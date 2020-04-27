Fiction Reviews
The Fire Baby by Jim Kelly
However, many contemporary English writers retain the essential nature of their culture. While they have, in many instances, been seduced by nihilism, there still remains the flickering light of the old faith.
- The Fire Baby
- St. Martin’s Press, 323 pp.
Man’s Inherent Metaphysical Reality
“Not every man is so great a coward as he thinks he is…”
The Master of Ballantrue
By Robert Louis Stevenson
Alexander Solzhenitsyn once wrote, “Literature transmits incontrovertible condensed experience…from generation to generation. In this way literature becomes the living memory of a nation.” Mother Russia has, of course, birthed an impressive array of brilliant writers. From Pushkin to Tolstoi to Dostoyevski, Russian writers have conveyed what Solzhenitsyn referred to as “the living memory of a nation” predicated on a fundamental agrarianism, the imposed suffering of oppressive regimes, and most importantly, on their apodictical faith; what one writer has referred to as “the cult of the soul.” They are a people who possess an intrinsic sense of being, of self, within the context of creation and Creator.
It seems to me that English writers, far more than their American cousins, share many of these same attributes including the collective memory of empires lost and a civilization so devalued by the multicultural myth as to appear morally supine. However, many contemporary English writers retain the essential nature of their culture. While they have, in many instances, been seduced by nihilism, there still remains the flickering light of the old faith. And, it is this knowledge of man’s inherent metaphysical reality that provides the means for them to manufacture stories that engage the imagination. It is, in one sense, “presenting versions of soul-making.”
One such English writer, Jim Kelly, has managed to produce a novel of depth and symmetry that celebrates the enormous complexities of man, while providing a multi-layered story that keeps the reader captive until the final page. His second novel, The Fire Baby, presents itself as a crime novel that incorporates various perfidies from the smuggling of illegal immigrants to a deliciously malicious revenge murder.
The story takes place in the Cambridgeshire Fens district, a region known for peat production and brush fires in the summer, and portrays in stark detail the hardscrabble life of its people. The protagonist is one Philip Dryden, a journalist who once roamed the august offices of Fleet Street’s most influential journals, but, alas, is now reduced in employment to chief reporter for The Crow, a decidedly provincial paper. But, the job suits his limited needs, for Philip Dryden is a coward, a burden that weighs heavily on his soul.
Philip Dryden’s cowardice is defined by one moment in his life. While driving with his wife, Laura, on a lonely fens road he swerves to avoid another car and plunges into a dyke on the Harrimere Drain. Miraculously, he is saved but his wife, lodged in the back seat, goes down with the car and it takes three hours to rescue her. Unfortunately, Laura is in a coma and is diagnosed with Locked in Syndrome. She is to be lodged in The Tower Hospital, where Dryden will visit her daily.
Dryden’s sidekick is an overweight, insolent cabby named, Humphrey H. Holt, the recent victim of a cuckolding postman with an overactive libido who imparts upon “Humph” a certain minatory attitude toward Her Majesty’s letter carriers. While Humph plays “Pancho” to Dryden’s “Cisco” he is, because of his formidable girth, loath to exit his two-door taxi, the taxi being “a triumph of indifference over reality.”
But, the focus of this story is one, Maggie Beck of Black Bank Farm, “a big woman with the farmyard bones as familiar and comforting as the Aga, with that corkscrew burn like a tattoo on her face,” who first met Dryden when she came to stay with his mother following his father’s demise. Maggie has her own tragedy to deal with-the 1976 crash of an American Air Force plane that claimed the lives of her parents and her son. Ironically, twenty-eight years later Maggie is in the bed beside Dryden’s wife, Laura, dying from cancer, and she has a story to tell. Will her old ward, Philip Dryden, help her?
Now the plot develops at hyper-speed: the smuggling of illegal immigrants, pornographers seeking victims, U.S. Air Force personnel linked by an Iraqi prison, a vengeful father, and the primordial fens, all commingled in a broiling drama like the turbulent eddies of a river in flood.
It is Kelly’s formidable protagonist, Philip Dryden that holds center stage in this drama. He is a man afflicted with his past, and forced to confront the present. But, the author has given us a hint of who Philip Dryden is, “His features were architectural. Precisely, early Norman. The head of a knight, perhaps, from a cathedral nave, or illuminated on a medieval parchment. Illuminated but passive; a dramatic irony which nicely summed him up.”
Jim Kelly’s, The Fire Baby, is an exquisite morality play that details those egregious flaws in human nature that have titillated mankind throughout history. The author has, in a most entertaining style, explained to his readers that lust, pride, revenge, and murder come at price. A price that demands payment!
Fiction Reviews
Dean Koontz’s Frankenstein: Book One, Prodigal Son by Dean Koontz and Kevin J. Anderson
He has taken it upon himself to examine society’s present milieu under the lens of traditional western mores and in so doing has presented the public with works that are perfectly entertaining and, more importantly, prescient.
- Dean Koontz’s Frankenstein: Book One, Prodigal Son
- Bantam Dell, 512 pp.
“I beheld the wretch-the miserable monster whom I had created.”
Mary Shelly,”Frankenstein”
In a poem pregnant with promise, Murder in the Cathedral, T. S. Eliot wrote:
“Yet we have gone on living,
Living and partly living.”
It seems to me that Mr. Eliot has, in a few short words, captured the essence of contemporary man, at least the “civilized” version. He is describing, perhaps, the spiritual devolution of the specie, a slow death of the soul. To the observant, the evidence abounds!
No writer of novels is better prepared to address this condition than Dean Koontz. He has taken it upon himself to examine society’s present milieu under the lens of traditional western mores and in so doing has presented the public with works that are perfectly entertaining and, more importantly, prescient. His protagonists and antagonists, men or women, are defined by the condition of sin that so enthralls us all. The former is cognizant of the condition and acts against it; the latter seeks to welcome it to the point of becoming not only sinful, but evil.
A recent literary critic commented that, “Koontz effectively merges science fiction and horror conventions with Judeo-Christian traditions.” And, I agree with the writer, as far as he goes. But, is Koontz really describing science fiction and horror? Could it be, that in his imagination he has stumbled across a nexus or a link to a metaphysical reality known to only a few? To a reality that is devoid of the niceties of everyday physics where what we call “horror” is more than a titillating moment, but an eternity of despair.
In his latest novel, co-written with Kevin J. Anderson, Dean Koontz’s Frankenstein, Book One: Prodigal Son, the authors’ re-introduce us to characters that were the offspring of the fecund imagination of that sweet and gentle soul, Mary Shelly. Be forewarned that all is not what we expect, not by a long shot. Indeed, the “monster” has a name, Decaulion, and, in fact, he’s no monster. And, the “mad scientist,” Victor Frankenstein, bounds through this drama with a certain elegant, albeit criminal, panache. However, Koontz should not have permitted him to eat at a certain Chinese restaurant!
While Mary Shelly’s Victor Frankenstein was merely a lunatic with a hint of megalomania, the authors have updated Victor. After all he has survived two centuries, and he is now cast as the ultimate scientist, the new rationalist. A man devoid of compassion, love, or kindness, concerned only in achieving his solipsistic definition of perfection, without regard to moral or ethical restraints. He has replaced the old God, set Him aside to whimper in empty monasteries and vacant churches, and mocked Him at every opportunity.
Koontz’s novel is perhaps a response to Dostoevsky’s profound adumbration found in his classic novel, The Brothers Karamazov, “If you were to destroy in mankind the belief in immortality, not only love but every living force maintaining the life of the world would at once be dried up.” And, Victor, who has rejected any faith in a transcendent God, has succeeded in “creating a New Man,” perfect physically but flawed in that he possesses a spiritual ennui that drives him as Decaulion says, “(to) embrace any philosophy that filled the void.” But, Decaulion’s wisdom is irony writ large, a condemnation of man’s inimical philosophies. In describing their painful search for an answer to the nihilistic void he comments, “Freud, Jung, Skinner, Watson….Rorschach. Psychiatrists, psychologists. The most useless gods of all.” And thus the “creature,” sums up the folly of rational man.
In Koontz’s novel the dimensions of the universe are in collision. We are brought to the door of chaos, anarchy, and destruction. In chilling, vivid detail, the authors will keep the reader on the edge of his chair, as they begin the journey toward the ultimate blasphemy!
Prodigal Son is an outstanding read. The second book in the series, City of Night, is due out this summer.
Crime Fiction
Grand Theft by Timothy Watts
Teddy Clyde has got it all together. The dude’s got a brokerage business out on City Line Avenue. A closet full of expensive clothes – business suits, tennis and golf outfits – you name it.
- Grand Theft
- Putnam 320 pp.
Teddy Clyde has got it all together. The dude’s got a brokerage business out on City Line Avenue. A closet full of expensive clothes – business suits, tennis and golf outfits – you name it. Top-of-the-line golf clubs – Pings baby! Lives nice, real nice. Who’d know the brokerage loses money? Who’d know he couldn’t golf to save his life? Who’d know he’s a car thief for Christ’s sake? Born and raised in South Philly, but I’m tellin’ ya, you’d think Main Line all the way. Not a common car thief mind you. Clyde is as good as they get. The guy’s swimming in money and has never seen the inside of a jail. You see Clyde walk up to say a Boxter, 928, Turbo Carrera, get himself into it and start the engine in less than a minute – it’s a beautiful thing. He drives off wearing one of those fancy outfits, maybe throws the golf clubs into the back for effect. Who’s gonna stop him? He looks the part. That’s all I’m sayin’. The guy’s as cool as they come.
But you can’t leave South Philly no matter how many miles you travel, or how much money you make. Long time ago, when they were just kids, Teddy slugged that moron Anthony Bonica. Anthony’s one eye was never quite right after that. Didn’t mean much to Teddy. It was just something he had to do. But trust me, Anthony never forgot it. They go their separate ways – Teddy becomes a car thief, and Anthony joins the mob. But the Philly mob’s been killing each other for so many years, an idiot like Anthony is now the number two guy behind Dominic Scarlotti. So what’s Anthony do? He whacks Dominic with the help of two Israelis who are running weapons out of Philadelphia to the Middle East and don’t like the fact that Dominic found out about it. Long story short, Anthony puts Dominic’s body into Teddy’s trunk just to mess with him, you know, cause of that eye thing and all. But he screws up. There’s something on Dominic’s body they need to get back. And the Israelis (you don’t want to mess with these guys) aren’t happy at all with the way things are going.
This book flies! I’m tellin’ ya. Crime fiction just don’t get any better. Well maybe Leonard when he’s at the top of his game, but he writes so many freakin’ books, he ain’t always at the top of his game. You know what I’m sayin’? Whadaya gonna bring me? Thompson? Parker? What’s that broad’s name…Jance? Fugedaboutit. Watts is the man. Keep writin’ bro.
Fiction Reviews
The Key to the Case
The locked room mystery has been a staple of detective fiction since Edgar Allan Poe’s The Murders in the Rue Morgue presented Auguste Dupin with two corpses and apparently no way for the murderer to have entered or left.
‘She smiled back at me, closed my door, and a few moments later I heard her key turn in the lock.’ ‘Indeed,’ said Holmes, ‘Was it always your custom to lock yourselves in at night?’
The locked room mystery has been a staple of detective fiction since Edgar Allan Poe’s The Murders in the Rue Morgue presented Auguste Dupin with two corpses and apparently no way for the murderer to have entered or left. Admittedly Poe “cheated” rather in this case – the skylight had a spring catch which allowed it to shut and lock itself – but the basic situation has been repeated frequently over the years, particularly as a feature of the “clue-puzzle” whodunnit, being used as a plot device in stories featuring Sherlock Holmes (The Adventure of the Speckled Band), The Thinking Machine (The Problem of Cell 13) and Miss Marple (The Blue Geranium), amongst others.
The locked room has an obvious appeal for fans of detective fiction. It immediately presents the reader with a problem: something apparently impossible has happened, and since whodunnits do not countenance the inexplicable or the supernatural, there must be a solution. Like a hermetically sealed test-tube, it is a microcosm of the mystery genre: a puzzle, a crime, a victim, a solution, and all bracketed within one room – which is probably the reason it has been used in so many short stories.
It is a microcosm in another way: all classic detective fiction tends towards this enclosed space. Agatha Christie, in particular, seem to specialise in ingenious ways of cutting off her characters from the outside world, whether in a train (Murder on the Orient Express), an aeroplane (Death in the Clouds), a pleasure-boat (Death on the Nile) a private island (And Then There Were None) or just the old traditional house-in-a-storm-when-the-telephone-lines-are-down (The Mousetrap). This has the obvious result of increasing suspense, especially in the stories where the murderer continues picking off the other suspects one by one. (This variant always seems to borrow the logic of medieval witch-tests – I wonder if it was Colonel Ban…whoops, no, turns out he’s innocent. Disembowelled, but innocent.) There is a more basic narrative need at work, though – more basic even than the growing tension. The locked room (or train, attic, apartment block, caravan…) sets limits to the mystery. A murder which occurred sometime between Tuesday and Friday in the rough area of Kings Cross would be very tricky material for a detective story: the classic whodunnit depends upon specific times and places, measured distances, cross-checked timetables, the exact quantity of ash which falls from a cigar in a quarter of an hour. As a genre, it insists that the world makes sense, and can be analysed logically. The limiting of time and space goes some way towards reducing the messy, complicated issue of murder to a crossword puzzle, or a theorem. When this has been achieved, it can be solved.
This drive to analyse is more than a requirement of the whodunnit genre, it is an emotional need implicit in all novels. Novels allow the awkward, graceless stream of details which make up our lives to be frozen, set down and arranged in patterns which make them meaningful. The conventions of “beginning, middle and end”, or “conflict, turning-point, resolution” impose formal patterns on their material which are similar, though subtler, to the rhymes of poetry or the verse and chorus of a song. In fact, the whodunnit seems rather like much of modern poetry in its insistence upon the importance of mundane items and events. Where William Carlos Williams draws attention to the wonder and significance of wheelbarrows and ice-boxes (in his own phrase, “so much depends” upon them), authors like Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle make them turning-points between life and death, guilt and innocence, investing cups of cocoa, walks in the garden or train tickets with the power of sacred items.
However, the comparison with crosswords and poetry shouldn’t imply that the conventions of the detective story merely provide an orderly or aesthetic satisfaction. They’re a popular, disposal form, but they deal with the same themes which have motivated the great tragedies: death, guilt, and the search for meaning. (It is worth bearing in mind that Agatha Christie was an archaeologist, Arthur Conan Doyle experimented with spiritualism, and Dorothy L. Sayers translated Dante’s Inferno.) They try to make sense of human experience through the social conventions of English middle-class life and train timetables, but they are articulating the same need for explanation that makes the bereaved relatives ask the minister “Why?” In sermons and newspapers, the anguish of a young person’s death is often described as “a terrible waste”, as if Newtonian physics could be applied to the mysteries of life and death. Agatha Christie’s novels, with their fussy and sometimes tedious emphasis on the details of alibis, attempt to do just that, to call death to account and make the world obey a meaningful economy.
This is why, according to the classic “rules” of the form, the writer is obliged to show the reader all the significant clues, and not to introduce some completely extraneous solution at the end of the mystery. The inconsistency in an alibi, the missing half an hour, the knowledge that a suspect should not have had, must be presented to the reader, but swamped by the mass of details and “red herrings” so that their significance is not immediately apparent. Whodunnits are often read as an implicit challenge to the reader, to match their wits against the mystery, though personally I have practically never “solved” one except by a lucky guess or the unfair application of the “least-likely person” convention. I don’t know how far mystery writers intended their works to be solvable, and how many readers would bother to sit up all night smoking and thinking the problem out, rather than spend the same time reading the book, but the denouement ideally shows that the solution came out of the clues presented – back to the analogy with an equation. On this level at least, the more baffling the collection of clues, and the more tightly they are bound into the solution, the more satisfying we find a whodunnit, which suggests that such self-sufficiency is an essential element of the literary job it has to do. It presents a completely incomprehensible jumble of facts and objects, then explains them into a meaningful pattern. Most importantly, we see the investigation occurring – unlike lyric poetry, which offers a transcendent moment of explanation, the whodunnit shows us the process by which understanding is reached, even if we only understand them fully in retrospect, when the sleuth reveals what he was up to with the dates on the tulip crate.
Of course this explanation, or “movement from disorder to order”, doesn’t happen in an orderly straight line. The sudden “dénouement” has less in common with the solving of a crossword than the flourish with which a conjuror pulls off a trick. In fact, considering the importance of a magician’s props, the art of misdirection, the characteristic patter which conceals vital sleights of hand, the analogy seems to get stronger, and the locked room looks more like the heavily padlocked box into which the spangly assistant steps before being cut in half, stabbed by swords, or disappearing entirely. Whodunnits are a crowd-pleasing art as well as a philosophical problem, and people have always been interested in entertaining feats which “defy death”. There is a Houdini-style bravado in an author taking a body, putting it in a bedroom, changing the locks, hiding one key under the jewel case, hanging the only other duplicate in full view in the hall, brewing strong coffee to stop the maid outside the door from falling asleep, boarding over the window (with rusty nails) and throwing the digitalis pills into the shrubbery, challenging the reader to speculate how they will “get out of this one”. Though conjurers don’t reveal the method behind their tricks, they also produce apparently impossible effects, which are comfortingly underwritten by the knowledge that there is a logical explanation.
Magicians perform their illusions in front of large audiences, however – in the whodunnit we are more often presented with the image of the detective sitting alone thinking. The enclosing effect I mentioned at the beginning seems to apply to solving crimes as well as committing them. Though Sherlock Homes did on occasion dash over the Yorkshire moors, or shadow a suspect in disguise, the image which persists is him immobile in his chair, declaring “it is quite a three pipe problem.” Poirot certainly casts scorn on Inspector Japp’s eagerness to dash here and there, rather than composing himself and applying “the method” and “the little grey cells.” Some carry this to extremes: Nero Wolfe refuses to leave his house, solving cases from the reports which are brought to him, but all the classic detectives tend to mirror the locked room in their own methods of deliberation – just as the novel locks their thoughts away from us, only allowing us access via the muddled and misdirected sidekick. This silent deliberation is mirrored once more in the form, by the reader themselves. Holmes, solitary in his pipe smoke and armchair, Poirot sitting at a desk, Miss Marple in her easy chair, looking casually out at the garden, all look curiously like a reader, who cuts themselves off from the real world to concentrate on the internal world of the book, only discussing it after the experience is over. Paradoxically, despite the special talents of these sleuths, their arm-chair self-sufficiency reassures us that mysteries can be resolved through the quiet, analytical action we are undertaking as we read. The whodunnit, secure within its “binding”, allows some of the most difficult questions of human experience to be contained, broken down and resolved in the space of a few hours and a few hundred pages. Whether they stay resolved is another matter – and possibly the key to the genre’s addictive tendencies!
Dr. Jem Bloomfield studied at the universities of Oxford and Exeter and is currently an Associate Lecturer in Drama at Oxford Brookes. His research covers the performance of Early Modern drama and the various ways it has been adapted and co-opted throughout the centuries. His own plays include “Bewick Gaudy”, which won the Cameron Mackintosh Award for New Writing, and he is working on a version of Oliver Goldsmith’s comedy “She Stoops To Conquer”. His writing on arts, culture, and politics have appeared in “California Literary Review”, “Strand Magazine” and “Liberal Conspiracy”. He blogs at “Quite Irregular” and can be found on Twitter @jembloomfield
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Categories
Trending
- 100 Greatest Gangster Films1 week ago
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
- 100 Greatest Gangster Films1 week ago
100 Greatest Gangster Films: King of New York, #77
- Non-Fiction Reviews3 days ago
Horsemen of the Esophagus: Competitive Eating and the Big Fat American Dream
- Nature6 days ago
The Essential Grizzly – The Mingled Fates of Men and Bears – by Doug Peacock and Andrea Peacock
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.