Where
Shaftesbury Avenue.
Labels
DC shoes, H&M shirt, Volcon jeans, Zara jacket, Fjallraven Kanken backpack.
Photographer’s Notes
On my way to meet a friend I saw this colourful young woman angrily looking at a closed hardware store. “I needed to buy something here and they’re closed!” she said to me. I was struck by the way her shoes matched her hair colour.
One thought on “CLR Street Fashion: Melissa in London”
Hi you looking too much awesome and amazing which photos are made your blog much artistic. Really awesome! I love it a lot!