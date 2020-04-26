Israel
The Other Side of Israel: My Journey Across the Jewish/Arab Divide by Susan Nathan
My worry was that this might be another leftist book that glibly made analogies between Israel and South Africa. I worried that the story would be more about being a privileged white western woman living with Palestinian others and not enough about the Arab Israeli citizens of this town and their lives.
- The Other Side of Israel: My Journey Across the Jewish/Arab Divide
- Nan A. Talese, 336 pp.
Democratic Dreams, Jewish Nightmares: Seeing the Plight of Israel’s Palestinian Arab Citizens
Having recently participated in a gathering of feminist Muslim and Jewish scholars including scholars from Palestine and Israel, I was eager to read Susan Nathan’s The Other Side of Israel : My Journey Across the Jewish/Arab Divide. I wanted to hear more about the relationship between Arab and Jewish citizens of contemporary Israel. I also understood that this would be a controversial book which made me a bit apprehensive. The advance materials I read described the author as a British Jewish woman with family ties to South Africa who decided to live in an Arab village in Israel. She did this after making aliya1 and becoming a citizen of Israel herself. My worry was that this might be another leftist book that glibly made analogies between Israel and South Africa. I worried that the story would be more about being a privileged white western woman living with Palestinian others and not enough about the Arab Israeli citizens of this town and their lives.
Although my sympathies are on the left, I am also tired of trite platitudes about Israel. I know that discourse all too well. I understand the allure of being an antizionist, a Jew against Israel and yet, despite the allures of this position, I know that there are no guarantees for political or ethical purity. Instead I have come to see this stance as both illusory and dangerous. To be critical of Zionist discourse demands a much more serious interrogation of how Zionist discourse has shaped contemporary Jewish identity especially the identities of those of us who are now critical of Israel. In other words, for people like me, this means owning our own powerful and defining relationship to Zionism. As I see it, this haunting legacy most profoundly shapes our anger and disappointment with current Israeli policies and practices. It is also why what we now know about the history of the Jewish State and its ongoing discriminatory policies and practices in relation to Palestinians is so devastating. Given this, our criticism needs to be framed by the fact that we too are implicated in the promises of Jewish nationalism that we now critique. We need to own our complicity in these practices in order to be able to speak to those most in need of hearing these arguments, other Jews. Few of us are not implicated in this history.
As I began reading The Other Side of Israel, it became obvious to me that Nathan understood my reservations as those of the vast majority of her intended audience and wrote her book accordingly. Nathan rightly suspects that most of us are critical of the Occupation of the West Bank and Gaza2 but that we have not given as much critical attention to the plight of Palestinians within Israel, the communities of what are referred to in Israel as “Arab Israelis.”
This is the story of a middle-aged Jewish woman who decides to make aliya and become a new immigrant to Israel. We follow her as she becomes an Israeli citizen, her time in an absorption center learning Hebrew, her move to an apartment and a job in Tel Aviv, and finally her decision to live in Tamra, an Arab town in the Galilee.
In the process of taking this journey we come to see with Nathan some of the limitations of contemporary Israeli democracy, what for many of us including Nathan was once a Zionist ideal. Instead we begin to see not only discrimination but systemic and systematic state and extra-state institutions, policies and procedures that perpetuate and extend the marginalization and oppression of Israel’s Palestinian Arab citizens. Once in Tamra Nathan shows us in vivid detail the results of these policies. Especially evident in Tamra are the egregious efforts by both the Jewish National Fund and the state to keep the vast majority of land and natural resources within Israel’s borders in the hands of its Jewish citizens.
Part of what I found heartbreaking about what Nathan reports is that these are policies inflicted on Arab citizens of the State, not just Israeli policies in occupied territories. And Nathan shows how pervasive these discriminatory practices are. Although she tells numerous stories about individual Arab citizens, their families and their communities at the hands of the Israeli state, it is the broader systemic nature of these asymmetrical social arrangements that demand our attention. As Nathan makes clear these are bureaucratically instituted policies of discrimination and they permeate every aspect of Israeli society.
Most upsetting for me were the stories Nathan tells about the ongoing efforts to confiscate ancestral land and property from Arab Israeli citizens. These are places that had been inhabited by these Palestinian families for centuries. As she explains, Israel’s ongoing land acquisition policies are directly linked to efforts to contain Arab Israeli citizens in towns and villages that can no longer accommodate them. Because the state refuses to grant permits to build on what limited space is available, these Israeli citizens live under constant threat of having their presumably “illegal” homes demolished by the state. Taken together all of these policies assure that Israel will remain a Jewish State. In other words, for Israel to be a Jewish State these discriminatory policies are crucial. They also mean that Israel cannot be a truly democratic state.
In Nathan’s account it is the Palestinian Arab citizens of the State and not those Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation whose plight speaks to problems at the heart Jewish nationalism. In other words, it is not 1967 that marks a turning point in Israeli history around relations between Palestinians and Israeli Jews, but rather, 1948. And this is both a sobering and shameful truth.
In a sense, none of this information is new, but Nathan’s way of entering into these discussions is what makes her book so compelling. She brings readers with her to look at the “facts on the ground”4 and she demands that we not turn away. Nathan does not let any of us off the hook including those of us who consider ourselves among the most progressive of Jews both within and outside of Israel. As Nathan makes clear, we too have benefited from these oppressive policies and practices. Any of us can simply hop on a plane as Jews and claim our right to return. As such we share responsibility for the denial of similar rights to Palestinians including those who are citizens of Israel and their families.
And then there are all of those trees—evergreens bought in the name of greening the promised land and used to cover over the rubble of what were once thriving Palestinian towns and villages before 1948.
Reading about these acts of displacement after the recent evacuations of Jewish settlers from Gaza, evacuations presented with such pathos in the western media, left me wondering how the world could have forgotten that so many Palestinians still remain in refugee camps even now almost sixty years after they were forced from their ancestral homes. In this regard, I found Nathan’s account of a member of her Arab family trying to visit what was once her family home in Ein Hod, an Arab village long since transformed into an Israeli artist colony especially haunting.5 Reading this account, I heard echoes of so many other stories about displacement, Jewish stories about forced migration, not the displacement of Israeli settlers but the stories of European Jews, those who continue to rightfully demand reparations even sixty years after they were forced to leave their homes.
It is just hard to fathom how difficult it is for even progressive Jews to see these connections and this is what Nathan wants us to see. With great urgency Nathan insists that we confront the legacy of 1948, what for Palestinians is the Nakba6, the disaster, and that we begin to make amends. And as Nathan explains, this means we must radically rethink what Israel is. If we want Israel to be a truly democratic and not just a Jewish state, we will have to confront the gross inequities that mark the parameters of “the other side of Israel.” This means challenging the legal and social policies that perpetuate these inequities. By demanding that we see the gap between the Jewish and the democratic dreams of Jewish nationalism, Nathan challenges us to consider what a truly democratic Israel might look like.
Like many of us, Nathan is sickened by what she has discovered. These truths are in sharp contrast to the vision of Israel that she grew up with, the version of Zionism that brought her to Israel in the first place. And yet, I suspect, it will only be when enough of us are sickened that any real change can happen. For now, Nathan is simply doing what she can. By remaining in Tamra she demonstrates daily that it is possible for Palestinians and Jews to live together.
1 In Nathan’s glossary “Aliya” (or Aliyah) is defined as follows: “The Hebrew word (literally, “ascent”) used to describe the immigration of Diaspora Jews to Israel. It has Biblical connotations, suggesting that Jews were ordained by God to return to the Promised Land. Nearly three million Jews have made aliya, brought to Israel by the Jewish Agency under the Law of Return, since the founding of the nation in 1948.” (275)
2 Although as I write this, technically Israel has withdrawn from Gaza, Israel remains a powerful and controlling presence even in Gaza.
3 I purposely use a variety of terms to refer to the communities Nathan is writing. These include: “Arab Israelis,” “Israeli Palestinians,” and “Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel.” Although in Israel these communities and citizens are generally referred to as “Arabs,” this is not the way these communities and individuals define themselves. This politics of naming is part of what Nathan asks us to reconsider. In light of this, I have tried whenever possible to remind readers that these communities define themselves as Palestinian.
4 This phrase comes from the title of another powerful and important scholarly book about Israeli archaeology, Nadia Abu El-Haj, Facts on the Ground: Archaeological Practice and Territorial Self-Fashioning in Israeli Society, Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2001.
5 On this issue and especially this particular village, see Susan Slyomovics, The Object of Memory: Arab and Jew Narrate the Palestinian Village, (Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania Press, 1998).
6 Nathan offers the following definition for Nakba, “Arabic word meaning ‘catastrophe,” used by Palestinians to describe the defeat and mass dispossession of the Palestinians that occurred during and after the war of 1948.” (284)
Laura Levitt is the Director of Jewish Studies at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. how rich is drake
History
The Great War for Civilisation: The Conquest of the Middle East by Robert Fisk
The title of Fisk’s new work is a mocking one, taken from a campaign medal his father won as a British officer in the First World War–which few people, and certainly not Fisk, see now as having been a war for civilization.
- The Great War for Civilisation: The Conquest of the Middle East
- Alfred A. Knopf, 1107 pp.
Horrors, Wrongs, and Few Heroes
The Great War for Civilisation is an extensive account of the Middle East, past and present, by the well-known correspondent of Britain’s newspaper The Independent. Fisk has covered the region and its wars since 1976 from his home base in Lebanon, the subject of an earlier long book of his, Pity the Nation. The newspaper’s owner, the Irish billionaire Sir Anthony O’Reilly, clearly lets Fisk write what he thinks, at least as regards the Middle East. Earlier, Fisk worked for The Times of London, which he says put controls on his reporting after it was acquired by Rupert Murdoch (who in this country controls Fox News, HarperCollins, the New York Post, et al.).
The title of Fisk’s new work is a mocking one, taken from a campaign medal his father won as a British officer in the First World War–which few people, and certainly not Fisk, see now as having been a war for civilization. There are practically no heroes in this book, and few figures with whom the author does not find fault. Two positive portrayals are of women, Amira Hass of Israel’s newspaper Ha’aretz (which Fisk finds “the nearest Israel has to The Independent”) and Hanan Ashrawi, the Palestinian spokeswoman.
Fisk is said to be the only foreign correspondent to have interviewed Osama bin Laden three times. Reportedly Osama said a year ago that Americans should read the interviews; that Fisk was “neutral.” Perhaps dispassionate is a better word. He paints an interesting picture of the man. One wishes, however, that he had found out more about Osama’s upbringing (there is however an interesting article on this by Steve Coll in The New Yorker for December 12, 2005), and that he had more to report about Osama’s role in Somalia. According to Fisk, Osama told him simply that “Some of our mujahedin who fought in Afghanistan participated in operations against the Americans in Somalia.” Another journalist, John Miller, reported in Esquire for February 1999 that Osama took direct credit for sending a contingent into the fighting in Mogadishu in 1992, while one of his men claimed to have slit the throats of three American soldiers there.
The author writes frankly, critically, and often derisively of American official involvement in the Middle East in recent decades. He reminds us of how the “gullible but handsome” Oliver North went to Iran in 1986 hoping to swap arms for hostages; of how Donald Rumsfeld “made his notorious 1983 visit to Baghdad to shake Saddam’s hand;” of US-occupied Baghdad and “[Paul] Bremer’s failures, his hopeless inability to understand the nature of the debacle which he and his hopeless occupation authority had brought about.” Fisk is unwaveringly harsh in his judgment of George W. Bush–and of Prime Minister Tony Blair, “his earnest, obedient partner.”
Much of Fisk’s book is devoted to the Arab-Israeli conflict. Ethan Bronner has written in the New York Times that “Fisk is most passionate and least informed about Israel.” Certainly he is passionate in this part of the book; I would not say he is uninformed. He reminds us that terrorism can be hard to define; that in the days when they were fighting to establish a Jewish state, the Haganah, Irgun, and the Stern gang blew up the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, hanged two British army hostages, and assassinated the British envoy in Cairo. (Although Fisk does not say so, they also blew up the British embassy in Rome.) He tells us not to forget the connection between the Palestinian intifada and Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Gaza, which violate the Fourth Geneva Convention although Washington no longer wants to say so. Nor does Fisk ignore the nefarious yet pitiful figure of Yassir Arafat, or ignore the senseless acts of terrorism committed by Palestinians, including the hijacking of the cruise ship Achille Lauro and “Leon Klinghoffer’s blood, sprayed across the side of the ship as the murdered old man was pushed overboard.”
This said, is Fisk evenhanded? I think many readers will agree with me that he goes too far in saying that Israel is waging “the last colonial war” against the Palestinians. He is critical of Palestinian and other Arab leaders, yet he might have said far more of their callous misdeeds over the decades, to which the Palestinian people owe a good share of their present woes.
One of the virtues of Fisk’s book is that it reminds us, beyond Israel and the Palestinians and the present scene in Iraq, of earlier horrors in the region, including the Turks’ massacre of Armenians in 1915. He notes the many world leaders who have shied away from calling that a holocaust: leaders from Tony Blair through Jacques Chirac to Shimon Peres, who was worried about Israel’s good relations with Turkey. Fisk describes in considerable detail Iraq’s horrendous war with Iran just a quarter-century ago, which he estimates killed a million fighting men. His description of the suffering of civilians in all these wars, including America’s war with Saddam, is terribly saddening. There are also graphic accounts of the tortures inflicted in jails across the region, from Egypt to Iran. There is so much blood and death in this book that this reviewer will find it hard to read again. Which reminds me that while Fisk quotes the young English poets who met sad graves in the First World War, he fails to remind us what T.S. Eliot wrote–that human kind cannot bear very much reality.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the “Christian Science Monitor,” “Foreign Service Journal,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Michigan Quarterly Review,” “Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London,” “Virginia Quarterly Review,” “Washington Times,” and elsewhere. Beyonce Net Worth
Israel
Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid by Jimmy Carter
In 1985 I traveled to the United States for a lecture tour. I was then still the co-director of Al Haq the West Bank affiliate of the International Commission of Jurists, a human rights organization which I helped establish six years earlier.
- Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid
- Simon & Schuster , 288 pp.
Fresh Debate on Israel’s West Bank Policies
In 1985 I traveled to the United States for a lecture tour. I was then still the co-director of Al Haq the West Bank affiliate of the International Commission of Jurists, a human rights organization which I helped establish six years earlier. My book Occupier’s Law: Israel and the West Bank had just been published. The main theme of the book and my talks was the settlements: the confiscation of land that the Israeli military government was carrying out on a large scale and the effect of implanting Israeli Jews in the midst of a hostile Palestinian population. I had many good legal and political arguments about why the building of settlements in the Palestinian occupied territories was illegal and should cease. I expected that when I put them before American audiences they would immediately understand. I thought I could depend on their sense of justice and fairness and ability to see this obviously disastrous policy that Israel was pursuing.
It was important to address the American public because it was only through US support and funding that Israel was capable of pursuing the highly expensive project of establishing human settlements in often remote areas and connecting them with the necessary infrastructure of roads, water, sewage and electricity When I began my tour there were less than 42,000 Jewish settlers living on the West Bank. The number today, including East Jerusalem, is close to half a million.
Jimmy Carter was the first US President to get a promise from an Israeli leader for a settlement freeze. This was in 1979. Menachem Begin, the Prime Minster who gave that promise, quickly reneged. Carter admits in his important new book that “Perhaps the most serious omission of the Camp David talks was the failure to clarify in writing Begin’s verbal promise concerning the settlement freeze during subsequent peace talks.” This failure proved fatal and seems to haunt the former President. Jimmy Carter’s Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, is a political memoir that is largely about the Israeli settlements.
From the outset of this highly readable book, Carter makes clear that one of the major goals of his life “has been to help ensure a lasting peace for Israelis and others in the Middle East.” His main contribution to this cause was in negotiating the Camp David Accords of 1979. He writes that “both Israel and Egypt had honored the terms of the peace treaty involving the Sinai, but the original substance of the Accords relating to the other occupied territories had been abandoned or modified in vital ways.” He aptly quotes Abba Eban’s remark that “unfortunately, it is clear that Israeli governmental policy is so distant from Camp David that when Likud spokesmen invoke the agreement, they are rather like Casanova invoking the Seventh Commandment.”
In the spring of 1983 Carter confronted Begin the Israeli prime Minster with whom he had negotiated the Camp David Accords four years earlier. He writes: “As he [Begin] sat without looking at me, I explained again why we believed he had not honored a commitment made during the peace negotiations to withdraw Israeli forces and to refrain from building new Israeli settlements in the West Bank…I paused, expecting the prime minister to give his usual strong explanations of Israeli policy. He responded with just a few words in a surprisingly perfunctory manner and made it plain that our conversation should be concluded.”
Beside the verbal commitment to freeze settlements, Israel agreed in the Camp David Accord that “…there should be transitional arrangements for the West Bank and Gaza for a period not exceeding five years. In order to provide full autonomy to the inhabitants, under these arrangements the Israeli military government and its civilian administration will be withdrawn as soon as a self-governing authority has been freely elected by the inhabitants of these areas to replace the existing military government. To negotiate the details of a transitional arrangement, the Government of Jordan will be invited to join the negotiations on the basis of this framework…”
Begin’s government never intended to uphold these undertakings. Instead it was determined to impose its own interpretations of the promises emptying them of any real content. Israel’s interpretation of the Accord in fact became the blueprint of its policies in the Palestinian Occupied Territories and the basis of the Oslo Accords signed fourteen years later.
Between 1979 and 1981, simultaneously with the Camp David autonomy talks, a number of fundamental changes took place in the occupied territories. As it later became clear these were in preparation for the arrangements that were later to be made between Israel and the PLO in the Oslo Accords. They included the speeding up of the establishment of Jewish settlements, the transfer of responsibility over water resources from the military government to the Israeli National Water Carrier, Mekorot, the creation of Jewish Regional and Local Councils in the West Bank applying Israeli laws, and the establishment of a Civilian Administration to take over the responsibilities for the civilian affairs of the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories and create a separation between them and the Jewish settlements both territorial and administrative.
These changes were carried out unilaterally by Israel through military orders issued by the Israeli commanders responsible for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The transfer of the functions of the civil administration to the Palestinian Authority established by the Oslo Accords while keeping Jewish settlements under an exclusive Israeli jurisdiction was consolidated by the Agreement between Israel and the PLO fourteen years later. Carter quotes “Prime Minister Rabin emphasizing that the agreement for which he had been honored had avoided the tight restrictions accepted by Menachem Begin at Camp David: ‘Jewish settlements will be placed under an exclusive Israeli jurisdiction; the Autonomy Council will have no authority over them. The forces of the Israeli army will be redeployed in locations determined only by us, unlike the Camp David agreements which mandated a withdrawal of the Israeli army forces. …”
In a later chapter entitled “The Wall as Prison” Carter adds: “There has been a determined and remarkably effective effort to isolate settlers from Palestinians, so that a Jewish family can commute from Jerusalem to their highly subsidized home deep in the West Bank on roads from which others are excluded, without ever coming in contact with any facet of Arab life.” Earlier he had written that “the honeycomb of settlements and their interconnecting conduits effectively divide the West Bank into at least two noncontiguous areas and multiple fragments, often uninhabitable or even unreachable…” This is the very crux of the matter concerning the settlements in the Occupied Territories which unfortunately the Palestinian leadership managed to miss when they negotiated with Israel in Oslo. The Jewish settlements are not confined, isolated enclaves in the midst of the Palestinian territory. It is the other way around: Palestinians are now living in isolated enclaves which are not contiguous. The settlements are integrally connected to Israel.
There was nothing accidental in how matters have developed since the 1979 Camp David Accords. It was specifically in order to defeat and frustrate what Israel had promised the US and Carter at Camp David that plans were quickly drawn up such as the Master Plan for the Development of Settlement in Judea and Samaria 1979-83 which the Likud Government of Menachem Begin adopted. This made clear that Jewish settlements would isolate and fragment Palestinian areas and create contiguous blocs of Jewish settlements connected to Israel. In 1984 a comprehensive Roads Plan (Plan No. 50) was published and gradually implemented. The Accord proved a watershed. After Israel signed it we who were living in the West Bank began to see significant changes in the hills around us. Massive and speedy establishment of settlements, the digging of the hills to make roads and the transformation of the hills which in a few decades exceeded the changes that had taken place in these biblical areas over the past two thousand years.
To anyone who has followed the history of the Occupied Palestinian Territories none of this should come as news. As early as 1984 Meron Benvenisiti published his series of surveys of Israel’s policies, The West Bank Data Project, in which he described in great detail Israeli plans for building settlements, isolating and strangling Palestinian communities. These excellent studies were published by none other than the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research in Washington DC. Carter’s significant book while providing the reader with a good insight into the Arab- Israeli conflict does not reveal new unknown material. Why then the huge controversy around his book?
The answer is simple. It is because these facts about Israel and its obstruction of the peace with its neighbors are being said by someone of Carter’s stature who is not easy to dismiss or discredit. It is also because in writing his political memoir Carter is demolishing the Israeli case in America. The position that the lobbyists on behalf of Israel have been arguing for years is that the territories Israel took control over in 1967 are not occupied but disputed. So successful has this been that former Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld recently referred to them as “the so-called occupied territories.” The other well circulated misinformation is that it is Israel who has traditionally been seeking peace with the Palestinians. Peace has not been achieved not because of Israel’s settlement drive but because the Palestinians don’t want peace. The cornerstone of Israel’s public relations position over the past six years has been that it was the Palestinians who refused the best offer Israel could make. This only proves that they do not want peace but rather the destruction of the state of Israel. In the chapter entitled, “Bill Clinton’s Peace Efforts,” Carter encloses Prime Minster Edud Barak’s “generous offer” with quotation marks. He proceeds to show why it was not an offer that any Palestinian leader could possibly have accepted because it fell far short of the minimum that would enable the Palestinians to live in a viable state on their land. Someone of Carter’s stature has finally come forth, pointed his finger and said the obvious: “The Emperor is naked.”
Most of the controversy around this book does not seem related to its content but revolves around the use of the word ‘apartheid’ in the title. Are Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians in the occupied territories as bad as those once practiced by the white South African government in South Africa before the fall of the apartheid regime?
From what I hear from South African friends about their experiences of living under that illegal regime, they are worse. Indeed, I concur that Israel’s policies in the occupied territories are sheer madness. All it takes to reach this conclusion is to look at the wall Israel is building mainly in the Palestinian territory (that Carter describes in a separate chapter), and the roads built in Palestinian land which Palestinians are not allowed to use. The Palestinian countryside is being destroyed and communities are strangled and enclosed within high towering walls.
It is simply not possible to settle a foreign population within another country, take its lands, discriminate against it, deprive it of the use of its roads and not be guilty of apartheid. The South African government that invented and practiced the system of Apartheid did not deny the existence of the blacks but offered them a separate lesser status and rights than the whites. Israel in essence denies the national existence of the Palestinians. Those who claim it is possible to build Jewish settlements in their midst without denying them their rights are able to arrive at this strange position only because they deny the very existence of the Palestinian people, the indigenous inhabitants of the land. They accept what is propagated by the right wing forces in Israel that the Palestinians are the creation of the Arab states in enmity with Israel. If Palestinians do not exist then they cannot be discriminated against. Israel cannot be guilty of apartheid against them. The reality is otherwise. Palestinians do exist as a separate nation that is denied its right to self determination.
There is more to Carter’s book than its title. Whether or not apartheid is the best word to describe Israeli policy in the Occupied Territories should not be the main issue. When he used this word Carter knew exactly what he was doing. He was inviting controversy and challenge. He said openly when asked why he chose the title: “I wanted to provoke debate. I wanted to provoke discussion.”
From the point of view of a Palestinian who has suffered the consequence of Israel’s policy of building settlements and seen promises, pressures and governments come and go in Israel and the US, the one constant in life is that more settlements get established and the existing ones are expanded. Thus Carter’s, “provocation” to the American public and government into discussing their blind support of Israel’s criminal behavior towards the Palestinians and their country and stopping their real financial and political support for the illegal settlements, is long overdue. The facts speak for themselves and the effect of the Israeli policy on Palestine and on prospects of peace in the region is disastrous.
In 1985 when I traveled to promote my book about the Jewish settlements, I heard the same arguments everywhere I spoke as if many in the audience were reading from the same script: the settlements are necessary for Israel’s security. Much as I tried to point out how ludicrous this position was by citing the expert opinion of retired Israeli generals who argued the exact opposite, there was no real readiness to listen. Whatever Israeli PR professionals were saying must be true. Now the script has changed. What did not change is the absence of any real debate. Twenty five years later settlements are proving the biggest obstacle to peace and are threatening not only Palestine, but far beyond it. As Carter writes, “The Middle East is perhaps the most volatile region in the world, whose instability is a persistent threat to global peace. It is the incubator of much of the terrorism that is of such great concern to Americans and citizens of other nations.”
The US which as Carter writes “stands almost alone in its undeviating backing of Israel” plays an extremely important role in Israel. He adds that “strong support for peace must come from the US.” So far this is not happening. Provoking debate in the US, however this is achieved, is of extreme importance for future peace in our region. The former US President seems to be succeeding in doing just this. With his well documented book and its provocative title, Carter is working to achieve “one of the major goals of [his] life” as he makes clear at the outset of his book: “to help ensure a lasting peace for Israelis and others in the Middle East.”
Raja Shehadeh is an author and lawyer. He was a founding member of the pioneering human rights organization, Al Haq, the West Bank affiliate of the International Commission of Jurists. He was legal advisor to the Peace Negotiations in Washington DC between Israel and the Palestinians and a member of the legal team which argued the case against the Wall at the International Court at the Hague.
He has written a number of books on the legal aspects of the occupation. Beyonce Net Worth
History
How Israel Lost: The Four Questions
There’s an old saying among the Jews that goes something along the lines of: we don’t need others to destroy us, because we’re pretty good destroying ourselves. In other words, the red flags were already up when Richard Ben Cramer a “self-confessed proud Jew and pro-Israel supporter” came along and wrote How Israel Lost – the Four Questions.
- How Israel Lost: The Four Questions
- Simon and Schuster, 307 pp.
Losing The Plot
There’s an old saying among the Jews that goes something along the lines of: we don’t need others to destroy us, because we’re pretty good destroying ourselves. In other words, the red flags were already up when Richard Ben Cramer a “self-confessed proud Jew and pro-Israel supporter” came along and wrote How Israel Lost – the Four Questions. This statement is Cramer’s way of warning his reading public that he’s going to upset his fellow Jews but that he has every right to, because he IS a Jew. Now, that’s not to say that no Jew has the right to criticize his people’s policies – particularly when it comes to Israel and the Middle East conflict. Let’s face it the “give me two Jews and I’ll show you three opinions” is nowhere more prevalent than in Israel.
Still, to quote a Yiddish idiom, it takes an enormous amount of chutzpah (loosely translated – arrogance), to title a book How Israel Lost. Lost what exactly? The Plot? Richard Cramer’s respect? According to Cramer it’s how Israel lost control of “the narrative that is her lifeline,” only it doesn’t mention that in the title.
The subheading is “The Four Questions” a clear reference to the four questions asked at the Jewish Passover Seder. Of course, if you’re not Jewish, you’re not going to understand this reference. And therein lies the rub. This book is clearly aimed at Jews and in particular Israeli Jews – who despite Cramer’s Middle East reporting credentials (he won the Pulitzer Prize for work in the region for The Philadelphia Inquirer between 1977 and 1984) – know a little more about the situation than he does.
Cramer was in the Middle East during the 1978 historic peace accord between Israel and Egypt when Israel handed over the Sinai desert. And despite Cramer’s quick jaunts to the region following the outbreak of the latest intifada beginning September 28, 2000, he seems to be still stuck in the late 70s mindset, making assumptions that peace with the Palestinians is as simple as peace with the Egyptians.
This is the core premise of Cramer’s book. That ultimately, the problem lies with Israel – that if the country would just end its occupation and withdraw to the 1967 borders, all would be well. Now why write such a book? It’s hardly a new argument. And it’s still a naïve one. Cramer appears to be trying to cash in on his Jewish street cred to put forward this well-worn argument. But he fails, and he fails miserably.
There’s no doubt that many will find Cramer’s conversational, irreverent writing style accessible. But the Middle East problems are not easy ones to solve. Cramer stops short of putting a black and yellow cover on the book and calling it “The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict for Dummies”, but by encapsulating his ideas in flippant off the cuff throwaway sentences he attempts to bury highly-charged controversial statements and make the whole problem appear “solvable.”
In one instance he talks about the Israeli government policy of “targeted killings” – the assassination of terrorists. He speaks of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) saying: “It wasn’t killing at all. The new idea was these guys weren’t actually people, but “ticking bombs” about to blow up and kill more Jews. They must be defused!”
Such flippant quips undermine the seriousness of the entire terrorist infrastructure. Cramer says there is “no public proof” that these men are terrorists. But he should know, Israel has plenty of public proof and routinely lists the names of these men who have masterminded scores of suicide bombings within Israel – right down to the date, and time of the attack, the number of people they have killed and the names of the victims.
This, too is something that is sorely lacking in Cramer’s book. He goes to great pains to list the numbers of Palestinians killed in the current conflict –but nowhere are Israeli numbers mentioned. He cites one specific incident – the killing in 2002 Salah Shehadeh, the head of the terrorist organization Hamas’s military wing. A bomb was dropped on Shehadeh’s house killing him and 15 members of his family and extended family. Cramer carefully lists the names and ages of those killed but chooses not to point out Hamas’s clear cut policy of hiding out its terrorists in family homes – risking the lives of their own loved ones and using them as shields.
But perhaps the most damning example of Cramer’s bias is in his statements about the battle at the Jenin refugee camp in March 2002. He writes: “half-a-camp was mowed under by the Israelis in retaliation for the Passover suicide bomb of 2002.” Well, that double suicide bombing was certainly a turning point in Israel’s retaliation policy (which until that point had been NOT to retaliate). But in March of 2002, nearly 100 Israelis were killed in suicide bombings around the country, and hundreds more wounded. Israel finally said: “enough”. In addition, “half a camp” was certainly not “mowed under”. While Israel could easily have dropped a bomb on the entire Jenin camp, it did not. Instead, the army sent in soldiers on a house to house search, hand to hand combat, in homes that had been booby trapped by Palestinian terrorists. As a result 23 Israeli soldiers were killed by Palestinian snipers, and 56 armed Palestinians were killed. Cramer’s statements merely add fuel to the myth that has been perpetuated that a “massacre” occurred in Jenin –something that even the United Nations (hardly a supporter of Israel) admits never occurred.
In another example, right at the beginning of the book, Cramer talks about the properties of “absentee Arabs who ran away or were chased away in Israel’s birth-war of 1948.” What he fails to mention is that “birth war” was started by the Arabs who refused to accept the United Nations partition plan. Cramer also claims that Israel embarked on a program of “settlements, expropriation, assassinations,” thereby forcing the Arabs to retaliate, and that this is where Arab violence against Israel stems from. He fails to mention the massacres inflicted on Jews by the Arabs that began over 20 years before the modern State of Israel was established.
To his credit, though, Cramer attempts to write this book by interviewing men and women on the street; Palestinians and Israelis. And it’s good that he’s talking to the “little people” and not the political players. However, his choice of people is odd. Quoting members of Gush Shalom – the left-wing Israel peace organization is not quoting the voice of the Israeli people today. Once upon a time Gush Shalom had a strong following. Until the Camp David peace talks in 2000 with then left-wing Prime Minister Ehud Barak – the majority of Israelis were behind the initiative. But once Arafat rejected the 2000 peace plan, the tide quickly changed. Today, the majority of Israelis who were in favor of the Oslo Accords, are no longer supporters of Gush Shalom. In addition, the majority of Palestinians who once supported the Oslo Accords now support suicide bombings.
Cramer also pays a visit to Smadar Haran, a woman whose husband and four-year-old daughter were killed in horrific circumstances in 1979 when terrorists came from Lebanon and grabbed Smadar’s husband and shot him in front of his daughter. They then smashed her daughter Einat’s head against a rock and killed her. Smadar ended up smothering her other baby to death to keep the baby quiet so the terrorists wouldn’t find her. Almost thirty years later, Smadar tells Cramer she is not a victim and doesn’t want to be a victim.
But why seek out Smadar Haran to comment on today’s conflict? Why does he not interview Frimet and Arnold Roth (whose 15-year-old daughter was killed in 2001 by a suicide bomber in a pizza parlor). Why not interview Sherri Mandel, whose 14-year-old son, Kobi, along with his best friend Yosi-Ish-Ran were killed when their heads were smashed in a cave by Palestinian terrorists? Why not Shalhevet Pass’s parents. Shalhevet – 10 months old, was assassinated by a Palestinian sniper who blew a hole in her head from a rooftop while her mother was sitting with her in a park. Surely these are the people to talk to about the current conflict?
I could go on. There are endless examples. Cramer talks about “stone throwing” by Palestinians – presumably harmless, until you see those stones up close. They’re rocks. Big, heavy, rocks. They’re weapons. Two years ago, a seven month old baby was killed when a Palestinian threw a “stone” through a car window.
Perhaps though, Cramer’s greatest disservice is not in what he writes, but in what he leaves out. That unlike peace with Egypt, or even Jordan, there can be no peace with the Palestinians while there is no negotiating partner. Palestinians continue to be ruled by Hamas – a terror organization – that puts food in their bellies, clothes on their backs, and provides medical treatment. Why? Because their leader – Yasser Arafat – has siphoned off the money meant for his people. Hamas approaches families offering them food, shelter, clothing, in exchange for their children’s education, whom they then teach to hate and kill Jews – and to blow themselves up to achieve it. There is not a single Palestinian school textbook that shows that the State of Israel exists. Until Palestinian children are taught that the State of Israel has a right to exist alongside a Palestinian State, they will grow up indoctrinated with the belief that the aims of the Palestinian people is to wipe Israelis off the face of the earth. Or as Golda Meir (Israel’s former Prime Minister) once stated, “Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”
As a Jew, Cramer is clearly upset. Upset with Israel for “losing face” in the eyes of the rest of the world. A petulant child who has lost faith in his own people. He wants Israel to return to its halcyon days when everyone loved the country in 1967. But what Israelis have learned that Cramer hasn’t – is that the defense of its people in the midst of a bloody war is far more important than being seen as popular or likable in the eyes of the rest of the world or a self confessed pro-Israeli Jew who lives safely in the Diaspora.
Kelly Hartog is a writer based in Los Angeles. She was a journalist for “The Jerusalem Post” in Israel from 1993-2004. what is the net worth of rick Leventhal
Subscribe to Blog via Email
Categories
Trending
- Nature5 days ago
The Essential Grizzly – The Mingled Fates of Men and Bears – by Doug Peacock and Andrea Peacock
- Non-Fiction Reviews2 days ago
Horsemen of the Esophagus: Competitive Eating and the Big Fat American Dream
- Movies10 years ago
Why Clash of the Titans might be “The Worst Movie Ever Made”
- Gay and Lesbian10 years ago
Happy Birthday, NC-17!
Markus
November 17, 2011 at 9:12 pm
Helen Lewis,
Not a racist comment: just a comment on the patronising discourse in which some writers/activists like Susan Nathan position the Palestinians.
Helen LEwis
February 1, 2011 at 6:10 pm
A number of these respondents don;t seem to have read the review, let alone the book, and taken refuge in avoidance tactics. the issue isn;t about wiping palestinians asses (what a racist comment!) or being nice to them; its about givng them equal opportunities as citizens in their own country. Why is this so difficult for some Jews to understand? Do you remember nothing of your own history in Europe? Haven’t you read your own prophets?
jess
September 3, 2010 at 12:59 pm
you were speaking truth.
Ilse
November 30, 2009 at 8:53 am
I read the book in both German (where even the titel alludes to Ms Nathan’s being an outcast in Israeli society…) and English, being an activist in the field of intercultural activities in the Galilee since 1996. I am deeply grateful for the fact that the topic of the Israeli Arabs is given some attention, since it is indeed much neglected in the mainstream society for many reasons, many of which I understand well. On the other hand I must admit that there are innumerous factual mistakes in the book. I have known many of the people the author quotes and writes about personally for many years, and there are gross misunderstandings in many of the circumstances of their lives and acivities described in the book. This goes for Harry Finkbeiner, the Sawa’ed family, Yaakov Arnan – and indeed the whole initiative in Kibbutz Harduf, which is hardly to be recognised the way it is written about for anoyone who knows the efforts from the inside.
This makes me wonder – how many of the other “facts” Susan Nathan tells about might be just as inaccurate? I tend to think that she looks at the whole question as something that no one but her has any idea of how to deal with, making all the efforts that are being taken by others than herself look stupid, naive, ineffective…
So while I appreciate the fact that the topic through her best-seller (in Germany it is one at least, due to the noisy title which translates to something like “They gave me thorns – rejected by her own people in the promised land”) receives some attention I find it quite unbearable that the picture she creates of the actual situation is somewhat distorted and biased. There is more hope than she can see, there are more people active in positive ways and much more interaction, even though a lot still needs to be done!
The comparison to South Africa is something very personal, which reveals to us the way her mind works – she was a paria there because of the way she perceived apartheid, she came to Israel and took the same role, even if the circumstances are quite different…
And by the way – some of the comments here seem so indifferentiated that I start to understand her feelings… But thanks for the thorough analysis of the book by Laura Levitt, who might appreciate my comment…
samydoc
July 3, 2009 at 3:14 pm
Je viens de lire le livre de Mme Nathan. Je pense qu’il faudrait proposer son nom pour le prix Nobel de la paix.
Quant aux personnes haineuses qui essayent de salir son nom, ce sont les mêmes qui ont intérêt que cet apartheid persiste, que les palestiniens soient enfermés dans leurs bantoustans, ou leurs ghettos.
L’histoire jugera, tôt ou tard, ce peuple qui en opprime un autre sous prétexte qu’il a été lui aussi victime.
Ce pays du moyen orient (Israël ou Palestine) ne peut être que le pays de plusieurs peuples, plusieurs religions, comme il l’a été depuis le début de l’histoire. Ce racisme anti-arabe, latent et patent, finira par être la perte d’Israel, car il ne lui sera pas pardonné.
Merci, Mme Nathan, vous êtes l’honneur d’Israel.
yiddishi gerard from mumbai
June 17, 2009 at 11:15 pm
Yes yes yes but what we forget is that at the root of all problems are pirate english. the rot from mainland europe, pirates, took england from celts. then english too usa, and australia, new zealand, and england and its ex colony was the bottom of creating israel. england made pakistan and england must atone again and again and again. spanish too robbed south america and forced catholicism and spanish there. england reduce your population. england is the most crowded state in europe, and they are tip top liars and hypocrites.
moshe rabeynu
February 23, 2009 at 6:10 pm
I would like to inquire, for curiosity’s sake, how many shekels Mrs. Nathan has made for publishing her book and for the subsequent speaking tours? It would be most enlightening to know how much of the proceeds she has contributed to making the lives of the residents on Tamra more enjoyable? Jewish intellectuals like to write learned and humanitarian scholarly works demonstrating their empathy for the poor underdogs of the world and, while doing so,to make a handsome living. Yes, there is a market today for the runinations of self flaggelating intellectual Jews to demean and castigate Israel. It gives Arabs and anti-semitic Gentiles nachis to be given these juicy tidbits by a Jewish scholar. It gives Jewish readers a chance to vicariously walk in the anti-semite’s shoes and mumble epithets against “the Jews”. There is a war situation going on and, although Mrs. Nathan would like them to, Israel cannot quite manage to wipe the palestinian arabs’ asses for them during this war situation. As far as actual “persecution” being perpetuated, one must ask the question “Is the Palestinian population growing or diminishing?” Although they may have hurt feelings and a sense of being the underdog in Israel’s society, has their population been cut down by the so called “harsh inadequacies and persecution?”. I dare say that it hasn’t and quite the opposite has been the case. When there is peace, life for everyone will be better. It will be easier for Jews and Palestinians to relate to each other as fellow human beings and neighbors. Of course, along the long and tedious route to peace, there will be scholarly intellectuals, like Mrs. Nathan, who will be more than glad to show how humanitarian they are in their tomes and make a handsome living in the process.
Dermot
February 6, 2009 at 9:21 am
Among Jews, the legacy of the Torah has made conscience a primary motivator. More than many other groups, they agonise over issues, question the rightness of the behaviour of individuals and social groups, including — often most trenchantly of all — their own, and take up the oppression of others as their own cause. This trait is a most admirable one and is one of the chief foundations of whatever morality lies at the base of our Judaeo-Christian civilisation. It is conscience that has put Jews in the front line of struggles for human betterment everywhere.
The problem is that a surfeit of conscience in particular situations can get you killed. If not informed by a sober appreciation of realities, especially historical and political realities, it can become a rationale for surrender or even collective suicide. Left-wing and ‘peace activist’ Jews such as Ms. Nathan are people of tender conscience who focus exclusively on the issue ‘is Israel being kind enough to its Arabs?’, imagine that it’s all simply about folks ‘getting along’ and forget or do not understand contextual matters such as the nature of nationalism, the attitude of mainstream, let alone radical, Islam to the existence of a Jewish state, and finally, the relation of the nation state to democracy.
Setting up an ideal standard of what the treatment of the Arab minority should be, they see the half-empty rather than the half-full glass. A 20% minority that does not share any of the national ethos of the state is an extremely rare phenomenon in the world, let alone in a democracy. I can’t think of any others that aren’t failed states racked by instability. Israel has done pretty well to have its Arab minority — with a far higher living standard and far more freedoms than they would enjoy in any Arab state and far more than their own culture would naturally encourage — represented at all levels of society up to the Supreme Court.
Here’s the bottom line: contrary to Ms. Nathan’s thesis, Israel’s continuation as a democracy depends on its continuation as a Jewish state. Imperfect as it is now, Israel’s democracy would not survive in the kind of state desired by the left — some kind of binational state with a neutral identity. With only a tiny fraction of the land area and population of the Middle East, Jews would inexorably find themselves drawn back into their historic status in the region — that of dhimmis/second class citizens in an overwhelmingly Muslim world. Israel’s democracy, in order to survive, must take strong measures to defend its existence in a very turbulent neighbourhood.
Jewish conscience is too tender a plant to survive unaided in a world full of threats and dangers. It needs an alliance with Greek Stoic philosophy to infuse it with the strength needed to live in an imperfect world. This means that, while maintaining the highest moral standards, it must accept that these may not always be realisable and that imperfect, though viable, arrangements are the best that may be attainable in a world where evil exists.
karen Levy [email protected]
February 2, 2009 at 11:12 pm
I’d appreciate being contacted by anyone familiar with the village of Tamra.
K
karen Levy
February 2, 2009 at 11:10 pm
I’m an American-Israeli writer trying to find someone in Tamra. How do I contact someone who has been there recently?
K
Hadassa
December 5, 2008 at 1:01 pm
C’mon Jews, srew up your courage and admit that she is bloody right. As I do. Being a Jew requires an open – mindedness!
Hadassa
Kathleen
August 11, 2008 at 9:07 am
I thiink this woman must have delusions of grandeur.
Typical of a left winger and an unscrupulous lier.
She should write about the atrocities commited by the
Israeli/Arabs who act as enemies within the country,even
whe they are members of the Knesset.
I will not buy the book,because it is a sickening and
false accusation against a democratic Israel.
Hey Susan why don’t you leave your comfortable domicile in the U.K and move over to Gaza and see how long you’d survive!
Sheeesh disgusting to say the least.
Kathleen
August 11, 2008 at 9:02 am
The first respondent said it.This is pure SHITE!
Smadar Carmon
January 29, 2008 at 10:02 am
I am tremendously grateful for Susan Nathan’s book. growing up as an Israeli Jew I thought I knew it all, but by reading this book it has opened my eyes. The book has helped me understand that what us Israelis are doing is more than just an occupation, it is systemic and cruel, and I hate to say it but it’s more like a genocide. I admire Susan’s integrity and desire to find out what is really happening. I also appreciate that the book includes many facts about many different facets regarding the life of Palestinians. As an Israeli born I have always known that things were not right, but after reading this book I realize how superficial my knowledge has been. because of this book I will never see things the same. Smadar Carmon
Deek Deekster
January 23, 2008 at 5:48 am
A superb book, and a good review. Susan Nathan has done us all a great service by her bravery.
I also note – and this is backed up by the very few disparaging comments made here – the compete lack of substantial comments offered by the nay-sayers. It’s hard to present a convincing argument against the truth.
Anne
November 21, 2007 at 10:13 am
Amazing book – most impressive.
Rafe’ – if you want a copy you can get it in Jerusalem (if you can get to Jerusalem!) at the Educational Bookshop in Saladin Street. Good luck!
Diane
November 10, 2007 at 5:54 am
I have never read such crap in all my born days. I didnt realize there was a new planet called “stupidity”.
Sid Sloth
August 24, 2007 at 10:16 am
To all people who are dissappointed in the Jews and their conduct. Also relevant to the ones who have the opposite view, i don’t take sides here (as much as humanly possible).
Ofcourse there are atrocities commited! Both on the front-line and the backyard. By both sides. What Western culture has the luxury to ignore (or pretend to) is that you need to brake some eggs to make an omlet.
Yes! That burger you’re sucking down is made with the meat (some) of a cow that suffered all her life and was slaughtered cruely (sometimes left injured to suffer terribly) by someone who you pay to do that.
You’re conviniently shut in your office, shaking your fist at the newspaper, while paying others (soldiers, etc) to do your killing for you.
Do not judge those who fight for their right to exist or the future of their children (literally). You are in no position.
Mrs Nathan, a very brave feat, i think it’s great that the world gets to see through the eyes of the little guy.
Sid
danny
August 1, 2007 at 2:20 pm
This book masquerades as an expose of discriminatory living conditions for Arab Israelis when in fact, upon closer examination, it is a tirade against the existence of the state of Israel. The situation of the Indian native people of America is far more devastating. America has practised ethic cleansing, genocide, massacres against our Indian people. Take a good look at Alaska and see what I mean.
How about America
Rafe'
July 30, 2007 at 4:58 am
As an Israeli arab I am proud of you Susan for writing this book. I just finished reading it today, and I had tears in my eyes so many times while reading it … Thank you Susan for shedding light on our crazy reality that we have been living the past decades …
I came across this book overseas, and I am definitely not bringing it back with me when I go back because I might be harrassed and investigated for hours in the Israeli airport for having such book. They would find it ofcourse after they search my suitcases VERY thoroughly like always … ma la’asot!
mattik
May 29, 2007 at 6:28 pm
Thank you Susan! Really shaking book among these lies we hear around us.
david johnson
May 29, 2007 at 6:28 pm
The book is a wake-up call. I have always believed in what Ms. Nathan writes of since 1973 when, speacking to a Palestinian refugee in NY (who lived in Lebanon) told me of what was happening in Israel. Until that time I had thought everything Jewish was the BEST – I have Jewish relatives on my mother’s side. Unless the world and especially America wake up to the realities of what is addressed in this book, no peace will be forthcoming. Quite the contrary – I fear WWIII could be just around the corner – thus the added urgency of knowing the truth. Thank you for printing this
anonymous
May 29, 2007 at 6:27 pm
During the few days that it took me to complete the book I had a terrible nightmare. It involved an attack – not by Arab or Palestinians – but by Jewish people I knew. I feel as if it’s almost symbolic. If all the facts in the book are true, then I feel like I have been fed and have helped to perpetuate a huge lie and injustice. Like Susan Nathan, I too was brought up to believe the correctness of Israel and its democracy and the evil of the Arabs who attacked Israel from its inception in 1948.
This book is causing me to question some core beliefs I have held throughout my entire life. I am still struggling to untangle truth from fiction in my own mind. Any reader who supports Zionism will find that Zionism, given that the facts in the book are true, has a much different meaning in practice in Israel, than he or she ever dreamed of. In other words I never would have considered that a Jewish state could be incompatible with democracy, until now.
Susan Nathan’s book is hard to put down while reading, but its personal impact is even harder to dismiss.
I pray that what she says isn’t basically true — because if it is– Israeli Arabs have been dealt a terrible injustice since 1948 that must be rectified, and Israeli youth and reservists are being put in situations that prevent them from following the Torah – which is what truly Jewish people hold dear. Being Jewish means following the Torah, and that path leads to justice, not justice for Israel’s Jewish citizens only, but for her Arab ones as well.
badger
May 29, 2007 at 6:26 pm
your book is cool
shane farrell
May 29, 2007 at 6:26 pm
it was shite