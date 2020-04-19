Movies & TV
NBC: The 2012-2013 Television Season
A look at NBC’s Fall and Midseason Schedule
Once the number one network, the Peacock has been dwindling in the cellar for several years now. A collection of poor decisions (e.g. the Conan/Leno debacle; that year when it was Dateline like four times a week) and shows that couldn’t catch the public’s attention have left NBC desperate to have a least one non-scripted prime time show that would get any sort of traction.
This year, instead of diversifying, NBC decided to invest heavily in COMEDIES. The home of Cheers, Seinfeld, and Friends is in a dangerous place in the realm of funny- this will apparently be 30 Rock‘s final season and this should be The Office‘s last one too. (And, if Dunder Mifflin is not gone this year, it will probably be gone next.) These are NBC’s two biggest sitcoms- The Office for the ratings and 30 Rock for the critical acclaim, celebrities, and press. Parks and Recreation and Community, as superior as both of those are, are still more cult hits. (Though I would be surprised if Amy Poehler isn’t the frontrunner in the Lead Comedic Actress pool right now.) And Whitney is reviled. Just utterly reviled.
With the two biggest shows on the way out and none of the current ones ready to take up the flagship mantle, NBC has greenlit seven new sitcoms between fall and midseason and renewed five veteran ones (The Thursday Four plus, for some reason beyond the realm of comprehension, Whitney). The network also greenlit five dramas, three of which are premiering during the fall/winter and one of which doesn’t have its star yet.
Let’s go through it day by day. All plot descriptions taken from the official NBC press release.
MONDAY:
8-10 p.m. – “The Voice”
10-11 p.m. – “REVOLUTION”
The Voice
The Voice is a reality show that I do not watch, but it is also the only NBC show to make it into the top 10. That they didn’t try to replicate its success by developing another talent-based reality show for the fall is either a testament to their commitment to original programming or their incompetence at running a network.
Revolution
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwfCRAtkYEI[/youtube]
Following The Voice is Revolution, a show about the world after 15 years of absolutely no energy. However, this show is not merely about how people survive without electricity while dealing with militias ruling the land a la The Road, it’s about conspiracies and mysteries and Bella’s dad from Twilight being a sword-wielding bad-ass.
Revolution does have a good pedigree with the likes of producer J.J. Abrams, writer Eric Kripke, Pilot director Jon Favreau, and main villain Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito. Unfortunately, a lot of these “next Lost” big budget, sci-fi, ensemble-based, post-apocalyptic-y shows have consistently failed on a critical and commercial level. While they might give us a good pilot, their steam dies down very quickly. Over the past few years, we’ve had Jericho, Terra Nova, The Event, and Flash Forward to name a few, and none of them landed. Regardless of how good Revolution actually is, the public might be tired of wanting to invest in another one of these series that will likely be canceled after a single season.
Nevertheless, it does seem like NBC’s most interesting new show.
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. –“The Voice”
9-9:30 p.m. – “GO ON”
9:30-10 p.m. – “THE NEW NORMAL”
10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood”
Go On
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDCQ9RNVY-M[/youtube]
Go On is Matthew Perry’s third grasp at post-Friends TV glory. Following the bizarre mistake/Aaron Sorkin therapy session known as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (the final four episodes were about a late night sketch comedy show solving a Middle East hostage crisis, imagine Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels in that position) and Mr. Sunshine where he played a grumpy sports arena manager, Go On features Perry as a grumpy sports broadcaster- Ryan King.
In the show, King is forced to go to group therapy as a condition behind getting his on-air job back. He must receive counseling because he recently lost his wife in a car accident, which is always a funny genesis for a sitcom. Every time Ryan lays on his fast-talking smarm, you can’t help but think “oh right, the love of his life died horribly. Possibly right in front of him. Bleeding out into his arms.” Even House didn’t have that tragic a backstory. Not to mention that recognizing his sarcasm as a defense mechanism to losing his wife takes away from his vitriol. Nevertheless, he “takes over” the therapy group, and, I’m sure, begrudgingly (but not really!) learns life lessons along the way.
As for the jerkiness itself, it’s difficult to say that it looks like anything new. It’s a character that hasn’t really worked for Perry outside of Friends, and in the minute-plus clip, it doesn’t really seem like there’s anything of substance to his character. If the best they can offer for our first look is him being generically rude to a person, it’s hard to believe in the show.
The New Normal
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45tWzmfCMDQ[/youtube]
Created by Glee and American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy, The New Normal is about a gay couple hiring a surrogate mother. Bearing comparisons to Modern Family, my biggest concern with the show is the clip’s deadly serious closing line: “a family is a family and love is love.” The lack of edge makes it seem as though maybe this show would be better as a family dramedy rather than a full-on comedy or that the homosexual couple angle is the show’s only hook. Though I guess it will be interesting to see when Ryan Murphy takes this show completely goes off the rails.
WEDNESDAY:
8-8:30 p.m. – “ANIMAL PRACTICE”
8:30-9 p.m. – “GUYS WITH KIDS”
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
10-11 p.m. – “CHICAGO FIRE”
Animal Practice
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhRhWQKTyRQ[/youtube]
Described in early reports as Dr. House as a veterinarian who cares more about pets rather than people (which shows how little they actually get House), Animal Practice stars Justin Kirk as Dr. George Coleman. He’s unorthodox, but the woman who broke his heart has become the head of his hospital, and Fake Cuddy wants to cramp his roguish style. As the description says, Dorothy is whip-smart and ambitious, and she’s going to make George pay for the past. Needless to say, he’s determined not to make any changes in his (animal) kingdom — which includes poker games with a resident capuchin monkey.
This sounds like the type of horrible idea that the The Simpson‘s Lindsey Naegle would pitch. Now whom could we get to voice the monkey? Boo-Ya!
It co-stars Tyler Labine, late of the CW’s underrated/canceled too soon Reaper.
Guys with Kids
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PUBk5wwl14[/youtube]
As the title suggests, Guys with Kids is about guys with kids. The twist is that they don’t really know how to take care of them! Gender reversal! How modern. You’d think NBC would have learned their lesson about man-children from ABC’s botched attempts at the concept last year, like Man Up!. Maybe they’re hoping on the returns for What to Expect When You’re Expecting.
Further adding to the embarrassment of this show, it has a laugh track, which really highlights the horribleness of the “dilemma” conversation. I am also annoyed by their lack of creativity in blatantly ripping off Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover for the main picture of the three guys.
Chicago Fire
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFozL-IBrV0[/youtube]
Dick Wolf’s latest procedural, Chicago Fire, takes him away from New York police and lawyers and puts him with Chicago firefighters and not the Major League Soccer team the Chicago Fire.
First Thought: Dr. Chase’s American accent sounds weird.
Second Thought: It’s been nearly a decade, and Eamonn Walker’s still Kareem Said to me.
Third Thought: I kind of miss Rescue Me. Yes, the show collapsed, then kind of brought itself back, then remained unsteady until the end, but watching the dialogue between the guys in the firehouse brought to mind the strongest part of the FX show- the relationship between the members of Ladder 62. When the show wasn’t Tommy Gavin’s sex fantasies, the conversations between Franco, Garrity, Mike, Lou, and the rest had a genuine humor and realness to them while this show seems to prefer bombastic speeches and melodrama.
Additionally, I’m surprised Law and Order: Special Victims Unit is still on.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. – “30 Rock”
8:30-9 p.m. – “Up All Night”
9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”
9:30-10 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”
10-11 p.m. – “Rock Center with Brian Williams”
Nothing to add except why couldn’t they have left Community in this line up? The Community, 30 Rock, The Office, and Parks and Recreation line-up isn’t just solid, it prevents you from having to watch NBC on any other night.
Does Up All Night have the strength/heat to place on that line up?
FRIDAY
8-8:30 p.m. – “Whitney”
8:30-9 p.m. – “Community”
9-10 p.m. – “Grimm”
10-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
They renewed Whitney? Whitney?
And they hate Community so much that they gave it that as a lead-in?
Whitney‘s coming back?
I haven’t watched Grimm, but I know that another CLR writer has appeared on the show, and I have to respect NBC for sticking with something for a change.
SATURDAY
Encore programming
Nothing to say about encore programming…other than lazy.
SUNDAY (Fall 2012)
7- 8:15 p.m. — “Football Night in America”
8:15-11:30 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football”
Nothing to add here
SUNDAY (Post-football/Winter 2013)
7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
8-9 p.m. – “Fashion Star”
9-10 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice”
10-11 p.m. – “DO NO HARM”
Do No Harm
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJdiwuAkOlU[/youtube]
Speaking of Rescue Me, that show’s former star Steven Pasquale, who played ladder dope Sean Garrity, appears as a neurosurgeon who develops Jekyll & Hyde syndrome. By day, he’s nice guy Dr. Jason Cole, but by night, he’s the evil Ian Price. This is one of several serial killer shows appearing on the line-up this season, and they are coming on the tail end of Dexter Season 6, which is quite probably the worst thing aired on television in 2011. From plot description alone, Do No Harm might have some potential, even if the show seems kind of CBS-y and NBC has tended to avoid challenging dramas over the past several years. The clip definitely doesn’t sell the show or its concept, and Dr. Jason Cole worrying about his sanity seems an awful lot like Garrity worrying about the horrible smell after having sex with his girlfriend, but I might grow curiouser as its premiere date grows closer.
Fashion Star? Are they taking from sister-station Bravo now? And it’s already had a season?
Coming This Fall- Dramas:
Infamous
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6gLFt07VgM[/youtube]
Starring Laz Alonso and Meagan Good thus fulfilling NBC’s commitment to diversity, Infamous is about the FBI infiltrating an evil rich family following the mysterious death of a socialite. Good’s character was friends with the dead woman so this time, it’s personal. Apparently more “soapy” than suspenseful, Infamous seems along the lines of ABC’s Revenge and Scandal.
Hannibal
I like Bryan Fuller and his shows Wonderfalls and Pushing Daisies, so it’s not disappointing to see him get another short-lived wonder on the air. How great must that Pilot script have been to get NBC ordering Hannibal to series without an actual Pilot or even a cast? As of right now, the show doesn’t even have its Hannibal Lecter, although it does have Hugh Dancy as Will Graham (formerly played by Edward Norton and William Petersen).
Taking place between Hannibal Rising and Red Dragon (or Manhunter if you prefer, and you really should prefer Manhunter), Hannibal will delve into the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter prior to Lecter’s arrest.
It’s a concept that could work, but one must doubt that NBC will have the commitment to go all the way with a show that should push the bounds of network television. I’m sure the alleged plan not to reveal Hannibal as a serial killer until Season 3 will give the ever fretful and reactionary NBC even more reason to retool quickly. Hopefully, this doesn’t become some sort of “serial killer of the week” procedural with its only hook being that one of the detectives has a famous name.
Another concern I have is with Bryan Fuller. Fuller’s more of a quirky writer than one known for psychologically intensity. A show like this, especially as it progresses, needs a pure darkness that challenges ethical and moral boundaries. The Will Graham that emerges at the end of his relationship with Lecter is a man who has looked into the abyss and cannot come back from it. I’m not sure if Fuller is the type of writer for that task.
Also, I recommend watching Manhunter, which is the only good Lecter film other than The Silence of the Lambs. It’s worth it for the Inna-Gadda-da-Vida climax alone.
Coming This Fall- Comedies:
Save Me
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mSJZk8B-jQ[/youtube]
Starring Anne Heche as a woman who can suddenly communicate with God, Save Me shows her dealing with an adulterous husband while performing miracles and trying to convince people to believe in Him. Although Heche lacks the screen presence of John Denver in Oh God!, at least the relationship between her and her husband appears more interesting than the plot description led me to believe. She doesn’t so much seem “okay” with his cheating, but more as though she has more important things on her mind. The best thing the show can do is get all the annoying “I don’t believe you, you’re crazy” stuff out of the way early on, like Journeyman did. I miss that show.
Regarding the plot description, nobody calls it a “hero sandwich”; it’s either a “hero” or a “sandwich.” Did they think readers would be confused about the term “choking on a hero?” Speaking of which, have I mentioned Wonderfalls yet?
Also, watching the clip made me tire of the single camera look.
1600 Penn
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrfHnQ_Y_pQ[/youtube]
A single camera family comedy set in the White House, 1600 Penn features Independence Day‘s President Bill Pullman and Jenna Elfman as the President and the First Lady and Josh Gad as their rambunctious son, Fat Mark Ruffalo. Created by Gad and a former Obama speechwriter (so you know the political satire will be biting (that’s sarcasm)), I need to see the White House scenes before forming a full opinion on it. If the show is primarily about Gad’s man-child character, it’s dead.
That being said, I still miss That’s My Bush!.
Next Caller
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bPR6ApR-zc[/youtube]
Apparently, NBC is into angry radio hosts this season and Next Caller features a toned down Dane Cook as a satellite radio “shock jock” saddled with a feminist cohost in an attempt to boost his falling ratings. From the clip, Next Caller seems to be adopting a kind of darker 30 Rock format where the surreal comedy of the veteran show is mixed with people acting more seriously.
The clip was better than I expected- actually it was probably the strongest of all the comedy snippets- but this was mostly due to Jeffrey Tambor’s performance. But why would they cast an Arrested Development-era Michael Cera clone opposite Tambor? Listening to the assistant’s voice I kept waiting for him to say “Pop Pop.”
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
That wasn't as bad as I feared. Wilson's alive (for now) and it looks like next week he buys himself a shiny red corvette. The other patient of the week is a little girl with a genetic disorder that will eventually kill her, and while the team can't fix that, they do cure her current illness, and her feuding parents are able to make at least a temporary peace. All in all, this was a sweet – at times almost saccharine – and fairly low-key episode, not the grim horror I feared.
That wasn’t as bad as I feared. Wilson’s alive (for now) and it looks like next week he buys himself a shiny red corvette. The other patient of the week is a little girl with a genetic disorder that will eventually kill her, and while the team can’t fix that, they do cure her current illness, and her feuding parents are able to make at least a temporary peace. All in all, this was a sweet – at times almost saccharine – and fairly low-key episode, not the grim horror I feared. If you saw Wilson suffering in the previews, you’ve pretty much seen the worst.
The opening sequence made me worry that the show’s creators had declared all-out war on the audience’s heartstrings. Not only does it feature a cute 6-year-old girl with a fatal illness, it actually takes place on a merry-go-round. Dad and daughter are at the park, and he gives in to her pleas to ride the merry-go-round by herself, if she promises not to tell her mother. The over-protectiveness cues us in that not all is right; not only does Wilson have cancer, our patient of the week is Little Nell. As Dad films her on the merry-go-round, she develops a bloody nose, then disappears from sight.
OK, nobody’s watching (or reading about) this episode for the little girl and her screwed up genes. And as soon as the credits are over, we find Wilson waiting to meet with his oncologist. House joins him, explaining that since Wilson always showed up when House insisted on being left alone, he’s now doing the same for Wilson. He’s taken some time off to support Wilson, and the team will have to deal with the patient on their own. Wilson immediately sets about proving that doctors do, in fact, make the worst patients, interrupting and dominating the doctor, demanding the most aggressive course of treatment available, and walking out in search of “a doctor with balls” when the doctor hesitates.
The team’s having their own experience along these lines – the medical expert who is sitting in on the case is also the girl’s mother, apparently because she’s on “Eric” terms with Foreman. Mom is deeply freaked out that her daughter was allowed on a merry-go-round. She and the girl’s father have split up, largely due to tensions over the girl’s illness, as we learn when Mom blames the girl’s latest crisis on heavy-metal poisoning picked up in Dad’s run-down apartment. The little girl’s familiarity with hospitals shows when Adams lamely explains that MRI stands for “Magic Really-Cool Images,” and the girl promptly corrects her. Just how familiar the girl is with medical procedures is revealed when Chase decides to check out Mom’s home first – she has a medical lab in the basement with a fridge full of an experimental drug and play area for the girl nearby.
For what may be the last time, someone says it could be lupus.
Back to House and Wilson. House finds Wilson in his (Wilson’s) office, complaining of a headache. House says that they don’t have to have sex, sometimes it’s just nice to cuddle. And I think that line works because it’s not just a shout out to fans’ fantasies, but also the way House would actually talk about this relationship. (Note – the headache probably has something to do with the shots they did the night before.) Wilson is adamant about pursuing the most aggressive form of chemotherapy, even though House points out that it has about a one in three chance of killing him. This really freaks me out – while I am fortunate to have had very little experience of anything cancer-related, I’m actually as much or more afraid of the treatments as I am of the disease.
But Wilson is determined to destroy the village in order to save it, and he’s obtained the necessary drugs, and stockpiled supplies. He answers House’s arguments by showing him the souvenirs he’s kept to remind himself of patients he’s lost, while reciting the allegedly hopeful recovery statistics for each form of cancer. He’s determined not to die slowly in a hospital. House tells him he’s an idiot, but if he’s going to do this, they’ll do it at House’s place.
Before we get there, we see Adams and Chase with Foreman, confronting Mom with the experimental drug. She says she tested it on herself before dosing her daughter, and she’s kept up with all the research. Foreman points out that drug trials contain more than one person for a reason, and that the researcher who was about to publish has cancelled because it seemed the drug was causing renal failure in rats.
Which actually works quite well as a segue, raising the issues of home treatments born of desperation, and the dangers of even helpful drugs. Wilson and House toast Wilson’s chemotherapy with martinis, as jazz so vintage it may actually be ragtime plays on House’s stereo. He’s also made soup. Wilson has something to tell him. “If it’s that you’re secretly gay for me, everyone’s always assumed that,” replies House. No, Wilson is just grateful House is taking this risk while still on parole. House explains that he’s scouted out places to dump the body “if all this goes south.” “I’ve always enjoyed Trinity Park,” notes Wilson. And the gallows humor here works for me. Wilson notes he always expected it would be his wife or kids with him in a situation like this. House: “Are they holding the life support cord or thumbing through your will?” As the drugs kick in, House serves up a syringe full of morphine, and changes the jazz to a classic Afro-Cuban beat.
We spend some time back at the hospital watching the parents fight over the girl, then come back to Wilson waking up, sick and disoriented, to find a boy with a vaguely familiar face watching him intently. The robot in the boy’s hand identifies him as the thyroid cancer patient who died at eight after Wilson assured him and his family the disease had a 96% survival rate. It’s a classic little horror-movie sequence, ending with the boy turning into House as Wilson’s hallucination fades.
Back at the hospital, the mother finally excuses herself from the case, and everyone thinks it’s Lyme disease. If Mom was upset about the merry-go-round, wait until she hears about the trip into the woods.
House is out of morphine, but is willing to share his Vicodin. He claims to have plenty on hand, but out of sight of Wilson, he counts out the remaining capsules and switches to bourbon. In the depths of his pain and humiliation (adult diapers are mentioned, but I won’t go into that), Wilson starts raging against the universe. If he’d known this would happen to him, he’d have been like House – a misanthropic ass who brings pain into the lives of all around him. Wilson brings some pain into House’s life with that line, judging by his expression. It gets worse. If he’d been like House, he’d have known he deserved this. Ouch. But that’s one of things that I’ve loved about this show – its willingness to show the damage people do to each other unawares. House, at least, is aware of what he does.
At the hospital, Chase seems to have emerged as the team’s leader, and he gets this week’s lightbulb moment, realizing that the girl has a tumor in her heart. He even gets to explain it in voiceover as we get computer-animated corpuscles swooshing by for what may be the last time. Again, do we get the animated body-cam when the diagnosis is especially interesting, or when there’s time to fill?
In House’s apartment, the camera lingers on Wilson’s deathly-pale arm until we finally see his fingers twitching. House wakes up and gets him a glass of water. Wilson awkwardly raises the subject of things he may have said the night before. House tells him to “turn the bromance down a few notches” and assures Wilson he stopped listening after Wilson confessed his fear of dolphins. Wilson wonders if he’s now experienced the kind of pain House lives with all the time.
A short time later, we see them stepping off the elevator at Princeton-Plainsboro, looking fairly normal, parting with a vague promise to meet for lunch. But, alone in his office, Wilson opens his laptop and the strains of Journey’s “Any Way You Want It” fill the room. House has created a slideshow depicting the unconscious and/or delirious Wilson dressed in funny outfits (leis, sunglasses, a sombrero), posed with House and two hookers in bikinis. Which for once is really, really, sweet.
Nicely done, I thought. House’s deep concern for Wilson, and his willingness to act as his friend’s caretaker for once, came through without being over the top, or occasioning any massive transformation of House’s character. It showed he has it in him to be caring, but that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly going to be that way all the time. And morphine, jazz, and gallows humor are exactly what House would use to express that caring. I also always like seeing Wilson’s carefully hidden dark side. As someone who’s temperamentally more like House, I’m always intrigued to see what’s really going on in the minds of apparent saints.
Next week, a Corvette, and a guy who wants to cut his own head open.
Mad Men Recap: “At the Codfish Ball” (Season 5, Episode 7)
Sunday’s Mad Men was a bit of a doozie, and I’m late to the ball due to a crazy weekend. So here we go.
The women of Mad Men are what make the show worthwhile for me – and this was a very lady-centered episode. Particularly, the focus was on mothers and daughters, on seeking mama’s approval while struggling against the parameters your parents set for you. Sally, Megan, and Peggy are having mommy issues – which, knowing their respective mothers, is not a surprise.
The episode opens on a grungy dorm hallway, in which two kids play some semblance of lacrosse as a toweled boy sidles past. Who should come to pick up the hall phone, but Glen, Betty’s former nemesis and Sally’s “former” friend? He asks Sally if she’s bought the new “Spoonful album,” and she says, “It’s all over the radio,” which tells us this song has hit the top 40 (the airwaves are now firmly entrenched in that scary rock’n’roll of the 60s). Sally has stretched the phone cord across the hallway, and Pauline immediately trips over it. As “Bluto” rolls around on the floor moaning about her ankle, Sally bosses Bobby into getting her water and keeping her calm. She later tells everyone Pauline tripped over one of Gene’s toys – a lie designed, even years later, to keep Betty from knowing what was really happening with Glen. Of course, since Pauline broke her ankle, Bobby and Sally yet again migrate to Manhattan to Don and Megan’s apartment.
(Speaking of Betty, her obvious absence in this episode could be considered either a major flaw, or a very purposeful move from the writers – she’s no mother to Sally.)
Megan’s parents Emile (Ronald Guttman) and Marie (Julia Ormond, in a gorgeous casting move) are in for a visit, bringing with them their myriad problems. One of the first things we hear from Emile is a tossed slur: “Have a drink,” he tells his wife, “become nice again.” Since Sally doesn’t like fish, Megan, ever the dutiful wife and nanny (though I wouldn’t go so far as to say “mother”) produces spaghetti for dinner. Marie remarks with a sad smile, “I used to make spaghetti for Megan.” Then the pretty, sexy, sad Frenchwoman imbibes enough to stagger away from the table and pass out with a lit cigarette. Removing the butt tenderly from her mother’s fingers, Megan finds herself blessed with a brilliant idea. (more…)
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob's money?
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBIs looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hit man named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as mob hit man—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hit man, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
***
Join us as we count down the greatest gangster movies of all time — a new entry every Thursday! Click here to see what you’ve missed so far.
[Reprinted from The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies by George Anastasia and Glen Macnow. Available from Running Press, a member of The Perseus Books Group. Copyright © 2011.]
