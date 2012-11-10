California Literary Review An arts and culture magazine.
CLR Street Fashion: Lewis and Joe in London

by

CLR Street Fashion: Lewis and Joe

CLR Street Fashion: Topman jacket, scarf and jeans

Where: Bricklane.
Describe your fashion style: “Don’t follow any specific trends – wear what we like.”
Labels: (Lewis-left) Barbour jacket / Topman jeans and shirt / Ralph Lauren shoes — (Joe-right) Topman jacket, scarf and jeans / Nike Blazer shoes.

Photos by Nando Machado
Nando Carniel Machado
London based photographer Nando Machado studied photography in Dublin, Ireland, and London and has been working as a photographer since 2006. Apart from covering social events, doing headshots for artists and look-books, Nando's artistic work has been featured in the French magazine "Photo" and his creative and editorial stock images are licensed internationally. Nando's work for "California Literary Review" focuses on creative fashion in the streets of London.Google+, Flickr, Twitter, website, Redbubble

