Where

Praça Otávio Rocha, Porto Alegre.

Describe your fashion style.

“I like to be classic but different at the same time.”

Labels

Dante didn’t know the labels he’s wearing. The scarf was a gift from his parents that they brought from France.

Photographer’s Notes

Dante is a 19 year old advertising student. I really liked his style because it seemed classic and also fit very well with the park where I took these photos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...