CLR Street Fashion: Juliea and Huong in Santa Monica, California

Where: Third Street Promenade.

Describe your fashion style: Juliea (wearing the hat) — “I don’t really have a style; I just dress how I feel in the morning.” Huong — “A little flashy but still basic.”

Labels: Juliea: Urban Outfitters pants, Forever 21 shirt, Brandy Melville bra, Marc by Marc Jacobs bag, Brandy Melville hat.

Huong: Forever 21 jacket, Brandy Melville top, True Religion jeans, Steve Madden boots, Michael Kors bag.

