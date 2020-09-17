ROYAL DANISH BALLET: Video Chat with Nikolaj Hübbe and Live Stream Preview of 2011 U.S. Tour

One of the most anticipated events of the late spring dance season is the return of the Royal Danish Ballet for a short U.S. tour, including engagements in Orange County and Berkeley, Calif., Washington, D.C., and New York City.

One of the most anticipated events of the late spring dance season is the return of the Royal Danish Ballet for a short U.S. tour, including engagements in Orange County and Berkeley, Calif., Washington, D.C., and New York City.

To augment the audience experience of the tour, on Sunday and Monday, March 20 and 21, at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time), there will be a live stream of the company dancing excerpts of works to be presented. Log in at USTREAM for this unique opportunity to sample what this celebrated company will be bringing to the U.S.

Additionally, The Royal Danish Ballet Artistic Director (and former New York City Ballet principal) Nikolaj Hübbe will share his vision for the company in a discussion moderated by John Meehan, Professor of Dance, Vassar College. This event, approximately 30 minutes of dance interspersed with 15 minutes of commentary, is part of the Guggenheim’s Works & Process.

Dancers will perform highlights from August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, Bournonville Variations, The Jockey Dance, and A Folk Tale, plus Jorma Elo’s Lost on Slow and Nikolaj Hübbe’s new staging of Napoli.

For more information regarding the tour:

May 24–29

Orange County, CA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Tickets and Info

May 30–June 4

Berkeley, CA

Zellerbach Hall

Tickets and Info

June 7–12

Washington, D.C.

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets and Info

June 14–19

New York City

David H. Koch Theater (formerly the New York State Theater)

Tickets and Info

PROGRAM

Works currently programmed for this preview, along with anticipated casting assignments include:

Bournonville Variations — Excerpts

Music: Bournonville schools arranged by Martin Åkerwall

Dancers: Alban Lendorf, Ulrik Birkkjær, Thomas Lund, Nicolai Hansen, Alexander Stæger

Lost on Slow — Excerpts

Music: Antonio Vivaldi

Choreography: Jorma Elo

Dancers: Kizzy Matiakis, Amy Watson & Jean-Lucien Massot

The Jockey Dance

Music: C. C. Møller

Choreography: August Bournonville

Dancers: Thomas Lund, Alban Lendorf

A Folk Tale — Excerpts

Music: N. W. Gade, J. P. E. Hartmann

Choreography: August Bournonville

Dancers for the Pas de Sept: Gudrun Bojesen, Susanne Grinder, Kizzy Matiakis, Amy Watson, Ulrik Birkkjær, Nicolai Hansen, Alexander Stæger



La Sylphide (Window and Death Scenes)

Music: H. S. Løvenskiold

Choreography: August Bournonville

Dancers: Gudrun Bojesen, Ulrik Birkkjær

Napoli — Excerpts

Music: E. Helsted, H. C. Lumbye, H. S. Paulli, Ole Bull

Choreography: Nikolaj Hübbe

Dancers: Susanne Grinder, Alexander Stæger (Act I Pas de Deux).

Former dancer, Geri Jeter, has been editing and writing for over fifteen years, writing on dance, food, music, NASCAR, technical theater, and Italian-American culture. For the past five years, she was the dance critic for the Las Vegas Weekly; in 2007 Nevada Ballet Theatre presented her with the Above and Beyond award. Now living in San Francisco, Geri is excited about covering the entire scope of West Coast dance. You can read more of her dance writing at her blog Dance Blitz (www.dance-blitz.com) and follow her Las Vegas and San Francisco restaurant reviews at DishKebab (www.dishkebab.com).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...