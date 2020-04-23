Agriculture
Hannah Coulter – by Wendell Berry
There was a time, not many decades ago, that most of America’s population labored on family farms. Then, the primary objective of the American farmer was to be debt free, to be independent. I was made aware of this “independence” many years ago when my mother-in-law, Jessie Hobbs, the daughter of a West Virginia farmer, once commented about her childhood, “We didn’t know there was a depression.”
- Hannah Coulter by Wendell Berry
- hoemaker and Hoard, 190 pp.
The rise of techno-capitalism has signaled the triumph of the “bourgeois family” and the demise of the “traditional” family.
Christian theologian, Stanley Hauerwas, said that economist Adam Smith was well aware that the “weakening of familial ties would increase the necessity of sympathy between strangers and result in cooperative forms of behavior that had not previously been realized.” Commenting on Hauerwas’s statement, Professor David Crawford of the John Paul II Institute for the Studies on Marriage and family said, “It is not that families would cease to exist, but they would be transformed into the image of the exchange relations that underlie liberal societies (1).”
Consequently, there are two aspects of the triumph of the “bourgeois family” that have had a profound effect on society: first, is the capricious yearning for the so-called “better life,” which has resulted in a highly trained cadre of consumers, and, second, is an increasing lack of significance attached to the concepts of “place,” and family. These two factors have played an important role in a society that has become acclimated to a rather pernicious spiritual condition that theologian, David Schindler, refers to as “homelessness.”
There is a price for this independence but there are also rewards that transcend wealth or profit and have more to do with the satisfaction of leaving the place better than you found it. To reiterate, the idea of “place” is an important factor in the conceptualization of civilization. Techo-capitalism has removed “place” from the sum of parts that make up “modern” man and it has had a deleterious effect on society, weakening both the community and the family.
Kentucky essayist, poet, and novelist Wendell Berry has given his readers a glimpse of people who lived the “old ways.” In six novels and twenty-three short stories, Berry has created the Port William membership, a group of neighbors who live along the ridges and “bottoms” south of “the river” in and around Port William, Kentucky, a town that never was yet always existed in our hearts.
It was Burley Coulter, a leading participant in the Port William membership, who told of the time when it all went “wayward,” when the idea of “place” came under attack, “And now look at how many are gone…the mold they were made in, done threw away, and the young ones dead in the wars or killed in damned automobiles, or gone off to college and made too smart ever to come back, or gone off to bright lights and ain’t going to work in the sun ever again if they can help it (2).”
But the Port William membership lives on in the old ones. Surely, they are fewer and fewer in number, but they remember, and they are great storytellers. And, it is the doyenne of the Port William membership, Hannah Coulter, who has told her her story.ory.
Hannah Coulter is a brilliant and inspiring novel that is filled with the truth of an inherent wisdom imprinted on the soul. Berry has captured the intrinsic nature of man and it is defined by God, family, community, and “place.” And, it is the “place,” the land, which acts to nurture and keep the whole of it.
One element of this novel is Berry’s rejection of the spurious notion that there exists an “equality of the sexes.” Hannah Coulter would no more renounce her interdependence on her husband, Nathan, than she would expect some bureaucracy, and its monthly stipend, to fulfill her responsibilities to her children! Life and living was never just a simple notion of economic determinism. Her life revolved around God, family, community, and place, nourished by truth, goodness, and justice.
The uncontrived goodness of the membership is best described in how they cared for the elderly. They were not abandoned in their dotage. They were not sent off to a “home.” They were treated with respect and given dignity.
When the Feltner’s became too old to do their work the membership helped them on their farm. The hay and tobacco was always cut, the fences mended, the stock watered and fed. Hannah and Mary Penn and any of a half dozen ladies would help Mrs. Feltner in cooking and cleaning and canning and in whatever chore needed doing. In the end, the Feltner’s died in their home, surrounded by their children and their friends. Then, of course, the community participated in a real and ritualized grief, engaging in the act of remembrance, for the Feltner’s were truly loved.
But, Hannah tells her story from an awareness of self and an understanding of community. She always knew who she was, never complaining about a lack of advantages, never engaging in self-pity. She saw the membership, her family, herself, as gifts. Her excellent mind, her good health, the love that surrounded her were gifts and she accepted, and nourished, and cherished those gifts. There was never any need to blindly consume. Her joy and happiness were at the core of her being. And, this attitude, this way of life, was part of the membership.hip.
But then, it is Hannah who can best tell us of her community, “This membership had an economic purpose and it had and economic result, but the purpose and the result were a lot more than economic…the work was freely given in exchange for work freely given. There was no bookkeeping, no accounting, no settling up. What you owed was considered paid when you had done what was needed doing. Every account was paid in full by the understanding that when we were needed we would go, and when we had needed the other, or enough of them, would come.”
Hannah could have made different choices. She could have been bitter when her first husband, Virgil-Mat, and Margaret’s son-didn’t come home from the war. But Virgil had left her with a daughter, Margaret-named after her grandmother- and Hannah continued living on the Feltner farm just north of Port William. Perhaps, Hannah’s choices had much to do with little Margaret, perhaps they were the result of her moral acuity but surely they pleased the Almighty.
When Nathan Coulter came back from the war he took to farming with his family who were part of the membership and that put him in close proximity to Hannah and her in-laws at the Feltner place. Hannah tells us that, “It was a strange courtship we had. My love for Virgil had begun in a kind of innocence, leading only in time to knowledge. But what was coming into being between Nathan and me was not a youthful romance. It was a knowing love. Both of us had suffered the war. He had fought in it, and I had waited it out in fear and sorrow at home. We both were losers by it, he of a brother, I of a husband. Now we were coming together out of fear and loss and grief, and we knew it.”
But, Hannah is an honest woman, “My life with Nathan turned out to be a long life, and actual marriage with trouble in it. I am not complaining. Troubles came, as they were bound to do, as the promise we made had warned us they would. I can remember the troubles and speak of them, but not to complain. I am beginning again to speak of my gratitude.” de.”
As David Schindler has written, “Man is at home, therefore, when he is rightly related to God, to others, and to the world in and through the family. It is within these relations and in their right ordering that he finds his basic place of residence, or truly comes to rest (3).” The Port William membership, even in their most trying hour, always knew a spiritual peace, they always knew “home.”
Hannah tells us of salvation and forgiveness. She may speak freely of these things for she is older now, the last of her generation. She walks with a cane and still treks through the woods remembering, always remembering, “Like a lot of old people I have known, I am now living in two places: the place as it was and the place as it is. As it was it is almost always present to me, with the dead moving about in it as they were: Virgil, Old Jack Beechum, Mat, and Margaret Feltner, Joe and Nettie Banion, Burley and Jarrat Coulter, Art and Mart Rowanberry, Elton and Mary Penn, Bess and Wheeler Catlett, Nathan. By the ones who have moved away, as many have done, as my children have done, the dead may be easily forgotten. But to those who remain, the place is always forever a reminder. And so, the absent come into presence.”
Hannah’s life has reached the time of ghosts. Her loved ones, now gone, come to her as they always do. It is a time of great peace for this kind, generous, and loving lady and Hannah understands just how much Port William and its environs meant to her long and blessed life, “There is no “better place” than this, not in this world. And it is by the place we’ve got, and our love for it and our keeping of it, that this world is joined to Heaven.”
Wendell Berry is America’s finest novelist. His Hannah Coulter is classic literature.
Notes:
- Doug Bandow and David Schindler, eds., Wealth, Poverty, and Human Destiny, (Intercollegiate Studies Institute, Wilmington, DE., 2003); essay: David Crawford, The “Bourgeois Family” and the Meaning of Freedom and Community. Pg. 177.
- Wendell Berry, That Distant Land, The Collected Stories, (Shoemaker and Hoard, Washington, D.C., 2004) The Wild Birds, pg. 355.
- Bandow and Schindler, Wealth, essay: David Schindler, “Homelessness’ and Market Liberalism: Toward an Economic Culture of Gift and Gratitude. Pg. 353.
Movie Review: Food, Inc.
- Food, Inc.
(Documentary)
Directed by Robert Kenner
With: Eric Schlosser, Michael Pollan, Joel Salatin.
Sacrificing Health for Efficiency
A bottle of coke costs less than a bottle of water. What’s wrong with this?
For filmmaker Robert Kenner, what started out as a furrowed brow turned into a six-year investigation into the American food industry, resulting in his latest documentary, Food, Inc. Collaborating with authors Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation) and Michael Pollan (Omnivore’s Dilemma), Food, Inc. does more than lift the veil from consciously concealed corporate corruption. It pieces together information about what we eat with how it’s produced and accessibly lays out the politics, values, and transformative power behind the simple act of purchasing food.
The reality uncovered in this documentary is not the one that we experience every day when shopping the aisles of a grocery store, comparing prices, and making choices about what’s for dinner. Behind the seemingly endless variety of brands and products is actually a mechanized factory of food production controlled by a few corporations that value profit over human health, worker’s rights, and environmental preservation.
“All food has become like fast food,” says Kenner. Fast food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King are no longer the sole culprits for national problems such as obesity and substandard food inspection. Companies like Monsanto, the corn and soybean conglomerate, and Tyson, the world’s largest provider of beef, chicken, and pork products, are equally guilty of making unhealthy food using questionable business practices. Food, Inc. aims to deflate the fresh-from-the-farm image these companies use to market themselves, which helps sell their products but covers up the unsettling processes behind their food production.
Kenner uses an impressive mixture of intimate interviews, moving testimonials, and visually appealing animation to make his points in a complex, but clear manner. His thorough quest for the truth harkens back to the origins of documentary filmmaking and reveals that cinema is still a powerful method of expository journalism. The extent of his research and the lengths he went to capture multiple perspectives is impressive.
In an interview, Kenner explained that part of the reason why Food, Inc. took over six years to complete was because they were denied access to so many places. Producer Elise Pearlstein added that “it would have been easier to penetrate the Pentagon than to get into a company that makes breakfast cereal.” According to Schlosser, “the industry doesn’t want you to know the truth about what you’re eating because if you knew, you might not want to eat it.”
Shocking and heartbreaking, Food, Inc. gives us those nitty-gritty details of how a tomato is grown or how a chicken is raised. It reveals that every step of the process from farm to factory to functional product is not as scrupulously regulated as government organizations like the USDA and the FDA would have you believe. According to Pollan, “the industrial food system is always looking for greater efficiency. But each new step in efficiency leads to problems.”
Yet, despite its anti-corporate political skepticism, the film doesn’t preach. It provides well-researched information and empowers by showing that choice is possible and productive.
“The average consumer does not feel very powerful. They think that they are the recipients of whatever industry has put there for them to consume. Trust me, it’s the exact opposite,” says Gary Hirshberg, founder of Stonyfield Farm, an organic farm business and also the number three yogurt provider in the country. His point is supported through interviews with Wal-Mart’s chief dairy purchaser, Tony Airosa, who, due to consumer demand, recently discontinued the sale of milk products containing growth hormones.
When this symbol of corporate America chooses a more organic product because of the demand for it, you know things are changing, and the future will be brighter.
“You vote three times a day: breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” said Kenner at a sold-out screening of Food, Inc. in New York City. He then referred audiences to the social action component of the film by giving them the link www.takepart.com. It’s precisely this activist edge to Food, Inc. that makes it less about corporation-bashing and more about personal purchasing power.
Brenna Fitzgerald has a BA in history from Cornell University and an MA in critical studies from the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. She teaches yoga and writes film reviews in NYC.
The Twin by Gerbrand Bakker
Deceptively plain in its phrasing, almost lethargic in its pace, The Twin is about as flat as the Dutch landscape in which it’s set. Yet lurking in the white spaces is something one can sense, if not pin down precisely. A moody sense of colors – of grey and blue – of silvery insights breaking through a dull day, and of moving between the modern world and a rural life untethered to minutes.
- The Twin
- Archipelago Books, 250 pp.
The Silence Above
The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation. Helmer Van Wonderen is one of them.
Helmer is the narrator of Gerbrand Bakker’s intriguing novel, The Twin, and there is something so peculiarly Northern European about his tale that one has a hard time trying to describe it without quoting half the book.
Deceptively plain in its phrasing, almost lethargic in its pace, The Twin is about as flat as the Dutch landscape in which it’s set.
Yet lurking in the white spaces is something one can sense, if not pin down precisely. A moody sense of colors – of grey and blue – of silvery insights breaking through a dull day, and of moving between the modern world and a rural life untethered to minutes. It’s a novel in which almost nothing profound is said and you still come away chewing ruminatively on its contents.
Helmer makes his living working his small family farm, and both he and the land appear to be trapped in a kind of aspic. The cows come in, the sheep go out, yet life has changed little since the day his twin brother Henk died in a car accident thirty years ago:
Their paddles slapped against the yellow water lilies. The canoe in front turned sideways and got trapped with its nose against the bank of the canal. The lad glanced up. “Look at this farm,” he said to his friend, a redhead with freckles and sunburnt shoulders, “it’s timeless. It’s here on this road now, but it might just as well be 1967 or 1930.”
Helmer is not completely alone – he has an aging, ailing father he detests – and it is this relationship that gives shape to the narrative. Indeed, his very first words to us are:
I’ve put Father upstairs. I had to park him on a chair first to take the bed apart. He sat there like a calf that’s just a couple of minutes old, before it’s been licked clean: with a directionless, wobbly head and eyes that drift over things.
Helmer would like nothing better to be rid of this authoritarian figure, but, like the plague victim in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the old man isn’t quite dead yet. He lingers on in the bedroom surrounded by objects Helmer associates with the past and is watched over, Poe-like, by a hooded crow in an ash tree.
Downstairs it is different. Downstairs Helmer has stripped the place down to its bones, attempting to obliterate a time when his adored brother Henk was alive and the favorite to take over the farm.
Of course, Bakker won’t let him forget (it would be a pretty short story if he did). Instead, in the course of his everyday chores, Helmer remembers key events. A trip to the Gouw Sea to drive on ice two and half feet thick, where his father dared not drive past the embankment. A meeting in a pub when Helmer first caught sight of Henk’s new girlfriend, Riet.
Moving his father upstairs was the first catalyst of change for Helmer. The reappearance of Riet is the second. The driver of the car in which Henk drowned, she turns up with a request that Helmer take care of her problematic son for a while. Though unrelated to the original by blood, she has named him Henk.
“And?” I ask.
“What do you mean?”
“What do you think of it?”
He looks around with a rather gloomy expression. “It’s all a bit bare.”
The younger Henk’s observation is spot on. Just because someone new has entered the picture, Bakker is not about to allow the bare bones of his book be padded with fatty emotion. Henk’s arrival does not miraculously heal the loss Helmer feels for his brother, nor do they come to some kind of rapturous reunion with Riet. Riet, we learn in just one example of Bakker’s dry humorous touches, can be awfully tetchy. Instead there is something subtler happening. As the younger Henk begins to visit the old man in the bed, and as we learn more about Helmer’s relationship with the farmhand Jaap, the past begins to slide seamlessly into the present.
New Henk. Old Henk. At times, we have no idea which is which. And the harder it becomes to distinguish between the two, the more we sense Helmer is on the point of finally severing himself from his twin.
Again, it is the slight, seemingly unimportant, incidents that serve as guideposts to this change. The crow attacks Henk. Henk tries to shoot it on the orders of the old man. Helmer almost drowns trying to pull a sheep out of a ditch and Henk hauls him out – a ghostly reminder saving a ghost of a life.
All of these events change Helmer. But before he can truly go forward, he has to deal with the man in the bed.
The original title of The Twin was Boven is het stil, loosely translated in my appalling stab at Dutch to “Above it is silent” and I think this would have been a better title. For though Henk may have defined Helmer’s sense of self, it is his father who helped trap him into his strange suspended existence:
“I did my best,” he says.
“And I didn’t?”
“Of course you did. We all did.” There’s a lot more life in him now than there was this morning.
“Where’s Henk?”
“I don’t know. Outside, I think”
A nothing conversation. A banal narrator. A realism built of crows, cows and donkey manure. Against the odds, against your own expectations, it all works.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
All the Living by C.E. Morgan
For All the Living is an excellent debut for Morgan, a bold book of small incidents and large emotions. It is the work of an author unafraid to wrestle with language and if, at times, language wins out, well then, it’s merely shaping her muscles for the next round.
- All the Living: A Novel
- Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 208 pp.
Making Do, or Doing Without
“There are two ways of becoming wise,” Jostein Gaarder wrote in his book The Christmas Mystery. “One way is to travel out into the world and see as much as possible of God’s creation. The other is to put down roots in one spot and to study everything that happens there in as much detail as you can.”
In All the Living, C.E. Morgan roots herself so firmly in the soil of a rural southern landscape that it would take a track excavator to haul her out.
But we don’t want to do that. For All the Living is an excellent debut for Morgan, a bold book of small incidents and large emotions. It is the work of an author unafraid to wrestle with language and if, at times, language wins out, well then, it’s merely shaping her muscles for the next round.
The plot, much like Toni Morrison’s recent effort, is simple. A young woman called Aloma comes to live with her boyfriend Orren on his family farm, in a vague countryside that one might hazard to call Kentucky.
Orren, short for Orpheus, grows tobacco. His older brother and mother have been recently killed in an automobile accident, and he is the sole inheritor of the land and its problems. For summer arrives during the course of the novel, and with it the drought.
Aloma is unprepared for this, much as she is unprepared for Orren’s grieving process or her own feelings about their relationship. Focusing on this young woman, Morgan digs deep into her dissatisfaction to explore how we go about the process of making life-changing choices.
Aloma has one major decision. She can stay with Orren on the farm, spending all day cleaning the house and cooking in the kitchen, or she can follow her dream of becoming a pianist, a talent she learned at a mission school.
Staying on the farm is a hard option. Aloma struggles with the daily indoor chores, fends off a vicious rooster (and is galled by Orren bringing her the spurs as a gift) and kills off the chickens with wet feed. Orren spends most of his time worrying over his tobacco, his skin becoming “so dark with sun that he did not look the same race as her.”
Music, on the other hand, is something Aloma knows she can do. It represents her independence, her complicated sense of self and selfishness, and is tied up in the story with a young preacher named, appropriately, Bell. A charismatic speaker (in contrast to the taciturn Orren), he hires her to play for church services:
Then came her own shuddering response to the sound of their hollered singing, the mismatched pitches rubbing and abrading against one another, the static of imperfect voices. It was not perfection that moved her, only that rub, what others found ugly. She sought the joy of misshapen things.
All this banging on keys seems a frivolous pursuit to Orren and Morgan works this tension into their relationship. As Aloma becomes more and more absorbed in her playing and her relationship with Bell, Orren becomes more and more withdrawn. In this story, at least, Orpheus doesn’t give a holy damn about music.
Even the property appears to conspire against them. For Aloma also has to contend with the many ghosts of the past. There are two houses on the property – the old, in which she lives with Orren, is haunted by his ancestors, a neglected piano and portraits of a family Aloma has never had. The new one, though more modern and better equipped, is abandoned. In it is a snapshot of the young Orren that has been stained with water. And in the times before the water dried up, it is the place where his mother and brother lived. Orren, we hazard, wants to suspend himself in a time that is neither future nor past.
The plot works in the same way. The characters drive trucks and tractors, but there is no Internet, no discussion of national politics, no allusions to current events. Aloma and Orren could be battling out their problems today, or one hundred years ago.
Similarly, the language has the peculiar cadences and idiosyncrasies of an isolated community. Sometimes what is said can mean exactly the opposite, as when Bell suggests:
How about you just play this hymn for me, he said. If you don’t care to.
Morgan takes up these quirks with glee, developing a style that likes to play around with verbs. Aloma “hymned as she walked” or her “voice husked out in a whisper.” Orren drives up the hill, “the dust rolling and sweeping low to the ground in blond curls behind his truck, then flanging and fading to nothing.”
In the first pages, like many authors eager to bolt on the starting gun, she runs the risk of falling in love with her words to the detriment of the story, but she hits her stride soon enough. The characters, whose speech and thought flow into the work without quotation marks, take over and work their own way out.
Plus it’s not just the characters we learn to appreciate. Morgan has a real feeling for nature, and we become deeply involved with the heat and the drought, the weather and the crop, the animals and the seasons – all the things that go into a life lived close to the ground.
Perhaps what I like best about All the Living is that Morgan gives us a portrait of love that’s both simple and complicated at the same time. In the end, it’s not the cracking thunderstorm that signals the turning point in Orren and Aloma’s relationship, nor Aloma buying new chickens with the money she made at church, nor the birth of a calf, but Orren’s simple declaration that he needs her help in the field, and Aloma’s realization that she wants to give it.
We know it won’t be hearts and flowers when the book finishes. It’s a dissonant love, a problematic tune of selfishness and sacrifice that Aloma chooses to play with Orren, but it’s love just the same.
And it’s a decision that, fittingly, Morgan makes sure to mirror in the landscape. Early on we learn that since her childhood Aloma has been attempting to escape the sunless shadow of the mountains, to settle in spaces with endless horizons.
But what she discovers in All the Living is that Orren’s farm will always be the edge of Burnt Ridge Road and the mountains, though distant, will endure.
Elinor Teele is a freelance writer and photographer living in Massachusetts. In addition to reviews and essays, she writes short stories, novels and plays for children and adults. An adopted New Zealander, she holds a PhD in English Literature from the University of Cambridge, England.
Phil Alonso
January 1, 2011 at 2:37 am
About twenty years ago, a review in the Chicago Tribune prompted me to read “What Are People For?” Mr. Berry’s book of essays moved me greatly and introduced me to Wallace Stegner and the sense of place.
A year or two later, this life-changing experience encouraged me to stop by the Berry farm on my way to Florida. Unfortunately, Wendell Berry was not in, but I dropped off a bottle of fine Rioja with his wife, Tanya Berry, and let her know how much his work meant to me.
Diane Rehm discussed Hannah Coulter in November on her NPR program. I caught a brief snippet, but that experience moved me to borrow this book, which is the last I’ve read in 2010.
Mr. Cheeks captures the essence of Mr. Berry and his excellent novel well. I would add that we read fiction because we often learn more truth than we do from non-fiction. Hannah Coulter is a refined gem, incredibly concise, yet powerfully dense. I recommend this book to everyone.