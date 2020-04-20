Art
The Dawn of Egyptian Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
The statue is nicknamed “The Lady of Brussels” because its home museum is in Belgium. It is one of the oldest free-standing statues in the world, dated to around 2695 BC. The “Lady” certainly has her charms. She is wearing one of the extraordinary wigs that were such a noteworthy item of feminine beauty in Ancient Egypt. But her restrained, submissive pose somehow disappoints when contrasted with the energy and mysticism of the mysterious “Bird Woman,” created a thousand years earlier.
Ancient Egypt, the world’s first nation-state, really was “the gift of the Nile.” But much of the form and content of Egypt’s art can be traced far back, beyond the time of pyramids and pharaohs, to a distant age when nomadic peoples migrated from what is now the Sahara Desert to create settled communities along the thin ribbon of fertile “black land” that bordered the northward flowing Nile.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is presenting an exhibition of rare artifacts from what historians call the “Pre-dynastic” period of Egyptian history. This is a conventional, confusion-free way of describing Egypt before there was an Egypt.
Some of the treasures on display in The Dawn of Egyptian Art date back as far as 3800 BC, perhaps even to 4400 BC given an understandable margin of error in radiocarbon dating. It is a sobering thought that if Cleopatra, the last ruler of an independent Egypt, could somehow be restored to life and invited to view this very fine exhibition, she would be examining works of art more ancient to her, than the time she lived in, the 1st century BC, is to us today.
We are dealing with truly ancient history in the case of The Dawn of Egyptian Art. Indeed, most of these precious objects should be considered as pre-historic artifacts. They are relics, moreover, of a shift in the world’s climate, not unlike what is feared to be taking place today with Global Warming.
When we examine one of the earthenware vessels on display in the exhibition, Tall jar with Barbary sheep, dating to 3700 BC, we are glimpsing an artifact which evokes a massive ecological change that altered the course of human history. This was the end of what environmental scientists call the Holocene wet-period. As the name of the animals depicted on the jar suggests, the scene relates to a vast expanse of North Africa reaching to the Atlas Mountains of present-day Morocco. Living conditions across this huge landmass were completely altered and the rise of Ancient Egypt was a result.
At some point, around 9000 BC, a benign shift in weather patterns brought an increase in rainfall to the Sahara. The desert bloomed, becoming vast grassland, with rivers coursing through it and lakes growing to staggering dimensions. Lake Chad, today vastly shrunken in size from what it was even in the mid-twentieth century, at one point exceeded the size of the Caspian Sea, the largest inland water body in the world today.
The Sahara became a wonderland for animal life, gazelles and Barbary sheep, even some giraffes and elephants, along with herds of wild cattle. Hunter-gatherer human beings, some of whom lived in the Nile Valley, migrated to the “Green Sahara.” Tribal groups domesticated the cattle and roamed the Sahara grasslands, leaving amazing rock art, both painted and inscribed, in such places as Tassili n’Ajjer in present-day Algeria, Jebel Uweinat in Libya and the Gilf Kebir caves in Egypt. A sacred site near the border of Egypt and the Sudan contained a complex of megalithic monuments which some have likened to Stonehenge. Known as Nabta Playa, this center of ritual represented the apogee of this amazing chapter in human prehistory, c.5100 to 4700 BC.
A similar “Green Sinai” existed around this time. This probably accounts for the spread of agriculture from western Asia to the Nile region in the shape of crops of emmer wheat and barley. There is, however, little evidence of a mass population movement into Egypt across the Sinai, as was once thought. The people of the first documented farming communities, 5450 BC, who lived around the Nile-fed Lake Fayum, were native to the region or related to the pastoral clans of the Sahara. Since there were several periods when rainfall diminished and the Sahara grew arid, there is likely to have been much back-and-forth movement between grasslands and river valley.
The development of agriculture in the Nile Valley was extremely important because climate shifts, beginning around 4900 BC, brought the Holocene wet-period to an end. By 4400 BC, the Green Sahara was no more. Seeking refuge, the pastoral clans drove their herds of cattle toward the Nile. Villages and eventually small cities rose along its banks. Though hunting the remaining game animals, like Barbary sheep, went on for a little longer out in the now bleak, arid Sahara, the old nomadic way of life was over by 3800 BC.
Echoes of this hunter-gatherer epoch continued in the art produced in early Egypt. Animal or hunting-themed works of art were still produced after the settled life in communities along the Nile had commenced. Many of the best examples were excavated at the site of the city of Naqada. Known as Nubt, “the Golden,” in antiquity, because of its proximity to gold mines, Naqada was located in the great bend of the Nile in Upper Egypt. The discovery of ancient graves at Naqada in 1892 by Flinders Petrie was one of the great moments in Egyptology.
Three phases of Naqada art have been delineated. The first, (ca. 3800– 3650 BC) is represented by the pottery jar painted with Barbary sheep. Found in a tomb, it is an example of what is called White Cross-lined Ware and evokes the rock art of the Sahara. Later artifacts from Naqada II (ca. 3650-3300 BC) and Naqada III (ca. 3300 –3100 BC) point towards Egypt’s future as well as the nomadic past. What is more, these outstanding works of art show the increasing skill of the rising Egyptian artisan class in virtually every facet of art.
Amulet in the shape of an elephant’s head from Naqada II is worthy of the Faberge workshop in Imperial Russia. Less than two inches high, this piece evokes the curving tusks and commanding bulk of a charging bull elephant. A superb blend of abstract design and visceral realism, this is an indisputable masterpiece, one of the earliest in Egyptian art.
Another work of peerless skill is a statue of a jackal, Naqada III vintage, carved from slate. Even at this early date, the Egyptians were obsessed with the proper burial of their dead and the peaceful enjoyment of the afterlife. As their ancestors had no doubt discovered out on the Saharan grassland, jackals are no respecters of shallow graves. During their nomadic days, the wandering tribes had learned to bury their dead in deep pits to protect them from scavenging jackals.
But the Egyptians regarded the matter of the afterlife so seriously that they created a jackal god, Anubis. It was a case of turning an adversary into an ally. Sometimes portrayed in animal form and painted in the pose of a faithful dog protecting the entrance to a tomb, Anubis was also portrayed as a jackal-man. Anubis was frequently depicted embalming the dead, mummification being one of his principal tasks.
This representation of a jackal may be considered a stage in the creation of Anubis, one of the earliest gods in the Egyptian pantheon. No doubt crafted as a totem, it was found in a tomb where it had likely been placed to protect the deceased during the afterlife.
The adaptation of the Egyptians to life in the Nile valley is exemplified by another piece of White Cross-lined Ware from Naqada. The depiction of a man spearing a hippopotamus gives an insight into the problematical relationship of the Egyptians with the natural world. These river-living animals were an important source of meat and could be dangerous foes if a hunter did not land a lethal first thrust. But hippopotami are among the only creatures capable of killing crocodiles, the most deadly of predators to human beings in Africa. The ancient Egyptians knew that the presence of hippopotami nearby in the Nile meant that they could fish, forage or even take a swim in the river in relative safety. Consequently, they created protective figurines of hippopotami and placed them among the tomb possessions of their deceased.
Another indication of the sheer antiquity of the objects on display in the Metropolitan Museum exhibition is the presence of several small female figures, almost certainly fertility “goddesses.” It has been contended that the place of women in early societies was enhanced by the rise of agriculture. The vital role that women played in nurturing wild grasses into cereal crops led, according to this theory, to a corresponding increase in their social influence.
If so, this might give some insight into the identity of the otherwise enigmatic “Bird Woman” from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum of Art. This famous piece of painted pottery dates to the Naqada II period. Its beak-like face is the source of its nickname. It has been characterized as a celebrant figure and may be a depiction of a priestess or religious cult leader.
The Naqada period saw the rise of naturalistic depiction of human beings in art. The standard pose in Egyptian painting and bas-relief was perfected, where the face is depicted in profile, looking to the right, with the torso and body parts displayed in ways to heighten their visibility. This ancient “beauty shot” would dominate the canons of Egyptian art down through the age of Cleopatra. But The Dawn of Egyptian Art shows that Egyptian artists could do full justice to the correct proportions of the human figure when conventions dictated it.
A heavily restored limestone statue of an Egyptian woman, perhaps of royal status, provides a revelatory glimpse of the degree to which Egyptian art developed. It also gives insight into the way that Egyptian society grew rigid during the final centuries covered by the exhibition.
“The Lady of Brussels” raises some very profound questions about the status of women in Ancient Egypt. It also points to other disturbing trends of social organization as the Pre-dynastic period came to an end. By the time the statue was sculpted, the first dynasties of the pharaohs had extended the reach of their divine right authority throughout Egypt. The Great Man as ruler was now the rule.
Statues of individual women are very rare in Egyptian art. Often they are posed next to their husbands, either kneeling or in a reduced size as a token of subservience. Even when they are of equal height, as in the case of the wonderful statue of King Menkaure and his wife, c.2460 BC, in the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the woman seldom stands alone. Indeed in the case of the Boston statue, there is a wide-spread belief that the woman portrayed is the Goddess Hathor. A similar statue of Hathor posing with Menkaure is in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.
Given the lowly status of women in Ancient Egypt, one can only wonder why there is not a “Lord of Brussels” to match the “Lady.” The height of the “Lady,” 29 inches, seems small for an independent statue. But it is an appropriate size for one if positioned next to a much taller statue of a husband or king, according to the conventions of Egyptian art. Given that the “Lady” had to be restored from fragments, could a matching male statue have been smashed to bits in a political purge? Such an event occurred at the end of the 18th Dynasty when the militaristic pharaoh, Horemheb, c. 1306 BC, destroyed the monuments to his predecessor, Akhenaton, but did a less than thorough job on the images of his queen, Nefertiti.
We are not likely to have an answer to this riddle, as the provenance of the “Lady of Brussels” is not known. But this enigmatic statue and a number of other unsettling pieces in The Dawn of Egyptian Art certainly show that the birth pangs of Ancient Egypt were a very painful ordeal.
In political terms, the three phases of Naqada art coincided with the “era of state building.” Quite a few scholars have tried to put a positive gloss on the process by which Egypt, the first nation-state, was created. But Toby A. H. Wilkinson in a brilliant recent book, The Rise and Fall of Ancient Egypt, contends that the creation of the Egyptian state was marked by internecine warfare leading to the installation of an autocratic central government.
The carved slate panel known as The Battlefield Palette, from the Ashmolean Museum of Oxford University, is Exhibit A in support of Wilkinson’s thesis. But its grisly scenes of wounded and captives being devoured by lions and vultures does not make pleasant viewing.
Another piece, Door socket in the form of a bound captive, from the collection of the University of Pennsylvania Museum, is visually stunning. But this ancient Egyptian carving had a utilitarian, as well as symbolic, purpose. As a door jamb, it was intended to be a constant reminder of the fate of those who opposed the will of pharaoh.
When the first of Egypt’s pharaohs, Narmer, forcibly united all of Egypt by the traditional date of 2950 BC, the “state building” had been going on for centuries. The foot-loose days of wandering the Green Sahara were long gone, but not forgotten. As Wilkinson notes, the scepter of the Egyptian pharaoh was shaped like a shepherd’s curved staff or crook. In his other hand, the pharaoh held a flail, once used to whip cattle. Only now, with the dawn of the Egyptian state and of Egyptian art, it was human beings who were being herded, willing or not, into a state of subjection we call civilization.
The Dawn of Egyptian Art April 10-August 5, 2012 The Metropolitan Museum of Art 1000 Fifth Avenue (at 82nd Street), New York, NY 10028
Ed Voves is a freelance writer, based in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife, the artist Anne Lloyd, and a swarm of cats who love curling up with good books.
Mr. Voves graduated with a B.A. in History from LaSalle University in 1976 and a Masters in Information Science from Drexel University in 1989. After teaching for several years with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, he worked in the news research department for "The Philadelphia Inquirer" and the "Philadelphia Daily News," 1985 to 2003. It was with the "Daily News," that he began his freelance writing, doing book reviews and author interviews with such notable figures as Umberto Eco, Maurice Sendak, and Peter O'Toole. For the "Inquirer," he specialized in reviews of major historical works. Following his time with the newspapers, he worked as an independent researcher for [email protected], the online journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He joined the staff of the Free Library of Philadelphia in 2005 and is currently the branch manager of the Kingsessing Branch in southwest Philadelphia. In 2006, he began writing for the "California Literary Review."
Art
Art Review – Yves Saint Laurent: The Retrospective, Denver Art Museum
And that little black dress worn by Catherine Deneuve is as much an idea as a dress – the quintessential modernist fashion statement reduced to its absolute essentials. Its tidy collar and cuffs evoke both the modest office dress and the schoolgirl’s (or maid’s) uniform, but they are not white – the cuffs and collar are of delicate ivory satin, advertising not the wearer’s cleanliness, but her distance from labor of any kind.
Hall of Mirrors
Through July 8, 2012, the Denver Art Museum plays host to Yves Saint Laurent: The Retrospective, a look back at forty years of work by one the twentieth century’s top couturiers. This is the sole North American venue for the exhibition, mounted by the Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent. In Europe it was mounted in Paris and Madrid. Why Denver? According to Pierre Bergé, it’s because the Denver Art Museum (in the person of director Christoph Heinrich) asked. This is as good a response as any, as it is perhaps the nature of fashion to offer more questions than answers.
The final space entered by visitors to the Denver iteration of Yves Saint Laurent: The Retrospective is divided into two portions. On one side are mannequins posed on red-carpeted steps, clad in elaborate evening gowns in shades ranging from smoky teals to shocking pinks, corals, and golds, gowns whose lavish detailing evokes different times and places. On the other side the viewer is confronted by an array of mannequins clad in variations on le smoking – the evocative French term for a tuxedo — black on black, or black on white, ranked against a stark black wall.
The space seems to embody the distinction Anne Hollander proposes in her book Sex and Suits. Hollander opposes the conservatism of women’s fashion – looking back to traditional dress in its understanding of the body as an object to be ornamented, “promoting the curiosities and varieties which essentially make a very old story” – to the modernity of male and male-inspired fashions, whose relative uniformity actually highlights the wearer’s individuality and capacity for movement. So what are these two very different approaches to clothing the body doing in an exhibition devoted to a single designer?
This chameleon sensibility runs throughout the exhibition. A gold-and-crimson wedding gown inspired by Baroque fashion is juxtaposed with the radically simple little black dress worn by Catherine Deneuve in the classic Buñuel film Belle de Jour. Sometimes mannequins are dressed as inhabitants of dream versions of India or Russia or China, or of occupied Paris; sometimes they are blank canvases to be decorated in homage to Picasso, Braque, or Matisse. Wild flights of fantasy share space with classic works of Parisian haute couture, garments as self-contained and aesthetically complete as a Renaissance chapel. After viewing the clothes on display in Denver, I would suggest that the significance of Yves St Laurent as a designer was not so much in his capacity for innovation, as in his ability to reinterpret existing forms, to reflect back to society its own contradictory ideas about the clothed body.
At the opening of the exhibition, DAM director Christoph Heinrich said that the question he was asked most often (after “Why Denver?”) was “Is fashion art?” I think Hollander in Sex and Suits provides as good an answer as any. Speaking of the divergence of fashion from traditional dress, she says that “clothing came to propose a three-dimensional and illusionistic program for the clothed body, a new fictional medium, a poetic form, something that conveyed imagined truths with the added status of reported facts, a drama using live actors. The body itself became fictionalized.”
Fashion is not just a covering for the body, but an idea about the body and all it represents. It’s also just about inescapable; even a worker’s denim trousers and lumberjack’s boots become fashion, the moment they’re no longer on a worker or a lumberjack. And that little black dress worn by Catherine Deneuve is as much an idea as a dress – the quintessential modernist fashion statement reduced to its absolute essentials. Its tidy collar and cuffs evoke both the modest office dress and the schoolgirl’s (or maid’s) uniform, but they are not white – the cuffs and collar are of delicate ivory satin, advertising not the wearer’s cleanliness, but her distance from labor of any kind.
In presenting Yves Saint Laurent as a reinterpreter rather than an innovator, I’m departing somewhat from the narrative created by the show’s curators. Saint Laurent shot to stardom in 1957 when, at the age of only 21, he took over the house of Christian Dior after Dior’s death. Only four years later, in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent founded his own house, with partner Pierre Bergé. Christian Dior was the architect of the New Look, the postwar return to wasp waists and crinolines, and to the most lavish traditions of haute couture.
In the show’s narrative, Saint Laurent’s first innovation was to “liberate” women from the defined, usually corseted, waist. However, there’s more than one way to look at this. Hollander, who believes that fashion moves from one visual extreme to another, that over-familiarity with one form gives its opposite a new allure, would argue that undefined waists were an almost inevitable response to a decade of wasp waists. In The Corset: A Cultural History, Valerie Steele argues that the literal corset of earlier eras was replaced during the twentieth century by the invisible “muscular corset” developed through diet and exercise – not necessarily a wholly liberating development. And the “trapeze” or A-line silhouette of the late fifties and early sixties, as imagined by Saint Laurent and other designers, depended for its effect on a lean, fine-limbed, body in motion.
A similar ambiguity informs Saint Laurent’s later promotion of pants for women. One of the videos playing in the space devoted to the seventies shows the designer speaking of how pants on women should be distinctly feminine, and in no way represent an assumption of male prerogatives; it’s a sentiment that sits a bit awkwardly with the nearby photos of feminist protesters on the streets of Paris.
Far more awkward in its day was the aptly named collection du Scandale of 1971, an exuberant pastiche of the fashions of the 1940s, featuring a memorable poison-green fur coat and a black velvet gown patterned with bright red lips (reminiscent of Elsa Schiaparelli’s surrealist fashions, as well as of the lipsticked mouths of the era). It also featured the exaggerated turbans and stacked heels once favored by the women of Nazi-occupied Paris. As a comedian might say, it was too soon; couture clients had no wish to be reminded of the Occupation and its moral dilemmas.
Young people, however, embraced it and the Rive Gauche ready-to-wear versions were a great hit. Here again, Saint Laurent had his finger on the pulse of the times. The counterculture had introduced a dress-up box element of pastiche into fashion, and as the seventies progressed the iconography of fascism became, for the most extreme of the rebellious young, another costume in the box.
The idea of fashion as costume, and costume as fashion, also permeate the spaces devoted to clothes inspired by Saint Laurent’s fantasy travels. In real life an unwilling traveler, except to his native North Africa (Saint Laurent was born in Algeria when it was French colony), the designer created fantasy versions of the lands he dreamed of. This has sometimes raised hackles as well – the name of the house’s signature scent, Opium, aroused controversy on its release in 1977, and recently led to a ban in China.
Indulgence in Orientalist and primitivist fantasy – in perfumery or clothing – has its own place in the history of modern couture, which brings us back to the chameleon theme. Paul Poiret, the first important couturier of the twentieth century, committed himself wholeheartedly to fashion as an Arabian Nights fantasy, and died in poverty and obscurity. Coco Chanel, whose own commitment to liberating the female body never wavered, is said to have looked down at a room full of women in Poiret’s bird-of-paradise gowns and announced that she would put them all into little black dresses. (Though the fallout from her own wartime collaboration slowed her career considerably – see what tangled paths a mere dab of perfume or well-cut suit can lead us down?)
Again, the significance of Yves Saint Laurent may well reside in his ability to balance these opposing forces. He could create both the little black dress and, for example, a saffron-colored evening gown flowing down in liquid pleats from an oversized bow, topped by a kingfisher blue cape lined in apple green, an ensemble that would have gladdened Poiret’s heart. One of the highlights of the Denver iteration of the show is a hallway lined with innumerable swatches of fabric, grouped by color, leading the visitor towards the final gallery where the rainbow array of evening gowns faces the wall of le smoking.
At the end of the passage, just before the turn into the final gallery, stands a mannequin in a flowing evening coat in infinitely subtle dove-like shades of taffeta, with rippling stripes of black velvet. It testifies to Yves Saint Laurent’s mastery of the techniques of haute couture. I have absolutely no idea how it was put together. It appears, for all intents and purposes, to be seamless, to have come into being whole, like a shell. Of course, it didn’t. It is the end result of innumerable processes, cultural, historical, aesthetic, and economic, bringing them together in material form in all their ambiguity and difficulty.
During the Renaissance, graphic artists sometimes depicted the “other” continents of the world as static figures in folk costume, while Europe was shown as a naked man carrying a bolt of cloth and a pair of scissors. The problems and promises embodied in that image are everywhere at hand in this show.
Art
Two New York City Exhibits Explore the Art and Culture of Renaissance Venice
The Venetians during the Renaissance were a confident and resilient people. Even as their dominions were threatened by the Turks and global trade routes shifted away from the Mediterranean Sea, they found the inner resources to cope with these challenges. You have only to look at the magnificent portraits from the Accademia Carrara at the Metropolitan Museum to understand why the Republic of Venice lasted until Napoleon’s invasion in 1798.
Every year, the Republic of Venice held a much anticipated public event. It was an amazing marriage ceremony at which the Republic’s leader, the Doge, officiated. The Doge’s ship, the Bucentaur, was rowed out into the Adriatic Sea. Tossing a gold wedding ring into the waves, the Doge married Venice to the sea.
The Doge pronounced the wedding vow in terms of religious faith, “We wed thee, sea, in the sign of the true and everlasting Lord.”
But what the Doge was really saying was that Venice – with a little help from God – was the marketplace of Renaissance Europe. This act symbolized the maritime trade that established the commercial fortunes of Venice and insured its political power and independence.
Venice was also a market place of ideas during the Renaissance. The vibrant art created by painters like Titian, the books produced by the city’s dynamic printing industry and the architectural innovations of Andrea Palladio testify to the central role of Venice in the cultural evolution of the Western world. Two small art exhibitions on display in New York City, each thoughtfully presented, combine to show the interplay of the new insights, artistic techniques and technologies that took place in Venice during the 1400’s and 1500’s.
The first of these exhibits, at the Morgan Library and Museum, showcases that institution’s rich collection of drawings by Venetian artists as well as rare, early examples of printed books.
The Morgan exhibit is particularly instructive as a counterpoint to Venice’s fabled role in the promotion of oil painting in Italy. Florence was the center for adherence to the discipline of drawing, disegno. Venetian artists, on the other hand, were masters in the use of rich, lustrous hues, colore.
Giorgio Vasari, painter and art historian, records the remark of his fellow Florentine, Michelangelo, after a courteous, if cool, meeting with Titian.
It “was a pity that design was not taught in Venice from the first,” Michelangelo said, “and that her painters did not have a better method of study.”
If Michelangelo had occasion to see Venetian drawings like those on display at the Morgan, he might have changed his mind. As these remarkable works show, the School of Venice did not lack in skilled masters of “disegno,” Titian included.
The Morgan exhibition is arranged thematically, with outstanding examples of drawings in all the genres esteemed by the ruling Venetian oligarchy: landscapes, historical and allegorical works, travel and geography and lavish illustrations for bibles and theological books. But portraits, if not occupying pride of place in Venice, certainly provide a key to comprehending the inner lives, the civic pride and cultural sophistication of the city’s merchant class.
In many respects, the key portrait sketch in the Morgan’s exhibit is the Portrait of a Woman with Hairnet. Unfortunately, we do not know identity of its creator. It was drawn with black and white chalk on paper by an unknown artist during the early 1500’s.
This arresting character study reflects the huge leap in psychological insight, as well as artistic skill, in portraiture that took place in the last decades of the 1400’s. Earlier portraits had been done in profile, influenced by the passion for collecting ancient Roman coins. This portrait shows the innovatory three-quarters viewpoint that became standard in Western art around this time. It is thought to have been influenced by Leonardo da Vinci’s Portrait of a Woman, popularly referred to as La Belle Ferronière. This work, which has a similar headdress, was painted in the 1490s and much studied in the years that followed.
Portrait of a Woman with Hairnet also testifies to the role in Venetian art of Antonello da Messina, the masterful, if short-lived portrait painter from Sicily (1430-1479), who briefly worked in Venice around 1470. Antonello’s acute ability to depict the character of his subjects influenced the work of the Bellini family, the great artistic dynasty who in turn shaped the conventions of Venetian art.
Antonello da Messina was but one of many foreign artists who came to work or study in Venice, including Albrecht Dürer and El Greco.
Durer visited Venice twice, in 1494 and for an extended period during a two year sojourn in Italy, 1505-07. A substantial German mercantile community resided in Venice with their own church, San Bartolomeo. A religious group, the German Confraternity of the Rosary, commissioned Durer to paint a work entitled The Feast of the Rose Garlands to hang in San Bartolomeo. A magnificent preparatory sketch for this painting is on view at the Morgan, Kneeling Donor, 1506.
Interestingly, Durer used a Venetian drawing technique to create this striking image of piety. The noted 15th century artist Vittore Carpaccio had pioneered the method of using a pointed brush as a drawing implement, applying ink onto a special light blue paper know as carta azzurra. Durer adopted the technique, using a wash of gray to create the shadows in the folds of the donor’s billowing gown. Then he added a judicious application of white body color to show the reflection of light on the donor’s face, hands and the front of his gown adjacent to the rosary beads which are being grasped in the act of prayer. With brilliant effect, Durer created an indelible image of religious faith, all the more remarkable for the fact that it was a preparatory sketch.
Among the German merchants and craftsmen living in Venice were a number of printers. After moveable type was invented in Germany around 1450, political instability throughout southern Germany caused an exodus of printers seeking a safe haven for their new industry. Venice was close by and the city’s merchants were receptive to this profitable new technology.
The books and maps that were printed in Venice during the late 1400’s and early 1500’s brilliantly illustrate the process by which innovation adapts established cultural traditions. That can be seen in the sumptuously illustrated bibles and religious books on display at the Morgan.
Early printed books were deliberately made to appear as if they had been entirely produced by hand. In the case of the illustrations in the Morgan’s copy of St. Augustine ‘s De civitate Dei (The City of God), this in fact was the case. The book, one of the landmark texts of Christianity, was printed by Nicolaus Jenson in Venice on October 2, 1475. The magnificent frontispiece depicting St. Augustine was a unique artistic creation, most likely by Girolamo da Cremona. Early printers like Jenson set their type but left blank spaces for pictures, chapter initials and decorative borders. These were done by hand, thus satisfying the continuing demand for one-of-a-kind volumes. The Morgan’s copy of The City of God bears the coat of arms of the Mocenigo family, Pietro Mocenigo being the Doge from 1474 to 1476.
By the turn of the sixteenth century, the demand for illustrated books propelled the use of woodcuts to supply the pictures and maps for large press runs of books aimed at broadly-based audiences. Few books of the period had a greater impact than Andrea Palladio’s I quattro libri dell’architettura (Four Books on Architecture). Palladio (1508–1580) was a renowned builder of churches in Venice and of country estates surrounding the city. He distilled his knowledge into a work of great influence, published in 1570. The illustration shown here is for the Villa La Rotunda, a completely symmetrical building. Its proportions are perfectly balanced, being based on a square plan around a central circular hall with a dome.
The 1500’s would see at least one more, hand-crafted book, highly relevant to the maritime hegemony of Venice. This was the nautical or “portolan” atlas created by Battista Agnese. Seventy-one of these atlases survive, with a hand-drawn and painted oval map of the world in each.
Agnese was a cartographer from Genoa, who in 1543-44 distilled the latest geographic data brought back by the Spanish, Portuguese and other European voyagers into a remarkably accurate view of the continents. The route of the epic, circumnavigating voyage (1519-1522) by the squadron commanded by Ferdinand Magellan is clearly traced in now tarnished silver paint. Agnese used gold to mark the route by which the treasure from Peru was brought via the Isthmus of Panama and then transported in heavily-protected convoys across the Caribbean Sea and South Atlantic to the Spanish naval base at Cadiz. Ironically, most of this treasure was silver from the fabulously rich mines of Potosi in present-day Bolivia.
Agnese decorated his world map with charming depictions of twelve cherubs or “wind-heads” that in time would evolve into modern day compass directions. Here too, ancient conceptions confronted new discoveries. And that spelled bad news, ultimately, for Venice.
The great voyages of discovery like Magellan’s left Venice isolated from new trade routes and untapped sources of wealth. These global developments occurred as the Venetian colonies in the eastern Mediterranean were menaced by the growing naval power of the Ottoman Turks. The Venetians fought tenaciously to defend their trade zones, culminating in the naval victory at Lepanto in 1571. But the shrinking size of their maritime empire increasingly led the Venetian political elite to focus on their inland possessions, which they called the terraferma. And that, ironically, led seafaring Venice to take a pioneering role in developing landscape painting.
No account of Venetian art can ignore the contributions of Tiziano Vecellio, known as Titian. Born about 1485, he began painting, most likely in the studio of Giovanni Bellini, around 1500. He began a partnership with the enigmatic landscape painter, Giorgione. In 1508, they worked on a fresco for the warehouse of the German merchants in Venice, the Fondaco dei Tedeschi. This now lost painting is the first documented work of Titian and he did not stop working until his death in 1576.
Two important works by Titian are on display, one at the Morgan and the other at the parallel exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum. Both are landscapes, showing the way that the settings for religious and allegorical paintings set the stage for the rise of landscape as an independent genre.
In Landscape with St. Theodore Overcoming the Dragon, Titian used pen and brown ink, over traces of black chalk, to evoke a magical event in a realistic setting. According to Christian tradition, St. Theodore quelled a dragon guarding a spring with healing powers so that a mother could bathe her sick child. In Titian’s drawing, the dragon is not slain, but rolls over on its back in submission to St. Theodore’s spiritual power. Earlier in the Renaissance, artists like Benozzo Gozzoli would have located the drama in a fantastical landscape. But Titian asserts the plausibility of the miracle by placing St. Theodore and the chastened dragon in a naturalistic setting.
Earlier in his career, Titian painted a more menacing dragon in an oil painting, Orpheus and Eurydice, one of a spectacular group of masterpieces from the Accademia Carrara, located in Bergamo, Italy, which are on temporary display in the Metropolitan Museum. Collected during the 1800’s, these works were placed in a museum in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, once part of the Venetian Empire.
Titian’s Orpheus and Eurydice recounts two incidents from classical mythology placed in a realistic setting. In the right-hand scene, the doomed lovers are fleeing from Hades. The glowing, fiery entrance to the underworld looks like the doorway to a furnace or brick kiln. For the practical, worldly Venetians, the most appropriate locale for miracles and mythology alike was the landscape of reality.
The Venetians also wanted to be depicted as protagonists in the paintings that they commissioned. This can be seen in Madonna and Child with Saints Paul and Agnes, and Paolo and Agnese Cassotti. Painted about 1520 by Andrea Previtali, it shows a husband and wife, Paolo and Agnese Cassotti. They watch as their patron saints worship the Christ child. But instead of being crowded-off to the margins of the canvas, as would have been the case during the Middle Ages, the Cassottis flank the Virgin Mary and face the viewer. This is their picture.
The Venetians during the Renaissance were a confident and resilient people. Even as their dominions were threatened by the Turks and global trade routes shifted away from the Mediterranean Sea, they found the inner resources to cope with these challenges. You have only to look at the magnificent portraits from the Accademia Carrara at the Metropolitan Museum to understand why the Republic of Venice lasted until Napoleon’s invasion in 1798.
Look into the eyes of the radiant child in Giovanni Battista Moroni’s superbly rendered Portrait of a Little Girl of the Redetti Family. Any society that can foster such a degree of dignity and self-possession, even in a young child, is one that is motivated by a belief in its future. The Republic of Venice was such a society. And there is no better testament to the amazing degree of Venetian achievement than the art on display in the first-rate exhibits at the Morgan Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Renaissance Venice: Drawings from the Morgan May 18–September 23, 2012 The Morgan Library & Museum 225 Madison Avenue at 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Bellini, Titian, and Lotto: North Italian Paintings May 15–September 3, 2012 The Metropolitan Museum of Art 1000 Fifth Avenue (at 82nd Street), New York, NY 10028
After Image
Landscape and Memory: Wildfires Threaten Colorado’s Built Heritage
As environmental writer Bill McKibben noted on Twitter, the evacuation of the nation’s center for research into global warming in response to a wildfire fueled by drought conditions and an unprecedented heat wave, is “beyond irony.”
When people think of the devastation being wrought by western wildfires, it’s damage to the natural environment that comes most readily to mind. Yet in the last few days, we in Colorado have seen fires breach the wildland-urban interface (as it’s called here) and threaten cities. On Tuesday, June 26, the lightning-sparked Flagstaff fire caused sections of western Boulder to be put on pre-evacuation notice (i.e., pack your things, get the cat in its carrier, and be ready for the evacuation call). Meanwhile, in an even more serious development, winds in the Colorado Springs area drove the already-expanding Waldo Canyon fire down the foothills into the western suburbs of the second-largest city in the state.
The worst consequence of such fires is the threat to lives and neighborhoods, yet also under threat now are some of the built landmarks that embody a region’s history and contribute to a sense of place. As I watched the news (safe in central Denver), I found myself wondering about the fate of two structures, one at the edge of each city, whose connections to the wider world are not well known.
I.M. Pei’s Mesa Laboratory, part of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, was evacuated late Tuesday ahead of the Flagstaff fire. As environmental writer Bill McKibben noted on Twitter, the evacuation of the nation’s center for research into global warming in response to a wildfire fueled by drought conditions and an unprecedented heat wave, is “beyond irony.” The center is a striking monument to the mountain west of the Cold War years, when much of the region was flush with government investment. (The region offered wide open spaces — such as White Sands or Area 51, as well as a dry, sunny climate, and was presumed to be out of reach of Russian bombs.)
Pei, who designed the building in the early sixties, drew inspiration from the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde in far southwestern Colorado, as well as memories of mountaintop Buddhist retreats in his native China. But the building is best known to the wider world as one of the locations for Sleeper, Woody Allen’s futuristic scifi comedy of 1973. It’s there that Allen and Diane Keaton find themselves caught up in the plan to clone the future state’s beloved Leader from cells in his nose, the only body part to survive assassination. (I’ve written before about the current fate of Colorado buildings used in Allen’s film, notably the iconic Sleeper House, and how ironically apt they are, given the movie’s dystopian mood.)
Far less known, its links to the wider world of arts and letters obscured by the passage of time and by cultural shifts its builder could hardly have foreseen, is Glen Eyrie. A Tudor-revival castle perched above Colorado Springs, Glen Eyrie was the home of General William Jackson Palmer, a railroad baron of the Gilded Age who founded the city (as well as the Denver and Rio Grande railroad) and oversaw its growth into the elegant “Newport of the Rockies”, frequented by European aristocrats sampling the Wild West and wealthy tubercular patients from back east seeking a cure in the mountain air. Further south, in Pueblo, he built the Colorado Coal & Iron Company plant which grew into the Rockefeller-owned Colorado Fuel & Iron, whose nearby coalfields were the scene of the Ludlow Massacre of 1914.
Glen Eyrie was originally a conventional, if very large, Victorian house, but after the death of his wife, Mary, known as “Queen”, Palmer replaced it with a more lavish structure. “As Colorado is peculiarly free of old castles, he had to build one for himself,” a journalist noted in 1914.
So far, all very local. But during Queen’s lifetime, she had left Colorado to live with her daughters in England. She is said to have been advised to move to a lower elevation after a mild heart attack, yet the fact she went as far as England lends credence to the stories she found Colorado Springs too raw and remote for her liking. In England, she installed herself and her daughters in Ightham Mote, a moated manor house in Sevenoaks, Kent, dating to the fourteenth century and now a National Trust property. There Mrs. Palmer and her daughters lived by candlelight, staged Christmas feasts for the manor’s tenants, and pursued the acquaintance of artists and writers. And there, in the manor’s Tudor chapel, her daughter Elsie Palmer was painted by John Singer Sargent, resulting in one of his most memorable portraits.
If this all sounds like an episode in a Henry James novel, that’s perhaps because Henry James was one of the figures whose acquaintance Mrs. Palmer sought. In Confronting Elsie Palmer: John Singer Sargent as a Painter of Real Women, an honors thesis completed at Emory University in 2010, Alexa L. Hayes quotes a letter from James describing a Christmas visit to the Palmers at Ightham Mote as “ ‘a queerly, uncomfortable yet entertaining visit’ with ‘General Palmer, a Mexican-railway-man, and his wife and children. I didn’t know them much . . .and the episode was the drollest amalgam of American and Western characteristics . . . in the rarest old English setting.’” (General Palmer had by then founded the National Railroad of Mexico). The Palmer family’s relationship with John Singer Sargent seems more of a success; in addition to painting Elsie, Sargent also depicted the family and their house in A Game of Bowls, Ightham Mote, Kent.
Sargent’s portrait of Elsie Palmer is aesthetically bold, unique among his works, as far as I know, for its flirtation with a Pre-Raphaelite aesthetic . Elsie faces the viewer head on, posed more like a saint in an icon, or a medieval picture of an enthroned royal, than a fashionable sitter. Her simple white dress, whose flowing lines owe more to the Aesthetic movement of William Morris than to Victorian high fashion, also evokes the middle ages. The repeated pattern of the Tudor linenfold paneling behind her creates a decorative surface rather than an illusionistic space. Her pale, unsmiling face and loose, straight hair recall the women painted by the Pre-Raphaelites.
Elsie Palmer’s ties to the English intelligentsia would only grow stronger. In 1908, she married L. H. Myers, an independently wealthy English writer on the fringes of the Bloomsbury group. Myers is best known for The Root and the Flower, a collection of novels set in sixteenth-century India in which the inner lives of characters at the court of the Mughal emperor reflect the spiritual and psychological upheavals of Myers’s own world. (The Root and the Flower is currently available in a single volume from NYRB Classics.)
Given Myers’s sympathetic portrayal of a milieu in which Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian currents mingle, it’s strange to think of him in relation to contemporary Colorado Springs, now known not as the Newport of the Rockies, but as the “Evangelical Vatican,” even if it’s only a relationship by marriage. (Boulder, now… They’d take him in with open arms, a vegan chai, and a visiting professorship at Naropa University’s Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics. He’d probably like Crestone, too.)
The mental distance between the different worlds Elsie Palmer occupied does not seem to have lessened in the past hundred years. Nevertheless, her portrait hangs in the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, which is not only remaining open during the fire, but also, according to their website, offering free admission “as a resource for staying indoors [out of the smoke- HH], avoiding the heat, and enjoying art, “ — a wonderful move.
Glen Eyrie has long been the property of a Christian organization, The Navigators, which restricted access for many years but has since opened the property on a limited basis to visitors and hikers. It remains a beloved landmark, judging by the many expressions of concern posted on social networks even as the fire spread to residential neighborhoods. Preliminary reports indicate the castle has survived; another much-loved local landmark, the Flying W Ranch, was not so fortunate. I hope Glen Eyrie — and the Mesa Laboratory — will continue to stand, emblems of the region’s history and of the sometimes surprising cultural currents that have shaped this part of the world.
