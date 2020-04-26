Movies
In Character: Actors Acting by Howard Schatz
Imagine 32 famous actors looking you straight in the eye and flirting with you. (Marlee Matlin! Natasha Richardson! Swoon!)
- In Character: Actors Acting
- Bulfinch, 264 pp.
The Craft of Acting
Imagine 32 famous actors looking you straight in the eye and flirting with you. (Marlee Matlin! Natasha Richardson! Swoon!)
Howard Schatz is a fine art, fashion, and celebrity photographer whose work has appeared in Time, Vogue, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, Elle, The New Yorker, Harper’s Bazaar, and many other magazines. He has published 15 previous books.
For In Character, he presented an array of stage and film stars with assignments (scenarios, situations, predicaments) and photographed them as they acted them out—mostly in extreme closeup. The faces range from superstar familiar (e.g., James Earl Jones, Patrick Stewart, Richard Dreyfuss) to actors you may never have heard of, if you don’t attend Off-Broadway shows (Ben Hammer, Mark Margolis, Austin Pendleton, Daniel Sunjata).
2. You are a little girl telling your mother that your twin brother said a dirty word.
Some of the tasks are classic (“You are a married man begging your wife for one more chance”; “You are a soccer dad whose daughter has just scored the winning goal in a championship game”), even obvious (Peter Falk does “tough, impatient homicide detective telling a suspect, ‘You lie to me one more time….’ ”).
Some present more of a challenge: Robert Vaughn does “a pediatrician with a bright five-year-old cancer patient who is making up an intriguing fairy tale.” Harris Yulin assays “an elderly resident in a nursing home, feeling the vague, unfamiliar stirrings of lust.” David Carradine is “a senator greeting a big campaign donor you secretly can’t stand.” Buck Henry does a fine job as “a middle manager listening to one last excuse from an inept employee you’re firing (though you’re actually wondering if you should have used a three wood instead of a driver on the eighteenth hole yesterday).”
There is nothing in these shots but what the actors can place before the camera: no dramatic side or backlighting, no sets, no props. A lot of face shots include hands: folded, gripping, waving, touching or cradling the face, waving and pointing. Backgrounds are always pure white.
Schatz does not stick to age-appropriate or gender-appropriate assignments. Michael Lerner does “a four-year-old who’s just been told: ‘You can’t have the Kill or Be Killed video game, and if you don’t stop crying, I’ll really give you something to cry about.’ ” Ben Stein gets to do “You are a mother whose daughter has just declared she’s broken up with her street musician boyfriend and plans to marry an investment banker.” F. Murray Abraham, bearded and bald, gets to be “a teenage girl chosen to go backstage at a Justin Timberlake concert.”
An even 100 actors are listed in the credits as having participated, but not all appear in their full-page, closeup glory. A few are relegated to one or two-inch square images, nine or sixteen to a page, that serve as chapter breaks under general headings called Intermissions (e.g., Fear, Suspicion, Anger, Flirtation, Over-the-Top). On the other hand, folks who have their own big spreads turn up in those little sets as well (Robert Klein, Danny Glover, Ileana Douglas, Ellen Burstyn, and Fran Drescher score high here.)
Curiously, by more than a 3-to-1 margin, there are far more men than women. Very few of the latter qualify as glamour queens; kudos especially go to Ellen Burstyn and Rosemary Harris for participating in all their elder yet elegant glory.
The shots are evenly divided, roughly, between color and black-and-white. Most are head-and-shoulders only, a few include upper chest, and a rare shot or series includes the waist or upper thighs.
Most of the photos present the assignment in one potent image. This can be especially entertaining and impressive when three contrasting tasks are shown in a single two-page spread; for example, Kelsey Grammer doing “You are a CFO under indictment for looting your company’s pension plan, with your high-priced lawyer at your side, hearing ‘not guilty!’ ”; then “You are a CPA at a strip joint”; and finally “You are a doting grandfather suddenly discovering that your four-year-old granddaughter is no longer on the park swing where you saw her just moments ago.” I got a special kick out of a Dylan Baker triptych: “You are a loser at a bar, asking a pretty girl what her sign is . . . a high school jock bullying a nerd . . . a man hearing that the little girl you hit when you ran a red light has just died.”
In a few cases, one is treated to a series of different poses in a connected narrative. Martin Donovan gets three shots to portray “You are a father watching your baby daughter take her first step, fall down, get up again, take two wobbling steps, fall, get up again, giggle, and waddle across the room.” In a series of seven, Melissa Leo embodies an even more lengthy and complicated story: “You are a thirty-year-old mother of two being flirted with by a good-looking woman at a PTA meeting . . . hearing from your daughter that there’s a rumor you’re gay . . . trying to decide whether to tell your husband about the rumor before he hears it from someone else . . . making a joke about the whole thing with your husband . . . hearing him say that he thinks maybe you are gay because you’re so boring in bed . . . telling him if that’s the way he feels maybe he should move out . . . at a party with your beautiful new girlfriend.”
George Segal gets an especially dramatic and unlikely series of five shots: “You are a woman, nine months pregnant, feeling your water break at a cocktail party . . . in your twelfth hour of labor, ten centimeters dilated, with a contraction coming on . . . hearing your OB nurse: ‘Push!’ . . . ‘Push!’ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .”
2. You are the same man, realizing the conversation is actually about your sister-in law.
3. You are a stockbroker discovering that you’ve just lost half a million dollars of your best client’s money.
Michael Cumpsty gets to switch between two different roles in the same scene, across four shots: “You are a highway patrolman peering into a car filled with smirking teenagers . . . the young driver telling the cop that you’re the designated driver, totally sober, and that you were weaving back and forth to test the tire traction . . . the cop, leaning on the door, waiting for the driver’s license . . . the driver, admitting that maybe you’ve had half a beer, ‘But, jeez, officer, you’re not gonna hassle a guy for that, are you?’ ”
Part of the pleasure of this book is being able to linger on famous faces with their accumulated imperfections and wrinkles, which rarely detract from their fascination. I’m reasonably certain that Natasha Richardson, Glenne Headly, and Fran Drescher put on lipstick, but that Amanda Plummer, Kathy Baker, and Edie Falco did not. Some once-familiar faces have aged or filled in rather alarmingly (George Segal, Dreyfuss and Carradine). Some, not having been seen much in a decade or more, still look reassuringly youthful (Eric Stoltz, Eric Roberts). Although this is a 2006 book, at least one (Hume Cronyn) has already passed away.
Some faces are so rich and interesting, you wish an entire book had been devoted just to them so you could luxuriate in their infinite variety. Rubbery Martin Landau, Christopher Lloyd, and Drescher are especially entertaining in this respect.
Once you’ve paged through all the delightful images, you’ll want to go back and read the comments—usually brief, now and then lengthy—by the actors. It may be impossible to draw any permanent, consistent understanding from them, but they are fascinating. Some like Richard Schiff and Robert Prosky say jitters and stage fright never go away; others like Carradine say “the shaking went away” after the first time he opened his mouth on stage, “and it has never, ever come back—in forty-something years.”
Burstyn calls the connection between actor and audience a “holy communion”; but Charles S. Dutton says a great depression and loneliness descends with the curtain because “not one single fan can look you in the eye and tell you something that can really make you say, ‘Ah, they know.’ ” Dutton, who discovered his calling for theater in prison, has one of the longest personal accounts as well as an interesting approach to stage work: going on stage “is the most beautiful violence one can engage in. I look at the other people on stage as opponents. And before the night is over I plan to knock them out. … I’m gong to have more stamina than you. I’m going to have a stronger voice than you. I’m going to have more emotional depth than you. And I’m going to perspire more than you do. And in the end, you’re going to be counted out.”
As Roger Ebert notes in the introduction, most of the people in this book who do both stage and film work are clearly talking about the former when they discuss acting. Some clearly rule out film work as “acting” per se. “I don’t really believe you need to act in movies,” says Philip Bosco, who’s been in at least 34 films and two dozen television movies and series. “I do movies and television, but . . . you might call it nonacting, in a way.” In theater, you may be on stage an hour and twenty minutes, but if you get two uninterrupted minutes on film, he says, people stand up and applaud.
Even this preference is not universal, however: Scott Glenn says “I love movies because they’re like a magic carpet. You’re sitting in your apartment in New York, and the phone rings. And a week later you’re in New Zealand learning how to climb vertical ice.” But on stage, “The curtain comes up and it’s between the audience and me. . . . You make your own decisions. It’s dangerous.” (This is one case where one wishes one could have seen him speaking this: was he smiling?)
Perhaps most compelling are the actors’ remarks about the psychological forces at work in acting. “I was a painfully shy kid, but I was always most comfortable on the stage,” says Segal. Patrick Stewart, who grew up in a dangerous and chaotic environment, and could not express anger at all because it had so terrified him as a child, says, “For most people who are not actors what we do is terrifying—the idea of walking out onto a brightly lit space in front of several hundred or even thousands of people in a darkened auditorium… [but] for most actors it’s the exact opposite … [and] that brightly lit space where I was being observed was far more secure and safe than the outside world.” He found the formality of theater reassuring: “It was an antidote to the chaos and danger of my offstage life.”
Whether the stage is purely an escape or a form of progressive therapy for an actor is not clear. “I think a lot of actors, myself included, act so that we don’t have to know ourselves,” Melissa Leo declares. “It’s awfully tempting to change your personality, to become somebody else,” agrees Rosemary Harris. “It becomes a kind of addiction.” Stewart said he faked anger for a long time, but that accomplished nothing, so now, “When I work I can let it out, and now I’m not afraid to let it out.”
The fear actors feel and face seems balanced by the fun they derive from their work. “There was a certain amount of anxiety in general about myself, and then acting became the most difficult thing that I could choose to do,” Martin Donovan remembers. “That’s one of the reasons I forced myself to do it.” Alan Cumming says, “Every time I do a play, when it’s about to open, I get so angry with myself. I promised I would never do this again. I promised myself I would never go through this feeling, this fear. And of course, three hours later you’ve forgotten all about that and you’re elated and feel euphoric.”
“If theater paid well, I’d never, ever do anything else,” declares Marianne Jean-Baptiste. “It’s so much fun while you’re doing it that it amazes me that we have anybody in this country who wants to do anything else,” Ben Stein echoes.
On the drier side, Fred Willard says “I love acting because when it’s time to speak everyone else has to shut up before your cue.”
Who knows whether this book will wear well over time. But for sheer uniqueness, it gets five stars.
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob's money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBI’s looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hitman named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them, and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen, and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating, and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as a mob hitman—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer, and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation, and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hitman, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
George Anastasia is a crime reporter for the “Philadelphia Inquirer” and author of several books, including “Blood and Honor” which Jimmy Breslin called “the best gangster book ever written.”
Glen Macnow was a writer for the “Philadelphia Inquirer” and “Detroit Free Press.” He is currently a talk-radio host on 610-WIP in Philadelphia.
George and Glen have co-authored “The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies.”
Trailer Watch: The Expendables 2
Whatever you felt about the The Expendables, you are meant to feel ten times over about the sequel. That is about the most substantial analysis this trailer can stand.
Here it is, bloodhounds! Lionsgate has finally released a full-grown trailer for The Expendables 2, the sequel to Sylvester Stallone’s shameless and already beloved action team-up, and perhaps the most comprehensive genre ensemble piece since It’s A Mad Mad Mad Mad World. Watch first, and then we can talk.
Given the familiar ground we are treading here, this trailer lends itself to economical dissection.
1) Here there be ziplines! And jungles even more reminiscent of Predator.
2) Stallone and Statham are sticking with their trademark “standoff” banter. Fair enough.
3) This is a big year for the Hemsworth family. While Chris hoards Comic-Con prestige in The Avengers and the long-delayed Cabin In The Woods, little brother Liam is making equally titanic strides in the major franchise market as Gale in The Hunger Games movies and the young Turk sniper presumably under Sly Stallone’s wing in the freshly tweaked Expendables posse.
4) Dolph Lundgren really is back! It wasn’t all just a wonderful dream.
5) Jason Statham gets the costumed set piece, along with a ludicrous one-liner, that until this point in history always went by default to Arnold Schwarzenegger. What gives? The mainstream acceptance he has enjoyed since the previous film has apparently prompted Statham to lighten up on the straight man act. Right on.
6) Jet Li abides.
7) Multi-vehicle confrontations in all three dimensions. Dangerous rumblings of Rambo III. Spicy!
8) Jean-Claude van Damme: Supervillain. Res ipsa loquitur.
9) To star in a film, Chuck Norris only requires one split-second appearance in the trailer. The second will be given to him as a tribute.
10) Jason Statham and airboats? Wait, time out! How did I miss that Simon West of The Mechanic is directing in Stallone’s stead? Sweet! Capable hands! I’m no longer worried about this movie at all. I’m also choosing not to remember Con Air.
11) Oh, that explains it! In return for giving up the “man and knife” quip, Schwarzenegger gets to yell “I’m back!” and tear the door off a Smartcar.
12) There goes that darned aeroplane again.
THE DOWNSIDE: Still no discernible traces of Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, or Kurt Russell. Not even Peter Weller, for crying out loud! And couldn’t they have sublet Tom Hardy from Christopher Nolan for one day of shooting? The optimist in me views it as room for the hypothetical Expendables trilogy to grow yet more astounding. Hopefully one or more of these guys will appear early on in an Executive Decision-style prank. You know what I’m talking about. If you’re still reading this, you do.
Whatever you felt about the The Expendables, you are meant to feel ten times over about the sequel. That is about the most substantial analysis this trailer can stand. I know I will be at the front of the line when the film arrives to batter audiences senseless on August 17, 2012.
Movie Review: The Avengers
Not to compare actors to superheroes, but this cast could easily have exploded in our faces; like their characters, each of these actors is famous in his or her own right. Some are A-list while others hover just below, and it takes a persuasive genius (shall we call Whedon a Nick Fury of sorts?) to gather them and get them to fight for a common cause.
The Avengers
Directed by Joss Whedon
Screenplay by Joss Whedon
Starring:
Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson
How long is The Avengers? 142 minutes.
What is The Avengers rated? PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference.
Whedon pits hero against hero against villain in one of the smartest, funniest, and most exciting action movies in the last few decades.
Over the last half decade, Marvel has embarked on a massive superhero journey, explaining over half a dozen films the origins of the Avengers, a superhero supergroup comprised of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). No matter your thoughts on the preceding movies (Iron Man 2 was not very good and Thor was stupid but fun), you’re bound to adore this weekend’s brilliant culmination, the Joss Whedon nerdfest – and I mean that in the best way – The Avengers.
When fans heard Whedon might be connected to this movie, much rejoicing was heard across the internet. This is the man who brought you “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Firefly,” and Serenity. Whedon is a bloody genius with ensemble casts and witty, intelligent dialogue – which tells you all you really need to know about The Avengers. Obviously I’m going to continue, because that’s what I’m here for – but first and foremost know that the film’s screenplay is nothing short of brilliant.
There’s no slow build to action in The Avengers. In the opening moments Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, of whom we caught a glimpse post-credits in Iron Man 2) debarks from an aircraft with his assistant, Agent Hill (Cobie Smulders), and we’re thrown into world-in-jeopardy action from the first five minutes. Dr. Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) has been assisting S.H.I.E.L.D., an international peacekeeping organization, to build a pipeline from space through which clean energy will flow like manna from heaven. Ostensibly. Unfortunately, at the end of the pipeline is, well, outer space. And who should be attracted to this open door like a moth to flame, but Loki (Tom Hiddleston), brother of Thor and son of Odin, who is poised to take his “rightful” place as ruler of earth. Loki, a boy king, petulant, cruel, and vengeful, will force the people of earth to bow to him; after all, we are made to be ruled. After a short, gripping battle, Loki escapes after veritably hypnotizing Hawkeye and Selvig.
“As of this moment, we are at war,” Fury says solemnly, and Fury closes his metaphorical fist, bringing together all our major players. Dr. Bruce Banner, who hasn’t had a “Hulk smash” incident in over a year, is treating the sick in Calcutta. Tony Stark is living in bliss with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in the upper floors of Stark’s latest, greatest monument to himself, Stark Tower. Natasha Romanoff is doing what she does best – interrogation – in Russia. Steve Rogers, awakened after 70 years trapped in ice, has no idea what to do with himself so demolishes punching bags and mourns the death of his sweetheart. Fury sends Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) to gather the unwilling, largely unstable troops and load them aboard the helicarrier. After the earthbound heroes track down Loki, Thor pops in from the heavens to try to save the day on his own terms – which of course irks the mortals.
What follows is what we’ve really been waiting for; we didn’t pay to see how the superheroes band together – no, we want to see them fight each other. Of course, each battle between our reluctant heroes is better than the last – and they aren’t simply thrown together Mortal Kombat-style for the sake of box office dollars. Authentic, clever dialogue segues into the superhero equivalent of fisticuffs. This is where Whedon excels – he gives his casts, no matter how large, generous character development. His actors seem to have ample time to step comfortably into their characters. In the case of The Avengers, these guys are military experiments, radiation survivors, supergeniuses, and demigods. Each feels vastly different from the others about his position in the world. With egos this big, something’s bound to come undone – but in Whedon’s hands, it’s not only a pleasure to watch the interactions between our heroes, it’s also absurdly exciting.
In a further twist, it turns out S.H.I.E.L.D. isn’t actually in this battle for anything so innocent as clean energy; WMDs are the name of the game. “A nuclear deterrent,” as Stark says, “’cause that always calms everything down.” After Loki escapes his cage, scattering the Avengers to the four winds and murdering a secondary but beloved player, the heroes have a reason to fight. An army from outer space soars through a portal over New York City, and the S.H.I.E.L.D’s Council sends orders to nuke Manhattan. What are heroes for, if not to save the world? Ours do just that in stylish, exhilarating fashion, punctuating the BOPs and WHAMs and roars with hilarious discourse.
Not to compare actors to superheroes, but this cast could easily have exploded in our faces; like their characters, each of these actors is famous in his or her own right. Some are A-list while others hover just below, and it takes a persuasive genius (shall we call Whedon a Nick Fury of sorts?) to gather them and get them to fight for a common cause. Rumor has it Edward Norton’s ego was a bit too large to join this cast, but that’s fine. Ruffalo makes a perfect Banner and a great Hulk. Evans is charmingly earnest, delivering more in facial expressions than with lines. Downey, Jr. spouts dozens of one-liners that still have me chuckling fourteen hours later. Johansson and Renner play out a complex, tense relationship with subtle ease. Hemsworth is certainly a pretty face – though sorry, ladies, no shirtless Thor this time around – but he plays Thor comfortably and with a lack of humor that makes the character that much funnier. Hiddleston inhabits Loki with a frightening glee – the kind you associate with a future psychopath roasting ants with a magnifying glass. Yet every actor metaphorically doffs his hat to the next; you’ll see no scenery-chewing or one-up-manship in The Avengers. These guys genuinely play nice together, and that’s the key to a great ensemble cast.
For Whedon fans and comic aficionados alike, The Avengers is a nerdgasm, a playful and intelligent opening to the summer movie season (and be sure to stick around for a few minutes into the credits for a peek at the next step in the franchise). This year is going to be a doozie – before The Avengers, you’ll see new trailers for The Dark Knight Rises, Prometheus, The Amazing Spider-Man, Battleship, Brave, and Frankenweenie – in other words, all the big movies about which we movie nerds are preliminarily salivating. If The Avengers is any indication, this summer in theaters going to be nothing short of breathtaking.
Julia Rhodes graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Communication and Culture. She’s always been passionate about movies and media, and is particularly fond of horror and feminist film theory, but has a soft spot for teen romances and black comedies. She also loves animals and vegetarian cooking; who says horror geeks aren’t compassionate and gentle? Google+
Howard Schatz
