California Literary Review An arts and culture magazine.
California Literary Review
An arts and culture magazine.
Movies Movies & TV

SXSW Film Festival Day 3: Is The MPAA All Bad?

by

Our Nixon

Our Nixon
Photo courtesy of Submarine Entertainment

I was able to attend my first panel discussion on my third day at SXSW. Cleverly titled “This Panel is Not Yet Rated,” the focus was on the rating system used by the Motion Picture Association of America and how — or if — it affects filmmakers’ artistic vision and audiences’ moviegoing experiences. The panel was moderated film critic Alyssa Rosenberg and the guests were Joan Graves from the MPAA; filmmaker Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Splice); producer/CEO of Snowfort Pictures, Travis Stevens; and film critic and self-described horror scholar Scott Weinberg.

My entire adult life, I have railed against the MPAA for what I believed was their archaic and restrictive ratings system that punishes filmmakers and unnecessarily censors cinema. After listening to Graves speak, however, I have to admit that my understanding of the MPAA’s function was incredibly limited. As she answered questions from her fellow panelists as well as the audience, it became clear that the MPAA acts in a much more reactive fashion than most people comprehend. The ratings determinations that are made are heavily influenced by the board of 12 parents that makes recommendations to the organization as well as the hundreds of phone calls and emails they receive each year. Graves explained how the MPAA tries to act as a cultural barometer and not a predictor of societal expectations.

I was expecting a rather heated debate between the panelists, but the conversation was quite civil and very enlightening. As a director who has made several films with shocking content (most notably Splice), Natali had a few questions about how sexual acts are judged. Weinberg discussed at length his concerns about gratuitous violence and its desensitizing effect on audiences, himself included. There was also an interesting recap about the history of the ratings system — from the Hayes Code to Jack Valenti’s creation of the MPAA — and the formation of the PG-13 category in the 1980s. So far, this has been one of the highlights of the festival for me.

I haven’t been able to see many documentaries thus far, but I was able (at the urging of my wife) to see Our Nixon which uses archival footage from Richard Nixon’s closest aides to explore the disgraced president’s administration and the paranoia and ego that led to the Watergate scandal. Directed by Penny Lane, the film is comprised solely of Super 8 footage (shot by Nixon staffers Dwight Chapin, H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman) and television interviews that took place during Nixon’s presidency and after the Watergate trials concluded. The result is an almost unbelievable journey into the inner-workings of a presidency and the power and arrogance that comes with the position — something not unique to Nixon.

Lane gained access to the Super 8 footage after it had been classified for over 40 years. The records are indisputable since they were made by the players involved. Ironically, it was Nixon himself who demanded taped recordings of all his conversations with his top aides. Though Lane does add a few superfluous exchanges that serve only as further character attacks on Nixon, the film is excellent and will hopefully receive a wide release after the festival so mass audiences will have access to this important documentary.

The other film I was able to see on Day 3 was Burma from writer/director Carlos Puga. South By Southwest was the perfect venue for the world premiere of Puga’s film which deals with very serious issues that one family must face during a very important and emotional weekend. Christopher Abbott (HBO’s Girls, Hello, I Must Be Going) stars as a struggling writer whose estranged father appears on his doorstep. Dr. Lynn (Christopher McCann) abandoned his three children while his wife was on her death bed, but now he says he has an explanation. Christian and his two siblings — Susan (Gaby Hoffman) and Win (Dan Bittner) — are less than thrilled to have him back in their lives but then acquiesce and allow him to state his case.

Puga’s directing style is restricted and never intrudes on the very personal story that is being told. His script, however, is outstanding and contains some brilliant pieces of insight into the inner workings of family units and what it means to forgive. Abbott is proving himself to be a truly talented actor and gives yet another wonderful performance.

Tomorrow I will have an interview with Puga about his film’s inspiration and how he discovered his characters’ voices. I will also be covering Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut, the recently retitled Don Jon.

Our Nixon: A
Burma: A

AUTHOR

Matthew Newlin
Matthew Newlin lives in St. Louis, Missouri and has been a film critic for over six years. He has written for numerous online media outlets, including "Playback:STL" and "The Weissman Report." He holds a Master's of Education in Higher Education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is an Assistant Director of Financial Aid. A lifelong student of cinema, his passion for film was inherited from his father who never said "No, you can't watch that."

You may also like

Movie Review: 9

Movie Review: 9

4 comments

The film is truly gorgeous to behold. Starz Animation has officially given Pixar a run for its money. Each surface is textured minutely; the film feels so real the audience could almost reach into the screen and scoop up a stitchpunk for themselves. The spooky brain monster against which the creatures must defend themselves is reminiscent of the machines in The Matrix—a glowing, glaring red eye centered in a mass of metallic tentacles. Though the voice actors are talented, the dialogue is few, far between, and unimportant to the film’s plot. This movie is eye candy.

Movie Review: Gnomeo and Juliet

Movie Review: Gnomeo and Juliet

4 comments

Gnomeo and Juliet seems like a terrible idea. Due to smart writing and great character actors, the end result is more fun than expected. It may not hit quite the niche audience it was after—the subject matter is actually directed toward adults more than kids—but it deserves a round of applause for masterfully whipping cleverness out of its Elizabethan-era hat.

100 Greatest Gangster Films: El Mariachi, #92

100 Greatest Gangster Films: El Mariachi, #92

But there’s a lot of energy and creativity in El Mariachi. Rodriguez has gone on to become a popular and successful director. Watching this film gives you the sense of watching a rock star back when he was in a neighborhood garage band.

Breaking Bad, Season 6, Episode 6, Original artwork

Breaking Bad Recap: ‘Buyout’ (Season 5, Episode 6)

1 comment

Back at the pest control garage, Mike is in for a nasty shock – the methylamine has been cleared out completely. Mike storms into the back of the shop and discovers Walt and Jesse speaking in hushed tones in the office. Mike shoves his gun in Walter’s face and starts demanding to know where the methylamine supply is.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: