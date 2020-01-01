A Throne of Games – Volume 3 – A Storm of “S” Words.

When last we left the historie of the consoleflict, King Atari had perished in madness and the kingdom of console gaming fell into chaos and disarray.

It was a wasteland. No one purchased new consoles, and merchants refused to sell them. For all intents and purposes, the idea of video gaming as a central activity was dying.

In this time of desperation and blight, an Arcade Clan of the East rode in. One that would attempt to seize Atari’s now empty throne for itself. It was a clan of great ambition and long lineage that saw the fallen crown, and realized it only had but to reach out in order to claim it.

But the greater problem still stood. In this barren land devoid of life, any potential ruler would have to either be extremely powerful or extremely lucky in order to restore faith and renew the potential of gaming in the eyes of the populace.

It was fortunate then, that this Clan’s words were to “leave luck to the heavens”, for it only dealt in power.

What is dead may never die, but rises again, harder and stronger.

(But it helps if you bring Robot Buddies)

Even as the first king fell, Clans Nintendo and Sega – both having found success in the Arcadean Wilds – entered into the conflict of consoles in their native land, a place where the sun rose red. In Japan, Clan Nintendo’s Family Computer and Clan Sega’s SG-1000 arrived to do battle with their hosts on exactly the same day. Battle commenced immediately between the two and an early setback for Nintendo’s “Famicom” (as it would be known), poorly shod steeds, caused their hosts to crash into the mud even as they could begin their charge.

Clan Sega gained precious ground as Clan Nintendo ordered a full retreat and a costly re-shoeing. The battle was far from over though, and with their great beast Donkey Kong at the front of the legion and the might of their Cross Technique, Clan Nintendo soon claimed victory in its small island home. With the success of this victory Nintendo, now Lords of the East, set their sights on further conquest.

Not wanting to anger the King of the West, Nintendo first sought to work under King Atari, not yet realizing the mad monarch’s ill turn. However, their prior work with House Coleco was cited as a betrayal and the King refused the foreign House and any aid they might have brought to their flagging fortunes. Undaunted, the Lords of Nintendo began planning their own invasion of Western shores.

THE EMPEROR, THE FOOL, AND THE VIZIER (Sakaguchi, Miyamoto and Yokoi)

