CLR Street Fashion: Vivian and Nagehan in London

Covent Garden

Vivian (blonde): Zara coat, Ralph Lauren shirt, Topshop necklace, Swarovski earrings, Tommy Hilfiger watch, Zara flats, Longchamp bag, ASOS trousers.

Nagehan: Gaetano Tagliente coat, COS blouse, Zara leggings, Kurt Geiger shoes, vintage bag.

Vivian was waiting for her friend outside the station. Her whole outfit worked so well and gave her such a charming and elegant air! When her friend Nagehan arrived, she turned out to be equally fashionable, and was happy to be photographed too.

