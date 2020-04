Where

Kensington Gore.

Describe your fashion style.

“I like vintage, but also to mix different styles.”

The coat was bought “really cheap” in Peru. The scarf was bought in Poland

Photographer’s Notes

Dorota’s colours caught my eye while she was crossing the road, especially on another grey day in London. She kind of reminded me of Audrey Hepburn with her classic ladies’ bike.

