Proust and the Squid by Maryanne Wolf
Reminding the reader that the likes of Thomas Edison, Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein were dyslexics, Wolf ponders whether we can explain the “preponderance of creativity and ‘thinking outside the box’ in many people with dyslexia?” Wolf’s rhetorical questions are tackled with grace and one always feels richer for having spent time with her.
- Proust and the Squid: The Story and Science of the Reading Brain
- Harper, 320 pp.
What is Reading?
Have you ever pondered how those implicitly intricate symbols on the page transform into life-altering experiences for a few of us? What is the basis for this uniquely human fascination for reading, and what can that fascination teach us about ourselves?
Maryanne Wolf, Director of the Center for Reading and Language Research at Tufts University, broaches these questions and offers a comprehensive view of the history, the present, and the likely future of this beloved skill.
The misleading title is a reference to the French novelist’s description of reading as an intellectual “sanctuary” and to the use of the squid brain for neurological research in the 1950s. These seemingly unrelated symbols are meant to indicate Wolf’s approach to writing this book. She marries the cultural-historical (referred to by the former) with the biological to paint a well-rounded picture of reading and reading disabilities.
In Wolf’s view, the Sumerian cuneiform was a landmark accomplishment in the development of writing. For the first time since the beginning of civilization, “symbols rapidly became less pictographic and more logographic and abstract.” In fact, this change forced a reworking of human brain circuits:
“First, considerably more pathways in the visual and visual association regions would be necessary in order to decode what would eventually become hundreds of cuneiform characters…Second, the conceptual demands of a logosyllabary would inevitable involve more cognitive systems, which, in turn, would require more connections to visual areas in the occipital lobes, to language areas in the temporal lobes, and to the frontal lobes.”
It’s a mutually reinforcing relationship, Wolf observes: “The brain’s design made reading possible, and reading’s design changed the brain in multiple, critical, still evolving ways.” Some of these changes come across as so radical that only the realization of our being at a safe distance from such physiological alchemy introduces a semblance of acceptability.
Her history of reading offers interesting insights into the great arguments of our age. She likens Socrates’ reservations about the transition from an oral to a literate culture to her own worries about the increasing digitalization of all forms of youth culture today:
“First, Socrates posited that oral and written words play very different roles in an individual’s intellectual life; second, he regarded the new–and much less stringent– requirements that written language placed both on memory and on the internalization of knowledge as catastrophic; and third, he passionately advocated the unique role the oral language plays in the development of morality and virtue in society.”
Wolf applies each of the above criteria to her questions about digitization, and finds Socrates’ arguments remarkable prescient and cautionary. Perhaps our learning today is of a lesser form than the classical Hellenic variety, and our future generations may reap the woes of rapidly advancing computerization.
Wolf is a sympathetic writer, sensitizing us to the need for looking at the world of reading from a child’s perspective. If we are to understand reading disabilities better, we would need to get into the science of the reading brain. For this, she sets the reader a task. On the well-assumed condition that a reader of this book would be unfamiliar with the Chinese alphabet, she makes us compare two identical sets of Chinese letters.
It is a difficult process that needs close inspection for the reader to arrive at an answer. Had these been English letters, Wolf seems to be gently nudging us into acceding, we adults would have taken no time to answer. But since it is a new script, it demands our time and attention. So it is with children, and it is important to understand this difference.
Several such examples make the reader aware of the fine art of reading, its hidden wonders and dauntless vigor. In a chapter titled “The Unending Story of Reading’s Development,” Wolf cites the case of nine-year-old Luke, who recommended himself for her reading intervention program.
It turned out that Luke did not have any reading disabilities per se, but Wolf’s team had never come across “a child with a more profound problem in the time it took to name a letter and read a word.” That is, Luke’s was a case of moving from “accuracy to fluency in the higher stages of learning.”
Wolf then delves into a neurological exploration of the time line of mental processes that a fully expert reader uses, and in so doing, makes us better appreciate the nuances of reading. From here to dyslexia, which occupies the latter parts of the book, Wolf switches between biology and humanities to drive home her point.
Reminding the reader that the likes of Thomas Edison, Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein were dyslexics, Wolf ponders whether we can explain the “preponderance of creativity and ‘thinking outside the box’ in many people with dyslexia?” Wolf’s rhetorical questions are tackled with grace and one always feels richer for having spent time with her.
Thanks to umpteen illustrations of the brain at various stages of the process of reading, and Wolf’s revelation of a dyslexic son, the book rises from a merely professional tome to a personal and highly accessible project.
Vikram Johri is a writer living in New Delhi, India. His work has appeared in many publications, including the "Christian Science Monitor" and "Chicago Sun-Times."
The Future Without A Past: The Humanities In A Technological Society by John Paul Russo
Weaver was referring, of course, to the media in all its forms and the pernicious effects that communication technology was having on our culture in 1948 when his book was published!
- The Future Without A Past: The Humanities In A Technological Society
- University of Missouri Press, 313 pp.
RAGE, RAGE AGAINST THE DYING OF THE LIGHT – Dylan Thomas
Rhetorician Richard Weaver, in his magisterial work Ideas Have Consequences gave us a unique metaphor, The Great Stereopticon, which he defined as a “wonderful machine” that “projects selected pictures of life in the hope that what is seen will be imitated.” Weaver was referring, of course, to the media in all its forms and the pernicious effects that communication technology was having on our culture in 1948 when his book was published!
Today it is commonplace to find a significant rebellion in academic circles to “the rise of the machine.” In that genre John Paul Russo, Professor of English at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, has taken his pen in hand to pursue the issue of cultural decline, specifically the extirpation of the humanities in academia caused by the domination of technology. He concludes at the end of his instructive introduction to say “This book will have achieved one of its goals if it gives the reader one big headache-the same headache I have when I think of these issues.”
As for this reader Professor Russo’s objective has been achieved, and I do not say that in the pejorative. The length, depth, and breath of Russo’s erudition is impressive, he validates his comments with notes (this can be trying at times), and he presents differing opinions with a certain panache that only a true humanist can employ.
For the record Russo defines humanist as standing “for the autonomy of the individual, the library of the world culture and arts, and an effort to translate the import of our studies into the moral world through teaching and other civic action.”
Russo begins his discussion by declaring that the West has finally reached an end of “transition” begun in the 1830’s and laments that “We now have students raised and educated wholly within the hard shell of the technological environment, a generation for whom the great transition is finally over,” a generation “fully technicized.” He points out that the communications and technological explosion of the 1980’s was a more significant event than the moral and political anomie illustrated by the so-called counter-cultural “revolution” of the 1960’s. Russo says Arnold Toynbee considered that Western civilization was in the midst of a “spiritual breakdown” brought on by the adoption of a sensate culture, that is a culture immersed in a “materialist, sensual, relativist, narrowly particularistic, seeking immediate gratification.”
The author explains the positions of the “hard technological determinists” and the few-in-number “soft technological determinists.” The softies think that the world is moving to a “…conciliatory global technology” and things will turn out just fine; that is following the predictable social catastrophe. On the other hand the majority opinions, and they are varied, indicate that Western civilization is “evolving on ground other than its own, or on one highly specialized version of its own, the technological, and it will soon cease to resemble itself.”
In this point Russo is indebted to Jacques Ellul and his book The Technological Society published in 1954. Ellul argues that by technique, a term that means “the ensemble of means, procedures, and above all the technical mentality,” the machine began to “integrate itself into nineteenth century society.” The problem was the speed at which new advances were made and introduced into culture. Instead of being gradually assimilated it became “runaway and autonomous,” the machine began to erode the old values and replace them with a yearning for more technology that can now be sated by technique. Ellul expands his concept of technique by explaining that it “clarifies, arranges, and rationalizes; it does in the domain of the abstract what the machine did in the domain of labor. It is efficient and brings efficiency to everything.”
“Soft technology determinists,” Russo tells us, counter that no matter how powerful technology and communications are, they are confronted by culture, ideology, politics, and religion. Critiqing Landon Winner, an interpreter of Ellul who wrote “we should try to imagine and seek to build technical regimes compatible with freedom, social justice, and other key political standards.” Here he argues that the word, “regime …implies an incompatibility with freedom” but, if Richard Weaver is correct-and he applied it in terms of sectionalism- “regime” is not only the political and cultural, but “a way of life” which may or may not be inimical to freedom.
Then modernity, with technology as the driving force, has all but destroyed morality and civitas. The sharp and observable decline in religiousness, the resultant interest in the parapsychology (the occult, UFO’s, etc.), the increase in drug and alcohol addiction, and the sharp increase in mental disorders are but a few of the symptoms that describe a civilization in anomie.
Russo’s seven essays address the domination of technology and its virulent techniques that have superseded the humanities in academia; the result is individuals who have not learned to think, to reason morally or ethically, to grasp the concept of self. He is defining an entire generation, and this is but the first, that are merely victims of the Great Stereopticon’s relentless propaganda; people who will have no means to decipher truth from lies, vulgarism from civility, lust from love.
One of the book’s blurbs tells the reader that it will appeal to “…general readers who are seeking deeper insights into today’s cultural problems.” Well, maybe, but you’d better have a foundation in “literary studies, intellectual and cultural history, philosophy, ethics, media studies, and American studies” if you wish to grasp the many concepts on the first read.
Russo’s discussion of technology unabated is both wide and deep, but I shouldn’t be too critical because we are often told just how decadent our culture is, often without proof or illustration. Professor Russo has eschewed the ubiquitous hyperbole and taken the time to present a critique that is precise and penetrating.
The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges — and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates by Daniel Golden
Money dominates far greater a percentage of admissions than colleges—who are desperate to boost endowments to maintain rankings in national publications—like to admit, and that drive for money results in admissions preferences for legacy alumni and students of wealthier parents.
- The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges — and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates
- Crown Publishers, 323 pp.
Affirmative Action for the Rich and Famous
When I was a college student, I agreed—as a favor to a friend—to be the overnight host for a prospective legacy student, which is the academic world means a potential student who has at least one alumni parent. I was busy, but said I’d put him up into an empty room next to mine, and would take him to dinner.
The empty dorm room next to me was tiny and a bit dirty—if I recall, that’s why it was unoccupied—and the student bristled. Unbeknownst to me, he found the room and my vague indifference unacceptable, called his mom, had her pick him up, and the next morning, I awoke to a phone call from an admissions office person who literally began our conversation with: “Tell me your side of the story.”
Only then did it dawn on me that I had alienated the family of a potential donor. And given the anger of this early morning phone call, I imagine that it must have been someone with the potential to donate a lot of money.
Money dominates far greater a percentage of admissions than colleges—who are desperate to boost endowments to maintain rankings in national publications—like to admit, and that drive for money results in admissions preferences for legacy alumni and students of wealthier parents. For people in the academic world, this is relatively common knowledge.
But this regime of preferences is not necessarily public knowledge, and Daniel Golden, author of The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys its Way into Elite Colleges—and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates, does a nice job in this exhaustively reported volume of bringing to light this system that gives a leg up to “hooked” privileged kids, and makes the college admissions process more difficult for kids from less affluent backgrounds.
Golden bases much of his argument on SAT scores, class rankings, and grades from individual students. And although it left me feeling, at times, like I was 17 again and agonizing over the value of 10 SAT points, his reporting is exhaustive and impressive.
Golden focuses on several specific groups of students who receive preferential treatment in college admissions. Legacy students are perhaps the most well-known, and gain advantage due to the likelihood that their parents will donate money to the university.
In a similar vein, the children of rich and famous parents enjoy significant advantages over other high school students. Thus, Golden notes, did Chris Ovitz—son of Hollywood super agent Michael Ovitz—gain admission to Brown University after an undistinguished high school career as a “special student,” a designation given to students who hope to take one or two non-degree courses. Only in Ovitz’s case, his special student status was used as a backdoor entry to Brown. Chris Ovitz departed Brown within a year and eventually graduated from UCLA with a degree in history.
But Golden also identifies a number of less obvious forms of preference. Because universities often give free or significantly reduced tuition to the children of faculty—a break that may or may not be transferable to other universities—professors at elite institutions go to great lengths to ensure that their children can gain admissions, regardless of their qualifications.
More surprisingly, high school athletes in upper class sports, like lacrosse or crew, can gain sizable admissions advantages, and scholarships, that will allow a student to overcome a mediocre high school record. The specific advantage comes from the fact that many urban high schools lack the resources to field teams in sports like golf or skiing, and as a result, athletes from more affluent schools have a wider array of options that help them gain a foothold into academic programs.
In noting this problem of athlete preference, Golden refutes the misconception that poor and minority students benefit disproportionately from athletic scholarships. And perhaps more importantly, he highlights the socioeconomic factors—outside of a direct line to a college admissions officer—that make admissions easier for the “hooked” students. He moves beyond test scores, in other words, to look at the range of factors that keep the education system unequal and prevent it from being the sort of great meritocracy that Golden advocates.
This sense of context, however, is largely lacking from the rest of The Price of Admission, and ultimately renders Golden’s work interesting, but far too myopic.
Thus, for example, much of Golden’s case relies on competing SAT scores that show that some “hooked” student’s performance was substantially worse than an unhooked student, and yet the hooked student—children of Al Gore and Bill Frist, for example—are the ones who get to go to Harvard. But Golden ignores a body of research that demonstrates that the SAT is not a terribly reliable predictor of academic success.
And more oddly, he neglects the industry of test preparation outfits like Kaplan and the Princeton Review that charge the parents of high school students on the order of $1,000 for test-taking strategy classes. And of course, those students who get expensive SAT tutoring enjoy huge advantages over the students who can barely afford to take the test itself.
While Golden treats SAT scores as some great marker of achievement, he would have actually strengthened his case by taking a bit of time to show how their use further tilts admissions against poorer students.
Nor does Golden take the time to explore the relationship between large alumni donations and the actual quality of education that these well-funded universities provide. How do these students affect the quality of education at big name universities? And why would a university like Harvard, with an endowment valued well above $20 billion, want to admit a student just to get another $1 million donation?
For that matter, how much does admission to an elite college help someone? I realize this is hard to quantify, but in the process of reading about the less than stellar academic records of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, or the children of national politicians and billionaires, I couldn’t help but think that it does not matter in any way where they go to college. They are rich. They are well-connected. How much could a prestigious bachelor’s degree really help?
To be fair, Golden focuses as much on upper-middle class kids as on the ludicrously wealthy. And he does spend a bit of time discussing the effects—generally negative—that preferential treatment has on “unhooked” students. He notes that Asian American students, in particular, feel the brunt of this system in which they lack the social and financial connections to gain an advantage, yet do not receive the same sort of affirmative action considerations that other minority groups receive.
But The Price of Admission does not press much beyond that, and this is deeply unfortunate. Golden is an immensely talented reporter—the work that formed the basis for this book earned him a Pulitzer Prize—and he could have used those considerable talents to examine much, much more about the relationship between education and inequality in the United States.
Instead, he has highlighted a major problem with the college admissions process. And while it is a major problem, it is symptomatic of more systemic problems in education that Golden never takes the time to explore.
Bradley Kreit is a graduate student in Anthropology at the University of California, San Diego.
Orchestras, Oboes and Orgies
“I was honest about my own behavior and that of others, yet stopped short of revealing 95 percent of the worst in our business. The nature of memoir is that of truth; only real people can illustrate real stories. However, a measure of effective journalism is its ability to instigate societal change, and only a picture based on truth can do that.”
Oboist Blair Tindall’s new book, Mozart in the Jungle, offers a scandalous look at the lives of classical musicians, particularly those “freelancers” who are not safely ensconced with one of the country’s top orchestras. Drug use is rampant among these artists, and we learn that the casting couch is not just a Hollywood phenomenon. But Ms. Tindall’s book also offers touching stories of musicians struggling with health and financial issues in addition to intense artistic pressures. Finally, Mozart in the Jungle addresses the problems with America’s system of music education and the inevitable consequences of too many musicians chasing a small number of jobs with orchestras that are struggling to find an audience.
- I always thought classical musicians lived on a higher spiritual plane than the rest of us. Your book seems to say that is not the case. Is there anything ennobling about music?
- Many in today’s society are introspective, and yes, some of them are musicians. People in diverse fields can be as intensely spiritual as the most accomplished artists. Musicians are human beings who experience life in unique ways just like everyone else; and fortunately, the ability to enjoy music is more universal than many realize.Merriam-Webster defines “noble” as “having high moral qualities.” The practice of music alone has nothing to do with morality; it’s sequences of notes, time delays, and personal interpretations. But teamed with the study of history, philosophy, science, and other subjects that affect mankind, music is unparalleled at EXPRESSING these high issues – the arts and humanities would have a fraction of their impact without the other. What synergy!
- A mystical attitude about the place of music can create a devastating effect, driving both audiences and amateur musicians – fearing they lack the intellect to understand — away. Music is beautiful, uplifting, and can make life so much more than it already is, but…it is still just music. To anyone who reads, writes, practices, and performs the stuff, it is ethereal, yet straightforward. Those schooled in music performance understand how much rote practice is involved; scales, arpeggios, repetition. To produce a great performance, even the most talented and renowned player must be applauded for this necessary and diligent preparatory work.
- Music is a resource that anyone can understand, and even participate in. Even those without musical training can drum on the beach, enjoy a picnic at the local orchestra’s parks concert, or sing in a church choir once a year. Music is everywhere…and classical music is composed of the same 12 tones and the same rhythms as pop songs and much other music.
- You detail drug abuse and promiscuity (in one case a full blown orgy) among classical musicians. Is there something about an artistic temperament that explains this behavior, or is it because of the high pressure, vagabond lifestyle that musicians are forced to lead?
- During the post-Pill, pre-AIDS era of the 1980s, sexual abandon was common across a wide cross-section of society, both heterosexual and homosexual. Substance abuse is also present in every sector of society; lawyers, miners, farmers, housewives, secretaries, programmers, social workers, executives, and, yes, performing artists.When I wrote my NY Times article about stage fright drugs, which mostly consist of the adrenaline-blocking class of heart medications called beta-blockers, many clinicians mentioned that these therapies had reduced some musicians’ use of alcohol and sedatives to control stress and performance anxiety.
- You’re brutally honest in Mozart in the Jungle about your own indiscretions, but you’re equally forthright about the misbehavior of others who had no say in telling this story. How did you wrestle with this moral dilemma and have you received feedback from any of the people mentioned in your book?
- This is a question every memoirist receives. I was honest about my own behavior and that of others, yet stopped short of revealing 95 percent of the worst in our business. The nature of memoir is that of truth; only real people can illustrate real stories. However, a measure of effective journalism is its ability to instigate societal change, and only a picture based on truth can do that. Of course, my view of events is unique, and anyone else in the music world is welcome to write their own book revealing a different side of the business, which I would look forward to reading.The profile I presented of myself was meant to represent the “culture of entitlement” that sprang up at the arts boom’s peak, and to poke fun at a misguided egoism and lack of awareness that was representative of the era.
- It is sad that some of the press focuses not on the wonderful people I profiled who acted with integrity and generosity, like Alice Tully, Robert White, Jaime Laredo, and others, choosing to fabricate some hatred or “sour grapes” that I have never felt and would therefore never communicate.
- I meant to represent characters empathetically, to bring the reader into the futility of their worlds. It is powerful to feel the frustration of the most talented, intelligent, and kind people who believe strongly in the system – only to have the fairy tale of the music business fade, sometimes leaving its practitioners with few alternatives because of intense, yet narrow, music conservatory training.
- What is the problem with the way arts, and particularly orchestras, are funded today? What is the solution and what role should government play, if any?
- In 1957, the Ford Foundation began an innovative system of matching grants, which provided seed money for the formation of many performing groups, philanthropic organizations, community, state, and federal arts councils. This system promoted an arts boom through the 1960s and 1970s, but when the program ended in 1974, much of the arts world maintained the growth model — while the audience did not, and may never, grow fast enough to support it.The government is already playing a generous role, giving performing arts institutions a status as public charities. This benefit is twofold, allowing organizations like the New York Philharmonic and Metropolitan Opera not to pay taxes while enabling a benefit for philanthropists to donate through a system of tax-incentives. In addition, local arts councils and the National Endowment for the Arts contribute to certain organizations – an average of six percent to American orchestras.
- What do you say to the parent of a musically gifted child? It seems if they provide a more well rounded education, as you recommend in your book, their child may not be able to compete with other children who are more focused.
- A parent of one of the army of children identified with the “gifted” label should assume that their offspring has been blessed with many talents. A general education offers the child an opportunity to explore diverse fields and decide on a focus at an age when he has the tools and maturity to decide what is truly appropriate for him or her.Yo-Yo Ma graduated from Harvard, Joshua Bell, from Indiana University, and the brilliant cellist Alisa Weilerstien a history major from Columbia University. All are acclaimed musicians, creative concert programmers, and terrific communicators. They exemplify broad education benefiting talented musicians who are getting the most out of their music education by studying with top teachers of their instrument while accumulating the base of information their most well-educated, interested, and supportive, audience will know. Their excellent education has made them more competitive, not less so.
- There’s a curious sense that conservatory study makes students more competitive, but I find that these narrowly focused schools teach few skills that are useful even to musicians. I was required to take a battery of music electives, including courses like late Beethoven string quartets, Wagner operas, and the sight-singing, music dictation, and theory courses.
- Only later in life did I discover that math and music really do have a connection, which is lost on students struggling with music theory in a conservatory where not one quantitative course is offered. Why not include the basic skills of reading, writing, spelling, social studies, world history, and math that are necessary for everyday life?
- Parents should find out exactly why their children became interested in music, and what they would like to do professionally after college graduation. Is it realistic? Perhaps they can help to focus it. A friend who has had a music-mentorship position for 35 years wrote to me after reading the book, that he is “met by looks of stupid disbelief” by parents when he suggests that their children receive a decent education, “just in case.” He also recalled that a substantial number of the “great hopes” he had known disappeared from the scene by age 30.
- Wouldn’t it be wonderful if those now-invisible musicians had taken a double-major in journalism, English, business, physics, computer science, biochemistry or history? Today, American colleges graduate 6,000 music performance majors a year who must find alternatives to the 250 auditions advertised annually in the union paper – many of those for part-time jobs. Those graduates would become the doctors, scientists, lawyers, businesspeople, and other professionals with the interest and knowledge to be our audience, and the enthusiasm and resources to serve as a new generation of arts patrons – for both financial and advisory support.
Mike is the Editor of the California Literary Review.
I also run a couple more sites.
Martha Sutton Maple, Educator
November 6, 2008 at 3:58 pm
Why wasn’t I required to read and study this book during Graduate School? Why didn’t my college professors discuss this book with me as I studied to be a better teacher? It should be required reading for every teacher in education today. Most educators understand very little about how a student reads! I’m totally consumed by this book! I hope to get someone to be in a Book Study with me. Thank you, Dr. Wolk. Awesome book!
William Langman
October 14, 2007 at 1:06 pm
Dr. Wolf has broadened my understanding of the challenge learning to read presents. This is a book that I reread portions for the pleasure of experiencing her ideas and language. I teach reading to special needs children. This book should be required reading for all teachers of reading.