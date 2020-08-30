Connect with us

Brilliant Character Actor Pete Postlethwaite Dead at 64

Brilliant Character Actor Pete Postlethwaite Dead at 64

Pete Postlethwaite still

Rest in peace, sir.

You may have known him as “that guy,” or “Kobayashi,” or “Father Laurence,” but you almost certainly recognize his face. Pete Postlethwaite, whose rugged features and bright, preternaturally piercing eyes made his face unforgettable, has died at 64 after a long battle with cancer. The prolific actor made three films last year (including potential Oscar nominees The Town and Inception) and will have one postmortem release in 2011.

Pete Postlethwaite in Romeo + Juliet

Postlethwaite in Romeo + Juliet.

Postlethwaite had many memorable roles, not least among them as the dangerous lawyer Kobayashi in The Usual Suspects, and the poison-shilling priest in Baz Luhrmann’s hypnotic William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet. He gave depth to what could have been a cookie-cutter mob boss in 2010’s The Town, life to a dying father in Inception. The man played some incredible roles, and those close to him have nothing but good things to say.

Pete Postlethwaite in The Town

The actor in yet another role obsessed with flowers: Fergie Colm in The Town.

Postlethwaite will be missed by all who knew him, and by all who have loved British and American movies in the last thirty-five years.

There are so many to choose from: What is your favorite Postlethwaite role?

Yahoo! News: Oscar-nominated star Pete Postlethwaite dies at 64.

3 Comments

  1. Cathy Carbery

    January 13, 2011 at 6:53 pm

    Pete was an old College friend. He brought much laughter and mirth to our lives. His company was always lively. I feel so priviligedto have known him. Rest in Peace dear Poss.

    Cathy

  2. cooper5

    January 7, 2011 at 11:06 pm

    You may have known him as

  3. Andy

    January 4, 2011 at 11:17 am

    The newspaper editor in “The Shipping News. I will never forget the line:

    “If I had wanted War and Peace, I would have hired William Bloody Shakespeare!”

    But I got to where I expected to see him somewhere in any quality movie. He will be sorely missed.

