The Hundredth Meridian by Chilton Williamson
Chilton Williamson definitely cares about the West. Every essay in his collection The Hundredth Meridian – Seasons and Travels in the New Old West makes this abundantly clear.
A Solid Take on the New Old West
Chilton Williamson definitely cares about the West. Every essay in his collection The Hundredth Meridian – Seasons and Travels in the New Old West makes this abundantly clear. Most of the writings have been culled from columns he wrote for Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture. From wanderings in the high country near his home in the same community of Kemmerer, Wyoming to a mildly eccentric homage visit to the approximate grave site of writer Ed Abbey to Navajoland scenes I and II and beyond, every word Williamson lays down indicates a man who is tied into the land, the heritage and the mythology of the Old West especially as it evolves into the New West.
No one can write about the land and the West in particular without having spent a great deal of time wandering bluffs, peaks, coulees and sage flats in all kinds of weather from blizzards, to torrential rains that turn the soil into mud soup to searing hot July afternoons. Time spent with friends or alone on some rocky point blend and weave into a fabric that becomes one’s attachment to good country. These experiences often send a soul running for the safety of a living room couch and the imagined security of a television remote control. Or, as is the case with some of us who suffer from a terminal fear of all things city, civilized and organized and who hold a hopeless attachment to the enormous spaces of the West like Chilton’s case, a person can’t get enough of remote, wild country as the following suggests:
“The road followed Smith Fork in the narrowing canyon, deeply-wooded on the right side and descending on the left in steep grassy cliffs to the creek, which foamed clear over boulders and short falls and tunneled under carapaces of compacted snow and ice where they crossed the channel over. More snow lay in drifts higher on the steeps; behind these, snow cornices along the high western wall of the canyon curled against the blue sky…The air was blue as we started in, and the down-canyon wind gave it an edge that was pleasantly cool and refreshing after the desert heat. We rode in file, keeping to the trail above the creek, across largely open country broken by timber stands and outcroppings of rock.”
That passage nails the West as seen from atop a horse working its way into the high, back country of, say, the Wind Rivers. And Chilton also displays a good sense of humor in the book as exemplified by this exchange with a companion in camp later the same day:
“Do you want another drink.”
“No.”
“NO?!!”
“There’s a man named Alton Windsor in Wisconsin who will write another letter to the magazine if I do.”
“Why would he care?”
“I don’t know. But he does.”
“Oh, come on and have another one. He’ll never know.”
“He will if I write about it.”
“Then don’t.”
“All right. I’ll have another drink. Here’s to Alton Windsor.”
“Mr. Windsor. Cheers!”
Williamson is a conservative in the true sense of the concept, not a dogma-driven neo-con fanatic as is so common on many of television’s talking head shows that masquerade as news programming these days. He believes in free enterprise and prefers his West served to him on a platter delivered by private individuals and not overcooked on a cracked plate dumped his way by a government bureaucrat.
He states quite clearly in the book’s forward what his position is and what direction The Hundredth Meridian will take:
“What the Old West had that the New West increasingly lacks are, finally, reality and dignity – the reality of what is basic to human experience, the dignity that comes from acceptance of the physical trials, dangers, hardships, and experience which accompany the reality” (an interview with Williamson giving further insights into his viewpoints can be found here).
The author is one of us, and by that I mean someone who calls the high plains and Rocky Mountains home, someone who is more than a little bit fed up and disgusted with and has little time for people who would or do move here dragging the baggage they’re fleeing with them or, perhaps worse yet, those who pontificate from the distance of other parts of the country about how the West should be run. The “tree huggers” with little awareness, concern or compassion for how the land operates as a natural system. The self-satisfied, misinformed crew that supports sadly-confused groups like PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), those who would turn the land into a theme park. Williamson prefers the company of individuals who get their hands dirty out this way – the ranchers, roughnecks and loggers. He has no desire to see this vast landscape turned into an industrial park but he doesn’t want to see the region subjugated and degraded into a homogenized, milquetoast arcade like Yellowstone National Park has become.
Should Williamson ever find himself in my part of the West, I hope he calls me so that I can take him down to my dry camp of many seasons in the coulees and bluffs of Tongue River country. I’d like to share a bottle or two of whiskey with him around a modest fire as we talk of the landscape and a way of life we both cherish as stars blast away overhead and coyotes riff through the night.
Many will disagree with my assessment of this book and with Williamson’s opinions. That’s life. The Hundredth Meridian should be required reading for anyone thinking of visiting, moving out here or of forcing their worldviews on the West.
(Author’s note: Finding this book may be a bit of a struggle. It can, however, be ordered directly from the publisher: Chronicles Press.)
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout." John's work has appeared in publications that include "Men's Journal," "Fly Fisherman," "Fly Rod and Reel," "The Angling Report," "American Angler," "The Denver Post," "Audubon," "Briarpatch," "counterpunch.org," "Travel and Leisure," "Art of Angling Journal," "E – The Environmental Magazine," "Field and Stream," "Outside," "Rolling Stone," "Gray's Sporting Journal" and "American Cowboy."
Biography
Festival of the Earth: Rabindranath Tagore’s Environmental Vision
I knew it occurred every Autumn. And every Autumn I intended to go. And after many trials and as many errors, I finally made it one August. It was the festival of the earth.
The author experiences a living tradition in rural India – a rare synthesis of art, aesthetics and pioneering environmental awareness.
[1]
I knew it occurred every Autumn. And every Autumn I intended to go. And after many trials and as many errors, I finally made it one August.
It was the festival of the earth.
Santiniketan is just about a hundred and fifty miles north of Calcutta; but the train I took made it feel closer to three hundred. Calcutta, recently rechristened Kolkata is a sultry and sublime city in India. It has history and populace packed in three hundred odd years and thirty square miles, like sardines in sauce. Our train was packed too, with stragglers, students, sightseers and seers. Santiniketan represents just such an eclectic mix of humanity and heritage.
Yet, it has been nursed by the life and thought of one man, Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941).
Tagore lived for eighty years, splitting in half between the 19th and 20th centuries, and dabbled in music, literature, painting, education, occasional politics and social reform. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, the first Nobel Laureate from Asia. The festival of the earth, though one of the many expositions of Tagore’s imaginative and at times maverick world-view, nonetheless is unique.
It has a pioneering place in the history of modern environmental awareness in its originality and élan. I had been told.
[2]
When we reached the venue, the viscous heat of the day seemed to be letting up a bit. It was still warm and steamy, a typical tropical evening of August. We were in a field barricaded with bamboos, flanked on a side by a low hill, giving it an amphitheatresque air. The hill was synthetic, rather a mud-mound, but our pilot said, Rabindranath wrote poetry atop that mountain. We were riding a rickshaw; an eco-friendly vehicle something on the lines of the tricycle, used widely in India.
Within the bamboo precincts, a sea of daffodils surged. Wordsworth’s had colors, and so did these, but these also had voice. There were chirps and chatter as rivulets of children clad in flaming yellow dress, stood in formation. There was audience too galore, in appropriately gay clothes standing around the field, leaving a wide open space in the middle. On a raised platform were being seated dignitaries, four bamboo poles supported a shade above their heads. The shade was a cloth of deep maroon, which kept the slanting sun at bay and deferred to the winds, dancing like a sinusoid.
There was much hustle, but not much hurry, as if the assembly was sure of what was in store, as sure as the coming of seasons. Besides, I was told seventy odd years of tradition had its own momentum, and expectations. We elbowed into the crowd and got into a position; hardly vintage; those nearest to the fence had dug in solidly, clinging to the bulwark like barnacles. Some seemed veterans of the spectacle, flashing references to rains in eighty-four and stampede in ninety-one. Some even older, rued that the ceremony had lost a lot of its sublimity and a little of its touch. “Crowds from Calcutta”, they said in apology, or extenuation.
Suddenly the sound stopped and the song started, or it could have been the other way. Many voices in chorus sang a paean to the earth, to the triumph of vegetation over desert. And in concert, streams of children gushed out to the arena, in a slow, soothing dance, the yellow of their dresses mingling with the sun and the occasional green, mixing with the grass. They poured forth from corners of the field, broke out in little groups, and joined again; every gesture of their faces, and hands and feet part of a pattern, yet discernible by themselves. The lyrics went,
Hoist the flag of verdancy
On the barren lands
Oh ! indomitable Life !
Bless the dust with
Sacred giving
Oh ! dulcet Life !
Rustling leaves will bring forth
The song of the mute earth
Filling fruits and flowers with
Grace abounding
Oh ! lovely Life !
Spread out a shade of beauteous green
For the wary traveler.
Lure the skies
With the play of winds.
Light the branches into dawn
With the longing for lore
And speak to the dusk in tones of
Resonant repose.
Build a nest of sleepy song
In the night.
Oh ! generous Life.
(Translated by the author of this essay from the original Bengali)
The song ended, leaving behind an aura that lilted and haunted at the same time. The danseuses faded to the fringes. It was a turn for the speeches next.
Important people were introduced and their antecedents underlined. Some spoke of this living tradition, some spoke of its decay, and still some, outlined their agendas. The crowd listened patiently, out of politeness, or may be reliving the song and dance in themselves. Then came a blissful break of the spoken word.
Five young men, strapping and refined carried a sapling on their shoulders. Not one on their respective shoulders, but one together. The sapling in regal resplendence had a seat on a decked out palanquin. All its finery were flowers, and its carriers, the five young men, were adorned too in yellow and green. Their headgears were from petal and leaves, finely crafted. Their dresses and they, seemed strangely at home with the surroundings. These five men, were an allegory, as I gathered from surrounding small talk. They stood for the elements, earth, water, fire, wind, sky; in classical Eastern philosophy these embody the building blocks of the cosmos. Each of their attires carried a sign of the element they represented.
The sapling was brought to the center of the field, where the ground lay marked in colored design, which probably too had a significance.. After its descent from atop the elements, the little plant stood awhile bold and bewildered. Then the chief guest strode in, and bestowed the plant into the earth’s embrace. Another guest, slightly less chief, poured water from a sprinkler, tastefully decorated. I was worried the actual water might spoil the sprinkler, its adornment. But the second-in-chief guest, in due discharge of his responsibility, poured with gusto. I learned, again from gossip, that these guests’ positions were an honor and much in demand, and each year the nomination became a near thing.
There was again flurry of the decorated divas, another of anthem and dance. This song’s tune was lighter and it related an expansive invitation to nature to fill Man’s life with bounty.
The program concluded with the song and the children disappearing into a dusty dusk. The crowd dispersed, to return to homes and hotels. I cast a look at the deserted field, the barricades so essential some time back, seemed anxious now to be pulled down. The sapling stood, small and straight, to welcome the night and the morning after, and then the night again….
I walked and mused on the occasion, brikkharopan as it was formally called; the planting of trees, in literal translation.
The little impromptu shack that served tea in earthen cups, deeply biodegradable, was a hub also for other returnees like me. All spoke of their impressions, some wry, some risible. One said, why all this fuss, they could have just planted the tree ! Another, in a sagely tone, interjected, but this is what Santiniketan is about, Tagore’s……
The remark and the repartee both lingered in my mind, as I walked back to the lodge.
[3]
Next day dawned clear and early, the sun seemed to have been turned on by a switch. I was headed today for Sriniketan, a little town adjacent to Santiniketan; not really an adjunct, a satellite or sister perhaps.
The road was a thread of asphalt on the red lateritic soil of these parts. The ground here wears a crimson hue, and a red dust clings to shoes and clothes, with an earthy aroma. The color of the soil seemed also to affect the mood, I heard people break into songs, normal workaday folk from the metropolis.
I was walking the distance to Sriniketan and arrived, drenched in sun and sweat and expectation. The crowd again had beaten me to it, coming in cars and rickshaws and in droves. Wriggling again, I carved a position of some viewability, and peered into a grassy precinct, bulwarked again by bamboo.
A strip on the ground was covered with petals and paint. And a bull, its horns painted and head hemmed by a scarf lay in wait, or ambush. He was harnessed to a plough, and several volunteers, in equally aesthete attire, attended to him, offering grass and guidance.
Today’s occasion was halakarshan; meaning, tilling of the land. Amid another round of choral singing, another anthem of Tagore’s lyric and tune, the proceedings began. And they ended shortly, for the bull ploughed the designated strip in no time, chaperoned by a dignitary who placed a ginger finger on the till and then let it go. And then the bull, freeing from the shackles of ceremony, ran towards some grass on the fringes and scattering the spectators in that direction, descended to serene grazing. It was an anti-climax, the bull’s behavior as well as the function. I mingled with the crowd for a while gauging the mood, gathering dispatches about the year the then bull had really charged at the crowd, and another, when rain had washed everything away. Tagore himself, one said, had ran the bull with the plough in the year 1927. And he ran it the whole way. This informant must have read it somewhere, for he hardly looked as ancient as that.
As with the earlier evening, there were cameras everywhere, some clicking, some silently capturing the moments.
I decided to return by a later train, to dodge the multitude who were already making a beeline for the station. It gave me a chance and some time to stroll through Santiniketan.
[4]
The festival of the earth that I witnessed over an evening and a morning had all the makings of the bathetic, or the contrived. It had been going on for three quarters of a century, and obviously novelty now was none. Those who participated perhaps were merely going over the motions, maybe years in a row and those who organized, conformed more to tradition than inspiration
But, still it left an impression. And a redeeming one.
To understand such impact, one needs to explore the place Santiniketan had in Tagore’s life and living. Santinketan and Tagore both shaped one another, to the extent one can not be discussed in isolation.
Tagore’s Santiniketan is neither Shakespeare’s Stratford, Voltaire’s Ferney or Thoreau’s Concord, but a curious cocktail of all of these. The land was a part of family estate and his father Devendranath Tagore, built the first house there, charmed by the quietude of the barren wilderness. Tagore moved to Santiniketan with his immediate family in 1901, at the age of 40, leaving his sprawling ancestral house at Calcutta where the large and illustrious Tagore clan lived.
He founded an elementary school at Santiniketan with few students, one of them being his eldest son. It is strange Rabindranath started a seminary, for he went to several schools and dropped out of all. He was even sent to England to study Law, but returned without a degree. Tagore experimented with his unconventional ideas about education at Santiniketan and the school graduated to Visva-Bharati University in 1921. The name carries a germ of Tagore’s vision of integrating the culture and learning of diverse lands at his institution. He had won the Nobel Prize for Literature in the meantime and gained recognition as a preeminent litterateur and thinker of the world. Till his death in 1941, Tagore managed to balance a prolific literary output with an overweening interest and activism for Visva-Bharati; visiting many countries on lecture tours and leading music and dance ensembles, mainly with a view to fund raising for the institution.
Within few years of his death, the Government of India declared Visva-Bharati as a central government university.
Today, visiting Santiniketan, one is aware of confusion. The place seems to be caught in a cusp of two cultures; between the pulse of an university and the trappings of a memorial. As Tagore lived a large part of his genius there, conceiving nearly all that is the place, his presence hangs heavy, even more than sixty years after his demise. This has a stifling effect at times on the university, for which dynamism and change are deeply needed for development.
Every year, programs such as brikkharopan and halakarshan are organized with pious regularity, in apparent perpetuation of the founder’s vision. They carry a clear danger of descending to the mere ritual. Maybe they do at times.
Yet with so much claim to be clichéd, the festival of the earth stands out unique in its originality. Its ideator’s life and view of life, breaths an abounding recency into the very conception, even today.
[5]
Tagore lived a life of variegated activities; he composed nearly three thousand songs, wrote several thousand poems, over hundreds of short stories, novellas and novels, plays and essays, and painted nearly four thousand pictures. He is perhaps the only Nobel Laureate in Literature to have written a primer for his native language. A truly Renaissance personality, Tagore shaped and developed the language he wrote in, chaperoning Bengali from awkward adolescence to a reliant youth.
Tagore’s influence on the Bengalis has not worn thin even sixty years after his death. The Bengalis represent the fourth largest language group of the world, concentrated mainly in India and Bangladesh with a Diaspora rich and varied across continents. For a man whose message spreads across myriad media and who spoke in many voices, not without contradictions, the immanence of Tagore as a cultural fountainhead is astounding. His songs are sung as anthems, ballads and elegy, at inception of ceremonies, public performances and private renditions. From a roving minstrel peddling his clichéd couplet, to the politician canting on his electoral beat, to the dreamy adolescent pining for love, to the protagonist in search of a cause, everyone in Bengal needs Rabindranath on his side. Such proliferation of a single personality on a large populace across national boundaries is nearly without parallel in history, perhaps reminiscent of Shakespeare’s or Goethe’s but different in tone and texture from either’s. Tagore is the only composer of two national anthems of the world.
For Tagore aesthetics was a living ideal beyond his immediate world of creation. His love of letters, talent with tunes and panache for paint in a way obscures the originality of many ideas he experimented with at Santiniketan. The festival of the earth is one of them, perhaps the most relevant to the global concerns of the modern age.
In July 1927 Rabindranath first started the observance of the festival of the earth through brikkharopan and halakarshan. The message that runs deep within all the color and lyric and pageantry is one of recognition of the bounty the earth bestows on us. And awaking to a covenant to honor and preserve the environment.
In the second decade of the 20th century, between the two world wars, the stride of technology was unmatched. Many of the modern modes of communication, travel and of course warfare were being tried and tested at that time, often at heavy and unheeded environmental loss. It is striking that the first credo of conservation arose from the poet of an un-industrialized nation.
[6]
Nature runs as a consistent motif in whole of Tagore’s oeuvre. He sought a harmony between the progress and preservation. Deeply chary of the blinding lure of technology, Tagore in his plays and speeches repeatedly warns of the mindless proliferation of machines and the machinations of Man that it inevitably entails.
However, Tagore’s wariness of technology should not be taken as the whims of an irresponsible Luddite. He was deeply cognizant of the fact that technology when applied with discretion had the power to bring about great enhancement in the quality of human life. Tagore experimented with the industrial production of matches, soap and other such utility items at his ancestral estate during his youth, at a time when British ruled India did not have any industrial infrastructure whatsoever. Later Sriniketan was set up with the primary aim of encouraging a vibrant village economy, and several cottage industries were founded under Tagore’s aegis. Tagore sent his son Rathindranath to study the technology of agriculture at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which was later applied with much effect at Sriniketan. To bolster a fledgling village bank, Tagore deposited his Nobel Prize money there; only to lose all of it, when the bank, perhaps inevitably, liquidated.
The festival of the earth as conceived and coined by Tagore is perhaps the first sentient move in the world to build up mass environmental awareness. The beauty of Tagore’s conception was that he sought to inculcate this rubric not through slogan and pamphlets but over a cultural framework. He looked to deliver an impact that was redoubtable but not rabid. Whether he has been successful or not is a question open to inquiry and interpretation. And the answer also lies in the dynamics of an age far removed in time and space from his. What survives till today amid all the confusion and conflict is the spirit of redemption – Man’s appreciation of the aesthetic awakens in him a respect for the harmony inherent in nature.
On my way back to the station, I met a young boy, incandescent in his ochre uniform. I asked his name and the class he studied. And then inquired, for whom was he carrying the small sapling?
He replied with determination and a little diffidence, I will plant it outside my window today. Every year I do.
Nuclear Power Is Not the Answer
Meanwhile, every billion dollars spent on the supremely misguided attempt to revivify the nuclear industry is a theft from the production of cheap renewable electricity. Think what these billions could do if invested in the development of wind power, solar power, cogeneration, geothermal energy, biomass, and tidal and wave power, let alone basic energy conservation, which itself could save the United States 20% of the electricity it currently consumes.
[Editor’s note: The following is the Introduction to Dr. Helen Caldicott’s new book Nuclear Power Is Not the Answer.]
“[Nuclear power] is a very important part of our energy policy today in the U.S. . . . America’s electricity is already being provided through the nuclear industry efficiently, safely, and with no discharge of greenhouse gases or emissions.”
—Vice President Cheney in a speech to the Nuclear Energy Institute, May 22, 2001
“The 103 nuclear power plants in America produce 20% of the nation’s electricity without producing a single pound of air pollution or greenhouse gases.”
—President Bush in a speech to a group of nuclear power plant workers at the Calvert Cliffs nuclear reactor, June 22, 2005
The current administration clearly believes that if it lies frequently and with conviction, the general public will be lulled into believing their oft-repeated dictums. As this book will show, no part of “efficiently, safely, and with no discharge of greenhouse gases or emissions” is true. Nuclear energy creates significant greenhouse gases and pollution today, and is on a trajectory to produce as much as conventional sources of energy within the next one or two decades. It requires massive infusions of government (read taxpayer) subsidies, relying on universities and the weapons industry for its research and development, and being considered far too risky for private investors. It is also doubtful that the 8,358 individuals diagnosed between 1986 and 2001 with thyroid cancer in Belarus, downwind of Chernobyl, would choose the adjective “safe” to describe nuclear power.
Nuclear power is not “clean and green,” as the industry claims, because large amounts of traditional fossil fuels are required to mine and refine the uranium needed to run nuclear power reactors, to construct the massive concrete reactor buildings, and to transport and store the toxic radioactive waste created by the nuclear process. Burning of this fossil fuel emits significant quantities of carbon dioxide (CO2)—the primary “greenhouse gas”—into the atmosphere. In addition, large amounts of the now-banned chlorofluorocarbon gas (CFC) are emitted during the enrichment of uranium. CFC gas is not only 10,000 to 20,000 times more efficient as an atmospheric heat trapper (“greenhouse gas”) than CO2, but it is a classic “pollutant” and a potent destroyer of the ozone layer.
While currently the creation of nuclear electricity produces only one-third the amount of CO2 emitted from a similar-sized, conventional gas generator, this is a transitory statistic. Over several decades, as the concentration of available uranium ore declines, more fossil fuels will be required to extract the ore from less concentrated ore veins. Within ten to twenty years, nuclear reactors will produce no net energy because of the massive amounts of fossil fuel that will be necessary to mine and to enrich the remaining poor grades of uranium. (The nuclear power industry contends that large quantities of uranium can be obtained by reprocessing radioactive spent fuel. However, this process is extremely expensive, medically dangerous for nuclear workers, and releases large amounts of radioactive material into the air and water; it is therefore not a pragmatic consideration.) By extension, the operation of nuclear power plants will then produce exactly the same amounts of greenhouse gases and air pollution as standard power plants.
Contrary to the nuclear industry claims, smoothly running nuclear power plants are also not emission free. Government regulations allow nuclear plants “routinely” to emit hundreds of thousands of curies of radioactive gases and other radioactive elements into the environment every year. Thousands of tons of solid radioactive waste are presently accumulating in the cooling pools beside the 103 operating nuclear plants in the United States and hundreds of others throughout the world. This waste contains extremely toxic elements that will inevitably pollute the environment and human food chains, a legacy that will lead to epidemics of cancer, leukemia, and genetic disease in populations living near nuclear power plants or radioactive waste facilities for many generations to come.
Nuclear power is exorbitantly expensive, and notoriously unreliable. Wall Street is deeply reluctant to re-involve itself in any nuclear investment, despite the fact that in the 2005 Energy Bill the U.S. Congress allocated $13 billion in subsidies to revive a moribund nuclear power industry. To compound this problem, the global supplies of usable uranium fuel are finite. If the entire world’s electricity production were replaced today by nuclear energy, there would be less than nine more years of accessible uranium. But even if certain corporate interests are convinced that nuclear power at the moment might be a beneficial investment, one major accident at a nuclear reactor that induces a meltdown would destroy all such investments and signal the end of nuclear power forever.
In this day and age, nuclear power plants are also obvious targets for terrorists, inviting assault by plane, truck bombs, armed attack, or covert intrusion into the reactor’s control room. The subsequent meltdown could induce the death of hundreds of thousands of people in heavily populated areas, and they would expire slowly and painfully, some over days and others over years from acute radiation illness, cancer, leukemia, congenital deformities, or genetic disease. Such an attack at the Indian Point reactors, thirty-five miles from Manhattan, for instance, would effectively incapacitate the world’s main financial center for the rest of time. An attack on one of the thirteen reactors surrounding Chicago would wreak similar catastrophic medical consequences. Amazingly, security at U.S. nuclear power plants remains at virtually the same lax levels as prior to the 9/11 attacks.
Adding to the danger, nuclear power plants are essentially atomic bomb factories. A 1,000 megawatt nuclear reactor manufactures 500 pounds of plutonium a year; normally ten pounds of plutonium is fuel for an atomic bomb. A crude atomic bomb sufficient to devastate a city could certainly be crafted from reactor grade plutonium. Therefore any non-nuclear weapons country that acquires a nuclear power plant will be provided with the ability to make atomic bombs (precisely the issue the world confronts with Iran today). As the global nuclear industry pushes its nefarious wares upon developing countries with the patent lie about “preventing global warming,” collateral consequences will include the proliferation of nuclear weapons, a situation that will further destabilize an already unstable world.
Meanwhile, every billion dollars spent on the supremely misguided attempt to revivify the nuclear industry is a theft from the production of cheap renewable electricity. Think what these billions could do if invested in the development of wind power, solar power, cogeneration, geothermal energy, biomass, and tidal and wave power, let alone basic energy conservation, which itself could save the United States 20% of the electricity it currently consumes.
A Greenpeace report issued in October 2005 predicted that solar power could supply clean electricity to 100 million people living in sunny parts of the world by the year 2025. Such an enterprise could create 54,000 jobs and be worth $19.9 billion. In just two decades, the amount of solar electricity could be equivalent to the power generated by seventy-two coal-fired stations—for example, enough to supply the needs of Israel, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia combined. (Egypt is currently one of the few countries in the world that hosts a government department solely devoted to the development of renewable energy sources)
The Carbon Trust, an independent company established by the British government, estimates that, with the correct amount of investment, marine energy—tidal and wave power—could provide up to 20% of the United Kingdom’s current electricity needs. As Marcus Rand, chief executive of the British Wind Energy Association, said, “The report provides impetus behind the vision that Britain can rule the waves and the tides making a significant dent in our carbon emissions alongside creating new world-class industries for the UK.”
According to Amory Lovins, CEO of the Rocky Mountain Institute, in 2004 the amount of electricity supplied by renewable energy sources—wind, co-generation, biomass, geothermal, solar, hydro (excluding electricity generated from large hydro dams)—added 509 times the total capacity worldwide that nuclear power contributed, and raised the global electricity production 2.9 times more than nuclear power contributed. These “minor” electricity sources already dwarf the annual growth of nuclear power generation, and experts predict that by 2010, they will add 177 times more capacity than nuclear power provides.
When nuclear proponents say that nuclear power can be used to reduce the United States’ insatiable reliance on foreign oil, they are simply wrong. Oil and its by-product gasoline are used to fuel the internal combustion engines in automobiles and trucks. Oil is also used to heat buildings. But oil does not power the electric grid. The grid, which is used to power electric lights, computers, VCRs, fans, hair dryers, stoves, refrigerators, air conditioners, and for industrial needs, is powered primarily through the burning of coal, other fossil fuels, and, currently, through nuclear power. (Oil does generate an infinitesimal amount of electricity—2% in the United States.)
How exactly is electricity generated? In the case of hydropower (which accounts for 7% of the electricity generated in the United States) the momentum of falling water is converted into electricity. For most of the remaining 93%, coal (50%), natural gas (18%), nuclear power (20%), and oil (2%) are used to produce immense amounts of heat. The heat boils water, converting it to steam, which then turns a turbine, generating electricity. So, in essence, a nuclear reactor is just a very sophisticated and dangerous way to boil water—analogous to cutting a pound of butter with a chain saw. At the moment, hydro provides 7%,and unfortunately wind is only 2% of the total U.S. mix, while solar is less than 1%. Globally, coal supplies about 64% of the world’s electricity, hydro and nuclear each provide 17%,and renewable sources again make up 2%.
Tragically, more and more people are believing the myths propagated by the nuclear industry about nuclear power—that it is emission free, produces no greenhouse gases, and is therefore the answer to global warming. Before the British election in May 2005, the nuclear industry slowly and surely fashioned a classy public relations campaign targeting politicians, media, and the British public. (That campaign, coordinated by the Nuclear Industry Association, cleverly did not address the dubious benefits of nuclear power but focused instead upon the current shortcomings of wind-generated electricity and other alternative power sources.)
The British Department of Trade and Industry (DIT) also viewed the 2005 election as an opportunity to promote nuclear power. Adrian Gault, director of DIT’s strategy group, made a wild and uninformed prediction that nuclear power would be supplying half of Britain’s electricity by 2050 while cutting greenhouse emissions. (Meanwhile, in 2001, DIT’ s Nuclear Industries Directorate had already agreed to participate in an international consortium to build the next generation of nuclear reactors—to be constructed by a British or American company. So their real agenda had been established four years earlier, and the propaganda campaign in May 2005 was merely an attempt to bring the British public around to seeing the wisdom of preordained policy.)
The British nuclear industry is working hard to persuade members of parliament and other influential public figures of the benefits of nuclear power. Dr. James Lovelock, the UK-based scientist who developed the Gaia theory, now wrongly advocates the use of nuclear power as one solution to the global warming crisis. Sir David King, chief UK government science advisor, says that nuclear power plants are the only realistic way to satisfy growing energy demands while meeting global warming targets. And former UK Greenpeace leader Peter Melchett, who now works for the giant public relations company Burson-Marsteller, has also publicly endorsed this concept. The British nuclear industry has sacrificed full disclosure and jettisoned truth in order to ensure a new round of government subsidies for nuclear power. The government subsidy program for the nuclear industry—which might be dubbed the “Security of Supply Obligation”—amounts in essence to the socialization of nuclear power, ensconced within a “free market” economy.
In England in 2006, nuclear power has risen to the top of the political agenda, as government ministers and public officials rush to address an impending energy crisis, driven by Russia’s January 2006 decision to cut off its natural gas supplies to the Ukraine and hence to much of Europe. This scare helped to convince an already compliant Prime Minister Blair and senior people at the UK Department of Trade and Industry that new nuclear power stations are needed.
In the United States and Canada, leading environmentalists similarly seem to have been swayed by the Bush/Cheney/nuclear industry rhetoric. Stewart Brand, founder of the Whole Earth Catalogue; Gus Speth, the dean of Yale’s School of Forestry and Environmental Studies; and former Greenpeace Canada leader Patrick Moore, who now consults for the mining, fishing, and timber industries—all seem to have accepted the nuclear industry’s propaganda as fact. Meanwhile, it is increasingly critical to set the record on nuclear power straight, as international battles for oil threaten to morph into world wars, and leading NASA scientists are taken to task by the Bush administration for daring to tell the truth about global warming.
It is interesting to speculate why President Bush and Vice President Cheney are so beholden to and enamored of the nuclear power industry, an industry that has never actually been exposed to the chill winds of the market economy they unfailingly espouse elsewhere. As neither the president nor the vice-president can boast a scientific education, they would be hard pressed to understand the scientific and medical problems associated with this arcane industry. Both are oilmen who have made a great deal of money directly or indirectly through that industry; they are deeply indebted to big business for political contributions; and they overtly seem not to be interested in the health and well being of the American people, let alone the dire situation facing the planet in the form of global warming, and the threat of nuclear meltdowns and nuclear pollution.
Ironically, while the Bush administration is reluctant to admit that global warming is really happening and that it could be caused by deleterious human activities, it is using the issue of global warming to justify the increased production of nuclear power, which, it claims, is the answer to (the non-existent problem of) global warming. Claiming, as Cheney does, that atomic electricity produces no carbon dioxide, the culprit responsible for 50% of atmospheric heating, the U.S. nuclear propaganda apparatus has been shifted into high gear to convince politicians and public alike that there can be and will be no other reasonable solution apart from nuclear power to answer this catastrophic global problem now threatening many life forms with extinction. Global warming has been a great gift to the nuclear industry.
Fewer than ten days after taking office, Cheney promised to “restore decency and integrity to the oval office,” while he simultaneously took charge of the administration’s energy task force, called the National Energy Policy Development Group. On April 17,2001, Cheney met with Kenneth Lay, the CEO of the now disgraced Enron Corporation, to discuss “energy policy matters” and the “energy crisis in California.” Following that meeting, Lay gave Cheney a three-page wish list of corporate recommendations. A subsequent comparison of that memo against the final report of the National Energy Policy Development Group showed that the task force had adopted all or significant portions of the Lay memo in seven of eight policy areas. In total, seventeen policies sought by Enron were adopted.
Cheney and his aides met at least six times with Lay and other Enron officials while preparing the task force report, which is now the basis of the administration’s energy proposals. Cheney’s staff also met with an Enron sponsored lobbying organization, the “Clean Power Group.” Cheney, his aides, and cabinet departments have repeatedly refused requests for the records of these meetings, despite the fact that the Federal Advisory Committee Act of 1972 says that task forces like Cheney’s must conduct public meetings and must keep publicly available records. While we do not know, as a result, what Enron may have advocated in that meeting with respect to nuclear energy, we do know that Enron made significant contributions to the Bush/Cheney campaign, the Florida recount fight fund, and to the Bush/Cheney inauguration—a situation that calls into question whether legal and ethical guidelines were crossed.
The American Nuclear Society recently held a meeting in San Diego that drew scientists and industry professional from all around the world. The prevailing mantra was simple—surprise the opponent, plan ahead, coordinate, be pro-active not reactive, and engage and communicate with antinuclear groups. This extensive propaganda campaign is global. A formally chartered organization composed of the governments of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, called the Generation IV International Forum (GIF), is collaborating with the U.S. Nuclear Energy research Advisory Committee to elucidate the benefits, technical and institutional barriers, and research needs for the most promising nuclear energy system concepts.
Other countries engaged in the possible construction of nuclear power plants include China, which already has nine nuclear reactors and plans to build another thirty nuclear power plants. (Even if it builds its thirty plants, however, nuclear power will still provide only 5% of its energy mix, while the percentage of China’s electrical generation capacity by natural gas is expected to increase from 1% today to over 6% by 2030 according to the International Energy Agency.) New nuclear power capacity is under consideration or construction in India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey, Belarus, Vietnam, Poland, and South Korea. Russia as well as Finland have several plants under construction.
Nuclear power is often referred to behind closed doors in the U.S. Department of Energy as “hard” energy whereas wind power, solar power, hydropower, and geothermal energy are referred to as “soft” energy pathways. Clearly the same psychosexual language used by the Pentagon generals to describe various aspects of nuclear weapons and nuclear war has been translocated into the nuclear power vocabulary of some very powerful and influential men in the electricity generating field. As a physician, I contend that unless the root cause of a problem can be ascertained there can be no cure. So too the pathology intrinsic in the nuclear power gang needs to be dissected and revealed to the cold light of day.
The potential for growth in the renewable non-CO2 producing sectors is enormous. All that is required is a commitment by government leaders to urgently enact serious laws mandating energy conservation, and to shift the subsidies currently provided to the nuclear power industry to alternative and renewable electricity generation. Corporations as well should be incentivized to invest in exciting and diverse non-polluting energy technologies. In truth, the earth is in the intensive care unit, and the prognosis is poor indeed unless we all take courageous measures.
© 2006 by Helen Caldicott. This piece originally appears in Dr. Helen Caldicott’s Nuclear Power Is Not the Answer (The New Press, September 20, 2006). Published with the permission of The New Press and available at good book stores everywhere.
Helen Caldicott is the world's leading spokesperson for the antinuclear movement and Nobel Peace Prize nominee. A bestselling author, she divides her time between Australia and Washington D.C., where she is the president of the Nuclear Policy Research Institute.
An Interview With Fred Pearce
“But water also defines quite well our problems in moving from a world of apparently plentiful resources – a world in which if we screw up we can move on – to a world of finite resources, where we have to manage carefully to get by. We still often see water as an essentially free and unlimited resource. But it isn’t. The public policy response to water shortages is still to build a new dam or sink a new well, with little regard for the thought that there may be no more water in the river to be captured, or underground to be pumped. Apart from the air we breathe, water is the most basic, most urgent, need that we all have. We can survive for a while without food, but not without water. We can survive forever without oil – but not without water. Water has no substitute.”
Fred Pearce is an environment and development consultant whose latest book is When the Rivers Run Dry : Water–The Defining Crisis of the Twenty-First Century.
- Our list of things to worry about – global warming, oil shortages, bird flu, terrorism, etc. – seems to grow every year. Why do you say water is the “defining crisis of the twenty-first century?”
- Oh, there are plenty of things to worry about. Most of them arise from Homo sapiens having to work out how to live together in ever greater numbers on the one planet. Right now we seem to be good at finding technical and organizational fixes (none of the above are really insuperable problems), but rather poor at finding ways of making them happen. In truth, I’d put water up there with global warming at top of the agenda. Many climate scientists think that our big problems with global warming will come less from the warming itself and more from the big changes in hydrology that it causes – droughts and floods, dried out soils and ecosystems, empty rivers, and maybe the worst, the sheer unpredictability of where and when we will have water.But water also defines quite well our problems in moving from a world of apparently plentiful resources – a world in which if we screw up we can move on – to a world of finite resources, where we have to manage carefully to get by. We still often see water as an essentially free and unlimited resource. But it isn’t. The public policy response to water shortages is still to build a new dam or sink a new well, with little regard for the thought that there may be no more water in the river to be captured, or underground to be pumped.
- Apart from the air we breathe, water is the most basic, most urgent, need that we all have. We can survive for a while without food, but not without water. We can survive forever without oil – but not without water. Water has no substitute. The good news, though, is that it is a constantly renewed resource. The natural water cycle of evaporation and rainfall constantly cleans and recycles it. We will never “run out” of water in the way we might run out of oil. So the trick, as we find local and sometimes regional reserves running out, is to realise that fact, and to manage our use of water in a way that meshes with the natural cycle.
- From that perspective, managing water is a model (and, because of its urgency and universality, the defining model) of how we deal with nature. Not as a force to be confronted, but as a force to be nurtured and to be worked with. That notion holds in every sphere from using “soft engineering” in order to manage floods, to harvesting the rains and to preserving wetlands.
- The short answer to the question, therefore, is that meeting water needs (and managing our water demand to fit water availability) is both a major challenge in itself for the 21st century and will define more widely our ability to coexist with nature and make good use of the planet’s fast diminishing “natural capital.” And my belief is that if we can get water right we will be able to get most things right.
- Explain to us the value of wetlands, not just for their biological diversity, but for their effect on our water resources.
- There are of course many sorts of wetlands: from lakes and ponds through marshes to bogs, flooded forests and floodplains. But all hold water. In general, on river systems, they act as holding tanks for water. They may also help maintain underground water reserves, and hold back water from reaching rivers after heavy rains. They even out rivers flows. When a river is in flood, it will naturally tend to deposit water in wetlands all the way down its course. And heavy rains may be delayed from reaching the rivers themselves by the intervention of wetlands.These days most of the world’s wetlands have been drained, and floodplains barricaded off from rivers, so they can no longer perform this function. That means when the rains come, the water is rushed much faster into the rivers, and then downstream, dramatically raising flood risks. However much engineering we do to try and rush that water to the sea, we are likely at greater risk of flooding – as centuries of intervention on the Mississippi shows.
- And just as the destruction of wetlands causes bigger floods, it also causes bigger droughts. If the wetlands are drained, there is less water on the land when the rains fail. The river flows are lower than they would otherwise be. We spend billions of dollars building dams to catch water that nature once caught for us at no cost. Now, of course it is not always possible to recreate all the wetlands and remake natural rivers. But we need to realise the free benefits that were once available to us from wetlands; plug those into cost-benefit calculations before we remove any more; and assess whether sometimes there would be real benefit in recreating the lost wetlands. These things are currently usually done for aesthetic or recreational benefits. Those benefits are real enough. But the benefits from wetlands are in reality much wider. They are hydrological as well as ecological. And so the case for much greater protection and re-creation of wetlands is much greater than commonly supposed.
- Dams are a clean source of electric power, a way to control flooding and can provide a water source during droughts. What is the downside to building dams?
- For the reasons you state, environmentalists in the old days loved dams. But no more. The reservoir itself is a problem – flooding large areas of land that may be scenic, home to many people and often, being in a silt-covered river valley, good farmland. That is a major loss. Worldwide tens of millions of people have lost their homes, land and livelihoods to large dams.Dams are built to “manage” river flows, so ensuring there is water to power turbines when it is needed. So, downstream, the flood “regime” – the seasonal rise and fall of water levels and flow speeds — is dramatically altered. This disrupts natural systems, like fish spawning areas and wetlands, and many human activities, like planting crops on river banks and floodplains after the annual flood. In general, fisheries created in reservoirs behind dams do not compensate for the lost fisheries on the river itself.
- It is not just water flow that is disrupted by dams. Most reservoirs accumulate silt from the rivers they barricade. As a result, downstream river flows are less silty. This again disrupts fisheries and wetlands, and farmers that irrigate with river water no longer get the benefit of the nutrients in the silt. Also a silt-free river tends to erode river banks. And, if it fails to regain the silt it once had, it may even have effects on coastlines. In some parts of the world, shorelines are only maintained by the constant supply of new stabilizing sediment that comes from rivers – and when (for instance at the Akosombo dam in Ghana) that source of sediment is lost, rapid coastal erosion occurs.
- Dams are often advertised as both generating electricity and protecting against floods. But there is a problem here. To maximize electricity generation, reservoirs need to be kept as full as possible. But to protect against floods, they need to be kept as empty as possible. In practice, most are kept full – so when the big rains come, dams tend to create floods rather than preventing them. Often dam operators are forced to release large volumes of water very fast to protect their structures – with sometimes catastrophic results. The book has a chapter full of examples.
- Dams provide power over rivers. The question, often, is who has control of the sluice gates. Usually the cities get the electricity and the rural inhabitants of the river valley bear the damage.
- You call the Yellow River in China, the “hanging river.” What does that mean and what is the potential for disaster?
- For thousands of years, the Chinese have controlled the Yellow River as it crosses its floodplain on its last several hundred miles’ journey to the sea, by constraining it within artificial banks, levees. The idea is to prevent floods. But the river is the world’s siltiest and through time it deposits this silt on its channel bed, which rises higher and higher above the surrounding floodplain. The Chinese have kept the river on its course by raising the levees ever higher. Hence the term “hanging river”. But this is a “double-or-quits” strategy. Chinese history is peppered with disasters when the river breaks its levees and floods across the land. But the worst disaster happened deliberately, in 1938, during the Sino-Japanese war. To halt advancing Japanese troops Chinese generals dynamited the levees and flooded the land. The Japanese were only held up for a few weeks, but the floods were so great that almost a million Chinese died. It is said to have been the most destructive single act of war ever. And it took engineers ten years to put the river back into its old channel.Today the risks are if anything higher. A combination of persistent drought and rising demand for water for irrigation leaves the river virtually empty by the time it reaches the “hanging river” zone. That sounds comforting. But the slow, feeble river drops even more of its silt on its channel than before. So the hanging river has been rising ever higher (it is now in places 70 feet above the floodplain) and, despite constant levee raising, the capacity of the channel is diminished. The risk is that one year there will be major upstream floods that dams cannot contain, and the levees on the floodplain will once again be overwhelmed, with dreadful consequences. Chinese engineers have been trying to manage dams on the river so as to create an artificial flood to flush out some of the silt and increase the capacity of the channel. But this has had only limited success, however.
- How would you recommend the United States approach the problem of rebuilding New Orleans after the devastation of hurricane Katrina? Or should we rebuild New Orleans?
- New Orleans, lying below sea level on the delta of the Mississippi, is at constant risk of flooding from both the sea and the river. Its history has been a constant battle of raising levees higher. It is clear that when Katrina struck they were too low. The storm surge burst into the delta and overwhelmed the defences. But the situation had been made much worse, and the city was super-vulnerable, because the natural wetlands both on the delta and upstream on the river have mostly been “reclaimed” and drained. So when floods come, either from the sea or the river itself, there is nowhere for the water to go. That means water levels round New Orleans are much higher than they would otherwise be.Arguably, New Orleans is a crazy place to have a city. But if New Orleans is rebuilt – or indeed continues to be occupied at all — there is an urgent need to recreate these natural flood reservoirs, so that next time the water has somewhere to go other than seeking out the weakest point in the levee system. Louisiana must tear down levees around farmland in order to protect the city.
- You mention that water wars are not something off in the future, but have been occurring in the Middle East for some time now. Would you tell us a little about that?
- Water conflicts of various sorts are happening all over the arid parts of the world. As more and more water is collected behind dams, and otherwise controlled, it is the powerful who get access to the water and the weak who lose. So there is a serious global issue about water governance. The first modern water war was, arguable at least, the Six Day War in 1967 between Israel and its neighbours. Ostensibly about land and security, Israel’s Ariel Sharon (who was a general at the time) has said in memoirs that it was really about water – specifically the River Jordan, which then as now was Israel’s biggest source of water. The country feared that Syria was about to annexe the headwaters of the river for its own uses. At any rate, when the war ended, Israel was in charge of the river for most of its course, including the headwaters on the Golan Heights and has retained them tenaciously ever since, virtually emptying the river before it flows into the country that bears its name.Since 1967, Israel has also ruled on the West Bank, where rainwater percolating into an underground aquifer provide it with another source of water. And it has prevented Palestinians living there from sinking new wells or expanding their water sources, with sometimes serious consequences in a fast-growing population. Israel argues (correctly) that the aquifer is fully exploited, but now takes the majority of the water there for its own use. Israelis are divided about whether they can afford to give up part of their “share” of the West Bank water in a peace deal. But any peace settlement will require an agreement on water, as well as land.
- What countries do you put at the top of your list for adequate, clean water supplies and an understanding of the proper way to handle such a valuable resource? Which countries are at the bottom and can be expected to suffer a water crisis in the near future?
- Oh boy, the bottom countries are easy. The two biggest per capita water users on the planet are two near-desert states: Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. These two former Soviet republics in central Asia are the countries responsible for emptying the Aral Sea, once the world’s fourth largest inland sea but now a wasteland of endless and largely unexplored desert, by decanting the waters of the Amu Darya river onto their cotton fields. Their water crisis is major — and now. Especially in the Uzbek province of Karakalpakstan. They get to drink and irrigate their crops with drainage water from the cotton fields. It is salty and unpleasant. Their entire environment is arid (temperatures have soared since the sea dried up) and full of salt, from both the water and the salt-laden dust storms that blow from the dried up sea bed. The salt is causing epidemics of cancers and anaemia. Life expectancy here has fallen by 10 years. It is ecocide.Countries that do things well? Pat on the back for the US for introducing low-flush toilets. As a result you now consume less water per head than Canada (and many times less than Turkmenistan). Pick of the bunch is probably the city state of Singapore which has got leakage rates from city water mains down below 5 per cent (25-50 per cent is more typical in most cities worldwide.) Europe probably has the cleanest water, and while southern Europe is emptying rivers and aquifers to irrigate crops, the rest of the continent, where water demand is much less, has succeeded in keeping water crises out of the headlines.
- The world has elected you, Fred Pearce, Earth’s Emperor of Water. Your first duty is to lay down five laws concerning our access and use of water. All the nations of the world have agreed to abide by your edicts. What are they?
- Phew, hard question.
- Access to clean water is a human right, and should be so enshrined in international law. The world should have a programme – paid for by the rich nations, if necessary – to make that right a reality.
- Most of the world’s major rivers cross international boundaries, and yet are not covered by treaties. This is a recipe for conflict and for upstream users to hold downstream users to ransom. There need to be internationally brokered deals sharing such rivers.
- Underground aquifers, being out of sight, are often out of mind. But these are vital resources that need protecting from rampant overpumping. There may be exceptions, but there should be a universal presumption that aquifers should not be pumped so much that water tables are lowered.
- Large dams and other river engineering projects are often carried out without regard to the wishes of people who will be damaged by them. This was condemned in the reports of the World Bank initiated World Commission on Dams, and its strictures on consultation and full environmental and social impacts assessments should be enshrined in law. This regime should be extended to give communities proper control over the water on their territory.
- In a market-dominated world, we need to work towards more realistic water pricing. Only that way will water conservation become the priority that it needs to be, whether in the home or the factory or at the irrigation project or hydroelectric plant.
