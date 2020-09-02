Welcome to Alone Together, CLR’s New Theater Blog

Alone Together will explore emerging trends in theater and what they tell us about who we are as culture. It will also examine the unique individuals who make these productions and the personal struggles that compel them to seek out the public forum for expression.

For centuries theater has has given its audiences the chance to reflect on what it means to be alive, both as an individual and as a member of a community. In a technologically advanced world beset with exponential changes, the foundation of theater remains the same. We come together to watch and dream the solitary thoughts that mysteriously create a collective experience.

Alone Together will explore emerging trends in theater and what they tell us about who we are as culture. It will also examine the unique individuals who make these productions and the personal struggles that compel them to seek out the public forum for expression. Through interviews, personal portraits, reviews of current plays and profiles of groundbreaking producers, Alone Together will bring you an honest portrayal of the here and now in American theater.

