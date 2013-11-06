California Literary Review An arts and culture magazine.
CLR Street Fashion: Melissa in London

CLR Street Fashion: Melissa in London

Where
Shaftesbury Avenue.

Labels
DC shoes, H&M shirt, Volcon jeans, Zara jacket, Fjallraven Kanken backpack.

Photographer’s Notes
On my way to meet a friend I saw this colourful young woman angrily looking at a closed hardware store. “I needed to buy something here and they’re closed!” she said to me. I was struck by the way her shoes matched her hair colour.

Photos by Nando Machado
Nando Carniel Machado
London based photographer Nando Machado studied photography in Dublin, Ireland, and London and has been working as a photographer since 2006. Apart from covering social events, doing headshots for artists and look-books, Nando's artistic work has been featured in the French magazine "Photo" and his creative and editorial stock images are licensed internationally. Nando's work for "California Literary Review" focuses on creative fashion in the streets of London.

