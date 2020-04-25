History
How Israel Lost: The Four Questions
There’s an old saying among the Jews that goes something along the lines of: we don’t need others to destroy us, because we’re pretty good destroying ourselves. In other words, the red flags were already up when Richard Ben Cramer a “self-confessed proud Jew and pro-Israel supporter” came along and wrote How Israel Lost – the Four Questions.
- Simon and Schuster, 307 pp.
Losing The Plot
Still, to quote a Yiddish idiom, it takes an enormous amount of chutzpah (loosely translated – arrogance), to title a book How Israel Lost. Lost what exactly? The Plot? Richard Cramer’s respect? According to Cramer it’s how Israel lost control of “the narrative that is her lifeline,” only it doesn’t mention that in the title.
The subheading is “The Four Questions” a clear reference to the four questions asked at the Jewish Passover Seder. Of course, if you’re not Jewish, you’re not going to understand this reference. And therein lies the rub. This book is clearly aimed at Jews and in particular Israeli Jews – who despite Cramer’s Middle East reporting credentials (he won the Pulitzer Prize for work in the region for The Philadelphia Inquirer between 1977 and 1984) – know a little more about the situation than he does.
Cramer was in the Middle East during the 1978 historic peace accord between Israel and Egypt when Israel handed over the Sinai desert. And despite Cramer’s quick jaunts to the region following the outbreak of the latest intifada beginning September 28, 2000, he seems to be still stuck in the late 70s mindset, making assumptions that peace with the Palestinians is as simple as peace with the Egyptians.
This is the core premise of Cramer’s book. That ultimately, the problem lies with Israel – that if the country would just end its occupation and withdraw to the 1967 borders, all would be well. Now why write such a book? It’s hardly a new argument. And it’s still a naïve one. Cramer appears to be trying to cash in on his Jewish street cred to put forward this well-worn argument. But he fails, and he fails miserably.
There’s no doubt that many will find Cramer’s conversational, irreverent writing style accessible. But the Middle East problems are not easy ones to solve. Cramer stops short of putting a black and yellow cover on the book and calling it “The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict for Dummies”, but by encapsulating his ideas in flippant off the cuff throwaway sentences he attempts to bury highly-charged controversial statements and make the whole problem appear “solvable.”
In one instance he talks about the Israeli government policy of “targeted killings” – the assassination of terrorists. He speaks of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) saying: “It wasn’t killing at all. The new idea was these guys weren’t actually people, but “ticking bombs” about to blow up and kill more Jews. They must be defused!”
Such flippant quips undermine the seriousness of the entire terrorist infrastructure. Cramer says there is “no public proof” that these men are terrorists. But he should know, Israel has plenty of public proof and routinely lists the names of these men who have masterminded scores of suicide bombings within Israel – right down to the date, and time of the attack, the number of people they have killed and the names of the victims.
This, too is something that is sorely lacking in Cramer’s book. He goes to great pains to list the numbers of Palestinians killed in the current conflict –but nowhere are Israeli numbers mentioned. He cites one specific incident – the killing in 2002 Salah Shehadeh, the head of the terrorist organization Hamas’s military wing. A bomb was dropped on Shehadeh’s house killing him and 15 members of his family and extended family. Cramer carefully lists the names and ages of those killed but chooses not to point out Hamas’s clear cut policy of hiding out its terrorists in family homes – risking the lives of their own loved ones and using them as shields.
But perhaps the most damning example of Cramer’s bias is in his statements about the battle at the Jenin refugee camp in March 2002. He writes: “half-a-camp was mowed under by the Israelis in retaliation for the Passover suicide bomb of 2002.” Well, that double suicide bombing was certainly a turning point in Israel’s retaliation policy (which until that point had been NOT to retaliate). But in March of 2002, nearly 100 Israelis were killed in suicide bombings around the country, and hundreds more wounded. Israel finally said: “enough”. In addition, “half a camp” was certainly not “mowed under”. While Israel could easily have dropped a bomb on the entire Jenin camp, it did not. Instead, the army sent in soldiers on a house to house search, hand to hand combat, in homes that had been booby trapped by Palestinian terrorists. As a result 23 Israeli soldiers were killed by Palestinian snipers, and 56 armed Palestinians were killed. Cramer’s statements merely add fuel to the myth that has been perpetuated that a “massacre” occurred in Jenin –something that even the United Nations (hardly a supporter of Israel) admits never occurred.
In another example, right at the beginning of the book, Cramer talks about the properties of “absentee Arabs who ran away or were chased away in Israel’s birth-war of 1948.” What he fails to mention is that “birth war” was started by the Arabs who refused to accept the United Nations partition plan. Cramer also claims that Israel embarked on a program of “settlements, expropriation, assassinations,” thereby forcing the Arabs to retaliate, and that this is where Arab violence against Israel stems from. He fails to mention the massacres inflicted on Jews by the Arabs that began over 20 years before the modern State of Israel was established.
To his credit, though, Cramer attempts to write this book by interviewing men and women on the street; Palestinians and Israelis. And it’s good that he’s talking to the “little people” and not the political players. However, his choice of people is odd. Quoting members of Gush Shalom – the left-wing Israel peace organization is not quoting the voice of the Israeli people today. Once upon a time Gush Shalom had a strong following. Until the Camp David peace talks in 2000 with then left-wing Prime Minister Ehud Barak – the majority of Israelis were behind the initiative. But once Arafat rejected the 2000 peace plan, the tide quickly changed. Today, the majority of Israelis who were in favor of the Oslo Accords, are no longer supporters of Gush Shalom. In addition, the majority of Palestinians who once supported the Oslo Accords now support suicide bombings.
Cramer also pays a visit to Smadar Haran, a woman whose husband and four-year-old daughter were killed in horrific circumstances in 1979 when terrorists came from Lebanon and grabbed Smadar’s husband and shot him in front of his daughter. They then smashed her daughter Einat’s head against a rock and killed her. Smadar ended up smothering her other baby to death to keep the baby quiet so the terrorists wouldn’t find her. Almost thirty years later, Smadar tells Cramer she is not a victim and doesn’t want to be a victim.
But why seek out Smadar Haran to comment on today’s conflict? Why does he not interview Frimet and Arnold Roth (whose 15-year-old daughter was killed in 2001 by a suicide bomber in a pizza parlor). Why not interview Sherri Mandel, whose 14-year-old son, Kobi, along with his best friend Yosi-Ish-Ran were killed when their heads were smashed in a cave by Palestinian terrorists? Why not Shalhevet Pass’s parents. Shalhevet – 10 months old, was assassinated by a Palestinian sniper who blew a hole in her head from a rooftop while her mother was sitting with her in a park. Surely these are the people to talk to about the current conflict?
I could go on. There are endless examples. Cramer talks about “stone throwing” by Palestinians – presumably harmless, until you see those stones up close. They’re rocks. Big, heavy, rocks. They’re weapons. Two years ago, a seven month old baby was killed when a Palestinian threw a “stone” through a car window.
Perhaps though, Cramer’s greatest disservice is not in what he writes, but in what he leaves out. That unlike peace with Egypt, or even Jordan, there can be no peace with the Palestinians while there is no negotiating partner. Palestinians continue to be ruled by Hamas – a terror organization – that puts food in their bellies, clothes on their backs, and provides medical treatment. Why? Because their leader – Yasser Arafat – has siphoned off the money meant for his people. Hamas approaches families offering them food, shelter, clothing, in exchange for their children’s education, whom they then teach to hate and kill Jews – and to blow themselves up to achieve it. There is not a single Palestinian school textbook that shows that the State of Israel exists. Until Palestinian children are taught that the State of Israel has a right to exist alongside a Palestinian State, they will grow up indoctrinated with the belief that the aims of the Palestinian people is to wipe Israelis off the face of the earth. Or as Golda Meir (Israel’s former Prime Minister) once stated, “Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”
As a Jew, Cramer is clearly upset. Upset with Israel for “losing face” in the eyes of the rest of the world. A petulant child who has lost faith in his own people. He wants Israel to return to its halcyon days when everyone loved the country in 1967. But what Israelis have learned that Cramer hasn’t – is that the defense of its people in the midst of a bloody war is far more important than being seen as popular or likable in the eyes of the rest of the world or a self confessed pro-Israeli Jew who lives safely in the Diaspora.
Kelly Hartog is a writer based in Los Angeles. She was a journalist for "The Jerusalem Post" in Israel from 1993-2004.
Biography
Henry Adams and the Making of America by Garry Wills
In Adams, Wills has chosen a slippery, famously evasive subject. Henry Adams (1838-1918) was an eccentric, morbidly private little man.
- Henry Adams and the Making of America
- Houghton Mifflin, 448 pp.
Adams Redux
With his new book, Henry Adams and the Making of America, Garry Wills takes on the pleasant task of breathing life into one of the major but forgotten works of American history, Henry Adams’s nine-volume History of the United States During the Administrations of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. In doing so, Wills is dead set on reviving the reputation of Adams as a historian, going so far as attempting to establish him as the foremost American historical writer of the nineteenth century.
In Adams, Wills has chosen a slippery, famously evasive subject. Henry Adams (1838-1918) was an eccentric, morbidly private little man. He was idealistic and romantic, idiosyncratic, cerebral, and sensuous, always in the grip of some passion. Any account of his life must begin with the overbearing and inescapable circumstance that dominated his life: he was, for both good and ill, an Adams, a great-grandson of one American president and the grandson of another. Across his long life, Adams was a diplomat, an accomplished journalist, and a novelist of some talent. He was also a historian, a religious thinker, and a sly litterateur who deftly melded fiction, some would say lies, and autobiography. Through these endeavors, Adams became an American polymath, a ubiquitous gadfly, sometimes rising to real greatness and refreshing originality. At other times, however, and too often, he was merely an opera bouffe Herodotus, a minor Montaigne, a small-scale St. Augustine.
Apt characterization of Adams and his writings, therefore, is a treacherous task, far more frequently attempted than achieved. Both the man and his books are often unjustly reviled, and just as often unjustly praised. Much of this divergence, which unfortunately is not pursued by Wills with sufficient vigor, can be attributed to the jagged contradictions of both the man and the body of work that he left behind. This was a man who was capable of finely etched, penetrating passages, Hogarthian pen portraits, and wide-ranging social, cultural, and political analysis that rested on impeccable research. He was also capable of pure flap-doodle, and he wrote reams of it. He was born to power but walked away from it in mid-career. He was a promising journalist but seems to have lacked the grit for the long haul. He was a pioneering historian, both in methodology and as the creator of Harvard’s graduate history department, yet he later expressed the most despairing assessments of the entire historical enterprise. Adams entered public life as an optimistic advocate of the American democratic experiment and, by the time of his famous, autobiographical The Education of Henry Adams, he was a crusty, acerbic elitist who had lost faith in both democracy and human progress. As he mellowed with age, Adams wrote impassioned descriptions of the religious mentalité of the high middle ages in Mont Saint Michel and Chartres, but he ended his days as a hidebound atheist, bowing to materialism, nearly worshipping the power of the electric dynamo. It is small wonder that such a man could manage to be so widely misunderstood.
Wills has shown wisdom, therefore, in his concentration on the historical volumes rather than the man, although that exposes him to the accusation of some superficiality in his treatment of the complicated, deeply conflicted Adams. What such an approach does permit, however, is the style that has become Wills’s forte, close reading and powerful, argumentative, unrelenting interpretation of a text. Though Wills has at times carried the method to the point of excess, no one does it better.
Wills begins his defense of Adams’s history by posing the question of why it should be so forgotten today. After all, this historical masterwork treats directly two giants of the nation’s founding, Jefferson and Madison. At a time when the shelves of the nation’s bookstores groan under the weight of similar subject matter, one could reasonably expect at least a small burst of interest in a work so assiduously researched and so elegantly written.
Wills believes that one reason these volumes are so seldom read in our era is that they have come to be entirely overshadowed by another work of Adams, the famous The Education of Henry Adams. Some view that work as the greatest American nonfiction literary work of the past century, and it has become a staple in English departments everywhere. Adams’s history, as a result, has fallen into the shadows and has been relegated to the level of a minor work by a major writer. Wills views this as shameful and spends several hundred well-researched, thought-filled pages explaining why we should go to the not inconsiderable effort of poring through hundreds of pages that have by now been appreciably superseded by more than a century of subsequent research.
Along the way, Wills addresses the attitudes of many professional historians towards Adams, which he finds more disconcerting and less honest than those of the broader public. The reputation of Adams’s history of the early republic, aside from its literary merits, has never been high among historians because so many have believed it to be an unabashed defense of two important political enemies of Jefferson and Madison, John Adams and John Quincy Adams. In that view, all criticisms that Henry Adams made of Jefferson and Madison, from his comments that Jefferson was a subject worthy of Beaumarchais, to the failure of Jefferson’s embargo, to Madison’s inept foreign policy and his stumbling direction as commander-in-chief, were all parts of a none-too-subtle attempt by Adams to retrieve family honor.
In Wills’s view, such estimations of Adams reveal a deep ignorance of his real attitudes and family history. Some of that ignorance, of course, could be repaired by actually reading the texts, and Wills expresses a sense of scandal that many critics, especially those within the historical profession, seem never to have done so. This ignorance protects them from the facts. In reality, Henry always sought to be less Adamsy, hated Boston, disliked New England, and considered many in his family to be canting hypocrites. As Wills shows, Henry prided himself on what he unmathematically referred to as the quarter taint of southern blood that he believed he had inherited from his beloved part-English, part-Marylander grandmother, Louisa, who was not an Adams by birth. In addition, he had a low opinion of the political ability of John Adams and considered his grandfather, John Quincy, to have been an austere man, too cunning by half, a man willing to sacrifice all at the altar of ambition, even the well-being of his immediate family. As an adult, Henry lived out his life far from the family dysfunctions and family home in Quincy, Massachusetts, establishing himself in Washington and Paris, and carrying his family resentments to his grave. As Wills persuasively shows, any criticisms that Adams leveled at Jefferson and Madison were at least honestly held.
Wills also believes that the criticisms of Adams for his purported defense of the Adamses ignores the real admiration that he felt and expressed for the achievements of Jefferson and Madison. Adams believed that those two presidents, despite their southern penchant for decentralized government and jealously protected local rights, ironically took actions that greatly expanded the scope of the federal government, providing a unifying and modernizing effect on the nation. As Wills argues, this raised them even further in Adams’s estimation, showing them to have been pragmatists at heart rather than mere ideologues. For example, Jefferson used presidential authority that could not be found in the constitution to obtain the vast Louisiana Territory from France. In a similar vein, his declaration of a trade embargo against Britain and France, as well as the overbearing steps he took to enforce it, were unprecedented and greatly expanded the power of the presidency and the role of the federal government in national life. By the end of the War of 1812, the United States had greatly increased its industrial capacity, revamped its professional military capabilities, and flexed its muscle in the international arena. Adams’s history tells why he believed that by 1817, when Madison stepped down from the presidency, the United States had become a proud and unified nation, enjoying the loyalty of its citizens, rather than remaining a backward, loosely affiliated agglomeration of bickering states, divided by distance, ideology, petty feuds, and regional loyalties.
Wills demonstrates throughout that Adams’s work on Jefferson and Madison deserves greater attention because Adams was, simply put, a superb and highly original historian. For example, he was the first to pursue the story of the Jefferson and Madison administrations from an international perspective. Adams gives us not only Jefferson and Madison, but he also gives us Godoy, Bonaparte, Talleyrand, and Pitt. He was able to achieve this because he was at the forefront of an important sea change in American historical methodology, spending large amounts of his personal fortune gaining access to European archives. That is why Adams’s history is more than fluffy claims about this and that, more than weak inferences and conjecture. It is centered on documents, chased down on both sides of the Atlantic, painstakingly collected, and copied by hand. In short, Wills’s Adams was a seminal figure in the birth and development of professional American historical scholarship.
None of this, however, should obscure the chief reason for returning to Adams’s nine volumes, which is that they offer the pleasures of truly great literature, superbly imagined, written with lucidity and ease, and dripping with irony. With Henry Adams and the Making of America, Garry Wills proves himself to be a match for his subject, offering us the unusual example of one man’s history book about another man’s history books that is rich in conception, vigorous in an argument, and a sheer intellectual delight.
Leslie Kitchen is a journalist and historian who lives in southern California. He is a graduate of the University of Washington where he studied under the distinguished David H. Pinkney. Mr. Kitchen believes that the study of history is our least fallible guide to human nature, as well as to the corollary question of what man can achieve and become.
Biography
Hamilton, Adams, Jefferson: The Politics of Enlightenment and the American Founding
Study of the American founding fathers has become a hothouse industry. The capacity of the American reading public to absorb volume after volume on Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Hamilton, Franklin, Madison, and others, has no limits in sight.
- Hamilton, Adams, Jefferson: The Politics of Enlightenment and the American Founding by Darren Staloff
- Hill and Wang, 432 pp.
Elusive Dreams and Untried Schemes
The study of the American founding fathers has become a hothouse industry. The capacity of the American reading public to absorb volume after volume on Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Hamilton, Franklin, Madison, and others, has no limits in sight. We seem to think that if we could truly understand the founders, even across the yawning divide of more than two centuries, we would better understand our nation and ourselves. That view has become an unchallengeable item of faith, and the bestseller lists reflect it.
Darren Staloff’s Hamilton, Adams, Jefferson: The Politics of Enlightenment and the American Founding continues in this vein. This is the work of a fine scholar, thoughtful, infectious in its enthusiasm, and briskly argued. Along the way, Staloff exhibits real skill, even outright intellectual legerdemain, in drawing the reader inside the primary documents to show the common sources of the thought of his three protagonists, while simultaneously delineating how they departed from each other, and how those departures created separate lines of political thought that continue to this day.
The more uncharitable among us might consider all of this as merely one more story of dead white men and, as far as that argument can take us, they would be correct. Staloff, however, takes us beyond such concerns and gives us a sustained and coherent account of what our forebears thought about political possibility and how what they thought continues to inform and channel our ideas about who we are and what we can achieve within the sphere of political activity.
Staloff maintains that Hamilton, Adams, and Jefferson were awash in the ideas of the European Enlightenment and that their ideas and actions would be unrecognizable without reference to it. In doing so, he is taking sides in an old argument within American historiography concerning the intellectual genesis of the American experiment and what constitutes our core as a people. During the Cold War, American scholars often looked upon the Enlightenment heritage as a source of abstract and baneful theories and ideologies that could only lead to Utopian attempts to reconstruct human nature and society. Too much thinking and too much abstraction, in this view, resulted in communist revolutions and the hypertrophy of the state. America, on the other hand, was anti-Utopian, conceived on no grand plan, but instead in the light of everyday experience.
Daniel Boorstin, an eminent historian and an intellectual curmudgeon of the first order, led this assault on ideology. What differentiated Americans from other peoples, he claimed, was that they found themselves on the edge of a frontier, both physically and intellectually, and that they forged a common national experience not through applying vast ideas to their problems, but through finding pragmatic, piecemeal solutions to the challenges of daily life. The idea was that Americans really had no ideas. They were not European theorizers, they were clear-eyed, practical men who had neither taste nor time for applying enormous programmatic schemes. The entire European background simply dropped out. Of course, the absurdity and anti-historical nature of this line of argument did nothing to prevent it from becoming quite widespread and quite respectable among American academics.
Staloff, on the other hand, more sensibly views early America as an extension of Europe. America may have been a far-flung outpost, but it was peopled by Europeans who brought their ideas with them, studied European texts, and understood political life through the lens of European experience, from Greece and Rome, through Cromwell, Hume, Montesquieu, Smith, and Rousseau. The American Revolution and the founding of the United States coincided with the high tide of European Enlightenment and our founders looked to it with hope and excitement. They eagerly sought to apply European ideas to the American context.
The author is careful to note that the study of what constituted the Enlightenment is a contested field. Our attitude toward it is inevitably intertwined with how we define it. For the purposes of understanding Hamilton, Adams, and Jefferson, he seeks a broad definition that most scholars could agree upon, regardless of particular points of controversy. Staloff sees the Enlightenment as a body of thought and a temperament that provided Americans with a modern, secular world view characterized by religious toleration, free speech, representative government, and a desire for headlong, unfettered commercial activity. It provided the promise of social transformation, a successful challenge of authority, and the dissolution of anachronistic or unproductive traditions. It provided the avenue for an escape from the dead weight of the past. That was the primary attraction for those charged with the founding of a new nation.
Staloff is clearly stunned by the figure of Hamilton, the man who bestrode early America like a colossus, and the one among the three giants understudy who was most active in laying the theoretical foundations of the early republic and then channeling the directions of its development. He goes so far as to call Hamilton’s vision the “fulfillment of the politics of Enlightenment.” Hamilton drew on Hume and Adam Smith and promoted the idea of a nation with a strong, stable, well-funded, centralized government, capable of absorbing and balancing all manner of public corruption, one that would draw its strength from revenues garnered from the growth of commercial and industrial interests. That is, what he envisioned and sought was a modern industrial nation capable of maintaining domestic tranquility and vigorously pursuing its interests on the world stage. Hamilton saw America as the pre-eminent modern society, wealthy and efficient. It was a vision that could be applauded by any good Republican from Lincoln through Hoover to Reagan and both Bushes.
By Staloff’s account, Jefferson was a more complicated, intellectually conflicted, and philosophically subtle figure. Evaluation of the author of the Declaration of Independence as a libertarian is fraught with difficulty for he was explicitly a racist, an inveterate defender of America’s slaveocracy, and, quite possibly, a sexual predator. The counterweight to that was his capacious intellect and his real connections to the Enlightenment’s general emancipatory thrust. Jefferson possessed a remarkable Enlightenment resume. He can be viewed as having been among our nation’s first anthropologists. He was an able legislator and legislative reformer. He was the nation’s greatest architect. He was at home in both ancient and modern languages. He was an accomplished botanist. Above all, he was, at least in print, a superb rhetorician who articulated the nation’s highest ideals, giving flight to phrases that continue to inspire and define us.
According to Staloff, Jefferson absorbed the great body of Enlightenment thought at a time when a series of intellectual compromises had brought its contradictory elements into a state of satisfying equipoise. Jefferson, of course, was a little too intellectually restless for such sterility. He reworked several of the main lines of thought for himself, decided on what was for him true, attractive, or useful, then distilled it through the filter of his powerful imagination into a principled vision. Jefferson’s unique sensibility and his powers of expression made this democratic ethos powerful and dramatic. According to Staloff, he became more than a statesman, he became a Romantic poet, creating a politics of the heart, a politics of the common man, untrammeled by the idiocies of the past and the depredations of aristocracies and kings.
Adams, a much more difficult to characterize figure, is clearly the fly in the ointment. He was an eminently learned man, a first-rate constitutional theorist, yet he left no single, coherent political philosophy for his nation. At times he was a demagogue, at others quite capable of courting unpopularity and glorying in it. He was a power-monger who distrusted power and a democratic politician who distrusted the people. He was vain, irritable to the point of cantankerousness, and tortured by his Puritan conscience to the point of idiosyncrasy. He was also our most astute critic of the brilliant, but erratic Hamilton and the idealistic, but hypocritical Jefferson.
Adams absorbed the Enlightenment, but he also transcended it. As Staloff points out, he was, early in his career, a champion of the Enlightenment idea of social and political progress based on the spread of education and the exercise of government by politically sophisticated philosophes. Experience in the wide world of affairs later taught him, however, that education brought power to the few without preventing them from using it in corrupt and self-serving ways. According to Staloff, Adams came to the view that education was a crucial source of social inequality, creating a corrupt new aristocracy of intellectuals. The well-placed and informed few would rule the uninformed many, to the detriment of democratic ideals. Although Adams continued to value enlightenment and the scientific study of politics and history, he also came to see that simple faith in the Enlightenment was based on a shallow conception of human nature and, like other faiths, was impervious to contradictory evidence. He never abandoned his hopes for an enlightened, democratic America, but his knowledge of history, the effects of power, and his Puritan skepticism of the goodness of human nature led him to a sober and more sophisticated assessment of the limits and efficacy of political activity. Staloff’s recounting of this re-education of John Adams is stark, dramatic, and eye-opening.
With this book, Staloff has offered us an account of the intellectual careers of Hamilton, Adams, and Jefferson that is both entertaining and enlightening. One might caution that the author has attempted to trace the lines of development from a single body of thought, albeit a crucial and formidable one. Too narrow a concentration on that single body of thought can lead to an explanation of the roots of the American nation that is too simple, because too monocausal. Furthermore, concentration on Enlightenment texts can also lead to a picture of the founding that is a bit too coherent and too tidy. One must keep in mind that American revolutionary theorists and founders were intellectual omnivores. They pillaged the entire corpus of Western social and political thought and experience for examples, ideas, and justifications that could be utilized in realizing their desires. The authors of classical antiquity, Reformation theologians, British empiricism, and commonwealthmen, as well as Enlightenment philosophers, were pillaged, often without scholarly care or ideological or logical consistency. There was a mad push for gaining and sustaining independence. America was founded in a fit of impatient grasping and theorizing. With these caveats, Mr. Staloff’s learned elucidation of these matters is highly recommended.
Leslie Kitchen is a journalist and historian who lives in southern California. He is a graduate of the University of Washington where he studied under the distinguished David H. Pinkney. Mr. Kitchen believes that the study of history is our least fallible guide to human nature, as well as to the corollary question of what man can achieve and become.
Books
Book Review: The Second World War by Antony Beevor
Hitler’s Final Solution was not a separate campaign of mass murder, parallel to the fighting on the battlefronts. Instead, the Nazi assault on the Jews was characteristic of the depraved nature of the entire war. Daring commando raids and tank attacks were the stuff of movie newsreels. The “real” war was prosecuted with civilian-targeted aerial bombardments, starvation as a weapon, orgies of rape and torture and other government-sanctioned acts of mass homicide.
- The Second World War
- Little, Brown and Company, 880 pp.
Days of Infamy
At the crack of dawn on August 21, 1942, a German Army officer with the remarkable name of Hyazinth Graf Strachwitz proved that history really does repeat itself. Strachwitz’ exploit is one of many fascinating episodes in Antony Beevor’s apocalyptic saga, The Second World War.
As the sun came up on August 21, Strachwitz led his tank unit of the 16th Panzer Division over the Don River, in the deepest incursion made by Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union. In a rapid dash across the sunbaked steppe, Strachwitz and his troops reached the outskirts of Stalingrad, the capture of which was declared by the German high command as being decisive to winning the war. Stalingrad’s fall would sever the Soviet Union’s supply routes to its oil fields in the Caucasus.
Twenty-eight years before, in September 1914, Strachwitz had led a patrol of German horse cavalry within sight of the Eifel Tower during the Battle of the Marne. In that earlier invasion, the German General Staff aimed to achieve success by capturing Paris and destroying the French Army in a single bold stroke.
Neither Paris in 1914 nor Stalingrad in 1942 fell. The Germans gambled twice and lost twice. In both wars, the Germans mounted high-stakes offensives to win a quick, “home before the leaves fall” victory. In both cases, they stumbled into a two-front war of attrition they could never win.
Beevor skillfully integrates memorable details of personal experience onto the broad canvas of world-wide conflict. Beevor’s insights into the human dimension of war were amply displayed in his previous books on pivotal campaigns like Stalingrad and D-Day. In the present work, he presents a comprehensive and intelligible examination of the war in all of the major theaters of operation. Grand strategy, the clash of armies, air squadrons and naval task forces and the harsh realities of individual life in wartime are seamlessly joined in a work of breath-taking scope.
Yet, Beevor’s The Second World War is most notable for its unsparing assessment of the genocidal character of the entire conflict. Hitler’s Final Solution was not a separate campaign of mass murder, parallel to the fighting on the battlefronts. Instead, the Nazi assault on the Jews was characteristic of the depraved nature of the entire war. Daring commando raids and tank attacks were the stuff of movie newsreels. The “real” war was prosecuted with civilian-targeted aerial bombardments, starvation as a weapon, orgies of rape and torture and other government-sanctioned acts of mass homicide.
The Second World War, as Beevor fittingly reminds us, “with its global ramifications, was the greatest man-made disaster in history. The statistics of the dead – whether sixty or seventy million – are far beyond our comprehension.”
What is also difficult to grasp is the extent to which political ideology had infiltrated and corrupted the minds and hearts of people, whole nations as well as individuals. Comparison with the conduct of the First World War is very illuminating. The fighting between 1914 and 1918 had occasioned huge loss of life on the battlefields. But only isolated acts of genocide occurred such as the murderous onslaught of the Turks on Armenia.
The Germans during the First World War did not subject the tens of thousands of Russians they captured in 1914-15 to the horrors inflicted upon Soviet prisoners by the Waffen SS and some of the Wehrmacht units in Russia. Beevor estimates that “more than two million Soviet prisoners died from starvation, disease and exposure” by the end of 1941. Their minds warped by Hitler’s Aryan mythology, German soldiers in 1941-42 abused their Russian captives, never thinking that the tide of war might turn against them.
“Cruelty had become addictive,” Beevor writes, “in those who had total control over beings they had been taught to despise and hate.”
During the Second World War, the rate and scale of atrocities escalated along with the growing sophistication of government-directed propaganda and surveillance of citizens. The Nazi regime was the worst offender in both endeavors, as Beevor notes, trapping “the whole population of the country as accomplices, willing or not, in its own crimes, and its own insanity.”
Two examples of culpable behavior by Allied forces, however, reveal the global extent of the war’s malign nature.
The “Bomber Offensive” unleashed against Germany by the British in 1941 had its origin in the understandable desire to avoid the huge casualties of World War I battles like the Somme and Ypres. By destroying the industrial capacity of the enemy, wars could be won with a minimum of effort and casualties. At least that was the theory. The fact that the Germans had tried and failed to do the same thing to Britain during the “Blitz” of 1940-41 only made the British more determined to succeed.
History was soon repeating itself, with role reversal thrown into the mix. This time, it was the German fighter pilots defending and the RAF, joined in 1942 by the US 8th Air Force, dropping the bombs. German war production continued to rise despite the relentless aerial attacks, just as the output of British factories had soared during the Blitz.
At the beginning of the war, British pilots were told that targeting civilian populations was illegal. But the stress of war and the need to hit back at Hitler’s Reich led to a systematic campaign of area bombing that increasingly used incendiary bombs to torch cities. In a massive attack on Hamburg, 40,000 people were burned alive or died of smoke inhalation on July 27, 1943. This figure, the product of a single night of terror, was roughly equal to the total of the British civilian deaths during the eight month ordeal of the Blitz, October 1940 to May 1941.
Beevor describes the Hamburg inferno with visceral intensity:
The mass of incendiaries raining down in a tighter pattern than usual on the eastern side of the city accelerated the conglomeration of individual fires into one gigantic furnace. This created a chimney or volcano of heat which shot into the sky and sucked in hurricane force winds at ground level. This fanned the roaring flames still further. At 17,000 feet, the air crews could smell roasting flesh.
Hamburg was a legitimate target, having important war industries. The raid, cynically code-named Operation Gomorrah by Arthur Harris, the commander of the RAF bomber squadrons, made no attempt to directly or accurately attack these targets. The mission was aimed to shatter the morale of Germany’s civilian population. Yet Operation Gomorrah and the raids that followed achieved little of strategic value for the Allied war effort. The collateral damage that they did to the ethical position of the Allied cause was incalculable, leading in due course to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also “legitimate” targets.
While the British and American air commands prosecuted their relentless assault on Nazi Germany, their Soviet ally was moving in for the kill from the east. The Soviet assault on Berlin and German provinces like East Prussia was the culmination of a military campaign where compassion and regard for the “honors of war” were totally lacking from the moment that Hitler’s armies attacked the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941.
Outrage at the criminal behavior of the German invaders was an important, and perhaps understandable, motive for revenge among Red Army troops as they smashed their way toward Berlin in April 1945. But the extreme sadism of the vengeful Soviet troops is deeply unsettling. In but a short interval, many men who had fought heroically in defense of Mother Russia became in the words of a Soviet war correspondent “an army of rapists.”
As the Soviet offensive pushed toward Berlin, gang-rapes of German women and girls, from “eight to eighty,” the gleeful massacres of columns of refugees in East Prussia who were ground-up under the tracks of T34 tanks and other unspeakable acts of cruelty reached epidemic proportions. The same treatment was inflicted on the population of the Nazi puppet state of Hungary. Incredibly, Beevor has uncovered instances where Russian women, who had been sent to Germany as forced laborers, were just as roughly handled by their “liberators” from the First Ukrainian Front.
Beevor argues that underlying social factors set the stage for the lapse of Red Army soldiers into abysmal barbarism. He notes that the repressive moral code in the Soviet Union, which sought to “de-individualize the individual,” had created simmering currents of resentment. This deep-seated anger had been exacerbated by the savage discipline inflicted on Soviet troops, thousands of whom were executed on grounds of desertion or abandoning equipment. Aware of this growing ill-will, Soviet officers and commisars encouraged their soldiers to vent their rage upon the helpless German, Hungarian — and Russian — women who fell into their hands. In this way, the Soviet system would be preserved from what one Red Army general described as the “unhealthy, negative moods” of its own people.
To focus on the “unhealthy, negative” aspects of the Allied forces may seem like rewriting history to allow the Germans and the equally inhuman Japanese in the Pacific and China campaigns to evade the onus of their deeds. That is not Beevor’s intention – nor of this review. Rather, it is an expression of disappointment and incomprehension that the defenders of a noble cause should have succumbed to acts that were clearly wrong.
The dubious ethical position of the Allies was further compromised with the coming of peace. During the concluding weeks of the war, both the Anglo-Americans and the Soviets competed to secure the services of the many scientists and technocrats who had served the Nazi regime with heartless and lethal professionalism. American OSS agents played a starring role in this secret mission, code-named Operation Paperclip.
“I feel that I am in paradise,” Dr. Helmuth Vetter had said as he was given access to a steady stream of human specimens to experiment upon in the IG Farben lab at Auschwitz.
It was a comment characteristic of the doctors and scientists who signed on to the Nazi cause. Vetter was shot by the Allies after the war. But the war crimes and Nazi past of Wernher von Braun, who had used slave labor to build V2 rockets for the Nazis, was quietly overlooked.
What can one say when practitioners of what Winston Churchill called “perverted science” dodged the firing squad bullets they deserved to help the Allies build far-deadlier weapons? Does it not follow that by recruiting these Nazi-tainted scientists, the Allies joined the German people “as accomplices, willing or not” in Hitler’s crimes and insanity?
The scale of the tragedy that took place between September 1, 1939 and September 2, 1945 may defeat our attempts to answer such questions. But it is vital that we try.
Beevor, in writing this vast, disturbing book certainly demonstrates the courage of his convictions. He reminds us that the innumerable acts of cruelty and inhumanity during the course of those terrible years were countered by incredible deeds of bravery and self-sacrifice. So, too, a heart-felt reading of The Second World War can be a redemptive act on our part, leading to a more humane world, where Auschwitz will never be repeated, but never forgotten either.
It is in this light that Beevor quotes the heroic Russian war correspondent, Vasily Grossman, who served at Stalingrad and was the first to write about the hell of Treblinka.
“It is the writer’s duty to tell this terrible truth,” Grossman said, “and it is the civilian duty to learn it.”
Ed Voves is a freelance writer, based in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife, the artist Anne Lloyd, and a swarm of cats who love curling up with good books.
Ed Voves is a freelance writer, based in Philadelphia, where he lives with his wife, the artist Anne Lloyd, and a swarm of cats who love curling up with good books.

Mr. Voves graduated with a B.A. in History from LaSalle University in 1976 and a Masters in Information Science from Drexel University in 1989. After teaching for several years with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, he worked in the news research department for "The Philadelphia Inquirer" and the "Philadelphia Daily News," 1985 to 2003. It was with the "Daily News," that he began his freelance writing, doing book reviews and author interviews with such notable figures as Umberto Eco, Maurice Sendak, and Peter O'Toole. For the "Inquirer," he specialized in reviews of major historical works. Following his time with the newspapers, he worked as an independent researcher for [email protected], the online journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He joined the staff of the Free Library of Philadelphia in 2005 and is currently the branch manager of the Kingsessing Branch in southwest Philadelphia. In 2006, he began writing for the "California Literary Review."
