Video Game Review: Pandora’s Tower
What was once iconic – big hair, slender waists and massive…uh…assets – has become a laughable stereotype as developers refuse to push forward and innovate with their designs. Japan used to be a trendsetter in terms of game design, and it’s a shame to see things descend into mere mimicry of what has already been. In terms of aesthetics, Pandora’s Tower suffers deeply from this refusal to move on.
- Pandora’s Tower
- CLR [rating:3.0]
Release Date: April 13th 2012
Platform: Wii
Developer: Ganbarion
Publisher: Nintendo
Genre: Action Role Playing
PEGI: 12
Lazy and Uninspired, ‘Pandora’s Tower’ Is a Wasted Opportunity
Japan’s video game industry is stagnating. Not in terms of revenue, or even hardware, but in terms of creativity. There are very few games that make it Stateside which are visibly discernible from Japan’s previous offerings — tried and tested methods being recycled until they are utterly devoid of life. What was once iconic – big hair, slender waists and massive…uh…assets – has become a laughable stereotype as developers refuse to push forward and innovate with their designs. Japan used to be a trendsetter in terms of game design, and it’s a shame to see things descend into mere mimicry of what has already been. In terms of aesthetics, Pandora’s Tower suffers deeply from this refusal to move on.
The game features three main characters, and if you’ve ever played a JRPG before you’ll have already met them. The silent, bone-headed protagonist Aeron takes the reigns as your avatar, his appearance lifted almost entirely from Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud, the iconic blonde locks and vacant expression all present and accounted for. His lady-friend Elena is suitably waif-like, disturbingly skinny and so dependent on her male counterpart it’s hard as a woman to not feel insulted. Finally, if you guessed they’d be joined by a creepy old lady with a skeleton sitting on her back, you’d be right.
These three reside in Elyria, a Kingdom on the continent of Imperia, and they are at war with neighbouring Kingdom Athos following several hundred years of peacetime. Following an attack at the Harvest Festival, at which she had been invited to sing, Elena finds herself cursed to transform into a hideous beast. Aeron, an Athos soldier in love with and indebted to Elena for saving his life some years prior, allows Mavda to guide them to the Scar, a chasm in the land held together by giant chains, upon which rest the Thirteen Towers. These Towers hold the Scar together and prevent it from opening further and destroying the entire continent. They take refuge in an Observatory, which serves as your home base and overlooks the Towers. Mavda gives Aeron an Oraclos Chain and instructs him to topple the masters of the Thirteen Towers if he wants to save Elena from her curse.
Once the ball gets rolling it’s clear that of the three main characters Elena has the most to offer. Her curse will take hold of her unless she consumes raw Beast flesh salvaged from Aeron’s conquered foes, and her reliance on Aeron is the only thing holding her back. Intelligent and creative — while you‘re away adventuring she translates ancient texts and puts her best efforts into making the Observatory a homely place. In my mind, I imagined what she could have achieved if she’d picked up a sword and plundered the Towers herself. A game where you play a female protagonist who feasts on the flesh of her dead enemies after garrotting them to death with a magical chain sounds like something I’d actually want to play. Instead Elena is relegated to cut scene and conversation fodder; a few visceral shots of her eating the raw meat you’ve salvaged and then you’re already trudging back to the next tower to defeat the next Master, leaving her behind once more.
A significant chunk of the gameplay is combat based, and it is some of the best combat to ever grace the Wii. Versatile and original, it employs the Wiimote in a manner which does not feel forced or gimmicky. Armed both with your chain and a standard sword, the player can point to aim and throw the chain with the remote before tautening the length for extra damage as you tear away at a foe’s flesh with a quick flick of the wrist. As the battles intensify, flailing of the remote can ensue, but this approach is ineffective, deliberately forcing the player to make calculated and strategically effective choices. This is most apparent in the Master fights at the conclusion of each Tower, each encounter requiring more complex tactics. Difficulty spikes are frequent and unforgiving, with brains rather than brawn prevailing in nearly every situation. Anyone choosing to use their sword to hack away at enemies is in for a bad time, as Aeron is outmatched at nearly every turn.
The chain transcends combat, being a useful tool for traversing the Towers and solving their many puzzles. Scaling walls and leaping death drops are its two key functions, but its ability to position and throw objects into place allow for more complex manoeuvring. Frustratingly, operating the chain can prove slow at times, something of an inconvenience when you are required to scale the Towers with speed. Elena’s curse is tracked in real time, and you must return to her periodically to feed her Beast flesh in order to buy yourself more minutes in the Tower. Should she transform entirely, it’s Game Over, so it’s in your interest to pay her frequent visits and keep one eye on the timer gauge at all times. You cannot agonise over puzzles or allow any fight to drag on for longer than necessary – operating on the defensive is a sure fire way to waste precious moments. So when the clock is ticking, it is important that your tools can keep up with you – and occasionally the chain just can’t.
While competent, streamlined level design and semi-rare drop items which can transport you instantaneously make returning to Elena less of a chore than it might have been, Aeron moves without urgency. Each action he takes must complete before he responds to your next command, and with the timer ticking, sitting through another botched chain animation begins to grate the nerves. His feet are slippery, toppling over edges with the tiniest nudge and hanging there for several seconds before clambering back up again – sometimes this will happen repeatedly, so sensitive and inaccurate are the directional controls. While in combat he is graceful and effective, moving throughout the Towers, Aeron is ungainly and often plain stupid.
The ideals behind Pandora’s Tower are built on binaries which have been crumbling beneath the feet of modern critical theory for years now, so it’s no surprise that the game feels dated and almost condescending. Graphically lacklustre and generic , there is dissonance between the game’s ambition and its execution. Thematically underpinned as it is by the Ying and Yang of the universe, there are references to binary oppositions wherever you turn. Your chain is woven of “dark and light” as well as “masculine and feminine”, and Elena’s consumption of meat is a slap in the face to her religiously borne vegetarianism. However, rather than giving any real commentary on these oppositions, Pandora’s Tower instead descends into textbook storytelling and bland artistic choices.
“Bland artistic choices” is my very polite way of saying that this game is ugly. Extremely ugly. Many developers have successfully squeezed beauty from the Wii’s limited graphical capabilities, but Pandora’s Tower is just plain hideous. A drab colour palette combined with an inappropriate art style results in a blotchy, pixelated mess that belongs in the 1990s PlayStation years. Improved rendering is used for cut scenes and character close-ups, but when the majority of your time is spent in third person environments it’s hard to believe any effort went into the game’s appearance. The level design itself is wonderful, managing to convey size and complexity while remaining navigable and streamlined. It’s a shame that they then slapped a layer of ugly on top of it. Enemies suffer a similar fate; aside from the Tower Masters, which have been lovingly crafted, every mob is a faceless mess, each one the same miserable shade of grey with no real discernible features. Given that importance is placed on these creatures – after all, you need their flesh to keep Elena alive – it seems strange that they are so anonymous.
It is entirely possible that this apparent oversight is actually a deliberate part of the design; the game’s focus is almost entirely on making you care for Elena, rather than resenting her for pulling you away from your quest. When your enemies lack personality and your surroundings are visually offensive it’s something of a relief to return to the Observatory and spend some time talking to your lovingly rendered girlfriend. While the dialogue is hammy, her voice acting feels sincere and her excitement when you bring her gifts or even just talk to her is touching. In order to get the game’s best ending Elena and Aeron must have established a strong bond, indicated by a metre running the left hand side of the screen whenever you speak with her. The game’s focus on Elena draws any attention from Aeron, leaving him a mere vessel for the player to inhabit.
Pandora’s Tower is a conflicted game. On the one hand, it boasts an original premise, it takes a stab at being thematically deep, and it has some pretty gripping gameplay. It’s let down by its aesthetic shortcomings, by its adherence to the generic standards set by years of Final Fantasy sequels, and by technical flaws which should not be present in a game which relies on the player being able to move with speed. It fails to address in any meaningful capacity the motifs it draws upon, even though the main plot is drip-fed to the player as the game progresses. This gave the writers an opportunity to avoid over-burdening the player with philosophy and instead introduce it subtly, an opportunity which they sadly missed. Pandora’s Tower had a huge amount of potential, but a few poor artistic decisions undermined its best efforts.
Video Game Review: Fez
While not completely original (Paper Mario and Echochrome both used similar mechanics) the concept has never been more meaningfully implemented than in Fez. Not only is it a neat way to make this game different from other platformers, but it’s also a metaphor of the theme of the game – changing your perspective on life in order to achieve enlightenment.
- Fez
- CLR [rating:5.0]
Release Date: April 13th, 2012
Platform: Xbox Live Arcade
Developer: Polytron Corporation
Publisher: Polytron and Trapdoor Inc.
Genre: Puzzle-Platformer Perspective Parable
ESRB: E for Everyone
Auteur Attached: Phil Fish
Cube N’ Pixel Catharsis
What must it be like to be a 2D being? How do you perceive of a world without depth? What is the experience of it all?
It’s an idea that (as far as I know) was only explored once in literature. In the novella Flatland by Edwin Abbot, the lead character was a square who encountered a Sphere from the 3rd dimension, which baffles him until he meets points stuck in the 1st dimension and realizes that he cannot be conceived of in a similar manner to his inability to understand the Sphere. The story ends bleakly, with the Square branded a heretic and imprisoned for preaching the possibility that there may exist another dimension beyond his own, and furthermore, beyond even that one. Why, it might even be dimensions all the way up!
It’s a wonderful, uncomplicated read and a great way to introduce the idea of 4th dimensionality to a child (as was my father’s goal when he gave it to me). But it also introduced another, far more important, concept: How we perceive the world can be fundamentally incorrect, so it’s best to keep an open mind about one’s reality. You never know when a visitor from the next level’s going to show up and prove everything you believe to be false.
Fez, the recent downloadable by Phil Fish and Polytron, is Flatland writ into code and put on your Xbox. A colorful, mysterious, transcendental meditation on revelation that’s simply remarkable in its totality and singular in its purpose, Fez is at least an achievement on par with the hundred year old novel. What’s really surprising though, is that it might even be better!
Starting Fez loads you into a pixelated, and very two dimensional world with a bright and varied color palette. Our avatar is Gomez, a young boy that resembles an upright albino Tarepanda, replete with wide head and droopy countenance. All is familiar, all is flat.
Then, for no reason other than it being “Gomez Time,” an old adventurer introduces our hero to something beyond the limits of comprehension, a cube! A talking cube, in fact! This cube exposits at length in a cubic tongue, speaking undoubtedly of cubic concerns, before granting Gomez the titular headwear and exploding so hard reality requires a reboot.
Upon waking up from this seeming impossibility, Gomez still has the little red hat and the mysterious power it contains. Soon, a spritely multi-colored tesseract appears and informs Gomez that the situation is dire indeed. The cube’s explosion is causing reality to rip apart at the seams, and it needs to be reformed or existence will cease!
Rebuilding the megacube consists of gathering a multitude of smaller cubes, cube bits, and anti-cubes. This may seem like a collect-o-thon, mostly because it is. But that’s fine since gathering a bunch of MacGuffins is par for the course in the platforming genre Fez dwells in.
Yes, along with many other indie game darlings, Fez is a foray into that ubiquitous and universal genre of running around levels jumping on things. A field so staid and conventional that it’s essentially (as one observer pointed out) a Tabula rasa of gaming – a total blank slate. A null for developers to add high concept ideas or mechanics and have them stand out because they deviate from expectation.
Which is perfect for Fez, as Gomez’ adventure isn’t so much about complex platforming or deadly hazards; it has these elements, but they aren’t the focus. No, as the title suggests it’s about the Shriner headwear and its ability to shift your perspective on reality. Literally, as once donned, Gomez can rotate his view of the world by ninety degree increments. This flipping mechanic works on a different level than mere camera rotation, for it moves the world itself, which isn’t as two dimensional as it first appears.
By using building blocks they call “trixels”, Polytron is able to craft levels that appear as (and have the properties of) a 2D space but are in fact 3D objects. Once a turn is complete, the level regains its original property of flatness, and again lacking depth, all objects rest on the same plane. Which, since that is the plane of the two dimensional Gomez, he can now walk upon and interact with.
With a mere press of a button, gaps along a path rotate and cease to exist, for they are in the background. What was once a narrow platform is turned to reveal a walkway leading in a new direction entirely. An object or location in the distance can be instantly brought closer. Optical illusions that M.C. Escher would be proud of are at your fingertips, and you use them to traverse the world itself!
While not completely original (Paper Mario and Echochrome both used similar mechanics) the concept has never been more meaningfully implemented than in Fez. Not only is it a neat way to make this game different from other platformers, but it’s also a metaphor of the theme of the game – changing your perspective on life in order to achieve enlightenment.
Essentially, the flipping technique creates a two dimensional perspective on three dimensional space. That is, Gomez’s perspective, but as he simply isn’t built for the third dimension, everything settles back into the flat 2D plane after a rotation/flash of insight. Nailing this theme to the metaphorical wall is the fact that once you complete the game and unify much of the megacube – a transdimensional being of great power – Gomez receives a pair of shades that allow him to see third dimensionally in the New Game + feature.
You know, sort of like attaining a state of Nirvana?
It’s this theme that takes the central premise of Flatland and reinforces it with a concept of transcendence that elevates Fez more than any other aspect. Even over its excellent level design or neat gimmick.
Of course, I could be wrong. I could be extrapolating much of my own understanding of philosophy onto an undeserving Mario Bros. clone. But seeing as every other aspect of the game reinforces these core concepts, it’s unlikely.
Certainly the overly vibrant colors reminiscent of Pepperland used on top of minimalist designs, the animated hypercube kaleidoscope in loading screens, and the laid back, half psychedelic, half chiptune soundtrack all contribute to create a meandering tone of wonder. The very forgiving respawn system removes threat and pressure of death. Combined, the mood created is of contemplation at a languid pace.
A necessary mood, as Fez’s puzzles are very old-school in their unforgiving obscurity and any serious pressure would engender mass frustration. Basic cube collecting is standard timing and less standard spatial manipulation, but that only scratches the surface. There are three different symbol sets for the fictional cubic language that require actual code breaking, several stumpers that require Meta knowledge and QR codes that lead to input codes that lead to codex’s.
This ridiculously layered complexity hidden just underneath the surface ties directly into the main theme of altering perspective, as it’s necessary to do exactly that in order to figure out the tougher puzzles.
Sure, it’s easy to look at Fez, see a pretentiously arty, but rather bland platformer and leave it at that. But should you delve deeper? Then you’re staying up nights consulting handwritten translations of an imaginary alphabet to answer riddles in this geometric tongue. When that’s going on, Fez goes well past Mario, or even LIMBO and becomes something else entirely.
Fez is definitely far, far, more than a simple platformer. In fact, due to its extended development cycle, it’s become something of a legend in the indie gaming scene. Heck, IFC even made a freaking movie about it and creator Phil Fish!
Lengthy development time does carry immense benefits of course. Its craftsmanship reeks of the polish and care you would expect of Valve or Nintendo, the levels are impeccably designed from start to finish, and it has perfect “game feel”; that tactile sensation that you get from a confluence of spot on controls, “just right” physics, and charming, expressive animation. First and foremost, Fez is just a really fun game.
Yet this result – a highly polished, really fun experience – may have been expected. What wasn’t though was the fact that Phil Fish and Polytron decided to make a game that attempts to legitimately say something interesting. To attempt to make the player consider life, the universe, everything!
Obviously, I found this a worthy attempt, and I highly recommend that anyone who can play Fez do so to see for themselves. Even if you don’t find an effective statement on perceptional awareness, or a natural progression of the ideas found in Flatland as I do, you’re still getting one hell of a good platformer. For cheap too – it’s only ten bucks at full price!
Changing an audience’s perspective is the ultimate victory of an artist, but it’s also a rare one, especially in gaming. Really, the unfortunate truth is that while many games are certainly engaging, few try to challenge the player on the fundamental levels of perception or consciousness. Few try to mean anything.
Fez tries. It tries very hard to be a game worthy of having a big idea, of the wait, and of your consideration. I think it succeeds beyond Polytron’s wildest dreams. For in Fez, I find not only a game worth playing for the experience, but an experience that proves games are worth playing.
Video Game Review: Minecraft XBLA Edition
The inclusion of drop-in drop-out multiplayer allows for friends to build settlements together, wage war on each other and have fun without the hassle of purchasing and maintaining servers, a costly and sometimes difficult process required of the PC version. Playing alone is all well and good, but humans are social animals even when isolated in a block-eat-block world. Whether collaborative or competitive, multiplayer expands the Minecraft universe exponentially.
- Minecraft XBLA Edition
- CLR [rating:4.5]
Release Date: 9th May 2012
Price: 1600 Microsoft Points
Platform: xbox360 Live Arcade
Developer: 4J Studios
Publisher: Mojang
Genre: Open world sandbox
As a long time player of the PC edition of Minecraft, it was difficult for me to go into the xbox360 rendition of the faux 16-bit world without immediately noticing everything that was different, that was missing and that was inferior. The PC development of Minecraft is constantly progressing, with snapshots released weekly including improved game mechanics as well as new features. The xbox360 release is currently stuck steadfast in one of the early beta versions of the PC game, and while updates are promised to close the gap between the two for now, xbox360 players must go without some of Minecraft’s better features. Bearing these upcoming updates in mind, I decided it was more important to evaluate Minecraft XBLA on its own merits, rather than what its older brother had achieved before it.
Minecraft is an open world sandbox game which sees the player dropped in the middle of a desert, or a forest, or a jungle, depending on what the map generator has drawn on this occasion. Everything is comprised of blocks – the trees, the earth, the mountains, the lakes. By mining the blocks (whether it be with your fists or a pick axe) the player can collect resources and craft them into new, more useful objects. Blocks can be placed in the world to build homes, walls, statues – anything that takes the player’s imagination.
Currently, the xbox360 version features a “Survival” mode, where the player must find their own resources and stay alive in a world filled with zombies, skeletons and giant spiders. The monsters (or “mobs”) can be toggled off for the players who wish to build undisturbed, but gameplay is given an added sense of urgency when you know the minute the sun goes down the undead will be knocking at your door.
Staying above ground won’t keep the player going for very long; although wooden huts and wheat farms are nice and twee, beneath the rock lies the more coveted resources: ore, particularly in the forms of iron, gold, Redstone and diamond. Redstone provides the player with the ability to place conducting wires between blocks, giving them the ability to create circuits which control block behaviours. Used correctly, Redstone has the capability to build fully functioning computer systems within Minecraft – many players have created in-game printers and even scientific calculators using what amounts to several kilometres of in-game Redstone circuitry. For those looking for a more straightforward gameplay experience, simply mining for iron, gold and diamond to smelt into weapons, equipment and armour will suffice.
While the xbox360 map is limited to only 1024×1024 blocks, there is still plenty of exploring to be done both above and below ground. Animals roam the land and can be killed for either food or leather, or ridden with saddles if you’re that kind of person. Villages can also be stumbled upon, although they are currently uninhabited. Beneath the stone lie lava pools and underground lakes, dungeons and hidden caves rich with ores. It’s a dangerous landscape dotted with pitfalls – digging directly above or below you can lead to a sudden and unpleasant death, which takes all your items from you and sends you back to your original spawn point empty handed. Adventurers who have stacked up their loot should proceed with caution back to their home base to store their goods safely.
In itself, Survival Mode is a fun challenge with its tiered difficulty (including hardcore mode, which deletes your save upon death – a terrifying prospect for many players) and thriving game world. The challenge of keeping the player’s avatar, Steve, alive is one which offers hours of gameplay.
But the basic act of survival is really the bare bones of Minecraft; anyone can build a mud hut and hide in it when the skeletons come a-knocking. Minecraft’s true beauty comes from its creative elements, and while the xbox360 version does not offer a Creative Mode in the same way that the PC version does, Survival Mode still offers enough resources for the player to build impressive if not entirely beautiful structures. Minecraft does not stop at being a mere game, it becomes an entire form of self-expression as players painstakingly build their homes and their fortresses, always in the knowledge that at any moment a Creeper might come along and blow the entire thing up.
Creepers are the Boogeymen of Minecraft, with even Veteran players quaking in their boots at the familiar hissing sound that precedes their self-destruction. Pig models gone wrong (no, really) the Creepers have become iconic in Minecraft lore and “Creeper-Proofing” one’s home is of the utmost urgency for anyone who feels particularly fond of their hand-crafted abode. Upon sighting the player, Creepers will approach silently and then hiss once they are within range of the target before exploding and destroying all nearby terrain and causing the player a staggering amount of damage; in close quarters, Creepers are powerful enough to instantaneously kill a player. Much feared, they give the Survival world a much needed sense of urgency – with zombies running around, your life is at stake. With Creepers, your entirely home and livelihood could be flattened in seconds.
The world of Minecraft is one which is easy to sink hundreds of hours into without even realising, but the rewards are plentiful and almost tangible. The affection with which one can come to regard one’s own home in the Minecraft world is testament to how powerful the game really is – it gives you the tools and asks you to survive. You can do exactly this, or you can go for gold and really live in this vibrant, restless universe. The inclusion of drop-in drop-out multiplayer allows for friends to build settlements together, wage war on each other and have fun without the hassle of purchasing and maintaining servers, a costly and sometimes difficult process required of the PC version. Playing alone is all well and good, but humans are social animals even when isolated in a block-eat-block world. Whether collaborative or competitive, multiplayer expands the Minecraft universe exponentially.
Minecraft is a must-have XBLA title, and is perhaps the best the arcade has to offer alongside Fez, Bastion and IloMilo. It’s engaging, creative and incredibly – I hate this word, but I’m going to use it – innovative. Ignore the cheap cash-ins and knock offs that have flooded the Live marketplace up until now, because you can finally enjoy the real thing.
Video Game Review: Max Payne 3
The Max Payne series has always been about contradiction. On the one hand, each game is archetypical Noir: a cynical anti-hero set against the gritty, grimy underworld who wryly waxes poetic via internal monologue. On the other, the actual gameplay is derived from Hong Kong action cinema: bloody gunfights accentuated with lots diving through the air while firing guns akimbo in Matrix “bullet time,” a technique as flashy as it is impractical.
- Max Payne 3
- CLR [rating:4.5]
Release Date: May 15th & 18th (Console), 29th (PC), 2012
Platform: Xbox 360, Playstation 3, Windows PC
Developer: Rockstar Vancouver
Publisher: Rockstar Games
Genre: 3rd Person Neo-Noir Woo Shooter
ESRB: M for Mature
Campaign Running Time: About 6-9 Hours
Auteurs Attached: The Houser Bros.
Rockstar’s Redemption Remedies the Payne
The Max Payne series has always been about contradiction. On the one hand, each game is archetypical Noir: a cynical anti-hero set against the gritty, grimy underworld who wryly waxes poetic via internal monologue. On the other, the actual gameplay is derived from Hong Kong action cinema: bloody gunfights accentuated with lots diving through the air while firing guns akimbo in Matrix “bullet time,” a technique as flashy as it is impractical.
The same contradictory nature is naturally found in the title character. Mr. Payne has always been a luckless, desperate man with nothing left to live for after his wife and child were slain, and every other plot point in the first two games just made his life more miserable. Yet, despite wanting (and probably deserving) death, Max continues to survive against all odds.
He’s been beaten to a pulp during a mafia torture session. He’s been drugged with an overdose that should have left him a gibbering lunatic. He’s been tossed off cliffs, blown up, and shrugged off a blizzard covered only in a leather jacket and rage. He’s been shot more often than a Stanley Kubrick scene, and at least once in the skull – with a magnum – and he still keeps going.
Yes, Max’s fate has always been to fulfill the promise of his grim jest of a name. Worst of all, he has to endure it and carry on, too broken to truly live and too stubborn to ever die. He’s a walking, talking, wound of a man that never heals properly, but at least he makes enough wisecracks to make it bearable.
With such a tendency of spitting in death’s face it’s hardly surprising that his franchise ended up following suit. If you ignore the terrible 2008 “Marky Mark” Wahlberg film (and you should), Max has been absent for almost a decade, and it seemed likely that he would forever remain an early post-millennium gaming footnote. But now he returns to the world via Rockstar Games, and as could be expected the quality they’re synonymous with shows through yet again. Max Payne 3 is thankfully an excellent game.
However, Rockstar has had to struggle with taking stewardship of a series bogged down by history they didn’t write. Max Payne 2 ended badly for the characters involved; everyone but Max was dead and he lost everything that mattered. Again. To move forward, Rockstar has elected to let such an outcome reach its most natural (and depressing) conclusion and let Max hit rock bottom, if only to build him up once again.
In the intervening years Max went looking for answers at the bottom of a bottle, and when we meet him in MP3, is still down there. Now a rampant alcoholic and relapsed smoker on top of his pill popping (prescription painkillers being the games’ ironic recovery system), Max’s battered body is increasingly showing, as Indiana Jones once said, “not the years, but the mileage.” He’s gone fat and going gray, and the between mission interstitials consist of him drinking alone in his skivvies.
But hey, unlike many in our tough economic times, at least he has a job.
Though the narrative jumps around, the game starts with Max working with yet another new partner, Raul Passos, as an armed bodyguard for the wealthy Branco family of São Paulo, Brazil. Needless to say, our drunken hero quickly finds himself in the thick of local social issues. Namely, that the poor and destitute in a country with one of the largest income disparity gaps in the world really like to kidnap the wives of rich industrialists for ransom and tend to shoot their ornery American bodyguards on sight.
What follows is a plot that’s essentially Man on Fire set against City of God, with the healthy dose of Michael Mann’s influence that Rockstar injects into almost all of its games. This time, the “Mann effect” is through his sexy, audio-visual poetic realist style as opposed to plot or character, which is dominated by Man on Fire’s “alcoholic tough guy retribution” arc. Of course, all these influences are blended into a paste filled with enough grit to be an asphalt smoothie; it is a Max Payne game and has a reputation to maintain, after all.
The plot twists and turns, flashes forward and backwards, and tosses in some of the primo social commentary and solid writing Rockstar is famous for, but by and large, remains true to core of Max Payne. Max still has his back to the wall, still has his big mouth and half-hammy and half-hardboiled narration (which is still voiced by the same actor, James McCaffrey), is still a poor judge of character, and still has a major habit of screwing up and making his situation worse long before it comes close to getting better.
Of course, Max usually gets away with bumbling planning and poor decision making by being able to kill every last guy in the room before they can reload. The hook is of course, “Bullet Time,” and the version in Max Payne 3 is the best in the biz. The now familiar system has you build up a meter to either manually trigger it for extreme slow motion during normal gunplay, or automatically when you perform one of the fancy “shootdodge” maneuvers where you leap through the air like Chow Yun Fat (minus the doves).
Other than the shootdodge, the entire system works similarly to Red Dead Redemption’s, as it also includes a cover mechanic and Rockstar’s Euphoria physics simulation to allow for some spectacular animation. However, the camera’s pulled back from RDR for a better field of view and there’s a nifty “last stand” ability to the health mechanic to prevent being snuck up on by a mook with a shotgun from being too annoying. Although some aspects (like a critical rolling move) are poorly conveyed and there are more on rails sequences than previous games – which break up the flow but aren’t as fun as the on-foot portions – it’s a great system overall that actually highlights how well Remedy Entertainment made the original MP games, because it actually feels as similar to them as it is to Red Dead.
Speaking of “MP,” Rockstar avoids one of their biggest problems (ponderous length) by making a lean single player story that stylishly moves along at a solid clip, so in order to keep people around, added all sorts of post-game bonuses including an update to the “New York Minute” mode that has you rushing Max through levels on a clock and a fully featured online multiplayer mode that could theoretically be played until the end of time (or at least until Grand Theft Auto 5).
Multiplayer is Call of Duty deep in terms of level progression and features a lot of fresh mechanics amidst mostly stale match types. Not only do they actually manage to include bullet time in a way that’s fair by making it a radius effect, but a lot of the other abilities you unlock for the various gang/mafia/police used for avatars (which have very customizable appearances) are quite clever. One screws up your opponents’ perceptions to entice them to fight each other, another actually makes the quality of their guns worse by breaking causality and having you deal shoddy merchandise in the past. There’s plenty of fun to be had in any game that lets you pull Bill & Ted antics like that.
While such extras are nice and there’s certainly a large contingent of gamers who want ever more ways to shoot people over the internet, it’s not the focus. Multiplayer, even well done multiplayer, doesn’t really matter to the overall quality of this game, just the length of time you’ll play it. What matters most is the story because the story’s about Max.
It isn’t another story about desperation driving a good man to do bad things. Quite to the contrary, the ultimate theme of Max Payne 3 is of Max realizing his true nature. Not that he’s a video game character, he already knew that.
No, Max finally realizes that he’s beyond saving, beyond healing. That it’s time to bury the contradictory belief that he can be a “decent murderer” and so drown in the hopes of who he once was. That what he is, is nothing more than a killer, and he’s damn good at being true to himself, at least in that aspect.
Frankly, it works because it’s the ugly truth behind not just Max Payne, but most video games that appeal to our inherent lust for violence. It also works well with the theme of redemption Rockstar’s put into their last few protagonists, forming an interesting multi-game meditation on the concept. John Marston in RDR found it temporarily, Cole Phelps of L.A. Noire couldn’t accept it, and Max Payne flat out rejects the notion.
While he might regress and come back with some new tragic chapter to his life, personally, I’d be happy to see this as the last Max Payne game. Max might actually be over his personal conflict and finally moved on. Even if coming to terms with his terrible nature and accepting the monster he’s become is a rather bleak way to find self-acceptance and a measure of, if not peace, then something close to it, it’s still a way to do it.
Besides, it was either this or the sudden stop that occurred when Remedy sold him a decade ago. Depressing as hell, it’s the best end I can think of.
