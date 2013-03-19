CLR Street Fashion: Lauren in Los Angeles

Where: The Grove.

Describe your fashion style: “Post Punk. New Romantic. Inspired a lot by music — especially Depeche Mode.”

Labels: Palladium Shoes, Forever 21 shirt and jacket, Kenzo glasses, bag was handmade by an artisan in Berlin, necklace is a Gucci chain with the pendant from an old Depeche Mode concert tour from 1993, scarf is her great-grandmother’s and it is from 1880s Hungary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...