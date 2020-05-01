Mathematics
Alfred S. Posamentier on the Fibonacci Numbers
"The golden ratio is also quite ubiquitous in art and in architecture. We find it by placing a rectangle around the Parthenon (Athens, Greece) and the United Nations building (New York), as well as at the doors of the Cathedral of Chartres (France). Let's not forget that the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. must contain the golden ratio as do all regular pentagons."
Alfred S. Posamentier is dean of the School of Education and professor of mathematics education at the City College of New York. He is the co-author, along with Ingmar Lehmann, of The Fabulous Fibonacci Numbers, the story of Italian mathematician Leonardo Pisano and the numerical sequence he discovered.
- What are the Fibonacci Numbers?
- The Fibonacci numbers are the most ubiquitous numbers in all of mathematics and beyond. They are the sequence of numbers: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, …. The sequence, as you can plainly see, begins with two 1s and then each succeeding number is obtained by adding the two preceding numbers. The third Fibonacci number is 1 + 1 = 2, and then 1 + 2 = 3, 2 + 3 = 5, 3 + 5 = 8, and so on.
- What other contributions to mathematics did Leonardo Pisano make?
- Perhaps what Leonardo Pisano (a.k.a. Fibonacci) should be most remembered for is not only the Fibonacci numbers, rather for being the first person to publish a book in western Europe that used the Indian numerals (as he called them): 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and the zero, which he said the Arabs – from whom he got these numbers — called a zephyr. It is curious to note that he presented these numerals at the very beginning of his seminal book, Liber Abaci, in the order from right to left, as the Arabs most likely had written them. This might be the reason that we essentially write our numbers in the ascending order from right to left – something we grow up on and take for granted, yet it is not consistent with our other writing from left to right.
- Fibonacci was perhaps the greatest mathematician of his time. He wrote several books, which showed how he used algebraic methods to solve geometric problems and geometric methods to solve algebraic problems. Suffice it to say, Fibonacci, best know for the numbers that bear his name, provided many mathematical discoveries from which future generations have wisely benefited.
- Where would we see the Fibonacci numbers in nature?
- There is practically no end to the sightings of the Fibonacci numbers in nature. From the number of spirals of the bracts on a pineapple or pinecone, to the ancestral tree of the male bee, the Fibonacci numbers continuously appear. This is best seen on the pages of our recently published book, The Fabulous Fibonacci Numbers. For me to describe the many sightings here would do them, and the Fibonacci numbers, a disservice.
- What is the golden ratio and how does it relate to the Fibonacci numbers?
- The golden ratio is most often seen as the ratio of the length and width of the golden rectangle. It is the ratio in the proportion: width is to length as length is to width plus length. The amazing thing is the relationship of this ratio to the Fibonacci numbers. That is, as you begin to take the ratio of two successive number of the Fibonacci sequence, with progressively larger Fibonacci numbers, you will get ever so much closer to the golden ratio – the ratios approach the golden ratio as a limit!
- In other words, the ratio of the successive Fibonacci numbers 89/55 = 1.18181818… , while the ratio of the larger Fibonacci numbers 610/377 = 1.618037135…., which is considerably closer to the golden ratio (1.61803398877…) than the smaller pair of consecutive Fibonacci numbers.
- Where would we find the golden ratio in art and architecture?
- The golden ratio is also quite ubiquitous in art and in architecture. We find it by placing a rectangle around the Parthenon (Athens, Greece) and the United Nations building (New York), as well as at the doors of the Cathedral of Chartres (France). Let’s not forget that the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. must contain the golden ratio as do all regular pentagons. Although there are many artists who have deliberately based their works on the golden ratio – often as the golden rectangle – many allow us to discover it for ourselves. Since Leonardo da Vinci illustrated the Franciscan monk, Fra Luca Pacioli’s book, De divina proportione with an anatomical study of the “Vitruvian” man (1505), we know that he was aware of the golden ratio. Therefore when one studies the Mona Lisa one can find many golden ratios in the picture’s proportions and even a golden rectangle that can perfectly encase Mona Lisa’s head. Again, in the interest of time and because it is difficult to describe visual experiences, I feel compelled to refer you to our book, which devotes a chapter to this topic.
- Finally, how do you view the Fibonacci numbers? Are they some sort of mystical or Platonic reality that we’re tapped into subconsciously and now consciously? Or are they nothing more than a mathematical pattern that we can overlay on some things but not on others?
- There are some things we will never know. This is just one of them. Why the Fibonacci numbers show up in the most unexpected of places – places where oftentimes we believe there is nothing related to mathematics, as the general public perceives it – is a mystery. Perhaps the Fibonacci numbers just reflect a certain pattern or symmetry that is indigenous to our society. I think the wild variety of the many applications of the Fibonacci numbers is what motivated us to write the book and I hope that will do that same for the general public to read the book. Then everyone can be in a position to speculate about the ubiquity of the Fibonacci numbers.
Biography
Goethe and Tagore – Unexpected Interests
Goethe and Tagore, separated by time and contexts, but joined in their great felicity over the literary idiom, show similar quests in the understanding of the sciences. It is alluring to jump to the conclusion of a phony and fashionable unity; that science and arts are the same after all; and literature, music, mathematics, and the physical sciences are all manifestations of the common muse.
“When a child begins to understand that a given point does not have a predetermined predecessor, that the next path between two points should be thought of as a line, even before he traces it with a pencil, then he experiences a certain pride, a relief. And not without justification. For then is the source of all thought opened to him, ideas and realization ‘power and action’ become clear to him. Philosophy discovers nothing new for him, the geometer on his part initiated the basis of all thought.” Thus wrote Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832) in his Wilhelm Meister. Such reflections are in keeping with the notions widely held before and during Goethe’s time, that geometry is a sort of natural science, the science of the motion of things around the world. For Goethe to have discerned connections between the arousal of human cognition and appreciation of elementary geometrical notions, suggests his familiarity with disciplines outside the strictly literary realm.
Goethe is among the figures of modern enlightenment who represent the phrase renaissance man in all its truth and glory — an epithet which mindless use has since cliched. Although Goethe’s contribution to poetry and drama shine as brightly as they should, they have largely overshadowed his commitment to scientific endeavor. His interest and enterprise in natural science, which occupied him for decades, places him almost on the same level as Linneas. The extent of Goethe’s involvement with the sciences has even led critics to suggest an interference with his literary pursuits; he should have written more poetry instead is a complaint often heard.
Goethe’s interests in science extended to mathematics — a subject he approached with a deep insight but without notable appreciation of the techniques. His statements reveal the colors of his understanding of the scheme and schema, “Mathematics is entirely false in the claim that it provides infallible conclusions. Its entire certainty consists of nothing but identities. Two times two is not four, it is still two times two and, for short, we call it four. Four however is nothing new. Thus does it persist in its development, except that in advanced formulas, the identity is lost from sight.” Or the more grandiose pronouncement, “The Pythagoreans and the Platonists thought that all consists of number, even religion, but God must be sought elsewhere.” Even as we wonder at the great depths these words seem so easily to plumb, we are also aware of the prisms Goethe’s mathematical vistas passed through. Ideas such as G.H.Hardy’s mathematical reality would most likely have found little favor with him.
However, Goethe’s notable absorption in scientific queries vis-a-vis his native literary instincts, points to an enigmatic duality that sometimes affects creators of art.
“Whenever I could lay my hands on books on astronomy, I read them with great interest. Often the road became rocky with mathematical formulations, but my mind pushed itself over such obstacles. That experience revealed to me that in our first exposure to a subject, we may not understand everything, but such gaps hardly prevent the progress of our studies. Like the proportions of earth’s water and land, what we do not understand far outsizes what we do, but still we move on and are touched by the joys.” This is Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941) in the preface to his Visvaparichay (Story of the Universe). Incidentally, the book is dedicated to the Indian scientist Satyendranath Bose, who collaborated with Albert Einstein on the Bose-Einstein statistics; the elementary particle boson was subsequently named after Bose.
Tagore lived for eighty years, splitting in half between the 19th and 20th centuries, and engaged in music, literature, painting, education, occasional politics and social reform. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 for his own translation of his poetry from the original Bengali to English, in a compilation titled Gitanjali (Song Offerings). In a life of variegated activities, Tagore composed nearly three thousand songs, wrote several thousand poems, over hundreds of short stories, novellas and novels, plays and essays, and painted nearly four thousand pictures. All efforts at his formal education had been in vain, he deserted several seminaries in childhood and early youth; the last being London University, where he was sent to study law. Perhaps spurred by the anathema for structured learning, Tagore read voraciously on his own, covering wide swaths of subjects. In later life he also founded a school modeled on his ideas of academic and co-curricular instruction.
In the preface to Visvaparichay, Tagore describes the great stimulation his first encounters with elementary science brought him. Simple experiments demonstrating the properties of warm water as compared to cold, or the sessions of star gazing with his father during their travels in the Himalayas left lasting imprints on his young mind and shaped a life of inquiry. In the Fall of 1937, at the height of his acclaim, in the midst of an exceptionally creative phase, plagued by obstinate ill health, and four years away from demise, Tagore wrote Visvaparichay as a science primer for the students of his school at Shantiniketan. The chapters range from the study of atoms, planets and stars, and the earth. Not unexpectedly, the discussions lack rigor and the tone is more anecdotal than realistic. But the charming strength of his diction, coupled with good understanding of the material at the general subjective level and the poet’s power of metaphor imparts a certain timelessness to the book, even as many of scientific theories reflected upon are now long outdated. The book is essentially what the author described it with humor and grace in the preface, anadhikar prabesh (intrusion into another’s space, usually unbidden); but it is one of the finest examples of a stalwart’s excursion into a field very different from his own, with due apologies.
Goethe and Tagore, separated by time and contexts, but joined in their great felicity over the literary idiom, show similar quests in the understanding of the sciences.
It is alluring to jump to the conclusion of a phony and fashionable unity ; that science and arts are the same after all; and literature, music, mathematics, and the physical sciences are all manifestations of the common muse.
And it is gratuitous and inane to do so.
What the interests of these creative individuals suggest is an ever renewing longing for knowing and appreciating paradigms of expression other than their own. Goethe’s words bring to light the thirst and impatience of such search, “I am dependent on words, language and image in their proper meaning and completely incapable in any way of operating with symbols and numbers that a highly talented individual easily understands.” The talent Goethe so readily recognizes here is a talent of another kind than his own; perhaps it is the power of abstraction science nurtures in its pupils and practitioners.
This detached judgment of the limits of one’s Weltanschauung (world view) commensurate with the greatness of these individuals is found in Leonardo da Vinci’s Atlantic codex, “Seeing that I cannot contend with material of great use or pleasure…I shall do as some person who arrives finally at the fair…and must be content with all the things others have seen, and rejected.”
“Those who draw their sustenance from science are blessed. It is for me to only derive an occasional pleasure. This is nothing worthy of conceit, but I am indeed touched by the joys. This book is an ode to such joys, a digest of my collections from various sources.” This is Tagore again, in the preface to his Visvaparichay.
References
1.Musings of the Masters, An Anthology of Mathematical Reflections. The Mathematical Association of America, 2005, ISBN : 0-88385-549-6, page 240.
2. A Mathematician’s Apology by G.H.Hardy. Cambridge University Press, 1973, ISBN : 0-521-05207-6
3. Visvaparichay (The Story of the World) by Rabindranath Tagore, Chirantan Rabindra Rachanabali (Collected Works of Rabindranath Tagore on compact disc, Version 2.0), Celsius Technologies.
4. Festival of the Earth – Rabindranath Tagore’s Environmental Vision by Nandan Datta, California Literary Review, 2005
Biography
An Interview With Biographer James Connor
“This means that we are a people who now live in that shadow world of quasi-existence. What matters to us is not necessarily what is real, but what is possible given the state of things. This is a big change, and constitutes a fundamental shift in the way we understand the world.”
James Connor discusses Pascal’s Wager: The Man Who Played Dice with God, his new biography of mathematician and mystic Blaise Pascal.
- Tell us about Blaise Pascal’s early life. Where and when did he grow up? What was his family like?
- Pascal was born in Clermont-Ferrand in the Auvergne region of France, which is in the south central part of the country. His father was a tax judge, which was a combination of accountant and barrister. After his mother died when Pascal was only two, his father dropped his entire career and took the children to Paris so that he could concentrate on their education. The Pascals were a loving family, typical of the rising bourgeoisie, rich enough so that Blaise never had to work, and yet not so rich that the family could live ostentatiously. Blaise had two sisters, one older and one younger. The older, Gilberte, was pretty, born for marriage and children. The younger sister, Jacqueline, was as talented as Blaise, and became a noteworthy poet. She is the one who later joined Port Royal and became a hot Jansenist. By all accounts, the three children cared deeply for each other and for their father. In fact, some scholars have said that the loss of their mother early in their life caused the children to become too attached to one another. This attachment would later cause Blaise a great deal of suffering.
- What were Pascal’s major contributions to science and mathematics?
- Where to begin? Blaise had so many contributions. The first one was his invention of the Pascaline, one of the earliest calculating machines, designed specifically to help his father with all the calculations he had to do as a collector of taxes. The second one, and by far the most important one, was his collaboration with Pierre Fermat on the invention of probability theory. Blaise made it possible for people to calculate what one could expect in certain situations given the rules of the game. In so doing, his ideas about probability lead the way for the invention of Decision Theory and of Game Theory. After that, about a year before his death, he invented the first public transportation system. He was a very smart guy — inflexible, judgmental, strange, but smart.
- Your book gives the impression that religion and Catholic Church politics played a much more dominant and time consuming role in Pascal’s life than his science and math efforts. Is that an accurate statement? What were the religious pressures that he was dealing with?
- Oh, that’s absolutely accurate. At one point in his life, Pascal decided that his interest in mathematics would damn his soul, and he gave it all up for years. His long journey with the Jansenists, a very conservative Catholic movement similar to Opus Dei in our own time, turned him into quite a religious fanatic. Of course, this can be both good and bad. He was not a secular man, for secularity had not been invented. He was deeply concerned for his own salvation and for the salvation of his friends and even his enemies. After his mystical experience, nothing but the spiritual life held any spice for him. What was at war for him was a desire to be one with God that was fighting against the desire to be a great man. He certainly achieved one of them, because people like me are still writing books about him. Maybe he achieved the other as well. Who can say?
- The role the Jesuits played as Pascal’s antagonist is fascinating. You state that “Blaise Pascal single-handedly invented the myth of the crafty Jesuit.” Can you tell us a little about the Jesuits and their role in society at that time?
- There have been four great religious orders in the history of the Catholic Church — the Benedictines, who set the stage for the entire Middle Ages, the Franciscans and Dominicans, who created a new kind of religious life, and one that was not vowed to a particular place, and the Jesuits, who have set the spiritual tone for the modern world. The Jesuits were the most powerful order in the Catholic Church in the 17th century. They had led the fight against Protestantism, had built a system of universities and colleges all across Europe and even into the New World. They were the most ardent intellectuals and the most ardent missionaries in the church at that time. They were the teachers of René Descartes, Pascal’s great opponent over the question of the existence of the vacuum, and they were also the great defenders of Thomistic theology. Well, their own version of Thomistic theology. In terms of liberal and conservative, the Jesuits would have been the Liberals of that day. Pascal and his friends the Jansenists were strict interpreters of the writings of St. Augustine. Augustine was a real hard case, and he believed that the vast majority of human beings were destined for hell. John Calvin’s idea about predestination was simply an extension of Augustine’s teaching about original sin. The Jesuits, like Thomas Aquinas, found this to be very difficult to accept. They believed that the human race was not utterly perverse, but wounded in the heart and in the will, that the saving power of Jesus Christ was meant for everyone and not just the exceedingly pious. The Jansenists hated that idea, and while the Jesuits were one of the leading opponents of the Jansenists, they were not the only opponent. The strongest opponent of the Jansenists was Louis XIV himself. What King could have mistresses one day and yet believe that only the truly pious can achieve heaven the next? Nevertheless, most scholars think that Pascal was quite unfair to the Jesuits. He invented the word “Jesuitical”, in his Provincial Letters, and in those letters single-handedly created the myth of the crafty Jesuit. To be sure, the Jesuits at that time were great politicians. They understood power and knew how to wield it. Even so, Pascal’s ideas stuck in the imagination of Europe. Voltaire and his friends had a great deal of fun with it, though many of them were educated by the Jesuits as well.
- You have some interesting thoughts on how Pascal’s theories of probability fundamentally changed the way humans view the world.
- The odd thing that Pascal’s theory of probability was to create a way to calculate things that don’t exist. Most of us count what we have. We keep our bank records so that we can tell how much money we actually have in the bank. Pascal invented a way to calculate desire and expectation. He showed us how we can calculate what is likely and in some ways replace that for what exists. Most of modern economics is based on calculations of what is likely to happen under certain circumstances, and what we can expect from the economic rules at hand. Whole industries, like the insurance industry, are built on calculations of what they can expect to be the number of sick people, or people who will die, or people who will be in an auto accident. What really changed for us, what made us the people we are today, is that we can think in terms of what could exist rather than what does exist. This means that we are a people who now live in that shadow world of quasi-existence. What matters to us is not necessarily what is real, but what is possible given the state of things. This is a big change, and constitutes a fundamental shift in the way we understand the world. The simple fact of human existence is that we are all gamblers. Every day, we get up and go to work with the expectation that we will be alive by the end of the day. Moreover, we live with the expectation that things will generally go well for us. We live in a strange world that asks what the odds are of getting cancer, and what the odds are of surviving cancer if you do get it. We ask what the odds are of catching HIV if we have so many partners. One partner? Two partners? Three partners? If I wear a condom, will it lower my odds? But all of this is not a calculation of reality but a calculation of possibility. This is an odd place to be.
- What exactly is “Pascal’s Wager,” and how has it held up as a valid way for an individual to approach the question of God’s existence?
- Well, anyone who believes in God will take comfort from the argument and anyone who does not believe in God will try to pick the argument apart. Pascal’s Wager is an application of his thinking about probability to the theological question of whether God exists. It doesn’t pretend to be a proof of the existence of God, but only an argument about the rationality of believing in God. Thomas Aquinas and Richard Dawkins actually share something in common. Both claim that they have either definitively proven or definitively disproven the existence of God. Pascal never claims this, and so his “proof” is actually an existential argument. It’s one based upon outcomes. This is how it works: God either exists or doesn’t exist; no one can prove either way. Now, if God exists (and if all the teachings of the Catholic Church are correct), then it is possible to go to heaven. Of course, it is also possible to go to hell. One prerequisite for going to heaven is that you believe in God. The best that the nonbeliever could expect from his lack of belief is that that death we simply disappear, but there is no suffering, no pain, for there is no existence, and we all just take the long dirt nap. The worst that the nonbeliever could expect is if there is a God and he would have no possibility of going to heaven because he didn’t believe, but he would have a possibility of going to hell.On the other hand, the best that a believer could expect is heaven, the state of perfect joy, and the worst that a believer could expect is the long dirt nap. Therefore, based upon a comparison of outcomes it behooves a betting man (please excuse the sexist language. We are talking about the 17th century after all) to bet on God, because to do so has better outcomes. A lot of people call this a prudential argument rather than a metaphysical argument. It is really an argument for our time, when we perhaps wisely have come to the realization that for all our science and philosophy, we don’t know a whole lot after all.
Fiction Reviews
The Solitude of Prime Numbers by Paolo Giordano
A startling achievement in a first novel, the work seems to have already touched a chord since it has taken Italy and Europe by storm and sold copies in the millions. It was undertaken by a young Italian physicist at age 27, who tells a haunting story. Better yet, he’s a natural, adept with characterization, knowing how to captivate and hold his readers.
- The Solitude of Prime Numbers: A Novel
- Pamela Dorman Books, 288 pp.
The Singularity of Fate
Prime numbers are divisible by 1 and by themselves. They hold their place in the infinite series of natural numbers, squashed, like all numbers, between two others, but one step further than the rest. They are suspicious, solitary numbers, which is why Mattia thought they were wonderful. Sometimes he thought that they had ended up in that sequence by mistake, that they had been trapped, like pearls strung on a necklace. Other times, he suspected that they too would have preferred to be like all the others, just ordinary numbers, but for some reason they couldn’t do it. This second thought struck him mostly at night, in the chaotic interweaving of images that comes before sleep, when the mind is too weak to tell itself lies.
Chapter 21
The Solitude of Prime Numbers
This book is a hypnotic journey taking us to a familiar territory in our lives, the place adult readers have already been to: adolescence. A startling achievement in a first novel, the work seems to have already touched a chord since it has taken Italy and Europe by storm and sold copies in the millions. It was undertaken by a young Italian physicist at age 27, who tells a haunting story.
Better yet, he’s a natural, adept with characterization, knowing how to captivate and hold his readers. If there’s enough to criticize in this debut, what shines out nevertheless is remarkable talent, someone to whom we might look for more and better to come.
A glance at the quotation above yields a notion of his potential — his style is already accomplished. Moreover, though his novel bears the sort of enigmatic title that begs for clarification, he proceeds for some hundred pages, sketching his people out before making this declaration about his theme idea. And by then, we’re already hooked. Take, for example, the illuminating phrase that describes his characters as “trapped, like pearls strung on a necklace.”
We encounter in medias res the two major figures who dominate the narrative. Alice Della Rocca, introduced to us in the first chapter, “Snow Angel,” tells us instantly how she hates ski school, hates getting up at close-to-dawn during her Christmas holidays, hates the woolen tights that make her thighs itch, the mittens that keep her fingers stuck together, the boots that making her walk like a gorilla. Above all, how much she hates her father! It is he who insists that she ski, thus causing her misery. Alas, before that chapter is out, we have learned about her accident on the slopes that handicaps her for a lifetime.
As for Mattia Balossino, the novel’s protagonist, we learn about his own troubled family — how he was the first born of twins, and that while Mattia was declared promising, even staggeringly quick from the start, his sister, Michela, lagged behind. We hear too Mattia’s earliest recollection: his father’s casual joke while they still had hope for his twin: “Those kicks you gave your sister did her some serious damage,” he’d chuckle. Michela persisted retarded. And as the truth became clear to her reluctant family, they must finally acknowledge that fact.
Only after some five years, when she had not yet uttered a word, was a speech therapist consulted (a touching scene depicts this pathos.) As Michela’s attachment to her brother grows cloying, his impatience and childish shame increases as he wishes to be freed from her. We sense the tragic consequences to come as trauma pervades Mattia’s young life. Certainly, when the boy’s sister vanishes without a trace while in his charge, guilt is embedded in his heart.
We follow the lives of these misfits growing to adolescence. Both turn inward, seeking a world of their own within themselves as they search their way to cope. Especially unwelcome and unpopular are they among cruel school mates, who spurn them; and each retreats even further. As most of us will recollect from our experience during those awkward school years, they can be humiliating.
Mattia turns to his skills in mathematics, to his unique ability with numbers, which he prefers to people. Alice pursues her own genius: she has a gifted eye, and seeks her way through photography.
But public humiliations persist for both in local schools. After failing, each is assigned to a special institution for the troubled where the two first encounter one another. It is a miraculous meeting for them both, yet even this originates as part of a malicious plot from the reigning girls clique in their new environment. These are devilish girls wishing to have the pleasure of watching “the cripple,” Alice, squirm!
The ingenious Giordano makes good use of such mischief as we get a view of the crowd’s response to their pre-arranged “sexual initiation” of Alice. The scene turns into a misfire. It is precious to watch as the two join forces instead and find consolation in their sudden unity. Moreover, this meeting comes just when the reader begins to despair for the two young people.
First off, these girls dare, goad, tease Alice as they stand about the locker room changing for physical education classes, with their “oh, so perfect bodies,” in their bras and panties, assuming “unnatural poses, sucking in their stomachs and thrusting out their tits…” Always, these are torturous efforts to pronounce, ‘Look at me!’
Next, they devise their master plan to witness her seduction. And she is soon surprised by an invitation to a party at the house of the leader of the gang, a well-to-do beauty named Viola Bai. Viola contrives to seeing their victim undone that very evening.
Asking the vulnerable Alice which of the boys at school appeal to her, and secretly scorning her “unlikely” choice, she invites him to her party as well. Alice’s interest is in the boy Mattia, regarded as a madman by their class. This assures her friends of a perfect ruse to cluck over as it unfolds.
Mattia too is astonished to get this invitation to her party. His first instinct, of course, is to refuse. But when he can enlist his only friend Denis to join him, he decides to accept anyway, just to ease his worried parents anxieties about his lack of ‘normal’ interests.
The susceptibility, gullibility and the pain which ensues at the party reflects the troubled young as they aspire to “join the crowd.” And we watch Alice trying hard to make herself appealing to the inhibited young man after she isolates him in one of the house’s large bedrooms:
“Why doesn’t he say anything?” Alice wondered. For a moment she wanted to drop the whole thing, to open the door again and leave, to breathe normally.
“But what would I tell Viola? she thought.
“It’s better in here, isn’t it,” she said
“Yeah,” Mattia agreed, nodding. His arms dangled at his sides like a ventriloquist’s dummy. With his right index finger he was folding a short, hard bit of skin that stuck out from beside his thumbnail. It was almost like piercing himself with a needle and a sting distracted him for a moment from the charged air in the room….”
So does their awkwardness together continue as Alice tries to engage him. She refers to his being thought a ‘genius’ at school, and questions whether he actually likes to study? His response is characteristic:
“It’s the only thing I know how to do,” he said shortly. He wanted to tell her that he liked studying because you can do it alone, because all the thing you study are already dead, cold, and chewed over. He wanted to tell her that the pages of the schoolbooks were all the same temperature, they they left you time to choose, that they never hurt you and you couldn’t hurt them either. But he said nothing.”
But it is when she dares to beg attention, asking whether he likes her and wants to kiss her that he shows his perplexity, and makes his discomfort unmistakable! That is when she comprehends the preposterousness of the situation she has allowed their foes to get her into! Suddenly she realizes how “idiotiotic” she has been to take Viola’s advice.
Coming to her senses, and explaining, she immediately assures Mattia that none of this matters. She begs him, to keep their lack of sexual activity a secret between them when they go back? In short, she asks for his collusion in their pretense, takes him by the hand and leads him back to that noisy living room, while trying to look as content together as they both can manage.
Upon their return each watches the disappointment, the rage upon the faces of Viola and her cohorts, and immediately feel a new triumph. And when the friendship between the two outcasts blossoms further, then persists, there is consternation on the part of such school enemies, who soon learn to let them be. Better still, these two find themselves nourished by their unlikely meeting and begin to see one another more.
Time passes as both develop into adults, and their individual paths must sever as well. Even so, when our mathematics genius is offered a teaching post somewhere very far away to the north of Europe, he feels a special panic that his departure will mean the loss of his Alice, ally and friend. He needs to consult her about his offer, above all, to find out from her what he must do.
And this parting is not without bitterness because of Alice‘s immediate reaction to his obvious wish to follow this opportunity. She considers it desertion. Yet, even now the true feelings of this pair remain unacknowledged and thus unspoken! Alice responds instantly, sharply, with a fabrication about not needing him any more, having fallen in love with someone she will marry. He is crushed and they part.
Many years go by, and we note the continued unhappiness of each, with Mattia alone now in a vaguely defined region of the north, a cold and forbidding place, and the other married to a man she does not love. It is particularly notable how landscapes here seem so deliberately vague — both in Italy and what might seem to be Scandinavia, given the cold isolation he complains of in his letters. (Again, much vagueness of geography seems purposefully a part of this writer’s style, in his determination to construct his own rules for storytelling.)
Only when an extraordinary occurrence makes for a reunion of the two do we watch how expertly our craftsman manages to bring his tale to its inevitable conclusion. We marvel at this true beginner Giordano’s flair, his ease in the art of fiction and await his next oeuvre with considerable expectation.
I hold an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and a Master of Arts from Columbia University.
I have had an extensive career in writing, editing and journalism, served as Features Editor for SEVENTEEN MAGAZINE, Research Editor for ENCYCLOPEDIA AMERICANA, Publications Director for the University of Michigan’s INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL RESEARCH, Arts Editor for LA WEST MAGAZINE, and subsequently free-lanced articles for magazines and papers throughout the nation. hangzhou bay bridge
I have also taught Humanities at UCLA to technical and engineering students to broaden their approach to their technological world. I served as Editorial Consultant for social scientists and anthropologists at the University of Southern California’s Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center, to produce their academic articles and books.
chachiksin
October 5, 2008 at 4:17 pm
he US House of Representatives has voted by 263-171 in favour of a $700bn (?380bn) plan to rescue the US financial sector.More..
krishna kumar sharma
April 19, 2008 at 3:29 am
I am M.Phil student in an indian university.it was the great feeling to know about golden section in vitruvian man.iwas not familiar that in our body fibonacci numbers exist. it is totally surprise to me.it is only due to google and wikipedia.
thanks
Jibur
April 15, 2008 at 2:32 pm
i never knew the indians came up with the numbers, but now with wikipedia and google, i have to come to know that the Brahmi indians created the numbers and the arabs got it and arabized it and named the DIGIT 0 the name ZERO.
John R. Guthrie
February 25, 2008 at 1:43 pm
Thought provoking essay. I’ve found it fascinating that these “Magic Ratios” also occur extensivley in biological systems and provide a very concise language for descibing them. Fibonacci numbers define the pattern of spiral distribution of seeds in the head of the sunflower or the average number of petals in many species of flowers, for instance.
Fibonacci numbers have been said to represent the crossroads between mathematics and biology.
John R. Guthrie