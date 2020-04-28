Economics
Dear Minister, America is Headed Down; Can It Reverse Course?
In my view, the Americans’ most serious problem for the longer term is the development of a new class of super-rich, while at the same time their middle and lower classes find themselves increasingly burdened by debt and worried whether their jobs will be “outsourced” to India or China.
[NOTE: During three decades as an officer of the U.S. Foreign Service, I sent to Washington many frank, confidential analyses of countries where I was stationed. Some of these countries were friendly allies, like Italy. Others, like the Soviet Union, were not friendly at all, at least on the official level. In the following, I have tried to imagine what the envoy in Washington of a friendly, allied country in Europe might be writing now, in confidence, to his foreign minister. I do not suppose you will like what you read. I do hope that you will agree that something is lacking in what most of us see and read in Baltimore or Carbondale or Montecito.]
Confidential
For the Minister’s Eyes Only
Dear Mr. Minister,
I have on infrequent occasion taken the liberty of sharing with you some observations on my country of assignment, to complement what I trust the Ministry finds to be good reporting by my embassy’s political and economic officers, and what I believe is equally good reporting by our clandestine staff.
I am, to put it briefly, distressed by both the longer-term trends in America and the seeming inability, or unwillingness, of American leaders and their public to face up to reality. Iraq is the famous example, but we have sent the Ministry countless cables on that and I want to go into other, if related, subjects here.
You will recall what this country was like when we two served in our embassy here as junior officers, over three decades ago. America was a country that had made serious mistakes–and knew how to correct them. Even before we came to Washington, America had ended the legal segregation of blacks. More recently it had reelected Nixon and then found him unworthy, and moved to impeach him. It had made grave errors in Vietnam, and then in 1975 ended a senseless war. Perhaps most importantly, Americans–or at least those of them who had studied history–recalled the great divide between the opulent and the others in 19th century America. They seemed intent on preventing that from recurring, through application of a thoroughly democratic ideology.
What worries me most about today’s America is that the country seems incapable of righting today’s wrongs. In my view, the Americans’ most serious problem for the longer term is the development of a new class of super-rich, while at the same time their middle and lower classes find themselves increasingly burdened by debt and worried whether their jobs will be “outsourced” to India or China. A few decades ago, the growth in individuals’ fortunes was restrained by taxation rates which, if I am not mistaken, were as high as ninety percent at the end of World War II. There is no chance of this happening today. The Democrats, who were the party of progressive taxation, need the support of the ultra-rich as much as the Republicans do, and so say almost nothing on the subject. If they do nothing, the divide will increase and open the way to some American Le Pen or Zhirinovsky–who fortunately has not, so far, appeared.
One thing, incidentally, that our Ministry should keep always in mind in dealing with these people is the steady bureaucratization of their society, which–except in cases like a President intent on making war–makes action in almost any field come slow. The latter-day American approach to a problem is to name yet a new top official to tackle it (as Bush did when there were intelligence failures), or else to name a study commission like the Baker/Hamilton commission on Iraq (whose report was quickly forgotten). The size of Congressional staffs continues to increase, and concomitantly the laws increase in complexity; the voluminous Federal tax code is a perfect example. Bureaucratization also permeates the corporate world–it is a major factor in the continuing failure of the American automobile companies–and, as well, state and local government, charitable foundations, and academia. I was amused the other day to learn that the hierarchy of a certain American university includes not just a provost but several deputy provosts and even someone with the marvelous title of “deputy assistant executive provost.”
There is a yet deeper underlying problem here in America, namely the disintegration–I do not want to say degeneration–of the family, the school, and indeed the individual. Clinton as President managed to turn around in fairly short order the lamentable Federal deficit, and I believe it not unlikely that a Democratic successor to Bush will do the same thing again. It will be far more difficult to turn around the trends toward disintegration in today’s American society, which can be objectively measured by the amount of narcotics use, the widespread obesity, the increase in personal indebtedness, the number of citizens in jail, etc.
The failure of the American educational system is something I find reflected every day in the Americans I meet–people with higher degrees and good jobs who know nothing about NATO or EU or WTO or IAEA except the very names, and who know nothing about our country except its location somewhere in Europe. Many of them know little more about the geography of their own country. This, I am told, is why New Mexico added “USA” to its automobile license plates: too many people thought New Mexico was located on the other side of the border. Nor do I forget the recent occasion when I was invited to speak at Cleveland High School, in a western state. After my talk I spent some minutes with a group of obviously intelligent students. When I told them how I admired the presidency of Grover Cleveland, one young woman admitted that she had not known her school was named for a former President. She thought, she said, that it was named for the city in Canada.
A large percentage of Americans attend church. I see this in part as a healthy reaction of people to the disintegration of so many older forms of association, formal and informal. As a Harvard professor has written, too many people here go bowling alone. Unfortunately most of the newly burgeoning churches insist on the literal truth of the Bible–as interpreted by their ministers, who demonize Islam and argue against fundamentals of science. There is at the same time a lamentable use, not just in churches but across America, of labels like “liberal” and “conservative” that raise tempers but do not produce civil discourse. (I told a friend here recently that if I were an American I would be a liberal conservative. He could not believe I was serious.)
Many of these churchgoers are also impelled by despair. They claim to be proud of America as the biggest and best country on earth, but they do not save for the future, they are beset by increasing personal debt and wonder how long their jobs may last, and they fall to prey to the preachers who tell them they will soon be saved from earthly unhappiness by “rapture” into heaven. Why worry, then, about paying off what they owe on credit cards, or about global warming and the destruction of the fine American countryside?
I suspect that it is this lack of faith in the future that has left Americans, individuals and leaders alike, largely paralyzed in the face of foreign economic competition–the problem of China, above all. The Chinese are increasingly able to provide Americans with every sort of thing they need, from children’s toys to microchips to automobiles–and even dog food. In another decade, I have no doubt, China will have taken away from America the last remaining field in which it continues to dominate the export market, aircraft production; and the American defense machine will by then depend on Chinese technology. Yet when I ask supposedly well educated Americans what they think this country should do about China–or more generally about America’s perilous current-account deficit–or, say, about the steep decline in the dollar’s value vis-a-vis our Euro–I seldom get an answer. Again, this has something to do with the failure of their educational system, and with the decline in readership of serious newspapers and journals.
I recall, as I am sure you do, how in the 1970s the U.S. dollar shockingly lost value against foreign currencies as a result of oil prices and the trade gap. Then, Americans agreed on the need for action to restore their competitiveness in the world. Now, the situation is far worse, yet to date not a single candidate for the Presidency has chosen to discuss the problem. It is, it seems, too complicated for them.
If an American should read these thoughts of mine, he or she would no doubt call me “anti-American.” You know I am not that; you know that our daughter is happily married to [name omitted], and I have two American grandchildren. This is moreover the nation to whom we owe, more than to any other, our liberation from Nazi oppression in 1945 and from Soviet oppression in 1990. America remains the most prosperous country in the world, and it is still American scientists who take most of the Nobel prizes and who are at the forefront of work on medicine and global warming. This country continues to absorb millions of immigrants, with far less disturbance than we see in our own country. The best young people here are admirable in every way. I meet them on my visits to schools and universities, and frankly I find many of them better educated and better motivated than our own students. But their numbers are relatively small; and a democracy must of course be based not on an elite but on a well-educated broad public.
America needs reform but we cannot bring it about, any more than the Americans have been able to reform societies in what is called the developing world. Reform here must come from here. I confess I see little chance of this happening. Nevertheless, the American republic remains a place where change can come quickly, for good as well as bad. The outcome of the 2008 American elections, and the years that will follow, are totally unpredictable. Meanwhile, even if I have avoided predictions I hope you have found this note of some use.
I am, Mr. Minister, with deepest respect and highest regard,
(No name shown).
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the "Christian Science Monitor," "Foreign Service Journal," "Los Angeles Times," "Michigan Quarterly Review," "Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London," "Virginia Quarterly Review," "Washington Times," and elsewhere.
Economics
The Sorrows of Empire: Militarism, Secrecy, and the End of the Republic – by Chalmers Johnson
Back in 2008 the United States had what was called a “California style” referendum. Empire or No Empire. Simple as that.
- The Sorrows of Empire: Militarism, Secrecy, and the End of the Republic
- Metropolitan Books, Henry Holt and Company 389 pp.
Ignoring History
Back in 2008 the United States had what was called a “California style” referendum. Empire or No Empire. Simple as that. If Empire won, we’d stay the course. If No Empire won, the Pentagon budget would immediately be cut in half. We’d “starve the beast” to use a Republican phrase popular at the time. All of our overseas bases would be closed, and our troops brought home. Half of what was cut from the military budget would simply be returned to the taxpayers. The other half would be used as the foundation for an energy program to eliminate our dependence on Middle East oil. (This was a compromise between the left wing No Empire forces, who wanted all monies to go into the energy program and the libertarian/anarchist No Empire supporters who wanted all savings returned to the citizens.)
For once, the voters were making a significant choice about what kind of country they wanted to live in. The power was in our hands. It captivated the nation (and the world) like nothing had in our lifetime. The presidential election that year was, to be blunt, irrelevant. The differences between the candidates were insignificant when one is deciding between Empire or No Empire. For those of us on the No Empire side, Chalmers Johnson’s book The Sorrows of Empire was our bible. An American Empire had bankrupted us both financially and spiritually. It was time to end it voluntarily before it crashed under its own weight. The Empire side held up An End To Evil by Richard Perle and David Frum. The world is a dangerous place and sticking our head in the sand will only make it worse, they countered.
The country was engaged. Debates were held almost nightly on national television. The William F. Buckley Jr. vs. Gore Vidal slugfest one week before the election received television’s highest ratings ever. The following night the Pat Buchanan vs. Paul Wolfowitz wrangle topped even those numbers. Years of tough economic times, the return of the draft, and an unending war against any number of enemies gave the No Empire side a huge early lead, surprising almost everyone. The media went to elaborate lengths to point out the flaws in the poll questions. When voters enter the privacy of their voting booths, we were told, they can be trusted to do the “right thing.” Historians became pop-culture icons. Watching the news, one might have thought we were deciding the future of the Roman Empire and not 21st Century America.
The arguments got repetitive after a while. The Marshall Plan and the fall of the Soviet Union were countered with Greece, Chile, Vietnam, etc. Was it a fight for freedom and democracy or merely a cover story for power and hegemony? Oil, a warm house, and reasonably priced gas vs. let’s solve the problem of our dependence. And then suddenly the terrorist attacks increased in frequency and intensity. We’d “adjusted” to this savagery over the years, but this was beyond the pale. Some left the No Empire camp to rally around the President and the military. Who’s going to defend us? Some tree-hugger from Portland? But the conspiracy guys, who thought the terrorists were CIA or Mossad, gained a few new adherents, and enough of the No Empire core remained to help us win the election rather easily.
After the election some of the Empire side’s warnings came true. Oil prices were volatile. Europe, Russia and China were in constant skirmishes over Middle East and African oil. But oil could always be purchased from whomever was controlling it and most Americans were happy that the Middle East was no longer our mess to be involved in. And neither was the Far East, South America or Europe for that matter. Without a suffocating military budget, American business became much more competitive and was again drawing the brightest minds from around the world to start companies here. The Empire crowd was wrong when they said we’d become more vulnerable to the bad guys in the world. Terrorism abruptly stopped after we brought our troops home. The tactic of targeting civilians was still believed to be the work of immoral madmen, but as long as we “tended our own garden” the world was a much safer, less violent place for America and Americans. Our military budget was still the highest in the world and the thought that any country was going to invade a nuclear armed America was just laughable. And finally, our research into alternative energy sources (particularly fusion) began showing great promise. The long predicted great oil war of the 21st Century was one that America could sit out. As Americans are now fond of saying “we have no dog in that fight.”
Business
The Great Risk Shift – by Jacob S. Hacker
After winning reelection in 2004, President George W. Bush made restructuring Social Security his top domestic priority.
- The Great Risk Shift: The Assault on American Jobs, Families, Health Care, and Retirement–And How You Can Fight Back
- Oxford University Press, 240 pp.
The Disquieting Effects of the New Economy
After winning reelection in 2004, President George W. Bush made restructuring Social Security his top domestic priority. In place of the long-standing New Deal system that guarantees a minimum income to all of the nation’s retirees, Bush proposed a system of private accounts that could, in theory, allow workers to save more for retirement, but also exposed them to the possibility of having nothing. To Bush and his supporters, this shift would have represented something of a culmination of the triumph of “personal responsibility.”
The proposal failed, of course. But to Jacob Hacker, author of the recent book The Great Risk Shift: The Assault on American Jobs, Families, Health Care, and Retirement and How You Can Fight Back, the effort to dismantle the Social Security system on which so many Americans depend is one piece of a larger campaign that, in the name of personal responsibility, is exposing Americans to the sorts of financial and health risks that can potentially wreck their lives.
Hacker’s book offers a substantive contribution to public debates on economic inequality precisely because this focus on risk and security—rather than strict inequality—shows that strict measures of economic inequality understate the potential economic threats many American face. Thus, for example, while typical measures place the number of Americans who lack health insurance at 47 million, Hacker notes that during a two year period, as many as 80 million people will be uninsured for some of those two years.
This unsettling has come because the move from pooled risk as Hacker describes it, to personal responsibility, has reached far beyond Social Security and into the realm of private markets where employers no longer offer reliable middle class pay or fringe benefits to employees. Whereas the nation’s largest employer in the 1960s, General Motors, offered close to $30,000 a year on average to employees in addition to pension and health benefits, the current largest employer Wal-Mart pays out around $17,000 and gives minimal benefits.
In a sense, the difference between General Motors, which sought to increase productivity and profits through long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with employees, and Wal-Mart, which seeks to boost profits by deskilling jobs to make employees expendable, highlights the disintegration of what Hacker describes as the previous system of “shared fate.”
This expendability has created a working environment in which even college-educated, long-serving employees fear losing good jobs with no guarantee that future employment will be anything but a part-time, service sector job. Indeed, average wages have decreased among a broad group of Americans in the past three decades, to the point that among men, only those with graduate degrees have experienced significant wage growth. (Women, according to Hacker, are making more money but largely because of increased work hours rather than increased pay per hour.)
The insecurity of jobs has contributed to a variety of other insecurities. Since most Americans obtain health insurance through their employers, they are exposed to medical risk. Since mortgage payments are planned over decades, people who have to take lower-paying jobs have trouble keeping their homes. Hacker’s point is not that all Americans are much worse off than in the past; rather, it is that Americans are much less insulated from financial catastrophe than in years past.
Instead of responding to this risk shift by expanding the social safety net, Hacker argues that the Republicans in control of the federal government have, in recent years, exacerbated the problem by promoting personal responsibility over shared fate. Thus President Bush responded to a potential long-term shortfall in the Social Security trust fund by advocating private accounts and has proposed private health savings accounts as the way for uninsured Americans to gain some modicum of control over their medical security.
While Hacker does an outstanding job of demonstrating how this systemic risk transference underlies several sectors of the economy, his policy prescriptions seem, at times, to contradict his discussion of this shift. Indeed, since risk has shifted in dramatic and uncontrollable ways for most families, it seems a bit out of place to focus a good chunk of the book’s conclusion on recommending that readers manage their money better and create detailed family budgets.
Where Hacker does offer some national policy prescriptions they seem skeletal. This, in part, is intentional, as Hacker’s book seems aimed at a general audience rather than at policymakers and bureaucrats. But whereas the rest of his book is backed with exhaustive data, his policy prescriptions are somewhat barebones.
Despite these weaknesses, his proposals are intriguing and at times innovative, and in many ways, are a postscript to an outstanding economic study. The real strength of Hacker’s book is his ability to recast the debates on personal responsibility. In this sense, he has written an important and persuasive work that should contribute substantively to public debates on economic security.
Bradley Kreit is a graduate student in Anthropology at the University of California, San Diego.
Biography
American Sucker – by David Denby
The emotional trauma exposed a vulnerability that lay beneath all outward signs of success: a career as film critic for New Yorker magazine, a resident of New York’s upper west side, and the father of two children.
- American Sucker
- Little, Brown and Company 328 pp.
David Denby’s life began to unravel in 2000. His wife announced that their marriage was over and that she was leaving him. The emotional trauma exposed a vulnerability that lay beneath all outward signs of success: a career as film critic for New Yorker magazine, a resident of New York’s upper west side, and the father of two children. After a descent into the internet world of pornography, he latches onto the raging bull market as his salvation. The “new economy” will fill the void in his life and help him to raise the one million dollars necessary to buy out his wife’s share of their apartment, and allow him to continue living there.
This rush into the stock market will, of course, provide Mr. Denby with a book to sell. From 2000 to 2002 he is not only investing and following the markets, but also writing daily journals and interviewing the major Wall Street players to gather material for American Sucker. While others are jumping head first into this wild bull market, Mr. Denby walks two steps down into the shallow end, gets wet up to his knees, and stands there with pen and notepad in hand, keeping track of all the chaos going on in the deep end. There’s much anguish in the book over Mr. Denby’s financial plight as the market crashes. During this time the family is maintaining three Manhattan residences, weekend trips are made to New England or possibly San Francisco, the children are in camp in the Adirondacks or working on a sheep farm in New Zealand, and as the market is really heading south Mr. Denby and his son are off to Japan for a vacation together. At one point in the book he analyzes any jealousy he might have over the wealth of a couple who are having him as a guest on their 400 acre Connecticut estate. The average American I believe, would find Mr. Denby’s lifestyle so off the charts, even in bad times, that any similar analysis regarding his wealth would be an unfathomable task.
So if you’re expecting a book describing a man’s financial roller coaster ride from extreme wealth to absolute poverty, this is not it. Mr. Denby loved being a part of 1960s California, but as he mentions in the book, he never inhaled. His approach to the financial markets is very similar. “This is exciting, I want to be a part of the scene, but if you’re talking risky behavior, then count me out.” So darn! No schadenfreude! What’s left? Well, a very talented writer describing the madness that engulfed our country during the late 20th to early 21st Century bull market.
Mr. Denby chooses a great symbol for that era – John Nyquist, a former chemical engineer, who quit his job and moved with his wife from Chicago to South Carolina to become a full time day-trader. Unbeknownst to his wife, he lost $780,000 – all of their assets. One day he calls her out onto the balcony of their bedroom to look at some birds. As she leans over, he throws her off the balcony and then rushes downstairs to put his hands around her neck and finish off the job. But at a certain point, he finds that he just can’t go through with it. Greedy, inhuman behavior, with just a small ember of humanity still flickering within – this is how American Sucker sees our nation during the roaring bull market.
The two major Wall Street characters that Mr. Denby introduces us to are Sam Waskel of Imclone fame (now residing in jail), and Henry Blodget of Merrill Lynch who touted high tech stocks on CNBC. He comes to see Waskel as something of a Gatsby figure who surrounds himself with the smart and beautiful people of New York, but is quickly abandoned by these same people when he gets into legal trouble – more of a fantasist than a crook. Blodget he’s much harder on.
Throughout the book there are references to history’s other financial manias that help put our own insanity into perspective. The bears were there throughout the latter stages of this bull market. It’s just that no one wanted to hear them. It will all happen again of course, probably long after we’re gone. And when it does, American Sucker will be dismissed as “old economy” thinking – something that doesn’t pertain to the new world of uninterrupted wealth and technology. But for those of us who lived through the internet and biotech investing boom, American Sucker is a literate, entertaining insight into how it all got so very crazy.
