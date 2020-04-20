Movies
Movie Review: Dark Shadows
As Ichabod Crane, as Willy Wonka, Ed Wood, the Mad Hatter, or Sweeney Todd, Depp’s persona is quirky and stiff, wide-eyed and full of suspicion/mischief/barely hidden insanity. The characters into whose skins he slips under Burton’s direction are all beginning to feel suspiciously familiar – and Barnabas Collins isn’t an exception.
Dark Shadows
Directed by Tim Burton
Screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith
Starring:
Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Jackie Earle Haley, Jonny Lee Miller, Chloë Grace Moretz, Bella Heathcote, Gulliver McGrath
How long is Dark Shadows? 113 minutes.
What is Dark Shadows rated? PG-13 for comic horror violence, sexual content, some drug use, language and smoking.
Self-indulgent wackiness and a severely underused cast do not a memorable or good movie make.
On the one hand, goth auteur Tim Burton has always dealt in camp. On the other, it wasn’t always quite so self-indulgent. The man who brought us Edward Scissorhands, the first two Batman movies, and Beetlejuice seems to be getting a bit smug in his old age. Fans flock to theaters at the mention of his vaunted name – and combined with Johnny Depp, Burton’s an indisputable box office success. This weekend’s Dark Shadows is the actor’s eighth collaboration with Burton, and the two are old hat together now. Depp, who manages to stay mostly out of the Hollywood scene by inhabiting his own private island and remaining in a close-knit, long-term relationship with a little known French actress, isn’t much more than a caricature of himself these days. As Ichabod Crane, as Willy Wonka, Ed Wood, the Mad Hatter, or Sweeney Todd, Depp’s persona is quirky and stiff, wide-eyed and full of wariness/mischief/barely hidden insanity. The characters into whose skins he slips under Burton’s direction are all beginning to feel suspiciously familiar – and Barnabas Collins isn’t an exception.
Collins, an 18th century playboy whose family “brought the riches of England to the wilds of Maine” and founded a lovely little coastal town called (what else?) Collinsport, has a brief, torrid affair with housemaid Angelique (Eva Green). When he then falls in love with soft-spoken, doe-eyed ingénue Josette (Bella Heathcote, the latest in Burton’s version of Hitchcock blondes), Angelique reveals herself to be a powerful witch and curses Collins’s family for all eternity. Angelique commands Josette to fling herself off a cliff, and when Barnabas follows suit he’s surprised to awaken again as a vampire. Vengeful Angelique traps him in a chained coffin for two hundred years.
In 1972, that era of disco, spangles, miniskirts, and bellbottoms, Barnabas reawakens to discover the remainder of the Collins family living in an empty shell of ye olde manor, Collinwood. Matron Elizabeth (Michelle Pfeiffer, who just doesn’t age) presides over a household that includes her daughter Carolyn (Chloe Grace Moretz), “crazy” nephew David (Gulliver McGrath) who speaks to his dead mother, David’s conman father Roger (Jonny Lee Miller), and a psychiatrist by the name of Julia Hoffman (none other than Burton’s longtime partner and oft professional muse Helena Bonham Carter). Drunken lout Willie Loomis (Jackie Earle Haley) is the ostensible caretaker, though all he seems to do is stagger around in a stupor, talk to pumpkins, and mutter about how the house is a bitch to dust. Mysterious beauty Victoria (Heathcote), who bears an eerie resemblance to Josette, becomes David’s governess. Angelique, as it turns out, has turned Collinsport into her own personal business venture. Her Angel Bay seafood presides over the ports and the Collins family has been left in ruins.
Angelique isn’t about to let Barnabas restore his family’s honor and attacks him once more, resulting in an awkwardly destructive sex scene in which the two of them literally bounce off the walls and smash through furniture (anyone who’s watched “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” knows this scene can be done so much better). When Barnabas spurns her once more in favor of gentle Josette, she goes off the rails.
With a cast like this, you wonder, how could you go wrong? Well, I thought the same thing. Moretz is not-so-secretly one of my favorite up-and-comers (she was a force to be reckoned with in Kick-Ass and brilliant in Let Me In and 500 Days of Summer). Pfeiffer and Burton made magnificent things happen with Batman Returns; Catwoman is Pfeiffer’s iconic role, and Anne Hathaway has a lot to live up to in this summer’s Dark Knight Rises. Oscar nominee (for Little Children) Earle Haley knocked the world for a loop as Watchmen’s Rorschach. Eva Green is one of the better Bond girls in the last decade and was momentously sexy and mischievous in Bertolucci’s The Dreamers. Put ‘em all together and what do you have?
A jumble of flat acting, convoluted plot, self-indulgent wackiness, and a lack of chemistry so absurd it almost aches. Pfeiffer phones it in while Bonham Carter chews the scenery. Moretz is severely underused as an unhappy fifteen-year-old werewolf with a perpetual scowl. Earl Haley is likewise underutilized, playacting a role into which it’d be hard for anyone to sink his teeth. Miller hardly has any lines at all and Heathcote fills the Burton blond role perfectly, with her enormous baby blues and perpetually startled face.
Burton’s signature “look” is an uncredited character in his films. The halo effect surrounding his actors, the flat grays and overly saturated colors, are as much a part of his movies as the people and plots. Alice in Wonderland wasn’t a very good movie, but it sure was pretty – as are most of his endeavors. I have a hard time saying the same about Dark Shadows. It’s set on the gorgeous coast of Maine with a backdrop of pounding surf – but the house, the characters, and the story uncomfortably straddle the line between reality and fantasy, and Burton’s movies look plainly too fantastic these days to work here. Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, whose work with Jean-Pierre Jeunet on Amelie and A Very Long Engagement established his veritable talent, does good work here but seems constrained by Burton’s style.
Like Pfeiffer and Depp, composer Danny Elfman pretty much phones it in. Whither the gorgeous, lilting melodies of “Ice Dance” and “Jack’s Lament,” Mr. Elfman? The score of Dark Shadows isn’t the least bit memorable. Little about the movie is, in fact, memorable. Granted, I haven’t seen the original soap opera, which aired for five seasons from 1966-1971, then came back in 1991. Adapting series into movies is a difficult task, and the jarring plot twists and bizarre pacing could be a result of trying to force too much into a two-hour feature film.
The first two thirds of the movie drag, with montage after montage of restoring the Collins family cannery and Depp sleeping in funny vampire places. The final quarter is entertaining – explosions and a mob with the 20th century equivalent of pitchforks, a battle between a vampire and a witch, and the sudden, completely unnecessary werewolf appearance are almost enough to slap you awake again. Even a cameo from the great Christopher Lee and one from Alice Cooper (who likewise doesn’t seem to age) aren’t enough to save the mess that is Dark Shadows.
Burton, Bonham Carter, and Depp have worked together so often in the last few years that making movies must just be like a family reunion for them. “Let’s get together and make a movie film!” one imagines one of the trio saying at some (undoubtedly bizarre) dinner party, waving a glass of merlot. “Well, okay then, which old material shall we butcher—I mean adapt—this time?” No one particularly expected great things from this movie, but most of us at least expected a few laughs and a bit of fun. There are a few cute lines, and the final battle sequence is kind of cool. Other than that, it’s really not worth your time. One hopes maybe Burton, Depp, and Bonham Carter will step back and take a good, hard look at their work on this one – and maybe the next will be less of a disappointment.
[youtube width=”560″ height=”340″]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IVpEjJuztk[/youtube]
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBIs looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hit man named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as mob hit man—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hit man, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
***
Join us as we count down the greatest gangster movies of all time — a new entry every Thursday! Click here to see what you’ve missed so far.
[Reprinted from The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies by George Anastasia and Glen Macnow. Available from Running Press, a member of The Perseus Books Group. Copyright © 2011.]
Movies
Trailer Watch: The Expendables 2
Whatever you felt about the The Expendables, you are meant to feel ten times over about the sequel. That is about the most substantial analysis this trailer can stand.
Here it is, bloodhounds! Lionsgate has finally released a full-grown trailer for The Expendables 2, the sequel to Sylvester Stallone’s shameless and already beloved action team-up, and perhaps the most comprehensive genre ensemble piece since It’s A Mad Mad Mad Mad World. Watch first, and then we can talk.
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQf3YP8p85I[/youtube]
Given the familiar ground we are treading here, this trailer lends itself to economical dissection.
1) Here there be ziplines! And jungles even more reminiscent of Predator.
2) Stallone and Statham are sticking with their trademark “standoff” banter. Fair enough.
3) This is a big year for the Hemsworth family. While Chris hoards Comic-Con prestige in The Avengers and the long-delayed Cabin In The Woods, little brother Liam is making equally titanic strides in the major franchise market as Gale in The Hunger Games movies and the young Turk sniper presumably under Sly Stallone’s wing in the freshly tweaked Expendables posse.
4) Dolph Lundgren really is back! It wasn’t all just a wonderful dream.
5) Jason Statham gets the costumed set piece, along with a ludicrous one-liner, that until this point in history always went by default to Arnold Schwarzenegger. What gives? The mainstream acceptance he has enjoyed since the previous film has apparently prompted Statham to lighten up on the straight man act. Right on.
6) Jet Li abides.
7) Multi-vehicle confrontations in all three dimensions. Dangerous rumblings of Rambo III. Spicy!
8) Jean-Claude van Damme: Supervillain. Res ipsa loquitur.
9) To star in a film, Chuck Norris only requires one split-second appearance in the trailer. The second will be given to him as a tribute.
10) Jason Statham and airboats? Wait, time out! How did I miss that Simon West of The Mechanic is directing in Stallone’s stead? Sweet! Capable hands! I’m no longer worried about this movie at all. I’m also choosing not to remember Con Air.
11) Oh, that explains it! In return for giving up the “man and knife” quip, Schwarzenegger gets to yell “I’m back!” and tear the door off a Smartcar.
12) There goes that darned aeroplane again.
THE DOWNSIDE: Still no discernible traces of Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, or Kurt Russell. Not even Peter Weller, for crying out loud! And couldn’t they have sublet Tom Hardy from Christopher Nolan for one day of shooting? The optimist in me views it as room for the hypothetical Expendables trilogy to grow yet more astounding. Hopefully one or more of these guys will appear early on in an Executive Decision-style prank. You know what I’m talking about. If you’re still reading this, you do.
Whatever you felt about the The Expendables, you are meant to feel ten times over about the sequel. That is about the most substantial analysis this trailer can stand. I know I will be at the front of the line when the film arrives to batter audiences senseless on August 17, 2012.
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZeOT3b6Pg4[/youtube]
Movies
Movie Review: The Avengers
Not to compare actors to superheroes, but this cast could easily have exploded in our faces; like their characters, each of these actors is famous in his or her own right. Some are A-list while others hover just below, and it takes a persuasive genius (shall we call Whedon a Nick Fury of sorts?) to gather them and get them to fight for a common cause.
The Avengers
Directed by Joss Whedon
Screenplay by Joss Whedon
Starring:
Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson
How long is The Avengers? 142 minutes.
What is The Avengers rated? PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference.
Whedon pits hero against hero against villain in one of the smartest, funniest, and most exciting action movies in the last few decades.
Over the last half decade, Marvel has embarked on a massive superhero journey, explaining over half a dozen films the origins of the Avengers, a superhero supergroup comprised of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). No matter your thoughts on the preceding movies (Iron Man 2 was not very good and Thor was stupid but fun), you’re bound to adore this weekend’s brilliant culmination, the Joss Whedon nerdfest – and I mean that in the best way – The Avengers.
When fans heard Whedon might be connected to this movie, much rejoicing was heard across the internet. This is the man who brought you “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Firefly,” and Serenity. Whedon is a bloody genius with ensemble casts and witty, intelligent dialogue – which tells you all you really need to know about The Avengers. Obviously I’m going to continue, because that’s what I’m here for – but first and foremost know that the film’s screenplay is nothing short of brilliant.
There’s no slow build to action in The Avengers. In the opening moments Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, of whom we caught a glimpse post-credits in Iron Man 2) debarks from an aircraft with his assistant, Agent Hill (Cobie Smulders), and we’re thrown into world-in-jeopardy action from the first five minutes. Dr. Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) has been assisting S.H.I.E.L.D., an international peacekeeping organization, to build a pipeline from space through which clean energy will flow like manna from heaven. Ostensibly. Unfortunately, at the end of the pipeline is, well, outer space. And who should be attracted to this open door like a moth to flame, but Loki (Tom Hiddleston), brother of Thor and son of Odin, who is poised to take his “rightful” place as ruler of earth. Loki, a boy king, petulant, cruel, and vengeful, will force the people of earth to bow to him; after all, we are made to be ruled. After a short, gripping battle, Loki escapes after veritably hypnotizing Hawkeye and Selvig.
“As of this moment, we are at war,” Fury says solemnly, and Fury closes his metaphorical fist, bringing together all our major players. Dr. Bruce Banner, who hasn’t had a “Hulk smash” incident in over a year, is treating the sick in Calcutta. Tony Stark is living in bliss with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in the upper floors of Stark’s latest, greatest monument to himself, Stark Tower. Natasha Romanoff is doing what she does best – interrogation – in Russia. Steve Rogers, awakened after 70 years trapped in ice, has no idea what to do with himself so demolishes punching bags and mourns the death of his sweetheart. Fury sends Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) to gather the unwilling, largely unstable troops and load them aboard the helicarrier. After the earthbound heroes track down Loki, Thor pops in from the heavens to try to save the day on his own terms – which of course irks the mortals.
What follows is what we’ve really been waiting for; we didn’t pay to see how the superheroes band together – no, we want to see them fight each other. Of course, each battle between our reluctant heroes is better than the last – and they aren’t simply thrown together Mortal Kombat-style for the sake of box office dollars. Authentic, clever dialogue segues into the superhero equivalent of fisticuffs. This is where Whedon excels – he gives his casts, no matter how large, generous character development. His actors seem to have ample time to step comfortably into their characters. In the case of The Avengers, these guys are military experiments, radiation survivors, supergeniuses, and demigods. Each feels vastly different from the others about his position in the world. With egos this big, something’s bound to come undone – but in Whedon’s hands, it’s not only a pleasure to watch the interactions between our heroes, it’s also absurdly exciting.
In a further twist, it turns out S.H.I.E.L.D. isn’t actually in this battle for anything so innocent as clean energy; WMDs are the name of the game. “A nuclear deterrent,” as Stark says, “’cause that always calms everything down.” After Loki escapes his cage, scattering the Avengers to the four winds and murdering a secondary but beloved player, the heroes have a reason to fight. An army from outer space soars through a portal over New York City, and the S.H.I.E.L.D’s Council sends orders to nuke Manhattan. What are heroes for, if not to save the world? Ours do just that in stylish, exhilarating fashion, punctuating the BOPs and WHAMs and roars with hilarious discourse.
Not to compare actors to superheroes, but this cast could easily have exploded in our faces; like their characters, each of these actors is famous in his or her own right. Some are A-list while others hover just below, and it takes a persuasive genius (shall we call Whedon a Nick Fury of sorts?) to gather them and get them to fight for a common cause. Rumor has it Edward Norton’s ego was a bit too large to join this cast, but that’s fine. Ruffalo makes a perfect Banner and a great Hulk. Evans is charmingly earnest, delivering more in facial expressions than with lines. Downey, Jr. spouts dozens of one-liners that still have me chuckling fourteen hours later. Johansson and Renner play out a complex, tense relationship with subtle ease. Hemsworth is certainly a pretty face – though sorry, ladies, no shirtless Thor this time around – but he plays Thor comfortably and with a lack of humor that makes the character that much funnier. Hiddleston inhabits Loki with a frightening glee – the kind you associate with a future psychopath roasting ants with a magnifying glass. Yet every actor metaphorically doffs his hat to the next; you’ll see no scenery-chewing or one-up-manship in The Avengers. These guys genuinely play nice together, and that’s the key to a great ensemble cast.
For Whedon fans and comic aficionados alike, The Avengers is a nerdgasm, a playful and intelligent opening to the summer movie season (and be sure to stick around for a few minutes into the credits for a peek at the next step in the franchise). This year is going to be a doozie – before The Avengers, you’ll see new trailers for The Dark Knight Rises, Prometheus, The Amazing Spider-Man, Battleship, Brave, and Frankenweenie – in other words, all the big movies about which we movie nerds are preliminarily salivating. If The Avengers is any indication, this summer in theaters going to be nothing short of breathtaking.
[youtube width=”560″ height=”340″]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPoHPNeU9fc[/youtube]
Trending
-
Movies2 days ago
Trailer Watch: The Expendables 2
-
Blog-Music2 days ago
Album review: Deuce’s Nine Lives
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
The Office Recap: Turf War (Season 8, Episode 23)
-
Performing Arts2 days ago
Broadway Review: Nice Work If You Can Get It
-
Movies2 days ago
Movie Review: The Avengers
-
Games2 days ago
Video Game Review: Fez
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
Sherlock Recap: ‘A Scandal in Belgravia’
kimberlydawn
October 3, 2012 at 4:24 pm
It’s just entertainment, lighten up! The movie is exactly what it’s supposed to be…campy, silly fun with dark undertones. An out-of-place vampire from almost 200 years ago plopped into the “groovy seventies” is a funny situation, already! Am I the only one who laughed at the absurdity of it? The only thing they could have done without, was that annoying governess. They only picked this actress for her “modely looks” and she is just annoying to watch for some reason. Blech!
Artamus
May 12, 2012 at 4:00 pm
I think the problem is, Burton and Depp are having so much fun while doing movies together, they don’t realize that the finished product doesn’t always turn out so well, after all, they’re not the ones who have to pay to sit through it. Burton’s said he’s a huge fan of the original series(as is Depp), but he’s unable to break out of his now cliché “Burtonisms”, that compliment some films perfectly,(Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow, Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands) but just get in the way, and becomes annoying on others(pretty much everything he’s done for the past 10 years.) If you want to see what a Dark Shadows should really be like, watch “House of Dark Shadows”. Faithfully remaking that one with perhaps just a touch of restrained Burton style to spice things up, could have challenged even the Mighty Avengers – but as it is, he’s been on auto pilot so long that he’s forgotten what put him on the A list in the first place.
David Banner
May 12, 2012 at 2:47 pm
Thank you!