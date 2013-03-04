Fashion Fashion-Street Fashion-Women CLR Street Fashion: Jana in Santa Monica, California by Slavyana Zinovyeva|1 commentWhere: Third Street Promenade. Describe your fashion style: “Very casual, but put together. A lot of basics. I like to mix and match.” Labels: Dimepiece LA top, Thrifted shorts, Jeffrey Campbell shoes, H&M hat.Photos by Slavyana Zinovyeva © 2012 California Literary ReviewShare this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Related
One thought on “CLR Street Fashion: Jana in Santa Monica, California”
cooool