Horsemen of the Esophagus: Competitive Eating and the Big Fat American Dream
But rather than trace the rise of the institution of eating, Fagone focuses on the eaters themselves, and it is in extracting the details of eaters lives where he excels.
Horsemen of the Esophagus: Competitive Eating and the Big Fat American Dream
Crown Publishers, 302 pp.
In Gorging, Truth
If you sit in public and read Horsemen of the Esophagus : Competitive Eating and the Big Fat American Dream, Jason Fagone’s energetic account of competitive eating, strangers will talk to you. They will gawk at the cover—a photo of packaged hotdogs in a row—and ask what, exactly, it is that you’re reading. And when they hear it’s a book on people who compete nationally to eat as much food as possible as quickly as possible, these strangers will ask, “Really? This exists? Why on earth would anyone do that?”
At least that’s been my experience reading Fagone’s new book, in which he details his year or so spent covering the spectacle of competitive eating as a serious sport. By his own tally, Fagone attended 27 contests on two continents, and in addition to producing three engaging, extended profiles of eaters and their families, he tosses out an array of fun facts ranging from a footnote that Al Gore, as a young reporter, once covered an eating contest to a detailed account of the resilience of the human stomach ending with an anecdote about “a forty-five year old schizophrenic man with 206 firearm slugs in his gut [who] literally shat bullets, and survived.”
The Shea brothers, George and Richard, built the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE) out of the Fourth of July Nathan’s Famous hotdog eating contest, mostly through public relations work, gaining sponsorship for contests, signing eaters to exclusive contracts, and a bit of luck. They have combined serious business practices with a showmanship to rival professional wrestling, complete with the federation’s motto, in voro veritas, in gorging, truth.
But rather than trace the rise of the institution of eating, Fagone focuses on the eaters themselves, and it is in extracting the details of eaters lives where he excels. In the middle third of his book, he examines Wing Bowl—a chicken wing contest imagined by a radio D.J. that now boasts an attendance of more than 20,000 fans—that overtook the city of Philadelphia.
Wing Bowl’s most famous champion is Bill “El Wingador” Simmons, who, it turns out, is more of a regular, Philly guy than a freakish lunatic. He is a three-hundred-plus-pound truck driving family man who loves food and happened to excel at eating insane amounts of chicken (more than 150 wings in thirty minutes.) For Simmons, the struggle has been to market his local fame as the five-time winner of Wing Bowl into the sort of money that can help him feed his family.
Simmons believes that WIP—the radio station that created and runs Wing Bowl—rigged the contest against him following his four straight wins to generate additional hype, and in an odd twist, Simmons is not the only eater with an axe to grind.
In Dave “Coondog” O’Karma, who was one of IFOCE’s earlier competitors, Fagone finds a middle-aged eater who grows frustrated with paying to travel to eating contests while the Shea brothers profit off of him and other eaters. In response, O’Karma becomes an “indie” eater who competes in contests sponsored by IFOCE’s rival, the Association of Independent Competitive Eaters.
Along the way, Coondog pals around with Fagone, taking him on an aborted effort to watch six-time hotdog champ Takeru Kobayashi train. In his darker moments, Coondog reflects on his youth and his failed efforts to become a writer, and imagines an eating circuit where contests are as much fun as business. All of these details seem at once serious and silly, and Fagone does a nice job of conveying their humor without making fun of his subjects.
Fagone’s style is breezy, and the stories alone make Horseman of the Esophagus one of those never-fails-to-amuse vacation-reading books.
Fagone sets out to do more than amuse, however, and hopes to actually find meaning and gain a greater understanding of American culture by studying the gurgitators. And at this second goal, he is less successful.
Fagone all but admits this toward the end of the book, attributing his difficulty in explaining competitive eating’s rise to “a vocabulary problem” that “is outpacing the culture’s ability to talk about what these spectacles mean.”
Perhaps his biggest reach, after recounting the history of eating contests, which stretches back to Ancient Greece, is to claim that competitive eating is distinctly representative of American culture. Leaving aside its long history (which, again, he points out at the beginning of his work), the world’s top eater is Japanese, and it is never quite clear from Fagone’s reporting, but it seems like Japan has at least as much of a competitive eating culture as the United States.
Fagone asks why people would be compelled to join an eating federation, and here, the eater profiles provide some useful clues. Coondog O’Karma gravitated toward eating as a way to become famous, special. El Wingador loves food. A third eater, Tim “Eater X” Janus, seems to view eating as an escape from the mid-twenties malaise of a perfectly middle-class day trading job.
There is no one answer to Fagone’s question, but I’m honestly not sure I want one. Competitive eating is fun to talk about because it is so bizarre, and in producing such a clearly detailed work, he has written that rare sort of book that is a pleasure to read and talk about.
Bradley Kreit is a graduate student in Anthropology at the University of California, San Diego.
In Character: Actors Acting by Howard Schatz
Imagine 32 famous actors looking you straight in the eye and flirting with you. (Marlee Matlin! Natasha Richardson! Swoon!)
In Character: Actors Acting
Bulfinch, 264 pp.
The Craft of Acting
Imagine 32 famous actors looking you straight in the eye and flirting with you. (Marlee Matlin! Natasha Richardson! Swoon!)
Howard Schatz is a fine art, fashion, and celebrity photographer whose work has appeared in Time, Vogue, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, Elle, The New Yorker, Harper’s Bazaar, and many other magazines. He has published 15 previous books.
For In Character, he presented an array of stage and film stars with assignments (scenarios, situations, predicaments) and photographed them as they acted them out—mostly in extreme closeup. The faces range from superstar familiar (e.g., James Earl Jones, Patrick Stewart, Richard Dreyfuss) to actors you may never have heard of, if you don’t attend Off-Broadway shows (Ben Hammer, Mark Margolis, Austin Pendleton, Daniel Sunjata).
2. You are a little girl telling your mother that your twin brother said a dirty word.
Some of the tasks are classic (“You are a married man begging your wife for one more chance”; “You are a soccer dad whose daughter has just scored the winning goal in a championship game”), even obvious (Peter Falk does “tough, impatient homicide detective telling a suspect, ‘You lie to me one more time….’ ”).
Some present more of a challenge: Robert Vaughn does “a pediatrician with a bright five-year-old cancer patient who is making up an intriguing fairy tale.” Harris Yulin assays “an elderly resident in a nursing home, feeling the vague, unfamiliar stirrings of lust.” David Carradine is “a senator greeting a big campaign donor you secretly can’t stand.” Buck Henry does a fine job as “a middle manager listening to one last excuse from an inept employee you’re firing (though you’re actually wondering if you should have used a three wood instead of a driver on the eighteenth hole yesterday).”
There is nothing in these shots but what the actors can place before the camera: no dramatic side or backlighting, no sets, no props. A lot of face shots include hands: folded, gripping, waving, touching or cradling the face, waving and pointing. Backgrounds are always pure white.
Schatz does not stick to age-appropriate or gender-appropriate assignments. Michael Lerner does “a four-year-old who’s just been told: ‘You can’t have the Kill or Be Killed video game, and if you don’t stop crying, I’ll really give you something to cry about.’ ” Ben Stein gets to do “You are a mother whose daughter has just declared she’s broken up with her street musician boyfriend and plans to marry an investment banker.” F. Murray Abraham, bearded and bald, gets to be “a teenage girl chosen to go backstage at a Justin Timberlake concert.”
An even 100 actors are listed in the credits as having participated, but not all appear in their full-page, closeup glory. A few are relegated to one or two-inch square images, nine or sixteen to a page, that serve as chapter breaks under general headings called Intermissions (e.g., Fear, Suspicion, Anger, Flirtation, Over-the-Top). On the other hand, folks who have their own big spreads turn up in those little sets as well (Robert Klein, Danny Glover, Ileana Douglas, Ellen Burstyn, and Fran Drescher score high here.)
Curiously, by more than a 3-to-1 margin, there are far more men than women. Very few of the latter qualify as glamour queens; kudos especially go to Ellen Burstyn and Rosemary Harris for participating in all their elder yet elegant glory.
The shots are evenly divided, roughly, between color and black-and-white. Most are head-and-shoulders only, a few include upper chest, and a rare shot or series includes the waist or upper thighs.
Most of the photos present the assignment in one potent image. This can be especially entertaining and impressive when three contrasting tasks are shown in a single two-page spread; for example, Kelsey Grammer doing “You are a CFO under indictment for looting your company’s pension plan, with your high-priced lawyer at your side, hearing ‘not guilty!’ ”; then “You are a CPA at a strip joint”; and finally “You are a doting grandfather suddenly discovering that your four-year-old granddaughter is no longer on the park swing where you saw her just moments ago.” I got a special kick out of a Dylan Baker triptych: “You are a loser at a bar, asking a pretty girl what her sign is . . . a high school jock bullying a nerd . . . a man hearing that the little girl you hit when you ran a red light has just died.”
In a few cases, one is treated to a series of different poses in a connected narrative. Martin Donovan gets three shots to portray “You are a father watching your baby daughter take her first step, fall down, get up again, take two wobbling steps, fall, get up again, giggle, and waddle across the room.” In a series of seven, Melissa Leo embodies an even more lengthy and complicated story: “You are a thirty-year-old mother of two being flirted with by a good-looking woman at a PTA meeting . . . hearing from your daughter that there’s a rumor you’re gay . . . trying to decide whether to tell your husband about the rumor before he hears it from someone else . . . making a joke about the whole thing with your husband . . . hearing him say that he thinks maybe you are gay because you’re so boring in bed . . . telling him if that’s the way he feels maybe he should move out . . . at a party with your beautiful new girlfriend.”
George Segal gets an especially dramatic and unlikely series of five shots: “You are a woman, nine months pregnant, feeling your water break at a cocktail party . . . in your twelfth hour of labor, ten centimeters dilated, with a contraction coming on . . . hearing your OB nurse: ‘Push!’ . . . ‘Push!’ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .”
2. You are the same man, realizing the conversation is actually about your sister-in law.
3. You are a stockbroker discovering that you’ve just lost half a million dollars of your best client’s money.
Michael Cumpsty gets to switch between two different roles in the same scene, across four shots: “You are a highway patrolman peering into a car filled with smirking teenagers . . . the young driver telling the cop that you’re the designated driver, totally sober, and that you were weaving back and forth to test the tire traction . . . the cop, leaning on the door, waiting for the driver’s license . . . the driver, admitting that maybe you’ve had half a beer, ‘But, jeez, officer, you’re not gonna hassle a guy for that, are you?’ ”
Part of the pleasure of this book is being able to linger on famous faces with their accumulated imperfections and wrinkles, which rarely detract from their fascination. I’m reasonably certain that Natasha Richardson, Glenne Headly, and Fran Drescher put on lipstick, but that Amanda Plummer, Kathy Baker, and Edie Falco did not. Some once-familiar faces have aged or filled in rather alarmingly (George Segal, Dreyfuss and Carradine). Some, not having been seen much in a decade or more, still look reassuringly youthful (Eric Stoltz, Eric Roberts). Although this is a 2006 book, at least one (Hume Cronyn) has already passed away.
Some faces are so rich and interesting, you wish an entire book had been devoted just to them so you could luxuriate in their infinite variety. Rubbery Martin Landau, Christopher Lloyd, and Drescher are especially entertaining in this respect.
Once you’ve paged through all the delightful images, you’ll want to go back and read the comments—usually brief, now and then lengthy—by the actors. It may be impossible to draw any permanent, consistent understanding from them, but they are fascinating. Some like Richard Schiff and Robert Prosky say jitters and stage fright never go away; others like Carradine say “the shaking went away” after the first time he opened his mouth on stage, “and it has never, ever come back—in forty-something years.”
Burstyn calls the connection between actor and audience a “holy communion”; but Charles S. Dutton says a great depression and loneliness descends with the curtain because “not one single fan can look you in the eye and tell you something that can really make you say, ‘Ah, they know.’ ” Dutton, who discovered his calling for theater in prison, has one of the longest personal accounts as well as an interesting approach to stage work: going on stage “is the most beautiful violence one can engage in. I look at the other people on stage as opponents. And before the night is over I plan to knock them out. … I’m gong to have more stamina than you. I’m going to have a stronger voice than you. I’m going to have more emotional depth than you. And I’m going to perspire more than you do. And in the end, you’re going to be counted out.”
As Roger Ebert notes in the introduction, most of the people in this book who do both stage and film work are clearly talking about the former when they discuss acting. Some clearly rule out film work as “acting” per se. “I don’t really believe you need to act in movies,” says Philip Bosco, who’s been in at least 34 films and two dozen television movies and series. “I do movies and television, but . . . you might call it nonacting, in a way.” In theater, you may be on stage an hour and twenty minutes, but if you get two uninterrupted minutes on film, he says, people stand up and applaud.
Even this preference is not universal, however: Scott Glenn says “I love movies because they’re like a magic carpet. You’re sitting in your apartment in New York, and the phone rings. And a week later you’re in New Zealand learning how to climb vertical ice.” But on stage, “The curtain comes up and it’s between the audience and me. . . . You make your own decisions. It’s dangerous.” (This is one case where one wishes one could have seen him speaking this: was he smiling?)
Perhaps most compelling are the actors’ remarks about the psychological forces at work in acting. “I was a painfully shy kid, but I was always most comfortable on the stage,” says Segal. Patrick Stewart, who grew up in a dangerous and chaotic environment, and could not express anger at all because it had so terrified him as a child, says, “For most people who are not actors what we do is terrifying—the idea of walking out onto a brightly lit space in front of several hundred or even thousands of people in a darkened auditorium… [but] for most actors it’s the exact opposite … [and] that brightly lit space where I was being observed was far more secure and safe than the outside world.” He found the formality of theater reassuring: “It was an antidote to the chaos and danger of my offstage life.”
Whether the stage is purely an escape or a form of progressive therapy for an actor is not clear. “I think a lot of actors, myself included, act so that we don’t have to know ourselves,” Melissa Leo declares. “It’s awfully tempting to change your personality, to become somebody else,” agrees Rosemary Harris. “It becomes a kind of addiction.” Stewart said he faked anger for a long time, but that accomplished nothing, so now, “When I work I can let it out, and now I’m not afraid to let it out.”
The fear actors feel and face seems balanced by the fun they derive from their work. “There was a certain amount of anxiety in general about myself, and then acting became the most difficult thing that I could choose to do,” Martin Donovan remembers. “That’s one of the reasons I forced myself to do it.” Alan Cumming says, “Every time I do a play, when it’s about to open, I get so angry with myself. I promised I would never do this again. I promised myself I would never go through this feeling, this fear. And of course, three hours later you’ve forgotten all about that and you’re elated and feel euphoric.”
“If theater paid well, I’d never, ever do anything else,” declares Marianne Jean-Baptiste. “It’s so much fun while you’re doing it that it amazes me that we have anybody in this country who wants to do anything else,” Ben Stein echoes.
On the drier side, Fred Willard says “I love acting because when it’s time to speak everyone else has to shut up before your cue.”
Who knows whether this book will wear well over time. But for sheer uniqueness, it gets five stars.
Native Oregonian David Loftus has lived in Europe and Boston and traveled in Asia and West Africa. He has been a full-time newspaper reporter and has authored three books. Currently, Loftus writes occasional free-lance book reviews for THE OREGONIAN as well as the CALIFORNIA LITERARY REVIEW. He also blogs at www.americancurrents.com. After spending much of his adult life as a writer, copyeditor, and proofreader, with only occasional forays on the stage, he started working seriously as an actor in his late 40s, in 2005. For the past seven years, he has read literature aloud to live audiences every month at a coffee shop, an event he calls "Story Time for Grownups." By 2009, Loftus had become a full-time freelance writer and actor and was regularly doing print modeling jobs and acting in commercials, industrial videos, and indie films in 2010. In early 2012 he also launched a political talk radio show which he hosts on Sunday nights but which is also archived for later listening or download at any time on BlogTalkRadio.com. Loftus lives in Portland with his wife Carole and dog Pixie, a seven-pound toy fox terrier.
The Hundredth Meridian by Chilton Williamson
Chilton Williamson definitely cares about the West. Every essay in his collection The Hundredth Meridian – Seasons and Travels in the New Old West makes this abundantly clear.
The Hundredth Meridian
Chronicles Press, 149 pp.
A Solid Take on the New Old West
Chilton Williamson definitely cares about the West. Every essay in his collection The Hundredth Meridian – Seasons and Travels in the New Old West makes this abundantly clear. Most of the writings have been culled from columns he wrote for Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture. From wanderings in the high country near his home in the same community of Kemmerer, Wyoming to a mildly eccentric homage visit to the approximate grave site of writer Ed Abbey to Navajoland scenes I and II and beyond, every word Williamson lays down indicates a man who is tied into the land, the heritage and the mythology of the Old West especially as it evolves into the New West.
No one can write about the land and the West in particular without having spent a great deal of time wandering bluffs, peaks, coulees and sage flats in all kinds of weather from blizzards, to torrential rains that turn the soil into mud soup to searing hot July afternoons. Time spent with friends or alone on some rocky point blend and weave into a fabric that becomes one’s attachment to good country. These experiences often send a soul running for the safety of a living room couch and the imagined security of a television remote control. Or, as is the case with some of us who suffer from a terminal fear of all things city, civilized and organized and who hold a hopeless attachment to the enormous spaces of the West like Chilton’s case, a person can’t get enough of remote, wild country as the following suggests:
“The road followed Smith Fork in the narrowing canyon, deeply-wooded on the right side and descending on the left in steep grassy cliffs to the creek, which foamed clear over boulders and short falls and tunneled under carapaces of compacted snow and ice where they crossed the channel over. More snow lay in drifts higher on the steeps; behind these, snow cornices along the high western wall of the canyon curled against the blue sky…The air was blue as we started in, and the down-canyon wind gave it an edge that was pleasantly cool and refreshing after the desert heat. We rode in file, keeping to the trail above the creek, across largely open country broken by timber stands and outcroppings of rock.”
That passage nails the West as seen from atop a horse working its way into the high, back country of, say, the Wind Rivers. And Chilton also displays a good sense of humor in the book as exemplified by this exchange with a companion in camp later the same day:
“Do you want another drink.”
“No.”
“NO?!!”
“There’s a man named Alton Windsor in Wisconsin who will write another letter to the magazine if I do.”
“Why would he care?”
“I don’t know. But he does.”
“Oh, come on and have another one. He’ll never know.”
“He will if I write about it.”
“Then don’t.”
“All right. I’ll have another drink. Here’s to Alton Windsor.”
“Mr. Windsor. Cheers!”
Williamson is a conservative in the true sense of the concept, not a dogma-driven neo-con fanatic as is so common on many of television’s talking head shows that masquerade as news programming these days. He believes in free enterprise and prefers his West served to him on a platter delivered by private individuals and not overcooked on a cracked plate dumped his way by a government bureaucrat.
He states quite clearly in the book’s forward what his position is and what direction The Hundredth Meridian will take:
“What the Old West had that the New West increasingly lacks are, finally, reality and dignity – the reality of what is basic to human experience, the dignity that comes from acceptance of the physical trials, dangers, hardships, and experience which accompany the reality” (an interview with Williamson giving further insights into his viewpoints can be found here).
The author is one of us, and by that I mean someone who calls the high plains and Rocky Mountains home, someone who is more than a little bit fed up and disgusted with and has little time for people who would or do move here dragging the baggage they’re fleeing with them or, perhaps worse yet, those who pontificate from the distance of other parts of the country about how the West should be run. The “tree huggers” with little awareness, concern or compassion for how the land operates as a natural system. The self-satisfied, misinformed crew that supports sadly-confused groups like PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), those who would turn the land into a theme park. Williamson prefers the company of individuals who get their hands dirty out this way – the ranchers, roughnecks and loggers. He has no desire to see this vast landscape turned into an industrial park but he doesn’t want to see the region subjugated and degraded into a homogenized, milquetoast arcade like Yellowstone National Park has become.
Should Williamson ever find himself in my part of the West, I hope he calls me so that I can take him down to my dry camp of many seasons in the coulees and bluffs of Tongue River country. I’d like to share a bottle or two of whiskey with him around a modest fire as we talk of the landscape and a way of life we both cherish as stars blast away overhead and coyotes riff through the night.
Many will disagree with my assessment of this book and with Williamson’s opinions. That’s life. The Hundredth Meridian should be required reading for anyone thinking of visiting, moving out here or of forcing their worldviews on the West.
(Author’s note: Finding this book may be a bit of a struggle. It can, however, be ordered directly from the publisher: Chronicles Press.)
John Holt and his wife, photographer Ginny Holt, are currently finishing up a pair of related books – "Yellowstone Drift: Floating the Past in Real-Time" (to be published by AK Press in February 2009) and "Searching For Native Color – Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout." John's work has appeared in publications that include "Men's Journal," "Fly Fisherman," "Fly Rod and Reel," "The Angling Report," "American Angler," "The Denver Post," "Audubon," "Briarpatch," "counterpunch.org," "Travel and Leisure," "Art of Angling Journal," "E – The Environmental Magazine," "Field and Stream," "Outside," "Rolling Stone," "Gray's Sporting Journal" and "American Cowboy."
How Israel Lost: The Four Questions
There’s an old saying among the Jews that goes something along the lines of: we don’t need others to destroy us, because we’re pretty good destroying ourselves. In other words, the red flags were already up when Richard Ben Cramer a “self-confessed proud Jew and pro-Israel supporter” came along and wrote How Israel Lost – the Four Questions.
How Israel Lost: The Four Questions
Simon and Schuster, 307 pp.
Losing The Plot
There’s an old saying among the Jews that goes something along the lines of: we don’t need others to destroy us, because we’re pretty good destroying ourselves. In other words, the red flags were already up when Richard Ben Cramer a “self-confessed proud Jew and pro-Israel supporter” came along and wrote How Israel Lost – the Four Questions. This statement is Cramer’s way of warning his reading public that he’s going to upset his fellow Jews but that he has every right to, because he IS a Jew. Now, that’s not to say that no Jew has the right to criticize his people’s policies – particularly when it comes to Israel and the Middle East conflict. Let’s face it the “give me two Jews and I’ll show you three opinions” is nowhere more prevalent than in Israel.
Still, to quote a Yiddish idiom, it takes an enormous amount of chutzpah (loosely translated – arrogance), to title a book How Israel Lost. Lost what exactly? The Plot? Richard Cramer’s respect? According to Cramer it’s how Israel lost control of “the narrative that is her lifeline,” only it doesn’t mention that in the title.
The subheading is “The Four Questions” a clear reference to the four questions asked at the Jewish Passover Seder. Of course, if you’re not Jewish, you’re not going to understand this reference. And therein lies the rub. This book is clearly aimed at Jews and in particular Israeli Jews – who despite Cramer’s Middle East reporting credentials (he won the Pulitzer Prize for work in the region for The Philadelphia Inquirer between 1977 and 1984) – know a little more about the situation than he does.
Cramer was in the Middle East during the 1978 historic peace accord between Israel and Egypt when Israel handed over the Sinai desert. And despite Cramer’s quick jaunts to the region following the outbreak of the latest intifada beginning September 28, 2000, he seems to be still stuck in the late 70s mindset, making assumptions that peace with the Palestinians is as simple as peace with the Egyptians.
This is the core premise of Cramer’s book. That ultimately, the problem lies with Israel – that if the country would just end its occupation and withdraw to the 1967 borders, all would be well. Now why write such a book? It’s hardly a new argument. And it’s still a naïve one. Cramer appears to be trying to cash in on his Jewish street cred to put forward this well-worn argument. But he fails, and he fails miserably.
There’s no doubt that many will find Cramer’s conversational, irreverent writing style accessible. But the Middle East problems are not easy ones to solve. Cramer stops short of putting a black and yellow cover on the book and calling it “The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict for Dummies”, but by encapsulating his ideas in flippant off the cuff throwaway sentences he attempts to bury highly-charged controversial statements and make the whole problem appear “solvable.”
In one instance he talks about the Israeli government policy of “targeted killings” – the assassination of terrorists. He speaks of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) saying: “It wasn’t killing at all. The new idea was these guys weren’t actually people, but “ticking bombs” about to blow up and kill more Jews. They must be defused!”
Such flippant quips undermine the seriousness of the entire terrorist infrastructure. Cramer says there is “no public proof” that these men are terrorists. But he should know, Israel has plenty of public proof and routinely lists the names of these men who have masterminded scores of suicide bombings within Israel – right down to the date, and time of the attack, the number of people they have killed and the names of the victims.
This, too is something that is sorely lacking in Cramer’s book. He goes to great pains to list the numbers of Palestinians killed in the current conflict –but nowhere are Israeli numbers mentioned. He cites one specific incident – the killing in 2002 Salah Shehadeh, the head of the terrorist organization Hamas’s military wing. A bomb was dropped on Shehadeh’s house killing him and 15 members of his family and extended family. Cramer carefully lists the names and ages of those killed but chooses not to point out Hamas’s clear cut policy of hiding out its terrorists in family homes – risking the lives of their own loved ones and using them as shields.
But perhaps the most damning example of Cramer’s bias is in his statements about the battle at the Jenin refugee camp in March 2002. He writes: “half-a-camp was mowed under by the Israelis in retaliation for the Passover suicide bomb of 2002.” Well, that double suicide bombing was certainly a turning point in Israel’s retaliation policy (which until that point had been NOT to retaliate). But in March of 2002, nearly 100 Israelis were killed in suicide bombings around the country, and hundreds more wounded. Israel finally said: “enough”. In addition, “half a camp” was certainly not “mowed under”. While Israel could easily have dropped a bomb on the entire Jenin camp, it did not. Instead, the army sent in soldiers on a house to house search, hand to hand combat, in homes that had been booby trapped by Palestinian terrorists. As a result 23 Israeli soldiers were killed by Palestinian snipers, and 56 armed Palestinians were killed. Cramer’s statements merely add fuel to the myth that has been perpetuated that a “massacre” occurred in Jenin –something that even the United Nations (hardly a supporter of Israel) admits never occurred.
In another example, right at the beginning of the book, Cramer talks about the properties of “absentee Arabs who ran away or were chased away in Israel’s birth-war of 1948.” What he fails to mention is that “birth war” was started by the Arabs who refused to accept the United Nations partition plan. Cramer also claims that Israel embarked on a program of “settlements, expropriation, assassinations,” thereby forcing the Arabs to retaliate, and that this is where Arab violence against Israel stems from. He fails to mention the massacres inflicted on Jews by the Arabs that began over 20 years before the modern State of Israel was established.
To his credit, though, Cramer attempts to write this book by interviewing men and women on the street; Palestinians and Israelis. And it’s good that he’s talking to the “little people” and not the political players. However, his choice of people is odd. Quoting members of Gush Shalom – the left-wing Israel peace organization is not quoting the voice of the Israeli people today. Once upon a time Gush Shalom had a strong following. Until the Camp David peace talks in 2000 with then left-wing Prime Minister Ehud Barak – the majority of Israelis were behind the initiative. But once Arafat rejected the 2000 peace plan, the tide quickly changed. Today, the majority of Israelis who were in favor of the Oslo Accords, are no longer supporters of Gush Shalom. In addition, the majority of Palestinians who once supported the Oslo Accords now support suicide bombings.
Cramer also pays a visit to Smadar Haran, a woman whose husband and four-year-old daughter were killed in horrific circumstances in 1979 when terrorists came from Lebanon and grabbed Smadar’s husband and shot him in front of his daughter. They then smashed her daughter Einat’s head against a rock and killed her. Smadar ended up smothering her other baby to death to keep the baby quiet so the terrorists wouldn’t find her. Almost thirty years later, Smadar tells Cramer she is not a victim and doesn’t want to be a victim.
But why seek out Smadar Haran to comment on today’s conflict? Why does he not interview Frimet and Arnold Roth (whose 15-year-old daughter was killed in 2001 by a suicide bomber in a pizza parlor). Why not interview Sherri Mandel, whose 14-year-old son, Kobi, along with his best friend Yosi-Ish-Ran were killed when their heads were smashed in a cave by Palestinian terrorists? Why not Shalhevet Pass’s parents. Shalhevet – 10 months old, was assassinated by a Palestinian sniper who blew a hole in her head from a rooftop while her mother was sitting with her in a park. Surely these are the people to talk to about the current conflict?
I could go on. There are endless examples. Cramer talks about “stone throwing” by Palestinians – presumably harmless, until you see those stones up close. They’re rocks. Big, heavy, rocks. They’re weapons. Two years ago, a seven month old baby was killed when a Palestinian threw a “stone” through a car window.
Perhaps though, Cramer’s greatest disservice is not in what he writes, but in what he leaves out. That unlike peace with Egypt, or even Jordan, there can be no peace with the Palestinians while there is no negotiating partner. Palestinians continue to be ruled by Hamas – a terror organization – that puts food in their bellies, clothes on their backs, and provides medical treatment. Why? Because their leader – Yasser Arafat – has siphoned off the money meant for his people. Hamas approaches families offering them food, shelter, clothing, in exchange for their children’s education, whom they then teach to hate and kill Jews – and to blow themselves up to achieve it. There is not a single Palestinian school textbook that shows that the State of Israel exists. Until Palestinian children are taught that the State of Israel has a right to exist alongside a Palestinian State, they will grow up indoctrinated with the belief that the aims of the Palestinian people is to wipe Israelis off the face of the earth. Or as Golda Meir (Israel’s former Prime Minister) once stated, “Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”
As a Jew, Cramer is clearly upset. Upset with Israel for “losing face” in the eyes of the rest of the world. A petulant child who has lost faith in his own people. He wants Israel to return to its halcyon days when everyone loved the country in 1967. But what Israelis have learned that Cramer hasn’t – is that the defense of its people in the midst of a bloody war is far more important than being seen as popular or likable in the eyes of the rest of the world or a self confessed pro-Israeli Jew who lives safely in the Diaspora.
Kelly Hartog is a writer based in Los Angeles. She was a journalist for "The Jerusalem Post" in Israel from 1993-2004.
