Movie Review: The Last Airbender
Isolated moments allow the old “Avatar” magic to sink back in, usually in smaller scenes with misused talent like Dev Patel, but at no point does The Last Airbender come close to the original series in quality.
The Last Airbender
Directed by M. Night Shyamalan
Screenplay by M. Night Shyamalan
Noah Ringer as Aang
Dev Patel as Prince Zuko
Nicola Peltz as Katara
Jackson Rathbone as Sokka
Shaun Toub as Uncle Iroh
Aasif Mandvi as Commander Zhao
Believe it or not,
“Eclipse” isn’t the worst film coming out this weekend.
This weekend marks the release of The Last Airbender, M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of the popular series “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which may be one of the finest television shows ever produced. It’s easy to pity audience members who watch this awful movie before the series. The Last Airbender may be one of the laziest cinematic adaptations ever made. Not only did Shyamalan fail to translate the characters, humor and larger thematic context, he apparently couldn’t be bothered to pronounce half the characters’ names right, up to and including the eponymous protagonist. For his sins I’d challenge Shyamalan to an Agni Kai, but apparently he can’t pronounce that right either. Sigh…
For those who don’t know (shame on you, incidentally), The Last Airbender – renamed from “Avatar: The Last Airbender” because of that other movie you might have heard of – tells the story of a fantasy world modeled after Asia and divvied up into four nations: The Earth Kingdom (China), The Fire Nation (Japan), The Water Tribes (Inuits) and The Air Nomads (Tibet). Natives of these lands are often born with the ability to “bend” their nation’s element to superhuman ends. Once every generation an individual known as the “Avatar” is reincarnated to one of these nations, just like the Dalai Lama, and alone amongst the world can manipulate all four elements, as well as communicate directly with the Spirit World that controls the collective fate of mankind. One hundred years ago the Avatar disappeared, and the imperialist Fire Nation used the Avatar’s absence to conquer the world and commit genocide.
Cut to the “present” and two Water Tribe kids named Sokka (name mispronounced in the film, played by Twilight’s Jackson Rathbone) and Katara (Nicola Peltz) find a young Airbender and his pet Air Bison frozen in a glacier. It’s not long before they realize that he’s the Avatar, who has been in suspended animation for the last century, and not long at all before Prince Zuko (Slumdog Millionaire’s Dev Patel) tries to abduct him. Zuko is the prince of the Fire Nation, banished without honor until he brings the Avatar before his father, Firelord Ozai (Cliff Curtis). Aang, Katara and Sokka journey from the South Pole to the North Pole liberating conquered Earth Kingdom cities along the way as they dodge The Fire Nation and struggle to teach Aang the remaining bending disciplines before it’s too late to stop the Fire Nation from taking over the world.
The film adapts the 400 minutes or so of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season One into a 120 minute movie, so changes were inevitable, and of course much of the plot is jettisoned completely. Unfortunately, in his rush to throw out all the bathwater Shyamalan inadvertently dropped his baby into a pit of spikes… and poisonous snakes. None of the characters from the series, so beautifully realized and human, make the transition to the big screen. Katara, the surrogate mother and practical protagonist, has nothing to do besides occasionally shed single tears and tell Aang that she believes in him. Sokka, the normal guy on a journey to manhood, is barely along for the ride. Worst of all is Aang, played by Noah Ringer. Ringer nails Aang’s trembly-eyed fear of responsibility, but is hampered by a script that doesn’t understand why Aang is so reluctant to accept the role of a savior. It’s because he’s a kid, Shyamalan, and not mature enough to understand his greater significance. He wants to laugh and play. Despite M. Night Shyamalan’s efforts to make a film for children he seems to have forgotten that he was also making a movie about children, and Aang’s iconic prankster persona never makes an appearance. Then again, neither does anything else even remotely resembling fun.
Shyamalan’s rush to get through the plot in a scant two hours has dire consequences. He doesn’t tell the story so much as give us the gist of it. The greater context of the war – with an entire continent of oppressed working class Earth Kingdom residents – is glossed over quickly in a half-assed action-sequence and a montage of Aang liberating occupied Earth Kingdom townships in a series of shots that appear to have all come from the same action sequence and then parceled off bit by bit because they ran out of money. (That, or all Earth Kingdom towns look alike.) Sometimes the filmmakers just get so lazy that they have Katara tell us what’s important in a lifeless voice-over. Zuko particularly suffers from the judicial cutting in the development phase. Although Zuko’s motivations should by all rights make him the film’s antagonist, the structure barely allows him to appear at all, and never lets him present an effectual threat. Instead, Aang’s nemesis is Commander Zhao, Firelord Ozai’s right-hand man. Commander Zhao is played by “The Daily Show’s” Aasif Mandvi, a very funny man whom Shyamalan unfortunately allows to read his lines like a series of comedic sketches. Zhao was portrayed in the original series by the great Jason Isaacs (The Patriot, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), and the miscast Mandvi never comes close to Isaacs’ knack for portraying true diabolical villainy.
One gets the impression that Shyamalan doesn’t understand or appreciate the source material he’s been given in The Last Airbender. All of the admirable qualities from the original series are either given lip-service, cut entirely or changed in inexplicable ways. Besides the mispronounced names – which might have been forgivable if The Last Airbender had been based on a book, rather than a television series in which everyone’s name is spoken repeatedly, correctly, in every episode – the coming of age elements, romantic subplots and greater sociopolitical context feel completely off. The Fire Nation is a country shaped like Japan, filled with people with Japanese names, who in Shyamalan’s movie are Indian. The Water Tribes live in terrains with zero cloud cover and refracted light from every surface, but in this film are uniformly Caucasian. In real life, metaphoric colorblindness is a very good thing. In a story in which cultural and geographic distinctions are at the forefront of the concept, it’s somewhat more inscrutable. Don’t get me started on the weird little details, like the complete lack of air scooters and the bewildering decision to give the lovable fluffy Air Bison Appa a giant creepy baby face. As with Jonah Hex, one is forced to wonder why they adapted this material at all if they had no interest in what made it special in the first place.
M. Night Shyamalan has in the past been a good director, and until now even his worst movies demonstrated an uncanny knack for dynamic composition and pacing, but The Last Airbender suffers from murky photography and a narrative that keeps moving forward but never checks to see if you’re following along. Isolated moments allow the old “Avatar” magic to sink back in, usually in smaller scenes with misused talent like Dev Patel, but at no point does The Last Airbender come close to the original series in quality. Towards the end of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” the series did its own version of a clip show, in which the protagonists watched a play about their exploits performed by a theater troupe with miscast actors misinterpreting important elements of their lives. The twist is that it was performed by Fire Nation actors, who ended the story with Aang being murdered by the great and victorious Firelord Ozai. How appropriate. The Last Airbender may cover the events of Aang’s life, but it doesn’t understand them at all, and ultimately feels like a work of pure evil.
William Bibbiani is a highly opinionated film, TV and videogame critic living in Los Angeles, California. In addition to his work at the “California Literary Review” William also contributes articles and criticism to “Geekscape” and “Ranker” and has won multiple awards for co-hosting the weekly Geekscape podcast and for his series of Safe-For-Work satirical pornographic film critiques, “Geekscape After Dark.” He also writes screenplays and, when coerced with sweet, sweet nothings, occasionally acts in such internet series as “Bus Pirates” and “Heads Up with Nar Williams.” A graduate of the UCLA School of Film, Television and Digital Media, William sometimes regrets not pursuing a career in what he refers to as “lawyering” so that he could afford luxuries like food and shoes.
William can be found on both the Xbox Live and Playstation Network as GuyGardner2814, and on Twitter as – surprisingly – WilliamBibbiani.
John
September 3, 2011 at 8:23 pm
this review is total bias the movie was awesome.
Alexxe
October 11, 2010 at 5:56 pm
OMG!! That movie was HORRIBLE!! I thought it would at least be a little bit better than THAT! I mean, did he REALLY have to change the names!? And he cut out some of the characters! Like Jet and the Kyoshi Warriors. They’re a big prt of the series too. It was too rushed too. I know he had to fit like 2000 minutes, or something like that, into 2 hrs but STILL! I completly agree with u. I hope the next prt is better…but probably not.
SERIOUSLY!! :(
k9
October 2, 2010 at 8:22 pm
I was sooooooo happy yo watch the movie and then i was dissapointed. they left out so much like JET! who can forget Jet, even though he had a small role in the show he was still a part of it and katara first love intrest. Also how can they mispronounce the names. they arent that hard. The onr thing that hit me hard was Zuko. he was my fav charecter and choose this actor to play him. i would have had jesse because hes a better actor 4 this part and if he died his hair black could look simalar to zuko. the scar (which was basically missing) could have shown up better. plus i dont the remember zuko being indian and the water tribe white. wasnt it the other way around. what happend to his gold eyes too, those thing his hair and his scar are like trademarked zuko and they ruined him. It was even voted that zuko was the most attractive male on avatar and this actor is nowhere near attractive. In the show wasnt zuko even a little cooler, calmer, and slightly muscled.They even left out big zutara moments that the fans thrive on like him tying her to a tree! that was some of the first real zutara interaction where they werent exacly trying to murder eachother. all and all this movie sucked. its like there are a few things id change about the show like it slightly being 4 older kids (hence zutara) but still i could of done a better job and i havent ever made a movie
essef
September 26, 2010 at 7:22 am
yes! ban him from ever directing again! i’m gonna watch the cartoon now to try and remove the stain….
:{
Chris
September 25, 2010 at 8:30 am
I totally agree with everything that was said here. I picture myself going to Holly wood and finding M.knight and ripping him a new one and then he never directs another movie again
Jon
September 16, 2010 at 6:50 am
M. Night…….. worst director of all time. People give this guy too much credit, I swear. He hasn’t made a good movie since Unbreakable, so how could I have expected anything more then heart break and dissapointment from this peice of crap movie? I am a fan of the show, a rabid fan almost, and this movie outrages me to the point where I walked out twenty minutes in and demanded a refund. I walked out when Gran Gran gave this cookie cutter, lets make sure every one knows what the avatar does explination of how he communicates with the spirit world. It made me sick to my stomach.
Then it sat with me…. for a long time… brewing in me, this anger of what M. Night Shamalongadingdong has done to one of the greatest, if not best, stories ever written.
In my opinion, if there going to make a sequel, they need to drop M. Night and get some one intirely different, who will do justice to the story. The sad part is, that M. NIghts tait is all over the Avatar series now and it may never recover.
And I’d just like to add, Every movie since Unbreakable; lady in the water, the village, (except signs), etcetera, etcetera, has been 100% absolute, honest garbage… and What a Twist, he ruined avatar
Aqua
August 12, 2010 at 3:06 am
Okay! I like love this tv show and i think it is so interesting and fun! i cant believe that they messed up the movie! I haven’t seen it and now I don’t really think it’s worth my time and money! the series had a gret plot and well thought out sub-plots! I can only pray that there will be another eventually. :( and yes. It was a fail.
mia
August 2, 2010 at 1:39 am
ughh!!!! i cant even explain how upsetting i am over this movie avatar is my all time fav tv show. i was so pumped up to see it with my bro { who’s also a fan } there was no humor, horriable dialog, zuiko didnt even have his scar, from the start of the series every one knew katara and ang would be together but in the movie it waited till the end to show that, katara is a strong willed person didnt show that in the movie, the race was all mixed up , eery thing was rushed { half ass job } THIS MOVIE TOTALY SUCKS!!!! i feltthe movie was total disrespect to the series
Markia
July 22, 2010 at 10:31 pm
This review could not be more dead on about the movie. What upset me the most was the loss of personality in all the characters. They all have such wonderful and unique personalities that the movie didn’t bother to show. And did anyone notice how they failed to even mention Momo’s name? It was nice to see the bending in real life instead of just animated. I thought that was pretty cool but other than that I was disappointed. When I heard Katara say avatar with an “au” sound at the begining, I was like “what?!” I don’t understand how they could get through the entire movie without realizing that they were saying the names wrong. Did Shyamalan or any of the actors watch even one episode of the show?
ongisstupid
July 15, 2010 at 7:32 am
To anonymous: Not to sound rude but you are obviously a liar. There is no written series of the show. The show is not even based on any piece of literature. Also we have been through that god forsaken show where mks explains his faults. Yes those are asian pronounciations but no the show is not asian. if he wanted the pronounciation to be ethnically correct, then he should have made the ethnicities of the nations correct. Meaning, keep the fire nation Japanese… not indian. m night shymalan is a dumbass that has disappointed alot of individuals who are truly fans to the amazing show and he should be ashamed. He has stabbed the heart of many unkowingling fans who awaited a legitimate adaption but instead experienced a state of unrealized disappointment.
Angel
July 15, 2010 at 2:26 am
This movie was HORRIBLE!!! I too am a fan of M.K.S. but come on!!! I have been watching Avatar since it first came out, and cannot believe that this is the movie one of my favorite writer/directors came out with. Also I am super tired of everyone calling Avatar anime! I could not concentrate on all of the awesome special effects because everytime I started to get into them someone would say Aang’s name and totally mess up my state of mind! And where was the humor??? Where were all the tea and food references? Where were the characters at all?!?!? And why couldn’t some of the fart humor have made it in? It would have been a good yang to the yin of seriousness!!! I want my fifty bucks back!
anonymous
July 14, 2010 at 7:28 pm
P.S
In case you all want to notice. That my child became a fan, she began searching these strange things on YouTube and found out that the director changed the names because that’s how they pronounced them in Asian form, also to make to movie more realistic. He tried to make it funny but for him it became more serious and he couldn’t help it. He cut out some things because they took up most of the movie or it wasn’t about them, like the kyoshi worriors. Please for all you haters to take a second chance in the movie. My daughter’s quote was, “The series make fun of farts and boogers. Sometimes it’s the faces they make that change that are really funny, sometimes the sound effects. It’s not like in realistic time we can make fun of farts or do that ‘bong! bong’ when someone pokes someone else with a stick like the first episode. I really can’t waite for the second movie. I also might try out for Toph. untill I start martial arts first and I hope the director can cut me some slack on my age and not being blind.”
anonymous
July 14, 2010 at 6:59 pm
my child watched the TV series and read Avatar:The Last Airbender. When we went to watch the movie, she said it was mostly related to the books, and said it was the greatest movie of all time. She was actually exited to see the second movie, I could tell. She began making a poster with Noah Ringer on it in her bedroom. I was truly disapointed in the movie, becasue I watched the series with her. But when she forced me to read the books, I finally understood why. I really dont know what the trouble is with it not being related to the Tv series anymore. We went to see it three times already!
Stacy
July 9, 2010 at 3:01 am
Ughh! I was SOO disappointed like everyone else with this movie. This review said exactly what I feel.
They had the perfect story handed to them. Why didn’t they stay true to the charectors? That was not the Aang that I knew and loved. Sokka was pathetic in the movie. And Prince Zuko…. He was SO whimpy in this movie. There were a couple of times that his uncle told him to do somthing and I thought… that’s not what he would have done!!!!
My kids were very disappointed. They kept saying, “That’s not how it really happened.”
I could have forgiven a lot if they hadn’t turned me off at the very beginning by pronouncing Aangs name as Ong. Even at the end they said, “Yin and Yong” M. Night seriously has something against the sound “ang”.
I want a re-do of this movie!!!! It’s not fair that they let this stupid director ruin it for us. It could have been SOOO good. :(
cgijohn
July 8, 2010 at 12:17 am
I completely agree with this review. I gave the film a VERY small amount of credit because I thought that they ran out of money so I thought it was resonable. However, after finding out that the movie had a $150 MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET I find all of these mkstakes unforgivable. It’s only worth seeing to see how terrible it was. I wish that the original creators would have written the script. The one he had was rushed and just plain poorly written. Anyone else notice how the use of pronouns was severely lacking?
Woody
July 7, 2010 at 5:40 am
Dear Harmony, the points you made concerning the mispronunciation would have been valid if the show were Japanese. First of all: The show was made in Americans, by Americans. It was only based on Asian culture. Second of all: The show was generally on the Fire Nation being Japan, the Air Nomads were based on Tibet, the Earth Kingdom was based on China and the Water Tribe was based on the Inuit people. (As very obviously stated in the review.) And lastly: As mentioned in my previous point, it was only the Fire Nation that was based on Japan. Not the entire planet. All of my facts are based of the show.
P.S.
The movie was just terrible.
kathy
July 6, 2010 at 8:36 pm
I love the cartoon! It’s awesome. Great plot, developed characters… It’s got it all. The movie, not so much. It was good. That’s about all I can say. I’ve seen worse adaptations. The nail in the coffin was the mispronunciations. Yes, and there were multiple ones! Watch the cartoon and get it right for the next go around.
William Bibbiani
July 6, 2010 at 2:18 am
Hey Meg, I’m pretty sure the bit about Zuko’s Mom wasn’t supposed to be wrapped up at the end. The plan was probably to leave a backdoor into the story in case Nickelodeon or the creators decided to do a follow-up mini-series or movie. That way they’d have at least one minor but dramatically significant plot thread to wrap up and in that way make the potential sequel dramatically relevant (as opposed to a mere cash grab).
Meg
July 5, 2010 at 5:29 pm
I wanted to like this movie so much but I really just can’t. I was a HUGE fan of the show and still am. I kind of expected it to be iffy but seriously, how could you mispronounce most of the characters’ names?!?! Oh and did anyone else notice that they BARELY mentioned Sozin’s Comet or explained it? If they cut out Kioshi then they should have at least featured the episode(Winter Solstice pt.1 and 2 I think) where they explain one of the main points of the plot. I think they should have at least had Michael Dimartino and Bryan Konietzko come in and point out that none of the fans were going to accept the changes they made. I would like a sequel only if they realized what they screwed up but if they pronounce Toph like Tofu or something, I will forever be scarred by the butchery of my all-time favorite show. Which by the way, I think could have been continued with a new problem and hopefully more seasons or just even a few episodes clearing up some cliffhangers. I feel like someone accidentally erased the scene where in the series finale Ozai explains where Zuko’s mother is. Not cool man….
William Bibbiani
July 4, 2010 at 4:01 pm
Harmony, you make a fair point, but I still can’t give Shyamalan any credit for this. It’s pretty disingenuous to make so many sweeping changes to the cultural elements of the series – usually for little-to-no reason – and then claim to have more respect for them than the original series. Shyamalan thought so much of Japanese culture that he changed the accepted pronunciation of the characters’ names, but removed the rest of Japanese culture from the story entirely? Nope. Not giving him any credit at all.
I’m not denying that the man had a rationale (Joel Schumacher had a rationale for his ‘Batman’ movies, you may recall), and if this were the only problem with the film then hey, ‘The Last Airbender’ would be a timeless classic, but it remains indicative of a writer/director who clearly thought little of the source material he was adapting, and indicative of a film that suffered for it, dearly, on multiple fronts.
Rori
July 3, 2010 at 8:03 pm
what about that fact that katara is a HEALER! Nobody thought of that???
Harmony
July 3, 2010 at 4:44 pm
A note about the name mispronunciation, I watched a making of documentary on Nicktoons and Shymalan mentioned that he wanted to pronounce the names as they would be if they were spoken by an Asian person. If anyone knows the vowels in the Japanese language the way Shymalan had the names pronounced is actually correct. There are only five vowel sounds ah (a), ee (i), ou (like in the word route, u), eh (e), oh (o) in japanese, so take Aang’s name and now you have it sounding like Aahng, Sokka = Sohkkah (long oh sound instead of the english short o sound) Iroh becomes Eeroh (long e sound like in the english word feet). Any fan of japanese anime would know this. I didn’t mind the change in pronunciation as that was actually something that bugged me a little in the show. The show’s production crew did a lot of great research to really make the show feel totally authentic to the world they created (even hired a cartographer for all the ancient chinese writing seen in the show) but in the end they made a miss-step in the way the characters names were pronounced, the very basic knowledge of a beginning japanese language student would tell you that.
Otherwise though the movie Shymalan gave us was a train wreck for all the reasons given in the review and then some.
jimmi street
July 2, 2010 at 4:28 am
ok so being a fan of the show from day one. i went to see this what i call half a movie since they left out so many asspects of the story like the king of the earth kindom who is knida like a grandpa the Kioshi warriors
who are in my mind one of the bigst plot points of the series. also zokus uncall is not a thin man hes fat in book one but the best thing in its just book one not all 3 seasens in to one movie
Mint
July 2, 2010 at 1:48 am
I love the Avatar series and when i heard a movie was going to be made I was psyched. Who wouldn’t be? Then i started seeing commercials for it. When i saw the bending was all wrong and they couldn’t get the names right I was confused how do you mess that up? Then while watching the cartoon version to get my mind off all the mistakes a exclusive interview show with the director came on so i watched to see why he screwed up so bad. It turns out he used the Asian pronounciation of the names as apposed to the ones we all know and love. Also he decided that the fire benders should need a source to bend from so he threw that in as well. He said he wanted to include the Kioshi warriors but didn’t have enought time, which I suppose is understandable but their a major part of the plot. I would have left out something else. I haven’t even seen the movie and to be honest I’m frightened to. But I’m still going to see it just to see how much he screws up, at least I’ll expect it so I won’t be to terrible dissapointed. Altho from the sound of it I will be. Which is really sad because it’s such an amazing series that I wouldn’t mind staying for longer than normal to see it done right.
Crystal
July 2, 2010 at 1:17 am
I love the series! I mean who could not. When I went to go see the movie I prepped myself for it not being exactly like the animated series. But there was certain things in mind that I thought should be mentioned in the first book if your going to go on to do the second book. Like the Kyoshi warriors (cause Sokka falls in love with Suki which you’ll see her a lot more in the future), You see Avatar Roku’s Dragon but not him?, some might say it’s not important but Jet and his gang. He makes an apperarence in the second book and some of his clan fights in the third.
There was also the big disappointment with Aang; just being an awesome air bender and a kid at the same time taking down firebenders with a huge smile. That was always just a kick! Also Sokka’s lame humour is very funny cause you have that guy coughing in the background cause it’s so lame!
I believe if there’s another film maybe try to find another director cause I was pretty upset when they couldn’t even get the Avatar (Aang’s) name right (That’s what the movie is based on!)! Plus everyone on the fire nation didn’t look right. Didn’t they all have their hair in a pony tail? That’s why Zuko & Iroh chop theirs off in the second to blend in the Earth kingdom?
We only heard Yip Yip once and Momo’s name being said once. Those 2 are very big in the series! I wish Appa and Momo were my pets. J/J! I know I might be going deep. I believe that there’s a few thing to be touched on. I liked the movie but I guess I’m just one of those fans that wanted a lot more. The bending was cool, until they did the over bending for one rock. Any bender doesn’t really need more the one to bend any element. Need I say Toph?
Lee
July 1, 2010 at 11:14 pm
The movie was absolutely terrible. Everyone (myself included) was so amped up for this movie and then to find out that it failed to capture so many things from the tv show i.s unbelievable. The movie was rushed and I understand it can be shortened, but the director did a horrifying job. During the movie, a group of about 10 people got up and left about a half hour into the movie and at the end a kid yelled that sucked! It did suck, and it is a very sad thing that the movie had to be one of the top 5 worst movies I have ever seen. The animated version of avatar is the best!
Emma
July 1, 2010 at 11:09 pm
I was so excited to see this that you couldn’t believe. I had been counting the days for this movie and had painted and arrow on my head with blue eye shadow and lipstick to show everyone how big a super fan I was. When the preview ended, I seriously started hyperventilating and had to take my rescue inhaler. By the end of the movie I’m sure you can all guess what my reaction was. I pretty much complained to my parents for the car ride home and for some time after even though they do not care about Avatar in the slightest bit. I guess it wasn’t really anyone’s fault. I mean, it is pretty impossible to squeeze the whole season into one movie, so I can’t really yell at anyone….but MAN I wanted to no matter how many times I told myself that. The writing, as said, got the characters totally wrong. For example, when Zuko had some little boy come over and explain his life story when his uncle asked why he had to persist going after the Avatar, I had not seen that coming at all. I expected a very Zuko-ish speech about destiny and honor. Still, I think Noah Ringer did really well. Even if the script was wrong, the actor was right. He really nailed Aang! (Plus, you have got to admit he is pretty darn cute, just like the original Aang’s face.)
Michelle
July 1, 2010 at 10:53 pm
I’m sad to say that M. Night is one of my all time favorite directors. To see such a petrifying fall from grace…*sigh*.
Without a doubt, his movies leading up to The Happening were bloody brilliant. But these last two movies…it’s like a train wreck.
Question: Why did the characters have to perform a near full-out dance just to bend? Helloooooo? It takes 12 earth benders to move A rock???
Elizabeth
July 1, 2010 at 10:46 pm
I completely agree. The movie missed so many key points, like where were the Kioshi warriors when he visited Kioshi island? I was so disappointed with this movie and the acting as well.
I did expect things to change, but hated the idea of changing the pronunciation of the names, I don’t understand the point of that.
If they make a second movie I hope Shyamalan can redeem himself, and correct the mistakes he made. Its an amazing t.v show that was horribly portrayed.
Andrew
July 1, 2010 at 10:27 pm
I watched the first showing of this movie, I was so excited to go see one of my favorite tv shows in a movie form. I was greatly disappointed afterwards. A waste of money I should say. The acting was terrible, they missed many main points that were in the show that should of been in the movie. The dialog was also awful. But hey, what did you expect from nickelodeon? The only good in the movie was the special effects, which they spent way to much time on. I can’t believe they didn’t stop this movie from being shown. I give the movie a 2/10 for an overall score. And that 2 was for the special effects.
Jennifer
July 1, 2010 at 9:56 pm
this movie was a fail!
William Bibbiani
July 1, 2010 at 9:50 pm
J.D., you’re right. I hadn’t realized how far Shyamalan had gone with this little retcon until the scene where Iroh scares away a group of firebenders by generating fire. It was unintentionally hilarious. “RUN!!! HE’S DOING THAT THING WE’RE ALL SUPPOSED TO BE ABLE TO DO ALL THE TIME!!!”
I suppose this was a way of depowering the villains a bit, but that’s the last thing an epic trilogy needs: villains who are easily defeated. It also makes the entire war seem a little ridiculous.
“The Fire Nation’s invading! Whatever shall we do?!”
“Put out that candle.”
“Okay, now what?!”
“That ought to do it, actually.”
Sigh…
Michelle
July 1, 2010 at 9:37 pm
Just took my children to see as we followed the series Avatar and we were so horribly disappointed. Everything stated in this article is EXACTLY how we felt about the movie. The series was so fun and interesting to watch. Sokka’s humor was such a huge part of the series, I can’t believe it was cut from the movie. We won’t be returning for the 2nd half.
J.D. Davison
July 1, 2010 at 9:18 pm
Thank you!!! I watched it opening night. I hated it. They butchered one of the best tv shows of all time. One thing I dont think you touched on was the fact that the fire benders had to have a source of fire to bed off of. WHY DO THAT!? theres no reason to. I agree with you 100%.
gary
July 1, 2010 at 9:15 pm
i compleatly agree i had to go to go home and watch the show just to get that horribl movie off my mind im pissed off that i spent my hared earnd money on it. in the film the fire benders had to use fire that was around to bend but in the show they could preduse it them self it’s little things like that that let me know that Shyamalan did a horeable job.