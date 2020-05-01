Fiction Reviews
Arlington Park by Rachel Cusk
The Arlington Park of the title is a ‘green, ruminative, inchoate suburb’ with ‘avenues and well-pruned hedges’. We follow five married women who live there, all of whom, we are to imagine, are in early middle-age. They have young children and live in nice, comfortable houses. They do not want for money. But each is beset by worries as to the nature and meaning of their domesticated, suburban lives.
- Arlington Park
- Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 256 pp.
A Dispassionate Look Into the Lives of Five British Women
Rachel Cusk’s dissections of the mundanity and frustration of everyday life have won her several prizes. Her work is notable for its acute intelligence and dark, subtle comedy. However, it is her exquisite style above all which puts her amongst the ranks of the most gifted of modern writers. While some have criticised her for being opaque and mannered, others have praised what they see as sophistication and elegance. Whatever your point of view, you are not likely to have encountered the stately, sculptured poise of Cusk’s prose elsewhere in contemporary fiction. Reminiscent of the refined grace of Edith Wharton and the controlled fluidity of Virginia Woolf, it stands out as being still, composed, and commendably unfashionable in an age of cultural blitzkrieg.
Cusk’s sixth novel, Arlington Park, bears such a striking resemblance to Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway that there are moments, in particular a scene in a park, when it feels almost like an imitation of that novel. We are taken in an out of the thoughts of various characters in the course of a single day in which preparations are being made for a dinner party. The hostess, Christine, with her pretense to interest in things bigger than herself and concerns about what to have for desert, seems to be a twisted version of Mrs Dalloway herself. But Cusk is too good a writer to have done little more than update Woolf. She is capable of some extraordinary writing. One character wants to shield her daughter ‘from the bullet of an ordinary life.’ The self-absorption of a group of adolescent girls is captured superbly: ‘they were what was happening in the world: they were the latest, the news.’
Cusk’s decision to choose a single day time frame also reveals her willingness to take risks. Such a restrictive device makes great demands on a novelist but allows for the concentration of detail. Each thought, moment and object gains the sort of hyper-real significance which we would more commonly associate with the abbreviated nature of the short story form, where nothing must be wasted. The novelist is able to expand the fictional world through the memories of its protagonists and bring the characters more sharply into focus.
The characters in Arlington Park are solitary creatures, haunted by loneliness and their own mortality. They are stifled by having conformed to the dictates of a social system in which roles are still defined along gender lines. It is not that these women have entered into marriage and motherhood unwillingly, more that they are enraged that in so doing, they seem to have signed a contract which entails the obliteration of self. Cusk’s treatment of male complicity in the loss of female independence is compelling, but it is a shame that her male characters are either bland and desperate to be nice, or almost demonical figures of contemptuous arrogance; but then Arlington Park is as much about relationships between women, and of women to themselves, as it is between the sexes, so perhaps it is fitting that the male characters are indistinct and two dimensional.
The weakness of Arlington Park is that Cusk fails to make us care that much about any of these bitter, depressed, confused and frustrated characters. They are too relentlessly self-absorbed and obsessed with their own dramas. Christine is the most sympathetic of them, yet there is more than a hint of condescension in her portrayal. But you don’t read Cusk for her characters. She is never likely to create a Paula Spencer. Her creations are at a distance, not only from themselves, but from us as readers. Cusk may take us into their heads but offers no emotional close ups. However, this is precisely the appeal. What Cusk offers is an exercise in style. Her gift is the telling and often beautiful rendering of mood and moment and detail. She finds life in a passing thought. Woolf would have approved.
Who Didn’t Do It?
The “golden age” of detective fiction, which began roughly with Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles, occupied the years between the first and second World Wars – anything but a golden age for Britain, and one in which British society was undergoing massive and lasting changes. The experience of total war, which moved women into the munitions factories, and domestic servants into the army, caused serious questioning of the established social order. The assumed codes of deference and conduct never quite recovered. Country estates were shut up or sold, and the rural economy was destabilised by wage increases after the labourers returned from the front, or didn’t. Crime fiction, however, was busy denying that anything had changed, keeping the experience of death safely within rational and domestic confines where it could be explained away.
The whodunnit is, amongst other things, a novel about crime, which ranges the forces of law and justice against those of evil and chaos. On one side the lean, pipesmoking ascetic Holmes, the fussy egg-headed Belgian Poirot, and gentle Miss Marple with her fluffy shawls and Victorian prudery. On the other Moriaty, the master of disguise, and the doctor from Sleeping Murder who was Australian, or was that his sister, also the fat guy in Murder on the Orient Express – no, hang on, he was the victim… In fact, for a genre which requires at least one murderer per book as a basic premise, the classic detective novel has produced very few memorable criminals. Moriaty has certainly passed into folklore as the arch-nemesis of Sherlock Holmes, but very few people can remember what he actually looks like, and it is difficult not to wonder whether he too might have dropped into obscurity if The Goon Show hadn’t revived him as a surreal comedy villain. (“Count Jim Thyse-Moriaty, Slapper Royal and noted amateur postman.”) And who recalls John Clay, Conan Doyle’s rather limp attempt at a master criminal, who tunnelled into the vaults of the Bank of England during the Adventure of the Red-Headed League? Lord Peter Wimsey and Hercule Poirot are far more vivid and memorable characters than any of the miscreants they unmask – the traditional whodunnit has never produced a Dr. Crippen, or a Hannibal Lecter.
Paradoxically, classic detective fiction is about crime, but not about criminals. The genre’s conventions support this: after all, if the reader has spent two hundred pages watching an eccentric detective working out the crime, it is hardly surprising if the criminal, who receives a hasty two pages at the end, tends to be a little shadowy by comparison. In fact, if the novelist has done his job properly, with the correct degree of legerdemain, casting suspicion on innocent characters and eventually pinning it on the least likely suspect, the reader’s attention will have been misdirected through most of the novel. Alexander Bonaparte Cust, who seems to be the murderer for most of The ABC Murders, is one of Agatha Christie’s more brilliant creations. Shabby, sinister and anguished, he gives a genuine chill to the book, and after reading it, or watching the adaptation, it is this supposed proto-serial killer who stays in the mind, totally obliterating the rather colourless aristocrat who turns out to have framed him for the killings.
Put another way, the genre is really concerned with innocence, rather than guilt. Agatha Christie suggested this explicitly in The Four Suspects, a Miss Marple short story, where four people were all suspected of a crime they could all equally well have committed. The victim had been a spy working against a murderous secret society, and was resigned to being assassinated as a natural end to his career, but in Miss Marple’s opinion the criminal needs to be identified to prevent three innocent people going through life under suspicion, however faint. When the crime is solved, no immediate punishment falls upon the culprit, who is assigned a vague eventual doom based on the effect mixing with terrorists has upon one’s moral character and life expectancy. This story is an exaggeration of the general pattern; most whodunnits are completely uninterested in punishment, past handing the murderer over to the law. The genre’s most enduring convention, the dénouement, frequently involves collecting all the suspects and exonerating them in turn until the guilty party is reached most famously in novels like Death on the Nile and Gaudy Night. It’s an inherently dramatic, if rather unrealistic, way of identifying the guilty party, but it has the side effect of publicly exonerating those who were previously under suspicion. They’re not always “innocent” in the technical sense, indeed such scenes frequently involve personal secrets or lesser crimes being revealed, but these peccadilloes are usually disregarded in the search for the killer.
Those killers, though unmemorable, fall within certain regular parameters. Beneath the wide variety of places, means and agents of death there are striking similarities, which invite analysis. When a crime genre has all humanity at its disposition, and chooses criminals from such a restricted portion of it, there must be good reasons, as I believe there are.
The killers always have a comprehensible reason for the crime – as Poirot says in The Mysterious Affair at Styles, “There is no murder without motive.” Completely insane killers and meaningless crime have no place in the classic whodunnit: murder needs to be explained, usually by reference to simple human desires such as money, love and revenge. The reason cannot be too good, however, or the reader might sympathise with the killer, tipping the moral balancing act which these novels perform. Murders, from the Caribbean Mystery to the workings of Strong Poison, must be the result of understandable, but reprehensible, action. (Murderous orangutans have special dispensation to do as they please: the genre was very immature when Poe pulled that stunt, and it would be best put down to youthful high spirits.)
The social grouping of murderers is even more striking. Despite the cliché that “the butler did it”, the overwhelming majority of killers are from the middle class or above. The “golden age” novels of Dorothy Sayers, Agatha Christie, Michael Innes, and company, do not believe in murder by burglars, vagrants or servants. Apparent exceptions, such as the title character in The Companion or Annie the college maid in Gaudy Night, turn out to be the middle classes in disguise: the companion was a distant relative of the woman she murdered, and Annie was the wife of an academic who committed suicide after being disgraced.
These similarities build up a coherent mode of murder. In fact, they insist upon it. In the classic whodunnit, murder is the result of definite moral choice, influenced by the temptations of greed, lust and wrath, but uncluttered by the special pleading of madness or socioeconomic deprivation. It is murder by a consenting adult of sound mind and sufficient means. At the risk of stating the blindingly obvious, this is surely not a realistic model of what causes crime, and its repetition over hundreds of novels suggests larger perspectives – larger conclusions to be drawn than how ex-officers of the colonial army tend to murder their wives. These narratives, with their continual and specific moulding of real life, hint at larger narratives of communal guilt and innocence being written beneath the surface.
In fact the image is not completely seamless, and the war makes itself felt by omissions and implications: Hastings is only at Styles in The Mysterious Affair because he is recuperating from an injury, and Poirot is respected because these “Belgies” are “not like other foreigners” . More generally the continual casts of gossipy spinsters and what Dorothy Sayers calls “superfluous women”( Poirot’s secretary Miss Lemon, Lord Peter’s Miss Climpson) are a reflection of brutal demographics: the loss of life in the First World War meant a vast swathe of marriageable women in that generation never found a husband. These are merely echoes, however: though they hint at omissions in the story, they have no real effect upon the novels’ emotional or intellectual approach to murder.
Any literature which deals with violence and death, but concludes with such a reassuring ending, is always going to be conservative with a small “c” – it suggests that nothing needs to be done except maintaining our way of life. The view of England presented by the classic whodunnit crosses over into politics, however: John Major’s famous use of the image of “spinsters cycling to Evensong through the mist” evokes exactly the same kind of nostalgia for a lost way of life. And nostalgia is a profoundly two-edged weapon. The political struggle over traditional rural life in America has been echoed in the campaigns of the Countryside Alliance in Britain, and both depend upon projecting a certain image of that way of life. Any art form which implies that the English country estate was a harmonious model of life, in which violence and death were the result of distinct and avoidable moral choices, is somewhere between inaccurately selective and morally repugnant. One does not have to be a full-blown Marxist to realise that the classic whodunnit exercises a kind of moral paternalism over the working classes by keeping them innocent of anything more than petty crime, and that it rigidly denies that serious crime could be the result of need, rather than greed. It would also be totally incapable of dealing with the moral fallout if the epileptic ex-soldier A.B.Cust had committed the murders of which he was accused.
Such questions, however, never arise, though later crime novelists have chosen to deal with them. Indeed the whodunnit seems designed to prevent them arising – despite its glib use of “tragedy” to describe deaths, it has no interest in tragedy as a form. It seems more akin to elegy, or even pastoral, creating a timeless world in which moral problems can be introduced, considered and explained away. The “golden age” is an apt term for the inter-war whodunnits – it describes exactly what these novels were trying to regain or create, after the horror and chaos they had just passed through. In one sense they are rather uninterested in crime, guilt and punishment, longing instead to justify and reassure – to demonstrate not whodunnit, but who didn’t it.
Dr. Jem Bloomfield studied at the universities of Oxford and Exeter and is currently an Associate Lecturer in Drama at Oxford Brookes. His research covers the performance of Early Modern drama and the various ways it has been adapted and co-opted throughout the centuries. His own plays include “Bewick Gaudy”, which won the Cameron Mackintosh Award for New Writing, and he is working on a version of Oliver Goldsmith’s comedy “She Stoops To Conquer”. His writing on arts, culture, and politics have appeared in “California Literary Review”, “Strand Magazine” and “Liberal Conspiracy”. He blogs at “Quite Irregular” and can be found on Twitter @jembloomfield
So Many Ways To Begin by Jon McGregor
David and Eleanor’s story is an unremarkable one. But their ordinary disappointments and frustrations are precisely what make the novel memorable. McGregor generates great poignancy by naming each chapter after various fragments of the characters’ lives, a letter, a photograph, an old wooden boat. Like Roddy Doyle, McGregor takes uncelebrated lives and invests them with dignity and depth.
- So Many Ways To Begin
- Bloomsbury USA, 352 pp.
An Accomplished Tale of Two Ordinary Lives
Jon McGregor’s highly acclaimed first novel If Nobody Speaks of Remarkable Things was published in 2002 when its author was a 26-year-old part-time dishwasher. Written in a fluid style which eschewed inverted commas and reached for poetry in prose, it was an ambitious and confident debut. However, it suffered from McGregor’s tiresome insistence on constantly finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.
With So Many Ways To Begin he has produced a more coherent, subtle and affecting piece of work. It is not a complete departure from the themes of his first. He is still fascinated by the mundane details of daily existence, ‘the small things’, the chance meetings and ‘fractional moments’ that change and move a life. But the prose is far less ornate and it is a relief to be without that cloying feeling of being in the presence of someone who is always reaching for the profound.
This is a novel which works as a play of moods in the life of David and Eleanor Carter. At its centre are three narratives: the David and Eleanor’s marriage; Eleanor’s cruel upbringing and bitter refusal to forgive; and the assault on David’s identity when he learns quite by chance that his natural mother gave him up for adoption. David is never truly able to forgive his adoptive mother Dorothy for having kept this information from him, refusing to speak to her for weeks after the truth is revealed. His profession makes it even harder for him to deal with the problem of his unknown beginnings. As a museum curator he is involved in the meticulous cataloguing of the past. He earns his money by giving order to chaos, ‘piecing together stories around the objects he (finds).’ He has spent ‘most of his life looking for …the physical traces of history’. He is troubled by being unable to do the same with his own. He cannot locate ‘some small piece of where (he) began.’
David’s interest in ‘the cracked and rusting remains of other lives’ begins as a boy. After a visit to the great museums of London he starts searching through the postwar bomb sites of Coventry. He catalogues his finds, keeps them in shoeboxes under his bed and dreams of one day opening his own museum. When he leaves school he is taken on as a Junior Curatorial Assistant at Coventry Museum.
When David meets Eleanor she is a spirited girl of eighteen, committed to becoming a geologist. She will pass her exams. Leave home. Go off to university. David and Eleanor get married and have a daughter but Eleanor’s career fails to get off the ground; she succumbs to regular bouts of depression and struggles with the memory of her oppressive and abusive mother. David’s career, once so promising, founders on the rock of 1980s economic ‘efficiencies’. He comes to accept he will never realise his ambition of opening his own museum. At the back of everything, all the time, is the unwanted knowledge of familial deception, undermining David’s psychological security. After having made one failed attempt at finding his birth mother it is not until he is in his late fifties, that he embarks on another journey. A promising lead on a website will, he hopes, take him toward the peace that he has long lived without.
David and Eleanor’s story is an unremarkable one. But their ordinary disappointments and frustrations are precisely what make the novel memorable. McGregor generates great poignancy by naming each chapter after various fragments of the characters’ lives, a letter, a photograph, an old wooden boat. Like Roddy Doyle, McGregor takes uncelebrated lives and invests them with dignity and depth. Whilst he has none of Doyle’s lightness of touch or humour, there is a rare emotional wisdom here. In his first novel McGregor tried to do too much. The kaleidoscopic snapshot of moments in the lives of several unnamed characters threatened to become a blur. There was no time to linger on anyone. But the portrait of a troubled yet tender and affectionate marriage which is at the heart of this novel is astoundingly convincing and often extremely moving. McGregor traces the relationship from the first tentative intimacies to the youthful rush of excitement and hope at moving into a first house together; through the pain of reality failing to meet expectations and on into the well-worn certainties of age. It lingers long in the mind.
So Many Ways To Begin taps into the contemporary vogue for genealogy created by the online boom in family history websites. But this is not a novel which aims to be fashionable. As in his debut, McGregor deals with the uncertainty of knowledge, the working of memory and the place of secrets within families and marriages. His treatment of the faultlines which underpin relationships is acute and sensitive and his placing of ordinary characters within a broader context of social history brings Graham Swift to mind. This is a most assured, compelling performance by a writer in complete control of his material.
Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult
The relationship between Peter and his parents is given more space, but this could also have been examined more closely. Picoult appears to hold back from following up on the intriguing world she creates. Relating the role of parents in raising a child who ends up being a murderer is welcome, particularly when we are told Peter’s father lectures on the economics of happiness. Irony is heaped on irony with the descriptions of Peter’s mother, Lacy, as she is a midwife (and deemed knowledgeable on parenting) and is also seen to be as kind as she is inept in her understanding of her son.
- Nineteen Minutes
- Atria, 464 pp.
Lacking Depth
Over 12 million copies of Jodi Picoult’s books have been sold worldwide. Her 14th novel, Nineteen Minutes, went to number one on the New York Times bestseller list for fiction, and fans, if not all literary critics, will be pleased to know there is definitely more to come. At the National Book Awards in 2003, Stephen King bemoaned the gap between popular writers and the literary community, and argued that too many authors are overlooked (and he included Picoult here). By disregarding commercial fiction, either because of snobbery or distaste, the literary critic is also disregarding the opinions and values of a large section of the reading population.
Picoult’s oeuvre can be defined by her taste for contemporary newsworthy themes and has already covered disparate but relevant subjects such as sexual abuse and the moral dilemma of donating organs. This latest novel also depends on a salient topic for inspiration and is constructed around the lead up to, and fall out from, a high school massacre. It joins this ever expanding genre alongside work such as We Need to Talk About Kevin (2003) by Lionel Shriver and D.B.C. Pierre’s Vernon God Little (2003).
In comparison to these two novels, Nineteen Minutes offers a fairly straightforward account of what could make a student turn against his (or, sometimes, her) fellow class mates and the title refers to how long the shooting went on for. Picoult’s shooter, Peter Houghton, has been bullied throughout his school career, humiliated one too many times by the jocks and also has easy access to guns. Although this is not as imaginative as Shriver’s or Pierre’s take on this phenomenon, there is an element of complexity in that the narrative moves backwards and forwards as the events leading up to the murders and the aftermath are recounted. Despite the deserved and undeserved criticisms, Picoult manages to prove yet again that she has an ability to tell an interesting story.
This is also a worthwhile read for the attempts that are made to understand rather than demonize Peter, but his characterization could have been more detailed and given more depth to suit the purpose. Ultimately and unfortunately, this novel shies away from its central concern, which one supposes is to open up the violence-in-schools debate in order to comprehend why these atrocities occur in relatively privileged areas in small town United States of America. His bullies are similarly given little psychological probing and it feels as though, in places, Picoult resorts to invoking the same one-dimensional perspective she accuses the bullies of having.
The relationship between Peter and his parents is given more space, but this could also have been examined more closely. Picoult appears to hold back from following up on the intriguing world she creates. Relating the role of parents in raising a child who ends up being a murderer is welcome, particularly when we are told Peter’s father lectures on the economics of happiness. Irony is heaped on irony with the descriptions of Peter’s mother, Lacy, as she is a midwife (and deemed knowledgeable on parenting) and is also seen to be as kind as she is inept in her understanding of her son. This lack of awareness between the parents and child could have been squeezed for more material and this could have been brought about at the expense of editing out the less relevant musings of Alex Cormier, a judge and failing mother.
Personally speaking, Alex’s part is inflated and is a signifier of how too many subplots detract from the main narrative of discovering one has a murderer in the local suburban neighborhood. Too much time is spent on explaining Alex Cormier’s desire to be a good a judge as her remote, work-obsessed father. Her difficult relationship with her daughter, Josie, and her new love interest are further distractions rather than integral elements to the plot. These parts feels bolted on and overdone, and have the effect of making the reader even more impatient for a greater insight into the thought processes of the bullies and victims.
Knowing what we know of rampaging disaffected school children, which in truth is very little, this is still lacking in surprises because insufficient space is given over to Peter’s interpretation of the world. To give Picoult and her legions of fan their due, though, there is an unexpected twist which goes to prove this author should not be underestimated. Furthermore, if one skates over Alex’s deliberations and career interests, this becomes a far stronger novel. It is possible that the subplots that diverge from the massacre are used to give light as a contrast to the shade, but they appear instead as elements from a soapy romance. This is unnecessary and detrimental as Picoult’s ability to tell a good story is diminished by these aspects. It is not that romance, soapy or otherwise, is an invalid theme, it is just that in this case it dilutes the central premise.
Julie Ellam received her Ph.D. in English Literature from Hull University. Her work has appeared in numerous publications including the “Times Literary Supplement.” She also writes a blog about television – “tellyjelly.” Julie currently resides in Hull, England.
