? Among those with the lowest technical capabilities: the kids. They have taught me through their lack of information about what really matters. These kids make me remember why I’m doing this in the first place, and the result is that I have become a better conductor. I used to think that I had to show what I knew. Because of them, I now understand that I don’t have to show that I know it, only that I love it. Professional commitments leave me less and less time for these kids. For example, I was opening at the Philharmonic with Carmen, and each day I was still there rehearsing beforehand with kids. So we are working that out. The Foundation is interested in keeping me, and so we are coming up with the structure to make that happen.
Toba Singer, author of “First Position: a Century of Ballet Artists” (Praeger 2007), was Senior Program Director of the Art and Music Center of the San Francisco Public Library and its dance selector until her retirement in 2010. Raised in The Bronx, she graduated from New York City’s School of Performing Arts with a major in Drama, the University of Massachusetts with a BA in History; and the University of Maryland with an MLS. Since high school, Singer has been actively engaged in a broad range of pro-labor, social, and political campaigns. She has lived, worked, organized and written in Baltimore, Boston, The Bronx, Cambridge, Charleston, West Virginia, Jersey City, Richmond, Virginia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., working in steel mills, chemical refineries, garment shops and as an airlines worker; also editing, teaching and as an office worker. Singer has contributed articles to the “Charleston Gazette,” “San Francisco Chronicle,” “Dance Magazine,” “Dance Europe,” “City Paper,” “Provincetown Advocate,” “Voice of Dance,” CriticalDance.com, “InDance,” and “Dance Source Houston.”
Singer returned to the studio to study ballet after a 25-year absence, and in 2001, was invited to become a founding member of the board of Robert Moses’ KIN dance company. Singer studied ballet with Svetlana Afanasieva, Nina Anderson, Perry Brunson, Richard Gibson, Zory Karah, Celine Keller, Charles McGraw, Francoise Martinet, Augusta Moore, E. Virginia Williams, and Kahz Zmuda; and Modern Dance with Cora Cahan, Jane Dudley, Nancy Lang, Donald McKayle, Gertrude Shurr, and Zenaide Trigg. Her son James Gotesky dances with Houston Ballet. Singer lives in Oakland, California, with her husband Jim Gotesky.
Blog-Dance
Claiming Cranko’s Shrewd Choreography: An Interview with Andreza Randisek and Rodrigo Guzmán
This ballet is so hard! It will never go perfectly no matter how much you rehearse. Something always goes wrong. But this ballet is one of my favorites is because it’s a joy when you can give the public something for the soul and the brain.
While in Chile during the last week of May, I was able to interview Andreza Randisek and Rodrigo Guzman a few hours before they were to open as Katarina and Petruchio in Ballet de Santiago’s Taming of the Shrew.
Toba Singer: What from your own lives do you use to create your characters?
Andreza Randisek: I feel that all of life’s experiences serve us in interpreting roles. Katarina is no different. Her rebellion, desire to scream at everybody, ill will, we experience those things often. We fight, have problems; we’re tired of everything. It’s out of those everyday experiences that you can create a persona. All of us, many times, have had to accept things we don’t like, agree to something the other person wants that we don’t. This is especially true for women: So often, you have to submit to men, even lie about what you really feel. Having experienced all this helps me to do Katarina.
Rodrigo Guzmán: Everything we experience contributes to the relations between human beings, above all as a couple, but in this piece there are situations that are especially similar to what happens in our lives. It’s my second time dancing this role. The first time I didn’t have access to the coach who originated it. Now, with Richard Cragun here, I am better able to see what John Cranko wanted when he made it. We benefited from having seen the Francisco Zeferelli 1967 film, Taming of the Shrew, with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. But this time, I have been able to develop the role from the material Richard Cragun is sharing about its first conception. There are two distinct processes: The first has to do with Marcía Haydée, who originated the role of Katarina and is Artistic Director of Ballet de Santiago, and then with Richard, as I gain an understanding of precisely what Cranko wanted from the choreography. So the process began by me doing it alone, and developed more as I began to work with Richard. The character grew through this process. For example, it is easier to do more than less with the comic elements, and you court the danger of moving quickly from comic into caricature, and that cheapens it. It has been important to work with Richard on the details. In the first pas de deux fight Petruchio is very macho. Then he develops an approach in which he needs to see himself as a gentleman instead because his vanity demands it. Both are two sides of the same coin. The audience has to be able to see him actually go through this process. This is where the help with the details has been so important: He flatters her, and her frank response is, “What a fraud!” Thanks to Richard and Marcía, we have all of this in this production.
What has been the most difficult technical challenge in this ballet?
AR: It’s very difficult to go from hunching one’s shoulders and planting the heel in anger, where all the accents are down and the alignment of the body is not balletic to suddenly doing an up-accented bourrée en pointe to get to another place on the stage where you will returning to the hunched back down accent. One moment you are down here [demonstrates heel planted and arms akimbo] and the next, you have to be on your leg to achieve the correct alignment. I have danced 30 years, and the hardest pas de deux I have ever danced are the three in this ballet. This ballet is so hard! It will never go perfectly no matter how much you rehearse. Something always goes wrong. But this ballet is one of my favorites is because it’s a joy when you can give the public something for the soul and the brain.
RG: We are a classical company, but here we have an opportunity to do these subtle colorations. Last time, it was so hard that all the casts found it difficult. It takes at least 10 weeks to perfect it. During the first rehearsals everyone feels disheartened because the conflict and the difficulties consume you. But as you conquer it over the weeks that follow, you find out how much it enriches you.
What has been the most difficult theatrical challenge?
RG: For every one of the roles, the most difficult thing is to do the technical work without losing the character. One very difficult theatrical challenge comes in the first scene where Petruchio has to pretend that he is drunk. It’s the most complicated of all. I began to dance this pas de deux late in my career, but the first time I saw it danced, I said to myself, “This is what I want to do, to dance.”
Which part of the ballet do you enjoy most?
AR: If I had to choose, it would be impossible: In the first act, she is angry, and that’s very hard, and so I like being able to do it, but in the second, I like the other side of her personality, and I love the last pas de deux because it has the magic, the music, and lightness, the freedom! Each pas de deux is so different that it’s hard to say.
RG: I like the fighting.
Were there specific suggestions that Marcía or Richard made that helped you?
AR: Marcía and Richard were key to the process. Each word he or she said was important. To dance comedy successfully, one must be serious. Don’t ham it up. That was an important piece of advice, but honestly, we worked every day with the millions of the things they told us.
RG: The other important role they played was to transmit what they know to a new generation of dancers. Above all, it is a privilege and an honor to work with such great artists, who know every detail of Cranko’s conceptions, not just the steps, but also the nuances. One cannot allow that they be lost to new generations. Unfortunately, other companies do a copy of a copy and the original traits can be lost.
AR: This is why working with them is such a gift.
What do you hope that the audience will see about themselves in Katarina and Petruchio?
RG: Mostly, I hope that they will go through each emotional stage along with us, each moment, and experience each emotion.
AR: I think that many women will identify with Katarina, and that it will happen in two ways. First, they will resist wanting to look like her: angry, masculine, and forceful, but the other way is to identify with those same emotions. I hope the public will enjoy Taming of the Shrew. The purpose of this ballet is for the audience to enjoy it. I hope all the women feel like Katarina and all the men feel like Petruchio for two hours.
RG: It may not correspond to their lives exactly, but I hope they can experience the climate, the weather between Katarina and Petruchio, as their own.
AR: I hope they will walk out of the theater and consider their own behavior. Does how I behave toward others work for me?
Toba Singer, author of “First Position: a Century of Ballet Artists” (Praeger 2007), was Senior Program Director of the Art and Music Center of the San Francisco Public Library and its dance selector until her retirement in 2010. Raised in The Bronx, she graduated from New York City’s School of Performing Arts with a major in Drama, the University of Massachusetts with a BA in History; and the University of Maryland with an MLS. Since high school, Singer has been actively engaged in a broad range of pro-labor, social, and political campaigns. She has lived, worked, organized and written in Baltimore, Boston, The Bronx, Cambridge, Charleston, West Virginia, Jersey City, Richmond, Virginia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., working in steel mills, chemical refineries, garment shops and as an airlines worker; also editing, teaching and as an office worker. Singer has contributed articles to the “Charleston Gazette,” “San Francisco Chronicle,” “Dance Magazine,” “Dance Europe,” “City Paper,” “Provincetown Advocate,” “Voice of Dance,” CriticalDance.com, “InDance,” and “Dance Source Houston.”
Singer returned to the studio to study ballet after a 25-year absence, and in 2001, was invited to become a founding member of the board of Robert Moses’ KIN dance company. Singer studied ballet with Svetlana Afanasieva, Nina Anderson, Perry Brunson, Richard Gibson, Zory Karah, Celine Keller, Charles McGraw, Francoise Martinet, Augusta Moore, E. Virginia Williams, and Kahz Zmuda; and Modern Dance with Cora Cahan, Jane Dudley, Nancy Lang, Donald McKayle, Gertrude Shurr, and Zenaide Trigg. Her son James Gotesky dances with Houston Ballet. Singer lives in Oakland, California, with her husband Jim Gotesky.
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Categories
Trending
- Nature4 days ago
The Essential Grizzly – The Mingled Fates of Men and Bears – by Doug Peacock and Andrea Peacock
- Gay and Lesbian10 years ago
Happy Birthday, NC-17!
- Biography4 days ago
Chuck Hagel: Moving Forward – by Charlyne Berens
- Non-Fiction Reviews1 day ago
Horsemen of the Esophagus: Competitive Eating and the Big Fat American Dream
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.