CLR Street Fashion: Felix and Mi$FiT in Los Angeles

Where

Hollywood Blvd.

Describe your fashion style.

Mi$FiT: “My style is just about being comfortable and pretty much just black. I don’t like a lot of colors. I’m usually wearing black, gray and white. My style is all about making a statement, but not making a statement at the same time.”

Felix: “I kind of wear whatever I want.”

Labels

Mi$FiT: Dr. Martens boots (sprayed with a glow in the dark paint), neckless and other jewelry are from a thrift store, dress is from New York (made by a friend), jacket is from Forever 21, safety pin came from CVS pharmacy, sun glasses are from H&M and beanie hat was her great grandmother’s.

Felix: Jacket is from Michael Kors design studio, and it’s one of his prize treasures. T-shirt was given by his father, and it’s from the Shout at the Devil tour (“Shout at the Devil” is the second album by American heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, released in 1983). Felix likes to find different cool pieces at different thrift shops and put them together.

Photographer’s Notes

I was shooting one day did not see any unique people/outfits until I saw them! We chatted a little and Felix told me that he is a DJ and he even visited Ukraine (country where I’m originally from) once. When I asked the girl what her name is, she answered “My name is Mi$FiT, that’s what I go by.” Wow! The name is awesome – thats what I thought. Mi$FiT is cool and friendly, and it looks like she knows a lot about style and fashion. Hats are my weakness but I can never wear hats myself (I always look too funny). Thats why I love anyone who wears them as well as Mi$FiT.

