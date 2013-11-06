CLR Street Fashion: Melissa in London

Where

Shaftesbury Avenue.

Labels

DC shoes, H&M shirt, Volcon jeans, Zara jacket, Fjallraven Kanken backpack.

Photographer’s Notes

On my way to meet a friend I saw this colourful young woman angrily looking at a closed hardware store. “I needed to buy something here and they’re closed!” she said to me. I was struck by the way her shoes matched her hair colour.

