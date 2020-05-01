Music
The House That George Built by Wilfrid Sheed
And in recreating social history, what a star-studded cast he lines up to perform for us! We find retold the lives and careers of preeminents like Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington , Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, and many more.
- The House That George Built: With a Little Help from Irving, Cole, and a Crew of About Fifty
- Random House, 309 pp.
America Swinging
“I hear America singing,” Walt Whitman famously declared in the middle of the 19th Century. But by the 20th Century, he would have heard America swinging. And not on the prairie, but in THE HOUSE THAT GEORGE BUILT up Tin Pan Alley. Wilfrid Sheed’s new history of popular American song takes us to the urban, suave tunes we knew from long ago and which now belt themselves out once again while their composers and lyricists spring to life in the ambiance of their period. All because of the charms of Sheed’s delivery, happily in sync with every variegated nuance!
The author’s admiration for our American popular song is boundless. Certainly, he’s not alone in suggesting that it was partly responsible for the growth of our nation’s prestige and our superior image across the world during the 20th century. In those days, American songs could be heard in towns and villages throughout the industrialized parts of the globe! What with the emergence of radio, followed by the availability of movies and then “talkies,” there was no stopping these traveling melodies. They soon became a major export from the U.S. of A. —— that would retain its prominence and power, together with jazz, for decades, as catchy and catching as the common cold.
Moreover, Sheed argues in a highly personal vein, considering those creations a kind of memoir from an era long since gone —— an intimate form of social history. “Songs,” he tells us,“ are circumstantial in a way that headlines can never be.” These compositions, he declares, describing his own experience of them, ‘lodged themselves in every hole and corner of my memory, reminding me of where I’d been that summer and what it felt like in the salty air or the misty light, and also what Hitler was up to just then and how far the Allied Forces had advanced in North Africa.——from Tobruck to Benghazi….” Regarding our popular music as an untapped power that can evoke those times, Sheed compares it to finding a cache of lost letters or a family’s buried history in a trunk. He elucidates its grip on him:
“I can remember perfectly things like the tree I sat in as I sang my first Latin American number. “The Breeze and I” it was called, and I can still feel the pebbles underfoot as my sister and I took turns with “I’ve got spurs that jingle jangle jingle” on the banks of the Delaware River, and can almost hear the piously empty street of Wildwood, New Jersey….” Without the “illumination of melody,” he protests, the sense of those times might never be fully recaptured.
Sheed shows us how these men and women managed —— as often in feast as in famine —— to pursue their dreamy, wholly impractical and highly unmanageable careers, even, in a sense, how un-American their way of life was, yet how they nevertheless produced such gems as Berlin’s “Oh, How I Hate To Get Up In the Morning,“ “a Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody,” or Gershwin’s, “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Fascinating Rhythm,” and “More than You Know.” Try Cole Porter’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “What is This Thing Called Love,” or Harold Arlen’s, “Stormy Weather,” “Blues in the Night” —— just to pick a few random samples from an ocean of scintillant wonders . Ever hummable, unforgettable tunes, and so many bubbling with good cheer, they remain even at this late date that “American standard” and are likely to keep alive for generations to come.
Yet these songs come accompanied by many tales of woe. Tales of disappointments, entanglements, feuds, mis-caluclations, mismanagements and of sheerest misery—— alcoholism, drug addition, and sad, pathetic or even tragic deaths. Such were woven into and out of the lives of these musicians, the makers of our popular music.
We learn, for example, of Gershwin’s early successes and triumphs, and then of his utter despair! At the top of his form, he saw the first gala production of his operatic masterpiece, PORGY AND BESS flop disastrously on Broadway. Disillusioned, he turned to Hollywood, desperately hoping to keep himself together by feverishly working and yet certain that he’d compromised his music. How painful to follow him to an untimely death and one that prevented his ever learning of his failure’s becoming our American classic. A work that today lives in the spheres while the composer’s genius itself has been recognized as a star of the first magnitude.
Sheed relates the tale of the dapper, ever-ebullient Cole Porter’s decline following an accidental fall from his beloved horse, only to be trampled upon by the terrified beast that has thrown him. Yet, we also hear how he went on producing super-sophisticated songs, superbly light and cheerful despite his debilitation and persistent pain.
As for Jerome Kern’s own miseries, he also imagined that he had abandoned his “ true calling,” when he was forced to resort to Hollywood. He actually believed that when he had forsaken his highest talent and his chosen form, the operetta, he’d lost his integrity altogether. What with early success and recognition for his SHOW BOAT, he had gone forward eagerly with ROBERTA, and with adaptations to “American style” of Vienna-type hits like Rudolf Friml’s clunky ROSE MARIE. But Kern was sure that stooping to Broadway’s notions with such works as ANNIE GET YOUR GUN and, finally, Hollywood’s commercial standards was the pits!. Even so—— came the irony of ironies! What happened was his pairing out on the Coast with Fred Astaire and the great Hermes Pan, his choreographer, to make his songs shimmer as never before. In such incredible musicals as SWING TIME, such miracles as “Never Gonna Dance,” or “A Fine Romance,” we remember still what the composer himself never himself acknowledged, namely that it was these swinging numbers by which he had distinguished himself as a composer.
Indeed, it’s impossible to conclude without mentioning many others, whose names are virtually unknown to us, yet whose songs leap out of every page. A Harry Warren, who wrote “42nd Street,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “I only Have Eyes For You ,“ and “You’re Getting To Be a Habit With Me.” Or, Jimmy van Huesen, Frank Sinatra’s musical partner, whose, “I’ll Never Smile Again,” and “Imagination,” swept the country along with the cocky singer . Of course, we need to name Johnnie Mercer, the man behind Bing Crosby’s own great performances, whose music and lyrics will ever be identified with the “all-American voice.” Is there any question that his “Something’s Gotta Give,” “My Momma Don Tol’ Me,” and “Accentuate the Positive,” belong to us all, even after the juke box has vanished, replaced by iPod library songs?
Sheed observes early on that he must have hummed hundreds of tunes aloud in the course of writing, THE HOUSE THAT GEORGE BUILT. He concludes his evocations of those glories with Irving Berlin’s judgment of his own life’s work: “If this book starts you tapping your feet, I’m happy beyond words.”
African American
T. Denean Sharpley-Whiting Discusses Hip Hop’s Attitude Toward Women
“The title was inspired by Snoop Dogg. It captures the ethos of the new gender politics I explore in the book–which is essentially that women are disposable, exchangeable, throwaway commodities to charismatic males who bond around keeping them “down” or in their place.”
T. Denean Sharpley-Whiting is Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies and French at Vanderbilt University. Her new book is Pimps Up, Ho’s Down: Hip Hop’s Hold on Young Black Women.
- Where does the title of your book come from? What does it mean to you and what does it mean to rappers?
- The title was inspired by Snoop Dogg. It captures the ethos of the new gender politics I explore in the book–which is essentially that women are disposable, exchangeable, throwaway commodities to charismatic males who bond around keeping them “down” or in their place.
- You document the pervasive misogynistic lyrics and behavior of hip hop artists. What do you think are the psychological reasons behind this?
- Hip hop is a reflection of our larger culture with respect to male-female relationships. If it (hip hop, that is) were to go the way of the dinosaur, we would still be dealing with sexism and misogyny (from Hooters restaurants to Playboy to shock jock antics like Howard Stern, Rush Limbaugh, Don Imus). Hip hop is simply rawer in articulating men’s deeply conflicted relationships with women. At the bottom, we have to question American ideas about masculinity. What it means to be a man in American culture and how men perform this role. Today, I believe men and boys feel adrift, displaced, as they compete with “alpha” women and girls in every facet of life in ways that their fathers and grandfathers did not. Simultaneously, they are conflicted over American ideals regarding men, manhood, and a patriarchal society. The one area that men feel some dominance is in the area of sexuality and brute strength—so degrading women sexually, intimately, physically in the most misogynist and sexist ways represents a leveling out of this perceived topsy-turvy female dominated world. The sad thing is we as consumers find this multi-billion dollar generating pastime (demeaning women) entertaining. Hip hop caters to our tastes, which have become increasingly coarsened.
- Do you think the large number of fatherless families in the black community and increasingly throughout all of society is a factor in this?
- I am reluctant to attribute this trend wholly to this phenomenon especially with respect to black families as I feel we start down the slippery slope of pathology theories of the black matriarchy as well as of black families. Fatherlessness is an extremely troubling issue. The vast majority of fatherless families involve young and poor fathers and mothers (16-24). High unemployment and poverty continue to be major disincentives to marriage among this class. Even the white working class benefit from in-group job opportunities (racial nepotism) whereas black workers (young ones in particular) continue to battle discriminatory hiring and retention practices, unequal incarceration practices among young black men, etc. The cause and effect are much more complicated than hip hop and its gender chauvinism. Indeed, for the first time in our history married couples are outnumbered by those couples who merely live together. Marriage is clearly not as much a priority among Americans as it once was. There is clearly a paradigm shift in a culture where making babies and marriage are no longer tied. These trends too would contribute to fatherlessness.
- Groupies and mistreatment of women have been a part of the white rock and roll world since the 60s. What, if anything, is different about the world of hip hop?
- The difference is hip hop groupies while multiracial are overwhelming black unlike rock and roll groupies who were overwhelmingly white. But groupies function in hip hop as they did in the rock era—they are women who provide sexual services. Though there were groupies associated with the jazz, blues, funk set, these groupies were a inconspicuous lot, as the singers did not call them out negatively. Hip hop ‘disses’ and dismisses the very women they heavily depend upon to pleasure them and the women are responding in kind in various media outlets. This is another interesting aspect of the new gender politics.
- Should there be one standard for how we refer to others? Is calling a woman a “ho” or “bitch” acceptable from anybody under any circumstances? If so, how do you begin to draw the lines?
- It (“ho”) is unacceptable under any circumstances. Attempts to parse this word along class lines (as Snoop did after the Imus brouhaha, and Imus’s sixty-seven year old lame reason why he thought it was acceptable to call 18, 19, 20 year old young women prostitutes) are unacceptable. But of course “Bitch” is now so commonly used on prime time television; there is even a feminist mag called Bitch. Women call themselves “bitch.” Register and context are certainly important. There are times when I know someone thinks I am a “Bitch” because I am speaking up for myself, or setting boundaries with respect to what I will or will not accept, and I think to myself, “Yeah, I am going to be that Bitch, then.” Ultimately, though I find both terms unacceptable.
- As you discuss in your book, there is a large sex trade surrounding hip hop, including strip clubs, pornography and sex tourism. How do you view the women who participate? Are they exploited or are they the ones who are empowered and taking advantage of the men?
- Women are often complicit with patriarchy and in their own exploitation. We have all been there and done that. Most women participate in the adult entertainment industry and the sex trade (in Brazil, as discussed in the book) because they need money. Though I wish women would be more socially and politically conscious about the choices they make and opportunities they take, I try not to be judgmental about those choices, as the reasons are never as clear cut as we believe them to be. Unfortunately, society reinforces our reliance on sex and beauty as our most valuable tools for trade—and for some women these tools have proven extremely profitable (for example, the publisher advance for Karrine Steffans’s hip hop groupie tell-all; or even Donald Trump’s trophy wives).
- Would it be possible for a rapper to maintain his “street cred” and be more sensitive toward women?
- Of course. Hip hop is all about the skills; how well an emcee can spit. One should be able to rap about waking up to the sun shining, and having a good day. Period. The current commercial permutation in hip hop I believe deeply impoverishes the art form aesthetically. It presents a very narrow conception of masculinity (and femininity that is explicitly tied to sexual use). I am a sex-positive feminist so I don’t have a problem with representations of sexuality that are healthy and affirming. But I find none of these representations affirming or healthy—for men or women, boys or girls.
- Can you name any rappers who are popular and talented, but have not used their art to demean women?
- Common, Talib Kweli, Mos Def, Brother Ali, Zion I, Mr. Lif, Lupe Fiasco, and a host of other underground artists. Since we are passive consumers of hip hop most just assume that what they hear on the radio is the only hip hop available. Naturally these artists don’t move as many units as say 50 Cent, or Eminem. That says more about us as consumers than it does about the rappers.
- You are a former model. I’m interested in your thoughts on how, if at all, our ideals of feminine beauty have changed over the past generation, specifically in regard to race and ethnicity.
- The modeling industry itself still prefers blond, blue-eyed, and extremely thin women. As a culture, we continue to vaunt that ideal even as we claim we embrace multiculturalism and multiracialism. Women who stray from that ideal may conform in some respects to aspects of these ideals and are accepted as “exotic” exceptions. The truth of the matter is ideas of beauty and beauty culture are still devastatingly wedded to white supremacy culture. That women throughout Asia buy bleaching cream to whiten their skin speaks to this. That we have a nation of women and girls suffering from all sorts of eating disorders and body image issues speaks to this. While black women have attempted to launch a counter beauty culture, color issues still abound.
African American
Sister Rosetta Tharpe and the British Blues Revival
Interest in Rosetta in Britain was part and parcel of a larger trend: the postwar blues revival, which saw the emergence of a white public who “sought a heightened reality in the realm of black American song.”
[Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from Gayle Wald’s new book Shout, Sister, Shout!: The Untold Story of Rock-and-Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.]
Interest in Rosetta in Britain was part and parcel of a larger trend—the postwar blues revival, which saw the emergence of a white public who “sought a heightened reality in the realm of black [American] song.” British blues and jazz fans not only listened to records, but formed their own bands and spent time studying the music, compiling discographies, and starting blues and jazz journals. Seventy-eights by Jelly Roll Morton and obscure but revered blues musicians were hunted down and treated like newfound treasures rather than yesterday’s sounds. Occasionally, an expert such as Englishman Paul Oliver would go on an extended field trip through the Southern United States, searching for musicians whose careers, like their youths, had long since withered. (Some of these, like Joshua “Peg Leg” Howell and Booker T. Washington “Bukka” White, had already been rediscovered by white Americans such as Sam Charters and Ann Danberg.) Many of the old blues musicians had not played professionally in decades and had enjoyed only moderate success at their peaks, but the British revivalists gave them a platform for performing and touring, paving the way in turn for record reissues and blues festivals.
British and European fans saw themselves as key players in the struggle to keep African American blues and early jazz vital. “The British jazz revival movement took the initiative and helped to build up jazzconsciousness all over Europe,” observed Chris Barber in May 1961. Visiting Americans “are infinitely more honoured here than in their own country. . . . The incredible truth is that we now have to undertake the Herculean task of teaching the American public what jazz is.”
“What always amazed us in England,” recalls former Blues Incorporated bassist Andy Hoogenboom, “was that like these fantastic musicians that appeared—not just [Rosetta], but people like Little Richard and, you know, Bill Broonzy, it was only years later that we realized these people were being totally neglected in America. You know, and they were coming over to Britain and blowing us all away. This was fantastic for us. It really was.” Hoogenboom and his friends paid close attention to what they saw and heard. “Keith [Richards] was a fanatic,” he recalls, “and Brian Jones was a total fanatic!”
The first African American blues musician to tour Europe in the postwar years was Huddie Ledbetter, the singer-guitarist “discovered” by folklorist Alan Lomax at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in the 1930s and touted for his physically imposing presence and rough-hewn authenticity; as Leadbelly, he was well known for the stunt of performing in prison stripes. He visited Paris in 1949, and then died shortly thereafter, penniless, in New York’s Bellevue Hospital. But by then, the legend of Leadbelly in Europe had been ignited, his records eagerly consumed well into the 1950s and beyond. “Leadbelly was very important,” recalls Martin Bernal, a scholar of ancient history who listened to Leadbelly 78s as a secondary-school student in Devonshire, England, in the early years of the blues revival. “I mean, he was ‘glamorous’ because he was from a jail and that made him attractive in that way, but his virtuoso, you know, twelve-string guitar-playing was just fantastic, his voice had a very nice timbre, and he had good tunes. . . . And it was moving to be involved in black suffering—obviously at some distance—and that, by the early ’60s, was extremely widespread. I mean in the ’50s we were a very small group.”
Although his concerts drew disappointing crowds, Ledbetter’s visit to France laid the groundwork for subsequent overseas appearances by the likes of Josh White, Lonnie Johnson, and, most famously, Big Bill Broonzy, who quickly became an idol of the blues revival. “For me the idea of hearing an American Negro singing the blues was almost unbearably exciting,” recalled George Melly, flamboyant vocalist with the Mick Mulligan Band, who saw Broonzy in 1951. “This was the first live blues music I’d ever heard in my life, the music I loved, and love above any other, sung by a great artist.” “I saw Broonzy, who was amazing,” says Andy Hoogenboom. “God, he was good. ’Cause all we’d ever heard were crackly old records that sounded as though they were recorded under the bed.”
Broonzy’s visits, which ended with his death a little less than six years later, inspired quite a few British jazz musicians to look into bringing other American performers to the U.K., where they could be heard and, perhaps more importantly, seen. Such, at least, was the desire of Chris Barber. Only two years after starting the Chris Barber Band with several college mates in 1954, Barber had acquired enough clout as a jazz celebrity in England to begin to think about sponsoring Americans on his own dime. When the chance came to realize his ambition to learn jazz “at close range, by example,” Rosetta topped his wish list. “We knew that in fact the vocal African American music was the source of the beautiful inflections and emotional intensity of all the jazz, so it seemed perfect if we could work with some of the great performers of that vocal music,” he recalls, explaining why he and the band were drawn to Rosetta. “And Sister had made some of our all-time favorite records, which we longed for the chance to add our voices (or even trombones) to. We had no particular hope of being good enough, but we had to try. . . . We just wanted to be near her while she was singing and playing [and] as much part in it as we might.”
“To hear her in the flesh!” recalls Ottilie Patterson, who says Rosetta’s voice sounded fuller and rounder—a little more like Marie Knight’s—in person than it had on record, where it came across as a little thin. “It was quite astounding. . . . The first time we heard her, there wasn’t a person in the band who hadn’t wiped their eyes for tears.”
Although they stood in awe of African American performers, British and European fans often tended to perceive them through what W. E. B. Du Bois called the “veil” of race, looking upon black music as an index of black suffering as well as innocence. Coming of age in the shadows of the wartime air raids and the revelation of Nazi horrors, and amid the identity-shattering upheavals of the loss of Empire, such young people turned to African American “roots” music, rather than the selfconsciously modern sounds of bebop, in part because in those postwar years, it was still possible to gaze across the Atlantic in search of something sustaining. American cities, after all, had not been flattened by the terrible Luftwaffe raids. And yet while their interest was well intentioned, the revivalists tended to hear blues as the musical expression of misery rather than of perseverance, cultural memory, and healing.
“We were part of that generation that saw blacks as oppressed,” recalled John Broven, an Englishman who later cofounded Juke Blues magazine. “So there was that kind of moralistic approach to it. We felt that by supporting the blues, we were supporting the civil rights movement. There was that romantic side to it.” British journalist Val Wilmer, who spent time with Rosetta and Russell on several occasions during their visits to England, groans at the memory of how she “disgraced herself ” in a 1960 interview by asking Rosetta “whether she felt Black people were better at music because of their ‘natural sense of rhythm.’ ” “I used to feel guilty about earning my living singing the music that was born out of suffering, other black people’s suffering,” says Ottilie Patterson, who grew up in postwar Northern Ireland feeling self-conscious about her “foreign-sounding” first name and Latvian mother, carelessly referred to by the local children as “that Russian lady.” “It seemed wrong for me to get so much happiness—and when I say happiness I mean musical happiness— in singing songs that were created by people who had lived it first hand.”
Sometimes this led to comical cultural miscommunications. When he debuted in England in 1958—for a ten-date tour with the Chris Barber Band—Muddy Waters, whose very name evoked the Delta, upended audiences’ expectations by playing electric rather than acoustic guitar, anticipating the ill-received electrified second half of Bob Dylan’s legendary concert at the Royal Albert Hall with members of The Band in 1966. But Waters had not been intending to play the bad boy; unlike Bob Dylan, he had no need to instruct anyone to “Play it fucking loud!” just to get in people’s faces. Mostly, he was confused by the seeming desire of English audiences to preserve blues in amber, as though it were not a living music. “Now I know that the people in England like soft guitar and old blues,” he told Melody Maker. “Next time I come I’ll learn some old songs first.”
Calcified notions of the unspoiled earthiness of blues joined readily with stereotypes of the natural religiosity of African Americans, who in Hollywood films could often be seen offering up “Hallelujah!” and “Amen!” As in the reviews of Rosetta at the Cotton Club and Carnegie Hall in the 1930s, gospel as an expression of “the black soul” became a common trope in the British and European press. “If the coloured race are uninhibited in their secular music, how much more do they let themselves go in the ecstasy of religious fervour,” observed one critic in the (English-language) Zurich New Jazz Club newsletter. “There’s none of the white man’s pretty prettiness in the Negro’s approach to religion.” Swiss jazz fans weren’t alone in perceiving gospel as an unfiltered outpouring of African Americans’ naïve exuberance or utter wretchedness. “Most of her performances, both vocally and on guitar, have a magnificent passion and folk quality unspoiled by her appearances before sophisticated audiences,” remarked the eminent British jazz critic Leonard Feather, in his program notes for Rosetta’s second English tour, in March and April 1958. This was remarkably close to Alan Lomax’s idealized 1947 portrait, in which Rosetta appeared as a Popular Front heroine ? la Woody Guthrie or Josh White. “Her voice rings out like the stroke of a steel blade on an anvil—it is a prophet’s voice ringing out hard and clear against the sins of this old world.”
No one would have been more surprised by the comparison than Rosetta, who tended to favor prophets like Dolly Lewis and knew plenty about “the sins of this old world”—as well as the new one. Europeans who made her acquaintance in the 1950s and ’60s recall a generous, vivacious woman, alternately pious and bawdy, who occasionally had a drink, often flirted, and generally enjoyed being the life of a party. They recall a forty-two-year-old traveling with her quiet husband who, like most American tourists, enjoyed seeing the sights and shopping in between gigs.
Because of overseas ignorance of gospel music and black Pentecostalism, Rosetta was frequently peppered with questions about her beliefs and her background. After the first disastrous interview in London, she learned how to respond with the deft touch of an improvising jazz musician. A typical interview might go as follows:
Do you really believe the words you are singing?
Yes, absolutely.
What kind of Negro Christians play music like yours?
Well, I am from the Sanctified church. Some people call us “Holy Rollers.”
Are all Negroes so enthusiastic about their religion?
In the Church of God in Christ, yes, but there are different styles. Some people make the songs sound very solemn, and they don’t put as much rhythm in them.
Where did you learn to sing and play guitar, and why do you play so loud?
I am what you call an autodidact. My musical ability was a gift from God. I also learned from my mother. I play loud because I want to express my happiness in the Lord!
Isn’t it strange to worship God with a guitar?
Not in my church. We like to worship Him with all the instruments. Gospel music should be noisy!
Is it true the American Negro “swings” better than anyone else?
Yes, I suppose Negroes are generally better.
Who are your favorite singers?
I like so many: Mahalia Jackson, Brother John Sellers, the Reverend Samuel Kelsey, the Dixie Hummingbirds, the Harmonettes, Cleophus Robinson, and of course my mother, Katie Bell Nubin! In pop, I like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nat Cole.
What do you think of the people in our country?
Lovely! Everybody has been so kind! I hope I can return soon!
Once she became comfortable with the press, Rosetta flattered and cajoled, exaggerating one moment and holding back the next; occasionally she told outright falsehoods, such as shaving five years off her age, when the fancy struck. To a reporter who asked whether the mezuzah she wore as a necklace “conflicted with” her religion, she replied that her great-great-grandfather had been a Jew (a possibility, but not one she had ever spoken about before). At one point, she even claimed that the church honorific “Sister” had been bestowed upon her by “some Jewish ladies” in Florida.
When Chris Barber had initially announced that he wanted to bring Rosetta on tour with him, his booking agents expressed skepticism. They politely reminded him that the Barber band was popular enough without an added attraction; they had already sold out their late 1957 British tour without benefit of Rosetta’s name. “We thought it was a good thing,” Chris recalls, “but the promoters said, ‘What do you want to bring [American musicians] in for? You’re going to ruin the show and people won’t come and see you.’ And we said, ‘Of course they’ll come and see us.’ ‘Well, you pay them with your own money then, the house is full anyway for you, I’m not going to pay you any more money for whoever you’re going to bring in.’ ”
It was not the first time promoters were wildly off the mark in their predictions. Indeed, instead of ruining the shows for the Barber band, Rosetta rendered them bigger hits. She debuted on a Friday evening at Birmingham’s Town Hall, a venue that held about two thousand people. Chris had given Rosetta billing on the souvenir programs as “America’s Sensational Gospel Singing Favourite,” and that evening, she proved she was worthy of the title. The temperature in the hall rose palpably when she made her entrance after the Barber band, which typically played eclectic sets consisting of Dixieland jazz, obscure material from the 1920s, and popular tunes such as Ellington’s “Black and Tan Fantasy.” From her experience playing auditoriums and stadiums throughout the States, Rosetta knew exactly how to hold a large audience’s attention. Tuning her guitar to an open C, she ended numbers by raking her fingertips over the strings and then, with the amplified sound still ringing out, raising her arms in a U-shape and tilting her head and eyes upward. It was a deliciously ambiguous posture, at once evoking religious supplication and the expectation of applause, the giving and the receiving of glory.
Whatever it was, prayerful or playful, the audience loved it, just as they loved it when Rosetta displayed her mastery of gospel vocal and guitar technique. In a single song, she sermonized and rapped, growling one moment and executing an elaborate glissando the next. On a sped-up arrangement of “Up Above My Head,” she urged on trumpeter Pat Halcox and clarinetist Monty Sunshine as they took solo flights. On “This Train,” she accompanied herself, playing with the dynamics of her electric guitar to heighten the drama of her performance.
Rosetta took an interest from the first in singing and playing with the Barber band—including vocalist Ottilie Patterson. “I wasn’t put down to do anything with her,” Ottilie remembers. “She had done a rehearsal with the band in the afternoon, but not with me. Then in the interval [intermission], she had heard me from side stage, and she came belting into my dressing room, and she said, You’re on with me in the second half. And I said, No I’m not! And she said, Yes you are. And all you have to remember is that when I say ‘You wanna be,’ immediately you answer ‘I wanna be.’ ” The song, as Ottilie quickly came to realize, was “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and when the time to sing it came— just after they and the band had run through “Old Time Religion”—she knew exactly what to do and how to do it, because Rosetta, a practiced duettist, created the perfect space for her counterpoint. The crowd was so thrilled to see Rosetta and its own homegrown jazz stars in one glorious improvisation that it wouldn’t leave the hall until the band played several encores—not additional songs, that is, but repetitions of what they had already played.
They were backstage, basking in the rapturous reception the crowd had given them, when Rosetta turned to Ottilie and announced, “You ain’t nothing but a white nigger.” “And she smashed her hand over her mouth,” Ottilie recalled, “and her eyes grew big with fear and terror at what she’d said! She got her wires crossed, because I mean I couldn’t have said it to her, and she thought she was insulting me, and I burst out laughing and said, You’ve just given me the best compliment I’ve ever had. . . . Oh, we got on like a house on fire!” It was especially gratifying for Ottilie, the lone woman in a band of men, to have a female traveling companion.
Music
Here, There and Everywhere: My Life Recording the Music of The Beatles
Oh, no—the cry is almost involuntary—not another Beatles book! What more could anyone possibly say? The lads from Liverpool have been by far the most chronicled musical entity of our time.
- Here, There and Everywhere: My Life Recording the Music of the Beatles by Geoff Emerick and Howard Massey
- Gotham, 400 pp.
Tell Me What You See
Oh, no—the cry is almost involuntary—not another Beatles book! What more could anyone possibly say? The lads from Liverpool have been by far the most chronicled musical entity of our time.
From the first “authorized biography” in 1968 by Hunter Davies (which in a few short years Lennon would label crap) through the meandering account of “house hippy” Richard Dillelo (The Longest Cocktail Party), the richer personal account of Peter Brown (The Love You Make), the first study of the business catastrophe that was their record company (Apple to the Core), the memories of ex-wives (A Twist of Lennon) and more savage biographical attacks (Albert Goldman’s The Lives of John Lennon); not to mention the catalogs of recording sessions, bootlegs, Beatles memorabilia, scholarly musical dissections, and what have you, the list goes on forever.
Over the years, I’ve read many of these accounts, but I’m happy to report there is indeed more to say and learn, beyond the partying, drugs, touring, lawsuits, and seemingly endless musical trivia.
By fantastic luck, Geoff Emerick was in his second day of employment at EMI Studios in London as a 15-year-old “assistant engineer” (hardly more than a go-fer), when an unknown band from Liverpool came in for their very first recording. He got to sit in on many of their early studio sessions, and in a few short years, Emerick would become their sound engineer (at the ripe age of 19!). Though he would quit EMI in the middle of the rancorous White Album sessions, he helped out on later songs and was called back for the boys’ final project together, Abbey Road.
So Emerick is in a unique position to throw light on the band’s creative process as well as their personalities from the beginning to “The End,” so to speak. Apart from George Martin and snippets from the boys themselves, few have been in a position to discuss the Beatles’ studio work from the inside.
Much basic info on recording sessions—dates, who composed and played and sang what, and studio tricks—has long been available from various sources, but the virtue of Here, There and Everywhere is that it places these facts into the human context: the reader learns which constraints, whose brainstorms, and what tensions led to “the act you’ve known for all these years.”
Wisely, the book opens with Emerick’s first day as the head sound engineer for the Beatles: April 6, 1966, when they started work on Revolver with a Lennon composition that would push further musically than they had gone before: “Tomorrow Never Knows.” Emerick had just replaced Norman Smith, the older, more experienced EMI sound engineer who had been a sound engineer on all the Beatles’ previous records. (He aspired to be a musician himself, and indeed as Hurricane Smith would score a hit with “Oh Babe, What Would You Say” in 1973, but he also wanted to be a producer, which the author suggests was a threat to Martin.) “Make me sound like the Dalai Lama chanting from a mountaintop,” Lennon requested. And Emerick proceeded to do just that within the confines of a studio.
The story circles back to make short work of the author’s childhood, his discovery of what he wanted to do by the time he was 15, and his campaign to convince a school counselor who, incredibly, got him an interview at EMI.
Revolver and Sgt Pepper get the most sustained discussion in the book, of course (Emerick devotes 60 pages to the latter, which took 700 hours, across 4-1/2 months, to record; “A Day in the Life” alone gets 16 pages), but before those recordings, he was occasionally able to work closely with the band. For example, he was assistant engineer one Sunday in September 1964 when the boys came into the studio and—get this—did the finishing touches on “Eight Days a Week,” then recorded “Kansas City/Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey,” “Mr. Moonlight,” “I Feel Fine” (in which, years before Hendrix, Lennon introduced amp feedback to the world), “I’ll Follow the Sun,” “Everybody’s Trying to be My Baby,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Words of Love”—all in one session! Unfortunately, a job promotion took Emerick out of the Beatles’ orbit for 18 months, and he mostly missed the Help! and Rubber Soul sessions.
Fans and trivia buffs will find riches galore to delight. Not only are Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, and Brian Jones in the singalong on “Yellow Submarine,” but that’s Patti Boyd Harrison (Clapton’s Layla herself) screaming in the party under the second verse. Martin wasn’t satisfied with Harrison’s solo guitar work on his song, “Taxman,” so he decreed that McCartney would play it, which he does.
Paul was resistant to strings on “Eleanor Rigby”—he feared it would sound too “Mancini”—so Emerick close-miked them to make them more “biting,” per McCartney’s wishes (and then Martin had to remind the nervous musicians to stop backing off the mikes). Close-miking was an Emerick innovation that was subsequently used on a lot of the Beatles’ studio work.
George was the only other Beatle that participated with John in the recording of “Revolution #9.” After reading about all the fights that went on over “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” (Lennon called it more of McCartney’s “granny music shit”; McCartney shouted at Martin, who raised his voice back for the first time Emerick could ever remember), it’s a wonder the song turned out as fresh as it did.
Audiophiles with high-end equipment will find gems to track down on their albums, if they were not already aware of them: an accidental shoe squeak by Ringo near the end of the long chord fade-out of “A Day in the Life”; Paul cursing “fucking hell” after fluffing a piano chord at the start of the third verse of “Hey Jude,” just between the lines “The minute you let her under your skin/Oh, then you begin”; author Emerick’s voice saying “take two” on “Revolution 1.”
The brass band on “Yellow Submarine” was added late at night as a substitute for a Harrison guitar solo, when “everyone was too knackered—or stoned,” and they couldn’t have gotten live horn players in. Martin had an assistant pull Sousa marches from the EMI library, make a tape copy of a sequence that was in the right key, and then snip it into pieces, toss them in the air, and splice them together in the random order that resulted to avoid copyright issues. “That’s why the solo is so brief, and that’s why it sounds almost musical but not quite,” Emerick writes. “At least it’s unrecognizable enough that EMI was never sued by the original copyright holder of the song.”
The team would do the same William Burroughs-style cut-up with calliope music for “Being For the Benefit of Mr. Kite” on Sgt. Pepper a year later, but Martin evidently has forgotten he first used the idea on Revolver, Emerick says.
The Lennon remark during the “freak-out” ending to “Strawberry Fields Forever” that conspiracy theorists took to be “I buried Paul” is nothing more than “cranberry sauce,” according to the author: the recording was done at Thanksgiving and the crew had been discussing turkey and trimmings just before the take.
The fact that “Strawberry Fields” consists of two different recorded takes that were originally in different keys and at different tempos, and were electronically manipulated and stitched together into a relatively seamless whole, has long been known. Since Emerick had to do the actual hard thinking and dirty work to come up with that solution, he can add detail to the story. Lennon fussed and fretted over the song, insisting on doing it over again after one laborious version had been completed. The team spent more than 30 hours recording the second full take. Then Lennon decided he preferred the beginning of the first version and told the engineers to put them together.
Martin nearly exploded but, Emerick says, “We knew that the word ‘no’ did not exist in the Beatles’ vocabulary.” Today electronic manipulation of sound is a snap with computers. Still, at that time, “all we had at our disposal was a pair of editing scissors, a couple of tape machines, and a varispeed control.” Luckily, though they had been recorded a week apart, the two “Strawberry Fields” takes were close enough in tempo and pitch that Emerick could get them to sound nearly the same by speeding up the first and slowing down the second. For a less-than-obvious place to cut from one to the other and thereby achieve the illusion of a seamless whole, he chose the word “going” at the beginning of the second chorus (“Let me take you down/’Cause I’m going to”), about sixty seconds in. Further to blur the distinctions without ruining the song, he only gradually speeded up the first part with varispeed to the editing point, so as not to lose all the “laconic” mood of Lennon’s vocal. When it was done, the singer/composer couldn’t tell where the jump had been made, so he was well pleased with Emerick’s achievement.
For “A Day in the Life,” the band didn’t know what it would put into the 24-bar break in the middle of the song (it would become the first orchestral climb leading into McCartney’s “Woke up/Fell out of bed”). Fully confident that the dreamy Lennon composition was a masterpiece in the making, and not yet knowing what McCartney would come up with for filler either, they simply recorded the song with a 24-bar rest counted off by Mal Evans and punctuated by an alarm clock that Lennon had brought in for a joke—both of which bled onto the take. Emerick tried in vain to eliminate those intrusions, but the alarm turned out perfectly to fit McCartney’s lyric, chosen and recorded a day later.
Though Emerick quit during the White Album sessions and went to work for Apple Corps, which ate up most of his energy in the construction of a new, state-of-the-art recording studio (he was not involved in recording “Hey Jude” or just about any of the Let It Be album), he occasionally popped back in for individual projects. “The Ballad of John and Yoko” (all recorded without George or Ringo) was “one of those magic times when everything went right, and nothing went wrong.” The song was recorded in just a few hours on a new 8-track recorder, and the two-person band of John (lead vocal, lead guitar, rhythm guitar) and Paul (bass, piano, percussion, drums, and backup vocals) did the job with rare good humor and speed.
The author is honest about having been closest to McCartney. He does seem to side with and defend Paul much of the time:
Looking back on it now, it’s funny how most people thought of John Lennon—the hook-nosed lead singer on that first song—as the leader of the Beatles. It might have been his band in the beginning, and he might have assumed the leadership role in their press conferences and public appearances, but throughout all the years I would work with them, it always seemed to me that Paul McCartney, the soft-spoken bass player, was the real leader of the group and that nothing got done unless he approved of it.
He is convinced that McCartney’s leadership, however, resented by the others (quite obviously so in the “Let It Be” film), kept the band going longer than it otherwise would have:
…it’s evident that Paul saw a vacancy in leadership after Brian [Epstein] died, and he stepped in. Perhaps that ultimately led to the band’s breakup, but the fact of the matter is that someone had to. Surely Ringo and George Harrison couldn’t, and between his drug use and unfocused mind, John simply wasn’t capable of it at that point in his life. As I see it, Paul saved the band. …Sure, he made mistakes, but he kept the greatest band in the world going at a time when they could have easily crumbled. I reckon he deserves a lot of credit for that.
Emerick does give the strong impression that as a musician, Paul was conscientious, disciplined, and organized, and John more intuitive and experimental—and at times less self-confident and stable. For better or worse, McCartney increasingly managed the band’s creative direction, and one wonders where Lennon’s composing might have gone without the others to guide it (and occasionally, rein him in).
Lennon hated his voice and was forever trying to get Emerick to distort and muffle it. One abortive experiment involved trying to get an “underwater” vocal for “Yellow Submarine,” which included John trying to sing while gargling, then lobbying for a tank to be brought into the studio from which he would try to vocalize, and finally, having a microphone waterproofed with a condom and placed inside a milk bottle and submerged. As Lennon cracked, “we don’t want the microphone getting in the family way, do we?”
Though Emerick successfully achieved the “Dalai Lama from a mountaintop” vocal effect Lennon wanted for “Tomorrow Never Knows” by running his voice through the spinning speakers and amp of a Leslie box (strictly part of the distinctive Hammond organ system at that point), on a later song Lennon still wanted to try his original idea of singing the vocal while swinging past the microphone from a ceiling-hung rope. The crew “forgot” to set up this idea, and his short-term memory conveniently moved on.
In this multi-multi-track age, when sounds can be filtered through and altered by hand (that is, on a keyboard and mouse), it is nearly unfathomable that the Beatles recorded everything up to the White Album on 4-track machines. The work tended to divide up between bass and drums on one track, John and George’s guitars on the second, all vocals on the third (Emerick assures us that the lads’ sweet and sharp vocal harmonies were no studio trick), and catch-all sweeteners on the last. Of course, this did not rule out re-recording to add further layers, though that inevitably degraded the quality. And the studio wasn’t above doing a lot of patching: “Thank You, Girl” consists of six different takes by the band stitched together by the engineers, Emerick reveals.
This is not a tell-all insider’s account. There are only a few passing, casual references to drug use, and virtually no sex. Emerick is mostly kind, fair, and almost gentlemanly in his judgments, but there is enough honesty to generate some sparks. On the band’s first day, he thought Lennon sang “without much enthusiasm,” and Harrison was “somewhat fumble-fingered.” During a discussion of “Only a Northern Song,” he says casually, “the more time we spent on George’s songs, the worse they got” (an exception being “Within You, Without You,” though both Emerick and Martin tried hard but unsuccessfully to talk Harrison out of including the canned, derisive laughter at the end). Though he makes no editorial comment, Emerick notes that despite other forms of camaraderie, none of the Beatles ever shared food or offered any of their crew a ride from the studio. “That bitch!” Harrison exploded when Yoko (who was already in everybody’s face by being lodged permanently in the studio in a bed and tiara) casually reached for one of his McVitie’s Digestive Biscuits.
In the area of his expertise, Emerick is calmly exacting. Though he praises the two lead composers’ singing skills in general, “the singing on some early Beatles recordings (songs like ‘I’ll Get You,’ ‘From Me to You,’ even ‘Please Please Me’) sounds a little shoddy, especially on the CD rereleases, where you can hear the individual words more clearly.”
Among the mild surprises in the book are the criticisms directed at men who, in most previous accounts, could do no wrong. Although he took an instant liking to George Martin, Emerick does find fault at times with the man who, technically, was his boss. Over time, Emerick found that Martin was prone to power games, and embarrassing subordinates in front of others—especially the Beatles—to maintain his position. The author also faults the courtly producer for never having taken a stand against the Beatles’ increasingly erratic behavior and abuse of EMI staff toward the end. The author baldly accuses Martin of lacking adequate leadership skills and says the producer tended to hog all the credit and hide the team from outsiders.
The other surprise is Ringo, who takes a number of hits—not so much for his behavior but for his limitations. “Ringo had a definite talent and style, but little imagination.” Emerick observes that “to describe him as quiet would be an understatement. In all the years we worked together, I honestly don’t remember having one memorable conversation with Ringo.” Starr could be very cutting; the author adds; “I always felt he used sarcasm as a defense mechanism to cover his insecurity. . . .”
Starr gets damned with faint praise for his rendition of Lennon’s “Good Night,” the ballad-lullaby that closes the White Album. Lennon’s original demo of the song has been forever lost, which Emerick keenly regrets: “I really don’t think Ringo did the song justice. Nonetheless, it was one of the best vocals he ever did.” Emerick also praises how hard the drummer worked—a little man who hit hard, to achieve effects that came easier to massive drummers like John Bonham—yet always bounced back the next day, ready for more. Starr also hated drum solos; he would never have done one if the others hadn’t coaxed him to it.
And, humble, courteous Ringo, not George or John and Yoko, was the proximate cause of Emerick’s resignation from Apple. Less than a year after the world-class recording studio in which Emerick was to preside was finished, Ringo had it torn down because he wanted to build a film scoring suite. The demolition occurred, but the new project never was finished, and Emerick jumped ship.
There was a lovely coda to his era with the lads: Emerick got to rejoin his best friend in the band in Lagos, Nigeria to record the Band on the Run album. The project started badly when McCartney was robbed at knifepoint his first week in Africa, and all his demo tapes and notebooks stolen. The local studio manager explained chillingly that if Paul had been black, he would have been killed: Nigerian blacks believe whites can’t tell them apart, and if they had thought he could ever identify them, they would have finished him off. Ever the optimist and professional, McCartney said, “I think I can remember how most of the songs went. And those that I can’t remember . . . well, I guess I’ll have to write some new ones.”
This is a book about Emerick’s work with the Beatles, so he says very little about the many other artists he’s recorded: from Marlene Dietrich and Burt Bacharach in the early 1960s to The Zombies, Robin Trower, Jeff Beck, Elvis Costello, Leiber and Stoller, Stealer’s Wheel, Cheap Trick, Art Garfunkel, the Climax Blues Band, Little River Band, John McLaughlin, and the Mahavishnu Orchestra later on. He expresses strong regrets about the betrayed promise of Badfinger—heavy drinking, two paranoid managers, a string of producers (including Harrison, Emerick, and Todd Rundgren), generally toxic studio politics, and eventually the suicides of its two lead singers. There’s a sweet story of an hour alone with his idol Judy Garland when she sat with teenaged Emerick in the lacquer cutting room and made polite small talk while waiting for the playbacks to get made.
So many individuals have either been nominated or puffed themselves as “the Fifth Beatle,” from George Martin to Murray the K, but from a purely creative standpoint, I’d say Emerick has as good a claim as any. He was never an equal of the lads, and he would never claim to be; he was a subordinate, a servant, a glorified studio go-fer, but an incredibly tireless and inventive one, who more than anyone (at least as much as Martin, I think) helped them realize and color their unique sound.
Rating a book of special interest like this one is always tricky. Confirmed Beatles fans (which obviously includes me) will readily award it five stars. For the general reader, I would say the sturdy writing and level of interesting content is probably more likely at the four-star level.
