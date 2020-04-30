Fiction Reviews
So Many Ways To Begin by Jon McGregor
David and Eleanor's story is an unremarkable one. But their ordinary disappointments and frustrations are precisely what make the novel memorable. McGregor generates great poignancy by naming each chapter after various fragments of the characters' lives, a letter, a photograph, an old wooden boat. Like Roddy Doyle, McGregor takes uncelebrated lives and invests them with dignity and depth.
- So Many Ways To Begin
- Bloomsbury USA, 352 pp.
An Accomplished Tale of Two Ordinary Lives
Jon McGregor’s highly acclaimed first novel If Nobody Speaks of Remarkable Things was published in 2002 when its author was a 26-year-old part-time dishwasher. Written in a fluid style which eschewed inverted commas and reached for poetry in prose, it was an ambitious and confident debut. However, it suffered from McGregor’s tiresome insistence on constantly finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.
With So Many Ways To Begin he has produced a more coherent, subtle and affecting piece of work. It is not a complete departure from the themes of his first. He is still fascinated by the mundane details of daily existence, ‘the small things’, the chance meetings and ‘fractional moments’ that change and move a life. But the prose is far less ornate and it is a relief to be without that cloying feeling of being in the presence of someone who is always reaching for the profound.
This is a novel which works as a play of moods in the life of David and Eleanor Carter. At its centre are three narratives: the David and Eleanor’s marriage; Eleanor’s cruel upbringing and bitter refusal to forgive; and the assault on David’s identity when he learns quite by chance that his natural mother gave him up for adoption. David is never truly able to forgive his adoptive mother Dorothy for having kept this information from him, refusing to speak to her for weeks after the truth is revealed. His profession makes it even harder for him to deal with the problem of his unknown beginnings. As a museum curator he is involved in the meticulous cataloguing of the past. He earns his money by giving order to chaos, ‘piecing together stories around the objects he (finds).’ He has spent ‘most of his life looking for …the physical traces of history’. He is troubled by being unable to do the same with his own. He cannot locate ‘some small piece of where (he) began.’
David’s interest in ‘the cracked and rusting remains of other lives’ begins as a boy. After a visit to the great museums of London he starts searching through the postwar bomb sites of Coventry. He catalogues his finds, keeps them in shoeboxes under his bed and dreams of one day opening his own museum. When he leaves school he is taken on as a Junior Curatorial Assistant at Coventry Museum.
When David meets Eleanor she is a spirited girl of eighteen, committed to becoming a geologist. She will pass her exams. Leave home. Go off to university. David and Eleanor get married and have a daughter but Eleanor’s career fails to get off the ground; she succumbs to regular bouts of depression and struggles with the memory of her oppressive and abusive mother. David’s career, once so promising, founders on the rock of 1980s economic ‘efficiencies’. He comes to accept he will never realise his ambition of opening his own museum. At the back of everything, all the time, is the unwanted knowledge of familial deception, undermining David’s psychological security. After having made one failed attempt at finding his birth mother it is not until he is in his late fifties, that he embarks on another journey. A promising lead on a website will, he hopes, take him toward the peace that he has long lived without.
McGregor tried to do too much. The kaleidoscopic snapshot of moments in the lives of several unnamed characters threatened to become a blur. There was no time to linger on anyone. But the portrait of a troubled yet tender and affectionate marriage which is at the heart of this novel is astoundingly convincing and often extremely moving. McGregor traces the relationship from the first tentative intimacies to the youthful rush of excitement and hope at moving into a first house together; through the pain of reality failing to meet expectations and on into the well-worn certainties of age. It lingers long in the mind.
So Many Ways To Begin taps into the contemporary vogue for genealogy created by the online boom in family history websites. But this is not a novel which aims to be fashionable. As in his debut, McGregor deals with the uncertainty of knowledge, the working of memory and the place of secrets within families and marriages. His treatment of the faultlines which underpin relationships is acute and sensitive and his placing of ordinary characters within a broader context of social history brings Graham Swift to mind. This is a most assured, compelling performance by a writer in complete control of his material.
Crime Fiction
The Fighter by Craig Davidson
James Ellroy, Cormac McCarthy and William T. Vollmann have some new company hanging out on their dark, rough, violent block. He’s Craig Davidson and here’s how he tells what he feels and sees…
- The Fighter
- Soho Press, 256 pp.
Blood-Soaked Truth
James Ellroy, Cormac McCarthy and William T. Vollmann have some new company hanging out on their dark, rough, violent block. He’s Craig Davidson and here’s how he tells what he feels and sees:
Blind in one eye: those damn lye fights. My upper incisors driven through my gums, half embedded in soft pallet. Cauliflower ears – jug ears, my old trainer would’ve said – and my hearing cuts in and out like a radio on the fritz; when it goes I’ll smack the side of my head, the way you would a finicky TV to get the picture back. A raised line runs from the base of my scalp to a point between my eyebrows; my skull was split open on the concrete of an empty oil refinery. An unlicensed medic – there’s no other kind around here – wrapped a leather belt around my head to keep the split halves together…They say a man’s body is a map of his existence.
And that’s from only the second page of the prologue of Davidson’s brutally graphic first novel The Fighter. The author narrates the wild ride of Paul Harris and Rob Tulley as they bash, batter and bleed there way through the viciously dark world of fighting. Not boxing. That’s a sport with rules and padded gloves. Fighting is a no rules, win anyway you can nightmare scene peopled by boxers on the out, men who love to punish and kill others and those with little or no hope for redemption.
Everything has been handed to Paul Harris on a silver platter. He’s the son of a wealthy southern Ontario winery owner. But following a vicious beating in and outside of his local upscale club, he descends into the realm of hardcore bodybuilders, steroids and boxing gyms, seeking to become a something he isn’t, self-sculpted, self-defined. Rob Tully, a working-class teenager from upstate New York, is a natural boxer from a family that lives the pursuit, boxing runs in their veins. He trains with his father and uncle, who believe that his pugilistic skills can change their lives. But he struggles under the weight of their expectations, fearing his own ability to inflict pain, often pulling punches or losing fights intentionally. The disparate paths of Harris and Tully lead to an underground bare-knuckle fight venue where men brawl for hard cash. Here anything goes. Death, permanent brain damage, ruined bodies – all part of the show beneath a violent backdrop of animality and rage.
Craig Davidson was born in Toronto and now lives in Iowa City. His short story collection, Rust and Bone, has been published in the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. His stories have been published in Fiddlehead, Event, Prairie Fire, and sub-TERRAIN. His work has been compared to Thom Jones in the story collection The Pugilist at Rest. Here Davidson previews the violence and mayhem he portrays in The Fighter with eight short stories on men who live for the high adrenalin, crazed life – boxers, basketball players, and gamblers. In the title story, a boxer chants as in a litany the names of the 27 bones that make up the human hand, all of which he has broken in the course of a career that now sees him fighting in bottom-level gutter venues. And like in The Fighter Davidson shows his character experiencing the beauty of boxing even as he admits that his fights are a matter of survival and atonement for past sins. In “A Mean Utility,” ad executive James Paris, frustrated by his and his wife’s attempts to conceive, displaces his paternal feelings onto his pit bull, Matilda. He overmatches her with a nasty rottweiler, then undergoes a change of heart, entering the battle to save his dog, losing a hunk of his leg while doing so. In “Rocket Ride,” a young man who loses his leg to the orca he performs with in a marine park show tries to rebuild his life, in part by attending meetings of the Unlimbited Potential support group, which is full of substance-abusing amputees who wonder if karma’s to blame for their plights.
One of Davidson’s talents as a story teller is his natural ability to juxtapose stellar, energetic descriptions of physical confrontation with subtle, quirky explorations of human motivation, and he does this smoothly, seamlessly. The only weakness, a minor one, is his relying on dreamscapes to expand on the internal dialogues, dilemmas and terrors of the characters. A little dreamland jive goes a long way. Better to work this information into a real time segment of the narrative.
And this guy’s work is not for the squeamish or faint of heart. Gore, unrestrained violence and lots of graphic descriptions of physical damage permeate Davidson’s writing.
The first punch was tentative…The next punch was harder; the post vibrating like a tuning fork. Wire tore skin…The crisp tok tok tok on wood gave way to mushier, meatier sounds until at some point his right hand…crumpled, delicate jigsaw bones shattering, and though the pain left him gagging he did not stop. His hands became a blur of ever-expanding and ever-darkening red, blood in the air, blood and skin stuck to the post and the bones of his left hand splintering with a tensile shriek and bone visible now, glistening shards jutting through sheared flesh…
Clearly Davidson is not for everybody despite his brilliance and natural ability with language. But no new writer has grabbed my attention like this since I read an excerpt of The Rifles by Vollmann in The Review of Contemporary Fiction, 1993.
I read this book in one take late at night much like I did McCarthy’s The Road. Both novels left me at once empty of emotion and satiated with the bleakness and violence of the human condition. Powerful books by fine writers. I got up, turned on my computer and ordered Davidson’s Rust and Bone.
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – “Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time” (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and “Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout.” John’s work has appeared in publications that include “Men’s Journal,” “Fly Fisherman,” “Fly Rod and Reel,” “The Angling Report,” “American Angler,” “The Denver Post,” “Audubon,” “Briarpatch,” “counterpunch.org,” “Travel and Leisure,” “Art of Angling Journal,” “E – The Environmental Magazine,” “Field and Stream,” “Outside,” “Rolling Stone,” “Gray’s Sporting Journal” and “American Cowboy.” Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Book of Hours
Clocks, with their symbolic freight of time and plot, can serve as weapons with which the murderer and the detective attempt to impose their will on the world. In changing a clock’s hands, falsifying an alibi, or cheating a timetable, the killer tries to take control of time, and it is up to the detective to wrest it back from him by proving that time is logical and relentless.
She woke with a sudden start. How much time had passed she did not know. Glancing at her watch, she found that it had stopped. A feeling of intense uneasiness pervaded her, and grew stronger moment by moment.
“The Mystery of the Blue Train” by Agatha Christie
Clocks are a constant feature of detective fiction. Whether breaking during a struggle, chiming out the hours in a dark room, or having their hands altered in either direction, they remain at the heart of the genre, as both a plot device and a source of imagery. They have an obvious practical function, used to navigate the times of death, alibis, train times and dinner gongs from which the plots are constructed. In the classic “golden age” works of writers such as Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers, they seem curiously fragile objects, prone to breaking at moments of high tension, and providing convenient certainty as to when an act was committed. (Of course, in a genre which survives on new ideas, murderers soon began breaking clocks themselves having first altered the time to give themselves an alibi.) This obviously serves the whodunnit’s need for parameters within which the detective can get to grips with the mystery, but the recurring image of a broken clock has a powerful resonance for the genre. It represents the attempt by mystery novels to halt time for the reader, to freeze the relentless flow of events within the confines of a book, so that they can be analysed, explored and understood. The frequent accusation that detective novels are “escapist” is true in this sense at least; they offer the reader a chance to step outside time for a few hours, in order to see how it works more clearly.
This does not mean that the genre avoids the complexities and confusions of time: quite the reverse. Their plots require an interwoven set of different time-schemes, which all combine to produce the genre’s moral stance. Whodunnits usually start with a murder, and as the story of the novel moves forward, the attention of the audience is focussed resolutely backwards, burrowing in the opposite direction to discover what events preceded the murder. This mirror-image time scheme is completed when the last few pages of the book elucidate the murder, explain the events which led to its discovery, and often reach far into the past to present the original causes of the crime.
The crime and detection are hardly ever a perfect mirror image, however: mystery novels do not simply write the plot of a murder backwards, each chapter laying out a logical step towards the solution. On the contrary, the further into a detective novel one reads, the more confusing it usually becomes. (I defy anyone to read Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile and say that before they reached the explanation they were only one definite step away from knowing the solution.) In order to increase suspense, and the drama of the final dénouement, the detective’s thought processes are kept secret from the reader, and their actions often appear increasingly bizarre and nonsensical as the novel progresses. Hastings’ confidence to the reader in Lord Edgware Dies, is typical: “I could not understand Poirot’s attitude. If not touched he was, at any rate, suspiciously changeable.” The final pages often have to explain not only how the criminal committed the crime, but how the detective solved it, therefore we have two plots nested inside the novel’s storyline: the plot of the murder, and the plot of its unravelling, both of which are only shown to the audience in cryptic flashes during the narration, until the final unveiling.
These two plots, those of the criminal and the detective, are camouflaged and distorted during the novel itself. To prevent the whodunnit becoming a simple verbal diagram, with a puzzle on one page and the solution on the next, the novels create suspense and drama by masking the real operations of the plot behind a story, provided by the narrator. This narrator is usually a slightly dim friend of the detective, (Dr. Watson, Captain Hastings, etc) who often believes he is on the right track and manages to foist his misconceptions onto the readers, throwing the detective’s brilliance into sharper relief when it is revealed. When the detective has no side-kick, like Miss Marple or Lord Peter Wimsey, the story is provided by a one-off character, or an anonymous narrator who relates events, but refuses us complete access to the detective’s mind, and often disappears frustratingly at important moments in the detection process, protecting the detective’s plot from too much scrutiny by the readership.
The whodunnit therefore actually has three time-schemes operating within one novel – those of the original crime, the detective’s unravelling of it, and the overall narrative. However, they aren’t separate; the narrator’s time-scheme runs parallel to that of the detective, swerving into it and away again as the novel requires. Furthermore, a whodunnit is rarely a static examination of a past crime, as Dr. Haydock points out in Christie’s Sleeping Murder: “supposing somebody goes poking about, digging into things, turning up stones and exploring avenues, and finally, perhaps, hitting the target? What’s your killer going to do about it? Just stay there smiling while the hunt comes nearer and nearer?” He’s right, and the investigation process tends to prompt new crimes as the murderer forges documents and kills witnesses in an attempt to escape. The various plots all loop round, causing and being caused by each other, even though they may occur years apart. To make it all more involved, when the dénouement finally occurs, it is frequently revealed that the crime was originally caused by a story even further in the past, such as a clandestine previous marriage (4.50 from Paddington) the long-ago suicide of a ruined academic (Gaudy Night) or even the tontine in Murder at the Vicarage, effectively a sweep-stake on who will die last.
That these plots are separate strands can be seen that in most whodunnits, they finish at more or less, but not exactly, the same point. The style of dénouement in which all the suspects are called together, to be accused and eliminated one by one, allows the criminal to be apprehended and the crime to be explained in the same scene. This helps avoid tedious chase scenes or suspenseless arrests, but can’t always quite paper over the cracks between plots, and often the relating of the investigation itself occurs afterwards. Last-chapter explanations are prone to begin with phrases like such as: “You know, I think, that I enjoy my little lecture. I am a prosy old fellow” (Cards on the Table), “Go on, Bridget, tell me how you came to suspect the Waynflete woman” (Murder Is Easy) or even “If I don’t explain to someone how clever I’ve been, I will burst.” (Sparkling Cyanide).
Though these time-schemes may seem tortuous and confusing when laid out separately, they operate smoothly and efficiently within the novels. The complex systems of causality which underpin these works are not proof of their authors’ inability to keep the plot under proper control and the different strands separate. On the contrary, this close interweaving of different time-schemes makes the plot resolution more satisfying and shows us the moral system which the classic whodunnit depends upon. Long-lost relatives and wrong dates on letters are fairly hackneyed plot devices, but they are also the building blocks of a coherent scheme of morality in the works of authors such as Christie and Conan Doyle. The most rigid principle in the whodunnit is causality: everything means something, and though coincidence is permitted on occasion, it is often passed off as the work of Providence, and is generally considered to be cheating a bit on the part of the author. The plot of every detective story from The Hound of the Baskervilles to The Remorseful Day is based on the idea that every event has causes and consequences.
Additional crimes which occur during the investigation, such as the murders of witnesses, are also vital to the moral design of the novel. They are necessary for entertainment and suspense – after all, without them, the whodunnit would simply resemble a sudoku written across the crime statistics – but they also stress the continuing effects of causality. They imply that not only does murder leave visible traces in the events which follow, it also has a tendency to replicate itself. In other words, there can be no such thing as a justified murder, because even if the killer has the most watertight and convincing reasons, and executes the crime in the most brilliant and effective way, that first crime cannot be complete in and of itself. It will spawn other crimes by necessity, and may produce other deaths which the murderer originally had no desire for. Paradoxically, this demonstration of the unexpected chains of cause and effect elevates the importance of free will, and emphasises the individual’s moral responsibility not to commit the first crime in the sequence.
Clocks, with their symbolic freight of time and plot, can serve as weapons with which the murderer and the detective attempt to impose their will on the world. In changing a clock’s hands, falsifying an alibi, or cheating a timetable, the killer tries to take control of time, and it is up to the detective to wrest it back from him by proving that time is logical and relentless. I was not quite accurate when I suggested that the whodunnit freezes time: it may isolate portions of it, and even slow it down by close concentration, but even the detective must continue travelling forward whilst trying to understand what has occurred in the past. It is this condition of life that the mystery novel dramatises. You may break a watch, or wind its hands backwards, but you cannot undo time, though you can try to understand it.
W.H. Auden, himself an avid reader of whodunnits, began his anguished and ironic “Funeral Blues” with the command “Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone”, ending it “For nothing now can ever come to any good.” Faced with the presence of death in the world, the detective novel does not attempt to stop the clocks, but instead spins them backwards and forwards like the dial of a combination lock, seeking the series which will unlock the problem.
Dr. Jem Bloomfield studied at the universities of Oxford and Exeter and is currently an Associate Lecturer in Drama at Oxford Brookes. His research covers the performance of Early Modern drama and the various ways it has been adapted and co-opted throughout the centuries. His own plays include “Bewick Gaudy”, which won the Cameron Mackintosh Award for New Writing, and he is working on a version of Oliver Goldsmith’s comedy “She Stoops To Conquer”. His writing on arts, culture, and politics have appeared in “California Literary Review”, “Strand Magazine” and “Liberal Conspiracy”. He blogs at “Quite Irregular” and can be found on Twitter @jembloomfield
After Dark by Haruki Murakami
This relationship — Mari, plain and studious; Eri, “gorgeous” and shallow — is our first intimation of where After Dark is really looking. Takahashi addresses the question to Mari this way: “I wonder how it turns out that we all lead such different lives. Take you and your sister, for example. You’re both born to the same parents, you grow up in the same household, you’re both girls. How do you end up with such wildly different personalities?” Here is After Dark‘s central preoccupation: different lives and different states of being, this side and the other side, within ourselves and between ourselves and other people.
- After Dark
- Knopf, 208 pp.
Who Are We?
“Through the eyes of a high-flying bird,” we, the readers, and “we” the first person plural narrator of Haruki Murakami’s new novel After Dark, swoop down upon a city at four minutes before midnight. The city is Tokyo, and the time is the present. In fact, the time is so much the present that chapter breaks and page-headings inform us of its passage: from 11:56 p.m. when the novel begins, until its close at 6:52 a.m.
Place and scene are indicated with terse, script-like brevity: “We are inside a Denny’s”… and a few pages later, “The interior of the same Denny’s as before.” Several pages of dialogue pass with nothing more descriptive than the names of the characters followed by a colon and the words they speak. With these and other abbreviations of the narrative form, Murakami seems to insist upon the reader’s remove from After Dark. We, the reader, are kept at a distance, yet “we” the narrator are everywhere: “We look. We listen. We note odors. But we are not physically present in the place, and we leave no traces. We follow the same rules, so to speak, as orthodox time travelers. We observe but we do not intervene.”
Readers of Murakami’s 1993 collection of short stories, The Elephant Vanishes may recall the story, “Sleep”. In this vividly creepy tale (written in the first person singular typical of Murakami’s work) the narrator cannot sleep and has no desire to do so. She’s the wife of a boring dentist, the mother of their young son, and she finds her dull routines and stifling domestic life dramatically challenged by an unaccountable sleeplessness. She reads Anna Karenina compulsively and nibbles chocolate with the ecstatic pleasure she enjoyed before her marriage. Hers is no mere case of insomnia, but something else, something inexplicable. With its terrifying conclusion, “Sleep” now feels like a first foray into the broader districts that After Dark inhabits…
Eri Asai has exactly the opposite condition from the narrator of “Sleep”: she never wakes. Eri is the “sleeping beauty” at the very center of After Dark and her unaccountable sleep, “is not normal”. In the stillness of her bedroom, “we” will adopt “the vantage of a camera”, and this camera observes her and the room with a voyeur’s attentions. At least until the camera “moves in on” an unplugged TV set, which begins transmitting static-laced images of a “masked” figure: a man seated in chair, alone in a large, fluorescent-lit room. Later, Eri herself will cross the boundary between her bedroom and the screen. As for her sleep, the narrating voice assures us pragmatically, “Consciousness — or its absence is of no concern as long as the functions for sustaining life are maintained.”
Well, maybe… But consciousness, or its absence is very much the concern of After Dark, where a neon-bathed Tokyo is described in an opening passage by way of a lengthy biological metaphor. This city of over twelve million people is a “single collective entity created by many intertwining organisms”.
The first and most engaging of the intertwining organisms we meet and spend time with in After Dark is Mari Asai, Eri’s 19-year old little sister. We first see her in a second-story Denny’s, reading a large book whose title we will never learn, her Boston Red Sox cap and varsity jacket within reach, wearing yellow sneakers and a hooded gray parka, nursing a cup of coffee. Mari conveys something of the awkward sensitivity of that literary icon of alienated youth, Holden Caulfield — and it’s somewhat reassuring to see that growing up hasn’t changed so much in over 50 years, and that it crosses both gender and cultures.
But with After Dark, Murakami gives us a watcher in the sky, not a catcher in the rye; and “we” will observe other characters for other purposes through the long night of this novel. Nearly as soon as we meet Mari, we meet Tetsuya Takahashi meeting Mari. Takahashi is a young man with a horn (a trombone in fact) who’s been playing American jazz with friends in a nearby abandoned building. Mari and Takahashi will meet and part and meet again, and their budding friendship (with the hint of something deeper to come) feels like the soul of the book. Initially guarded, increasingly revealing, their conversations are both endearing and profound. Beginning with his first novel, Norwegian Wood (1987), Murakami has displayed a confident ear for conversation. They are as natural as any in literature, and After Dark is especially filled with talk.
As the story continues, “we” follow Mari meeting Kaoru, Komugi and Korogi, the three graces of the “Alphaville”, a so-called “Love Hotel” that takes its name from Goddard’s classic existential science fiction cum detective film. Murakami’s Alphaville is ironically (if you know the movie; and if you don’t, the novel itself makes the irony clear) where anonymous partners rent rooms for anonymous sex. But tonight, the night of After Dark, it’s where a young Chinese prostitute has been cruelly beaten. We’ll soon know who committed this crime, and his story too will intertwine with the “collective entity”.
Still, it’s Mari Asai who comes closest to being the protagonist of these pages, and her relationship to her sister is where the novel begins and ends. This relationship — Mari, plain and studious; Eri, “gorgeous” and shallow — is our first intimation of where After Dark is really looking. Takahashi addresses the question to Mari this way: “I wonder how it turns out that we all lead such different lives. Take you and your sister, for example. You’re both born to the same parents, you grow up in the same household, you’re both girls. How do you end up with such wildly different personalities?” Here is After Dark‘s central preoccupation: different lives and different states of being, this side and the other side, within ourselves and between ourselves and other people. In a novel where characters leave rooms while their reflections linger behind in mirrors, we know we’re in some kind of Wonderland, though not the “hard-boiled” kind of an earlier Murakami title – Hard-boiled Wonderland and the End of the World.
Takahashi, who plans to give up music and study law, tells Mari about the time he spent in courtrooms, watching the trials taking place there like so many free movies at a multiplex theater. “I started seeing it like this,” he tells her, “that there really was no such thing as a wall separating their world from mine. Or if there was such a wall, it was probably a flimsy one made of papier-mâché.” Takahashi wonders about the two sides of this wall, “maybe it’s that the other side has already managed to sneak its way inside of us, and we just haven’t noticed.” These are themes familiar to Murakami’s work, though Takahashi concludes by stating what many readers might say when trying to describe them, “It’s hard to put into words.”
The genius of Murakami’s art is that he manages “to put into words” the most elusive qualities at the borders of our interior/exterior lives. Like rapidly vanishing dreams we try to recall upon waking, as meaning slips the grasp of memory, Murakami actually captures the landscapes within ourselves, and breaks through the wall between quotidian consciousness and ineffable unconsciousness.
After Dark is a novel that visits and observes the two sides of the mind; halves that combine to make us wholly human. If questions are unavoidable, Murakami suggests that answers aren’t truly available — only our imperfect questions, like a bird in search of a cage, to borrow Kafka’s wonderful image, go forth into a silent Universe. “No one answers our questions,” says the voice of After Dark. “Our question marks are sucked, unresisting, into the final darkness and uncompromising silence of the night.”
If the narration of After Dark is sometimes awkward, and Murakami’s familiar interests (‘50’s American jazz, unusual ears, pop-cultural icons, cats) feel too expected, this brief and crafty novel holds many enduring gifts for thoughtful readers. Anyone who’s enjoyed the author’s consistently entertaining and provocative work will recognize with pleasure and puzzlement After Dark‘s demanding artistic inquiry: “Who are we?”
M. Kellner is a writer and graphic artist living in Culver City, California.
