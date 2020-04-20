Blog-Music
Album Review: Nick Waterhouse’s Time’s All Gone
There is the distinctly unnerving sensation of both familiarity and newness; the sound of another era that growls, glows, and swings all at once while creating something fresh that was never there before.
Artist: Nick Waterhouse
Album: Time’s All Gone
It’s uncanny – from the opening notes of Nick Waterhouse’s newest album there is the distinctly unnerving sensation of both familiarity and newness; the sound of another era that growls, glows, and swings all at once while creating something fresh that was never there before. There is a brief moment of disorientation upon listening to the songs here because it often feels like they were lost in time, casually transmuting the listener into an historian to a past that never was.
Time’s All Gone channels late 1950s/early 1960s R&B, with doo-wopping female back-up vocalists, prominent brassy horns, and snapping rhythms that draw out the primal urge to dance as surely as hips love to swing. Nick’s vocals occasionally flare out with emphatic distortion as he sings, shouts, and grunts. An obvious labor of love, the SoCal-born musician masters his recordings in mono, using vintage analogue equipment. This love creates a sound that occasionally dips into a sultry room tone hiss (“Raina,” “Don’t You Forget It”), and richly saturates every song on the album.
The themes of the songs feel as authentic as the instrumentation – love (both the before and after varieties), schoolyard menace, and precautionary warnings of a misspent life punctuate music that respectively sighs, threatens, and wags a finger in perfect accompaniment. It’s difficult to find a song here that disappoints. Each piece feels solidly constructed, with careful thought given to every musical arrangement. “I Can Only Give You Everything” has an ominous tone with deep, brassy swells and ironic lyrics. Quick peppy organs and bursts of top hatting accentuate the threat of “(If) You Want Trouble” while the back-up singers soulfully intone their echoes and vowels. “Teardrop Will Follow You” features breaks as dramatic accentuation, similar to the musical breaks in “Is That Clear” where an almost call-and-response type of playfulness occurs. Faux Native American drums and supporting vocals in “Indian Love Call” evoke 1950s and 60s stereotypes of that culture smoothly, blending them into surf guitar and tambourines – a gentle induction of novelty rock songs from those eras. “Some Place” features cascading drums played by hand accompanied by Nick’s growls and howls. The introductory song, “Say I Wanna Know,” saunters with a deep, swinging rock sound and an organ that pleads while Nick wails and the back-up vocals demand. “Time’s All Gone Pt. 1” and “Time’s All Gone Pt. 2” need not have been so cruelly divided; it is intensely satisfying to hear the progression of the music from vocal-oriented to instrumentation-oriented.
[soundcloud url=”http://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/21255109″ params=”show_comments=false&auto_play=false&color=ff7700″ width=”100%” height=”81″ iframe=”false” /]
This music is earnest, sincere – it is not mere imitation, or a love letter to yesterday, instead it is pure creation through the process of emulation. This might seem like parsing hairs, but there is a true difference; this is not a man of today wearing yesterday’s suit, this is yesterday’s man wearing yesterday’s suit. The result is not retro, but a slipstream of time we’re only too lucky to plunge into.
Blog-Music
Album review: Deuce’s Nine Lives
…and we have achieved triple threat; misogyny, racism and homophobia. Quite an achievement for a guy with a vocabulary of about 300 words.
Artist: Deuce
Album: Nine Lives
Label: Five Seven Music
Format: Physical and download LP
I had quite a long think about whether or not to review this album. Then I had a longer think about whether to include lyrics or links to videos. The thing that bothered me was that often media outlets try a ‘blackout’ for really offensive artists in the hope of crushing their success but realistically, the Deuce/Hollywood Undead PR machine goes a long way further than not reviewing this can stop. The album is being bought (11,425 copies in its first week) and I have yet to see a ‘proper’ site discuss it. It doesn’t make it go away to avoid it and driving it into the niche echo-chambers inhabited by Hollywood Undead obsessives means you could still think this is just a harmlessly naff record liked by teenagers.
Before you proceed- this does reproduce some of the lyrics, which contain triggers for sexual assault.
In my time, I have listened to some really terrifyingly bad music. I’m a reviewer and have been for ten years so that’s to be expected but so have you- from sixth-form local bands to that Staind album enough of us bought copies of to make it platinum across the globe, to Asher Roth, to utterly unlistenable noise-barrage that actually was just utterly unlistenable, not ‘super brutal’ whatever your teenage self thought.
It tends to be the case, if you’re listening voluntarily rather than because you’ve been assigned it for the week, that the worse music is the more you find yourself accidentally caught up in a lot of vitriol about it. This is no doubt some kind of primal subconscious response to make you learn an important life lesson after you spend three weeks declaring [Your New, Terrible Favourite Band] the best thing ever and that everyone who listens to anything else is a misbegotten fool, loudly and at great length while tattooing their name on your foot and dropping out in order to follow their tour: that you are as fallible as any other human being.
This particular fervor tends to occcur at pivotal and exciting points in your life such as ‘being fifteen’ and for whatever reason, offensive music is extremely appealling. Which is all the only possible reasoning I can find for the fact that money has been spent on producing, let alone pressing and distributing this, the first album that’s ever made me feel physically ill. (more…)
Blog-Music
Album Review: Rufus Wainwright’s Out of the Game
Underneath the skin of the music there is the pulse of the long car trip, songs that tell stories casually and with the easy rhythm of dotted white lines whipping by along the asphalt.
Artist: Rufus Wainwright
Album: Out of the Game
Out of the Game, Rufus Wainwright’s seventh studio album, is perhaps his most approachable collection of songs yet. Much of the album is bathed in the golden nostalgic glow of 1970s and early 80s soft rock.
Throughout the album there is the soft electric presence of the synthesizer and other mechanical distortions that ebb and flow – sometimes effectively, and sometimes a bit distractingly. “Bitter Tears” in particular is a song that sits at an electric midway point; if the synthetic instrumentation had been pushed to be a bit sharper or harder, or conversely lessened, it might feel a bit more interesting, but as it is the instruments feel as if they’re getting in the way of the melody. “Perfect Man” uses the artificiality of the synthesizer to better effect, letting the instrument act as a comfortable counterpoint that doesn’t overwhelm the song itself. It helps that the song has a very mild 70s funk intro which – while it progresses into a kind of hazy yesteryear pop rock – tames the electric current running through it somewhat.
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pasAk-MVJRs&list=UU0e5VeYD7a9470ARGXwvDlw&index=3&feature=plcp[/youtube]
The album is more of a grower than a shower; the songs feel primarily even upon a first quick listen – without many standout singles to cling to – with a few exceptions. “Montauk” is a song about accepting the sexual orientation of family members, in this instance two gay fathers. The song tells its story with a blend of humor and warmth that comes across as sincere and frankly touching. With fevered piano to underscore it, Wainwright’s vocals are prominent and allowed to shine – occasionally in a carnivalesque, sing-song way that wonderfully compliments the subject matter, with the synthetic instrumentation kept to a dull roar.
“Respectable Dive” is a gentle waltz, a solemn love song with a mainstream country pop influence. A romantically distorted guitar follows the vocals as Rufus tells a story about old love reunited. The melody is pretty, and can easily be envisaged as the soundtrack for the location he sings about.
“Song of You” is not a typically representative song of the album, but lets Wainwright’s vocals progress gradually and beautifully across the piece while a 1950s-esque slow dance rhythm keeps the time. Similarly “Candles” is a gradually building construct that lets his voice lead across interesting musical sidestreets, meandering into a squeezebox and snare drum that give a surprisingly military or nautical impression.
While at times difficult to feel an immediate affinity with Out of the Game, the music featured here is certainly approachable for fans and listeners who have an affectionate place in their hearts for the soft rock of the 1970s and early 1980s. The stories are lyrically well-written, the music gentle – a soothing accompaniment for the traveler within.
Blog-Music
Album Review: Iggy Pop’s Après
To those unacquainted with Iggy Pop’s vocals let it be known that they are not merely idiosyncratic, they are bewitching – a feast of aural mesmerism that groans, quavers, and wavers with bass-driven emotion.
Artist: Iggy Pop
Album: Après
Whenever someone creates a cover album, the first question that comes to mind is whether that album needed to be made or not. Some songs, like great films, evidently got it right the first time. When a new interpretation of a song comes along, that version faces the fierce scrutiny of every die-hard fan of the original. Iggy Pop’s Après is a cover album of primarily French songs with some English ones thrown into the mix, in the vein of his previously released album of 2009, Préliminaires. Suddenly the question of whether or not a cover album of these songs should be made dwindles in importance – surely with Iggy Pop involved, Edith Piaf’s “La vie en rose” will shine, “Michelle” by The Beatles will resonate afresh with a new set of pipes to sing it. The disappointment that arose upon listening to the album itself was indeed a melancholy affair.
To those unacquainted with Iggy Pop’s vocals let it be known that they are not merely idiosyncratic, they are bewitching – a feast of aural mesmerism that groans, quavers, and wavers with bass-driven emotion. Pair this talent with the alternately moody and breezy selection of standards on the album, and one might expect alchemy to render instant pop gold. Unfortunately, this is not the case. While occasionally a few singles have momentary sparkles, the songs largely suffer from overproduction and simply too much instrumentation on melodies that would benefit from simplicity.
The opening cover “Et si tu n’existais pas” – originally a Joe Dassin song – is a prime example of the instrumentation turning bad seed. Here Iggy Pop’s delightfully rich voice is preceded – and consequently accompanied – by far too much full orchestration, and when he begins to sing, the female supporting vocals incrementally drown rather than actually support. Regrettably this becomes a regular occurrence, rendering several of the songs dissatisfying. There is often the sense that the music is searching for something, and indeed according to a post on Iggy Pop’s Facebook page it appears that this album was looking for emotional closeness by communicating through human breath rather than the human heartbeat – yet it is precisely the instruments imitating those heartbeats that end up obfuscating any whisper his voice attempts to speak.
“Only the Lonely” is possibly one of the most successful songs on the album because of how stripped down the instrumentation becomes, allowing Iggy’s long, drawn-out vowels to resonate with arcane beauty. After the introductory background walla, and the somber piano and bass begin, Iggy Pop’s voice sadly unfolds, and the listener is taken with clear immediacy to the sorrowful recollection the story of the lyrics relays. If the rest of the album had the courage to pare down the instruments to that intimate, personal level, it would be a dazzler. As it currently stands many of the songs are simply too busy, forcing the listener to hunt for a fantastic vocalist amid fairly standard but overwhelming instrumentation.
Trending
-
Movies2 days ago
Trailer Watch: The Expendables 2
-
Blog-Music2 days ago
Album review: Deuce’s Nine Lives
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
The Office Recap: Turf War (Season 8, Episode 23)
-
Movies2 days ago
Movie Review: The Avengers
-
Performing Arts2 days ago
Broadway Review: Nice Work If You Can Get It
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
Sherlock Recap: ‘A Scandal in Belgravia’
-
Blog-Video Games2 days ago
In the Therapist’s Chair: Kingdom Hearts and Minecraft
You must be logged in to post a comment Login