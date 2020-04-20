Movies & TV
The Office Recap: Free Family Portrait Studio (Season 8, Episode 24)
A recap/review of The Office: Family Free Portrait Studio (Season 8, Episode 24)
We have reached the end of Season 8 of The Office, the first season without Michael Scott. I offer my thoughts on the season as a whole and the future of the series below, but first, let’s finish this year with Free Family Portrait Studio. Although this episode was a season finale with a significant change at the end, the show wisely plays it very low key. After a season of mostly out of the office adventures, bringing it back “home” to close it out without relying on ‘stunts’ definitely helped.
Continuing some time from where we left off last week, the main plot revolves around David Wallace’s purchase of Dunder Mifflin from Sabre. I expressed my problems with this entire concept during my last recap, but I guess that’s how it is. On the day of this episode, Andy is expecting David Wallace to make the announcement that he bought the company and reinstated him as branch manager, so he decides to put on a ruse and dress up as an alcoholic janitor desperate for any job whatsoever.
I’ve made my utter dislike of Andy Bernard clear since the start of this season, and tonight just reinforces why I can’t get into the character. The reason is pride. Andy is way too proud and narcissistic. Despite the show’s attempts at portraying his insecurities, I can’t shake the sense that the vast majority of the time Andy truly believes that he’s the greatest. This wouldn’t be so much of an issue if the show played his attention whorishness as a character flaw, but I think the writers, for whatever reason (The Hangover), are so desperate for the audience to like him that they ignore that this trait is an actual problem. In other words, if none of the characters acknowledges it, is it actually there?
As a janitor, Andy really plays up the downtrodden angle to the point where even Erin tells him he needs to ease up on the desperation because these are images people cannot get out of their heads even after the big reveal. He reeks of booze, he spills food on himself and eats it, he mops the carpeted floor. After a quasi-intervention, Andy admits the scam but everyone thinks he’s crazy. However, David Wallace comes to the rescue and reveals that he is in fact buying the company and re-installing Andy as head manager. Andy, once again, continues to showboat but no one cares, and everyone begins to ask David Wallace legitimate questions about their future rather than listen to Andy gloat over himself. I can’t blame Stanley for caring more about potential payment stoppage, but Andy’s pissed because he wasn’t center of attention. He gets even more upset when he attempts to fire Nellie, she begins quoting Shakespeare, and he re-hires her for a job that allows her to do anything she wants.
This revelation also leads to the departure of Robert California (real name Bob Kazamackas). Wallace announces that Sabre is going to liquidate all of its assets, which seems weird to reveal in a meeting when you’re just trying to sell off one subsidiary but I’m not a business guy, and thus Robert is out of a job. He strikes a deal with Wallace to co-fund his philanthropic trip to Africa, Asia, but mostly Eastern Europe where he will mentor young gymnasts. I was expecting Robert to leave with his tail between his legs, so him “winning” was a welcome surprise. And it was a nice call back to the cold open.
The tertiary plot featured a return of Val, the warehouse worker whom Darryl had a crush on for most of the season and who last appeared in February’s Special Project. I was hoping this storyline was done for, but I wasn’t surprised that it wasn’t, even though all that happens at the end is that she holds Darryl’s hand during a picture. Like every time it’s appeared, Varryl (?) is such empty filler that I have to imagine that the time could be better been spent on including purely funny scenes. Though I did like seeing the familiar faces of two of the warehouse workers who quit in this season’s best episode: Lotto.
Unsurprisingly, the best plot, and the one from where the episode takes its name, is Dwight’s offer to give all the office park’s tenants free family pictures. Jim is convinced that it’s a plan to harm his children due to a Velcro suit prank he pulled, but it’s really an attempt to get Angela’s baby DNA. Angela prevents Dwight from getting her son’s hair and fingernails, but he snatches his dirty diapers leading to a low speed “chase” between him, Angela, and a dummy car driven by the simultaneously under- and perfectly used Mose dressed as Dwight. Like the episode where Angela gives birth showed, Dwight and Angela are probably the romantic couple with the best comedic chemistry on the series. Also, during the closer, State Senator Lipton tells Oscar how concerned he is that he never called him after the charity event. Strangely or sadly enough, that is one of the top plotlines I’m looking forward to see play out.
So where are we at the end of the episode? Without any answers regarding Angela’s child’s parentage and with Oscar and State Senator Lipton not yet hooking up, we’re basically back at zero. Andy Bernard, weak willed as ever, is still regional manager (if Ed Helms returns), except now the CEO is actually his ally thus taking away the conflict, which was already lacking in a season with an “evil” boss of bosses. And I guess we have to continue to put up with Nellie next year. At least calling Gabe “skeleton man” wasn’t that bad a line from her. Speaking of Gabe, wouldn’t he be fired too? He’s a Sabre employee, not a Dunder Mifflin one.
Additional Thoughts:
• I liked the cold open making fun of the “It Gets Better” campaign. If I had to give the show credit for something this year, it would be they had a pretty good collection of cold opens.
• Another reason that the Dwight plot worked was because the picture montages gave us funny moments with Ryan holding up signs (one declaring his love for Kelly, one with a missed connection) and Creed sitting between who I presume are his parents.
• Moment of the Night: Creed’s “Good, good, the carpet’s due for a moppin’.”
• Thanks for reading.
Overall Thoughts on Season 8
And that marks the end of The Office Season 8. My overall opinion is not good, and the number of quality episodes this year could probably be counted on one hand. While it’s somewhat true to say that the show needed to re-discover itself after the loss of Michael Scott, it does not explain away the laziness, egregious deviations from its central premise (how much time was spent away from the office?), and lack of direction that defined the series this season. After all, one of the The Office‘s strengths is its ensemble, and Season 8 wasn’t like Scrubs Season 9 with a whole new set of characters as the leads. The show had a solid foundation that could have survived even the departure of its biggest name.
Where did this season go wrong? Probably the first big mistake the show made in the post-Steve Carell era was making the bland, milquetoast, inoffensive Andy Bernard the boss. The end of the first episode, where the entire office leaves shaking his hand and congratulating him for standing up to Robert California, made it clear that the show had changed for the worse. Dunder Mifflin had suddenly become a nice and friendly workplace where the boss is the ally and leader- everything The Office rallied against during its better years.
While it might be argued that Robert California fell into the “villain” role, this also didn’t pan out. Robert’s interactions were mostly with Andy, so the rest of the cast couldn’t have the personal relationship, antagonism, or dislike towards him that they had with Michael or any other branch manager. And, as the CEO who practically lived in the office, Robert was too powerful and omnipresent to serve as a legitimate foil.
Moreover, the show suffered by making Robert the most interesting character on The Office. He brought an edgy off-beatness that made him more fascinating to watch than the rest of the cast because he offered something different. Spader turned out to be too good for the series by treating it as a dark, corporate satire as opposed to the shut-our-eyes-to-the-world bubble that Dunder Mifflin Scranton suddenly existed in.
In previous years, it seemed as though more was going on within the show’s universe. It’s not that every episode was part of some ongoing plot like Parks and Recreation has done this year, but you got a sense that there were worlds existing beyond the cameras for these people. The majority of the ongoing plots this season were poorly thought out unrequited love stories (Darryl/Val; Andy/Erin; Jim/Pam’s Replacement) or focused on Andy’s neediness while the series itself lacked any momentum. Season 8 took away most of the characters’ humanity and replaced it with something saccharine, banal, and/or hollow. In one episode, Pam says that she enjoys going to work. That is not something you ever want to hear from Pam. Or anyone else on this show, other than Dwight and Michael.
By the middle of the season, it became obvious that even the showrunners realized they had made a mistake, not just with Andy, but with pretty much everything. In response, they completely shifted gears and gave us the Florida story arc. At the beginning, I was taken in by the idea that this was going to be something significant, cleverer, and fresh, and lead to changes in the show itself. Instead, it just ended up as a way for them to kill episodes. There are less convoluted ways to get Andy and Erin together and the still ill-defined Nellie (do we laugh with her or at her?) in the branch manager’s chair. Andy’s firing and the “turf war” came too little, too late. Though, to be fair, they did end up dialing down the pleasantness. And, at least I was wrong about the show giving an office hug this season.
Onto the future. The Office is renewed, even though most of the main cast is not signed for a season 9, James Spader is definitely not returning, Mindy Kaling is not returning, and Paul Lieberstein has stepped down as showrunner. Nevertheless, this might be the best thing for the show. Losing Michael allowed the writers to take things easy because they eliminated the strong antagonistic presence that forced the other characters to react. But losing people like Jim or Andy might allow the odder characters to take center stage and breathe new life into the show. Or, at the very least, hasten its overdue ending. Though with 30 Rock entering its final year, it’s hard to believe that NBC will axe its two biggest comedies in 2012/2013.
Another problem is that it looks as though the most reliable regular, Dwight, will be leaving at some point for his probable mid-season replacement- The Farm. While I don’t know how well this will work as a series since Dwight is the punchline character rather than the straight man, one of my biggest problems is the working title- The Farm. The reason The Office fit this show is because it was the office. The every office. But Schrute’s Farm isn’t the typical farm- it’s a dirty beet farm/bed and breakfast where the only workers are Dwight and Mose. Its weirdness has been its appeal as a comedy setting, which is counter to simply titling it The Farm.
Nevertheless, that’s an early nitpick for a show that hasn’t even been officially picked up yet. Let’s see what happens next week during upfronts and how it fits with the multitude of comedies NBC has already green lit.
Again, thanks for reading.
Movies & TV
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
That wasn’t as bad as I feared. Wilson’s alive (for now) and it looks like next week he buys himself a shiny red corvette. The other patient of the week is a little girl with a genetic disorder that will eventually kill her, and while the team can’t fix that, they do cure her current illness, and her feuding parents are able to make at least a temporary peace. All in all, this was a sweet – at times almost saccharine – and fairly low-key episode, not the grim horror I feared.
That wasn’t as bad as I feared. Wilson’s alive (for now) and it looks like next week he buys himself a shiny red corvette. The other patient of the week is a little girl with a genetic disorder that will eventually kill her, and while the team can’t fix that, they do cure her current illness, and her feuding parents are able to make at least a temporary peace. All in all, this was a sweet – at times almost saccharine – and fairly low-key episode, not the grim horror I feared. If you saw Wilson suffering in the previews, you’ve pretty much seen the worst.
The opening sequence made me worry that the show’s creators had declared all-out war on the audience’s heartstrings. Not only does it feature a cute 6-year-old girl with a fatal illness, it actually takes place on a merry-go-round. Dad and daughter are at the park, and he gives in to her pleas to ride the merry-go-round by herself, if she promises not to tell her mother. The over-protectiveness cues us in that not all is right; not only does Wilson have cancer, our patient of the week is Little Nell. As Dad films her on the merry-go-round, she develops a bloody nose, then disappears from sight.
OK, nobody’s watching (or reading about) this episode for the little girl and her screwed up genes. And as soon as the credits are over, we find Wilson waiting to meet with his oncologist. House joins him, explaining that since Wilson always showed up when House insisted on being left alone, he’s now doing the same for Wilson. He’s taken some time off to support Wilson, and the team will have to deal with the patient on their own. Wilson immediately sets about proving that doctors do, in fact, make the worst patients, interrupting and dominating the doctor, demanding the most aggressive course of treatment available, and walking out in search of “a doctor with balls” when the doctor hesitates.
The team’s having their own experience along these lines – the medical expert who is sitting in on the case is also the girl’s mother, apparently because she’s on “Eric” terms with Foreman. Mom is deeply freaked out that her daughter was allowed on a merry-go-round. She and the girl’s father have split up, largely due to tensions over the girl’s illness, as we learn when Mom blames the girl’s latest crisis on heavy-metal poisoning picked up in Dad’s run-down apartment. The little girl’s familiarity with hospitals shows when Adams lamely explains that MRI stands for “Magic Really-Cool Images,” and the girl promptly corrects her. Just how familiar the girl is with medical procedures is revealed when Chase decides to check out Mom’s home first – she has a medical lab in the basement with a fridge full of an experimental drug and play area for the girl nearby.
For what may be the last time, someone says it could be lupus.
Back to House and Wilson. House finds Wilson in his (Wilson’s) office, complaining of a headache. House says that they don’t have to have sex, sometimes it’s just nice to cuddle. And I think that line works because it’s not just a shout out to fans’ fantasies, but also the way House would actually talk about this relationship. (Note – the headache probably has something to do with the shots they did the night before.) Wilson is adamant about pursuing the most aggressive form of chemotherapy, even though House points out that it has about a one in three chance of killing him. This really freaks me out – while I am fortunate to have had very little experience of anything cancer-related, I’m actually as much or more afraid of the treatments as I am of the disease.
But Wilson is determined to destroy the village in order to save it, and he’s obtained the necessary drugs, and stockpiled supplies. He answers House’s arguments by showing him the souvenirs he’s kept to remind himself of patients he’s lost, while reciting the allegedly hopeful recovery statistics for each form of cancer. He’s determined not to die slowly in a hospital. House tells him he’s an idiot, but if he’s going to do this, they’ll do it at House’s place.
Before we get there, we see Adams and Chase with Foreman, confronting Mom with the experimental drug. She says she tested it on herself before dosing her daughter, and she’s kept up with all the research. Foreman points out that drug trials contain more than one person for a reason, and that the researcher who was about to publish has cancelled because it seemed the drug was causing renal failure in rats.
Which actually works quite well as a segue, raising the issues of home treatments born of desperation, and the dangers of even helpful drugs. Wilson and House toast Wilson’s chemotherapy with martinis, as jazz so vintage it may actually be ragtime plays on House’s stereo. He’s also made soup. Wilson has something to tell him. “If it’s that you’re secretly gay for me, everyone’s always assumed that,” replies House. No, Wilson is just grateful House is taking this risk while still on parole. House explains that he’s scouted out places to dump the body “if all this goes south.” “I’ve always enjoyed Trinity Park,” notes Wilson. And the gallows humor here works for me. Wilson notes he always expected it would be his wife or kids with him in a situation like this. House: “Are they holding the life support cord or thumbing through your will?” As the drugs kick in, House serves up a syringe full of morphine, and changes the jazz to a classic Afro-Cuban beat.
We spend some time back at the hospital watching the parents fight over the girl, then come back to Wilson waking up, sick and disoriented, to find a boy with a vaguely familiar face watching him intently. The robot in the boy’s hand identifies him as the thyroid cancer patient who died at eight after Wilson assured him and his family the disease had a 96% survival rate. It’s a classic little horror-movie sequence, ending with the boy turning into House as Wilson’s hallucination fades.
Back at the hospital, the mother finally excuses herself from the case, and everyone thinks it’s Lyme disease. If Mom was upset about the merry-go-round, wait until she hears about the trip into the woods.
House is out of morphine, but is willing to share his Vicodin. He claims to have plenty on hand, but out of sight of Wilson, he counts out the remaining capsules and switches to bourbon. In the depths of his pain and humiliation (adult diapers are mentioned, but I won’t go into that), Wilson starts raging against the universe. If he’d known this would happen to him, he’d have been like House – a misanthropic ass who brings pain into the lives of all around him. Wilson brings some pain into House’s life with that line, judging by his expression. It gets worse. If he’d been like House, he’d have known he deserved this. Ouch. But that’s one of things that I’ve loved about this show – its willingness to show the damage people do to each other unawares. House, at least, is aware of what he does.
At the hospital, Chase seems to have emerged as the team’s leader, and he gets this week’s lightbulb moment, realizing that the girl has a tumor in her heart. He even gets to explain it in voiceover as we get computer-animated corpuscles swooshing by for what may be the last time. Again, do we get the animated body-cam when the diagnosis is especially interesting, or when there’s time to fill?
In House’s apartment, the camera lingers on Wilson’s deathly-pale arm until we finally see his fingers twitching. House wakes up and gets him a glass of water. Wilson awkwardly raises the subject of things he may have said the night before. House tells him to “turn the bromance down a few notches” and assures Wilson he stopped listening after Wilson confessed his fear of dolphins. Wilson wonders if he’s now experienced the kind of pain House lives with all the time.
A short time later, we see them stepping off the elevator at Princeton-Plainsboro, looking fairly normal, parting with a vague promise to meet for lunch. But, alone in his office, Wilson opens his laptop and the strains of Journey’s “Any Way You Want It” fill the room. House has created a slideshow depicting the unconscious and/or delirious Wilson dressed in funny outfits (leis, sunglasses, a sombrero), posed with House and two hookers in bikinis. Which for once is really, really, sweet.
Nicely done, I thought. House’s deep concern for Wilson, and his willingness to act as his friend’s caretaker for once, came through without being over the top, or occasioning any massive transformation of House’s character. It showed he has it in him to be caring, but that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly going to be that way all the time. And morphine, jazz, and gallows humor are exactly what House would use to express that caring. I also always like seeing Wilson’s carefully hidden dark side. As someone who’s temperamentally more like House, I’m always intrigued to see what’s really going on in the minds of apparent saints.
Next week, a Corvette, and a guy who wants to cut his own head open.
Movies & TV
Mad Men Recap: “At the Codfish Ball” (Season 5, Episode 7)
Sunday’s Mad Men was a bit of a doozie, and I’m late to the ball due to a crazy weekend. So here we go.
The women of Mad Men are what make the show worthwhile for me – and this was a very lady-centered episode. Particularly, the focus was on mothers and daughters, on seeking mama’s approval while struggling against the parameters your parents set for you. Sally, Megan, and Peggy are having mommy issues – which, knowing their respective mothers, is not a surprise.
The episode opens on a grungy dorm hallway, in which two kids play some semblance of lacrosse as a toweled boy sidles past. Who should come to pick up the hall phone, but Glen, Betty’s former nemesis and Sally’s “former” friend? He asks Sally if she’s bought the new “Spoonful album,” and she says, “It’s all over the radio,” which tells us this song has hit the top 40 (the airwaves are now firmly entrenched in that scary rock’n’roll of the 60s). Sally has stretched the phone cord across the hallway, and Pauline immediately trips over it. As “Bluto” rolls around on the floor moaning about her ankle, Sally bosses Bobby into getting her water and keeping her calm. She later tells everyone Pauline tripped over one of Gene’s toys – a lie designed, even years later, to keep Betty from knowing what was really happening with Glen. Of course, since Pauline broke her ankle, Bobby and Sally yet again migrate to Manhattan to Don and Megan’s apartment.
(Speaking of Betty, her obvious absence in this episode could be considered either a major flaw, or a very purposeful move from the writers – she’s no mother to Sally.)
Megan’s parents Emile (Ronald Guttman) and Marie (Julia Ormond, in a gorgeous casting move) are in for a visit, bringing with them their myriad problems. One of the first things we hear from Emile is a tossed slur: “Have a drink,” he tells his wife, “become nice again.” Since Sally doesn’t like fish, Megan, ever the dutiful wife and nanny (though I wouldn’t go so far as to say “mother”) produces spaghetti for dinner. Marie remarks with a sad smile, “I used to make spaghetti for Megan.” Then the pretty, sexy, sad Frenchwoman imbibes enough to stagger away from the table and pass out with a lit cigarette. Removing the butt tenderly from her mother’s fingers, Megan finds herself blessed with a brilliant idea. (more…)
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBIs looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hit man named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as mob hit man—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hit man, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
***
Join us as we count down the greatest gangster movies of all time — a new entry every Thursday! Click here to see what you’ve missed so far.
[Reprinted from The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies by George Anastasia and Glen Macnow. Available from Running Press, a member of The Perseus Books Group. Copyright © 2011.]
Trending
-
Movies2 days ago
Trailer Watch: The Expendables 2
-
Blog-Music2 days ago
Album review: Deuce’s Nine Lives
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
The Office Recap: Turf War (Season 8, Episode 23)
-
Movies2 days ago
Movie Review: The Avengers
-
Performing Arts2 days ago
Broadway Review: Nice Work If You Can Get It
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
Sherlock Recap: ‘A Scandal in Belgravia’
-
Blog-Video Games2 days ago
In the Therapist’s Chair: Kingdom Hearts and Minecraft
Brett Dale
May 12, 2012 at 10:52 pm
Catherine Tate killed the office.
S. Wisnieski
May 11, 2012 at 1:24 pm
Definitely a disappointing season. You’re right that we lost the sense of the world outside the office. Reading your article I remember the scene near the beginning of the season where it was discovered that Jim (maybe) had hypertension. Was this supposed to involve us somehow? And whatever happened to it?
The Jim/Kathy (Cathy?) dynamic was stupid, and likewise abandoned unceremoniously. I was honestly expecting the episode after Jim’s rebuffing Kathy to involve him agonizing, to some extent, over whether to tell Pam what had happened, with the possibility for a massive catfight after their return to Scranton. Nope. The most we get are two awkward glances at the camera. (What ever happened to Kathy anyway? For that matter, what happened to Jordan last season? Sigh.)